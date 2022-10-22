Finance
Online Degree Program: Best Way of Attaining Higher Education
It is observed that only few years back the only way to complete college and earn a degree was to attend the colleges personally. But nowadays a much easier and faster option has emerged where people can attain higher education with the help of internet. The people can get bachelors ad post graduate degree much easily without wasting much of our precious time. Therefore with the help of online degree programs one can get quality education and training which students do in campus.
It is quite wrong to think that online degree does not involve dynamic process. It is a true fact that any goal which does not involve a plan does not work out effectively. In case one fails to plan then they are definitely preparing themselves to fail. Therefore it is a must for every individual to assure that they make use of their precious time wisely and effectively. For the purpose online education one is required to possess highly reliable computer as the process of education completely based online and the computer must possess all the latest features that are reliable for online studies.
While selecting any degree program one must assure that they have selected the course that is categorized under accredited online degree programs. It is so that it is of no use to spend time and money on the course does not offer any employment scope in the near future. One must select the online school that possess sound record and experience in providing online degrees. Therefore after selecting the right online school one must pay attention to the schedule as well before seeking admission in an online degree program as it is very important to manage the time effectively.
One must carefully understand each and every aspect of the course and institute selected by them and the most important thing that needs to be considered are technical support offered by the college as the lectures are conducted online and all the sources depend upon the internet therefore the student may require assistance of experts anytime as and when required by them. Lastly one must assure that the course selected by them is accredited online degree program that offers wide career opportunity to them. The main aim of the student must be to attend online school and they must carefully search over net for the careers that have wide scope and can be attained by online degree program.
Comprehensive Insurance – Is a Comprehensive Auto Insurance Policy Recommended?
Q: I am looking for car insurance and my boyfriend wants me to buy comprehensive auto insurance, while I just want to get the minimum coverage. Is the comprehensive policy worth the extra money?
A: We think you should compromise between the budget auto insurance you want and the comprehensive auto insurance your boyfriend suggests. It’s a big decision to make and ultimately it’s your choice.
If you decide to go with the comprehensive policy make sure that it is truly comprehensive. Have the agent put in writing what exactly is covered.
Since comprehensive means all people often assume that they will have zero out of pocket expenses in the event of an accident, but this is rarely the case so don’t be caught off guard.
If you decide to buy the least expensive car insurance be sure the company is reliable, the coverage is enough, and the customer service is what you expect. This is especially when shopping for budget insurance. Many companies cut costs by having less people available to assist you.
Thank you for your question and we hope we’ve been able to answer your question about comprehensive auto insurance.
We strongly recommend that you shop around for the best auto insurance rates online. The Internet makes it extremely easy to save money by comparing quotes from various companies.
After you obtain several quotes, simply compare them and choose the policy that offers the best coverage at the cheapest price. Saving money on car insurance doesn’t get any easier than that!
Types of OLAP Servers
“What kinds of OLAP servers exist?” OLAP servers present business users with multidimensional data from data warehouse or data marts, without concerns regarding how or where the data are stored. However, the physical architecture implementation OLAP servers must consider data storage issues. Implementation of a warehouse for OLAP processing includes the following.
Relational OLAP Server
There are the intermediate servers that stand in between a relational back-end server and client front-end tools. They use a relational or extended DBMS to store and manage warehouse data, and OLAP middleware to support missing pieces. ROLAP servers include optimization for each DBMS back end, implementation aggregation navigation logic, and additional tools and services. ROLAP technology tends to have greater scalability than MOLAP technology.
Multidimensional OLAP Servers
These servers support multidimensional views of data through array-based multidimensional storage engines. They map multidimensional views directly to data cube array structure. The advantage of using a data cube is, it allows for indexing to pre computed summarizes data. Notice that with multidimensional data stores, the storage utilization may be low if the data set is sparse. In such cases, sparse matrix compression techniques should be explored.
Many MOLAP servers adopt a two level storage representation to handle sparse and dense data sets: the dense sub cubes are identified and stored as array structures, while the sparse sub cubes employ compression technology for efficient data storage utilization.
HLOP Servers
The hybrid OLAP approach combines ROLAP and MOLAP technology, benefiting from the greater scalability of ROLAP and faster computation. For example, a HOLAP server may allow large volume of detail data to be stored in a relational database, while aggregations are kept in separate MOLAP store.
Specialized SQL servers
To meet the growing demand of OLAP processing in the relational databases, some relational and data warehousing firms implement specialized SQL servers that provide advance query language and query processing support for SQL queries over star and snowflake schemas in read only environment.
“So how data are actually stored in ROLAP and MOLAP architecture?” As its name implies, ROLAP uses relational tables to store data for online analytical processing. And in MOLAP data is stored in cubic form.
SAP is software organization that is using OLAP servers to develop its intelligent software. Because of this technology data mining and web mining is possible. Three dimensional reports are generated that are very helpful for management to dish up their decisions. These software are far more reliable and intelligent than the software that were in the days gone.
Health Insurance Buyers Beware! Some of the New TV Advertised Health Plans Are NOT Insurance!
INSURANCE IS VITAL TO OUR FINANCIAL WELL BEING…
Insurance of all types is a vital piece of everyone’s financial plan. We typically insure risks that, if the unthinkable happened in any of these areas, would cause a financial hole that we, or our loved ones, may never be able to climb out of in our lifetimes. For example, we buy life insurance to protect our loved ones from the awful consequences that would arise if the breadwinner(s) were no longer alive to “bring home the bacon.” We buy auto insurance for the chance that we could be involved in a car crash in our everyday travels, and lastly, but far from finally, we buy disability insurance to protect against the awful consequences that could arise if we would incur an injury that would prevent us from “bringing home the bacon” in the manner that we are trained or educated in doing so.
Along the same lines, health insurance provides peace of mind that a medical emergency followed by a lengthy hospital stay, won’t force us into bankruptcy. While some may question the need or importance of many of the different types of insurance out on the market, I don’t think many people would question the importance, or need for health insurance. I’m sure any human resource professional would tell you that questions about health insurance, its costs, and what it covers are among the most frequently asked questions of both new hires, as well as “seasoned vets.”
While we are licensed to sell health insurance here at Halas Consulting, and have helped countless clients as well as friends and relatives obtain health insurance at a reasonable cost, it is not our primary business,. We typically gather the required information and turn it over to one of our trusted independent brokers. However, we recognize it as a vital part of a complete financial plan, and we do ask about it and regularly review coverages for all current as well as perspective clients.
… BUT THIS IS NOT INSURANCE
The reason for this article is the new crop of healthcare coverages that have arisen to solve the common coverage problems that we have here in the USA; people who can’t afford conventional health coverage, and/or can’t qualify for conventional coverage due to health issues. While there is no doubt that these healthcare coverage problems are in dire need of a solution, these new plans aren’t necessarily it. While I’ve known about these types of plans for awhile now, and knew their pros and cons. I really had no problem with them as the companies offering them were pretty blatant about the fact that these health plans were not insurance, the commercial that I saw on TV the other day set my blood to boiling though when I went to the advertising company’s website and saw “health insurance” as a drop down item on the tool bar across the top of the page. While what they are offering is a healthcare plan, it is NOT insurance, and I’m going to tell you why.
HERE IS WHY
The primary purpose of all insurances, as I mentioned above, is to protect us against a catastrophic loss. That is, a loss that if we incurred it, would render us possibly unable to repay it in our lifetime. For example, if I, a 38 yr old man, incurred a medical catastrophe that cost say $300,000 when all was said and done, there is a great chance that it may take me years to pay it off, if ever, and even if I did, there probably wouldn’t be much there for me to enjoy retirement with. Golf and fishing excursions to Ft. Lauderdale would definitely be out of the equation. But if I have a typical, off the shelf major medical plan offered by a leading insurer, with a $500 deductible, and 80/20 co-insurance up to $10,000, with the insurance company paying the remainder up to the lifetime maximum of say $1 million, the maximum that I would pay out of pocket would be $2500 ($500 deductible + 20% of $10,000 which is $2000.) I think that even if I was hard up for cash at the time, I could probably pay that amount back in my lifetime, so the bill would get paid even if I had to borrow the cash from a friend or relative if the need arose. If I’m following the advice myself that I give to clients, I should have more than $2500 in my emergency cash stash kept in the highest yielding FDIC insured bank account at my favorite online bank.
While $2500 is not pocket money for many I’m sure you’d agree that it is a far cry more doable than $300,000. The new healthcare plans, which are the focus of this article do things a bit differently.
IT SOUNDS GOOD AT THE OUTSET
Hey, what more can you ask? Nobody gets turned down, reasonable monthly costs, not limited to doctors and hospitals, little or no waiting period for pre-existing conditions, discount prescription drug and dental programs, and coverage for the aforementioned doctor office and hospital visits, X-rays and lab tests, pregnancy, emergency room visits and much, much more. The only problem is…
FIRST DOLLAR COVERAGE vs. CATASTROPHIC COVERAGE
…this is what I call “first dollar coverage.” The first dollar coverage that most people have experience with is their insurance “deductible.” The purpose of the deductible is to eliminate smaller “nuisance” claims. Not having to pay these claims, of which there would be many, allows the insurance company to keep and invest the money they would otherwise have to pay out for what would be numerous small claims, and pass the savings, via lower premiums on to their customers. If one would purchase a policy that covers everything ( a $0 deductible policy), the premiums are typically much higher than a policy that has a deductible, and as the amount of first dollar coverage you as the insured agree to take on increases, your premium correspondingly decreases. While it is possible, by paying additional premium dollars, to get a conventional major medical insurance plan to provide first dollar coverage, it’s primary purpose is to provide protection from catastrophic claims, which is what most people expect their insurance to do. The trouble is, these new healthcare plans do things in reverse. They will cover you for your first dollar coverage and then some, all the way up to thousands of dollars, depending on the set payout limit for the health issue or service, but once that pre-determined maximum is hit, then that’s the end! You don’t have coverage for the larger, and potentially more painful financial loss.
To be honest, many of the plans do, as I said above, mention that the plan is not a major medical/catastrophic loss plan in the small print, in several places, but not everyone thoroughly reads the small print. I just didn’t like the one company using the term “insurance” to describe what it is they are offering because it’s NOT insurance.
CONCLUSION
Is there a place for these plans? Absolutely! If you are unable to procure major medical coverage at all or the price is just too cost prohibitive, then, as the old saying goes, “sumthin’ is better than nothin.'”
If you have a high deductible plan and want something to cover the gap between $0 and the deductible amount and the premium of the healthcare plan is reasonable, it might be worth it. The discounts for being a member in the group that typically have to join, to purchase one of these healthcare plans, is usually pretty good. Just be careful if your health plan is a high deductible plan with a Health Savings Account (HSA)attached to it. Some HSAs may not allow these additional healthcare plans, and continue to give the HSA its tax advantages. It would be best to check with the high deductible plan provider to see if it can be done.
Covering the health of you and your family, with insurance, and the best way to do it is one of the more important decisions that you will make If you are not covered by an employer’s plan, and are forced to go out on your own to purchase health coverage, make sure that you know what you’re buying, what it costs, and most importantly what it covers. An emergency is not the time to find out your coverage is not what you thought it was. If you need further assistance on this or any other insurance, tax or investment issue, feel free to contact me at the email address listed below.
Cost of Asbestos Removal
If you are planning to remodel your current house or are moving to a new place that will require a little bit of renovation and rebuilding, one of your primary concerns will be asbestos removal. The risks and hazards that asbestos will pose to your and your family’s health is the main reason why you should undertake this process, but there are other reasons as well-such as environmental concerns. Over the past few decades, studies and scientific research have proven that inhaling asbestos fibers and particles-which are extremely dangerous and highly carcinogenic-for prolonged periods of time will cause stomach cancer, lung cancer, asbestos poisoning, and mesothelioma, a rare kind of cancer that attacks the lining of major organs in the body. Extended and constant exposure to asbestos and materials made out of this substance will greatly increase the risk to these illnesses.
Asbestos removal is often not advised for homeowners, because when parts and chunks of the material made with asbestos is ripped off from the ceilings, walls, and floors, the particles are released into the air. The mere inhalation of these particles and fibers is very dangerous to one’s health, because asbestos particles are quite large and cannot be expelled automatically by the lungs.
The best solution to go about asbestos removal is to contact a qualified professional to do the job for you. These contractors will have all the equipment required to remove the materials with asbestos from your home.
If you are thinking about the costs that such a job will entail, estimates vary from state to state, and they are typically governed by regulations and laws that are specific to each region.
Asbestos removal is a regulated procedure-and a highly dangerous one-so professionals trained in the jobs should be the one to perform the removal in your home. These contractors specialize in the safe removal of every trace of asbestos in a structure-they remove the materials without allowing the mineral to release particles and fibers into the air. There are a lot of DIY asbestos removal kits in the market, but it is generally not advised to do the job by yourself. Contractors employ licensed technicians who have advanced levels of skills and the technical knowledge to use the tools necessary to perform the removal. They also know how to seal off the infected area until all traces of asbestos are removed and decontaminated. Given these facts, you might want to set aside a sizable amount to get the job done. This is a necessary expense, and the amount you will spend now is relatively low compared to the amount you will need for cancer treatment.
The total cost of asbestos removal varies from city to city, but it also depends on the size of your house and how big the area needing removal is. You will also need to have the house inspected twice before any job can be performed. If your roof, ceilings, walls, and floors are all found to contain asbestos, you might be looking at $10,000 to $30,000 for the whole job.
BPO Industry As A Career Option
Taking a look at the current financial crisis, one may not feel too optimistic about business process outsourcing (BPO) industry in India. However Mr. P.G. Raghuraman, Lead Delivery Centers for BPO in India, Accenture, sees the positive aspects in the growth of BPO service providers and also potential for the industry to attract young professionals as their chosen career.
According to Nasscom study, the current size of BPO industry is $11 billion and it is expected to grow by five-fold in size to $50 billion by the year 2012. This growth in Indian BPO will add nearly 2.5 percent to the India’s GDP from the export earnings and employment to nearly 2 million people.
There is popular belief that,there are numerous job opportunities but fewer career opportunities in BPO sector. This is not true,the Indian BPO industry has boundless career opportunities. This is evident from the fact that, over the years the BPO services have grown from just voice to other customer relationship management services like human resources,finance and accounting, learning and procurement, animation and multimedia, legal transcription, content development, as well as industry-specific services focusing on the health care,insurance, pharmaceutical and utility industries.
The companies in the life science industry are quite familiar to the process of outsourcing. They outsource some of their critical process like drug discovery, product manufacture,clinical trials and data management. Thus the mainstream BPO service providers requires special knowledge and skill set to perform the traditional life science functions such as clinical data management and monitoring of drug safety.
India happens to be one of the most attractive destination for such specialized functions due to low cost benefits and availability of high skilled work force.
Today, the Indian BPO companies are creating comprehensive roles for employees by expanding globally and providing them the opportunity to work on multiple verticals. It is indeed a fast growing industry as it provides ample opportunity for growth and entrepreneurship.
This change in the role of BPO sector from transaction-processing to high end specialized services has led to the growing demand of skilled workforce. Today the industry needs capability development. Even the professionals with degrees like M.tech, MBBS, MBA, CA, ICWA are taking up work in domain specific back office processes in advisory,analytical and consulting arena. This requires a clear relationship between IT/BPO industry and the academic world which train the workforce with industry specific jobs.
Nowadays even parents are becoming more supportive to the youngsters who want to join the BPO industry because they genuinely see it as a long term career. There is a realization that, BPO are not only about call centers but providing the right opportunities, skills and global exposure. In a nutshell the employees in the BPO industry are now getting challenging careers with tremendous job opportunities,hands-on experience,information about the culture and customs of various countries across the globe. This experience in understanding and appreciation of diversity is valuable for their personal as well professional growth.
Of late, BPO industry does get support from reputed academia. There are companies who provide training programmes specifically designed for the BPO sector in collaboration with some of the renowned institutions of India. More courses of this nature are being designed by other companies to provide outsourcing services. This one step forward towards making BPO as a long term career opportunity.
The Big Issues of Living: Three Recent Indy Films
I keep thinking the three odd, non-mainstream movies I’ve seen recently, “The Tree of Life,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild”, and the newly released “Margaret,” (a 2002, post-911 film whose distribution was delayed), all have something crucial to tell us. Or rather, show us, because we have to figure out their messages for ourselves.
Or, these films are, at the very least, a reflection of part of our new century’s collective consciousness, as well as bulletins from our collective unconscious. I was drawn into the films though they were not as much “entertainment” as they were stimulants for difficult thought, and it is a bit if a challenge to articulate just what the three may have in common.
The first, Terence Malik’s “The Tree of Life,” I found so mesmerizing in lyrical imagery that the fragmented narrative didn’t bother me at all. And yes, there was a story there, a typical family drama of the early sixties. Brad Pitt is the father of three boys and we are perceiving mostly Jack’s world, the older boy’s, perspective, his chaotic and bewildering coming-of-age through adolescence to manhood under the somewhat stern dominion of the father played by Brad Pitt.
The ethereal Jessica Chastain is The Great Earth Mother beneath whom the three sons are sheltered, and the tensions between the parents, and the father and his sons, are fraught with the same incongruous conflicts many of us recognize from the emotional throws of growing up in small town America.
In the middle of the film there is an interlude of dazzling imagery, an explosion of nature’s growth and time’s passages, throwing us into thoughts of the Big Bang, the violence of earth’s natural movements, the tossing of seeds and leaves and light, atoms and molecules, sperm and ovum, the sense of time immemorial, infinite time and the great questions of time’s purpose. It doesn’t segue into or away from the narrative well but it gives us some hints as to the ambitious nitty-gritty of the film.
Jack is a poetic soul, struggling to understand his own existence, and the middle son is the sensitive would-be musician whose life is cut short by the Vietnam war. As the brothers grieve and the parents suffer and wound one another, we feel the vicissitudes, the anxiety and threats that persist alongside daily living. We believe in the “Tree of Life” of the title, the welling together at the root, the battering of the branches, the dappled summer light that brightens the buds of the heart and awakens the body’s mortal awareness.
How does one capture and interpret the secret of what it means to be human on this particular planet, to know the Self writ large? Who Are We? Jack wonders in voiceover. Can the far-reaching, archetypal symbol of the Tree hold us all, thread and root us into an interconnected whole?
Most of us never question why we’re here, but then, again some of us question constantly. As a poet, I read all sorts of approaches that speak to this question along with shapely and sinuous answers. And Malick’s film itself is poetry, and poetry’s response is often layered down to the bedrock, twisting with wishes, as on a Mobius strip.
Despite critical raves, in theatres throughout the country people walked out on this film, frustrated no doubt by the alternate mumbling and blaring of the soundtrack and the lack of linear storytelling, perhaps unwilling to give the film the attention it needs. I saw it twice, not wanting to miss any of the pieces the first time, and the second, to focus on how the pieces were put together. I found it visually astonishing and the acting excellent, earning Pitt an Oscar nomination. Pitt takes on a deeper dimension of himself as the frustrated father, and Hunter McCracken, plays Jack with universal truth in his every move.
In the finale of the film, a strange, surreal place (meant to be heaven?) emerges, complete with beach and lapping waves, for what seems a city population coming and going as if the sand itself were a New York sidewalk. The family we watched coming apart, comes together again in reconciled affection. Sean Penn, is the older Jack, who has found himself as a modern architect, and appears with his younger self, his lost brother, the mother who never ages, and Pitt as a more tender father. Between the shifts of light, the shapes, the colors, the abstract landscapes and the faces of the figures, it appears Malick is paying homage to our whole experience as beings on and of the earth, nothing less than eternal in the sheer mystery of soul travels.
Like “Tree of Life,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” is also told from a child’s viewpoint. This protagonist, an untrained star of amazing power and depth is played by six-year-old Quvenzhané Wallis, a fascinating child to watch. In fact, the entire cast is without acting experience, and yet, each tapped into a larger self and found his or her character’s perfect center. As for plot, this movie possesses even less than Tree but is equally provocative.
The girl lives alongside her father on a small barrier island in New Orleans’ gulf, an area bordered by levies, called “The Bathtub.” The young child, “Hushpuppy,” narrates as we watch her alcoholic father’s health fail in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Her mother “swam away” one day, though Hushpuppy still sees her in her minds’ eye, and calls to her from the water’s edge.
Her father raises her like a boy, won’t let her cry over his illness, (though both do at the unsentimental end) calls her “The Man” and exhorts her to stand up and cheer for herself, showing her “guns” (muscles). The film takes place in just a few days.
In the back of Hushpuppy’s imagination are the arctos, ancient, mythic creatures, huge in her fantasies. And when she finally meets several of them nose-to-nose, she is like Alice grown tiny. Yet through her confidence and self-reliance, Hushpuppy is able to dispel the enormous spirit-creatures with her own magical powers. As a metaphor for her own wildness, one could say these wild beasts further represent her own smoldering independence.
The film is disturbing. The ragtag group who cling to what’s left of their junky homes are nothing like proper parents. By any middle-class measure, these children would be taken away for their own safety. But though it disturbs us that Hushpuppy suffers both abuse and neglect, her father’s love for her is real, and vice versa. While he tries to shelter her from his illness, Katrina swings in, and the inhabitants of the island find themselves cut off from their self-sufficiency. Everything is dying around them. And when they fight the help they’re offered by government agencies, they are like primitives who can only survive in their natural habitat, preferring to die in it. While she observes her father under doctors’ care, Hushpuppy ironically remarks that when people grow sick here, “they plug them into the wall.”
After their escape from the hospital, she cremates her father and sends him off to a burial at sea on a homemade float just as the ancients did. One remembers the rituals of Avalon, and that the Nature that threatens this community’s life is also a part of its soul. The film speaks for a kind of Libertarian independence, against an intervening government civilizing society. The motley crew slips away from the Red Cross camp, and Hushpuppy conquers the primitive creatures in one triumphant moment of staring them down.
This is her fantasy of course, the way she sees herself, a girl-child raised like a boy, a loyal, devoted daughter, who grieves the loss of her mother and father equally. But Hushpuppy knows who she is. She tells us the scientists will look back 100 years from now and “they’ll know there was a Hushpuppy who lived with her Daddy in the Bathtub.”
Will she survive? Not by any dint of current cultural standards. But then, as she earns our respect and captures our hearts, we wonder about our own world, held as we are in its tightening, grip, more and more alienated from Nature. What if we don’t need banks? And lawyers? Or the Federal Drug Administration? What if we didn’t rely so heavily on the Powers-That-Be, those that seem to be serving themselves more than their constituency? Wise men tell us that this is now the era for us to outgrow the ubiquitous crumbling systems and shallow values of our over-materialistic world.
Hushpuppy is mythic, a magical child. She shows us an alternative life we would never choose for ourselves. But still, we sit in our silent tears at the end of the film, find strangers in the restrooms afterwards wiping their eyes as well. We know something’s been lost in our world that is not lost for Hushpuppy. She’s free and she’s confident and yes–she’ll probably grow disillusioned as she ages–but her faith in her strange foundation is steadfast. We’re sure we don’t want to live like her, but we’re not sure, how in our modern lives, we can find what’s been lost.
A few days later I picked up a movie in the supermarket on Redbox. I’d heard an NPR program on “Margaret,” and because of its length among other reasons, it had been held back from release. Based on a play by Kenneth Lonegrin “Margaret” tells the story of a fatal bus accident and the privileged, teenage, West Side Manhattanite, Lisa, played ferociously by Anna Pacquin. Lisa causes the accident by distracting a bus driver with her flirtatious interest in his cowboy hat. The bus driver, (Mark Ruffalo) runs a red light and runs over a woman, (Alison Janey.) As “Monica” dies in the girl’s arms, Lisa, (if she hadn’t discovered it by 911 already) learns that life can change in an instant. Although she readily admits to her math teacher (Matt Damon) that she cheated on his test, Lisa begins to think about “right” and “wrong” in absolutes.
She’s traumatized by Monica dying in her arms. In the aftermath of the accident, exchanging looks with the bus driver, she tells the Police the light was green. But Lisa develops an obsession about her lie and confides in her actress mother who has her own distractions as the star of a new Broadway hit.
We see Lisa in and out of school, arguing, manipulating and seducing teachers and friends. She lives an “entitled” life and most teenagers, she is passionately idealistic. When she tries, with the help of Monica’s cynical friend, to administer justice for Monica’s senseless death, by amending her statement, incriminating the driver and starting a law suit against the MTA, she only succeeds in drawing them into a settlement which benefits Monica’s greedy, distant cousin.
Still the driver gets to keep his job despite a previous record of reckless driving. But does Lisa recognize in herself the mountain of guilt she has projected onto him? Though she makes one admission that the accident was her fault, she has not taken full responsibility for her own reckless behavior, which continues throughout the film to the point of losing her virginity and claiming to her teachers that she has had an abortion. We do not think this is true.
Meanwhile Lisa’s mother is being courted by a rich Columbian man who dies of a heart attack shortly after she breaks up with him, leaving both mother and daughter finally with some things in common: guilt and grief. In the last scene mother and daughter attend an opera at Lincoln Center and at the sound of the diva’s voice, they are reduced to tears. Then sobs, then hugs. For the first time we see the love between them shows.
Lisa’s aware that the world isn’t fair. She is a feisty and courageous, persistent and operatic herself. The world seems to her a series of random events such as her mother’s lover’s death, the horrible accident and the ever-present memories of 911, which the filmmaker emphasizes by numerous pans of the skies over NYC.
All three of these films tell us something about the difficulty in reconciling the many opposing forces in our modern society. Tree of Life looks back with nostalgia for a simpler time as much as it looks through the eyes of a young man toward an unsettled future. Beasts gives us a young child’s endeavor to come to terms with her lost mother and dying father, and to transcend her immensely disadvantaged life with hard-won inner strength. “Margaret” (named for the a young woman’s realization of death in a poem by Gerard Manly Hopkins) gives us the thin-skinned, self-centered insecurity of another dramatic young woman with scary close-ups of an adult world that offers no answers to injustice. The precariousness of living in our times is stated in each. Something’s not right with our world.
Nonetheless the lesson we can draw from all three films is found in the wise words of the Earth Mother in Tree of Life: Help each other. Love everyone. Every leaf. Every ray of light. Forgive.
