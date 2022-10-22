News
Paul Haggis rape accuser questioned about sex life and alcohol
An accuser of the rape of Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis was questioned by her lawyers in the witness box on Friday about her sex life and her drug and alcohol use.
Former publicist Haleigh Breest testifies for day two in Manhattan Supreme Court in her civil case against the 69-year-old ‘Crash’ director accusing him of raping her in his Soho penthouse on January 31 2013.
Haggis denies raping Breest and maintained the encounter was consensual.
Haggis’ attorney, Priya Chaudhry, asked Breest dozens of questions about her sex life and every time she had sex before the alleged rape.
Breest admitted to having had three one-night stands before that night and said she only attempted sex once after the alleged rape.
Chaudhry also asked Breest if she had been drinking during those encounters, and Breest said she had been for the majority of them.
“How many people have you performed oral sex on,” Chaudhry asked, prompting Breest to answer between five and eight.
“Were those times when you were drinking?” Chaudhry asked.
“No, not all of them,” Breest replied.
Breest admitted she drank champagne at an open bar the night of the alleged rape and was drunk. She had worked on a film premiere as part of her freelance work with the Cinema Society Club, where Haggis was attending as a celebrity guest.
“You don’t remember how many drinks you had that night,” Chaudhry asked, to which Breest replied no.
Chaudhry also asked her if she had told Haggis that she had been drinking: “You never told Mr. Haggis that you were drunk?… You weren’t visibly drunk? she asked.
Breest answered no to both questions.
Later, jurors saw text messages Breest had sent to a friend earlier on Jan. 31, 2013, asking her, “Do you have any of those anti-anxiety pills on you?”
Breest also asked the friend if she had Ambien – a sleeping pill.
“I do!” the friend replied, noting that she had Xanax, but steering Breest away from Ambien.
“I desperately need it,” Breest said, adding that she needed medication “to get me through the next few days.”
A few days later, Breest told her friend that she liked taking the Xanax she had been given. But Breest told jurors she did not recall ever taking the drug.
Breest also asked the friend where she could get her own prescription, telling jurors she didn’t have health insurance at the time.
Breest also told jurors that she was currently taking Ambien and the anti-anxiety drug Ativan – drugs she said she started taking regularly after the rape because of the anxiety she has been dealing with since.
Chaudhry also asked a slew of questions about why Breest agreed to go home with Haggis to her Mercer Street flat and why she didn’t leave the penthouse at any time during the night when Haggis tried to kiss her and led to the alleged rape. .
“Didn’t Mr. Haggis force you into that room? Chaudhry asked Breest from the guest room where she claims he raped her.
“When Mr. Haggis climbed on top of you, you weren’t kicking or screaming, were you?” Chaudhry in a hurry.
“You didn’t try to run away?” continues the lawyer. “You didn’t try to get out of bed, did you?”
Breest answered no to all questions.
On Thursday, Breest – who was 26 at the time – said she was ‘terrified’ and ‘paralyzed’ as Haggis allegedly forced himself on her. And she says that as the night went on, she repeatedly told Haggis “no” and “stop it.”
His testimony was due to resume later Friday.
The trial began on Wednesday, with jurors seeing video testimony from another publicist who alleged Haggis raped her once in 1996 while the pair were working on a Canadian TV show.
This woman was one of four others to have filed a complaint for sexual assault against the filmmaker.
During opening statements, Chaudhry said Breest filed false allegations against Haggis in order to get the jury to “give him a lot of Paul Haggis money”, and as part of a conspiracy by the Church of Scientology to ruin Haggis.
Haggis left the church after more than 30 years in 2009 and spoke out publicly against the institution – which he says is why she had a vendetta against him, including allegedly making fake sexual assault allegations against him.
Breest’s attorney, Zoe Salzman, told jurors in her opening statements that Haggis used his “storytelling skills and fame” to prey on women. “Paul Haggis doesn’t stop when women say no,” Salzman said.
New York Post
News
Kanye West Worried Kris Jenner Will Be A Bad Influence On His Kids Especially Chicago
So Kanye West has been on some sh-t lately but this is a genuine concern. YE in a recent interview claims that, like every kid, Chicago will either be a blessing or a problem. According to him, he believes the kid’s grandma Momager Kris Jenner is rather working to make Chicago a problem instead of… Read More »Kanye West Worried Kris Jenner Will Be A Bad Influence On His Kids Especially Chicago
The post Kanye West Worried Kris Jenner Will Be A Bad Influence On His Kids Especially Chicago appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
After Elijah Moore’s trade demand, Jets decide to leave unhappy WR at home
The Jets will be without one of their top receivers against the Broncos Sunday.
Elijah Moore will not travel with the rest of the Jets to Denver it was announced a day after his trade request. He will stay in Florham Park and train with the performance team and will rejoin the team on Monday.
“To ask him to play a football game from where he is from a mental standpoint wouldn’t be fair to him, in my opinion,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “But that is strictly my decision.”
It’s been an eventful week for Moore despite the Jets’ surprising 4-2 start. Mere hours after Gang Green’s 27-10 victory at Green Bay, Moore quoted a tweet saying he was targetted zero times.
“If I say what I really wanna say… I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning,” Moore said. “Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Bittersweet for me, but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.”
Monday, Saleh said he had spoken to Moore and he was “fine.” However, Moore was nowhere to be seen during Thursday’s practice as Saleh told reporters that the second-year player was excused from practice to deal with a family matter.
A source told the Daily News that Moore was sent home following a disagreement with Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
“Like everything, it gets to a boiling point,” Saleh said. “He showed his displeasure and we felt like it was just best for him to relax, calm down, take a down, catch your breath and we’ll reconvene at another time.”
During the time when the Jets were practicing, Moore sent a series of cryptic tweets.
“God, I need direction,” Moore sent in a now-deleted tweet. He also tweeted, “God makes no mistakes…I trust u through it Allllll”
Moore had a strong rookie season where he recorded 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns. However, Moore hasn’t received as many opportunities during the Jets’ first six games. He currently has 16 catches for 203 yards and no touchdowns.
What has hurt Moore especially is Gang Green’s dedication to running the ball more, especially since Zach Wilson returned from his knee injuries.
“It could be as you can view it a million ways,” Saleh said. “For me, just knowing the individual and knowing what he wants, he wants to contribute. He’s a competitive kid, he’s a competitive man.
“He feels like he can do more within the offense to help us cross the goal line. That’s admirable as you want your guys to have that type of confidence in themselves where they know they can do more for the offense.”
“We are in a really cool situation where Corey Davis deserves the ball, Garrett Wilson deserves the ball, Breece Hall deserves the ball. So does Braxton Berrios, so does Michael Carter, so does the tight ends, so does Elijah. Mike LaFleur has done a really nice job of creating a bunch of different personnel packages because of the guys that we have to create different ways to get people the ball.”
The Jets are off to their best start since 2015, winning three consecutive games. Hall and Gang Green’s rushing attack has been a significant contributor, and so has its defense.
Through six games, the Jets are ninth in total defense, as they’re allowing 313.2 yards per game. With all the team’s early success, this could be a distraction for some teams. However, the Jets have maintained a “Positive Vibes Only” motto that they say allows them to get through adversity.
“I think our locker room is fine, it is a rock-solid group,” Saleh said. “We all love Elijah. We all understand the business aspect of it.
“We all know where his heart is and the character that we drafted. Elijah is a great kid. He is out there, he works his tail off. He does everything that’s asked of him.
“I get that this can look bad, but that’s part of what we go through in our business. I will stand by that young man every day of the week, knowing exactly where he is and where he needs to get and where he’s going to go. Whether or not his patience with ourselves or with other people, this is one of those cases where in my opinion, he’s going to be a great football player in this league for a long time.”
Moore’s loss this weekend will be Denzel Mims’ gain as the third-year receiver will finally get a chance to play after he requested a trade of his own during the preseason. Mims was unhappy with being buried on the depth chart, but the team refused to move on from the former Baylor Bear.
He has been a healthy scratch during the six games this year. But Mims has been working with the scout team and trying to stay prepared in case he got his moment to play.
“It is hard in his shoes, but right now the other guys are playing good football, you can only dress five and there’s a special teams value and all that stuff like we’ve talked about,” Saleh said.
“The reason why Denzel is here is because we still have a lot of faith in him, and he needs to continue working and be ready when his number is called.”
()
News
Joe Biden’s low approval rating stings Democratic candidates
President Joe Biden’s low approval rating is hurting Democrats’ chances of retaining the Senate, House and a number of gubernatorial races across the country.
Just 39% of voters approved of President Joe Biden 18 days before the election, according to a Civiqs poll on Friday. Fifty-two percent disapproved.
The President’s approval rating is an indicator for mid-term races. Biden’s low approval rating, which has hovered in the low 30s for months, suggests Democrats will struggle to hold back a red wave on Nov. 8.
Biden’s troubling approval rating has had a direct impact on Democratic candidates. Few have asked the president to campaign with them. Some even refused to show up when he arrived for a rally, such as Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
On Thursday, Biden was invited to campaign with Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman. During the campaign shutdown, a reporter asked Biden if the Democratic candidates are making mistakes by not campaigning with the president.
“Tim Ryan in Ohio said he didn’t want you there. Warnock wouldn’t say. Do you think they’re making a mistake?” the reporter asked.
“No, I’m about 16 to 18 and a lot more asked – about 20 or so,” Biden replied, articulating his words.
According to Air Force One flight logs obtained by Axios on Oct. 5, Biden campaigned for fewer candidates than his predecessors. Biden visited 46 cities and held 11 fundraisers.
The numbers pale in comparison to the movements of past presidents during the 2010 and 2018 terms. Former President Barack Obama visited 78 cities and hosted 16 fundraisers, while former President Donald Trump visited 57 cities and hosted 27 fundraisers, according to the report.
Embattled Democrats in traditionally blue regions of the country have asked Biden for help. Last week, Biden traveled to Oregon to boost Tina Kotek, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate who faces defeat by Republican candidate Christie Drazan. He also rallied around Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and visited one of the nation’s bluest states, California.
“We’ve been very clear that the president is going out, the vice president is going out,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said of the trip. “They’re going to talk about the successes we’ve seen in this administration over the past 19 months.”
This weekend, Biden is expected to be on vacation in Delaware with the election just over two weeks away.
Breitbart News
News
Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Troubling Postpartum Depression And Claims She Cried For 3 Weeks Straight
Kylie Jenner on the latest episode of the Kardashians shares her troubling postpartum depression encounter after Wolf Webster‘s birth. The 25-year-old billionaire claims that posting all the beautiful pictures after Wolf’s birth was far from the trauma she experienced. According to Kylie, it took her 3 straight weeks to recover from constant crying and self-doubt.… Read More »Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Troubling Postpartum Depression And Claims She Cried For 3 Weeks Straight
The post Kylie Jenner Opens Up On Troubling Postpartum Depression And Claims She Cried For 3 Weeks Straight appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Why did Steelers’ Kenny Pickett go through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins’ Bridgewater?
After weeks of the NFL’s concussion protocol taking Dolphins quarterbacks out of games, limiting what they can do in practice and even going through revisions because of Tua Tagovailoa’s two hits to the head in five days, it’s a fair question to ask: Why did Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett accelerate through concussion protocol quicker than Teddy Bridgewater?
The Steelers visit the Dolphins in a prime-time matchup on Sunday night, igniting the comparison, as Pickett is expected to start.
Obviously, Tagovailoa’s journey through protocol was much different, so that wouldn’t be a fair comparison to make. He suffered a serious concussion on Sept. 29 against the Bengals. It left him unconscious, as he recalled, and had him taken away on a stretcher, strapped to a backboard.
But Bridgewater entered protocol on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets only because a spotter at MetLife Stadium deemed he stumbled, a sign of ataxia, after taking a hit from Sauce Gardner on the opening play, although no video confirms said stumble. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after that game Bridgewater didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Because of the league and Players Association’s update to concussion protocol a day earlier, Bridgewater had to be taken out of the game and be treated in protocol the following week as if he had a concussion.
That process saw Bridgewater restricted to conditioning work on the side of practice the Wednesday that followed, listed officially as a non-participant on the injury report. He then went through drills on a limited basis on Thursday before increasing his workload to full participation that Friday.
Pickett, who cleared concussion protocol Friday, took a hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on Sunday that caused his head to hit the ground from whiplash in the third quarter of the Steelers’ win. By Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week, he was already allowed to participate fully. It was expected after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that would be the case, and Pickett again practiced in full on Thursday before Friday’s clearance.
Why the disparity?
“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation,” a league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an email. “Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care.”
Given the factors the league considers, one can surmise Bridgewater’s concussion history played a role in his longer timeline. Bridgewater’s Dec. 19 concussion last year with the Broncos kept him out for the final three games of the season. He also sustained one earlier that season, which he returned from for the following week’s game. Bridgewater had one other concussion in his career, in 2015 with the Vikings, also getting cleared to return the following week.
The league does not comment on specific players’ injuries and neither team will detail specifics of their quarterback’s recovery.
Bridgewater’s limitations in practice early last week were noted by McDaniel as the reason why he didn’t start over third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bridgewater, while Tagovailoa was held out, still relieved Thompson when the rookie left with a thumb injury.
Regardless of factors in play, Pickett’s rapid return is still alarming. According to Dr. David Chao, via Pittsburgh sports talk radio station 93.7 The Fan, of 39 concussions in the NFL this year, Pickett is the first player to return to full practice three days later. Some speculate the rookie didn’t actually sustain a concussion against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers announced he did Sunday.
“That’s not for me to discuss what has happened on somebody else’s team,” McDaniel said Friday. “Philosophically, I would never venture to try to be an expert on that.
“If you’ve seen our injury report, there’s enough for us to worry about. I’ll let the Steelers worry about the Steelers.”
NFL players clearing concussion protocol go through a five-step process to return to action. Clearance for full participation in practice, the fifth and final phase, is subject to the same approval by an unaffiliated doctor that has been heavily noted in all concussion protocol conversations in recent weeks.
“If, as part of a player’s progress through the five-step process, he is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he then must be seen by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA,” the league spokesperson wrote to the Sentinel. “If the INC confirms the club physician’s conclusion that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may return to contact practice or play in an NFL game.”
Bridgewater, last Sunday, refused to answer whether he experienced concussion symptoms on or following Oct. 9 against the Jets, but McDaniel, speaking at MetLife Stadium that day, said he did not. He nonetheless went through protocol because of the revision made the day before the game.
The five-phase protocol goes as follows with the player gradually increasing his activity: symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, full football activity/clearance. Clubs generally don’t detail the specific step a player is in. Presumably, being listed on the injury report as a full practice participant means the player reached Phase 5, but a potential inconsistency with quarterbacks as opposed to other positions is they aren’t contacted in practice anyway, wearing red jerseys to remind teammates not to hit them.
Bridgewater cleared protocol from his unique situation on Oct. 15, six days from entering it. Tagovailoa was cleared the same day, so it took him 16 days from the Sept. 29 concussion that sent him to the hospital. Again, different players recover differently. Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter suffered a concussion in the Sept. 11 opener on a kickoff collision. He did not return to practice in any capacity in four weeks that followed and, ultimately, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 8, putting him out at least another four weeks from that point.
The protocol change by the league and union was sparked by Tagovailoa’s injury scare on Sept. 25 against the Buffalo Bills, days before the ugly scene in Cincinnati. That Sunday, he took a similar but lighter hit to the head against the ground. Tagovailoa grabbed at his helmet, shook off the cobwebs and stumbled upon getting up to walk it off just ahead of the first half’s two-minute warning.
While he cleared concussion protocol at halftime to return for the second half — and correctly, under the letter of the law, according to the Players Association investigation — the union’s ruling was that his clearance did not match the intent of the regulations.
If a similar stumble was exhibited now, Tagovailoa, like Bridgewater was against the Jets, would automatically be ruled out of a game and enter protocol.
()
News
Australia v Scotland: Rugby World Cup – live | Rugby League World Cup 2021
Key events
The teams come out. It’s not exactly a packed house in Coventry. In fact, it’s quite empty.
Those present will observe a minute of silence for Liam Hampson.
What time it is. Nathan clearlyperhaps the best player in the world, makes his debut.
His coach, Mal Malinga, says Clearly is ready to play “the game of his life”. He lit up the NRL at half-back, guiding the Penrith Panthers to the title. It starts tonight. Is this the start of a dynastic career in green and gold?
If you look at the Beeb, you just saw a nice segment on Josh Addo Carr, probably the fastest eman of the competition. He was electric against the Fijians on the left wing. His grandfather was a professional boxer and he spoke of the challenges of Indigenous athletes struggling for recognition and the responsibility he feels to represent his community.
It’s easy to overplay this stuff, but it really warms the heart when professional players acknowledge their role model status.
A late change for Scotland due to illness
Our best guess is that it is Hull’s Sam Luckley who is missing. Enter Guy Graham with Scotland playing in the strip of yellow modified with just a hint of blue tartan. it’s pretty cool, to be fair.
Scotland: Alex Walker, Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell, Kiaran Buchanan, Matty Russell, Bailey Hayward, Calum Gahan, Logan Bayliss-Brow, Liam Hood, Jack Teanby, Euan Aitken, Kane Linnett, James Bell
Exchange: Kyle Schneider, Luke Bain, Guy Graham, Dale Ferguson.
This is the first meeting between Australia and Scotland in the World Cup. I thought you should know.
Aussies ring the changes
There are six starters for the Kangaroos tonight. Matt Burton, Campbell Graham, Natham Clearly, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo don the green and gold for the first time and depart for Australia. Lindsay Collins will start from the bench.
Australia: James Tedesco (cap), Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Cameron Munster, Nathan Clearly, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Harry Grant, Patrick Carrigan, Angus Crichton, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.
Exchange: Ben Hunt, Lindsay Collins, Valentine Holmes, Jack Trbojevic
Are you upset about the lack of gardening tonight? You’re not alone. Monty is less than thrilled that the football is on.
Monty, if you’re reading this, welcome. I hope you find comfort in my ramblings.
This one isn’t for Aussies or Scots, but it’s a cracking thread worth your time while you settle in.
Gavin Willacy explores the off-pitch lives of Jake Colovatti and Radean Robinson, two caregivers who also play a bit of soccer for Italy.
Trust me. You want to read this.
Preamble
Daniel Gallain
Hello and welcome to second round of the rugby world cup. On paper, this should be a gift for the world champions. But the match is not played on paper, and Scottish striker Euan Aitken encouraged his comrades to “fight a little”. They will need a little Braveheart spirit to get the job done.
The Kangaroos were red in their first-round win over Fiji. There was rust in that 42-8 win, but they underlined their status as the best side in the world, picking up comfortable winners thanks to excellent play from their creative forces in midfield and quick wingers in the outside.
Scotland weren’t so lucky in their opening match of the competition. They were comprehensively beaten 28-4 by the Italians and will need to produce their greatest ever performance to come out on top tonight.
With Aitken, the Scots are backed by NRL veterans such as Kane Linnett and Ryan Brierly, but expecting them to battle against the 11-time winners is a big ask.
This game comes in the wake of the sudden death of Liam Hampson and the Kangaroos will no doubt be boosted by something more than national pride. Sport is rarely a cure for real-world ills, but it can act as a balm of sorts. Hampson, who was 24, would no doubt have wanted his compatriots to put on a show.
Not that Scotland is ruled by sentiment. Lose tonight and their tournament could be over. Lose badly, and it almost certainly will.
My name is Daniel. I’m buzzing for this one. If you too, write to me Twitter or send an e-mail. Glad to have you on board.
It all starts at 7.30pm UK time.
theguardian
