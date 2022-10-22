Finance
Strategic Action Plan – How to Put Yourself in the Top 5% of Marketers on the Internet
Let’s spend a few minutes focusing on perhaps the most important principle in creating a successful online business- your strategic marketing plan. A lot of people are intimidated by internet marketing because there is so much competition in many large niches such as network marketing, coaching, consulting, and information marketing. As an online marketing coach, I can’t tell you how many times I have heard statements like:
- I just don’t feel like there’s any room for me.
- Who would want to hear what I have to say?
- I can think big, but I have no idea how to take appropriate action
- I have a website, but only have 20 people on my list
- I have a website; isn’t that enough?
What I am about to share with you will give you an incredible competitive advantage and will serve as the ultimate answer to every single one of these statements, so that you never feel lost in the online world again.
Yes, the internet is absolutely packed with business owners competing for valuable online real estate. Many industries are indeed saturated with websites and blogs trying to compete for their fair share of traffic, leads, and customers.
But here is the thing you really need to understand: Less than 5% of the entrepreneurs marketing online have a strategic marketing plan that they consistently take action on.
As internet and network marketing guru David Wood says, ‘The internet is full of people with huge dreams and little work ethic.’
Because this is true, you really have very little competition, besides the one taking place within yourself. Your only true competition is the excuse you may be making to yourself as to why you can’t/won’t consistently take action to generate massive online exposure. That, my friend, is what you want to expose first. Don’t worry about your external competition in the online marketplace. The only real issue is how willing you truly are to keep taking action until you get the results you desire.
This is why your mindset is such a critical factor that underlies your marketing plan. Sure, you can map out a marketing strategy that looks good in theory. But the flat out truth is very few entrepreneurs stick with their action plan. Why is this so, especially when marketing is by far the #1 activity that leads to more money in their pockets? Here are the big 3 that I have seen:
- lack of immediate results– I can relate to this one, as many online marketers can. We all want to see immediate payoff for our efforts. In my experience, one of the highest virtues of successful entrepreneurship is the ability to keep putting in the effort without seeing the immediate return on our time and energy investment. Call this faith, emotional maturity, or discipline-the point is that many of us weren’t taught this virtue and instead, we seek immediate gratification. This is a killer when it comes to online marketing, as it typically does take time to see tangible results.
- impulsive and reactive tendencies– This is often a result of not seeing immediate results. One of the hardest things in internet marketing is that you have a lot of incredibly savvy marketers out there basically preying on your hunger for results. They lure you to their offers and solutions, which keeps you constantly grasping for the latest and greatest product or program that will quell your frustration and feed your hope. What ultimately results is a lack of any real consistency or rhythm, making it impossible to build any momentum in your marketing efforts. You keep jumping from marketing strategy to new program to new idea to new guru. This becomes a sort of addiction for many people trying to make money online-and there are many smart marketers absolutely capitalizing on this weakness.
- lack of inspiration/laziness/disconnection from real purpose in life-– This one can take a lot of different forms, but the essence is that you lack the real drive and desire to take effective action because you aren’t clear on what you really want out of your marketing, your business, and often your life in general. Many people turn to the internet because (I hate to say it) they have no idea what else to do with their lives.
Before you create a strategic marketing plan, you want to honestly assess if you have a tendency to be vulnerable to any of these 3 obstacles (99% of us do). Seeing your obstacles clearly is always the first step to becoming an empowered and successful entrepreneur. When you see your blocks as they are without judging them, a door is opened where you see that you have a choice to change anything that is holding you back.
Once you have done some of this inner work, then you will likely be able to create an external action plan that is accessible, effective, and even fun to implement.
When it comes to online marketing, what you want to do is create a marketing process that you can literally commit to just about every single day, especially in the initial phases (the first few months) of launching your product, service, or company.
Your marketing plan is determined by 3 factors:
- Your budget
- Your knowledge and skill set
- Your motivation
If you have a good marketing budget, then you’ll want to spend some money on online advertising, as this is the fastest way to start generating leads for your business. Google AdWords is really the best way to start. Depending on your business, you can also invest in classified and ezine ads, or in banner ads on other websites. Google AdWords is a big learning process, so be sure to get the right training before you go and spend thousands of dollars (this will often turn out to be a generous donation to Google). I recommend getting Perry Marshall’s Definitive Guide to Google AdWords as a starting point.
If you’re on a tight budget or you don’t want to learn AdWords, you’ll want to do some free marketing strategies. Let me share with you my daily marketing process. This should really help you see how this is done. Keep in mind that I am very strong in factors 2 and 3 above-I have a lot of knowledge in online marketing because I have been doing it for a few years and I have a high level of motivation. If your knowledge and/or motivation isn’t quite that high, you’ll want to just take a fraction of what my process and implement it consistently. Bite off only as much as you can chew and be honest with yourself.
Here is my daily marketing strategy:
1. Write a blog post (you’re reading today’s efforts)
2. Make a video of that blog post and distribute it through a video distribution software that sends it to all of the video sharing and podcasting sites – this is an incredible online marketing tool that any serious online marketers should be using.
3. Distribute the post to 27 social bookmarking sites.
4. Distribute the post to 250 article directories using an article submission software.
5. Post my blog content on ping.fm so it goes to Twitter, Facebook, MySpace, etc.
6. If I’m really wanting to compete for a specific keyword (like for instance if I really want to get ranked for the keyword I am targeting in this post, strategic marketing plan), I will create a squidoo lens and/or a hub page.
7. If I am so inclined, I will send an email blast to my list to let them know about the post.
I do this as often as possible because it is seriously an incredibly effective FREE way to get my content all over the internet. Of course, this strategy is premised upon offering real value to the online community, not crap or spam. I only send out content like I’m sharing with you here. You only want to distribute your best stuff; don’t be like so many lame marketers and just promote your business and spam people. Give people stuff that really makes an impact and you’ll see a big difference in your online marketing results.
The essence of a strategic marketing plan is that it is implemented consistently over the long-term. Your goal should be to be just as methodical, inspired, passionate, and consistent about your marketing one year from now as you are in the start-up phase where it’s easy to get fired up. It’s just like trying to lose weight and get in shape. The first week you’re hitting the gym every day and you’re totally on fire about your commitment. Then, for whatever reason, your enthusiasm starts to wane and other priorities take over. Eventually, you forget all about that commitment and your mind has taken you to a new focus entirely.
In order to succeed in online marketing, you have to have that vision for what you want firmly in mind all the time and never let go. Do you really want freedom, passive income, a huge downline, or thousands of people on your list? Then you need to tap into the virtue of entrepreneurial tenacity. You keep your eyes on that prize and you let nothing distract you, especially your own mind (this is the biggest danger-that you’ll convince yourself that it’s not possible or that you value something else even more).
When you implement your marketing plan consistently over the long-term, there is no competition because very few business owners actually do this. I know it doesn’t sound all romantic and hype-based like so many of the promises you hear online, but I will tell you this: If you just stay consistent… if you remain tenacious… if you keep a clear focus on what you really want… and you take action on that every day at least a little bit… you can have it.
Online marketing can take you to that place of incredible freedom and success. Just be willing to do what so few others are: Let go of the hype, let go of the need for immediate gratification, and treat this as if it’s your child- daily nourishment and care. Keep feeding your business through strategic marketing and you will-sooner or later-realize your financial goals and have a lifestyle that most can only dream of.
Disaster Recovery
Risk is an associated factor with any type of business. The analysis of risk and the impact of business analysis are likely to face identifiable risks in the primary operational functions. Further more, the prospective influence, the risks as well as the costs essential in preventing the damages, and the time required to recover any disaster is always established. The selection and evaluation of using a typical strategy is based and the way it is employed. Selection of any strategy involves focusing on the principal risk areas and on selecting the appropriate strategy to use. The main aim during the period of disaster is to maintain the continuity of business and focus towards quick recovery of key business functions and alleviation of damages.
Significance
Organizations and companies correlate permanence and disaster recovery solely with IT and the way they do the work. In this confusion they commonly miss other essential areas that could exhibit serious impact on their business. Some of the common areas that are essential to be focused for strategy selection and development would be regarding facilities, employees, billing, power, customer service and customer relationship. All these areas should also be covered based on cost, profitability and recovery time.
However, recovery that is related to employees is the most ignored area of strategy selection. Simple methods such as contacting the employees on their personal phones and ascertaining that they are receiving all the facilities are totally ignored. Communicating keeps them informed and this would make significant tools in disaster recovery and permanence owing to motivation.
Disaster Recovery
There are disaster recoveries on demand service available to recover telecommunication of a particular area affected by disaster. Telecommunication is one of the vital essentialities of your business as well as for government customers attending the disaster in the impacted area and the remaining parts of the country. The managers in charge of business continuity are responsible for telecommunications to have immediate access to route calls.
Fixing up telecommunication services is the foremost step to recovery. Voice communications are vital in disaster management than an email or any other means of messaging. Live conversations are effective, immediate, convey the human emotion and are delivered in real time. The working system of your phone determines your business. You company’s telecommunication voice circuits are prone to disasters. Keeping yourself aware of the types of disasters affecting telecommunications within your company limits will reduce your exposure. Ensure if your company has a telecommunication data as well as voice disaster recovery plan in working condition and is ready for implementation if any disaster occurs.
Essentials of recovery plans
Companies spend on disaster plans but their voice lines are disregarded. If your voice lines are affected, the customer support and within the company communication gets into a serious disaster. As phones are essential for your business risking it by not possessing a disaster recovery plan is critical. A disaster recovery plan protects you 24/7 during natural disasters such as hurricane or snowstorms and also from localized disasters such as power outages, fires, downed trees, or accidentally your cable gets cut off. In fact, it is observed that localized disasters affect the business more as your clients are unaware of your problem. So businesses should plan to avert any disaster interrupting their functions. Even during the worst disaster your phone recovery should possess features such as
- Provide employee information
- Availability 24×7 hours to your customers
- Receive voice mail with email notification
- Receive fax and voice communications.
However, your voice recovery plan should
- Evaluate impacts and risks
- Categorize the technology required to recover the critical functions
- Explain the recovery strategy; provide evidence and test of the recovery plan.
10 Ways to Treat PCOS Infertility Naturally
PCOS – What is it?
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome aka Polycystic Ovarian Disease manifests in multiple cysts covering the ovaries, filled with immature follicles (eggs) accompanied by hormonal abnormalities and irregularities in ovulation and menstruation. This is a metabolic condition associated with insulin resistance and glucose intolerance.
What are the symptoms?
Common symptoms are failure to ovulate, acne, obesity, menstrual irregularities and hirsutism (hair growth on skin). Severe cases manifest with all of the symptoms while mild and moderate cases only have some.
How does PCOS lead to Infertility?
Infertility is caused by the inability to ovulate due to excess production of androgens (testosterone) and insufficient oestrogen and progesterone production by the ovary. Due to an insufficient amount of FSH (follicle stimulating hormone) androgens cannot be converted to oestrogen, and follicles can not mature and ovulate.
How to treat PCOS Naturally?
Studies have found that the majority of cases of infertility due to ovulatory disorders may be prevented with dietary and lifestyle modifications. Therefore that’s where you should start. There are several key factors that play a role in PCOS. Depending on which one is most characteristic for you will determine the first line of treatment.
1. Balancing Insulin
Insulin resistance has been found to contribute to excess production of androgens by the ovaries. Insulin resistance goes hand in hand with obesity or being overweight especially around the middle (visceral fat = fat around the organs). However insulin resistance can also be found among people who are not obese or overweight. If you are overweight and have PCOS it is advisable that that you loose weight and correct insulin resistance.
Insulin resistance means that the cells are not reacting to insulin when it knocks with a new batch of glucose. This is usually due to saturation of insulin at the receptor sites of the cells from a diet high in refined and simple carbohydrates. This leads to excess glucose in the blood stream and not enough in the cells. This in turn leads to fatigue and lethargy and increased risk of bacterial infections (due to excess glucose outside the cells) and diabetes.
2. Addressing Testosterone & Promoting Ovulation and Menstruation
Excess androgens (testosterone) stem from too much LH (lutenizing hormone) being produced by the body over FSH (follicle stimulating hormone). This in turn results in immature eggs which never reach the ovulation stage and end up forming small cysts on the ovaries. A type of estrogen can be converted to testosterone in fat tissue which is another reason for making sure you loose weight if you are overweight. Normalizing your hormones and getting your body to produce sufficient amount of hormones to ovulate and maintain pregnancy is the key and the end result of all the treatment strategies for PCOS.
What to do?
1. Avoid coffee, alcohol, soft drinks, sugar and juices containing sugar, refined carbs (white bread, biscuits, chocolate, lollies etc…).
2. Eat small protein rich meals every 3 hours to balance your blood sugar.
3. Exercise regularly – cardio and weights (the more muscles you have the more fat you’ll burn).
4. Add cinnamon to your cooking. It has been found to improve insulin sensitivity in women with PCOS. Porridge is a great way to get some cinnamon into your diet as well as apples baked in the oven sprinkled with some cinnamon and crushed nuts.
5. Minimize your intake of dairy and animal products (even if they are organic) altogether. This is due to the high content of hormones, pesticides and herbicides which are known endocrine disruptors (they play havoc with your hormones and this can lead to anovulation). Vegetarian diets and diets rich in fibre have been shown to be very beneficial in conditions where hormonal balance is disturbed such as PCOS. Even though the animal was not given synthetic hormones it produced its own hormones which will still be reflected in the dairy or meat.
6. Excess androgen production has been shown to favorably react to intake of licorice so include some fresh licorice from an organic store.
7. Eat more: adzuki beans, basil, cayenne, chestnut, chives, eggplant, garlic, ginger, kohlrabi, leek, nutmeg, pepper, rice, rosemary, spearmint and turmeric.
8. Reduce stress with yoga, mediation, breathing exercises, 8 hours of sleep, regular exercise, lavender, lemon balm and chamomile tea.
9. See a naturopath or a herbalist as many herbal treatments have been shown to address PCOS successfully.
10. Take a good quality multivitamin and fish oil.
Copyright 2009 Iva Keene and Natural Fertility Prescription
Compare Car Rental Companies
Many individuals and families plan their business trips or vacations intricately so as to make every moment of the tour enjoyable. These tours are planned well in advance in order to avoid any last minute hitches. Information related to their travel, hotel accommodation, local sightseeing and local conveyance are gathered from the Internet or from travel agents. Of the many arrangements to be made for a trip, whether business or leisure, securing a car rental is an important consideration.
Upon reaching their destination, travelers are advised to search information related to the various car rental companies in the city. Local newspapers and telephone directories are good sources of information for this purpose. After assimilating a list of various car rental companies, they should compare the services and prices being offered before taking a decision. In the United States, there are many popular car rental companies, some of them offering their services, nationwide. Alamo is one such company, which offers cabs on weekly rental basis in the price range of $189 to $249 depending on the type of car being rented.
With some car rental companies, customers can pre-pay and save 15% on weekday and weekend rentals. Most car rental companies provide a wide variety of services including flexible fuel and coverage options and 24-hour emergency roadside assistance. There are special rates for companies planning conferences, conventions and those requiring 11 or more cars at a time. Rental cars are also available for American citizens planning trips abroad.
Thrifty Car Rent is a car rental company that provides rental cars in both airport and local car rental markets. Through corporately owned and franchised shops, the company manages car rental services in more than 1,100 locations in 64 regions.
Customers with a valid driver license and a credit card in their name will find it easier to rent a car. The age requirement for a person to rent a car from these companies is typically 25 years. Younger customers can also rent cars but might be required to pay extra charges or have someone co-sign for the car, as well.
Is There A Better Alternative To Pet Insurance?
If your home is like 72.9 million others in the U.S., it is home to at least one pet. According to the 2011-2012 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 62 percent of households in the U.S. have at least one pet. It’s not hard to imagine why. Pets, whether furred, hoofed or winged, bring so much to our lives. But, along with unconditional love and unquestioning devotion, they can also bring significant vet bills. In fact, the APPA (American Pet Products Association) estimates that U.S. pet owners will spend $14.1 billion on veterinary care in 2011.
Some pet owners opt for pet insurance as a method of reducing the costs of routine and emergency vet visits. However, Consumer Reports recently published a review of several pet insurance plans. The review was not favorable. Their basic conclusion: “Pet insurance is rarely worth the price… Only in uncommon cases, when a pet required very expensive care, would the coverage have more than paid for itself.”
Here are a couple of reasons why a pet insurance plan may not be your best option to save on your pet’s healthcare costs.
1. Lack of Coverage
Most pet insurance companies promise to cover 70 to 90 percent of your pet’s veterinary costs. However, these companies have adopted much of the fine print that the large human health insurers use: cumbersome claims processing, deductibles, per-visit reimbursement limits and per-incident limits. They may also deny coverage for many common conditions, including those deemed “inherent to the breed” and “pre-existing” conditions. As a result, their insurance rarely covers more than 50 percent of a pet’s annual medical costs. And since they charge $400-$1100 for a policy, the insurance typically costs the average pet owner far more than it saves.
2. Poor Return on Investment
In the aforementioned Consumer Reports review, they analyzed the lifetime vet bills of Roxy, a 10-year-old beagle in Dobbs Ferry, NY. Costs were totaled for nine different pet insurance policies, calculating how much would be paid out in reimbursements. Over Roxy’s 10 years, none of the policies Consumer Reports evaluated would have paid out more than the cost of the plan. Even when treatments for several hypothetical serious ailments were added in, the average policy would only have saved Roxy’s family $65 over her lifetime.
Consumer Reports concludes: “We believe most pet owners will be better off passing up pet insurance.”
So what should pet owners do to help cover rising vet costs? Here are a few alternatives to help:
1. Financial Assistance
There are a number of financial assistance programs financed by grants and private donations. While each one has different guidelines and requirements, your local shelter is a good place to start. Many shelters have updated listings and information on financing opportunities.
2. Veterinary Discount Plans
Veterinary discount plans provide discounts on services at participating veterinarians, immediately reducing the amount you have to spend on routine and emergency care. In Consumer Reports hypothetical case of Roxy, the largest veterinary discount plan showed Roxy’s family saving almost $2,500.
3. Start a Pet Savings Plan
Open a savings account with a high interest yield that you can use an emergency fund. If you put away just $25 a month for 4-5 years, the compounded sum will cover almost any procedure.
Be creative! Mix a Pet Savings Plan with a Veterinary Discount Plan and Financial Assistance plan. Now that’s something to crow (meow, bark or chirp) about!
Hard to Find Phone Numbers – Computer and Internet Retailer
This alphabetical list contains a lot of hard to find phone numbers of Computer and Internet Related stuff. This is a basic rough list which I’ll try to update periodically. It’s not perfect as I’m sure I left plenty of companies out and all the phone numbers are US phone numbers with the exception of TuCows, which is a Canadian number and Logitech’s remote control number (They rule!). You may need to put a “1” in front of the Toll Free numbers where applicable. I tried to give customer service contact numbers as much as possible and used the latest phone numbers I could find:
Acer (for notebooks) 800-816-2237 (for Aspire) 800-938-2237
Amazon Support 866-216-1072
Amazon MP3 Support 888-802-3083
Amazon Associates 701-787-9740
AOL:
USA & Canada: 800-827-3338
High Speed Broadband Support: 888-849-3200
Billing: 888-265-8003
Cancellation: 888-265-8008
Apple 800-APL-CARE
ATI 905-882-2626
Buy.Com – 800-800-0800
Canon 800-OK-CANON
CNET 1-800-616-CNET
Compaq (Part of HP) 800-652-6672
Dell 1-800-624-9896
Ebay 800-322-9266 888-749-3229
ESET (NOD 32) Technical 619-876-5400, press 3 Toll Free. 866-343-ESET 3738
EPSON (Dot Matrix Printers) 562-276-4350 (Laserjet Printers) 562-276-4382
Gateway 800-846-2301
Godaddy 480-505-8877
Google Headquarters 650-253-0000
Google Ann Arbor 734-332-6500
Google Atlanta 404-487-9000
Google Boulder 303-245-0086
Google Cambridge 617-575-1300
Google Chicago 312-840-4100
Google Coppell 214-451-4000
Google Dallas 214-559-5400
Google Denver 303-524-1123
Google Detroit 248-593-4000
Google Irvine 949-794-1600
Google Kirkland 425-739-5600
Google New York 212-565-0000
Google Phoenix 480-384-1000
Google Pittsburgh 412- 297-5400
Google San Francisco 415-736-0000
Google Santa Monica 310-460-4000
Google Seattle 206-876-1500 206-876-1800
Google Washington DC 202-346-110
HP (Hewlett-Packard owns Compaq) 800-474-6836
IBM 800-IBM-SERV
Linksys 800-326-7114
Logitech:
Corporate 510-795-8500
Billing 888-863-8312
Consumer Sales 800-231-7717
Online Orders 800-884-9480
Remote Controls (Canada) 1-905-273-4571 Main
Memory Store 877-ADD-RAM9
Micron 877-894-5693
Microsoft 425-882-8080 866-234-6020 800-Microsoft
Microsoft Product Support 800-360-7561
MSN 800-386-5550
NEC (Except as listed) 1-800-632-4525 (Floppy Hard & Optical Drives) 800-632-4650 (Monitors) 800-632-4662 (Printers) 800-632-4650
Nero Software (818) 956-7551
Netflix:
Corporate 408-540-3700
Customer Service 800-585-8131
Customer Service 888-638-3549
Customer Service 800-279-5688
Customer Service 800-715-2120
Netgear 888-NETGEAR
Nintendo 425-882-2040
(ESET) NOD 32 Technical 619-876-5400, press 3 Toll Free. 866-343-ESET 3738
Norton Anti-Virus 408-517-8000
Paypal 888-221-1161
PC Tools (Registry Mechanic & Spyware Doctor) 800-764-5783
Registry Mechanic 800-764-5783
Sony (PC Support) 888-476-6972 (Monitors) 866-357-7669 (Handhelds) 877-760-SONY
Spyware Doctor 800-764-5783
Symantic (Norton Anti-Virus) 408-517-8000
3Com 847-262-0070
Toshiba (PC Support) 800-457-7777 (PDAs) 800-949-7993
TuCows (Canada) 416-535-0123
Yahoo 408 349-3300 866 562-7219 408-349-1572
Why Hire A Car Accident Lawyer In Claiming Your Car Accident Compensation?
Car is one of the most valuable mode of transportation in every part of the world. In the United Kingdom, almost 80% of the citizens own a car. The convenient of having your own car is undoubtedly explicable. Cars made someone’s way of living speed-fast. One does not have to worry in catching the last trip of a bus or train.
Sadly, in based on the data taken from the Department for Transport almost 97% of the road accidents in the UK in the year 2009 was involved in the car accident. And a great percentage of these accidents are due to the negligence of the driver. Fatalities and severe injuries was recorded as a result of this road traffic accident. Al lot of people suffered from injuries due to the car accident they have involved with. Others have some losses too. Some have lose their job as they were not able to come back to their normal life after the occurrence of the fateful day.
As mentioned above, car accidents are primarily caused of the carelessness of some drivers. In the situation, if you prove that it is somebody’s fault you may be entitled for a compensation claim. The aftermath of the accident have caused some victims either physical or psychological injuries.
It is advisable to hire a car accident lawyer to help you process for your compensation claim in order fro you to ensure that you get your claims the fastest possible and the amount you truly deserve. Lawyers of this kind usually are the ones who have a wide knowledge on the matters regarding this type of cases. They can explain to you thoroughly all the things you need to know for your claim.
Every car accident is unique, therefore you need to have a specialist who would work for your case. There are great numbers of car accident lawyer who works for a no win no fee basis, as well. This would help you if you have problems in paying for the legal service fee the the lawyer. In no win no fee agreement, the client is not liable for the service fee of the car accident lawyer he/she had hired. Wherein, the losing party will be paying for his/her legal fee. Likewise, if you lose in the case you need not pay your lawyer.
Hiring a good car accident lawyer will guarantee your win in claiming your compensation for the lose or damages caused by your accident. He/She will surely work hard for your case since you are in a no win no fee agreement. He/She will ensure that both of you would win in order for you to have your compensation at the same he could get his/her service pay.
