Magic’s Cole Anthony makes season debut in road game vs. Hawks

While COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have been gaining traction in the United States in recent days, another new strain is responsible for an increase in cases in Singapore.

Called the “nightmare” variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants – BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 – and is said to have a “significant growth advantage”, said Dr Maria Van. Kerkhove, infectious disease specialist and technical lead for the COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.

Van Kerkhove explained that data on the latest strain remains limited, but said the only study conducted with XBB shows “significant immune invasion”. However, is it really different from all the other omicron strains which also seem to be more immuno-invasive?

“We know that this recombinant has a significant growth advantage. All omicron subvariants show increased transmissibility and immune evasion properties,” Van Kerkhove said. “With this XBB recombinant, we have a study based on a pseudo-virus, so not a live virus, which analyzes antibody leakage and shows significant immune evasion. And that concerns us because we have to make sure that the vaccines which are used worldwide will remain effective in preventing serious illness and death.”

In the United States in particular, cases of BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 have increased in recent weeks, both surpassing other recent strains like BF.7 in their spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC data showed that as of the week ending Oct. 22, BQ.1 accounted for 9.4% of recent cases, while BQ1.1 is believed to be responsible for 7.2% of new cases. The figures marked a notable increase from the previous week, when each accounted for 5.7% of recent cases. BF.7 lagged behind the other strains for both one-week periods, the data showed. BF.7 accounted for 5.4% of cases in the week ending October 15 and 6.7% of cases in the week ending October 22.

Van Kerkhove said there were no signs of increased severity in the XBB, BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants, “but it’s very early, and we have very little data to assess that.”

“We have to be prepared for this,” the doctor said. “Countries need to be able to conduct surveillance, deal with the increase in cases and perhaps deal with an increase in hospitalizations. We are not yet seeing a change in severity and our vaccines remain effective, but we must remain vigilant.

Update on #Omicronincluding what we know about XBB & BQ.1.1 ⬇️ Conclusion: > 300 Omicron sublines are currently circulating in the world and most (~76%) are BA.5 sublines. We @WHO with our TAG-VE need to evaluate all variants and currently it is very difficult. 🧵 1/4 pic.twitter.com/t1y9H5Z8sC — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) October 19, 2022

Speaking during a Facebook Live Q&A session earlier this week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explained that one of the subvariants that have been circulating recently is related to the omicron. Because XBB, BQ.1.1, and BQ.1 all have omicron characteristics, the vaccine and treatments for the strain should be effective, at least to some degree.

If a variant unrelated to omicron were to emerge, it could be particularly troubling.

“So I’m less worried about these little ones although I don’t like the faster increase, and I’m more worried if we start to see something, and then not just remembering that we talked about Delta doesn’t have us not helped,” the doctor said.

Arwady noted that seasonal changes could play a role in the rise of new variants.

“The way COVID, like any other virus, mutates, creates new variants, is by spreading,” she previously said. “Every time there is a new COVID infection, the virus has the opportunity to mutate a bit in its genetics. And when we start to see more COVID infections occur, we also start to see more variants It’s just how it works So the fact that we’re heading into colder weather, it doesn’t surprise me at all that we would see more mutations.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said it appears the new bivalent COVID boosters, specifically formulated to fight omicron subvariants, are still effective in preventing serious illness and death. dead, even with the new variants emerging. However, he noted that the data was preliminary.

Arwady agreed, encouraging people to take preventive measures with the possibility of a COVID outbreak this winter.

“We’re not in as stable a place as we were six weeks ago…but the best news is that everything is still omicron,” she said. “And so getting your fall 2022 vaccine should give us that extra protection that we will need…remember the updated variant is specifically good for BA.4, BA.5, which is over 80% what we’re seeing right now.”