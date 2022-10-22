Finance
Small Business Accounting Services: Your Best Option for Managing Your Finances
Small business accounting services offer a cost effective way to keep your company’s financial information up to date, track your assets and expenses, and remain tax compliant year after year. While at a glance, the cost for contracting an accounting service seems high, you should take the time to consider the cost of not using one.
A Necessary Service
Unless you are an accountant, you, as a small business owner, do not have the expertise to manage your own financial statements and reports. If you are an accountant, you do not have the time to manage these tasks because it takes you away from your most important responsibilities, which are those that are directly related to generating revenue. However, your accounting is not an administrative task that can safely be swept under a rug; your books, balances, and financial reports must be kept up to date for the sake of the health of your company.
Your Options
With this in mind, you have a few options; you can hire someone, you can do your own accounting, or you can contract with a company that offers small business accounting services. We have already established that doing your own accounting is not a feasible option for the long term, but you may consider bringing in your own permanent accountant. This will be a costly task, from the day you post the ad until the day you write his first pay check, and pay for his benefits and unemployment insurance.
Utilizing small business accounting services puts experienced, knowledgeable professionals at your beck and call, at a flat rate that you only pay when you have a need. This means that if you have a week in which your company really only requires a few ledger entries, you are not paying a full time salary so your accountant can find some work to do.
What They Offer
When you look for small business accounting services, you will want to find a company that offers a wide range of accounting services. These should include income statement generation, tracking payables and receivables, managing the general ledger, and month end, quarter end, and year-end review and reporting. A reputable service will employ qualified accountants who can also provide budgeting and tax recommendations based on your company’s revenue and expense activities.
Software
A large part of your cost savings will be the software used. A professional business accounting services company will make use of a state of the art software package, like Quickbooks. By contracting a company like this, you are freeing yourself of the need to purchase the software or train an employee how to use it. A package like this is expensive, and you want to know that your accountant is an expert at using every feature it has to offer. Small business accounting services understand this, and they provide the necessary training and ongoing education to their employees and contractors to ensure that they can use the software to make the most of your company’s assets.
Guarding Your Spirit and Soul
Proverbs 22:3,5: A prudent man foresees evil and hides himself, but the simple pass on and are punished…Thorns and snares are in the way of the perverse; he who guards his soul will be far from them.
This is an interesting statement made by the author of Proverbs. The prudent or discreet man foresees evil and hides himself. The man who guards his soul will be far from thorns and snares. It is important for us as believers to guard our souls and sanctify ourselves for the Lord. Sanctify meaning set yourself apart from the world.
— Living Bible
Proverbs 22:5 The rebel walks a thorny, treacherous road; the man who values his soul will stay away.
It is very important for us to realize that in our Christian walk, there will be evil, temptation, and “thorns and snares”. We all have weaknesses and it is important for each of us to identify these stumbling blocks in our lives, and guard our spirit and soul from them. The enemy knows what our weaknesses are and exploits them daily to cause us problems in our lives and cause us to stumble in our walk. If the enemy causes you to lose your witness, then he, not God, has the victory in your life,!
Matthew 5: Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.
Everything we do in our lives should glorify God. Every action we take, decision we make, deed we do, or things we say should glorify God. We as believers should live a life that glorifies God to the world, so that others will see God in our lives and want what we have! Amen?
If we are constantly living a “double life” of sin and doubt, then we are not glorifying God.
It is the every day things in your life that really speak of your witness. It is not how much you talk about God, and what Jesus has done in your life, but how you live it! Amen!
Talking and sharing about Jesus is important, but as the old saying goes, “actions speak louder than words.”
So how do we guard ourselves? It is amazingly simple but hard. Amazing, in that God has provided a way through our relationship with Jesus Christ our Lord. Simple, in that it is spelled out very clearly in God’s Word. Hard, in that it takes commitment, dedication and willingness to give up our pride and control, and yield ourselves to God and to His will in our lives.
Giving up control is probably the hardest thing we as believers do. It is human nature to want to be in control all the time, some more so than others, but just like driving a car only one person can drive at a time. In your life, only one person can be in control and that needs to be the Lord Jesus Christ in the person of the Holy Spirit, not you.
Jesus, when he taught the disciples how to pray, told us a very basic truth in starting this process.
— King James
Matthew 6:13: And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen.
Jesus told us to pray not to be led into temptation, but to be delivered from evil.
— New King James
Matthew 6:13: And do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. for Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.
We are to make praying for deliverance from the enemy part of our daily prayers. We are also to pray not to be led into temptation. Trials and temptation are not the same thing. Trials come into your life, to test your faith. Temptations come in the form of a stumbling block, to cause you to fail and loose your victory. Know the difference and as Proverbs 22 tells us, foresee the evil and hid from it.
James 1:2-5: My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing. If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him.
When you reach a situation that tests you, remember that you can ask God for wisdom on how to get through it and he will give it to you. Lean on God’s Word and not your own understanding.
Proverbs 3:5-7: Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.
Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil.
This is an important statement, do not be wise in your own eyes! Worldly wisdom will always lead you the wrong way. It is not what some talk show host on afternoon TV or your best friend tells you, but what the Word of God says about your situation. Amen?
Staying away from evil is what I really want to talk about. I think I need to define what evil is. Webster’s II New Riverside Dictionary defines evil as something morally wrong or bad, wicked; causing harm, suffering or injury.
This can be different things to different people. In today’s society so many things are taken for granted as acceptable that we don’t even think twice about doing something that is clearly defined in God’s Word as sin. Looking at many of the TV shows that are on today, you see show after show about sex, infidelity, murder, rape, robbery, and homosexuality. These things cause our hearts to be hardened. We accept without blinking drug use, alcohol abuse, and sex outside of marriage. We go to movie after movie where God’s name is taken in vain. This is a sad commentary on us as Christians. We think, “I am not a bad person, I don’t kill, swear, cheat on my spouse, abuse alcohol, or use drugs. I haven’t robbed a bank or stolen anything.” We have become so used to sin in our lives, that we have classified them as small and large sins. It is all right to tell a “white lie'”, but not rob a bank. It is all right to think someone is “hot and sexy” but not sleep with him or her. Believe me, sin is sin in God’s eyes and unless we are willing to get before him, lay our life down and change our thinking, we will fall prey to the “thorns and snares”, the devil puts in our way.
James 1:13-15: Let no one say when he is tempted, “I am tempted by God”; for God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does He Himself tempt anyone. But each one is tempted when he is drawn away by his own desires and enticed. Then, when desire has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is full-grown, brings forth death.
The enemy knows your weaknesses and uses them against you. The little and the big.
Do you enjoy gossiping about your boss or job? Do you have a weakness where drugs or alcohol is concerned? Do you drive too fast, not obeying the speed limit? Are you constantly late for work? Do you constantly criticize others? All these things are ways the enemy drags you down and causes you to loose your way. You speed on your way to work, getting a speeding ticket. You then get mad, loose your temper and take God’s name in vain. It is all a downward spiral if not guarded against and can lead you to destruction.
You sit around at work, listening to others complain about the boss, the job and your coworkers, before you know it, you are angry about your job, unhappy and constantly complaining yourself.
“Yea, but these are just little things,” you say.
Song of Solomon 2:1: Catch us the foxes, the little foxes that spoil the vines, for our vines have tender grapes.
It is the little things that cause us to stumble in our walk, not the really big things. You probably won’t go out and plan to rob a bank, but you may not tell the cashier at the grocery store when they give you back too much change. Both are equally bad in God’s eyes.
2 Timothy 3:1-4: But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God,
This is what is happening in society today, and as a believer you cannot be a part of it.
There are a few simple things you can do to guard your soul and spirit.
— King James
2 Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
Romans 12:1-2: I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service.
And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
We need to spend time in God’s Word, studying it, learning it, meditating on it, getting it into our hearts and minds so that we will not be conformed to the world’s way of doing things. And we will be quick to lean on God and His wisdom and not our own. If we do not spend time in God’s Word, we will not know His wisdom. If we do not spend time praying we will not recognize the leading of the Holy Spirit in our lives. Let me leave you with this Scripture.
1 Thessalonians 5:14-23: Now we exhort you, brethren, warn those who are unruly, comfort the fainthearted, uphold the weak, be patient with all. See that no one renders evil for evil to anyone, but always pursue what is good both for yourselves and for all.
Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, in everything give thanks; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. Do not quench the Spirit. Do not despise prophecies. Test all things; hold fast what is good. Abstain from every form of evil. Now may the God of peace Himself sanctify you completely; and may your whole spirit, soul, and body be preserved blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
The first and foremost way to guard you soul is to know Jesus as your personal Savior.
If you do not know Jesus as your personal Savior, I urge you to earnestly pray the following prayer.
Dear Heavenly Father, I come to you in the name of Jesus. Your word says, “…and the one who comes to Me I will by no means cast out.” (Jn.6:37),
So I know You won’t cast me out, but You take me in, And I thank you for it. You said in your Word, “whoever calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Ro. 10:13).
I am calling on Your name, So I know You have saved me now, You also said, “…that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes to righteousness, and with the mouth confession is made to salvation.” (Ro.10:9,10).
I believe in my heart that Jesus Christ is the Son of God. I believe He was raised from the dead for my justification. And I confess Him now as my Lord, Because Your Word says, “… with the heart one believes to righteousness…” and I do believe with my heart, I have now become the righteousness of God in Christ. (2 Cor. 5:21),
And I am saved! Thank You, Lord!
I can now truthfully say, I see myself as a born again child of God!
Glory to God!!!! Amen.
How Much Are You Self-Insuring?
Insurance policies take away all, or a portion, of the financial responsibility of replacing assets damaged under certain circumstances. Without insurance, an individual would be financially responsible for replacing all assets lost during what could have been a covered peril or, if they don’t wish to replace them, simply living without the item and losing the initial investment made to purchase it.
Even with proper insurance coverage, individuals take on a certain amount of risk themselves. This is called self-insuring and can take many forms including:
A deductible: The amount of money you must pay out-of-pocket before your insurance benefits kick in is your deductible. Most insurance companies offer the insured a range of options for deductibles. High deductibles can be seductive because they help reduce your premiums, but all the deductibles you have on your various insurance policies can add up.
Waiting periods: Certain types of policies, such as long term care and disability, allow an insured to select a waiting period. The waiting period is the time between the qualifying incident and the first benefit pay out. For example, if you are no longer able to complete certain activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and preparing food, you may qualify for long-term care nursing home benefits. If you have a 30-day waiting period on your policy, then you will not be afforded benefits until that 30 days is up. During the time of your waiting period, you must shoulder the burden of all costs associated with your care
Policy limits: Insurance policies don’t offer unlimited benefits. Policy limits are in place to outline the maximum responsibility of your insurer. For example, your health insurance policy may have a lifetime maximum payout of $5 million. Should your medical expenses exceed this amount, you would be responsible for paying that excess. It’s important to monitor the limits on all of your policies to make sure they are reasonable for the risk of damage that you face.
Gaps in coverage: Sometimes the way that an insurance policy is structured can leave a gap in coverage that needs to be filled by a supplemental policy. For example, you may have home insurance coverage but without flood insurance coverage you’ve left a gap in which certain damages would not be covered. Having an experienced insurance agent review all of your policies can help you identify and plan for these gaps before you incur expensive damages.
The amount of money you self-insure can be surprisingly large. Give us a call and make an appointment for insurance review and we will help you understand your self-insurance liabilities and come up with a plan to reduce them.
Career Education Corp, College Partnership, DeVry, Apollo Group, ITT Educational Serivces
The college education industry is growing and we’ve been covering the companies that are leading the way. Last May Career Education (NASDAQ: CECO) was probed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for possible securities laws violation but according to reports the Midwest regional branch of the SEC plans to recommend that the federal agency end its investigation of Career Education. Career Education operates over 80 campuses and an online education division.
The Carmel, Indiana based ITT Educational Services (NYSE: ESI) recently opened a second location in the Lexington Kentucky area and will have classes beginning in June 2006. The Lexington institute is licensed by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and is accredited by the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools to offer associate and bachelor degree programs.
Apollo Group (NASDAQ: APOL) has been a provider of higher education programs to working adults for close to 30 years. Apollo Group Inc. operates through its subsidiaries: The University of Phoenix Inc., Institute for Professional Development, The College for Financial Planning Institutes Corp. and Western International University Inc. They were just ranked number 1,335 on Forbes magazine list of the world’s 2000 largest companies.
College Partnership (OTC: CGPA) just added a key player to their executive team with the appointment of former 13 year Baltimore City Councilman Joseph J. DiBlasi as their new Director of Sports Marketing. He was also the president of Davalli, DiBlasi Associates, LLC., a sports marketing company, he has worked with such teams and franchises as the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Bucks, Florida Marlins, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Major League Baseball Alumni, and USA Baseball. The company looks to emerge as the leader in the college planning business.
DeVry University (NYSE: DV) has added new online health information management (HIM) technical specialty within its bachelor of science in technical management (BSTM) degree program beginning in May 2006. They will also offer onsite classes at their Arlington Virginia location beginning in July 2006.
Low Cost Auto Insurance – Key Tips For Saving Money Online
Right now it feels like the whole world is in more and more trouble financially and it seems like everywhere you look you need to be spending more and more money just to maintain your standard of living. But just because it feels like the world is going crazy doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to save money easily. And now one of the best ways you can cut back if you have to is by saving money on auto insurance.
Getting low cost auto insurance is a fabulous way to get your budget trimmed if you have to. And some of the best bargains can be found online. All you need to do is search around a little bit. Websites that offer insurance quotes online can help you save more money than if you were to get the same coverage with an insurance agent from where you live.
The internet holds the key to finding ways to save money in our present day economy.
The real reason that auto insurance and other kinds of insurance don’t cost as much when you get them online is because the companies that give the insurance policies don’t have to go through a middleman. This is really what an insurance agent is, a middleman who gets paid by the insurance company when he or she sells you a policy. If the insurance company can avoid paying out to the agent, then often they are willing to pass the savings on to you.
Many folks have had the very irritating experience of trying to get insurance from a high pressure “in your face” local insurance sales person. But now with the internet, you don’t have to put up with that anymore. AS a matter of fact, most times when you get a quote online, they just email you the figures and you get to make up your mind without anyone standing over your shoulder. You get to make your decision in the peace and quiet of your own home.
Here are a few other things you can do to keep your insurance costs down to a minimum.
– Form a carpool and drive to work with some coworkers. Save money on insurance and energy as well.
– Pay your bills on time and avoid getting late fees. Often insurance companies will make you pay a higher rate if your credit score is not as good as other people’s scores.
– Be a careful driver and don’t have accidents. If you are already a cautious driver, become even more that way.
– Get more than one auto insurance quote online. This way you can make a comparison of auto insurance quotes and then make an informed decision for yourself about how to spend your hard earned money.
– And if you can possibly do it, raise the limit on your deductible. Just by implementing this one particular idea, some people’s premiums can be lowered by up to 30 percent.
Nursing Degree Online – Online Nursing Schools
If you have completed an Associate degree in Nursing or RN degree and are looking to accomplish more in your nursing career, enroll in a nursing degree online program. Online nursing schools are a convenient and effective way to complete a nursing education with a busy schedule. Nursing jobs are in demand and now is the time to change your life.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported that Registered nurses are the largest percentage of employees in the health care field, accounting for 2.6 million jobs. The expected job opportunity growth in 2010 is expected to be promising, especially with hospitals reporting shortages of RN’s.
Are online nursing classes approved nursing programs?
Here is some interesting data to help you decide on which nurse education is right for you.
Currently online nursing classes across the entire nursing education field are approved for prospective students whether they are interested in acquiring a certificate, diploma, Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master (MSN) or Doctorate (PhD).
What are the Nursing Degree Online education benefits?
1. Save time from not having to commute to and from campus.
2. Generally the costs of education are lower.
3. Work at your own pace.
Online schooling is becoming a very popular way to effective bring your status of living to a whole new level. I think that our society will continue to see an increase in the amount of students turning to online educations in the year 2010.
Five Reasons To Use An Insurance Broker When Looking For Insurance
When buying insurance, you can choose to buy direct from an insurance company, from a tied agent or a bank that represents one company or you can choose to purchase your insurance through an insurance broker. Most brokers can save you money on your insurance not to mention the time you would otherwise spend shopping around yourself but there are other reasons why using an insurance broker can be of major benefit to you.
Here are just some of the advantages of purchasing your insurance through an insurance broker:
- An insurance broker works for you – not the insurance company. Your insurance broker is not tied to a specific company or a specific company’s products. They can search a number of companies and their products to find the best deal for you. A broker can take a thorough look at your personal needs and recommend the best and most suitable product for you based on your situation. Insurance brokers can get you the best deal available from their large portfolio of products and provider, while banks or insurance companies can only offer you the products from one company, and are therefore more limited in the number of products they can offer.
- Insurance Brokers are experienced and professional. Brokers deal with a wide range of products and services and are qualified to recommend the policies that best suit your needs from the wide range of companies that they deal with. They will know for example what companies are best suited for younger drivers for example or who is best for providing public liability for your industry. They typically have experience with claims and can guide you through the often confusing and stressful claims process, answering any questions that you may have. What’s more most brokerages in Ireland are generally smaller and can often offer a faster and more personalized support. Brokers are also committed to continual professional development and lifelong learning, ensuring that they are informed on the latest changes and adjustments to insurance policies and legislation to give you the best options available when you purchase your next policy.
- Insurance Brokers are regulated: Brokers are required to meet certain standards and financial obligations. In addition to the requirement to hold professional indemnity insurance, they are required to carry out a process with each client to ensure that they are recommending the correct product to suit your needs. A ‘fact find’ should be used to discover your exact needs and requirements and on this information the broker should make their informed recommendations. A ‘reasons why’ letter or ‘statement of suitability’ should also be presented to the client outlining why the product and the provider is being recommended and how they meet the clients specific needs.
- You can get access to insurance companies that you cannot access on your own: In recent years there are more and more insurance companies popping up that only deal directly with brokers. In transacting business in this way they can save costs and do not have the same requirement for large call centres or large administration teams to deal with the public. They can then pass on these savings to you, the consumer. Many of these companies only deal directly through brokers so you will not be able to get a quote directly. Certainly over the past couple of years we have found ourselves recommending these companies more and more as they are able to consistently deliver on price, product and service.
- Insurance Brokers are required to give full disclosure on commission and fees and the effect on your insurance premium: Of course brokers need to be paid too and they get generally get paid a percentage commission from the insurance companies. In addition to this they may also charge a small fee for their services. As part of the regulation they must provide you with a copy of their terms of business which outlines the companies they deal with, how they are paid and details of any fees they may charge. This allows you to make an informed choice when buying insurance.
Choosing an insurance broker means that you have a professional on your side when choosing the best policy for yourself, your business and your family. Insurance brokers offer professional and unbiased advice, ethical conduct, and full disclosure of all the information you need to make an informed decision. They can talk you through each stage while giving you personalised advice and excellent customer service. So next time you are looking for insurance or renewing your current product why not contact your local broker first and see what a great service they can offer you.
