Supply Chain Management – Software-as-a-Service
Is spending thousands of dollars to purchase supply chain software draining your cash flow? Is your software becoming out-of-date quickly after purchasing it?
Are you investing too much time programming supply chain software to make it work right? Are you continually having problems keeping software updated and working with different versions?
Are you having difficulties creating the supply chain collaboration and visibility you desire with global customers, partners, logistics providers, sales, operational centers and administrative departments?
Are you frustrated not getting the results you were promised from your supply chain software provider? Are you tired of hearing about why the software program doesn’t work?
If you are nodding “YES” to these concerns, don’t feel lonely as most supply chain management executives agree.
Each year exporters, importers and service providers invest millions of dollars and employ thousands of software and hardware technicians hoping to improved productivity and achieve better supply chain management collaboration. Most companies never realized their supply chain management goals. And, rarely does a company attain ROI value from their software technology investment before it becomes obsolete or needs extensive re-programming. One main reason is over-the counter software packages and in-house programmed software is comprised of bits and pieces fitted together without a comprehensive end-to-end business visibility plan.
According to Forrester Research, an independent technology and market research company, the current global economic crisis will reduce spending on IT products and services by three per cent in 2009. It may not sound much but perhaps this tightening of budgets is what supply chain management executives need to take a serious look at what benefits they are attaining from their current supply chain management software and at what total cost to their company’s productivity and competitiveness.
The affordable, sustainable solution to supply chain management software is Software-as-a-Service, know as SaaS. Software-as-a-Service offers four immediate benefits that makes it very attractive in these economic times: 1) Quick to Implement; 2) Pay-As-You-Go Variable Cost; 3) Scalability to your Requirements; and 4) No Capital Expense.
Consider these Software-as-a-Service benefits that will add value to your supply chain management and company profitability:
o SaaS saves money. No more software installation or maintenance headaches.
o SaaS reduces IT staffing, technology spend, and distractions.
o SaaS provides real-time global supply chain information with on-demand reporting.
o SaaS improves mobility. Desktop / Laptop compatible, no mainframe computer needed.
o SaaS saves deployment time. Get the entire company and all overseas offices upgraded instantly at the same time.
o SaaS allows immediate access to the latest software innovations, logistics supply chain tools and regulatory compliance.
o SaaS encourages supply chain coordination and collaboration. Company departments, customers, vendors, logistics providers and partners can contribute and collaborate in real time. And, eliminate duplicate data entry at your different locations and departments.
o SaaS helps control confidentially. Allocate access permissions based on who needs to know what information. Give your top executives full end-to-end visibility to track and trace, quote pricing, generate performance reports, ensure regulatory compliance, create what-if scenarios and much more.
o SaaS improves network security protection. Built-in global security to defend against malicious threats, hacker attacks and harmful viruses.
o SaaS allows redistribution of IT budget and eliminates tedious paperwork. More time and money available to focus on sales, marketing, customer service improvements and profit to the corporate bottom line.
o SaaS can be integrated into other company software applications and provide seamless end-to-end visibility into your business performance and profitability metrics.
o SaaS provides immediate real time information, statistics and reporting. Enables supply chain management by key performance indicators KPI’s.
o SaaS does not require a large capital expenditure. Pay-as-you-go. Variable monthly fee based on usage.
o SaaS offers scalability. Big and small companies. You can quickly deploy logistics applications and regulatory compliance applications that are urgently needed now to improve your competitive edge and visibility. Add more SaaS features and modules as your requirements expand.
o SaaS can be customization. Quick adaptation to your specific operational, sales, administrative and accounting requirements. Screen views, reports and communication mimics how you want to manage your business and logistics supply chain.
SaaS Software-as-a Service offer the best supply chain management technology at a cost you can afford delivering the results you need to sustain productivity, visibility and profitability. If your current supply chain software isn’t providing you the tools you need to manage on-demand; or not creating the coordination and collaboration you desire; and is more of a distraction and problem than the results, perhaps it’s time to explore Software-as-a-Service Supply Chain Management.
Online Business Calendar Helps Service-Based Businesses Automate, Improve Scheduling Procedures
Today’s tech-savvy customers know what they want out of their service providers. Obviously, good customer service, quality and value are important, just as they’ve always been. These are pillars that help small businesses grow and succeed. Another factor that’s becoming increasingly important for owners and operators, regardless of the type of services they provide, is the ability for their customers to interact with the business and conduct transactions online, specifically scheduling appointments and booking reservations. An online business calendar is the perfect tool to accomplish this.
ONLINE BUSINESS CALENDAR: THE BASICS
An online business calendar is a term many small businesses use when referring to online appointment-scheduling software, a cloud-based technology that offers owners, operators and staff functionality to completely automate, streamline and improve their booking procedures. Typically, these applications are classified as software as a service (SaaS) programs, “pay-as-you-go” services that usually don’t require contracts, expensive hardware, downloads or installations, or in-house or contracted IT support. All that’s necessary to implement and use the software is an Internet connection. You simply access the online business calendar just as you would any Web site.
Although functionality can vary among providers, standard features found in many online business calendar applications include:
• Online customer self-scheduling. Ask any small business owner that utilizes an online scheduler calendar what’s their favorite feature and most will say its online customer self-scheduling. This feature alone can completely automate the entire scheduling process, as it gives customers the ability to book their services at any time of day and when it’s most convenient for them. The system does the rest and automatically books the individual without any additional effort from the owner or his or her staff.
• Automated e-mail and text message reminders. Reminders continue to be an important tool in keeping open time slots full. In fact, studies show that reminders of any kind can decrease the “no-show” rate by over 50 percent. However, reminders can require a considerable amount of staff time and resources, especially if done manually. Some online business calendar applications take the effort out of this important task by automatically sending out e-mail and text reminders prior to a scheduled appointment or reservation. Owners or operators simply select when they want the reminder sent, such as one or three days before the customer’s appointment or reservation, and the system does the rest.
• Record-keeping and reporting. Another benefit to an online business calendar is data management and storage. In short, the software can centralize all customer and appointment/reservation information in one easy-to-access location. Before implanting online scheduling software into their operations, most owners and staff would record appointment and customer information in multiple paper appointment books, spreadsheets, folders and other documents. Not only is this manner of scheduling time-consuming, it forces one to juggle back and forth between pages, files and documents to locate details on a specific customer or appointment. It can also make it a hassle to compile all of this information for a report. An online scheduler calendar makes it easy to quickly locate data on an individual or details about his or her appointment. Many also allow users to effortless create and download standard reports.
• E-marketing solutions. Reaching out to customers through e-newsletters and messages keeps them the loop on discounts, specials and other news. Keeping track of their e-mail contact information, however, can be tedious. Since an online business calendar centralizes all data in one spot, customer information is easy to access, including e-mail addresses. Some online scheduler calendars even allow users to send messages right through the software, instead of having to download it into an Excel or other file (although this option is usually available as well).
Other popular functionality available in some online business calendars include online customer payment options, repeat customer reminders (sent to individuals after a specific time of inactivity), gift certificates and package bundles of several service appointments.
HOW IT HELPS SERVICE PROVIDERS IMPROVE OPERATIONS, SAVE TIME AND MONEY
In addition to making it easier for customers to book appointments and reservations, an online business calendar can help a business save time and money and, ultimately, even help it grow. Although one of the main reasons many small businesses implement online scheduling is to provide a convenient way for individuals to schedule online, they soon find out that many of the features are beneficial to overall operations as well.
When properly implemented, an online business calendar can:
• Save time. Besides being convenient for customers, online self-scheduling can dramatically reduce the number of appointment phone calls and e-mails that must be answered by the owner or staff. This, in turn, frees them up for more important tasks. In cases where a business schedules a large number of daily appointments and reservations, an online scheduler calendar can eliminate the need to bring in a new staff member solely to handle scheduling.
• Save money. As the old saying goes, “Time is money.” The time savings from an online business calendar quickly equates into monetary savings, when you factor in employee salaries or an owner’s time. Additionally, automated e-mail and text message reminders, as mentioned above, can help reduce “no-shows”. This means fewer time slots will go unfilled…and more revenue from services rendered. And since the scheduling software provider typically oversees the maintenance of the software, an owner or operator does not to budget for any IT support, since all updates, upgrades and technical issues are addressed by the provider.
• Keep a business open 24 hours a day. An online scheduler calendar can keep a service provider open 24 hours a day, even if its business hours are only 9 to 5. Many people these days simply do not have the time to book a service appointment during the day, and instead conduct most of their daily transactions in the evening or early morning. And they’d much rather book an appointment instead of leaving a message requesting one. A service that offers 24-7 booking will undoubtedly see an increase in scheduled services.
• It makes a business more competitive. In addition to those individuals who are unable to make an appointment over the phone during normal business hours, there are those who simply do not want to pick up the phone and prefer to conduct all of the daily transactions online. In some instances, an individual may not even consider a service provider if it doesn’t offer online scheduling. Not providing an online option for booking a service can put a business at a major disadvantage, especially if its competitors do offer it.
Implementing a new technology into a small business operation need not be a frightening endeavor, especially if it’s SaaS application such as an online business calendar. Online scheduling software providers have made it easy to add this technology into any service-based business with a minimal amount of effort and cost. It’s an affordable and smart solution that both customers and business owners will appreciate.
Cover Letter How To – PS, Use a Postscript
Grab the attention of the person you want to work for with your cover letter.
How?
If you are not including a cover letter with your resume you are leaving offers on the table. That is especially true if someone has referred you to the position. In this cover letter how to, you will find a way to make your cover letter even stronger and you will stand out from the crowd.
Check any marketing letter you get in the mail or that you see on the internet. You will find that most of the time the marketing letter will contain a postscript. We’re talking about a P.S., as in P.S., read my postscript! A postscript is writing added after the main body of the letter. A postscript is a great way to highlight certain information without using the common, bold text or the rude, ALL CAPS.
A postscript is not commonly used in a resume’s cover letter, but it’s an excellent way of bringing the reader’s attention back to the important information. That information can include why a potential employer should hire you, or the best way to reach you for an interview.
What should you include in your postscript? Here’s a P.S. to get you started:
P.S. I am very excited at the possibility of working for [Company Name]. Please call me anytime for an interview. You can always reach me on my mobile number, 555-111-2222.
That’s pretty simple, right? You can include any information that you would like to highlight or repeat in your postscript. Here’s another one:
P.S. I’ll follow up in two days on [date]. I would love a chance to meet with you to discuss [the open position]. You can contact me at 555-111-2222.
Postscripts are an excellent way of grabbing someone’s attention. If they only read one part of the letter, it’ll probably be the postscript.
P.S. It’s easy! It’s effective. You’re reading one now!
Computer Security For Your EBiz
Online computer security is overlooked or minimized by too many Internet businesses. There are numerous security software packages available. Each company offers a multitude of features to keep your business computer safe and secure. So which features are essential? Which ones can’t you do without? Which of these features are already in your business computer? Most vendors sell the basic version of their security software and sell the premium versions (usually with the features that you really need) at a higher price. Is it worth it to pay more for the premium versions of these security programs?
To safeguard your online business computer the following are what you absolutely should have:
1. Anti Virus Software
Having an anti virus system installed in your business computer is a must as it will detect and remove viruses and worms that have gotten into your hard drive. You may accidentally download infected files, receive infected e-mails or have your system compromised after visiting questionable websites. Once installed on your business computer, your anti virus software will need to be updated on a regular basis since new viruses are created every day. Most anti virus software programs automatically update themselves.
2. Personal Firewall
Install a personal firewall on your business computer to keep hackers and malicious programs from infiltrating your computer and accessing your business files. A personal firewall will monitor connections that are coming in to and going out of your computer.
3. Anti Spyware Program
Install anti spyware program in your business computer in order to block or remove spyware and adware programs that have gotten into the computer. Spyware and adware programs are malicious programs with hidden code. They disguise themselves as acceptable files. For instance, rootkit programs are often used by hackers to hide spyware and malware.
4. Wireless Network Monitoring Software
If you use a wireless networking system this piece of software is absolutely essential. It will prevent unauthorized individuals from using up all your bandwidth or invading your wireless network. With wireless network monitoring software you can set up access IDs, passwords and network addresses.
The following are also good for security although it may not be as critical to have the best software available:
1. Anti Phishing/Fraud Defense Software
This security software protects your business computer against phishing and fraud. It stops various online fraud attempts to get your credit card number or bank account number. If you use Internet Explorer or Firefox as your browser, they already have this security feature integrated.
2. Online Identity Protection Software
Online identify protection software protects you from online identity theft. Most of the sites you will use for online purchases already have some type of online identity protection implemented. If you use your credit card or debit card for online purchases, be aware that it comes with online protection in cases of unauthorized purchases.
3. Anti Spam Software
An anti spam software filters e-mails you did not request or e-mails that may contain dangerous files. Web-based e-mail services like Gmail, Hotmail and Yahoo already have spam filters in place. If you mistakenly open an e-mail with a suspicious attachment or links to sites designed to steal your information, the anti spam software will scan the attachment first or disable the links so that you do not accidentally click on them.
4. Pop-Up Blocker
A pop-up blocker prevents malicious scripts in pop-up webpages from executing. Again, Internet Explorer and Firefox already have a pop-up blocker installed.
When you purchase any of these security software packages to protect your eBiz computer, make sure you keep your subscription up to date. Keeping your security software current helps keep your online business computer secure.
Most security software offers similar features and protection capabilities. There is, however, security software that is specifically recommended for online businesses. Most of this security software can be downloaded for free during a trial period before you purchase the full version.
Your business computer can never be 100% safe and secure. You can, however, lower the risk of unauthorized access to it by using security programs and keeping them all current. By doing this, you save yourself time and money.
How Personal Injury Lawsuits Work
Not all injuries are physical, some can also be psychological, but whatever injury occurs, personal injury lawyers are there to act as a legal representative to those who want to make a claim because of the misconduct of another person or party.
Most injury lawyers will be licensed to act for a wide range of personal injury that can occur, however many firms will specialise in a certain area, so it is always wise when considering using a firm to ensure that they have successfully dealt with cases relating to your injury before.
Personal injury firms will have their own rules of conduct that they have to abide by. Many of these rules are set in place to protect their clients against fraudulent companies. Any company who wish to act as Personal injury lawyers will have to have passed various examinations relating to law.
Different states will have varying requirements, so it is always wise to check up on these and to ensure that the rules of conduct have been met by the firm before making any decisions to allow them to act on your behalf.
Since many personal injury firms will be able to take on a wide variety of cases, it is wise to check out on their website for a breakdown of their lawyers and areas they specialise in to ensure you choose the right company to fit in with the type of injury that has occurred. This could include but not restricted to, work injuries, medical malpractice, no fault insurance, defective product claims, and auto accidents.
When personal injury lawyers take on a case, it is their job to assess the injury that has occurred and abide by the rules of conduct when preparing a claim. They will act on behalf of the client to ensure that any compensation due will be claimed legally.
Lawyers may arrange their fees differently; some will offer no win no fee, whilst others may charge to prepare a case and then charge by hour. It is always advisable to make yourself fully aware of exactly how a company will charge for their services. This then ensures that no unexpected bills land on your doorstep.
Most companies will set out how their fees work but it is always important to ensure you fully understand what a firm expects regarding payment.
We are not all aware of the law and on many occasions we try to assess our own situation to decide if we are liable to make a claim, since we do not know all areas of the law, we are not really qualified to make that judgement. Personal injury lawyers can offer free consultations to allow anyone who suffered an injury to discuss their case to see if they are able to make a claim.
Viral Marketing Strategies and Techniques
Any online business can achieve great results by utilizing clever viral marketing strategies and techniques. Viral Internet marketing, one of the most efficient forms of advertising today, has the potential to pass on the message of your online business to others with minimal effort. It is a word of mouth manner of website promotion that is virtually free of cost.
A Variety of Interesting Advertising Techniques
Viral marketing is a powerful means of advertising. Some of the most popular online marketing strategies include:
– Article promotion
– Viral emails
– Forums
– Blogs
– E-book advertising
– Viral software and scripts
– Affiliate programs
Article writing and publishing is one of the most popular techniques used by online marketers to get excellent exposure – both short and long term. You can submit the articles related to your products and services in newsletters, press releases, social networking sites, discussion boards, forums, social book marking sites and other online resources.
Elements of Viral Advertising
Build a marketing strategy with the following basic elements to promote your products and services:
– Give away free products or services – this is an effective method to create faster results
– Exploit common motivations and behaviors – take advantage of common human motivations to be popular on the search engines.
– The host server used for viral marketing must be prepared enough to handle rapid traffic within a short period of time.
– Utilize pre-existing communication networks – place the message in the existing close network of friends, associates and family to yield better results.
– Take advantage of others’ resources to place links on other websites.
– Provide effortless transfer to others – use emails, podcasts, websites, graphics, software download or videos to transfer your marketing messages. Keep the transfer short and simple for maximum effect.
Benefit from Internet Marketing Firms
Harness the power of Internet marketing firms to implement viral advertising for your business website. With their long term experience and professional expertise, such firms will be able to adopt the ideal marketing strategy for your business.
Medical Coding Careers for College Graduates
As part of the health information sector of the medical industry, medical coders apply codes to the computerized records of patients. Each diagnosis, medical procedure or other service rendered by heath care professionals has a specially designed code required by private or public insurance companies for determining payment. Medical coders learn the protocol for assigning thousands of different system codes used by private medical practices or large public hospitals. Medical industries use different types of procedural codes depending on the size of the facility.
Your Education Background
Students desiring a career in medical coding usually acquire at least an associate’s degree from a community college or university. Required classes include anatomy, physiology and medical terminology, along with computer database management. Other necessary courses include pharmacology, healthcare ethics and law along with insurance compliance, abuse and fraud. During their education, students learnCurrent Procedure Technology codes, the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System and ICD-9 codes. Improving employment options or for obtaining supervisory positions requires that students pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Experienced medical coders obtain additional credentials by taking the Certified Coding Specialist certification exam. Coders taking this exam typically have experience working with records from various areas within a hospital including emergency services, general admissions and surgical suites. Physician-based is another type of accreditation that medical coders can pursue if they are seeking employment in clinics, physician’s offices or similar medical facilities.
Becoming a Registered Coding Technician
Medical coders who are ambitious to broaden their responsibilities eventually become registered health information technicians. A registered health information technician, or RHIT, generally acquires a bachelor’s degree and has experience working in a hospital setting. This position offers the opportunity for advancement into managerial levels. RHIT take responsibility for ensuring that computer systems contain accurate and complete medical records. The technicians also code disease processes and medical procedures for payment reimbursement.
Medical Codes that Employers Need You to Know
The American Medical Association developed the Current Procedure Terminology or CPT codes, which consist of five digit numerical codes applied to procedures performed in a physician’s office. The AMA also developed the alpha-numeric codes known as the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System or the HCPCS. Medical coders use this system for medical products, services and supplies provided beyond typical outpatient procedures and not covered by CPT codes. Both coding categories regularly receive updates throughout the year.
During the late 1970s, the World Health Organization, commonly referred to as the WHO, developed a coding system known as ICD-9 codes. Many countries consider the ICD-9 system obsolete and use the updated ICD-10 version. Used internationally, ICD codes serve as the standard for health management systems and the WHO rely on the system for statistics relating to general public diseases and health problems.
Your Responsibilities in Medical Coding
Coders generally hold full time positions and work around 40 hours per week during the day if employed by clinics, nursing homes, physician’s offices or outpatient medical centers. When employed by hospitals or facilities open 24 hours per day, coders may work shifts occurring during the day, afternoon or night. In hospitals or specialty clinics, medical coders might specialize in specific areas that include cardiology, emergency medicine or hematology.
Besides conventional medical facilities, coders might find employment at consulting firms, home healthcare facilities, insurance companies or law firms. Some medical coders acquire advanced degrees, take business courses and establish private businesses from a home office working for a number of companies. Starting salaries for medical coders average around $38,000 annually. However, salary largely depends on location, education and experience of the coder along with required responsibilities.
