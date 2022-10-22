News
Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region
By ANDREW MELDRUM and JOANNA KOZLOWSKA (Associated Press)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country.
In a post on the Telegram messaging service, the pro-Kremlin regional administration strongly urged civilians to use boat crossings over a major river to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv.
Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the nearly 8-month-long war in Ukraine. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law on Thursday.
On Friday, Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions across the province, targeting pro-Kremlin forces’ resupply routes across the Dnieper River and preparing for a final push to reclaim the city. Ukraine has retaken some villages in the region’s north since launching its counteroffensive in late August.
Russian-installed officials were reported as trying desperately to turn Kherson city — a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and ports — into a fortress while attempting to relocate tens of thousands of residents.
The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the surrounding region to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff.
The wide Dnieper River figures as a major factor in the fighting, making it hard for Russia to supply its troops defending the city of Kherson and nearby areas on the west bank after relentless Ukrainian strikes rendered the main crossings unusable.
Taking control of Kherson has allowed Russia to resume fresh water supplies from the Dnieper to Crimea, which were cut by Ukraine after Moscow’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula. A big hydroelectric power plant upstream from Kherson city is a key source of energy for the southern region. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of trying to blow it up to flood the mostly flat region.
Kherson’s Kremlin-backed authorities previously announced plans to evacuate all Russia-appointed officials and as many as 60,000 civilians across the river, in what local leader Vladimir Saldo said would be an “organized, gradual displacement.”
Another Russia-installed official estimated Saturday that around 25,000 people from across the region had made their way over the Dnieper. In a Telegram post, Kirill Stremousov claimed that civilians were relocating willingly.
“People are actively moving because today the priority is life. We do not drag anyone anywhere,” he said, adding that some residents could be waiting for the Ukrainian army to reclaim the city.
Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concern about potential forced transfers of residents to Russia or Russian-occupied territory.
Ukrainian officials urged Kherson residents to resist attempts to relocate them, with one local official alleging that Moscow wanted to take civilians hostage and use them as human shields.
Elsewhere in the invaded country, hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire. In its latest war tactic, Russia has intensified strikes on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country.
Ukraine’s air force said in a statement Saturday that Russia had launched “a massive missile attack” targeting “critical infrastructure,” adding that it had downed 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from the air and sea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said that Russian launched 36 missiles, most of which were shot down.
“Those treacherous blows on critically important facilities are characteristic tactics of terrorists,” Zelenskyy said. “The world can and must stop this terror.”
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine twice by early afternoon, sending residents scurrying into shelters as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down explosive drones and incoming missiles.
“Several rockets” targeting Ukraine’s capital were shot down Saturday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.
The president’s office said in its morning update that five suicide drones were downed in the central Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv. Similar reports came from the governors of six western and central provinces, as well as of the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s top diplomat said the day’s attacks proved Ukraine needed new Western-reinforced air defense systems “without a minute of delay.”
“Air defense saves lives,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram that almost 1.4 million households lost power as a result of the strikes. He said some 672,000 homes in the western Khmelnytskyi region were affected and another 242,000 suffered outages in the Cherkasy region.
Most of the western city of Khmelnytskyi, which straddles the Bug River and had a pre-war population of 275,000, was left with no electricity, shortly after local media reported several loud explosions.
In a social media post on Saturday, the city council urged local residents to store water “in case it’s also gone within an hour.”
The mayor of Lutsk, a city of 215,000 in far western Ukraine, made a similar appeal, saying that power in the city was partially knocked out after Russian missiles slammed into local energy facilities and damaged one power plant beyond repair.
The central city of Uman, a key pilgrimage center for Hasidic Jews with about 100,000 residents before the war, also was plunged into darkness after a rocket hit a nearby power plant.
Ukraine’s state energy company, Ukrenergo, responded to the strikes by announcing that rolling blackouts would be imposed in Kyiv and 10 Ukrainian regions to stabilize the situation.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the company accused Russia of attacking “energy facilities within the principal networks of the western regions of Ukraine.” It claimed the scale of destruction was comparable to the fallout earlier this month from Moscow’s first coordinated attack on the Ukrainian energy grid.
Both Ukrenergo and officials in Kyiv have urged Ukrainians to conserve energy. Earlier this week, Zelenskyy called on consumers to curb their power use between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and to avoid using energy-guzzling appliances such as electric heaters.
Zelenskyy said earlier in the week that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In a separate development, Russian officials said two people were killed and 12 others were wounded by Ukrainian shelling of the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region near the border.
___
Kozlowska reported from London.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine:
News
Report: Gophers’ Tanner Morgan has concussion, questionable to play Penn State
Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan is a game-time decision to play against No. 16 Penn State on Saturday night, according to ESPN.
Morgan left the 26-14 loss to Illinois last week with a concussion, reporter Pete Thamel said on College GameDay on Saturday morning. Morgan’s status is “somewhere between questionable and doubtful.”
Morgan traveled with the team to University Park, Pa., on Friday, the Pioneer Press reported. It’s unclear how much Morgan might have practiced this week.
If Morgan can’t play, the Gophers will turn to redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis. The four-star recruit has played in five games, but this would be his first collegiate start, and it would come in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium.
When Morgan was hit in the helmet by a fist from Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas, he went into the injury tent and then a medical facility for further tests. He was cleared to fly home from Champaign, Ill., with the team. Head coach P.J. Fleck termed it an upper-body injury.
Kaliakmanis stepped in the fourth quarter against the Illini, completing 2 of 6 passes for 17 yards and two interceptions.
Between Morgan and Kaliakmanis, the Gophers threw for a total of 38 yards, the lowest total for the program since 2014. Chris Streveler completed one pass for seven yards in that win over San Jose State.
Thamel reported that Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is also a game-time decision, but he has a better chance than Morgan to play. Clifford left Penn State’s 41-17 loss to No. 4 Michigan last week.
With that news, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit was the only one of five pickers on the pregame show to take Minnesota, a five-point underdog. He cited star running back Mo Ibrahim and Kaliakmanis as the reason for the upset.
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said Wednesday that Penn State has the best secondary they have faced so far this season. They are plus-seven in turnover margin.
Penn State coach James Franklin said he was not concerned with Minnesota’s quarterback situation because of his familiarity with Ciarrocca’s offense. Ciarrocca was Nittany Lions’ OC before being let go after one season in 2020.
News
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine told all residents of the city of Kherson to leave “immediately” Saturday ahead of an expected advance by Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive to recapture one of the first urban areas Russia took after invading the country.
In a post on the Telegram messaging service, the pro-Kremlin regional administration called on civilians to use boat crossings over a major river to move deeper into Russian-held territory, citing a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged “terror attacks” by Kyiv.
Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the nearly 8-month-long war in Ukraine. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and put under Russian martial law on Thursday.
On Friday, Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions across the province, targeting pro-Kremlin forces’ resupply routes across the Dnieper River and inching closer to making a full assault on Kherson city. Ukraine has retaken some villages in the region’s north since launching its counteroffensive in late August.
Russian-installed officials were reported as trying desperately to turn Kherson city — a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and ports — into a fortress while attempting to relocate tens of thousands of residents.
The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the surrounding region to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff.
The Dnieper River figures prominently in the regional battle because it serves multiple critical functions. It provides crossings for supplies, troops and civilians; drinking water for southern Ukraine and the annexed Crimean Peninsula; and power generation from a hydroelectric station.
Much of the area, including the power station and a canal feeding water to Crimea, is under Russian control.
Kherson’s Kremlin-backed authorities previously announced plans to evacuate all Russia-appointed officials and as many as 60,000 civilians across the river, in what local leader Volodymyr Saldo said would be an “organized, gradual displacement.”
Another Russia-installed official estimated Saturday that around 25,000 people from across the region had made their way over the Dnieper. In a Telegram post, Kirill Stremousov claimed that civilians were relocating willingly.
“People are actively moving because today the priority is life. We do not drag anyone anywhere,” he said.
Ukrainian and Western officials have expressed concern about potential forced transfers of residents to Russia or Russian-occupied territory.
Ukrainian officials have urged Kherson residents to resist attempts to relocate them, with one local official alleging that Moscow wanted to take civilians hostage and use them as human shields.
Elsewhere in the invaded country, hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine woke up on Saturday to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire. In its latest war tactic, Russia has intensified strikes on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country.
Ukraine’s air force said in a statement Saturday that Russia had launched “a massive missile attack” targeting “critical infrastructure,” adding that it had downed 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from the air and sea.
In a Telegram post published later Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced 36 missiles, “most of which were shot down.” The reason for the discrepancy in numbers was not immediately clear.
Air raid sirens blared across Ukraine twice by early afternoon, sending residents scurrying into shelters as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down explosive drones and incoming missiles.
“Several rockets” targeting Ukraine’s capital were shot down Saturday morning, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.
The president’s office said in its morning update that five suicide drones were downed in the central Cherkasy region southeast of Kyiv.
The governors of six western and central provinces, as well as of the southern Odesa region on the Black Sea, gave similar reports.
Ukraine’s top diplomat said the day’s attacks proved Ukraine needed new Western-reinforced air defense systems “without a minute of delay.”
“Air defense saves lives,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, said on Telegram that almost 1.4 million households lost power as a result of the strikes. He said some 672,000 homes in the western Khmelnytskyi region were affected and another 242,000 suffered outages in the Cherkasy region.
Most of the western city of Khmelnytskyi, which straddles the Bug River and had a pre-war population of 275,000, was left with no electricity, shortly after local media reported several loud explosions.
In a social media post on Saturday, the city council urged local residents to store water “in case it’s also gone within an hour.”
The mayor of Lutsk, a city of 215,000 in far western Ukraine, made a similar appeal on Saturday. Power in Lutsk was partially knocked out after Russian missiles slammed into local energy facilities, Mayor Ihor Polishchuk said.
He later added that a civilian suffered burns when a shockwave from the strike hit his house, and that one power station had been damaged beyond repair.
The central city of Uman, a key pilgrimage center for Hasidic Jews with about 100,000 residents before the war, also was plunged into darkness after a rocket hit a nearby power station, regional authorities said on Telegram.
Ukraine’s state energy company, Ukrenergo, responded to the strikes by announcing that rolling blackouts would be imposed in Kyiv and 10 Ukrainian regions to stabilize the situation.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, the company accused Russia of attacking “energy facilities within the principal networks of the western regions of Ukraine.” It claimed the scale of destruction was comparable to the fallout earlier this month from Moscow’s first coordinated attack on the Ukrainian energy grid.
Both Ukrenergo and officials in Kyiv have urged Ukrainians to conserve energy. Earlier this week, Zelenskyy called on consumers to curb their power use between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and to avoid using energy-guzzling appliances such as electric heaters.
Zelenskyy said earlier in the week that 30% of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed since Russia launched the first wave of targeted infrastructure strikes on Oct. 10.
In a separate development, Russian officials said a shelling attack on a frontier town just kilometers north of the Ukrainian border killed two people and wounded 12.
Andrey Ikonnikov, the health minister for the southern Belgorod region of Russia, said a 14-year-old boy and an older man died on the spot after shells hit civilian infrastructure in Shebekino, which is home to around 44,500 people.
Earlier social media posts by the regional governor, Vladislav Gladkov, blamed the attack on Ukraine. Russia has previously accused Ukrainian forces of numerous strikes on civilians in the border regions of Belgorod and Kursk. Kyiv has not formally responded to these accusations.
___
Kozlowska reported from London.
News
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
By STEPHEN GROVES
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed.
Legalization is back on the ballot in November, but whether the politically red state will become the first to pass it twice remains in doubt.
It’s facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot. And though 54% of voters approved a constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis in 2020, that campaign may have benefited from the medical marijuana measure that appeared on the same ballot.
This time, recreational marijuana stands alone on the ballot. And it likely faces a different demographic of voters — older and perhaps less inclined toward the drug — in a midterm election rather than in a presidential year, said Matt Schweick, who organized that campaign and is doing so again this year.
“I think this is a close race,” he said at a news conference to kick off a statewide voter registration tour last week. “We need our people to come out and vote.”
Pot legalization advocates have found success primarily through ballot measures rather than legislatures, especially in GOP-held states. Voters in three states where Republicans control the governor’s office and both legislative chambers — Arkansas, Missouri and North Dakota — are deciding on recreational marijuana this year, as is politically divided Maryland.
In South Dakota, Schweick’s campaign is using the messages that won over voters in 2020: Pot prohibition wastes law enforcement resources and makes it difficult to get for medical purposes. Schweick added a third argument this year: The will of the voters was overturned.
Before the 2020 constitutional amendment could take effect, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem authorized a lawsuit arguing it violated a requirement that it address just one subject because it legalized recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp. A circuit judge and the state Supreme Court agreed.
“We have done so much work to get to this point,” Schweick said, recalling the 2020 campaign, ensuing legal battle and efforts to ensure the Legislature implemented a separate medical marijuana ballot measure. “To fail at the final hurdle is just an intolerable thought to me.”
But Noem’s successful block of recreational marijuana has inspired a more robust opposition campaign this year.
Jim Kinyon, a counselor who directs Catholic Social Services in Rapid City, said he was caught by surprise when voters decided to legalize pot in 2020.
Not this year. He’s leading an organization called Protecting South Dakota Kids with the message that legalizing pot for adults would be detrimental to children. The group has run aggressive ads that feature young children’s faces overlaid with the words: “Future Drug Addicts.”
“This is about my families, my communities and my kids,” Kinyon said.
At a campaign event for the group last week at a Sioux Falls go-kart and mini golf amusement park, roughly three dozen middle-aged people met to hear a presentation on the dangers of pot use and strategize about how to convince their friends and neighbors not to vote for legalization a second time.
“I feel like we’re a picket fence on a beach and a tsunami is coming,” said Ed Moses, a retired Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who has adapted the anti-pot message he once gave to high school students to an anti-legalization message for voters.
He pointed to Colorado to argue legalization has opened a host of problems.
In the years since Colorado became the first in the nation to legalize recreational pot, it has seen an increase in traffic deaths where drivers tested positive for marijuana, according to The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program. More people in Colorado are using pot, according to the report, but youths age 12 to 17 have actually reported decreased rates of recent marijuana use.
Schweick said the opposition campaign is running on misinformation. He said he shares the goal of keeping cannabis away from children but added that opponents “want to use a failed policy of prohibition that has not succeeded, even though we’ve tried it for nearly a century.”
He conceded that legalizing pot for adults would not make the underground market for it instantly disappear but argued that over time, a well-regulated industry could replace it.
For now, South Dakota’s legal pot industry is just getting started with medical cannabis. Since the September opening of The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, owner Peter Dikun has seen a steady stream of customers, but not enough to make his business profitable yet.
He is hoping voters legalize recreational pot, giving him a chance to both grow his business and prove his argument that pot can be regulated like alcohol. He said he’s still trying to convince some family members of that argument before the November election but they will likely vote against it.
“You’re constantly swimming against the current,” Dikun said.
News
11 Famous Bhagavad Gita Quotes That Will Change Your Life
The Bhagavad Gita, the most famous Hindu scripture and religious text, includes some of the most famous quotes of all time. The Bhagavad Gita is considered one of the most important scriptures and religious texts of Hinduism, especially in India, where it’s often quoted in everyday life. It’s also been translated into over 50 languages and has been referenced in countless books and films since then, making it an integral part of not only Hinduism but culture as a whole. Here are 11 of the most famous Bhagavad Gita Quotes from the Bhagavad Gita that will change your life!
Bhagavad Gita Quotes That Will Change Your Life
1) Death
“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.” ― Geeta Quotes
2) Intelligence – Bhagavad Gita Quotes
“One who sees inaction in action, and action in inaction, is intelligent among men.”
― Geeta Quotes
3) Action With Knowledge
“Whatever action is performed by a great man, common men follow in his footsteps, and whatever standards he sets by exemplary acts, all the world pursues.”
― Bhagavad Gita Quotes In English
4) Freedom From Attachment to Actions – Bhagavad Gita Quotes
The Bhagavad Gita is a sacred text from ancient India, and it’s been translated into various languages, including English. Within it is advice on spirituality for people who are practicing karma yoga (the path of action). In Chapter 2 (Verse 24), Krishna teaches that one should accept the fruits of one’s actions with equanimity—no matter what they are. – Bhagavad Gita Quotes with meaning
5) Acceptance Of Things As They Are
The Bhagavad Gita teaches us to accept things as they are, instead of struggling to change them. This is easier said than done. It’s much more comfortable to always strive for change, but when we do that we often get stuck in a loop of frustration and disappointment. And it makes us miss out on all of life’s little pleasures along the way. If you want to live a happier life, try accepting things as they are! – Bhagavad Gita Quotes with meaning
Also Read: Motivational Ramayana Quotes To Inspire You In Your Life
6) Confusion – Bhagavad Gita Quotes
“Even the wise are confused about what is action and what is inaction.” – Bhagavad Gita
7) Understanding Our True Nature Is Liberation
The basic message of The Bhagavad Gita is that understanding our true nature is liberation. It is to recognize that we are not limited to a particular form or space and thereby gain perspective on how we act in life.
8) Be Ready To Fight In Battle
We should be up and ready to fight, to defend what is ours. – Bhagavad Gita Quotes In English
9) Tranquil Man – Bhagavad Gita Quotes
“In the dark night of all beings awakes to Light the tranquil man. But what is day to other beings is night for the sage who sees.”
― Geeta Quotes
10) Devotion
“If one offers Me with love and devotion a leaf, a ﬂower, a fruit or water, I will accept it.”
― Bhagavad Gita Quotes In English
11) Self-Knowledge – Bhagavad Gita Quotes
“Sever the ignorant doubt in your heart with the sword of self-knowledge. Observe your discipline. Arise.” ― Geeta Quotes
At first glance, you may think that The Bhagavad Gita is just a religious text. However, if you take the time to read and study it, you will learn that there are many powerful messages in its verses. These Bhagavad Gita quotes have been embraced by some of history’s most successful people. If you find yourself struggling to overcome an obstacle or doubt your ability to succeed, any one of these quotes can provide inspiration and guidance when needed.
The post 11 Famous Bhagavad Gita Quotes That Will Change Your Life appeared first on MEWS.
News
DeMar DeRozan’s last-second 3 rims out, sealing the Chicago Bulls’ 102-100 loss to the Washington Wizards. 7 takeaways from the defeat.
The Chicago Bulls suffered their first loss of the young season Friday night, falling to the Washington Wizards 102-100 at Capital One Arena.
DeMar DeRozan missed the potential game-winner from the top of the arc in the final seconds, ending the Bulls’ comeback attempt from a 17-point deficit.
The Bulls (1-1) played without Zach LaVine for the second straight game as the All-Star guard manages a lingering left knee injury.
Here are seven takeaways from the game.
1. DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal traded big-time shots.
When DeRozan reentered the game with seven minutes remaining Friday, it felt reminiscent of a fond memory for the Bulls — New Year’s Day, when he dropped a 3-pointer for the second night in a row to win a tightly contested matchup on the same court.
DeRozan delivered his standard magic, scoring 12 points in seven minutes, stealing the ball for a fast-break dunk and hitting tying free throws and jumpers. But the Wizards had an answer in Beal, who scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to fend off the Bulls’ rally.
Beal and DeRozan traded tying and go-ahead baskets in the final two minutes, with Beal’s bank shot with 7.4 seconds left putting the Wizards ahead. DeRozan’s final attempt — an open 3-pointer from the top of the arc — rimmed out, allowing the Wizards to escape.
“Obviously he made those shots his entire career,” coach Billy Donovan said. “It didn’t go in. But to me this was a game where we struggled to shoot the ball. … And I thought (Nikola Vučević) and DeMar carried us in that first half offensively. It just wasn’t a great offensive night for shooting, but we hung in there.”
2. The Bulls deflated in the second and third quarters.
Despite a confident start from the Bulls, the Wizards grabbed control of the game in the second quarter with a 14-0 run. The scoreless stretch mostly took place while DeRozan was on the bench, highlighting the importance of the All-Star.
Nikola Vučević finally snapped the run with a 3-pointer, and DeRozan helped to jump-start the offense with a vicious dunk on the following play. But the Wizards put together another 9-0 run to start the third quarter, forcing the Bulls to spend the rest of the game chasing the deficit.
“We’ve got to understand that a team is going to go on runs but we can’t let it bleed over to 17 points,” DeRozan said. “That’s just a tough deficit to come back from on the road. Once we realize that it’s a six-point run, we’ve got to eliminate it from there.”
3. Nikola Vučević excelled from the free-throw line.
The first half was a blueprint of how to use the center most effectively — keeping Vučević active off the ball, setting up mismatches through screens and then exploiting to either score near the rim or draw fouls. But the Bulls didn’t sustain that style of play through the second half.
Vučević scored 15 points in the first half but only nine in the second, six of which came off free throws. Drawing fouls off mismatches was a key to Vučević’s production — he went 12-for-12 from the line, a career high.
4. Zach LaVine’s absence was felt.
LaVine missed his second straight game as he manages a lingering left knee injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in the offseason. LaVine is expected to start Saturday in the home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers but will continue to sit out a game in any back-to-back in the next month.
Alex Caruso filled in again in the starting lineup, but the guard can’t match LaVine’s offensive production. Caruso scored three points and added an assist and three rebounds, a far cry from LaVine’s 20-plus points per game.
5. Another solid game from Coby White.
White provided double-digit scoring off the bench for the second game in a row, supporting a stagnant Bulls offense with 10 points. On a night when none of the Bulls starters finished with a positive plus-minus, White was one of the most consistent players on the court, ending the game with a plus-17 rating.
Although White made two 3-pointers, he wasn’t reliant on his presence from behind the arc to make a difference. This is exactly who the Bulls need White to be — an energizing presence off the bench who can kick-start the secondary rotation.
6. Bulls toed the line
The Bulls went to the line 33 times while the Wizards had only 11 free-throw attempts. The 27 points the Bulls earned off free throws helped them keep pace despite an otherwise off-kilter night of finishing.
The Bulls shot only 41.8% from the field and 25.9% on 3-pointers, struggling to finish for long stretches that allowed the Wizards to make runs.
7. Patrick Williams was still hesitant.
Williams continued a pattern of hesitancy on both ends of the court.
The third-year forward scored seven points, which was an improvement from his four points in the opener against the Miami Heat.
Williams struggled to handle the defensive assignment against Kyle Kuzma, allowing the forward too much space and at one point falling to the court as he tried and failed to keep up with him around the perimeter. Kuzma scored 26 points to lead the Wizards.
Most concerning for the Bulls was the lack of presence from Williams around the rim — he had only two rebounds, grabbing a lone offensive board in the third quarter.
The Bulls need Williams to score more. But if his shots aren’t falling, Williams needs to at least consistently provide backbone around the rim. If he can’t shore up that part of his game, his place in the starting lineup could be in jeopardy.
()
News
Bonnie Blodgett: Houseplants and trees, cycles of life and interconnectedness
Anyone out there who was still wondering when to bring in the houseplants … well, please accept my condolences.
Last week’s reversal of our autumnal heat wave came fast.
Not good news for tropical plants or perennials and annuals in above-ground containers. The ones that were still outside, I mean.
This has been the driest fall in recent history and also the warmest. The two go together, obviously, as climate change is running our weather now.
Global warming says it better, though I still prefer the term greenhouse effect.
It’s harder to ridicule heat-trapping gases than it is to make fun of wimpy numbers like 1.5 degrees overall warming.
As one of our most effective climate deniers, an MIT professor no less, likes to say, humans experience temperature fluctuations far greater than that every single day, so what’s a degree or even 5 degrees over the course of a century?
Numbers have to be big to get our attention, and better they denote dollars than degrees F.
How single-digit numbers on a thermometer matter for living creatures other than ourselves seems to be of no interest to humans at all. Even a hurricane that takes down ancient trees is lamented not for the trees, which are mentioned in news stories only to dramatize the power of 180 mph winds, but for the $11 million yacht that was also smashed to smithereens.
The Cato Institute recently (and very quietly) disbanded its office of climate denial, long supported by the Koch brothers. Climate science being by now irrefutable, the office risked undermining the libertarian think tank’s credibility on other issues, such as the waste of taxpayer dollars that is our federal government.
How I wish our federal government had stayed in business long enough to curb fossil fuel emissions and mindless consumption and the agricultural practices that are destroying our soil, air and water quality. Would that protecting the greater good (this was government’s role when I was a schoolgirl) had done something to address our attention to the Sixth Extinction of species that soon may include us.
I know, this is a gardening column, but sometimes it seems as if in order to stay on topic (in this case, houseplants) I have to give readers an inaccurate picture of what gardening is all about.
What it’s about is stewardship. Ecosystem health. Cycles of life and the interconnectedness of the natural world.
I’ve spent my long career in garden journalism pushing back against the “better living through chemistry” mantra of my baby boom generation. The phrase struck me as hollow even back in the time of Vietnam, and I said as much.
It’s hard knowing that I may as well never have put pen to paper in defense of nature for all the good it did.
It’s also hard to know how to give gardening advice in a time of climate breakdown. I was writing about houseplants. I hesitate to recommend keeping houseplants at all.
Is it selfish and wasteful to keep tropical plants alive indoors by watering them with what comes out of my tap instead of what I collect for them in the summer months from my rain barrel?
I mean, I feel guilty if I leave the water running while brushing my teeth.
I wrote last time about taking down a huge oak tree in the back yard. Instead of bringing it inside with the living plants, I rented a hydraulic splitter and lined the walls of my garage with 16-inch logs stacked two stories high. A neighbor driving by in his black SUV with tinted windows lowered one of them to ask if I was thinking of going into the firewood business.
I smiled and nodded. “Name your price. But they won’t be dry until next year.”
What I was really thinking about was that even though wood doesn’t produce greenhouses gases at near the intensity that oil and coal do, I’m probably just kidding myself when I think heating my house with wood is an ethical choice.
OK, so yeah, it’s better than owning a firepit.
Such decisions wouldn’t be half as hard if more than two people in my friend group, such as it is, were agonizing about such things, too. But my friends are more concerned about inflation, the markets and whether it’s time for that knee replacement.
As I slid the logs through the splitter, marveling at how some human came up with a machine that I could tow behind my Fiat and that made spitting a 100-pound oak log as effortless as running a knife through butter (thank you, fossil fuels!), I saw that most of the logs were etched with the zig-zagging tunnels of carpenter ants.
In fact, some of the tunnels were teeming with live ants once they were split and the tunnels exposed. I drowned these stalwarts by rolling the logs in a pool of water that had collected in the alley, runoff from my neighbor’s irrigation system.
My own tiny lawn is long dormant. I grow other things besides grass these days, mostly trees that were stunning in June but are all drooping stems and withered leaves now, thanks to the drought.
I interviewed an arborist for this column to see if he had a list of trees to recommend that would withstand the rigors of our new climate better than my oak tree had.
Wouldn’t you know that “oak” was at the top of his list of replacement trees!
Others, for what it’s worth, are black walnut, hackberry, maple and the new disease-resistant American elm.
Interestingly, it was the American linden that seemed to hold up best in my yard, maybe because it was shaded by the oak. We’ll see how it likes full sun next year.
Is birch recommended for these times?
Not so much. Again, the Heritage river birch that grows directly under the former oak canopy and was miraculously spared the mayhem of the removal that slashed through branches of most other trees in the vicinity, was probably better off shaded than not.
We’ll see how it well it likes the new onslaught of solar power without an irrigation system to keeps its roots wet.
As I said earlier, heat and dry go together. They are co-conspirators, the heat worsening the effects of drought and vice versa.
Likewise, I think my two Canadian hemlocks have the oaks to thank for their seeming immunity to dry conditions. They both live under oaks. They both are reputedly gluttons for water.
One still has an oak to live under but the other won’t next year. It will be interesting to compare whose languorous branches droop more discernably in the event the drought continues.
(Hemlocks always look as if they’re in a swoon, which is part of their soulful charm and why we think of them as ladies — that is, when we’re not thinking of the death of Socrates.)
Isn’t it more important to keep trees alive given their ability to absorb and store CO2 than to let them die of thirst?
I don’t know. You tell me.
But for now, unlike my neighbors I can’t bring myself to turn on the garden hose just because my rain barrels have gone dry — I should have installed 10 of them instead of five! — especially when I am watering so many houseplants from the indoor tap.
I may as well tell you what I have growing indoors, since that’s what this column was supposed to be about. It’s an interesting list. I’ll go biggest to smallest, with the biggest being the fiddle-leaf ficus I rescued from a friend who thought she’d killed it. Most of my houseplants are far less fancy. White Flower Farm sells “baby fiddleleafs” for $250 (though that does include a stylish container the 12-inch plant comes in).
She had, pretty much. Killed it. But some plants seem to have nine lives. I brought it home and hard-pruned both its canopy and its roots in equal proportion, removing more than half the original tree in the process, and then waited for a miracle.
Sure enough, within a few weeks I noticed some new leaf buds poking through the bark and I knew I’d given the once-magnificent specimen a chance to recover its former glory.
Which it did and then some. Just getting it into the house is a project involving large metal dollies and bungy cords and sheets and ramps and a broom to clean up the mess afterward.
The ficus seems pretty content to be back indoors, where it spends more than half the year, its huge leaves not quite scraping the 12-foot ceilings of my living room because I’ve trained it to grow sideways.
Meaning that the window seat I’m sitting on right now, which occupies a bay window facing south, is shading me from the sun because it (the window seat) has not only a comfy cushion but a new green roof.
Also basking in the ficus’s shade is a shrimp plant (Justicia brandegeeana) that continues to produce flowers despite the relatively low light.
(Plants don’t need sun to flower once the reproductive process is underway, but if I want more flowers I’ll have to make sure the leaves are adequately sun-drenched.)
The shrimp plant’s fake shrimp are actually not flowers anyway but salmon-colored bracts similar to those of other plants in the Acanthus family, of which Justicia is a member in good standing probably on account of those unusual bracts. (The foliage is nothing special.)
A. mollis (common name: Bear’s Breeches) is the family member more familiar to gardeners here on the tundra even though it’s technically hardy only to Zone 7. Why do I keep seeing it in garden centers among the hardy perennials? Again, you tell me. (Hint: it’s not just that its bracts are super cute, though that’s part of it.)
My shrimp plant’s bracts resemble jumbo shrimps to such a striking degree that I am waiting for some rube from South Dakota (I run an Airbnb) to marvel that shrimps (Latin name: Caridea), which he’d always thought were some sort of fish, actually grow on trees and then ask if he can try one and “you don’t happen to have any cocktail sauce, do you, ma’am?”
I promised a list but there isn’t room. Next time.
Fat Man Terra Visits Laura Shin
Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region
Report: Gophers’ Tanner Morgan has concussion, questionable to play Penn State
The Bandwidth Requirement For VoIP Connection
Tips on Car Insurance Quotes
Russian-installed authorities order evacuation of Kherson
How Do I Get My Husband to Love Me Again When We Have Lost Love Between Us?
Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?
11 Famous Bhagavad Gita Quotes That Will Change Your Life
Is Co-Op List Building the Best Form of Automated Email Marketing?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym