News
SoxFest 2023 is canceled ‘due to several factors,’ team announces
SoxFest 2023 will not take place in January, the Chicago White Sox announced Friday, saying it was “due to several factors.”
“We recognize our fans may be disappointed the event will not take place,” the Sox said in a statement. “Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season for updates regarding future plans.”
The most recent SoxFest — the 28th edition — occurred in late January 2020. The 2021 event was canceled because of the the COVID-19 pandemic. And 2022 SoxFest was canceled, with the Sox noting at the time the challenges of projecting and managing COVID-related protocols in an indoor setting.
The Sox went 81-81 in a disappointing 2022 season. They finished in second place in the American League Central, 11 games behind the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, and missed the playoffs.
()
News
City of Greenwood, Mississippi to unveil Emmett Till memorial statue
The Mississippi community of Greenwood will erect a towering statue on Friday honoring Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black boy whose murder sparked much of the 20th century civil rights movement.
“I feel like when young people ask me what Emmett Till’s keepsake is, we have this statue as a keepsake,” Mississippi State Sen. David Jordan, who represents Greenwood, told ABC News. . “He liberated all black people for all he sacrificed.”
The memorial statue is 9ft tall – a bronze figure reminiscent of Till’s infamous portrait with a white button-up shirt, trousers and his left hand tipping his hat with a slight smile on his face.
The unveiling of the statue comes just a week after the release of “Till,” a film detailing the untold chapter in Till’s story centered on his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who championed civil rights activism after the murder of his son.
“It’s a great day as we take another step forward in recognizing the life and legacy of Emmett Till,” Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., the only remaining member of Emmett Till, told ABC News. Till’s family who saw his cousin the night he was kidnapped.
Till, a Chicago native, was murdered in August 1955 after being accused of whistling a white woman at a grocery store in Drew, Mississippi, about 40 miles north of Greenwood, the county seat of the Delta region. The two white men arrested for kidnapping, torturing and lynching the 14-year-old were acquitted by an all-white jury.
Till-Mobley insisted that her son hold an open funeral to allow the surrounding community to witness the torture inflicted on her son. She became a prominent leader of the civil rights movement, adamant that her son should not have died in vain.
Jet Magazine published the intimidating image of Till’s bruised face that changed lives forever. Numerous black publications, including The Chicago Defender, New York Amsterdam News and various others, have been accused of pushing the needle in reporting the atrocity.
“When I met Rosa Parks in 1961, she said she didn’t leave that seat for Emmett Till,” Jordan said.
But there are still reminders of Mississippi’s segregationist past everywhere. A Confederate monument stands outside the Greenwood Courthouse lawn, just a few miles from Greenwood’s Rail Spike Park where Till’s new statue stands.
“While so many are determined to erase our history, we are blessed to have so many other allies in the fight to keep our history alive,” Parker said. “This statue is the affirmation that our lives matter.”
Although the demographics of Greenwood and Leflore County are approximately 70% black, it took state officials years to erect the statue. This year, Jordan was finally able to allocate $150,000 in public funding to commission Utah artist Matt Glen to sculpt the statue.
“I’m thrilled this happened here in Mississippi, and it’s a glorious day for everyone in Greenwood, Mississippi,” Jordan said.
ABC News’ Fatima Curry and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.
ABC News
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Marcus Peters questionable to play vs. Browns; RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard and cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Friday, bolstering their chances of playing in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
All three were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Andrews and Ricard, both Pro Bowl selections last season, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with knee injuries. Peters, who’s missed only a handful of defensive snaps since Week 3, was out with a rest day and then a quadriceps injury. Ricard practiced fully Friday, while Andrews and Peters were limited.
After practice Friday, Andrews indicated that he’d be ready for Sunday’s game. “I’m excited to be out there at M&T Bank Stadium, getting loud and making plays,” he said, adding that his “body feels great.” Andrews leads the team in catches (39) and receiving yards (455).
Running back J.K. Dobbins missed his third straight practice and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game in Baltimore. Coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins tweaked his knee in the team’s loss Sunday to the New York Giants.
Also missing Friday were left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and outside linebackers Justin Houston (groin) and Jason Pierre-Paul (rest). Stanley and Pierre-Paul are expected to play, while Houston is questionable.
Right tackle Morgan Moses (heel), who missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited Thursday and Friday after being carted off the field Sunday against the Giants, is also questionable, as is reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (foot). Defensive lineman Calais Campbell (foot) practiced fully Friday after being limited Thursday and is expected to play.
Running backs Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (hamstring) could both return Sunday after practicing for the third straight day. Edwards, who would have to be activated to the 53-man roster, hasn’t played since tearing his ACL before last season. Hill’s missed the past two games but wasn’t listed with an injury designation Friday.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) practiced for a third straight day Friday and said his status for Sunday’s game against the Browns will be up to Harbaugh. He’s listed as questionable.
Bateman said his sprained foot feels better every day. He did not realize how serious the injury was when he suffered it during the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. “I was definitely unsure what it was,” he said. “Coming back, we found out what it was, and it was going to take a little time. We’ve done the treatment, and we’ll see where it goes.”
Bateman is averaging 22.1 yards per catch, best on the team, and the Ravens’ passing offense lost steam with him sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals and Giants.
“It’s hard,” Bateman said of sitting out. “Everybody knows I got hurt last year, so dealing with injuries right now, it sucks, but it is what it is.”
Asked for a prediction on whether Harbaugh would activate him against the Browns, he said: “I honestly can’t wait to see what he says, either.”
Bateman said any speculation that he was unhappy with the Ravens signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson was off base: “I’m blessed he’s here. He’s a veteran, a future Hall of Famer. I can learn a lot from that guy, and we love him here. I know he’s going to help this team win.”
The Browns ruled out two starters for Sunday’s game, All-Pro right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion), along with reserve lineman Joe Haeg (concussion). Starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and reserve defensive end Isaac Rochell (knee) are questionable.
()
News
Tell us your stories of isolation coming out of the pandemic
As many of us have started participating in group activities or attending gatherings again, we want to hear your stories about what you were finally able to do in 2022 and what it meant to you.
California Daily Newspapers
News
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers saying he must testify, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary.
The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups. Those are to be turned in by Nov. 4, although the committee’s deadlines are generally subject to negotiation.
“We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action,” Chairman Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney wrote in the letter to Trump. “We do not take this action lightly.”
The panel rooted its action in history, listing past presidents from John Quincy Adams to Gerald Ford, who testified before Congress after leaving office — and noted that even sitting presidents have responded to congressional subpoenas.
It is unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond. He could comply or negotiate with the committee, announce he will defy the subpoena or ignore it altogether. He could also go to court and try to stop it.
A request for comment from Trump’s spokesperson was not immediately returned.
The subpoena is the latest and most striking escalation in the House committee’s 15-month investigation of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, bringing members of the panel into direct conflict with the man they have investigated from afar through the testimony of aides, allies and associates.
In the subpoena letter, the committee wrote about the “overwhelming evidence” it has assembled, showing Trump “personally orchestrated” an effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, “attempting to corrupt” the Justice Department and pressuring state officials, members of Congress and his own vice president to change the results.
“In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. President to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself,” Thompson and Cheney said.
Lawmakers say key details about what Trump was doing and saying during the siege remain unknown. According to the committee, the only person who can fill the gaps is Trump himself.
The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.
The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his false claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his “anger, disappointment and complaint” that the committee wasn’t investigating his objections. He made no mention of the subpoena.
The subpoena calls for testimony about Trump’s dealings with several former aides and associates who have asserted their Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to the committee, including Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark and Kelli Ward.
“These Fifth Amendment assertions — made by persons with whom you interacted — related directly to you and your conduct,” the subpoena letter reads. “They provide specific examples where your truthful testimony under oath with be important.”
The committee also made 19 requests for documents and communication — including for any messages Trump sent on the encrypted messaging app Signal “or any other means” to members of Congress and others about the stunning events of the Capitol attack.
The scope of the committee’s request is expansive — pursuing documents from Sept. 1, 2020, two months before the election, to the present on the president’s communications with the groups like the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys — as the panel looks to compile a historical record of the run-up to the Capitol attack and then the aftermath.
But there remains little legal advantage for Trump to cooperate with the committee as he already faces other civil and criminal legal battles in various jurisdictions, including over his family business in New York and the handling of presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
It’s possible his lawyers could simply run out the clock on the subpoena if they go to court to try to quash it, since the committee goes out of existence at the end of this Congress.
Peter Keisler, who served as acting attorney general under President George W. Bush, wrote in an email responding to a query from the AP: “It seems improbable to me that this could be litigated to conclusion in the time remaining to the Committee in this Congress.”
There is ample precedent for Congress to seek testimony from a former president. Over the past century and a half, at least six current and former presidents have testified on Capitol Hill, including John Tyler and John Quincy Adams after both were subpoenaed in 1848.
If Trump refuses to comply with the subpoena, the panel will have to weigh the practical and political implications of holding him in contempt of Congress.
“That’s a bridge we cross if we have to get there,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, told ABC on Sunday. “He’s made it clear he has nothing to hide, is what he says. So, he should come in.”
If the full House voted to recommend a contempt charge against Trump, the Justice Department would then review the case and decide on any further step.
Other witnesses have faced legal consequences for defying the committee, including close Trump ally Steve Bannon, who was convicted of contempt in July and was sentenced Friday to four months behind bars. But holding a former president in contempt would be another matter.
The subpoena to Trump comes as the committee is looking to wrap up its investigative work and compile a final, comprehensive report that will be published by the end of the year. Investigators have interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including many of Trump’s top White House aides, and obtained tens of thousands of pages of documents since the committee was formed in July 2021.
But the panel is authorized only through this Congress, which ends on Jan. 3. That means members have only a few short months — amid a hectic lame-duck legislative period after the midterm elections — to refine their historical record of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. Whether that will include the testimony from the 45th president of the United States remains to be seen.
The committee ended its subpoena to Trump by quoting one of his predecessors: “President (Theodore) Roosevelt explained during his congressional testimony, ‘an ex-President is merely a citizen of the United States, like any other citizen, and it is his plain duty to try to help this committee or respond to its invitation.’”
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Jill Colvin and Mark Sherman contributed to this report.
News
Diwali 2022: What to know about the 5-day festival of lights celebrated in India, the United States and around the world
PASADENA, Calif. — Billions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists around the world are preparing to celebrate Diwali, also known as the “Festival of Lights”.
The five-day festival celebrates “the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil” and honors Lakshmi, goddess of wealth and good fortune, according to National Geographic.
This year, Diwali begins on Monday, October 24.
The dates of the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and fall between the Hindu months of Asvina and Kartika. Diwali generally begins between mid-October and mid-November on the Gregorian calendar.
Derived from the Sanskrit word deepavaliDiwali means “row of lights” or “row of clay lamps”.
Devotees around the world will bring festivities home by lighting earthen lamps called diyas, setting off fireworks, displaying colored electric lights and exchanging gifts. The houses are decorated with lamps and rangoli“drawings made on the ground with colored sand, powder, rice or flower petals”, according to NatGeo.
Although the foods associated with Diwali vary from culture to culture, a central theme is snacks and sweets, according to the Associated Press. Many Diwali desserts are milk-based and include crushed nuts, which were traditionally a way to both demonstrate wealth and offer respect.
Many Americans also celebrate the holiday, including Vice President Kamala Harris, author and TV personality Padma Lakshmi, and actress Mindy Kaling.
For the Patel family in Pasadena, Calif., Diwali is more than just a celebration.
Parents Hetal and Yogin Patel told our sister station KABC it’s a way to show culture and tradition to their little girls, Nila and Zaya.
“We’re hyping it up as the days are counting down to Diwali. Also, the mandir [temple] has been really important and helpful because it builds community for them, and we all celebrate Diwali together,” Hetal Patel said.
Maneesha Sharma, a lawyer and mother of three in New York, celebrates Diwali according to the traditions of northern India, where her family is from.
“Diwali is celebrated with grandeur. You decorate the front door with lights, put out your finery and eat delicacies that you wouldn’t eat every day,” she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Aaron Boone has decisions to make as Yankees look to climb back into ALCS
Aaron Boone is considering some lineup changes for Game 3 of the Yankees’ ALCS series against the Houston Astros. But he’s not showing his hand just yet.
With the Yankees down 2-0 to the Astros and the series moving back to the Bronx on Saturday, Boone spoke to the media Friday afternoon about the team’s search for offense. Teams who hit a lot of home runs typically win in the postseason but Houston’s pitching staff has limited the long ball and left the Yankees searching for answers.
Harrison Bader could be one of those answers, as the outfielder hit leadoff in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night. Without Andrew Benintendi or DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees have lacked a true leadoff man to put in front of Aaron Judge, but Boone seemed to like Bader, who has four home runs in the postseason, in that spot.
“Yeah, it’s definitely something I’m considering,” Boone said in a Zoom press conference. “As we try to find a way to score some runs, obviously, he’s putting together good at-bats, had a couple more good at-bats getting on base last night. So yeah, that’s something that I’m probably leaning that way.”
The bottom of the order has struggled to produce. Boone defended Josh Donaldson’s production (5-for-22) and downplayed concerns about a higher strikeout rate and a lower walk rate in the regular season, citing his six walks through seven playoff games.
“He’s, he’s got on at a 40% clip in the postseason so far, for all his struggles,” Boone said. “We need him to do something big within the series. We need to get that rolling. We’re up against a great pitching staff, top to bottom.”
Boone has not yet made a decision on whether or not Oswald Peraza will start at shortstop and there is also a question of how to deploy Giancarlo Stanton. Can he handle left field? Is his bat better if he’s not uncomfortable in the Yankee Stadium outfield?
The one thing the manager is locked into is his rotation for the next two games: Gerrit Cole will start Saturday against right-hander Christian Javier and Jameson Taillon will go Sunday against Lance McCullers Jr.
“That’s where I’m at right now,” Boone said. “Hard to imagine going any other way.”
()
SoxFest 2023 is canceled ‘due to several factors,’ team announces
Inbound Marketing – 4 Things Every Business Must Do
City of Greenwood, Mississippi to unveil Emmett Till memorial statue
Outsourcing Smartly To Cut Costs And Keep Your Reputation for Quality
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Marcus Peters questionable to play vs. Browns; RB J.K. Dobbins ruled out
Tell us your stories of isolation coming out of the pandemic
Short Comparison: Ubersmith VS WHMCS Billing System
Healthy Aging: How to Improve Your Lifestyle in 30 Days
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony
Diwali 2022: What to know about the 5-day festival of lights celebrated in India, the United States and around the world
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love