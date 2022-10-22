Personal Vehicle For Business – Are You Guilty?

Pin 0 Shares

Do you use your personal vehicle for business tasks? Are you like one of the thousands – perhaps millions – of people who casually use their personal automobile for business purposes day in and day out? If so, you may be in for a big surprise in the event that your insurance company becomes any wiser for your sneaking around without proper coverage.

I know how you feel. It’s just a few trips here and there. Yes, I said the same thing. As a small business owner myself, I know how easy it can be to dance around the lines. There are just some things in life that seem perfectly acceptable despite what the “rules” might say, or despite what the official position is. It’s sort of like “cheating on your taxes” or even “jaywalking.” With so many people doing it and getting away with it, there’s probably no problem with it at all…right?

Wrong! Well, at least eventually you will be proven wrong. You see, insurance companies have very effective ways of figuring out when you fall outside the boundaries of their coverage. And when an accident happens or you are victim to some unfortunate event, the lawyers and insurance experts will be there with all the tools and systems they need to award you the correct claim. That’s right, the CORRECT claim.

I know you want to be an honest person here. I believe everyone really does, and that includes your insurer. It’s amazing how many people expect to get insurance payouts even though they have known all along that they misused their coverage. It happens every day, and the truth is the insurance company does not payout if it suspects you of submitting a fraudulent company.

I don’t want to suggest that the insurance companies are out to get you. Like anyone else, they are out to do the right thing and to protect their interests all the while. Good insurance companies are in the business of issuing good insurance claims, not bad ones. If you want to be insured by a bad company with a bad reputation, be my guest. But if you are a more reasonable type, I would suggest looking into proper coverage.