Parity Technologies CEO Pens a Statement After Stepping Down

Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, dispels speculation about large-scale transactions made via his accounts in recent weeks. He denied reports that the company was cashing out USDC stablecoin, explaining that the company was only using Circle as a means of allocating funds internally. Justin Sun is still quite optimistic about the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries and plans to boost staffing levels.
Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, explained the recent USDC transactions to Circle in a tweet on October 21. In the last three weeks, Justin Sun has sent roughly $236 million to Circle.
Internal Transfers
He clarified that the Circle dealings are not USDC cash withdrawals but rather internal money allocation and sorting. A large portion of Circle’s business is recurrent USDC trades. As the company expands, more resources will be devoted to supporting it.
Although he has some reservations, Justin Sun is nevertheless bullish about the future of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Further, the accumulation of TRX, HT, and the other fiat currencies in the TRON series of the Domenico is planned to expand, and so are recruiting efforts.
There was a 50 million BUSD transfer from Aave V2 to the address indicated as Justin Sun, and a 70 million BUSD transfer to the address marked as Paxos, all within 24 hours. Also, 72 million USDC were withdrawn from Binance and sent to Circle through another account.
On October 14, Justin Sun transferred $165 million worth of USDC from Aave V2 to Circle and 20 million TUSD from Aave V2 to Binance. Additionally, on October 17 he withdrew $100M USDT from Aave V2 and sent $100,000 TUSD to an address funded by Poloniex.
