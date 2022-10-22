Finance
Ten Tried And Tested Viral Marketing Campaigns
Believe it or not, viral marketing did not originate from the web. Named after microscopic organisms that reproduce at a very fast rate, viral marketing traces its beginnings from offline marketing. More popularly called as word-of-mouth advertising, this method has been one of the most powerful yet cost-efficient ways of promoting a business.
Viral marketing involves the exponential spread of a business message. After an initial distribution, the business message can potentially reach many people in a short span of time.
As an example, if you deliver your business message to ten people and give them enough incentive to pass it on to ten more people in their respective network, you’ll immediately have garnered the attention of a thousand potential customers. But it doesn’t stop there, because the new tiers could spread the word to even more individuals, and this same cycle would go on and on while you concentrate on other matters of your business.
Studies show on the average that a person has 12 people in his network. This statistic can be deceiving. Ten persons can have 2 people in their respective network, while one person can have 140 people in his. We would then arrive at the same median.
Here are some of the things that Internet marketers use to encourage people to distribute the business message. Bear in mind, please, that these are all offered for free. Free is still the most powerful word in marketing, after all.
1. E-BOOKS. An e-book is the most popular method of delivering the business message. An informative one would cater to the needs of many people, which is already enough incentive for its self-propagation. You strategically place links within the pages o the e-book to promote your business or your affiliate products.
2. SPECIAL REPORTS. Special reports are just like e-books, only shorter. Special reports have also taken an aura of reverence in recent years as they are excellent vehicles for communicating a novel idea.
3. SOFTWARE. Perhaps you have a program or a script which you would want to share. This software can be designed to provide for a link to your site every time its features are used.
4. SERVICE. You could provide for a hosting service or an e-mail accounts to entice visitors to spread your business message.
5. MEMBERSHIP. You could also establish a membership site and give away access to the same. The membership site could contain a lot of free or discounted goods to its members.
6. NEWSLETTER. A newsletter or an eZine is also a popular way to kick start the exponential distribution of the business message. By constantly providing your subscriber base with informative pieces on a variety of topics, they would feel inclined to tell their friends about your business.
7. DISCOUNTS. Offer discounts to the products you’re offering, and you would encourage people to spread the word about the bargain you are providing.
8. TRIAL VERSION OF YOUR PRODUCTS. If you’re trying to sell a software program, you could also try offering such for a trial period, which is usually 30 days. This would allow people to try your product before they would decide to buy it. Even if they’re too thrifty to spend on the full version of your product, they would still inform others of your business at some point.
9. ARTICLE MARKETING. Submit an informative article with a resource box containing a link of your sales page to the many article directories on the net. Encourage your readers to republish your article provided that they keep the resource box.
10. OTHER PRODUCTS like screensavers, themes, fonts, images and the likes.
Now that you know what value propositions to offer, the remaining consideration is how to distribute them.
E-mail is the primary mode of online transference. Mailing lists contain loads of e-mail addresses of people with similar interests. If you could broadcast your business message in this channel, the rewards would be tremendous, as someone is bound to take notice. Additionally, you only have to send it once, and you’ll touch base with every single person in that group.
Discussion boards or online forums also host a gathering of people who share the same passion. These online communities hold discussions on various matters everyday, often, many times within 24 hours at that. There are forums for the many niches out there. Target one that is related to your market. But make it a point to first establish your presence as a worthy part of the community. Remember, it is a community, and you have to win their trust first before you could sway them to your side. Begin by answering threads which post a question. Be helpful. In this way, you could subtly manipulate them to check out your business message.
Online chat rooms can also be a fertile source of hosts that would persistently distribute your marketing offers. Join a channel that pertains to your business. Spend some time building up personal connections, and then gradually introduce your business message. People have more confidence with someone they have actually talked to, albeit, through online means.
Finance
Tips to Get The Best Motor Trade Insurance
For legitimate trading, we suggest that you get the motor trade insurance. Actually, this is a legal requirement for the dealers that deal in vehicles. However, you may not want to go for any deal that you come across. The reason is that you have to look for the best policy. A bad policy may cost you and you may become more vulnerable. These are the things that you can’t afford over the long haul. Here are a few tips that can help you get the best insurance policy.
Check The Price
First of all, you should know that you need a policy that is not unreasonably expensive. No business can afford to waste money. What you need to do is look for a policy through the help of a comparison website. You just need to enter the details to get a legitimate quote.
Read The Small Stuff
The small print is often lengthy and difficult to read. Just make sure that your insurance is comprehensive. You should read it well to identify the areas that may give you problems down the road.
Use Testimonials
When looking for a company, it is hard to find one that you can count on. You won’t feel comfortable unless you have that feeling. Fortunately, there is a way to get a pretty good idea of the trustworthiness of a company. We suggest that you try the customer testimonials in order to find out if the provider is trustworthy.
Actually, customers don’t have any agenda. Through their comments or testimonials, you can get a good idea of the service. Usually, their feedback is dependable. Customers don’t lie. All you have to do is look for a forum and then post your questions. You will get helpful answers from the customers or users of the service.
Ask For What You Need
Most insurance providers don’t list their requirements. The reason is that it increases the cost. While it adds to the policy cost, you will be able to save a good deal of money down the road. If your policy is not up to the mark, know that you won’t get the coverage you need. In this case, you have to pay for something. Instead of taking this risk, what you need to do is pay money now so you can save in the future. You may want to make a list of things that make your policy unique, and then make your choice based on the list.
The ultimate trick
You should keep in mind that there is a competition between insurance providers. Their goal is to get the maximum market share. In order to achieve their goals, they will try their level best to get more customers. So, once you understand these things, make sure you use it to your advantage. All you have to do is give them the cheapest quote and they may offer a cheaper quote. Even if they don’t reduce the cost, they may offer some extras.
So, if you follow these tips, you may get the best motor trader insurance policy.
Finance
Social Media Marketing Agency: What Is Your Company Image?
It is very important for every social media marketing agency to have a good company image. Without it, they will find it difficult to get clients to trust them. Trust plays a very important role in the decision making of clients of which products to buy and which companies to trust. If you do not win the trust of your clients, it would be very difficult to get their loyalty too.
So what kind of company image would you like to project? It is very important that you determine this first because everything else that you will do will depend on it. When it comes to company image, there are several details that you have to be very careful with. At the same time, it also involves a lot of hard work to be able to take care of all the nitty gritty details that internet marketing requires. But then again, if you really mean business, these will just be part of the learning process that you have to go through and once your social media marketing agency has been established and has become well known, you will know that it is all worth it.
You must have thought that you would be the only social media marketing agency that could provide entrepreneurs with what they need. This may be true only if you try to make it happen. Perhaps you should begin by putting a website out there to help you promote the social media marketing services that you offer. Your website should be very user-friendly so that entrepreneurs who come and check it out would be able to go though page after page with ease.
And then, it is time to make good use of expertise to promote your business. You have to be online using a variety of social media platforms to market your company. When entrepreneurs bump into use while they are checking their personal profile pages in the top social networking sites like Facebook or Twitter, they would surely be convinced that you are seriously good in social media marketing. You do not even need to blatantly promote your services anymore because they can already see it for themselves. They will know that they came across your page amongst the million other web pages out there for a very good reason. You should have a company image that says everything about your expertise because that is the best way to market a social media marketing agency.
Finance
The Benefit of Insurance (Part I)
Insurance exists long time ago where it was first to serve as a protection to the global trader’s goods against loss due to pirate attacks in the sea. The insurance company during that period of time will bear all the losses of the unfortunate traders using the money it has gathered from other participating traders in order to help the unfortunate traders.
The purpose of insurance in a general term is mainly to help the unfortunate one by using some portion of the collected/pooled money to compensate whatever amount of loss to the victim. With this method, many of the unfortunate victims can carry on with their daily lives immediately without having to worry about other financial obligations.
There are many classes of insurance available through out the world. Each country has its own meaning and definition of each insurance class. However, I am not going to elaborate on the different meaning by each country. What I am about to discuss here mainly on the general factors and the benefit it could bring to each individual life in this world.
Property Insurance / Fire Insurance
Fire Insurance is an insurance which protects the Insured’s (person who buys the insurance policy) property from any disaster or unfortunate event due to or caused by basic fire & lightning or other perils such as Aircraft Damage, Earthquake and Volcanic Eruption, Storm, Tempest, Flood, Explosion, Impact Damage, Bursting or Overflowing of Water Tanks Apparatus or Pipes, Electrical Installations, Bush Fire, Subsidence and Landslip/Landslide, Spontaneous Combustion, Riot Strike and Malicious Damage, Damage By Falling Trees or Branches and Objects Therefrom, and/or even a Cold Storage.
If any of these perils has caused the fire on each property building, the Insured therefore has the right to make a claim against the Insurance Company where the policy is written.
Why it is so important for you to take up Fire Insurance for your property/properties? It is because the benefit it offers is huge. As you can see above, the Fire Insurance policy not only covers fire but also other perils such as Damage by Falling Trees!
So learn the benefits this Fire Insurance can offer to you and start insuring your property immediately. Remember, prevention is better than cure.
Houseowner/Householder Insurance
Similar with Fire Insurance policy, the Houseowner/Householder Insurance mainly covers the property you have against theft, fire, and also flood (depends on the extended perils you may add). Instead protecting the building, Householder Insurance covers all the belongings inside your property such as your HiFi, Plasma TV, Sofas, Kitchen Cabinet, Expensive Vases, Expensive Sculpture, and many more.
Some people only take up Fire Insurance but forgetting about the household items which could be higher than the property itself.
So my suggestion is, whenever you buy Fire Insurance policy from your insurance provider, try asking about the Householder/Houseowner Insurance as well. Make it as add on item in your Fire Insurance policy.
Motor Insurance
Motor Insurance policy or some states called it as Vehicle Insurance policy is vital and a must have policy for car/vehicle owner to own.
Motor Insurance covers any mobile items ranging from its cubic capacity, model, type, and usage of each vehicle. Normally, a lower cubic capacity engine vehicle will bear a lower premium amount if to compare with a higher cubic capacity engine.
As for motor sport vehicle or high performance race car, other types of Motor Insurance will apply and normally the premium rate is much higher than other normal vehicle.
In general, Motor Insurance policy covers the insured against loss or damage to his/her own vehicle and the third party vehicle.
In addition, some insurance providers do add PA (Personal Accident) Insurance policy in the Motor Insurance policy to add value as well as to satisfy their customers’ needs.
Travel Insurance / Travel PA
It’s a must have insurance policy especially for travelers. The policy coverage can be for one day trip or to a month trip depending on the purpose of the Insured.
Why a travel insurance?
Travel insurance can protect the insured from loss due to flight delay, where some insurance providers will compensate the Insured with the unavoidable factors like this. Some Travel Insurance also covers the insured against loss of baggage, hospitalization, accident, or other misfortune depending on each insurance provider.
Summary
I urge every one of you to have awareness on the benefit of insurance and get use to it by buying at least one insurance product for your household. To recap, there are four (4) type of insurance in this part I article which are; Fire Insurance, Householder Insurance, Motor Insurance, and Travel Insurance.
In my next article on “The Benefit of Insurance (Part II)”, I will elaborate on the Electronic Equipment Insurance, Machinery Insurance, Burglary Insurance, and Marine Insurance.
Till then, enjoy reading and wait for my other upcoming articles.
[http://synergyquadrant.com/]
Finance
Business Development Consultant Author/Speaker, Thom Singer, Energizes Audiences
Thom Singer is an expert in social networking and developing a personal brand. He has worked in sales and marketing capacities at several Fortune 100 companies and regularly speaks to corporate audiences, law firms and professional organizations.
According to Thom Singer, a renowned professional public speaker and author of seven books, “set the tone when I speak to audiences about the power of business relationships.” Thom Singer has a program for multi-day industry conferences called “The Conference Networking Catalyst”.
Mr. Singer understands that one of the main reasons people attend industry events is for the “networking opportunities”, but once they arrive they fail to make meaningful connections. They sit with co-workers or spend too much time on their iPhones. They avoid talking to others, and yet the other people in attendance are exactly the people who could bring them opportunities down the road. In addition to the keynote, Thom Singer states that, “I also stay involved at the conference giving small vignettes of advice before breaks and meals…. encouraging people to really pay attention to each other.”
“The Conference Networking Catalyst” is becoming a “meeting planners favorite” because when attendees make better connections with other people, they enjoy the conference more…. and are thus more likely to come back the next year. This is one reason “The Conference Networking Catalyst” concept is effective.
As a true professional, Singer understands that “Audiences matter. They are the reason for the meeting, not the speakers.” Singer acknowledges that “I like to inspire and help encourage people.”
Thom Singer’s “Integrated Visibility” program (which combines Marketing, Sales, Business Development, Advertising, PR, Networking, Social Media, and Personal Branding) is successful for any group or individual that does not want to ignore the power of business relationships.
Singer also is co-founder of New Year Publishing, a fast growing company that assists senior executives, entrepreneurs, and professional speakers to expand their audience and present their messaging to even larger number of potential customers through books and other products.
Thom Singer knows that a trait of a good orator is not only to inform the listeners but also change their emotions in the process of discourse. How Singer differs from most speakers is how he categorizes various components which may involve mass communication, customer service, business, large group communication, personal development, leadership and motivational speaking. Singer does all of them.
Public speaking is the mode whereby we speak to a group of people in a structured way. The manner is aimed at informing, entertaining or influencing the listeners. There are five essential elements in any communication of public speaking (who, what, whom, medium and effects). Mr. Singer simply tells a story to the people to motivate them to act by simply transmitting information. As an orator Thom Singer enthralls the audience with the delivered speech.
The public speaking exercise essentially includes the art of oratory, connecting with the audience, inducting gestures and humor, perfect vocabulary and controlling and modulating the voice. Spanning the years of experience, Thom Singer has accomplished great things in this arena and touched has the lives of many around the world.
Mr. Singer understands to achieve greater success you need to put the pieces together. Networking, Marketing, PR, Sales, Advertising, Business Development, Presentation Skills, and Social Media all fit together to create your personal and professional brand.
Thom Singer’s unique and engaging style is tailored to the specific dynamics of each audience and his sense of continuity keeps the event flowing smoothly
Finance
Insurance Definitions
Every insurance policy that you purchased within United States will have within the insurance contract a section entitled definitions. Sometimes there will be specific definitions throughout the contract to make the coverages that weren’t clear in each particular section of the policy more clear. Not all insurance policies are the same and the focal point of determining the differentiation issues lies in the definition of terms and coverages. Most of the newer insurance policy contracts have verbiage for coverages and definitions that have been clearly defined within court cases and case-law throughout all 50 states.
The definition of terms section can appear at the beginning of the policy at the end of the policy or throughout the policy, there is no standard for where to place this particular section or sections. Taking the time to understand some of the key terms in coverages of your insurance policy can help you when making the best decision when purchases for your company.
A simple example with regards to general liability should help in making this point more clear. One insurance carrier might define general liability as bodily injury and property damage that occurs only in United States. If your business typically does business outside of United States this might be a limiting factor for you to consider. Clearly an insurance carrier that defines general liability as worldwide for a premium that is approximately the same as another carrier that defines general liability as only within United States only can obviously be a better bang for your buck.
All general liability policies have to five main components. The first component is coverage for the premises in operations. The second component is for products and completed operations. The some insurance companies put in the fine print that there is no coverage for products and completed operations. They’re only providing premises coverage. So if you happen to be an Internet retailer that works out of your home and you have a general liability policy that only covers premises only, you have major gaps in your insurance portfolio for coverage and protection. Being an internet retailer that is home-base you have almost no exposure for premises liability. You need the products and completed operations coverage.
Your main exposure is from products completed operations that you sell across the Internet. It is prudent for as the insured to clearly ascertain where your biggest liability exposure is. Then make sure that you have coverage to cover that exposure. So in that case that we presented for an example when you receive your proposal for off the internet that is home-based you need to make very sure that you see a proposal that clearly delineates that there are products and completed operations coverages that are being covered.
A third component is the personal Injury coverages that protect you from injuries to the person that are not physical per se. Then the fourth component is that of advertising injury which protects you from marketing advertising losses (not intentional). Lastly there is coverage for premises medical payments from third parties. Knowing all the definitions in your contract and help you in deciding which policy to purchase.
Finance
Binge Eating Help – You Can Beat Bulimia, Eat Naturally and Drink Alcohol Too
Often when people are recovering from bulimia or binge eating, they are worried that they are not “allowed” to drink alcohol. In my opinion this is totally unnecessary. We need to treat drinking alcoholic drinks just the same as any choice we make with regard to our bodies. Does our body really want this at this time?
Natural Eating teaches us to listen to our body and give it what it wants when it needs it. Therefore, we notice we are hungry, we decide what we want to eat and we stop when we are satisfied. These are the first three principles of “Natural Eating”. You can apply these principles to drinking as well. If you feel like a wine, a beer or any other type of beverage then you should have one. The problems only start to occur when you feel you want to binge on the alcohol, which is exactly the same as bingeing on food.
In these circumstances you are out of control. Through following the principles of Natural Eating you learn how to be in control of what you eat or drink all of the time, instead of the food or drink controlling you. It is all about your mindset and how you talk to yourself about food or drink. If you are bingeing, you probably have negative associations. You feel guilty or bad if you want to enjoy your favourite food or beverage. If you are constantly telling yourself you are not allowed certain food items or drinks, then naturally you are going to want them all the time. It is when we start to trust ourselves and permit ourselves to have the food or beverage that we really want, that we find we are now in control. Ironically we won’t actually want them all the time anyway because we have turned those negative associations into positive ones.
So enjoy your favourite drink, however it’s important to really enjoy it. Sit down, savour it, sip it slowly and enjoy the taste and how you feel while you are having it. Once you’ve had your drink and thoroughly enjoyed it you will more than likely find that you are satisfied and are happy to do something else. If you feel compelled to get another one, simply ask yourself. “Do I really want another drink?” Sometimes we reach for our second or third drink or food item out of habit or comfort and not because we really want it. If you are not sure, try having a drink of water or doing something else instead. You will soon know if you really want the drink or not. It is also important to understand how you will feel once you’ve had it. If you feel good about yourself then have it and enjoy it, but if it is making you feel guilty or you know you will feel guilty later, try and do something else instead.
If we follow the principles of natural eating it is not necessary to eliminate anything from our menus, including alcoholic drinks. However if you are really listening to your body and giving it what it truly wants and needs, you may find you will be satisfied quite easily on smaller portions or just one or two drinks. Trust yourself, believe that you are the right person to make the appropriate choices for you and enjoy the food and drink you like.
Ten Tried And Tested Viral Marketing Campaigns
Tips to Get The Best Motor Trade Insurance
6 dead in Wisconsin apartment fire
Social Media Marketing Agency: What Is Your Company Image?
The Benefit of Insurance (Part I)
Business Development Consultant Author/Speaker, Thom Singer, Energizes Audiences
Insurance Definitions
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, you’re not Donald Trump.
Cardano (ADA) Price Shoots up Despite Volatility
Electric cars in Germany could be victims of the energy crisis – Der Spiegel – RT Business News
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym