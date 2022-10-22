Paul Haggis rape accuser questioned about sex life and alcohol

An accuser of the rape of Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis was questioned by her lawyers in the witness box on Friday about her sex life and her drug and alcohol use.

Former publicist Haleigh Breest testifies for day two in Manhattan Supreme Court in her civil case against the 69-year-old ‘Crash’ director accusing him of raping her in his Soho penthouse on January 31 2013.

Haggis denies raping Breest and maintained the encounter was consensual.

Haggis’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, asked Breest dozens of questions about her sex life and every time she had sex before the alleged rape.

Breest admitted to having had three one-night stands before that night and said she only attempted sex once after the alleged rape.

Chaudhry also asked Breest if she had been drinking during those encounters, and Breest said she had been for the majority of them.

“How many people have you performed oral sex on,” Chaudhry asked, prompting Breest to answer between five and eight.

“Were those times when you were drinking?” Chaudhry asked.

“No, not all of them,” Breest replied.

Breest admitted she drank champagne at an open bar the night of the alleged rape and was drunk. She had worked on a film premiere as part of her freelance work with the Cinema Society Club, where Haggis was attending as a celebrity guest.

“You don’t remember how many drinks you had that night,” Chaudhry asked, to which Breest replied no.

Chaudhry also asked her if she had told Haggis that she had been drinking: “You never told Mr. Haggis that you were drunk?… You weren’t visibly drunk? she asked.

Breest answered no to both questions.

Later, jurors saw text messages Breest had sent to a friend earlier on Jan. 31, 2013, asking her, “Do you have any of those anti-anxiety pills on you?”

Breest also asked the friend if she had Ambien – a sleeping pill.

“I do!” the friend replied, noting that she had Xanax, but steering Breest away from Ambien.

“I desperately need it,” Breest said, adding that she needed medication “to get me through the next few days.”

A few days later, Breest told her friend that she liked taking the Xanax she had been given. But Breest told jurors she did not recall ever taking the drug.

Breest also asked the friend where she could get her own prescription, telling jurors she didn’t have health insurance at the time.

Breest also told jurors that she was currently taking Ambien and the anti-anxiety drug Ativan – drugs she said she started taking regularly after the rape because of the anxiety she has been dealing with since.

Chaudhry also asked a slew of questions about why Breest agreed to go home with Haggis to her Mercer Street flat and why she didn’t leave the penthouse at any time during the night when Haggis tried to kiss her and led to the alleged rape. .

“Didn’t Mr. Haggis force you into that room? Chaudhry asked Breest from the guest room where she claims he raped her.

“When Mr. Haggis climbed on top of you, you weren’t kicking or screaming, were you?” Chaudhry in a hurry.

“You didn’t try to run away?” continues the lawyer. “You didn’t try to get out of bed, did you?”

Breest answered no to all questions.

On Thursday, Breest – who was 26 at the time – said she was ‘terrified’ and ‘paralyzed’ as Haggis allegedly forced himself on her. And she says that as the night went on, she repeatedly told Haggis “no” and “stop it.”

His testimony was due to resume later Friday.

The trial began on Wednesday, with jurors seeing video testimony from another publicist who alleged Haggis raped her once in 1996 while the pair were working on a Canadian TV show.

This woman was one of four others to have filed a complaint for sexual assault against the filmmaker.

During opening statements, Chaudhry said Breest filed false allegations against Haggis in order to get the jury to “give him a lot of Paul Haggis money”, and as part of a conspiracy by the Church of Scientology to ruin Haggis.

Haggis left the church after more than 30 years in 2009 and spoke out publicly against the institution – which he says is why she had a vendetta against him, including allegedly making fake sexual assault allegations against him.

Breest’s attorney, Zoe Salzman, told jurors in her opening statements that Haggis used his “storytelling skills and fame” to prey on women. “Paul Haggis doesn’t stop when women say no,” Salzman said.