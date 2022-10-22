NHS offers epilepsy patients a new form of laser surgery | Epilepsy

Two strangers are now bound forever by a strong bond.
“At 75, I didn’t know how much time I had left, but I didn’t think I was going to be 76,” Mark Klayman said.
The army veteran needed a kidney and his condition was deteriorating.
“I lost my ability to walk, I had to use a cane, I had no strength. I was ready to give up,” Klayman said.
Julie Donohue saw the WESH story of another veteran, Jim Cochrane, a local man who needed a kidney, and Donor Outreach for Veterans made it happen.
“When I saw the story, I was like, ‘I’m really healthy, I’m going to do this,’ and I’ve never looked back,” Donohue said. “I have always been a caring person, the fourth oldest of 10 children.”
Tests confirmed that she was compatible with a stranger from New Jersey.
“I was going to have a donor, phew, it’s overwhelming, it’s overwhelming,” Klayman said.
His kidney was removed in Tampa in March and flown to Jersey, where Mark and his doctors were ready and waiting.
“They said he was doing great, and as soon as they hooked up the kidney, he started working right away,” Donohue said.
They had spoken since the operation on Zoom, but this week they met in person.
“As soon as we met on Zoom I could see it in his eyes, you know, I could feel how he felt, and it made my heart so happy, but it was so much more real when I met last night,” Donohue said.
“My wife and I are so happy. My kids and grandkids are so happy. I can do things again. I can walk any distance. I feel fantastic,” Klayman said.
The two couples have already enjoyed a meal and will spend a few days building their newfound friendship.
“It became real when I saw him. It was the best hug of my life when I met Mark last night,” Donohue said.
Donohue had a co-worker who called him “J-dog”. She named her donated kidney “J-dog”.
