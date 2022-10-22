Finance
Stock Market For Beginners – What Is The Stock Market?
What Is The Stock Market?
The Wikipedia definition for “stock market” is as follows: A stock market or equity market is a public entity (a loose network of economic transactions, not a physical facility or discrete entity) for the trading of company stock (shares) and derivatives at an agreed price; these are securities listed on a stock exchange as well as those only traded privately.
Now that the stock exchange market definition has been discussed, we will move onto to some popular topics an investor starting out should know prior to starting their investing career:
* Becoming an avid reader of a quality investing news and information source is vital to your success as a new stock exchange investor. There is a lot to learn about the stock exchange market and investing in stocks and a quality stock market information source will help you tremendously. Learn all you can about the investing before you begin trading stocks and risking your very own cash.
* Identify your investing objective. What are you realistic investment goals for your future? Create a game plan or action plan for your investing strategy and stick to it. Many beginners in the stock exchange market tend to think of making quick money and short-term investments. While this is a pleasant thought, in reality, there are a lot of beginners that lose money and never get in the profit. A long-term strategy is often a better choice for stock exchange beginners, but this is not always the case. What works for one investor may not work for another, and vice versa.
* Determine what kind of investment trader you will be. Do you want to be a day trader? Maybe you want to scalp shares, buy and hold stocks long-term, or swing trade. Whatever you decide here will lead you down the path of learning how to trade shares using your chosen investment style.
* Using stock exchange market tracking software and software for personal money management is strongly advised for any and all stock exchange investors. This helps keep things in order and avoid any confusion with personal finances.
Once a beginning investor has done his/her homework, he or she will stand a better chance at turning a profit on their shares trades. Often, the stock market for beginners is tough and cut-throat. Knowledge truly is power and will only serve to assist any potential stock trades you may make.
Inbound Marketing – 4 Things Every Business Must Do
Why your business must incorporate these 4 elements in your marketing activities. If you want to succeed at getting low-cost or even no cost leads that convert into sales and profits these are 4 areas you must include. What are these 4 must have components?
Social Media. At the very minimum you must have a Twitter account and a Facebook page. Why are they so important? Because they give you free exposure to brand your company and communicate important information to thousands of people every day; thousands you would never be able to reach on such a cost-effective basis.. In addition, to Twitter and Facebook, if you are engaged in a business to business (B2B) product or service you will want to also participate in LinkedIn. It is the largest and fastest growing business networking site on the internet. If used properly, the LinkedIn network can result in more referrals and connections than you could ever hope to garner from more traditional prospecting and networking activities. These networks along with others such as Yelp, Merchants Circle and countless others are creating ways to close the gap that has been described by such terms as “six degrees of separation” — accelerating the speed of making connections and forming relationships which lead to profitable business transactions.
Blogging. You may think that blogs are just for politico’s, hacks and college kid’s or bands and others with political or social agendas. This could not be further from the truth. Today, blogs are a means of branding you, your company and your products which also allow for almost immediate feedback loops from your customers. They are also a way to establish your expertise in your particular field or niche. Search engines love blogs because of the two-way communication, back links between relevant website content and the constant flow of new quality content that can be created for the blog. A blog is a dynamic and continuous way of promoting without selling. Done properly, a blog will bring an enormous amount of attention and traffic to your business. The idea of creating inbound traffic instead of using the traditional marketing channels is one of the great attractions to blogging. Free advertising in the form of relevant information that brings people to you and your blog for answers to their questions and solutions for their problems.
Article Writing and Free PR. Why are these two together? Because they each provide very powerful low-cost and even free marketing for your business. Writing articles by itself may seem like something for professional writers not something for main street business owners. Again, if you think this, you may be surprised to learn what effective small and medium business are doing to get more web and foot traffic. When you write the right kind of content for articles, your information can be distributed to highly targeted audiences of thousands of people who might otherwise never hear about you or your business. Why? Because the article directories reach people who are looking for specific information that you may provide. They are another form of search facility and one which also is highly valued by search engines like Google, Yahoo, Bing and others when returning search results. By writing and publishing your articles to relevant directories, you are increasing your chances of being found by and acquiring new customers. We do not recommend that you become a full-time writer. No, you want to write articles that provide valuable information but which also leave the reader wanting to know more. You want them to get in touch with you for that information.
PR, whether a press release, news story, television or radio appearance or a nice article in a magazine about you, your company or your accomplishments is one of the best forms of advertising and a testimonial that can get more inbound phone, foot or web traffic for you.
Video Marketing. If you have not already started doing video marketing, especially on your website; boy, are you missing another big low-cost and very effective means of getting inbound traffic. Why? Because videos are powerful story tellers, they brand you better than almost any other single thing you can do. They make you and your business more real and believable to your current and potential customers. Plus, they really do a great job in getting you found in searches. YouTube was absorbed by Google for a very good reason, YouTube was catching Google as one of the top search engines on the internet. So, Google bought YouTube to own all that traffic. Video in the form of short infomercials is a very compelling way for you to increase the credibility of your company and people love to see the people they do business with.Ignore this marketing tool at your peril.
In the next installment we’ll explore more need to have marketing techniques and tips for making your inbound marketing so effective you will dominate your competition.
What’s the bottom line? You need to implement a marketing action plan that, at a minimum includes these main elements. Why? Because you want to increase the number of customers who find you from organic means at the lowest possible cost. As we’ve all witnessed in recent years and months, the traditional media which rely upon outbound marketing such as yellow pages, classified ads, radio commercials, TV Ads, direct mail and even email campaigns have lost a great deal of effectiveness or have become too expensive.
Should you abandon the old stand-by’s? Not necessarily, but it is time you consider putting some resources into new media and following the trends toward inbound marketing, lead nurturing and customer relationship management centered on methods that cause customers to initiate actions to find your business. We’re talking about low-cost or no cost marketing that brings real dollars to your bottom line here.
Outsourcing Smartly To Cut Costs And Keep Your Reputation for Quality
Even the small, fledging business maintains a web presence of some kind – a blog, a website, listings on every social media site imaginable or simply a post on Craig’s List offering low cost accounting services in a geo-specific part of the 24/7, global economy.
The “small business best practices handbook” has been revised. A human no longer answers the business phone and we’ve all been caught in automated-call-center hell. In fact, it’s become the norm – unfortunately.
And while these trends all impact the small business in a significant way in terms of productivity, in market expansion and in required understanding of web marketing strategies, perhaps the greatest impact on small business practices is outsourcing.
More and more small business owners are outsourcing routine operations, running their businesses leaner. Today’s business owner can outsource anything. Need a virtual assistant to run day-to-day operations? You can find one on bid-fer websites like oDesk, Elance and other sites where virtual assistants post profiles and client feedback to help you select the VA right for your company’s needs.
You can outsource legal services, bookkeeping, accounting and tax preparation services, marketing and SEO services, site text copy writing services, all of the above or none of the above. You may simply require a data entry clerk. No problem. You can rent one, and at a lower cost.
Staff is expensive. Salaries, benefits, lost productivity due to sick days, personal days, holidays, vacations and other off time digs deeply into small margin businesses like insurance brokerages, CFAs and other service providers.
Outsourcing delivers a roster of benefits:
- You only pay for work performed.
- You pay less because some of this work is outsourced to economies in which $20 is a day’s wage, and a good day’s wage at that.
- You only pay for services you actually need. This requires an analysis of your current business model to identify business activities that can be outsourced and, just as importantly, those business activities that should remain “in house.”
Outsourcing Smartly
During your analysis, keep in mind the needs of your client base. For example…
… if your company bills the client base monthly for services rendered, accurate, reliable accounting and billing services are a critical part of your business model. Conversely, if you only invoice clients annually, or when services are rendered, perhaps this routine chore can be outsourced to a bookkeeping service in Mumbai.
Look Locally First
However, when outsourcing, look locally first. There are many locals who are outsources, and often, these individuals are highly-motivated, work-at-home parents or part-timers who can lower your business’ operating costs. Local outsources understand the culture and the nuances of language that an off-shore outsource might miss.
Don’t Outsource Critical Business Functions
I wouldn’t recommend outsourcing legal services for even the most mundane question regarding a contract, risk exposure or other matters that can negatively impact your business.
I’ll pay the extra for a legal professional’s knowledge of the law. Same with key decision makers within my organization. Indeed, you can outsource marketing but if marketing delivers company profits, it’s a valuable in-house asset – even at the higher cost of maintaining a marketing professional on staff. I’d counsel against cutting costs while risking a mature local brand and expanding the company client base on excellent client retention. That’s a business function I want to keep close to home.
Avoid Outsourcing Customer or Client Contacts
If your bookkeeping needs are simple, outsource. This is a back office function. It’s routine. And it doesn’t have any interaction with clients or customers.
I recommend keeping humans on staff to take calls. An automated call capture system that requires an endless number of keypad entries is not what your clients or customers want. They want to talk to a human who can provide answers, take an order, check on an order status or direct the caller to the right person in the organization to solve the caller’s problem or answer his or her question.
Client care is an essential element of building a stable client base and, that’s the key to long-term business success. I always advise client-friends to consider “a human on the line” as an investment – one that pays handsome dividends. Quality care keeps clients in place and you want complete, immediate oversight of your client care needs and solutions.
Avoid Outsourcing Work That Requires An Understanding of Local Culture
If your business maintains a website (and it should) you’ve probably heard that informational content is important to getting search engine recognition.
Some business owners outsource website content writing off shore, and writing by a non-native English speaker can have humorous to disastrous results. If you outsource blog posts to a low-cost company in the Philippines, to a content mill that produces one-page articles for $1.00 apiece, well, you get what you pay for.
Your website should sound like you, and appeal to the needs and desires of your target demographic, be it local, regional or national. Content written by ESL copy writers always sounds just a bit off. Not a criticism. Simply a lack of understanding of what motivates your target audience.
So Which Jobs SHOULD You Outsource?
A US-based company wanted another outlet for their high-end product and vending kiosks were considered. The company hired a researcher who compiled reams of data, metrics, articles and other informational content on the who, what, where, when, why and why not of marketing via vending kiosks.
For less than $150, the company had all the metrics and opinions it needed to determine whether kiosks were in the company’s future. (They weren’t, BTW.) So research is one activity that can be outsourced with positive outcomes at very reasonable prices.
Data entry, lead generation, market research, data harvesting, search engine optimization for the company website, marketing collaterals development and special projects can all be outsourced safely without risking your company’s hard-earned reputation for quality and, simultaneously, expanding margins and increasing productivity.
General rules of thumb for using outsources:
1. If it involves client engagement, keep the activity in house under your supervision. Client retention software is available. Buy a program, track orders, business commitments, client birthdays and other data that create happy buyers, and an ever-expanding client base.
2. If it involves critical business functions, like billing, order capture or basic client care, keep the activity within your offices. Use internal assets and trusted advisors to provide counsel on marketing, web development, legal questions and contract review, accounts payable, receivables and other functions that play a critical role in long-term business success.
Too many small business owners take a short-sighted view and simply look at immediate cost savings. A longer-term view demonstrates a good return on the investment in staff under your management.
3. One-time projects – information research, market research, web design and optimization, a far-distant trade show – can all be outsourced. Once the job is done to your satisfaction, you pay the outsource a small fee while your expensive, in-house staff engages in more profitable, productive activities.
4. Outsourced, routine, back office activity is the sweet spot for targeting the most cost-efficient uses of out-of-office providers. If your in-house staff is shuffling paper, or entering customer orders, you’re wasting precious operating capital.
Outsourcing these activities is simple and, by shopping your outsourcing needs locally, you have an instant rapport with the service provider. Hire local outsources, save money and ensure that your for-hire assets understand local culture and what your buyers want in using your business.
Examine your business activities – lead generation, order capture, client care, records-keeping – make a long list. Cross off any activity in which your company comes into contact with clients by telephone, e-mail, instant messaging or any other means. Client care is essential to long-term business growth.
When outsourcing is done smartly, it grows your bottom line faster than you ever imagined. Outsourcing is a powerful business trend and it’s a powerful business tool.
Use it wisely.
Short Comparison: Ubersmith VS WHMCS Billing System
PRICING
Ubersmith – pricing is not openly available on their website however a quick query would release various pricing schemes based on the amount of “devices” you intend on using along with the amount of clients you expect to actively provide services to. Prices range from anywhere in the $150 range upwards and climbs pretty quickly especially with the amount of devices you expect to manage together.
WHMCS – pricing is openly available on their website with flexible payment plans ranging from $15.95 monthly for a branded license all the way to $324.95 one time for a Unbranded license. WHMCS does not restrict the license holder by number of clients vs devices but instead limits you using the Branded and Unbranded terminology.
AUTOMATION
Ubersmith – this company is best known for their automation of tasks to allow for easy management of various devices and or services various hosts may want to offer. These include (but surely not limited to) handling and issuing of dedicated IP address, Cloud services integration with the infamous OnApp billing module and ease of deployment / startup and shutdown. Even the management of client accounts are seamless in the backend with various billing tools and payment gateways to handle just about any client request. One key feature is the Bandwidth Billing module which allows you to automatically monitor, track and bill for any bandwidth overages incurred by your client.
WHMCS – they have made some major improvements as it relates to automation in the past few years. They also have an active developers community who vigorously releases various modules to extend WHMCS’s functionality from time to time. WHMCS has automated functionality when it relates to Cpanel / WHM servers from shared hosting all the way up to VPS systems. They are now getting their feet wet as it relates to integrating Cloud Servers and management of Dedicated Servers which is why I did not mention those as features.
USER FRIENDLY / CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Ubersmith – the client area within Ubersmith billing system is very intuitive. You simply know what you have to do in there from paying bills or locating your active “instances” it’s just easy. The look of it could be improved since the design seems dated, but this is a minor issue especially since Ubersmith just works.
WHMCS – while using this client area, you will need a bit of instructions especially if you need to upgrade your services with your provider. There are too many hoops you have to jump through for a simple upgrade. Paying bills however is easy. Any outstanding bills are listed as soon as you are logged in together with open support tickets you may have as well
CONCLUSION
Ubersmith or WHMCS web host billing system? That’s like comparing Apples to Grapes in this industry. They both have vastly different business models which in turn targets different markets. Ubersmith is more geared towards larger hosts or Datacenters who need to manage various devices in different datacenters who an entire datacenter altogether while WHMCS is more geared towards the startups, or business to client model who aims at having a pleasant look and feel to their business. Ubersmith almost always requires a Skilled Ubersmith Developer who knows the ins and outs of the system to get you quality order forms to integrate with your business while WHMCS works right out of the box for ordinary users. One other point to note is small time hosts may opt for WHMCS based on price while larger datacenters may choose Ubersmith because of ease of automating tasks and managing devices. Which one would I recommend? Anyone which suits your business model and client base because each host is different and requires different tools to function at optimum performance
Healthy Aging: How to Improve Your Lifestyle in 30 Days
A perpetual search for the “fountain of youth” has been ongoing for years and years through a variety of cultures and today the search continues.
The reality is that we really start to age from the time that we are born and with the prevalence of obesity during childhood and adolescence, problems with plaque deposits in blood vessels and other medical problems are showing up in younger and younger individuals. So much so, that for the first time ever, life expectancy is decreasing so that some of today’s youth are not expected to live as long as their parents.
So, how you have treated your body throughout your lifetime will determine how healthy you will be during youth as well as later in life.
So, what is the answer to questions on healthy aging and longevity? Is there something that can really help?
No matter what you might have done in your life up to this point, there is hope for improvement. With current advances in anti-aging research, you can start today to make changes that can lead to a healthier lifestyle to help reverse your not-so-healthy choices in previous years.
Here are 5 Ways to Make Changes for Healthy Aging:
1. Stop smoking. I know that is easier said than done, but smoking will shorten your life and decrease your quality of life, especially as you age. Lung cancer, COPD and other lung diseases, heart disease and cardio-vascular disease are all major causes of death. Did you know that after 48 hours of non-smoking many symptoms disappear and your body begins to heal the damage done? If you have been a smoker for most of your life you will have increased risks but you can drastically decrease your chances of morbidity by just quitting today.
2. Get plenty of sleep. Much of our body’s restorative and regeneration processes occur during sleep. By getting at 7-9 hours of sleep every night your body has a chance to recover from any stressors it is subjected to and realign its natural balance. The older we get, the slower our body is in recovering from the things that we took in stride in our younger years. So go to bed one hour earlier, your body will thank you for it.
3. Eat a balanced diet and take supplements. Nutrition plays a key role in healthy aging and longevity. Making sure you get enough proteins, minerals and vitamins while at the same time decreasing the amount of animal fats you eat will help your body stay fit. In North America, the average person consumes far more animal fat, sodium and sugar than is healthy. It is the reason obesity is a major health problem in our culture. If you are overweight, aging is less kind as the additional weight puts strain on your joints, your endocrine system and your heart. To live a long and healthy life you need to get your weight back to the normal range and ensure you are getting the proper nutrition.
4. Daily exercise. As you age, your bones begin losing density and you lose muscle mass. One way to combat this process is to stay active. Weight bearing exercise such as walking has been proven to help reduce bone and muscle loss so you should enjoy a daily stroll to stay healthy. Not only does this help your bones, it also helps your cardio-vascular system. As you become more fit, increase the intensity of your exercise. Perhaps hiking is a good choice. Cycling and swimming are also excellent forms of cardio-vascular exercise that are easier on your joints than jogging. No matter what you choose to do, the important thing is just get up and get moving if you want to enjoy your current and/or senior years.
5. Keep your brain fit. No matter how healthy your body is, if you have not kept your mind active you will not enjoy your later years. One of the biggest mistakes people make upon retiring is failing to do tasks that require problem solving and memory. Do the daily crossword puzzle in your local newspaper, jigsaw puzzles or other strategy games. Take up a hobby that requires you to use your brain. Woodworking is a hobby that not only is relaxing to some, it also requires you to plan and assemble items. Sewing and crafts also offer the same benefits. Take supplements that are designed to maintain brain health. Ginkgo, flax, linseed and a wide variety of other natural ingredients are known to support brain health.
No matter what your current state of health is, it is possible to become healthier and fit. Make one change per day towards your goal of health and longevity and you will find that within a few short weeks you are feeling younger every day.
Here is a Healthy Aging Profile that I would like for you to complete so that you can see where you stand. (Rank yourself on a scale of 1 to 5)
1=Never 2=Rarely 3=Sometimes 4=Often 5=Always
1. I have an exercise plan or physical activity program that I follow to keep physically fit
2. I eat healthy and have a positive attitude and expectations about life
3. I get 7 to 9 hours of sleep nightly on a regular basis and fall asleep easily
4. I take supplements and vitamins daily for a healthier heart, brain, and body
5. I avoid smoking cigarettes or second hand smoke
6. I get a regular physical examination and blood tests as part of my personal health plan
7. I maintain my weight in a healthy range with a BMI of 25 or less (see BMI calculator)
8. I relax regularly and deflect stress to avoid internalizing negative emotions
9. I follow specific medical advice for any illnesses or diseases that I have and focus more on the bight side rather than negative complications
10. I have a network of friends and/or relatives for emotional support, fun, and camaraderie
11. Well, how did you do? What is your total score?
People with the best Healthy Aging Profile will tend to rank as a 5 for each of these questions. Don’t worry if you don’t have all 5’s, you can improve your scores and your Healthy Aging Profile in each of these areas.
If you want to do something to improve your lifestyle, then the best time is now. Just pick 1 area that you don’t have a 5 and commit to working on that 1 item for the next 30 days. Write down what you will do to help in that particular area, and if you are really serious, get an accountability partner to be involved and give you assistance with sticking with the plan. Then I would like for you to see what differences have occurred in your life.
Remember, pick 1 and START TODAY!
Which Companies Must Have Leased Lines?
The connection between the network of a service provider and its customers is made by a private high performance circuit, leased by a common carrier. It is rented out on yearly basis; it usually transfers data or voice, or both.
These lines are usually needed for internet access and are used privately between two customer websites. A leased line is always active, which is more convenient than a dial-up connection. In the same way, unlike broadband, a leased line is not shared; it delivers dedicated and guaranteed bandwidth straight to the internet backbone.
Such lines are preferably used by companies that need excellent quality internet service, which is accessible 24/7, so as to run critical programs and applications for companies that need fast and upstream speeds and the remote workers who are accessing office based applications and programs.
With a leased line, you can fully use the Internet bandwidth all the time, and you do not have to share it with 20 or 50 other companies, as you may do with an ADSL. They can even connect the user company to a CSS network and the internet as well, so as to generate more efficiency in the working staff.
Companies that use such lines are mostly multi-national and require connection to the internet at all times. Having leased lines is also logical for them, because with leased lines they can stay connected to their other counterparts across the country. Accessing data from one office to the other is easier this way.
The trend is changing fast, as medium-sized businesses or growing businesses are also using such lines for internet and data transfer. In a study done in 2006, only 3% of the small businesses (a business that has up to 50 employees) used suclines. In the same study, the statistics showed that 30% of the medium-sized businesses had such lines. In recent studies, the statistics are pretty much the same.
The graph for the medium-sized companies, which use such lines, has not changed mostly due to economic reasons. The companies that have had economic growth are the ones that renew the contracts for the leased lines. Others are seen to opt for cheaper alternatives. The multi-nationals or big companies that are experiencing good business use such lines. It helps them in staying connected to the world, and it is easier for them to transfer data from one office to the other, or just to access it.
For such large companies, leased lines are a cheaper and hassle free way to stay connected to the world. All their employees are connected through one line; otherwise, having a dial-up connection would have been problematic. The connection from the internet would suffer if a call had to be made. A lot of phone lines would be needed to give connection to all the employees. Basically, even though leased lines are expensive, in the long run, they are cheaper and easier to use for both medium-sized growing businesses and large scale companies.
Cheap Life Insurance Quote – Why Is It Required?
Life Insurance is a kind of business contract between the insurance company and the person in requirement for the insurance. Some insurance companies also offer partnership in the company profits to the policy bearer. This type of insurance is especially beneficial in families where only a single family member earns.
You can not predict the untimely death of your loved one or the sole financial supporter of the family? Neither can you do something to prevent an accident or any critical situation. At this time the life insurance plan offers you financial support. Moreover there are cheap life insurance quotes that are available in the market to provide you with an estimate of your investments beforehand.
According to the policy to attain the insurance benefits the policy bearer agrees to pay a certain amount of money monthly or annually as per their convenience. In case of accident the company also pays if the person suffers serious permanent physical disability such as loss of limbs or if other body functions do not work like sight, hearing etc. Also if a person dies by putting himself in risk such as parachuting, paragliding, traveling in aero-plane, taking part in military war, the company does not cover such conditions.
Today the market has various Life Insurance brands in the national, international and universal market. So we need to do a lot of research before choosing a single plan. The online tool that helps you in assessing this is a cheap life insurance quote.
Make it a point to check if the policy covers all the funeral and catering expenses including financially supporting the family in future. Carefully go through the agreement and policy papers and also the terms and conditions before becoming a member of the insurance plan.
Do not ignore your budget and affordability, after all the best plan for you will be the one you can easily afford. A cheap life insurance quote enables the insured to plan the budget as these quotes provide a snapshot of your investment requirements for any insurance policy. Avoid running after brands and attractive advertisement instead you can even opt for local but reliable small insurance companies that too are flooding in the markets.
Try a cheap life insurance quote and go for the best policy on offer. In case of insurance claim at the time of the insurer’s death the family of the insurer needs to produce a legal death certificate. The money is paid to the beneficiaries as mentioned by the insurer in the detail form and agreement papers.
The company is cautious due to many false insurance claims, false accidental deaths and false illness. In spite of the fact that such actions are a punishable offense, a number of people do it in order to make quick money and become rich. Life Insurance not only guarantees support after your death but these days there are insurances for pets as well. Life is precious not only for us but also for the people in our lives who love us.
