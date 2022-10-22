Finance
Short Comparison: Ubersmith VS WHMCS Billing System
PRICING
Ubersmith – pricing is not openly available on their website however a quick query would release various pricing schemes based on the amount of “devices” you intend on using along with the amount of clients you expect to actively provide services to. Prices range from anywhere in the $150 range upwards and climbs pretty quickly especially with the amount of devices you expect to manage together.
WHMCS – pricing is openly available on their website with flexible payment plans ranging from $15.95 monthly for a branded license all the way to $324.95 one time for a Unbranded license. WHMCS does not restrict the license holder by number of clients vs devices but instead limits you using the Branded and Unbranded terminology.
AUTOMATION
Ubersmith – this company is best known for their automation of tasks to allow for easy management of various devices and or services various hosts may want to offer. These include (but surely not limited to) handling and issuing of dedicated IP address, Cloud services integration with the infamous OnApp billing module and ease of deployment / startup and shutdown. Even the management of client accounts are seamless in the backend with various billing tools and payment gateways to handle just about any client request. One key feature is the Bandwidth Billing module which allows you to automatically monitor, track and bill for any bandwidth overages incurred by your client.
WHMCS – they have made some major improvements as it relates to automation in the past few years. They also have an active developers community who vigorously releases various modules to extend WHMCS’s functionality from time to time. WHMCS has automated functionality when it relates to Cpanel / WHM servers from shared hosting all the way up to VPS systems. They are now getting their feet wet as it relates to integrating Cloud Servers and management of Dedicated Servers which is why I did not mention those as features.
USER FRIENDLY / CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Ubersmith – the client area within Ubersmith billing system is very intuitive. You simply know what you have to do in there from paying bills or locating your active “instances” it’s just easy. The look of it could be improved since the design seems dated, but this is a minor issue especially since Ubersmith just works.
WHMCS – while using this client area, you will need a bit of instructions especially if you need to upgrade your services with your provider. There are too many hoops you have to jump through for a simple upgrade. Paying bills however is easy. Any outstanding bills are listed as soon as you are logged in together with open support tickets you may have as well
CONCLUSION
Ubersmith or WHMCS web host billing system? That’s like comparing Apples to Grapes in this industry. They both have vastly different business models which in turn targets different markets. Ubersmith is more geared towards larger hosts or Datacenters who need to manage various devices in different datacenters who an entire datacenter altogether while WHMCS is more geared towards the startups, or business to client model who aims at having a pleasant look and feel to their business. Ubersmith almost always requires a Skilled Ubersmith Developer who knows the ins and outs of the system to get you quality order forms to integrate with your business while WHMCS works right out of the box for ordinary users. One other point to note is small time hosts may opt for WHMCS based on price while larger datacenters may choose Ubersmith because of ease of automating tasks and managing devices. Which one would I recommend? Anyone which suits your business model and client base because each host is different and requires different tools to function at optimum performance
Healthy Aging: How to Improve Your Lifestyle in 30 Days
A perpetual search for the “fountain of youth” has been ongoing for years and years through a variety of cultures and today the search continues.
The reality is that we really start to age from the time that we are born and with the prevalence of obesity during childhood and adolescence, problems with plaque deposits in blood vessels and other medical problems are showing up in younger and younger individuals. So much so, that for the first time ever, life expectancy is decreasing so that some of today’s youth are not expected to live as long as their parents.
So, how you have treated your body throughout your lifetime will determine how healthy you will be during youth as well as later in life.
So, what is the answer to questions on healthy aging and longevity? Is there something that can really help?
No matter what you might have done in your life up to this point, there is hope for improvement. With current advances in anti-aging research, you can start today to make changes that can lead to a healthier lifestyle to help reverse your not-so-healthy choices in previous years.
Here are 5 Ways to Make Changes for Healthy Aging:
1. Stop smoking. I know that is easier said than done, but smoking will shorten your life and decrease your quality of life, especially as you age. Lung cancer, COPD and other lung diseases, heart disease and cardio-vascular disease are all major causes of death. Did you know that after 48 hours of non-smoking many symptoms disappear and your body begins to heal the damage done? If you have been a smoker for most of your life you will have increased risks but you can drastically decrease your chances of morbidity by just quitting today.
2. Get plenty of sleep. Much of our body’s restorative and regeneration processes occur during sleep. By getting at 7-9 hours of sleep every night your body has a chance to recover from any stressors it is subjected to and realign its natural balance. The older we get, the slower our body is in recovering from the things that we took in stride in our younger years. So go to bed one hour earlier, your body will thank you for it.
3. Eat a balanced diet and take supplements. Nutrition plays a key role in healthy aging and longevity. Making sure you get enough proteins, minerals and vitamins while at the same time decreasing the amount of animal fats you eat will help your body stay fit. In North America, the average person consumes far more animal fat, sodium and sugar than is healthy. It is the reason obesity is a major health problem in our culture. If you are overweight, aging is less kind as the additional weight puts strain on your joints, your endocrine system and your heart. To live a long and healthy life you need to get your weight back to the normal range and ensure you are getting the proper nutrition.
4. Daily exercise. As you age, your bones begin losing density and you lose muscle mass. One way to combat this process is to stay active. Weight bearing exercise such as walking has been proven to help reduce bone and muscle loss so you should enjoy a daily stroll to stay healthy. Not only does this help your bones, it also helps your cardio-vascular system. As you become more fit, increase the intensity of your exercise. Perhaps hiking is a good choice. Cycling and swimming are also excellent forms of cardio-vascular exercise that are easier on your joints than jogging. No matter what you choose to do, the important thing is just get up and get moving if you want to enjoy your current and/or senior years.
5. Keep your brain fit. No matter how healthy your body is, if you have not kept your mind active you will not enjoy your later years. One of the biggest mistakes people make upon retiring is failing to do tasks that require problem solving and memory. Do the daily crossword puzzle in your local newspaper, jigsaw puzzles or other strategy games. Take up a hobby that requires you to use your brain. Woodworking is a hobby that not only is relaxing to some, it also requires you to plan and assemble items. Sewing and crafts also offer the same benefits. Take supplements that are designed to maintain brain health. Ginkgo, flax, linseed and a wide variety of other natural ingredients are known to support brain health.
No matter what your current state of health is, it is possible to become healthier and fit. Make one change per day towards your goal of health and longevity and you will find that within a few short weeks you are feeling younger every day.
Here is a Healthy Aging Profile that I would like for you to complete so that you can see where you stand. (Rank yourself on a scale of 1 to 5)
1=Never 2=Rarely 3=Sometimes 4=Often 5=Always
1. I have an exercise plan or physical activity program that I follow to keep physically fit
2. I eat healthy and have a positive attitude and expectations about life
3. I get 7 to 9 hours of sleep nightly on a regular basis and fall asleep easily
4. I take supplements and vitamins daily for a healthier heart, brain, and body
5. I avoid smoking cigarettes or second hand smoke
6. I get a regular physical examination and blood tests as part of my personal health plan
7. I maintain my weight in a healthy range with a BMI of 25 or less (see BMI calculator)
8. I relax regularly and deflect stress to avoid internalizing negative emotions
9. I follow specific medical advice for any illnesses or diseases that I have and focus more on the bight side rather than negative complications
10. I have a network of friends and/or relatives for emotional support, fun, and camaraderie
11. Well, how did you do? What is your total score?
People with the best Healthy Aging Profile will tend to rank as a 5 for each of these questions. Don’t worry if you don’t have all 5’s, you can improve your scores and your Healthy Aging Profile in each of these areas.
If you want to do something to improve your lifestyle, then the best time is now. Just pick 1 area that you don’t have a 5 and commit to working on that 1 item for the next 30 days. Write down what you will do to help in that particular area, and if you are really serious, get an accountability partner to be involved and give you assistance with sticking with the plan. Then I would like for you to see what differences have occurred in your life.
Remember, pick 1 and START TODAY!
Which Companies Must Have Leased Lines?
The connection between the network of a service provider and its customers is made by a private high performance circuit, leased by a common carrier. It is rented out on yearly basis; it usually transfers data or voice, or both.
These lines are usually needed for internet access and are used privately between two customer websites. A leased line is always active, which is more convenient than a dial-up connection. In the same way, unlike broadband, a leased line is not shared; it delivers dedicated and guaranteed bandwidth straight to the internet backbone.
Such lines are preferably used by companies that need excellent quality internet service, which is accessible 24/7, so as to run critical programs and applications for companies that need fast and upstream speeds and the remote workers who are accessing office based applications and programs.
With a leased line, you can fully use the Internet bandwidth all the time, and you do not have to share it with 20 or 50 other companies, as you may do with an ADSL. They can even connect the user company to a CSS network and the internet as well, so as to generate more efficiency in the working staff.
Companies that use such lines are mostly multi-national and require connection to the internet at all times. Having leased lines is also logical for them, because with leased lines they can stay connected to their other counterparts across the country. Accessing data from one office to the other is easier this way.
The trend is changing fast, as medium-sized businesses or growing businesses are also using such lines for internet and data transfer. In a study done in 2006, only 3% of the small businesses (a business that has up to 50 employees) used suclines. In the same study, the statistics showed that 30% of the medium-sized businesses had such lines. In recent studies, the statistics are pretty much the same.
The graph for the medium-sized companies, which use such lines, has not changed mostly due to economic reasons. The companies that have had economic growth are the ones that renew the contracts for the leased lines. Others are seen to opt for cheaper alternatives. The multi-nationals or big companies that are experiencing good business use such lines. It helps them in staying connected to the world, and it is easier for them to transfer data from one office to the other, or just to access it.
For such large companies, leased lines are a cheaper and hassle free way to stay connected to the world. All their employees are connected through one line; otherwise, having a dial-up connection would have been problematic. The connection from the internet would suffer if a call had to be made. A lot of phone lines would be needed to give connection to all the employees. Basically, even though leased lines are expensive, in the long run, they are cheaper and easier to use for both medium-sized growing businesses and large scale companies.
Cheap Life Insurance Quote – Why Is It Required?
Life Insurance is a kind of business contract between the insurance company and the person in requirement for the insurance. Some insurance companies also offer partnership in the company profits to the policy bearer. This type of insurance is especially beneficial in families where only a single family member earns.
You can not predict the untimely death of your loved one or the sole financial supporter of the family? Neither can you do something to prevent an accident or any critical situation. At this time the life insurance plan offers you financial support. Moreover there are cheap life insurance quotes that are available in the market to provide you with an estimate of your investments beforehand.
According to the policy to attain the insurance benefits the policy bearer agrees to pay a certain amount of money monthly or annually as per their convenience. In case of accident the company also pays if the person suffers serious permanent physical disability such as loss of limbs or if other body functions do not work like sight, hearing etc. Also if a person dies by putting himself in risk such as parachuting, paragliding, traveling in aero-plane, taking part in military war, the company does not cover such conditions.
Today the market has various Life Insurance brands in the national, international and universal market. So we need to do a lot of research before choosing a single plan. The online tool that helps you in assessing this is a cheap life insurance quote.
Make it a point to check if the policy covers all the funeral and catering expenses including financially supporting the family in future. Carefully go through the agreement and policy papers and also the terms and conditions before becoming a member of the insurance plan.
Do not ignore your budget and affordability, after all the best plan for you will be the one you can easily afford. A cheap life insurance quote enables the insured to plan the budget as these quotes provide a snapshot of your investment requirements for any insurance policy. Avoid running after brands and attractive advertisement instead you can even opt for local but reliable small insurance companies that too are flooding in the markets.
Try a cheap life insurance quote and go for the best policy on offer. In case of insurance claim at the time of the insurer’s death the family of the insurer needs to produce a legal death certificate. The money is paid to the beneficiaries as mentioned by the insurer in the detail form and agreement papers.
The company is cautious due to many false insurance claims, false accidental deaths and false illness. In spite of the fact that such actions are a punishable offense, a number of people do it in order to make quick money and become rich. Life Insurance not only guarantees support after your death but these days there are insurances for pets as well. Life is precious not only for us but also for the people in our lives who love us.
Free Reverse Cell Phone Number Look Up – Why Can’t I Look Up Cell Phones For Free?
Lots of people every day are trying to find free reverse cell phone number look up, many of them are trying to find free information about certain cell phone number. And while it is possible to trace regular landline phone numbers by using free services, cell phone numbers simply can not be traced for free.
If you are sure that the number you wish to look up is in fact a cell phone number (with many different service providers these days it can be hard to tell) you will need to find an established and reliable reverse phone directory. This is essential to save you form headache later, good reverse directory will help you trace just about any phone number you want – cell, landline, 800 or business.
Reliable reverse directories have databases that contain billions of information, and can help you not only trace phone numbers but to get detailed background information regarding their owners. Information like criminal records, employment records, marriage records, divorce records, court records is just a few of the services that a good reverse directory can offer you.
With the so called “free” reverse phone directories you’ll be lucky to get a name or address. You see these services can not offer you any useful information regarding cell phone numbers because they get their information from free, usually hardly ever updated sources, on the other hand cell phone numbers information is expensive and difficult to collect, sort and regularly update and because of that it can not be free.
So even though there is no free reverse cell phone number look up directory, there is way to get cell phone owner’s information, all you need to do is to choose a reliable paid reverse search directory and in a matter of seconds you will receive the exact information you need.
Top 10 Tips for Reviewing Your Professional Indemnity Insurance Coverage
1. Policyholder
Check that your full business name is correctly listed. This needs to be the legal entity in which you trade under.
2. Business Description
Ensure that the business description correctly reflects the business services that are insured under the policy.
3. Prior Business
Ensure all prior company names (legal entities) are listed under the insured name and that the Business Services are listed under the Business Description. (If they are not listed, it is likely you are not covered for work undertaken through these entities).
4. Retro-active Date
The retro-active date should provide cover for either unlimited date or the date your business commenced. In some circumstances, insurers may not be able to provide full information from the date your business commenced if no previous professional indemnity insurance was in place before.
5. Policy Limits (Limit of Indemnity)
Review your policy limit to ensure that you are adequately protected. Consider your prior, current and forthcoming work.
6. Policy Excess
Minimum excesses are set by insurance companies. Whilst increasing your excess may have a slight reduction in premium (generally not more than 5-10%), the premium saving should be compared to the additional amount payable in the event of a claim or multiple claims.
7. Territorial and Jurisdictional Limits
Insurance policies issued within Australia provide at minimum Australian Territorial and Jurisdictional Limits. If you are providing products and services to or in other countries, then you should ensure that your policy is suitable for this.
8. Policy Extensions
Review the policy extensions to ensure that you understand the nature of cover provided.
9. Policy Endorsements, Exclusions & Conditions
Review the policy endorsements, exclusions and conditions to ensure that you understand the extent of the cover provided.
10. Claims & Notifications of Circumstances
It is extremely important in order to comply with the policy coverage to notify all claims or circumstances to your insurer in the year that they arose, prior to the expiry of your policy.
Failure to do so may result in a claim not being insured. Ask all your employees/authorised representatives/sub-contractors to confirm in writing that they are not aware of any circumstances or claims against them. Encourage openness and not a culture of fear regarding notifications to PI Insurers.
If in doubt, refer any issues to your insurance broker or adviser, or in their absence directly to your PI Insurer.
The policyholder has an obligation to understand the terms of the contract. Whilst an insurance broker’s role is to provide advice and to ensure that the policy is in accordance with your instructions, current legislation places responsibility on all parties to an Insurance Contract to be aware of the details of that Contract. We recommend you read these documents in conjunction with the Policy Wording and retain these documents and that you keep them both in a safe place.
Brain Injuries and Lasting Disabilities
TBI, or a traumatic brain injury, can leave the whole family feeling confused, angry and overwhelmed. Oftentimes the diagnoses of a brain trauma is devastating to all involved, not just the victim of the injury. Many brain traumas occur as a result of an everyday accident. Such simple things such as tripping and falling off a curb can lead to a serious brain injury. Perhaps it’s the result of a car accident or a sports injury that has caused the injury to the brain. In many cases, the victim may act and feel normal at first. Someone close to them begins to notice some abnormal behavior, extreme fatigue, or perhaps irritation, confusion and feelings of being disoriented. This can be due to the brain swelling, and is not always obvious right away. This is one reason why emergency medical care should happen as soon after the trauma as is possible.
Once the diagnosis of a cranial injury has been given, you will generally need to hire a brain injury attorney who will help you to establish who is legally responsible for the injury. To establish just who is the responsible party can be a long and complex ordeal. Many factors may enter into that process of assigning blame. The responsibility for poorly maintained sidewalks which caused a fall may lie with a governmental agency, such as a city or a county. Perhaps the driver of the car which crashed into yours acted with negligence, and caused the accident which resulted in a brain trauma injury. A qualified brain injury lawyer will assist you in determining who is responsible and how you will be properly compensated for your injuries.
Many TBI victims are left with a severe, permanent loss of function. This can include symptoms such as partial memory loss, speech difficulties, coma, behavioral issues and ongoing medical needs. The person who has suffered from a brain injury may not be able to care for themselves any longer, and may have a lifelong need for daily care. If you or someone in your family has suffered a head injury that was caused by someone else’s negligence, you will need representation by an experienced personal injury attorney. Your brain injury lawyer will be instrumental in assisting you through the difficult and challenging situation you now find yourself and your loved one in. Just coping with a serious brain injury is difficult enough, be sure to have the best help for your brain injury lawsuit.
