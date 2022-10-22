News
Texas thief flies off with skeleton strapped to rocking chair
A Texas robber took off with a skeleton and a rocking chair from the porch of a house – and the whole brazen incident was caught on camera.
Footage from a Ring doorbell camera captured a man driving to the victim’s home in Austin in a black truck around 6:00 p.m. Thursday.
The owner told FOX 7 Austin he tied the skeleton to the rocker, hoping to deter thieves, but the thief just decided to take off with the two items.
The thief is seen loading the gangly macabre decoration into the back of a black truck with an accomplice waiting inside.
CALIFORNIAN FAMILY WATCH BREAK-IN ON HOME SURVEILLANCE VIDEO DURING DINNER
The owner said the skeleton and rocking chair cost him about $250.
He has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and law enforcement is asking for assistance for anyone who recognizes the suspect or the truck.
HUGE HALLOWEEN SKELETON ARRESTED FROM TEXAS YARD IN BRIGHT DAY Caught ON CAMERA
This isn’t the first skeleton theft incident to hit the Austin area.
Earlier this week, a neighbor’s Ring camera caught another thief stealing a 14ft skeleton decoration in broad daylight.
The footage shows a woman pulling up in a white SUV and quietly dismantling the decoration. The individual grows later the dismembered skeleton in his vehicle and drives off.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News’ digital request for comment.
Fox
News
2-year Treasury yield falls below 4.5% as traders assess potential slowdown in Fed hikes
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a new 14-year high on Friday morning, but bonds pared losses after a report that some Federal Reserve officials feared excessive tightening with rate hikes.
The yield on the Cash 2 years fell more than 12 basis points to 4.481%. Short rates are more sensitive to Fed rate hikes.
The 10-year cash flow the yield, which hit 4.337% at one point during the session, fell less than a basis point to 4.219%. The 30-year Treasury yield, which is key for mortgage rates, jumped 12 basis points to 4.335%.
Yields and prices have an inverse relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.
The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning that some Fed officials were worried about the current pace of rate hikes and were beginning to worry about the risks of too much tightening. Market expectations for a 0.75 percentage point rise in December fell after the report, although a rise of that magnitude in November is widely seen as locked in.
Market worries about a recession have deepened in recent weeks as data reflect signs of economic contraction as the Federal Reserve continues to strike a hawkish tone.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Friday she would like to see a “reduction” in rate hikes, but said she needed a more noticeable drop in inflation.
“My own view is that it should at least be something we’re looking at at this point. But the data hasn’t cooperated,” Daly said to laughter from the audience. “If only I could get the data to do what I want it to do, but it hasn’t cooperated.”
Mark Cabana, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America, said on “Power Lunch” that the data may not cooperate for some time.
“It’s hard for us to imagine a Fed that feels good about reducing the pace of rate hikes when its monetary policy mandate is so lopsided. Inflation is still a problem and the labor market is still going strong,” Cabana said.
— CNBC’s Jeff Cox contributed to this report.
cnbc
News
Taste of Asia event to celebrate Asian cultures and food Sunday in St. Paul
Taste of Asia is coming to Union Depot this Sunday, Oct. 23, with food and performances all day that spotlight Minnesota’s Asian communities.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features 37 vendors and more than a dozen cultural activities and performances. The all-day schedule ranges from traditional Chinese, Indian, Cambodian and Vietnamese dances to a Hmong fashion show to Japanese taiko drumming. Plus, plenty of food is on offer from vendors such as Master Noodle, Gorkha Palace and Taiwanese Sausages of South St. Paul. Free tickets are available online.
Organizers also say they’ll announce details at the event about the grand opening of Asia Mall, a pan-Asian shopping center under construction in Eden Prairie. The indoor mall, originally slated to open this summer in the site of a former Gander Mountain store, will contain an Asian grocery store and several restaurants, plus other community services.
Taste of Asia is organized by the Chinese Community Center along with partners including Asian Media Access and the Hmong Minnesota Chamber of Commerce.
Union Depot regularly holds cultural and family events in St. Paul, including BOOnion Depot on Oct. 30, one of many Halloween happenings in the Twin Cities.
Taste of Asia: Union Depot; 214 E. Fourth St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700; tasteofasiamn.org/
News
Rachel Zegler Previews The Hunger Games Prequel
The long-awaited prequel arrives six years after the finale movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 2, featuring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworthreleased in theaters in 2015.
The plot of the new film is based on the novel of the same name and focuses on President Snow at 18 as he mentors Lucy Gray during the 10th annual Hunger Games.
“When Lucy gets Panem’s full attention by singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the tide in their favor,” the synopsis reads. “By uniting their showmanship instincts and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.”
Entertainment
News
Saquon Barkley says shoulder injury is ‘not that crazy’ and ‘won’t ‘stop me’
Saquon Barkley said his right shoulder injury won’t limit him Sunday against the Jaguars. He was upgraded to a full practice participant on Friday and off the injury report.
“It’s annoying, but it’s not something that’s going to stop me from going out there and being able to produce,” Barkley said Thursday in the Giants’ locker room.
The Giants (5-1) hope Barkley is right as they travel to Jacksonville (2-4).
A hit on his shoulder late in last week’s win over the Ravens “woke … up” an injury he initially had sustained against the Green Bay Packers in London.
Barkley was in obvious pain in the fourth quarter against Baltimore. He shook out his right arm, left the game for a play and was doubled over on the sideline.
When he returned, he seemingly turned his back on a pass protection to avoid contact with his shoulder. And he appeared to discourage teammate Mark Glowinski from touching his shoulder during a subdued jog to the sideline after scoring his go-ahead touchdown.
Barkley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. But he was a full participant Friday and assured “it’s really nothing serious,” just some pain and discomfort.
“It’s not that crazy, you know? In my opinion,” he said, vaguely.
He said the Giants trainers have him on a “program” of rehab and strength work.
“It just sucks that I play running back in the National Football League and kind of every time I touch the ball I’m getting hit in my shoulder,” he said with a laugh.
That’s the concern.
Barkley leads the NFL with 771 yards from scrimmage. The only others with 700-plus yards are Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (719) and Browns RB Nick Chubb (700). The Giants need No. 26 to build on this two-game win streak.
The Jaguars, by the way, allow the third-fewest rush yards per game: 89.3.
JONES: CONTRACT CROSSES MY MIND
Giants QB Daniel Jones is a team-first player who remains focused on winning games. But he admitted this week on The Ringer’s “New York-New York” podcast with John Jastremski that his contract situation does occasionally cross his mind.
“Not a whole lot,” Jones said. “I mean, I’d be lying if I said I never think about it, but I think for the most part you want to be present and do what you gotta do each week to play. That’s down the road. That’s a situation that’s out of my control in the immediate future.”
“So I think just taking care of what I got to control, to play as well as I can, to help this team win games, I think is the most effective way to kinda deal with that,” the QB added. “So that’s kinda how I try to approach it.”
Jones is playing on the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after the Giants declined his fifth-year option in the spring. The team could franchise tag him on a one-year deal or as a placeholder to negotiate a long-term contract this offseason, or decide to move on.
WARD ON JAGS: THERE’S HOPE NOW
Giants edge Jihad Ward endured Urban Meyer’s disastrous one-and-done season as a member of the 2021 Jaguars. He says there was nowhere to go but up.
“There wasn’t no hope in Jacksonville when I was there,” Ward said Thursday. “There’s hope now because [Jags coach] Doug Pederson is doing a hell of a job. But going over there, there [were] a bunch of young cats over there that [were] just too much worried about fame and all that stuff. When they hit adversity, some people — most people — would shut down.”
Meyer was fired with a 2-11 record after 13 games. Darrell Bevell took over as interim head coach. Then Pederson was hired to restore order.
“That’s what evolves with culture,” added Ward, who leads the Giants with six tackles for loss. “Some veterans tried to bring it together, but it was the Urban Meyer situation. That was that. Lack of leadership. But I hope they heal from that. I’ve talked to certain guys who like it over there. So that’s a good thing.”
ENGRAM HAS A NEW HOME
Evan Engram, the Giants’ former first-round pick, signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million with Jacksonville in the offseason. He has 28 catches for 208 yards, which ties him for the third most receiving yards on the Jaguars.
“He brought a lot of experience and a lot of depth that we needed at that position,” Pederson said in a conference call. “His route-running ability and overall leadership are things that I’ve seen. Very unselfish player. He does whatever it takes to help us try to win football games and he’s been great in that way.”
INJURY REPORT
OUT: WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf). QUESTIONABLE: C Jon Feliciano (groin), DB Jason Pinnock (ankle).
Coach Brian Daboll said Feliciano “should be good” to play Sunday. LT Andrew Thomas, who is dealing with elbow and ankle injuries, was upgraded to a full participant Friday and came off the injury report. S Xavier McKinney was full after a Thursday rest day.
()
News
Chicago Announces First 2 Monkeypox Deaths – NBC Chicago
Two Chicago residents have died after testing positive for the monkeypox virus, the first such death in the city resulting from the global outbreak, the Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday.
The two who died had been hospitalized after being diagnosed with monkeypox more than six weeks ago and suffered from several other health conditions, according to a CDPH press release. Citing confidentiality and privacy, the department said additional information about the cases will not be made public.
The CDPH maintains that deaths from monkeypox remain extremely rare, with the city’s top doctor explaining that the vast majority of those who died had other health conditions that severely weakened the immune system.
“If you are at risk of MPV infection, take preventative measures and get vaccinated to protect yourself and your loved ones,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in the press release. “These measures are particularly important if you have comorbidities and/or a weakened immune system.”
Of more than 75,000 total cases worldwide, 32 deaths have been reported, according to data from the World Health Organization. At least seven deaths have been reported in the United States
Across the country, more than 27,000 cases have occurred, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, 1,358 had been reported in Illinois.
Person-to-person transmission is possible through “close physical contact with monkeypox wounds, objects that have been contaminated with fluids or wounds (clothing, bedding, etc.), or respiratory droplets after prolonged contact. face to face,” according to the CDPH.
Dr. Amu Hazra, an infectious disease physician at Howard Brown Health, previously said the majority of cases were in men who have sex with men, but “the virus doesn’t care how you identify yourself.” .
“MPV is not a ‘gay disease,’” Arwady previously noted. “There is nothing inherent in the biology of the virus that limits it to men who have sex with men. The virus spreads through close-knit social networks; it does not discriminate.
Arwady said most cases “arise from much more intimate skin-to-skin contact or kissing” and noted that most casual contact and everyday activities – including things like shopping in crowded shops, going to a bar or cafe, riding crowded CTA trains and buses, or using gym equipment or public restrooms – poses little or no risk of contracting a minivan.
“Nevertheless, you should assess the risk factors of any activity. For example, avoid sharing drinks, cigarettes, or vape pens, and if you have sex with a new partner, take time to talk about MPV, check your body for symptoms, and if you have rashes, sores or if you feel sick, do not engage in physical skin-to-skin contact,” the doctor previously said. “Most importantly, if you start showing symptoms, see a healthcare professional and get tested right away. If you test positive, we can vaccinate your recent close contacts to help stop the spread of the virus. »
Monkeypox often begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, then progresses to a rash on the face and body.
Symptoms of the virus range from fever, body aches and rashes all over the body.
“Suspected cases may exhibit early flu-like symptoms and progress to lesions that may begin at one site of the body and spread to other parts,” the CDPH previously said.
Dr. Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine’s McHenry and Huntley Hospitals, has previously said the virus causes symptoms similar to several illnesses, including chickenpox or smallpox.
“It may, to the layman, look like chickenpox or warts,” he previously said. “But these (sores) tend to be in exposed areas.”
NBC Chicago
News
Alex Caruso brings a different look to the Chicago Bulls lineup filling in for Zach LaVine: ‘It’s a different style of basketball’
For Alex Caruso, game-day preparation doesn’t change regardless of his position in the Chicago Bulls rotation.
There are physical basics — warm up more vigorously if he’s starting, make sure to stay alert and loose if he’s on the bench — but Caruso feels his role stays the same whether he starts or not.
“Mentally I’m just flipping that switch a little earlier,” Caruso said.
Caruso is already back into a familiar carousel of uncertainty this season. He was prepared to be a bench leader for the Bulls, leading a reinvigorated secondary unit that includes offseason additions Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond.
But Zach LaVine’s lingering left knee injury now requires more flexibility from Caruso, who will be in and out of the starting lineup on a game-to-game basis until LaVine is fully healthy. Caruso started for the second straight game Friday against the Washington Wizards.
Swapping LaVine for Caruso creates a different look for the Bulls. No team is going to have a like-for-like replacement for a max-contract star like LaVine, who averaged 24.4 points per game despite playing through injury for the latter half of last season.
Caruso is a facilitator — averaging 7.4 points and four assists last season — and doesn’t aim to replace LaVine’s scoring. But his inclusion in the starting lineup allows the Bulls to start the game with an emphasis on pace, pushing ball rotation alongside second-year point guard Ayo Dosunmu to spread the floor and feed top scorer DeMar DeRozan.
While the Bulls will deeply miss LaVine, Caruso sees that versatility as a silver lining.
“Teams are going to have to prepare for us differently depending on who we have on the court,” Caruso said. “We might lose some scoring, but we make it up with more screening actions with me. It’s a different style of basketball but I don’t think it’s too much of a step back.”
The Bulls benefited in the season-opening win against the Miami Heat, moving the ball more efficiently to keep one of the most physical defenses in the league on their back foot. Caruso finished the game with the type of under-the-radar stat line that has become his standard — six points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals.
With Caruso and Dosunmu guiding the offense, the Bulls also noticeably improved their transition, moving the ball quickly up the court against the Heat.
That doesn’t always show up in the box score — the Bulls scored only eight of their 116 points in transition — but their insistence on pushing the pace prevented the team from getting bogged down in unimaginative half-court setups.
“Transition is one of the hardest times for defenses to pick up on guys and to match up and play through their principles defensively,” Caruso said. “It’s just about trying to create that advantage before they can get set up.”
Caruso believes that advantage is a particular benefit of playing off the ball alongside Dosunmu, who is growing into the point guard role this season as a fill-in for Lonzo Ball during his extended injury absence.
Last season Caruso served as another point guard backup, rarely playing off-ball alongside Dosunmu. But with the addition of Dragić, Caruso can factor into more rotations as a facilitating guard, which gives the team more punch in transition and the half court.
And adaptability among the guards will be a key to the Bulls’ approach.
“That’s the unique thing about our team,” Caruso said. “Both of us — including a couple other guards too — can play off the ball as well as on the ball. We fill in seamlessly off the ball, we can play complement to whatever action is happening if we have the ball. We’re trying to be strong and structured and get everybody set up to where they need to be.”
()
Texas thief flies off with skeleton strapped to rocking chair
Curing Cancer With Mountain Graviola
2-year Treasury yield falls below 4.5% as traders assess potential slowdown in Fed hikes
Taste of Asia event to celebrate Asian cultures and food Sunday in St. Paul
Beat the Global Recession With Internet Marketing
Industrial Diseases – Causes
Rachel Zegler Previews The Hunger Games Prequel
Saquon Barkley says shoulder injury is ‘not that crazy’ and ‘won’t ‘stop me’
Chicago Announces First 2 Monkeypox Deaths – NBC Chicago
Joint Ownership of Assets – Convenience at a Price!
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love