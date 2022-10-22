News
Minnesota elections 2022: Lauderdale mayor
CITY OF LAUDERDALE MAYORAL RACE
Mary Gaasch
- Age: 56
- What qualifies you to hold this position? In my three terms as Lauderdale Mayor, I have led the city in strategic investments in housing, infrastructure, and green spaces. These investments allow Lauderdale to offer high quality services with low taxes. My relationships with surrounding communities creates strong partnerships to support us as we invest in our future.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? Keeping taxes affordable while maintaining quality services; supporting a thriving and walkable business district on our main street, and continuing our work on race and equity.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? Local government is responsible for public health and safety. We manage sewers, streets and stoplights. We are a voice for our citizens, and we ensure quality services so that individuals and businesses can thrive. Deep, effective community engagement is critical to our work for the common good. We need to be accessible and transparent.
- Website or contact: marygaasch.com, [email protected]
Moses Hungiapuko
- Age: 34
- What qualifies you to hold this position? I received my MS in Global Affairs & Admin. Science & have a diverse background in leadership, including government & public service that have built my skills. I’m engaged in city council meetings to stay informed too. These experiences are key to resolving issues that impact our community. Our citizens deserve someone that is able to take action.
- What would your top priorities be if elected? I am ready to take on public safety, solidarity, and senior advocacy as my priorities. Public safety will acquire immediate attention to ensure goodwill to our citizens and neighborhood. In addition, I seek to bring unity and transparency through solidarity within our community. Lastly, continued support for our senior residents.
- What do you think is the primary role of government? The primary role of a government is to establish a lawful and prosperous society, through the dignity of transparent leadership. A proper governing body should set an example for outstanding citizenry so that future generations are ready to lead. As local authorities our duties are to protect and create a flourishing neighborhood.
- Website or contact: moseshungiapuko.com
10 people arrested for fake blood platelets after ‘Mosambi Juice’ death
UP Prayagraj Police arrested 10 men for allegedly selling blood plasma in the form of platelets to families of dengue fever patients.
The arrests come amid a different case in the city in which a hospital allegedly smuggled soft lime (mosambi) juice in the form of platelets to a dengue fever patient who later died. It is not yet proven if there was indeed juice in the packets; a report is expected and the “juice” theory is so far only talking on social media, police said.
These 10 men, according to police, were taking plasma from blood banks and repackaging it into platelets – both are components of blood but are used to treat different conditions, with platelets in high demand in cases of dengue fever.
“We asked these men about the Prayagraj gangs possibly passing juice off as platelets, but they said that’s not happening – on the contrary, blood plasma is passed off as platelets,” said District Police Chief Shailesh Pandey.
“Dengue fever has spread a lot in the past few days, driving up the demand for platelets. This is what these men were taking advantage of and defrauding especially the poor,” the officer said.
The arrests were made on a tip-off, he said, adding that plasma packets were seized, along with cash, cellphones and vehicles.
Mr Pandey also said 12 people were arrested days ago for allegedly illegally supplying blood to Prayagraj.
Asked about the case of a private hospital closing on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets, he said: “A sample is sent to a lab and a correct picture will only emerge after an examination “.
The hospital has been sealed after a video of the alleged incident went viral with the allegation of ‘juice’. The patient, Pradeep Pandey, was transferred to another hospital where he died after his condition deteriorated, officials said.
An FIR has been registered at the local police station in connection with the case.
The owner of the private hospital claimed the platelets were brought in from another medical facility and the patient developed a reaction after three units were transfused to him.
ndtv
U.S.-bound migration from Venezuela plunges under new policy
MEXICO CITY — Border crossings by Venezuelans fleeing to the United States from their South American country plummeted in the first week of a U.S. policy to expel them to Mexico without an opportunity to seek asylum, U.S. and Mexican officials said Friday.
Biden administration officials said about 150 Venezuelans were crossing the border from Mexico daily, down from about 1,200 before the policy was announced Oct. 12.
Arturo Rocha, a top official in Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department, said separately that Venezuelans entering the U.S. fell 90%, roughly in line with the U.S. government’s numbers. He said the number of Venezuelans crossing the dangerous Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama on the most popular route to the United States dropped 80%.
Biden administration officials said Venezuelans were generally being expelled under a public health rule known as Title 42, which suspends rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. The White House expanded the policy to expel Venezuelans to Mexico despite an effort earlier this year to end Title 42, which has stayed in effect under a court order.
Under the new rules, the U.S. says it will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports if they first apply online with a financial sponsor. They would be admitted on humanitarian parole in an effort similar to how tens of thousands of Ukrainians have entered the United States since Russia’s invasion.
Rocha wrote in a newspaper column that the U.S. has received about 7,500 Venezuelan applications for parole. U.S. officials declined to confirm that number in a conference call with reporters but said there was significant interest and flights would begin soon.
While barely a week old, the crackdown on Venezuelans had immediate impact on what had become a serious challenge for the Biden administration. Venezuelans were the second-largest nationality to cross the border illegally from Mexico in August, with another sharp increase in September to more than 33,000.
Many Venezuelans who were headed to the U.S. when the new rules were announced are now in Mexico and are unsure what to do next.
Mexican officials discussed early results of the effort at joint exercises with Guatemala on controlling migration.
Even as that official event unfolded, migrants continued to cross the Suchiate River between the two countries on inner-tube rafts, but most quickly turned themselves in to Mexican agents.
Up to now, Mexico gave Venezuelans and other migrants short-term transit passes that allowed them to reach a town farther inside Mexico, San Pedro Tapanatepec, where they could wait for more formal visas.
Thousands of migrants had gathered in San Pedro Tapanatepec awaiting those papers, which many previously used to continue on to the U.S. border.
But on Friday, Héctor Martínez Castuera, the director of coordination for Mexico’s National Immigration Institute, said visas would no longer be handed out in San Pedro Tapanatepec. Instead, Mexican authorities set up a migrant shelter to handle all those waiting there.
“We have installed a shelter there, a big shelter to handle the migrants, but right now we are not giving out any immigration forms,” he said.
Martínez Castuera said migrants could try to get papers to remain in Mexico or return to Venezuela. He said that Mexico may help some return, as “many Venezuelans” want, but that the issue was complicated.
—-
Spagat reported from San Diego.
How Lululemon competes with Athleta, Alo, Gymshark, Nike and Adidas
Lululemon is a multi-billion dollar leader in the premium sportswear category that owns and operates 600 stores, 40 of which are located in Europe. Its roots date back to 1998 when it opened as “Lululemon Athletica”, a yoga clothing brand for women and yoga enthusiasts.
With in-store services, a strong focus on community symbolized by its beloved reusable shopping bags, the brand offers a premium shopping and product experience.
Demand for activewear has grown exponentially since those early days, and in 2022, Lululemon continues to lead the way, with second-quarter revenue up 29% year-over-year. Additionally, the company’s three-year compound annual growth rate increased by 25% for women and 30% for men.
Today’s success contrasts with the challenges it has faced in the past with shaky leadership, product incidents and supply chain delays. For example, Lululemon co-founder Chip Wilson quit in 2013 after a series of inflammatory remarks about his new line of leggings. This sparked a controversy among consumers. Today, inflation is seen as an imminent risk to this double-digit growth.
“The consumer is becoming much more cautious when it comes to spending,” said Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at GlobalData. “And while I think Lululemon’s customer loyalty will keep it in good stead, a slowdown in consumption is bad news for any brand, and it could dampen Lululemon’s growth a bit.”
Nonetheless, the company continues to innovate and diversify into different categories and broader technology offerings. Two years ago it acquired tech and home exercise startup Mirror for $500 million and this year it launched a new membership program. The company also unveiled footwear products for women this year.
These types of initiatives reflect Lululemon’s ambitious five-year plan established in April 2022 with three strategic pillars – innovation, customer experience and international expansion – at its core. Additionally, it aims to double its digital sales and quadruple its international revenue by 2026.
Although its diversification efforts have so far garnered mostly positive feedback, some analysts fear its broader product line could dilute the focus of the brand that was born from humble roots.
Watch the video above to learn more about what makes Lululemon a global leader in athleisure and activewear.
cnbc
After Velus Jones Jr.’s ‘devastating’ mistake last week, the Chicago Bears are holding a competition for their punt return role
Velus Jones Jr. has given it some thought. If he had that one sequence from last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders to do over again, if he had a redo on the punt he muffed inside the Chicago Bears 10-yard line with 8 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, he would have just stayed away.
“I would have let the ball go,” Jones said after practice Friday at Halas Hall. “I felt like I got outside myself. I was trying to make something happen because the game was still so close. But that was a ball that would have been a touchback.
“At the end of the day, it’s about being smarter and not making wild decisions. When you try to do too much instead of just being yourself, that’s when chaos happens.”
It was a costly mistake. “A devastating blow,” to use Jones’ words.
When the Bears rookie failed to get his feet underneath him properly and wound up with Tress Way’s punt caroming off his face mask and squirting free for a turnover, it set the Commanders up for their all-too-easy game-winning touchdown late in the game. With a 6-yard drive, the Commanders registered the final points of their 12-7 victory.
That misstep also has now pushed Jones into correction mode, continuing to test his patience as the Bears, at least temporarily, consider other options for their punt returner role.
“For me, you focus on getting better,” Jones said. “Just get better each and every day until it’s my time to go back there again.”
Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower declined to say Friday whether Jones would have a chance to retain punt return duties for Monday night’s road game against the New England Patriots. But Hightower made it clear an in-season competition has become necessary, listing receiver Dante Pettis, defensive back Josh Blackwell and, yes, even safety Eddie Jackson as candidates to jump in.
Rookie running back Trestan Ebner and veteran receiver Nsimba Webster also could be viable options.
At practice, Hightower has had his eyes on finding a trustworthy returner with the Bears using an array of in-house prospects to catch punts Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. One last Week 7 practice is on the itinerary for Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve got to see who stands out the most in that area,” Hightower said. “Obviously at the end of the day, we’re always going to do what’s best for the football team.”
Hightower said the Bears coaching staff did a study recently and found that of the 18 punts that had been mishandled this season leaguewide, one-third were bungled by rookie returners. So Jones is not alone with his growing pains. He is responsible for two lost fumbles — last week against the Commanders and a Week 4 muff late in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.
“It’s what happens with rookies,” Hightower said. “They’re going to make mistakes. Just have to keep working, have to keep getting better.”
Hightower emphasized that Jones’ attentiveness in meetings and energy at practice has remained consistent this week, allaying any fears of a mental funk.
“I’m not worried about anything in terms of his confidence,” Hightower said. “But obviously he wants to do a better job for the team. … We’ve got a rookie who has to fail his way to success. That happens sometimes. Guys have to fail their ways to success. And he’s working hard and doing what he needs to do.”
As it relates to last week’s misstep, though, Hightower stressed that Jones must do a better job judging the football off the foot of the punter and quickly assessing trajectory and hang time. A lot of that will come through experience.
“And,” Hightower said, “you have to get your feet to the spot before the ball comes down and get settled. Anytime you see a returner whose feet are moving as the ball comes down, we call that ‘happy feet.’ His feet want to be settled so he can be underneath (the punt) and either slide left or right or come forward and get it. If a guy’s feet aren’t in position when the ball is coming down, usually you have an issue.”
While supportive of Jones, Bears coaches have stopped well short of locking him in at the punt return role and made it clear a change for Monday is being considered seriously.
“It’s a case-by-case situation,” Hightower said. “And (it’s a) scenario where you talk about, ‘Hey, is that a mistake we’re willing to let (a guy) work through or is that a mistake that he can’t work through.’ ”
Jones, meanwhile, understands he has a lot of work to do and said he’s eager to get more practice fielding deeper punts that require him to backpedal.
“I’m good with pretty much anything that’s in front of me,” he said. “But I need to work on when the ball is sailing, getting back in time to get set. It’s about repetition, taking those reps over and over and over until I can get back into those punt return duties.”
Jones asserted Friday that he’s still in a positive head space as he works to improve his game and regain the trust of coaches.
“I’m big on faith,” he said. “I’m big on my process. And I know God didn’t bring me this way for no reason. I truly feel like my best is yet to come. But I’m definitely facing adversity. And I’m definitely going to conquer it.
“I’m going to make a lot of great plays in my years with the Bears. So it’s all about moving forward and using your free time and your off days to make sure you get better.”
Until further notice, Jones’ improvement efforts might be relegated to the practice fields in Lake Forest.
()
A player-by-player look at the 1972 Dolphins and what they did after perfection
A look at what happened to the members of the Miami Dolphins 1972 team after their achieved perfection with an undefeated season and Super Bowl title. The team will be honored Sunday night at halftime of the Dolphins-Steelers game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dick Anderson, safety: The 1973 NFL Defensive player of the Year played nine seasons in a career cut short by injury in a Pro Bowl game. After playing, he stayed in Coral Gables and remains involved in insurance and real estate businesses. He said: “Almost all our players were drafted by [General Manager] Joe Thomas by the time Don Shula came [in 1970]. Then everything changed from the previous coaching staff in 30 seconds when Shula arrived. He had every minute of every day planned. His staff, starting with Bill Arsnparger on defense, was great. We were ready to win.”
Charley Babb, safety: His blocked punt sparked ‘72 playoff win against Cleveland, and he played eight years for Dolphins. After football, he became president of a construction company in Fort Myers.
Larry Ball, linebacker: He had the unique experience of playing for undefeated Dolphins and winless Tampa Bay team in 1976. After the NFL, he became a high school football coach for years in South Florida.
Marlin Briscoe, wide receiver: The first Black quarterback to start in professional football in Denver played three years and collected two Super Bowl rings with the Dolphins at receiver. After the NFL, he suffered from drug problems before straightening out his life and operating a Boy & Girls center in Los Angeles. He died at age 76 in 2022.
Nick Buoniconti, linebacker: He was taken in the 13th round of AFL draft, and he wound up in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, Dolphins Honor Roll and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After playing, he was a sports agent, CEO of two Fortune 500 companies and co-founder of The Miami Project To Cure Paralysis after his son, Marc, was paralyzed playing football. He died of pneumonia at age 78 in in 2019.
Doug Crusan, tackle: He was a first-round pick of the Dolphins in 1968 whose career ended with a broken leg in 1974. After playing, Crusan was a sales manager in Indianapolis, where he threatened to have salesmen, “run Shula’s gassers” if they didn’t meet numbers.
Larry Csonka, fullback: A Hall of Famer whose running was focal point of the offense in 1972, with a 5.2-yard average and 1,117 yards. After playing he became general manager of Jacksonville Bulls before creating a successful outdoors show, “North to Alaska.” He said: “Nobody can better us but they can certainly tie us. So, you’re pulling very heavily against them to do that. It makes you feel alive. It makes you feel like you’re part of it again, and that’s a very good thing.”
Tom Curtis, defensive back: After stints in Baltimore and Los Angeles, he was picked up by the Dolphins in 1972 before being traded back to Los Angeles in 1973. After the NFL, he retired in South Florida and began Curtis Publishing that published Dolphin Digest and a book on the 1972 season entitled, “Still Perfect.”
Jim Del Gaizo, quarterback: He left the Dolphins after the 1972 season for years with Green Bay and the New York Giants before returning to the Dolphins to close his career in 1975. He has lived in Plantation for 41 years and worked in the mortgage business. He said: “It went by in the wink of an eye. Fifty years. The greatest Dolphins memory I have besides the season is in going to the White House in 2013 and meeting with President Obama. I never saw Shula tongue-tied in my life, but he was at the White House. I had the biggest grin on my face the whole time. My face was sore from smiling.”
Vern Den Herder, defensive end: He had 10.5 sacks in 1972 and played 12 years with the Dolphins. He began buying farmland in his native Sioux Center, Iowa, while still playing and continues farming there at age 73. He said: “At the time, our big goal was to win the Super Bowl. That started on the plane ride going back from the previous Super Bowl. Personally, I never thought this undefeated situation would ever had meant as much as it does. It’s unique and, as it goes on, is a lot of fun for us.”
Jim Dunaway, defensive tackle: He was sidelined with back surgery during the 1972 season, but he went on to play nine seasons in Buffalo. After the NFL, he started a dairy company in Sandy Hook, Miss. He died at 76 in 2018.
Norm Evans, tackle: An expansion team member who played 10 of 14 NFL seasons with Dolphins. After the NFL, he remained in Seattle after his final season to start a ministry and has retired there.
Manny Fernandez, defensive tackle: He had 17 tackles in Super Bowl VII and retired due to injuries in 1975 after eight seasons. He moved 12 years ago from Broward to Ellaville, Ga., where he lives on 18 wooded acres. he said: “I like to think we were special. Not just for that season, but we had four or five pretty good seasons in a row and a lot of great guys who are still close.”
Marv Fleming, tight end: He was a four-time NFL champion between playing for Green Bay and Dolphins. After the NFL, he got involved in private business and acting in Los Angeles, where he said in the movie, “Heaven Can Wait,” to Warren Beatty: “Mr. Farnsworth, have you ever played college ball before?”
Tim Foley, cornerback: He spent all 11 NFL seasons with Dolphins with 22 interceptions and seven fumble recoveries. After the NFL, he was one of the top producers in network marketing for Amway and still resides in Tavares, Fla.
Hubert Ginn, running back: The special-teams player spent six of nine NFL seasons with Dolphins. After playing, he sold cars in Albany, Ga., before retiring to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Bob Griese, quarterback: He retired from playing in 1980 and became one of six players on the 1972 team elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also became ABC’s top broadcast analyst for college football and then a Miami Dolphins announcer before retiring to split time between Jupiter, Fla., and Boone, N.C. He said: “We had a hell of a defense, and we had a hell of an offensive line. We had the hell of a running game…and we were out there not trying to score points so much but to stay on the field, keep our defense on the sideline and the opponent’s very good offense on the sideline.”
Al Jenkins, guard: Played as a Dolphins reserve that 1972 season in an eight-year NFL career, and his next stop was starting in Houston. After playing, he worked for a beer distributor before retiring to New Orleans.
Ed Jenkins, running back: The 11th-round pick was one of three rookies to make the team before retiring after the 1973 season. After the NFL, he took the advice of Nick Buoniconti to attend law school and became prosecutor and district attorney in Boston.
Curtis Johnson, cornerback: He holds the Dolphins record with nine blocked kicks in his nine years with the team. After playing he became a firefighter in Toledo and is retired in Detroit.
Bob Heinz, defensive tackle: He started in three Dolphins Super Bowls before retiring in 1975 due to injury. He became a corporate sales manager before retiring to New London, Wisc.
Mike Howell, cornerback: Intercepted 23 passes in seven-plus seasons in Cleveland before coming to the Dolphins in mid-1972 and playing one game. He died at age 73 in 2016.
Jim Kiick, running back: He still ranks fifth among Dolphins all-time rushers with 3,544 yard and left the team in 1975 to join the World Football League with Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield. After playing he remained in Broward, where he was a private investigator until suffering from dementia and moving into an assisted living facility. He died at age 73 in 2020.
Howard Kindig, offensive lineman: He served as long-snapper for two Dolphins seasons in his 11-year career. He later worked in real estate in Louisiana and Houston.
Bob Kuechenberg, guard: He retired after 15 Dolphins seasons in 1984 with team record for most seasons and most games played and was an eight-time finalist for the Hall of Fame. He owned several private businesses. He died at age 71 in 2019.
Mike Kolen, linebacker: Nicknamed “Captain Crunch” for his hard hitting, he played seven years with the Dolphins. He later became a real estate broker and financial adviser in his native Alabama.
Charlie Leigh, running back: A punt and kickoff returner who played in the Dolphins’ three Super Bowl seasons in early 1970s. He later worked in construction. He died of lung cancer at age 60 in 2006.
Jim Langer, center: Waived by Cleveland, Langer joined the Dolphins in 1970 and became a starter in 1972 in his Hall of Fame career. After the NFL, he worked for a truck company in his native Minnesota. He died at 71 in 2019.
Larry Little, guard: He had a 13-year career before retiring in 1980 en route to the Hall of Fame. He became a college coach at his alma mater, Bethune-Cookman, and North Carolina Central before returning to Miami. he said: “We knew we had a good football team from the year before, and we wanted to redeem ourselves [after] losing against Dallas in the Super Bowl, but we didn’t ever even think about going undefeated. We only wanted to get back to the Super Bowl and win it.”
Billy Lothridge, punter: Retired after eight years with four NFL teams in 1971 only to be signed by Dolphins to punt two games in 1972 for an injured Larry Seiple. He died at age 54 in 1996.
Jim Mandich, tight end. He caught the winning touchdown at Minnesota in 1972 and played eight years with the Dolphins before collecting a third Super Bowl ring in 1978 at Pittsburgh. He later became president of a South Florida construction company and popular and beloved radio talk-show host, where his phrases like “never better,” and “green lizards” became part of the show. He died of a cancer of the bile duct at 62 in 2011.
Bob Matheson, linebacker: He said he was at the “end of a mediocre career” when he was traded to Dolphins, and in 1972 his No. 53 became name of novel “53 Defense.” He died of Hodgkin’s disease at age 49 in 1994.
Maulty Moore, defensive tackle: Played three seasons for the Dolphins before finishing his five NFL years with Cincinnati and Tampa Bay. Moore later worked in Broward as a department head at Sheridan Technical Center and is retired in Port St. Lucie.
Wayne Moore, tackle: Claimed off waivers from San Francisco, he started at left tackle for the Dolphins’ Super Bowl years and played through 1978. Later he was a part-time high school coach. He died from a heart attack at 44 in 1989.
Earl Morrall, quarterback: The 1968 NFL MVP in Baltimore for coach Don Shula led the Dolphins to a 10-0 record in replacing an injured Bob Griese. Later, he became mayor of Davie. He died at age 79 in 2014.
Mercury Morris, running back: He led the NFL in touchdowns in 1972 and was a three-time Pro Bowl pick with Dolphins. After the NFL he has lived in South Florida and became involved with sports memorabilia shows. He said: “I met Buzz Aldrin and asked him what it’s like to walk on the moon and he told me. I still didn’t know what it was like to walk on the moon, but I knew what he told me. That’s what it’s like when we talk about going undefeated. You don’t know what it really feels like unless you do it.”
Lloyd Mumphord, cornerback: He was named team’s top special-teams player in 1972 with two blocked field goals. After the NFL, he was a restaurateur in Tampa before retiring to Lafayette, La.
Jesse Powell, linebacker: He played five seasons with the Dolphins after being drafted in ninth round in 1969. After the NFL, he worked in insurance in Lubbock, Texas. He died at age 65 in 2012.
Jake Scott, safety: He was the 1972 season’s Super Bowl MVP and remains Dolphins’ all-time interception leader. After the NFL, he split time between Hawaii and Colorado. He died after a fall at age 75 in 2020.
Larry Seiple, punter: He averaged 40 yards a punt in his 11 years, but his biggest play was a fake punt for a 37-yard run that sparked the win in the 1972 AFC Championship Game at Pittsburgh. He now lives in The Villages in Central Florida after a coaching career that included the Dolphins (under Don Shula), Tampa Bay and Detroit before closing with Howard Schnellenberger at Florida Atlantic University. He said: “It’s been 50 years of waiting for the last team to get defeated, and right now we’re waiting on the Eagles. I’m hoping they’ll wait until I’m gone until someone else goes undefeated. It’s been a lot of fun for 50 years.”
Bill Stanfill, defensive end: He held the Dolphins’ all-time sack record with 67.5 until Jason Taylor passed him. After the NFL, he ran a real estate business in his hometown Albany, Ga. He died at age 69 in 2016.
Otto Stowe, wide receiver: After two Dolphins seasons, he was traded to Dallas in 1973 and retired after a season there. He worked as an athletic consultant in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Doug Swift, linebacker: He started for six Dolphins seasons before retiring upon being claimed by expansion Tampa Bay. He took his medical school exam while he was still a Dolphin and became an anesthesiologist in Philadelphia.
Howard Twilley, wide receiver: An original Dolphin in 1966, Twilley played 11 years with the franchise and had 23 touchdowns. After the NFL, he opened Athletes Foot stores in his native Oklahoma before selling them and retiring in 1990.
Paul Warfield, wide receiver: Hall of Famer who averaged 21.6 yards a catch and scored 35 touchdowns in his five Dolphins years. Later, he worked with NFL merchandising company before moving from Palm Beach County to Beaumont, Calif. He said: “The national media was not necessarily paying that much attention [to the undefeated season] until, as I recollect, we got to New York to play the Giants, next to our final ball game of the year. Then all of a sudden, it was like the New York media…”
Garo Yepremian, kicker: His three field goals, including a 51-yarder, led to Miami beating Minnesota in closest game of the ‘72 season. He’s remembered for Super Bowl blooper when a field-goal attempt went awry and he threw an interception — a pass re-created in the White House visit with President Barack Obama. After the NFL he became a motivational speaker. He died from neuroendocrine cancer, in Media, Pa., at the age of 70 in 2015.
()
Musk’s companies threatened with government investigation – Bloomberg – RT World News
Billionaire reportedly angers US officials with remarks on Ukraine
Elon Musk could be the subject of a federal investigation in the United States, after making responsible “uncomfortable” with his remarks on Ukraine,” Bloomberg said, citing unnamed government sources.
People in the US government and intelligence community are “weigh what tools, if any” are available to target the billionaire, according to Friday’s report. These discussions have been described as being “at an early stage.”
One option, according to Bloomberg, is to subject Musk’s business ventures to review by the Interagency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The agency can reject investment deals involving foreign capital based on national security considerations.
Musk recently named US officials “uncomfortable,” Bloomberg reported, with his complaints of not being compensated for the services his company SpaceX provided to the Ukrainian government.
The company provides Starlink satellite broadband access to Ukrainian ministries and military to ensure stable communications. This was seen as a game changer for the country in its fight against Russia. Musk, who claimed to have spent some $80 million on free equipment and services, threatened to shut down access unless he was paid for by someone else.
He also made a number of suggestions on resolving the Ukraine crisis that ran counter to Washington’s goal of “defeat Russia” strategically. kyiv has slammed Musk’s proposals to make concessions to Moscow in the name of peace, with a Ukrainian diplomat suggesting the SpaceX CEO should “Kiss my ass.”
Musk indicated he was following that advice with his Starlink compensation claims, but later backed down and agreed to keep the service open.
Bloomberg sources have suggested that the main target of a security review, if launched, would be Musk’s proposed acquisition of Twitter. It received the support of the Kingdom Holding Company of Saudi Arabia and the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, in its takeover bid.
READ MORE:
Musk explains withdrawal of free Starlink service for Ukraine
Crypto exchange Binance, which is run by Chinese-Canadian businessman Changpeng Zhao, is another investor who may be seen as problematic, according to the report.
You can share this story on social media:
RT
