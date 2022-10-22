Short Comparison: Ubersmith VS WHMCS Billing System

A perpetual search for the “fountain of youth” has been ongoing for years and years through a variety of cultures and today the search continues.

The reality is that we really start to age from the time that we are born and with the prevalence of obesity during childhood and adolescence, problems with plaque deposits in blood vessels and other medical problems are showing up in younger and younger individuals. So much so, that for the first time ever, life expectancy is decreasing so that some of today’s youth are not expected to live as long as their parents.

So, how you have treated your body throughout your lifetime will determine how healthy you will be during youth as well as later in life.

So, what is the answer to questions on healthy aging and longevity? Is there something that can really help?

No matter what you might have done in your life up to this point, there is hope for improvement. With current advances in anti-aging research, you can start today to make changes that can lead to a healthier lifestyle to help reverse your not-so-healthy choices in previous years.

Here are 5 Ways to Make Changes for Healthy Aging:

1. Stop smoking. I know that is easier said than done, but smoking will shorten your life and decrease your quality of life, especially as you age. Lung cancer, COPD and other lung diseases, heart disease and cardio-vascular disease are all major causes of death. Did you know that after 48 hours of non-smoking many symptoms disappear and your body begins to heal the damage done? If you have been a smoker for most of your life you will have increased risks but you can drastically decrease your chances of morbidity by just quitting today.

2. Get plenty of sleep. Much of our body’s restorative and regeneration processes occur during sleep. By getting at 7-9 hours of sleep every night your body has a chance to recover from any stressors it is subjected to and realign its natural balance. The older we get, the slower our body is in recovering from the things that we took in stride in our younger years. So go to bed one hour earlier, your body will thank you for it.

3. Eat a balanced diet and take supplements. Nutrition plays a key role in healthy aging and longevity. Making sure you get enough proteins, minerals and vitamins while at the same time decreasing the amount of animal fats you eat will help your body stay fit. In North America, the average person consumes far more animal fat, sodium and sugar than is healthy. It is the reason obesity is a major health problem in our culture. If you are overweight, aging is less kind as the additional weight puts strain on your joints, your endocrine system and your heart. To live a long and healthy life you need to get your weight back to the normal range and ensure you are getting the proper nutrition.

4. Daily exercise. As you age, your bones begin losing density and you lose muscle mass. One way to combat this process is to stay active. Weight bearing exercise such as walking has been proven to help reduce bone and muscle loss so you should enjoy a daily stroll to stay healthy. Not only does this help your bones, it also helps your cardio-vascular system. As you become more fit, increase the intensity of your exercise. Perhaps hiking is a good choice. Cycling and swimming are also excellent forms of cardio-vascular exercise that are easier on your joints than jogging. No matter what you choose to do, the important thing is just get up and get moving if you want to enjoy your current and/or senior years.

5. Keep your brain fit. No matter how healthy your body is, if you have not kept your mind active you will not enjoy your later years. One of the biggest mistakes people make upon retiring is failing to do tasks that require problem solving and memory. Do the daily crossword puzzle in your local newspaper, jigsaw puzzles or other strategy games. Take up a hobby that requires you to use your brain. Woodworking is a hobby that not only is relaxing to some, it also requires you to plan and assemble items. Sewing and crafts also offer the same benefits. Take supplements that are designed to maintain brain health. Ginkgo, flax, linseed and a wide variety of other natural ingredients are known to support brain health.

No matter what your current state of health is, it is possible to become healthier and fit. Make one change per day towards your goal of health and longevity and you will find that within a few short weeks you are feeling younger every day.

Here is a Healthy Aging Profile that I would like for you to complete so that you can see where you stand. (Rank yourself on a scale of 1 to 5)

1=Never 2=Rarely 3=Sometimes 4=Often 5=Always

1. I have an exercise plan or physical activity program that I follow to keep physically fit

2. I eat healthy and have a positive attitude and expectations about life

3. I get 7 to 9 hours of sleep nightly on a regular basis and fall asleep easily

4. I take supplements and vitamins daily for a healthier heart, brain, and body

5. I avoid smoking cigarettes or second hand smoke

6. I get a regular physical examination and blood tests as part of my personal health plan

7. I maintain my weight in a healthy range with a BMI of 25 or less (see BMI calculator)

8. I relax regularly and deflect stress to avoid internalizing negative emotions

9. I follow specific medical advice for any illnesses or diseases that I have and focus more on the bight side rather than negative complications

10. I have a network of friends and/or relatives for emotional support, fun, and camaraderie

11. Well, how did you do? What is your total score?

People with the best Healthy Aging Profile will tend to rank as a 5 for each of these questions. Don’t worry if you don’t have all 5’s, you can improve your scores and your Healthy Aging Profile in each of these areas.

If you want to do something to improve your lifestyle, then the best time is now. Just pick 1 area that you don’t have a 5 and commit to working on that 1 item for the next 30 days. Write down what you will do to help in that particular area, and if you are really serious, get an accountability partner to be involved and give you assistance with sticking with the plan. Then I would like for you to see what differences have occurred in your life.

Remember, pick 1 and START TODAY!