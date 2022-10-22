Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets

PORTLAND, OR — An Oregon mayor plans to ban camping on the streets of Portland and move homeless people to city-designated campsites as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. inhabitants.

“The breadth and depth of the homelessness crisis in our city is nothing short of a humanitarian disaster,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday. “We need to bring our dispersed and vulnerable homeless population closer to the services they need.”

The resolution would establish at least three large designated outdoor campsites, with the first opening within 18 months of securing funding. Wheeler did not say when funding would be confirmed or how much the measure would cost.

Designated campsites could initially accommodate up to 125 people and provide access to services such as food, sanitation, garbage collection and mental health and addiction treatment, Wheeler said. The sites could eventually be expanded to serve 500 people.

Oregon’s homelessness crisis has been fueled by a housing shortage, the coronavirus pandemic and high rates of substance abuse.

More than 3,000 people are living homeless in Portland, a 50% jump from 2019, and there are more than 700 encampments across the city, Wheeler said.

The resolution is one of several that Wheeler plans to bring to city council next week, aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness and affordable housing issues.

As part of these measures, social workers would direct people camping on the streets to designated camping sites in the city. Police could issue citations if they refuse to leave, but citations could be removed as part of a “diversion of service program” that would allow people cited for low-level offenses, such as violating the prohibited from camping, receiving mental health or addiction treatment. treatment instead of a prison sentence.

“We want to direct people to the help they need to get off and stay off the streets. That’s the goal,” Wheeler said.

————

Rush is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow Rush on Twitter.