Nets defeat Raptors 109-105 for first win of the season
This is what it looks like when Brooklyn’s Big Three is firing on all cylinders.
Kevin Durant shooting over defender after defender. Kyrie Irving contorting his body with the ball in his hands, either in mid-air or in mid-crossover. Ben Simmons crashing the boards and pushing the pace, finding shooters in transition.
And the Nets eeking out a close-call victory over a quality opponent.
After getting absolutely embarrassed in their season-opening blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans — a team Irving decreed a championship contender “for the next few years” — the Nets strung together a winning performance in their 109-105 victory over the scrappy Toronto Raptors on Friday.
It was a quality victory given the blitzing defense of a Raptors team that made life difficult for all three Nets stars at different points of the night.
“They’re a very unique team. The type of athletes they target for their program, the length, their versatility. The way they can put pressure and it looks like they’ve made a real commitment to pressuring full-court and pressuring catches in the halfcourt and lots of areas that they’ve always done,” head coach Steve Nash said before the game.
“They’re very aggressive and they’re also just an excellent team at reading and reacting, scrambling off the ball. They can speed people up, they can take them out of their action, they switch a lot which also takes you out of actions so they’re a unique opponent defensively and offensively as well. They just try to spread you out and penetrate and kick and play from there. Great challenge for our guys.”
Durant, for example, missed all five of his first shots and didn’t make his first field goal until midway through the second quarter. But when it rains, it pours. After going 0-of-5, Durant made eight of his next 13 shots and finished with 27 points to go with six assists and four rebounds.
Irving finished with 30 points in a quality performance against a stingy Raptor defense that threw bodies at him left and right. He came alive in the fourth quarter, stringing together three straight plays to keep the Raptors at bay: a side-step three evading Fred VanVleet; a turnaround fading and-one jumper over OG Anunoby; and then a mindblowing punch-pass to Simmons for an assist at the rim.
And after a back-and-forth game of runs with leads swinging in each direction, the newest Net hit the biggest shot.
Royce O’Neale hit a three with 14 seconds to go in the fourth quarter to give the Nets a 108-104 lead the Raptors couldn’t overcome. O’Neale was 1-of-6 from the field before hitting that shot. Nash kept O’Neale in the starting lineup even though sharpshooter Joe Harris returned from his bout with ankle soreness on Friday. Harris played 18 minutes and hit one shot in his return.
Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam finished with a game-high 37 points in a triple-double performance that also included 11 assists and 13 rebounds.
The Nets recorded their first win of the season, but it gets tougher from here. They will hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, then hike up to Milwaukee for a game against Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks right after.
Russian and US defense ministers discuss war in Ukraine in rare talks | Russia
Russia’s defense minister held rare phone talks with his US counterpart on Friday, after pro-Kremlin officials said they were turning the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson into a ‘fortress’ as Kyiv forces advance.
Few details emerged from the conversation between Russian Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, but both sides confirmed they had discussed Ukraine.
“Current international security issues – including the situation in Ukraine – were discussed,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Pentagon declined to provide details beyond saying that Austin, who initiated the conversation, stressed the need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine.
“Secretary Austin has emphasized the importance of maintaining the lines of communication in the ongoing war against Ukraine,” a U.S. military spokesman said.
Russia’s Tass news agency quoted Vienna-based Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov as saying on Russian television: “Misunderstandings must be dispelled so that there are no accidents…these are always important contacts, and it is important that the Americans are the first to go.”
Gavrilov, a top security negotiator, also said that following the call, Moscow was waiting for clarification on the nuclear deterrent exercises NATO is conducting, TASS added.
A Pentagon spokesperson said Friday provided the best opportunity for the two sides to talk, without explaining why that was. She did not say if further talks were planned between the two.
It was only the second call between ministers since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February. In May, Austin had urged Moscow to implement an “immediate ceasefire”.
At the time, the Russian invasion force had been pushed back from the capital of Kyiv, but was steadily advancing into the eastern regions of Donbass and Kharkiv and had consolidated its position in the south.
Six months later, however, Ukrainian forces pushed back.
In recent weeks, forces from Kyiv – aided by Western weapons – have advanced along the west bank of the Dnieper towards the region’s main city, Kherson.
It was the first major city to fall to troops from Moscow and recapturing it would be a major prize in Ukraine’s counter-offensive.
Reuters and Agence-France Presse contributed to this report
theguardian
Heat again stung by Celtics, fall to 0-2 with 111-104 loss
No, nowhere close to the depths of disappointment the last time the teams met, but for the Miami Heat the sting was significant.
Now 0-2, the Heat again walked off the court Friday night at FTX Arena against the Boston Celtics on the short end of the score, just as they did in Game 7 of last season’s NBA Finals.
Even with more of their leading men stepping up than in Wednesday night’s season-opening loss to the visiting Chicago Bulls, the Heat again lacked enough 3-point proficiency and defensive deterrence, this time falling 111-104.
While center Bam Adebayo and point guard Kyle Lowry both bounced back from shaky play in the opener, Boston still had enough behind 29 points from Jayson Tatum and 28 from Jaylen Brown to move to 2-0.
For the Heat, there were 25 points from Tyler Herro, 19 from Adebayo, 18 from Jimmy Butler, 17 from Lowry and 17 from Gabe Vincent.
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s game:
1. Closing time: Down 59-51 at halftime, the Heat clawed to a 71-69 lead in the third before the Celtics closed the third on a 20-6 run to go into the fourth quarter up 89-77.
The Celtics later went up 14 in the final period, before the Heat closed within 100-95 on a Butler dunk with 4:12 remaining.
But four straight Celtics points followed to mute the Heat rally.
2. Adebayo can’t miss: After missing his first six shots Wednesday on the way to a 5-of-15 night, Adebayo converted his first six attempts Friday.
Asked at the morning shootaround if he looked forward to getting his shot back on track, Adebayo said, “I look forward to not shooting like that again. First game of the season, get all the nerves out, the butterflies.”
Adebayo, however, was called for his second foul with 6:16 left in the first quarter, forced to the bench in favor of Dewayne Dedmon.
Adebayo later was called for his fourth foul with 5:12 to play in the third period, also called for a technical foul for voicing his displeasure.
3. And then: When Dedmon also was called for a second foul in the first quarter, it led to Haywood Highsmith entering as the de facto Heat center.
That left Butler playing alongside Highsmith, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Vincent . . . not a single drafted player.
For as much as coach Erik Spoelstra has extolled the team’s depth, without Victor Oladipo, there remains precious little shot creation beyond the first five.
Not only did Oladipo miss a second consecutive game with tendinosis in his left knee, but coach Erik Spoelstra made it sound as if a pattern could again be in play.
“I wouldn’t say extra cautious,” Spoelstra said of the team’s approach. “I would say appropriate, a measured approach with this. We’re looking at the long game.
“This has been about investing in him and his health now for two years. And we just want to make sure that we’re taking all the necessary steps to get him back out there, where there’s not a setback.”
4. Lowry steps up: After a forgettable opening night, when he was limited to two points on 1-of-7 shooting, Lowry was far more active from the outset on both sides of the ball, including several attempts to step in and take charges.
With his fifth assist, Lowry moved past Nate Archibald for 26th on the NBA all-time list. Also,
Lowry’s first steal moved him past Charles Oakley for 68th on the NBA all-time list, with his second moving him past Derek Fisher for 67th.
5. Herro’s bag: Herro scored 13 of his 15 first-half points in the second period, when he shot 5 of 8. The quarter also featured a chase-down Herro blocked shot.
Herro then went back into his bag with a 31-foot 3-pointer early in the third quarter, up to 21 points by that stage.
The tradeoff for the Heat is leaving Herro’s defense exposed at moments of truth.
Texas teen charged with murder of mother found in car trunk in Nebraska after police chase
A Houston-area teenager has been charged in the death of his mother, who was found strangled to death in the trunk of a car he was driving in Nebraska days after the couple disappeared.
Tyler Roenz, 17, has been charged as an adult with murder and tampering with evidence in the death and disappearance of his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday.
Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home Oct. 13 in Humble by Roenz’s husband, who said his wife and son were missing and he was unable to reach them on their cell phones.
CALIFORNIAN FAMILY WATCH BREAK-IN ON HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO DURING DINNER
He also said his 2011 Mazda was missing. Authorities found blood and exposed human teeth in the garage of the family home, according to court documents obtained by Fox Houston.
A CLEAR alert, which is for missing adults believed to be at risk, was then issued for the mother and son, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Homicide detectives then received information that the missing vehicle was in Nebraska, so they alerted the Nebraska State Police.
On October 14, Nebraska State Troopers found the missing Mazda near Grand Island and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver fled and eventually crashed after a high-speed chase, authorities said.
The teenager was inside the car and his mother was found in the trunk. He was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Authorities say Michelle Roenz died of blunt force trauma from strangulation. Young Roenz is being held by Nebraska State Police pending extradition to Texas.
No motive for the alleged murder has been revealed.
Fox
Magic’s reaching came into focus in loss to Hawks; Jalen Suggs injures ankle
After Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons, one of coach Jamahl Mosley’s messages to the Orlando Magic was simple.
“Stop reaching,” Mosley said. “If you trust your positioning and get there on time, you don’t have to reach for the basketball.”
The message was precise because, to Mosley, the solution to one of the issues the Magic had in Detroit wasn’t complicated and could have been amplified leading into Friday’s 108-98 loss to the Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
“It’s very simple,” Mosley said. “On closeouts, sit down, understand who it is you’re guarding and don’t reach for the basketball. Play positional defense, get your chest in front of the guy and sit down and guard.”
The message was heard.
“It’s just discipline,” Terrence Ross said. “Got to learn from when guys are driving, no need to reach. Keep your hands out, keep your hands up.”
While the execution was better Friday compared to Wednesday, the Magic still have work to do.
Cole Anthony, who made his season debut Friday after sitting out Wednesday’s game and Thursday’s practice because of an illness, led Orlando with 25 points (8-12, 4-5 on 3s) in 28 minutes.
Paolo Banchero had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double, in addition to 3 blocks.
Reaches weren’t the only issue that plagued Orlando in its loss to Detroit. Turnovers and defensive rebounding were also problems. But the Magic’s tendency to reach despite having good defensive positioning undid them with Orlando committing 24 fouls — 7 in the fourth — and the Pistons attempting 24 free throws.
Defending without fouling was an even greater emphasis with the Hawks having what Mosley called a “dynamic backcourt” in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
Young is especially good at drawing fouls, finishing in the top 10 of free-throw attempts per game the previous three seasons.
The Magic did a great job defending Young in the first half but Young got loose in the second, finishing with 25 points (7-24, 4-11 on 3s) and 13 assists.
Murray had 20 points, 9 assists, 9 rebounds and 3 steals. John Collins recorded 23 points (9-14, 3-4 on 3s) and 13 rebounds. Atlanta shot 41.9% on 3s (13-31) compared to Orlando’s 23.5% (8-34).
“That’s always going to be our game keys,” Mosley said. “That’s part of showing your hands, positional defense first. And forcing the contested tough shot. Not necessarily going to get the block but contest the shot first. Now you’re in a position for our other guys to help rebound.”
Anthony, who came off the bench for the first time since April 14, 2021, had been a game-time decision heading into Friday, with Mosley saying that Anthony was able to go through “a little bit” of Friday morning’s shootaround.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) remain sidelined.
Jalen Suggs left Friday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, later being ruled out.
He landed awkwardly on his foot after taking a foul on a drive in the third. He originally went right to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers.
The Magic ruled Suggs out in the fourth, saying Suggs sprained the ankle.
The Magic will play the Boston Celtics in their home opener Saturday at Amway Center to conclude their back-to-back.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
European leaders politically back gas price caps
BRUSSELS – The European Union moved closer to setting a cap on gas prices on Friday after months of talks, with Germany now admitting the idea “makes sense”.
The EU has struggled with an unprecedented energy shock resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, so far, measures to reduce gas prices have come mainly from national governments rather than at EU level.
One of the biggest stumbling blocks had been whether to impose a cap on gas prices, with Germany and a few others wary of the potential market repercussions of the policy.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Thursday that this “always carries the risk that producers then sell their gas elsewhere”.
However, after negotiations with his European counterparts that dragged on into the early hours of Friday morning, Scholz agreed to go ahead with the measure – albeit with caveats such as the need to design it from so as not to increase consumption.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told CNBC on Friday that Germany had “legitimate concerns”.
De Croo said the heads of state listen to each other and seek to iron out any differences. “It’s a big step forward,” he added.
Before their rally began, expectations of the 27 leaders coming together on a price cap were very low.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel noted that there were “lots of taboos”, but they were resolved at the summit.
“We didn’t decide everything, but we gave homework [to their energy ministers] and we were able to agree on the to-do list, which is…a big step,” he told CNBC.
“Dynamic Price Cap”
The political backing of the 27 heads of state means that, in the coming weeks, EU energy ministers and the European Commission ꟷ the executive arm of the EU ꟷ will be working on the technical details of how a “corridor temporary dynamic pricing” will work.
This should establish a flexible range for gas prices, but more specific details are expected in the next two to three weeks.
After that, Belgian de Croo said the implementation could be “pretty quick”.
Regardless of the details, the cap is only a temporary policy that should not be in place once a second benchmark has been established.
Currently, European natural gas prices are reflected via the Dutch Title Transfer Facility. But EU leaders have agreed that this benchmark no longer reflects the reality that most of them receive liquefied natural gas rather than pipe gas, and so they plan to put in place a second benchmark. by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Gas prices in Europe have soared following tensions with Russia, which was once the main seller of natural gas in Europe.
At their peak, prices soared above 340 euros ($332.6) per megawatt-hour in late August. The contract was trading at around 30 euros per megawatt hour in August 2021.
Markets appeared to have welcomed the outcome of the EU leaders’ meeting with prices falling from around 127 euros per megawatt hour on Thursday to 110 euros per megawatt hour in Friday afternoon trading.
cnbc
George Clooney recalls his “disastrous” proposal to his wife Amal
A beautiful day, George Clooney proposed to Amal Clooney– and it didn’t go as planned.
The Emergency room The actor recently recalled the moment he popped the question to his wife Amal. But it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. As George said during an October 21 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show“It was a disaster.”
As the 61-year-old explained, his plan of action was to show Amal the ring at dinner while his aunt’s music Rosemary Clooney play. As soon as the tune started, George tricked Amal into reaching for a box containing a lighter to relight a candle which he conveniently blew out.
“I said, ‘I think there’s a lighter, I could relight the candle…I think there’s a lighter in this little box,’” George recalled, “And she pulls out this thing, this little drawer, and there’s a diamond ring in there.”
So how did Amal react? Well, by George’s impression, it didn’t click right away. “She looks at him and she’s like, ‘There’s a ring in there,’” he joked, rolling his eyes. “As if someone left a ring there years ago”
