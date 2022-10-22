Finance
The Rise And Rise Of The Machine
Where would we be without the intelligence to develop technology? Where will we be with technology? That’s even more the issue when technology morphs into artificial intelligence that rivals our own. We can’t exist without technology; we might not be able to exist with technology. If there was ever a coin with two sides, it’s the technological ‘coin’.
EXPONENTIAL INCREASES
There are ways and ways of increasing the amount of something. The usual way is the linear way per unit of time: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, etc. The other way is the exponential way, usually a doubling, but it could be a tripling or quadrupling. Let’s stay with exponential doubling per unit of time: 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, etc. Or perhaps the exponential sequence of 3, 6, 12, 24, 48, 96, etc. Or perhaps one might start with the sequence 2, 6, 18, 54, 162, etc. There’s also flat-lining which means no real increase at all over time: 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, etc.
How are these various growth rates related to biological intelligence, our intelligence and artificial intelligence?
BIOLOGICAL INTELLIGENCE
Biological Intelligence: Over geological time it might be reasonably argued or suggested that biological intelligence has evolved quasi-exponentially if not exponentially. You are today exponentially more intelligent than that first primordial proto-cell or even fully-fledged microbe.
However, no individual biological species has ever experienced exponential growth in whatever passes for their IQ, even in extremely long lived species, like the cockroach. I very much doubt that the cockroach in your kitchen is vastly smarter than the cockroach the scampered under the legs of T-Rex. The first dinosaur that could pass as being a T-Rex wasn’t much dumber than the last T-Rex who got a ringside seat to that asteroid, 65 million years ago.
Human Intelligence: Modern humans (as defined as that species having been created in God’s image) have only been around some roughly 200,000 years. Our potential intellectual or “I” abilities over those past 200,000 years haven’t increased very much, if at all, and certainly not exponentially. Modern human intelligence has not been able to increase modern human intelligence. There’s been no magic pill you can take; there’s no super-foods for the IQ market; there’s no brain surgery that can rewire your neural network.
Artificial intelligence however can increase artificial intelligence once artificial intelligence has been programmed with all of the engineering data it needs to do the basic “new and improved” design work.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: THE RISE AND RISE OF THE MACHINE
In less than 200 years, seemingly out of the blue, AI has grown exponentially until we find ourselves on the cusp now of The Singularity (no direct relation to the singularity of quantum gravity) where AI will exceed human IQ and then accelerate away from us at a rapid rate of knots ever widening the gap. No doubt AI will morph eventually, probably sooner rather than later, into sentient AI.
There’s certainly no question about humanity embracing technologies, always new and improved technologies, to the point that if God somehow were to snap His fingers and delete all technologies from our grasp, it would be a disaster akin to what happened in Exodus. Talking about wandering aimlessly in the wilderness! Technology has become an absolute extension of our biological selves.
Everyday examples of embracing technology to the point where technology becomes a voluntary extension of our mind and body are not hard to find. An obvious example is sports – the golf club is an integral extension of the golfer; or the baseball player whose bat, ball and glove are as much a part of him as are his arms, hands and fingers.
The teenager playing a video game is totally immersed mind, body and soul in his virtual reality landscape.
The woman so engrossed in text messaging she is totally oblivious to anything, anyone and in fact just everything in her surroundings that it’s not uncommon to see her totally ignoring her luncheon companions; bumping into people; stepping in front of a moving bus (I’ve seen that happen) and of course getting removed from the gene pool because she wasn’t paying any attention to her driving. We’ve all seen those ‘funny’ videos of Ms. Text Messaging falling down the stairs or falling into a fountain pool in the Mall all because she was oblivious to her surroundings – not a good survival strategy.
Another obvious common example is the driver who just about ‘wears’ his vehicle. The human driver and the vehicle become as one entity – the vehicle responds to the driver and the driver gets this sense of empowerment from the vehicle (often resulting in road rage incidents). That driver/vehicle unity applies equally to the captain of his ship and the military fighter pilot or the tank commander. The ship, the jet aircraft, the armored tank becomes a ‘living’ extension of whoever is in the command seat. Ditto that to the soldier and his assault weapon.
We’ve all seen people wearing their headphones and listening to the music stored on their iPods instead of ‘listening’ to all of the music already stored in their wetware – their brain.
Then there’s the social phenomena of the ‘next big thing’; the ‘must have’. Your current iPhone works just fine but you MUST immediately buy the next updated model even if you have to stand in a queue for hours, even days. We’ve all read the hype about the next version or model of this gizmo or that gadget. Be the first on your block to own… And so it goes on and on and on.
Then there are all those hundreds of quasi-non-addictive gizmos we’re all quasi-addicted to from espresso coffeemakers and dozens of other kitchen ‘must have’ gadgets (even if you never use them you’ve got to have them to keep up with the Smith family next door), to your word processing software, to your HD TV that takes up nearly an entire wall plus your surround-sound home theatre. And where would we be without our digital watches and clocks? Even your rind in comfort lawnmower qualifies. Speaking of comfort technologies, you must have electric heaters and air conditioners and electric blankets and infrared lamps in the bathroom plus a fridge to keep your beer cold and a stove to keep your soup warm.
The latest Big Thing in retail is the self-service checkout. Machines calculate your bill and take your credit card details or dish out your change (for those retrograde enough to still pay by cash) without you, the customer, having any need to interact with a staff member in the process.
BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU!
The next Big Thing in retail is being tracked via you smart-phone as you go from store to store with records being made of what you actually look at, handle, or try on. That’s all the better to now target you with personalized ads as you wander the mall and pass by the billboards that usually just feature an advertisement directed at the general population at large. If you’re a woman shopping for shoes you don’t need a general ad featuring the mall’s Food Court. If you’re a male like me you’re more likely to be attracted to a targeted ad featuring the latest sci-fi DVD instead of a general one featuring feminine hats.
That’s already a feature of the Internet where you often now get targeted with personalized ads based on your search and browsing histories. And it doesn’t matter what your country of origin or host country (where you actually sit at your PC) is. I’m likely to get a British advertisement when I’m on an Australian website if I previously browsed a British retail website. I’ll get Australian ads on an American website based on what I’ve previously searched for or browsed on Australian websites.
In fact your PC, tablet and smart-phone are the perfect spies for spying on you! The whole wide world knows about you, or could if it wanted to, often because you yourself enter personal data about yourself for the whole wide world to see – if they wanted to which more often than not they don’t. Mothers are often misguided into thinking that the entire global population gives a damn about the minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day activities of their little brat(s). Mums are deluded if they really think that.
Of course the odds that someone somewhere has read your emails and digested your digital life is rather high, even if you’re little miss nobody. The recent NSA surveillance is but the tip of a very, very large iceberg. People sticky-beak; agencies peek; hackers hack and your data is worth something to someone. The best rule of thumb is that anytime you are on the web or traveling with your smart-phone, always assume that someone is looking over your shoulder. It may not stop Big Brother, but it might help eliminate nasty unplanned surprises.
Of course we’re now all used to security cameras on the buses and trains and in taxies and in the airport and on buildings and in the shops and on the street corners and tracking our speeding on the highway and photographing our license plate data for stolen vehicles or maybe we’re in the unpaid speeding fines database. Facial recognition software helps not only identify those responsible for criminal activity but identifying missing persons
Okay, all of the above hardly qualifies as artificially intelligent (AI) technologies, apart perhaps from your smart-phone, but wait, there’s more. Let’s fast-forward to the not too distant future.
RIGHT OR LEFT AT OAK STREET? MAYBE BOTH
There are two ways that artificially intelligent machines will rule the roost in the near and distant future.
RIGHT: The first is the ever continuing merging of biology with technology. A common example from the past is the peg-leg or the hook-hand from pirate lore. A recent and current common example is the use of hearing aids. Vital organs have been replaced in part or in total with artificial replacements and that trend will continue. In the near future nanotechnology will feature micro-robots coursing through our body’s river and [blood] streams to “exterminate, exterminate, exterminate” all those nasty little biological agents that want to make a meal of us. The ultimate of course will be the downloading of our [software] minds into hardware bodies.
That has all sorts of ramifications. Once your mind has been downloaded into a hardware (silicon and steel) body, you can always upgrade to the next and newest model. I see the spawning of a robotic fashion industry! The 2050 you wouldn’t be caught dead inside a 2045 robotic model! The other ramification is that you can ‘clone’ yourself (or rather your mind) by downloading your mind as many times into as many robotic hardware forms as you wish. Perhaps one robotic form that’s designed for undersea exploration; one designed for mountain climbing; another that’s small enough that it can explored the most claustrophobic of cave systems. If your mind exists simultaneously in many different robotic bodies, then you have more than just a single self-awareness, simultaneously.
That form of ‘cloning’ means you can reproduce without having to dilute your ‘genes’ with the genes of another person. Of course there still would have to be a sperm & egg bank to ensure population growth, if that were deemed by society desirable. It might not be if everybody can reproduce themselves as many times as they wished. But assuming real flesh-and-blood humans were conceived in a test-tube and raised by robots with human minds, sooner or later their time would come too to be downloaded into the robotic model(s) of their choice and cheat their biological death.
By now one might be hard pressed to think of the bioengineered and genetically engineered human, with all that tinkering that leads to this downloading of mind into machine, as still being Homo sapiens but perhaps rather as something akin to Homo robotus.
LEFT: The second way is the purely artificial intelligence scenario. The software is artificially programmed; the silicon and steel hardware is artificially constructed to house the software. Your PC or tablet or smart-phone is an example. Did I mention exponential growth? Your PC of 2014 has more ‘smarts’ than the PCs that went with the Apollo astronauts to the Moon and your smart-phone has a 1000 times more ‘smarts’ or processing power than the monster vacuum tube processors that took up entire floors in buildings at major universities in 1964.
Of course crunch or number-crunching power isn’t the same as intelligence. Computer chess software programs can beat any human on the planet now in chess, but through sheer number crunching ability. However, recall that 60’s sci-fi show Star Trek where the captain and crew talked to their onboard computers. Can you carry on a conversation WITH your smart-pone today (Note: with your smart-phone, not of necessity with a person on the other end of the phone line)? Yes you can!
Speaking of the cinema, recall those films Westworld and Futureworld plus those versions of The Stepford Wives. And there’s a lot more ‘entertainment’ in a similar vein to those robotic themed pictures.
So wouldn’t it be nice to have an artificially intelligent robotic ‘friend’ who would do all the household chores and shopping you didn’t want to do, who would go away when you wanted to be alone without feeling slighted or insulted, who would share all your interests at your level of understanding (your ‘friend’ wouldn’t be an Einstein unless you were an Einstein too), and who would always see things your way (if you so wished) and never argued.
This ‘friend’ would never get tired or ill or otherwise get up on the wrong side of the bed as it were, your ‘friend’ wouldn’t age or ever grow smarter than you, and would always be your best ‘friend’ and give you ‘likes’ and also serve as a guard ‘dog’ for your home.
Best of all, your ‘friend’ might also supply sex. One could have sex with a robotic ‘life’ form since an artificially intelligent robot could be constructed to whatever functional appearance was required. Lovemaking with the male or female of your dreams who wouldn’t turn over and go to sleep on you after-the-fact! So that’s another distinct possibility not easily dismissed. A robot could be programmed not only to do what another human might not be willing to do, but be able to do it longer and better. A robotic partner could also be programmed never to have a headache, or be too pooped to puff! And the other advantage is no little bundles will eventually get delivered by the stork!
I suppose there could be all manner of types of sexual liaisons between robots programmed in for the visual enjoyment of the flesh-and-blood human as well. Sex and the sex industry could possibly be a driving force behind applications that require or are highly desirable of an artificially intelligent robot, but I digress.
And wouldn’t you like a robotic version of your mother-in-law or your horror boss or even The President (POTUS) that you could boss around! Alas, I rather suspect though that actual look-alike copies of actual people might be frowned upon if not declared downright illegal.
One more important application immediately comes to mind, the artificially intelligent robotic nurse or bedside companion that can not only monitor but give comfort in a way no automated monitoring equipment can. Their main purpose would also serve as infinitely patient round-the-clock nursing companions for the cry ill, bedridden, elderly and those who are severely mentally handicapped. These 24/7 one-on-one robotic nursemaids could of course summon real human assistance as required. Even the very lonely might welcome a robotic companion quite apart from the applications given earlier.
Then there could be robotic ‘pets’ in nursing homes and associated institutions where it might not always be possible to have real animals. We all are aware of the comfort companion animals can provide, and perhaps the robotic versions could have enough AI such that the patients couldn’t tell the difference. Many a lonely person on their death bed would find cuddling a ‘pet’ in their final moments comforting.
Quite apart from being a perfect housemate, sex object, torture victim, or nurse, other immediate applications come to mind. There are industrial, military and law enforcement applications of course for robotic beings that can think for themselves. In fact, any dangerous environment is perfect for AI.
We currently have relatively unintelligent, therefore human controlled, drones (for military; law enforcement; and other civilian applications), space probes on the Moon and Mars, probes that can explore the innards of sunken ships like RMS Titanic or claustrophobic caves, and in general boldly go where human’s can’t, at least without putting them in harms way.
All of these applications would be more efficient if the drones or the probes had some degree of artificial intelligence programs installed so that they could make decisions in real time without consulting or the need to consult their human masters. That’s especially true when the communications lag time is significant, like with those rovers on Mars. But don’t think for a moment that intensive military and industrial R&D into artificial intelligence and relevant applications isn’t currently underway. Robotics and AI are big business.
Other, if more trivial applications could include having a smart-fridge that alerts you to when stored products are closing in on their expiry dates, or products you were getting low on or were now used up (and could automatically order more stock for you). Then there’s the smart-toilet that will automatically chemically analyze your waste products for anomalies and automatically alert your GP if any abnormalities were detected. We’ve already got GPS navigation system software installed in our cars that can direct us how to go to where we want to go. Autopilots have been around for quite some time now in aviation, so all we need now is a smart-car that will drive itself and get you to where you want to go and thus remove the need for the ‘nut’ from behind the wheel.
THE TURING TEST
The Turing Test basically involves trying to tell the difference in the responses given between biological intelligence and artificial intelligence when you give each the verbal third degree and you can’t see either. If you can’t pick which is which, then the machine becomes the intellectual equal of the human. That hasn’t quite yet happen – yet.
Ramifications: If an artificial intelligence passes the Turning Test, doesn’t it then qualify to receive all the rights and benefits and responsibilities that human intelligences receive? I mean things like freedom of speech and the right to worship and a right to citizenship and to vote and to participate in and enjoy all of the other intellectual facets enjoyed by (at least a democratic) society.
EXTRATERRESTRIAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
As far as SETI, the Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence, is concerned, the ‘biology’ part as in exobiology or astrobiology or the ‘life’ bit as in extraterrestrial life, might be ultimately irrelevant if the accent is on the “I”.
So my ultimate question is, if Moore’s Law applies way more to AI than IQ (biological intelligence) and given how quickly AI levels will run away from flat-lined biological intelligence once the graph lines intersect, then the ETI in SETI is vastly more likely to be ET AI. How does searching for ET AI change the general SETI strategy, if it changes it at all, but especially as you might be just as likely to find ET AI between the stars relative to orbiting around the stars?
BOLDLY GOING
We’ve known since the Year Dot that we need a machine if we are to travel into space, to the Moon, the planets, the stars and eventually to the galaxies and beyond – if there is a beyond. So the traditional picture, even in sci-fi, is that the biological intelligence needs to be transported inside a machine traditionally called a spaceship or some variation thereof.
Fast forward from the Year Dot to the early 21st Century – what could we accomplish today when it comes to boldly going? We certainly have achieved escape velocity from the Earth (about 11 km/sec), even launched probes that will leave the solar system. So we’ve achieved velocities roughly around the 30 km/sec mark. I pick that figure since the ultimate velocity is 300,000 km/sec – the speed of light. So we can roughly achieve 1/10,000th light speed even today. It takes light about 100,000 years to cross our galaxy. So, it would take us about 1,000,000,000 years (one billion years) to accomplish the same with today’s technology. Actually it would be a bit less since we’re not on the very edge of the galaxy but roughly one-third the way in. We could cross to the remote side of the galaxy in about 0.7 billion years. Extraterrestrials in the centre of our galaxy (the more populated galactic CBD) could reach the outer edges with our current technologies in roughly 0.5 billion years.
Now one billion years sounds like an awful long time, even 0.7 billion years is on the lengthy side, even 0.5 billion years isn’t trivial. But even one billion years is but a quarter the age of Planet Earth and there was terrestrial life on Earth one billion years ago. One billion years is only about one-tenth the age of our galaxy. So, even with today’s technology, had we started out a billion years ago, the entire galaxy would now be the explored domain of Homo sapiens! Of course we weren’t around a billion years ago, but other advanced (to our level) extraterrestrial civilizations probably were. As the saying goes, if we can do it in our future, then somebody else has already done it in our past. The odds that we are the first kids on the galactic block as opposed to the new kids on the galactic block are well and truly in favor of the latter.
But of course our technologies are getting better and better and faster and faster so maybe in another hundred years or so we can shave that one billion years down to millions.
But there’s a slight hiccup in this. We don’t have a lifespan measured in the millions and billions of years. Further, our boldly going gets complicated and more expensive because we (even Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise) need to bring along for the ride toilets, provide artificial gravity, air and water and food and energy to maintain a comfort zone and lots of books (or e-books) and DVDs (or e-films) to keep us entertained. Oops!
Now imagine that the machine, the spaceship, IS the intelligence and doesn’t just serve as a shell or a ‘house’ for a separate and apart biological intelligence.
Computers have an ‘off’ or a ‘sleep’ switch (no entertainment needed) and don’t require room temperatures and a drink and a feed. They don’t need companions of the opposite (or even the same) sex. They don’t need bathrooms and artificial gravity Energy they need – some nuclear power sources can last for billions of years so that’s that. Problem solved.
The one main assumption in all of this is that boldly going isn’t a one-off exercise. In terrestrial history, you don’t have one and only one explorer! The assumption is that there will be lots of probes, lots of explorers, boldly going in lots of directions.
But artificial intelligent probes don’t need to colonize the actual planets they find. They would be just as ‘happy’ living in space as long as they had access to an energy source(s) such as nuclear and/or solar.
A BOLDLY GOING SCENARIO
Once upon a time in a star system far, far away, there resided a technologically advanced extraterrestrial civilization of the flesh-and-blood variety. Because searching for their interstellar neighbors via boldly going interstellar space travel was in the relatively too hard basket – it was not cost effective value for money, time and effort, given how few the needles were in the haystack of a galaxy – they programmed artificial intelligent robotic probes as surrogates to seek out new life forms and new civilizations and thus to boldly go where no artificially intelligent probes had gone before.
And so it came to pass that a few billion years ago, one or more of those boldly going artificially intelligent probes noted and logged the existence of the Third Rock from the Sun. Rock #3 was interesting – it had a biosphere, albeit just a microbial one. But the potential was there, so one (or more) of those probes decided to stick around and await developments. They put themselves in a computer ‘sleep’ mode with instructions to awaken say every one hundred million years while their nuclear isotopes provided them with their minimal energy needs.
The years flew by (as tends to happen when you sleep your life away) and eventually it came to pass when they woke up that the Cambrian Explosion had happened. All of a sudden the 3rd Rock’s biosphere was multi-cellular and the land was being invaded by plants and animals alike. The probes decided now was the time to phone home and let their flesh-and-blood Masters know that things were afoot in the Sol region and in Sol’s system.
And so it came to pass that a few of those stay-at-home flesh-and-blood aliens decided to go see and have a look, but to minimize the difficulties took a leaf out of their boldly going artificially intelligent probes and just downloaded their wetware/software minds into robotic hardware shells and then headed off to the Sol system to see what there was to be seen. Of course they too had a ‘sleep’ switch and so from their perspective arrived on the scene pretty quick-smart.
And so it came to pass that millions of years ago these biologically intelligent aliens in hardware bodies entered Sol’s system and made a beeline for that Third Rock outward. By now the terrestrial landscape, the land itself was well and truly colonized and there were these quasi-intelligent species scampering around in the trees. We call them primates.
One possibility were these alien minds-in-a-hardware-vat then for reasons best known to themselves started to bioengineer or genetically engineer the best terrestrial raw material provided – those most promising of species, the primates. And so from that root stock, one-by-one there were artificial evolved several dozens of hominid species, each one slighter more intelligent than the previous lot, until they got the desired end product – Homo sapiens. This might explain the vast mental, anatomical and cultural differences between humans and our primate ancestors, as well as the common themes in mythologies that the ‘gods’ created humanity and perhaps for the reasons those mythologies relate.
But wait, there’s more! They are still here today (UFOs) and still doing some additional tinkering – genetic fine-tuning – which forms the guts of what has come to pass as the alien abduction scenario.
THEORETICAL, OR SHOULD THAT BE THEOLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
I suspect that God will not be amused having the apex of His creation downgraded to Silver Medal status while machines take the Gold, which brings up a theological question – if God created us and then we created the machine and the machine out evolves us does that make us the superior creator?. Another question could be can artificial intelligence have free will and commit sin? Can an artificial intelligence achieve an afterlife (if that even makes any sense since they could be as immortal as makes no odds)? I’m sure interested readers can extend the list many fold.
CONCLUSION
If intelligence can arise from organic chemistry (CHON: Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen & Nitrogen), then intelligence can, if not naturally arise then at least be constructed out of inorganic chemistry (silicon, iron and other metals). The key just seems to lie in the ability to conduct, transmit, and store electrical signals. What materials do the conducting, transmitting and storing is of little relevance.
What is MLM and Network Marketing – An Overview of a Powerful Home Business Model
Have you heard of MLM or network marketing? MLM, or network marketing, can be a powerful home based business vehicle, but it is not generally well understood. It is fraught with misconception and an often tainted reputation on the part of the general public.
If you have heard of MLM or network marketing before, do you think of it in positive terms or do you have a negative perception of the industry? When you hear someone such as Donald Trump, or Robert Kiyosaki, or Jim Rohn suggest network marketing is a terrific home based business vehicle for the average person, what reaction do you have? Which side of the fence are you on and more importantly, why?
If you already participate in network marketing, do you sometimes feel embarrassed to admit it? What is it about your beliefs around network marketing that lead you to have these feelings?
In this article, you’re going to get the straight goods about MLM and network marketing as an industry, how it evolved, and where some of the misconceptions came from. That will allow you to put the feelings or perceptions you have about the network marketing industry into some context, from which you can assess whether or not your feelings and perceptions are valid
Modern MLM and Network Marketing
MLM and network marketing is huge. It is a +$100 billion dollar per year industry which offers an accessible way for the average person to launch a legitimate business with the potential of generating very substantial income. It affords you the opportunity to launch a business on a part-time basis, and grow that into a full-time (or more) income. And it requires the least amount of start-up capital and ongoing operating expense of virtually any legitimate business model.
Paul Zane Pilzer, a world renowned economist and college professor, goes so far as to predict that over 10 million new millionaires will be created through network marketing over the next 10 years.
If this is true, why on earth would you feel ashamed or embarrassed to be part of this industry?
Well, as I’ve already hinted, there’s a lot of history behind network marketing.
The Early History Of Network Marketing
Network Marketing as a means of product distribution – which is really all that it is – has been around literally forever.
You can go back through history and the establishment of trade routes and find examples of traders who distributed goods, food, and fur, face-to-face, on behalf of various backers. For example, the Voyageurs established fur trading routes and posts on behalf of the Hudson Bay Company. The Hudson Bay Company itself relied upon the influence of Prince Rupert, who was the cousin of King Charles II, to acquire the Royal Charter which, in May, 1670 granted the lands of the Hudson Bay watershed to “the Governor and Company of Adventurers of England trading into Hudson Bay.”
In New England, in the mid 1700’s, began the phenomenon of the Yankee Peddler, in which peddlers would travel in their cart home to home throughout the countryside, selling their wares.
From there evolved the concept of the door-to-door salesman. The Watkins Company was launched in 1868, selling a popular liniment. The late 1800s saw the spawning of new companies employing door-to-door salesmen to distribute bibles, books, spices, remedies, perfumes, tonics and the like. The California Perfume Company, which later became better known as Avon, was founded in the late 1800s.
The Fuller Brush Company debuted in the early 1900s and it was Alfred Fuller who is credited with transforming door-to-door direct selling into something different. Rather than positioning himself as a salesman who sold brushes and focusing on the features of the brushes, he instead focused his attention on selling the benefits of his brushes to the consumers.
The early 1900’s also saw the emergence of vacuum cleaner and encyclopedia companies such as Electrolux, World Book and Britannica.
The term “network marketing” specifically is 20th century creation.
It is out of this trend that the term “belly to belly” marketing – or warm market as you may better recognize it – was coined.
A company named California Vitamins came to the realization that many of their new sales recruits were in fact friends and family of their existing sales force. That led the company to recognize it was easier to build a sales force with a lot of people who sell a small amount of product, than it was to find a small number of top sellers who would move mountains of product.
And so California Vitamins designed a revolutionary sales compensation model encouraging their salespeople to invite new representatives from satisfied customers, most of whom were family and friends. This allowed the sales force to grow exponentially. The company rewarded its representatives for the sales produced by their entire group – or network – of sales representatives. And so multi-level marketing was born.
The original party plan was the Stanley Hostess Party Plan, by Stanley Home Products. The focus of the party plan was to demonstrate the myriad of uses and benefits of the products right in the home. Out of the original Stanley dealer roster came the founders of such future marketing program giants as Mary Kay and Tupperware.
The introduction of the multi-level, person-to-person sales program in the mid 1950s coincided with another pair of new giants arriving on the scene: Shaklee and Amway.
The Advent of MLM
The term multi-level marketing, or MLM, became a part of the industry lexicon. And the direct selling industry would never be the same.
The popular notion that MLM companies are illegal pyramid schemes really gained steam in the mid 1970s when the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charged that Amway and its multi-level marketing structure constituted an illegal pyramid.
Out of that court decision, the “Amway Safeguard Rule” set the legal standard for direct selling, multi-level, and network marketing based companies going forward.
The Myth of the MLM Pyramid
Amway and its multi-level structure were targeted by the FTC partly in response to a proliferation of pyramid programs in the 1970s. There was no underlying product or service. It was the emergence of several high profile schemes that led to a rash of regulatory requirements and the ultimate targeting of MLM as a structure. It also led to the clarification of speculative or fraudulent schemes and legitimate direct sales activities.
The Amway Safeguard Rule identifies three key points which ensure the validity of the opportunity. It was the existence of these three points as part of the Amway structure that led the court to conclude the business was not an illegal pyramid.
These therefore are important criteria with which to assess any network marketing or MLM opportunity and establish whether it is in fact legal as opposed to “one of those pyramid scams”.
Does the opportunity require the retail sale of products or services before one can qualify for any recruiting commissions or sales?
Does the opportunity have a mechanism in place to prevent the stockpiling of inventory of physical products with no intention of reselling?
Does the opportunity offer representatives who choose to leave a buy-back provision on unsold, unopened inventory or products?
The term “network marketing” became popular in the 1980s.
Ultimately, direct sales and multi-level marketing are distinct subsets within the overall network marketing industry. Multi-level marketing is where the profit or commission for a retail sale is shared with an up-line (or recruiter). Typically there are also bonuses paid based on recruiting activity, so long as the recruiting is accompanied with ongoing retail sales activity. In Direct sales, typically only one profit or commission for a sale is paid to one person, so there is no sharing of the profit with the up-line recruiter.
MLM and Network Marketing Gains Legitimacy
A number of very well known and respected authors and business people began to lend their public endorsement to the industry. People such as Brian Tracy, Robert Kiyosaki, Paul Zane Pilzer, Jim Rohn, and even Donald Trump began to openly talk about the merits of the industry and, in fact, encouraged people to consider it.
At the same time, network marketing has morphed into a proven, preferred method of product distribution by some of the largest companies on the planet. Corporations came to the conclusion that network marketing, as a distribution channel, offered many advantages, not the least of which is that it’s lower cost.
Commissions are only paid on the sale of product or services and the structure allows the companies to offload much of the time and training requirements onto its representatives, who are incented to train the new representative they recruit. So it’s a very cost effective method of distribution for a business to utilize.
In particular for new product launches, network marketing distribution allows companies to avoid costly traditional advertising campaigns.
Pretty soon telecommunications companies, travel companies, satellite providers, financial services companies, and many other industries joined the party. Today there are literally thousands upon thousands of network marketing based companies operating throughout the world.
Network Marketing MLM: Is it For You?
Now you have a much broader understanding of the MLM/network marketing industry and the history from which it has evolved.
Teenage Insurance – Insuring Your Car and Your Child
You’re teenager is driving, congratulations! I’m sure you’re thrilled. However, teenage insurance is costly. Insuring a teenager could possibly double the cost of your family’s auto coverage. The insurance companies have their reasons for this, and their reasons affect you more than you know. First, teenagers represent the riskiest fragment of the population, and account for the most fatal accidents. In addition to this, and in the midst of an economic crisis, it should be noted that the estimated annual national cost of teenage drivers’ accidents is thirty two billion dollars.
There is a need for driver education. Encourage your teenager to make wise driving decisions. They should learn to have a good time and still exercise caution. While we probably can’t eliminate teenage drinking and driving, we can proactively stimulate it’s decline. 25% of teenage auto accidents are alcohol related, so as parents we must begin driver’s education at home. There are also driver’s ed classes available. These classes not only enhance your child’s driving ability, they also lower insurance premiums. Formally educated drivers are less of a risk to insurance companies.
You can counteract the hassles of teenage auto insurance. Pick a safe car to drive. The model you choose will directly affect the cost of your coverage. Try to put your teenager on your family policy if you haven’t already. Again, consider driver’s education classes. Ask your insurance company about student discounts. Believe me, there are ways to save on insurance. The reason nothing gets done. The positive changes that could take place in the world of teenage insurance would take entirely too long for anyone to care. By the time we implemented new driver’s education requirements and legislation that could eventually lower the cost of insurance premiums, the parent’s and teenagers fighting for the lowered costs would be decades older. And I haven’t read about any president issuing a bill to eliminate the causes of high teenage insurance costs, even though it could trim down the $32,000,000,000 we spend every year on teenage auto accidents and save precious lives. The solution is long term, and as of October 16, 2008, is virtually non-existent. If you are concerned, voice your opinion where it counts and write a state representative.
Best Small Business Ideas For Women Today – Making it Work From the Start
There are numerous opportunities for women in business that if conceptualized properly can work well right from the start.
Women have more opportunities to tackle numerous career options and small businesses are the backbone of these opportunities. Some of the best small business ideas for women include: house sitter/pet sitter, tutoring, eBay seller, and sales representative.
House sitting or pet sitting is an easy way to use a simple skill to turn a profit. The basic concept is that you are in control of someone property or pets. In order for this to work from the start you have to establish trust and reliability. Essentially all you will need to begin is to start marketing yourself and your services and have personal references and resumes available. You may also need transportation if you are venturing out of your community.
Another idea for women that can work from the start is to become a tutor. There are a huge amount of specific subject areas that students generally need to focus on. Using your already honed ability and skills you can establish a private tutoring company. The key with establishing a tutoring business is to market your services. You can contact local schools, home school groups, and even colleges.
Selling products on eBay is one of the fastest and surefire business opportunities for women. By using your old stuff you can market and sell them on eBay for a profit. Another way to sell products is by going to garage sales, second-hand stores or even selling products for other people. This work can be consistent and steady for women, especially when they stick to selling products that they know about, package their goods carefully, and provide impeccable customer service.
Another business idea for women is work as an independent sales representative. Companies such as Mary Kay or Avon are constantly hiring women to represent their company. With as little as 10 dollars you can start your business and start showing catalogues and talking about your new businesses. Selling can be a quick and easy business opportunity for women, especially since these brands are renowned and popular.
How to Attract Your Perfect Customers on Autopilot
So whether you use infusionsoft, mailchimp, aweber or any of the 1000 other autoresponder software programs out there, the key is that we want to use a system that can do two things;
Store contact data
Automatically send out messages
Because there are so many different email platforms out there and they all use slightly different language, I want to talk about the basic functionality of the email system and come up with some common terminology to make sure were all on the same page.
Once you understand the process, then you can go to your respective software and perform the actions needed.
At its core, an email marketing system is really just a contact manager (like an address book or a rolodex if you still remember those) that was built to make it easy to send out emails.
You put names in and then you can send them email – pretty basic stuff.
There are two different types of email messages that most email marketing systems can send:
Broadcasts
Automated Messages
Broadcasts – these are messages that are created and sent out in real-time like newsletters or holiday specials, etc.
Automated Messages – these are messages that get created one time and then are automatically sent out based on specific criteria.
We’re going to be focusing on the automated messages because we don’t want to have to stop and send an email every time somebody opts-in to receive our lead magnet – it kind of defeats the purpose
So, for terminology we’re going to use the following:
Lead – this is the user that has opted in to our form.
List – this is the specific email list that was created for these users. Usually we will create a new list for each lead magnet so if you have multiple lead magnets, you will have multiple lists. The exception to the rule is infusionsoft, which uses a tagging structure. If you have questions about that let us know!
Message – this is an Automated email message that is sent out from your email system.
So let’s just start at the beginning and step through the process and see how the email marketing system plays a part.
The first part of making sure our client attraction systems can be evergreen (always working) is that we want our landing page software and our email autoresponder to be integrated (meaning they can talk to each other). So that whenever somebody fills out the form on our landing page, their name and email are automatically sent to your email autoresponder. This keeps us from having to manage the process. It can be running in the background while we focus our attention on other aspects of the business. Remember – the goal is to have a system that will attract clients any time of day.
The good news is – all landing page software programs will do this automatically with popular email systems – we just have to tell the landing page software, which list to insert the prospect into.
The steps of using an e-mail autoresponder are:
Step 1. List Creation
Go to our email autoresponder and create a list. Like I mentioned before, if you have multiple lead magnets you will likely have multiple lists so give the list a meaningful name because you will have to pick it out of a drop down menu later.
Don’t use something like… Lead Magnet.
Instead Use: 5 Minute SEO Cheat sheet, 2015 Holiday Special or New Customer Free Evaluation.
Once you name your list you will have to put in some other information like:
sender name
sender email address
mailing address (needed to remain CAN-SPAM compliant)
Whatever the software asks for, you put it in and save it. BINGO, your list is created!
Now when you jump in to create your landing page, all you will have to do is select your new list in the integration settings. They’ve actually made it quite easy and if you have any questions at all on how to do this, all you need to do is visit the support center for your email marketing software and search for “create a new list” or something similar. I’m sure they will have videos showing you step by step how to do it.
Step 2. Create an Automated Message
Once that part is completed – the next thing you’ll need to do is create your first automated message.
In infusionsoft we’ll create a new campaign sequence
In Aweber you can either create a Legacy Follow Up Series
In Mailchimp you’ll create a workflow
All we want this first message to do is deliver the thing that your prospect just requested (your e-book, report, coupon, etc.) and try to encourage the user to actually consume the content.
It can literally be as simple as…
Hey Jim,
As promised, below is a link to the special report that you requested. This special report is all based on 13 years of personal experience in this space and this training method is guaranteed to deliver XYZ. Just click the link below to start your journey.
After you’ve had a chance to work with XYZ please let us know what you thought. I’d love to hear about your experience.
Talk soon!
That’s it.
A few tips and tricks…
Give your email lists specific names – once you have 5 or ten you’ll thank yourself.
Don’t try to do too much in your first email.
Always remember… Done > None.
As entrepreneurs, I know that we can sometimes tend to have a little perfectionism in us, but you have to fight it. Keep it simple, make sure the pieces are working together and then go back and refine over time.
How Obama’s Healthcare Reform Bill Encourages Tort Reform
On December 24, 2009, in a straight party-line vote, the Senate passed amended House of Representatives bill HR 3590 entitled “The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act” but commonly known as the Obama Administration health care reform bill. While the Senate must still iron out any differences with the original House of Representatives bill in committee, there is a substantial likelihood that some form of reform will be passed. This achievement has been heralded by consumer advocates across the country.
However, it would be wise for the pundits and supporters to exercise caution should the bill pass. Many concerns have been voiced amongst opponents including that the bill may actually raise costs, diminish medical advancements and research, and create a stratified health care system between those receiving the government paid care and those who can afford to pay cash for desired medical treatment. Yet, one of the most probable results and consequences of the reform bill has not been discussed: the inevitable implementation of nationwide medical malpractice tort reform.
Tort reform has been raised by opponents as a necessary element of reform. Their argument, which has existed for decades to support damage caps and limits of liability for doctors, is that medical treatment is expensive in large part to lawsuits brought by patients against their doctors and health care providers because of alleged medical negligence. These lawsuits have forced medical malpractice insurance companies to raise insurance premiums for doctors across the board, particularly in risky fields such as obstetrics and cardiology. In turn, the high health insurance premiums are passed along to the patient in the form of higher prices and health insurance costs. Their position, in sum, is that any discussion of health care reform designed to reduce medical costs must include implementation of limits on civil damage and liability for doctors.
Prior to the health care reform bill there was some validity to this theory. If one assumes that health care is a valuable public resource or right and the government has an interest in managing the cost and accessibility of health care for the public, then medical malpractice tort reform may very well be allowed a special exception in general tort law that would bar or limit monetary compensation for injured patients in some cases.
Without further addressing the validity of this argument–much of which is demonstrably false through readily available facts such as medical malpractice insurance company profits derived solely by the high premiums charged to doctors compared to claims paid to injured patients–the argument for medical malpractice tort reform will only be strengthened with the passage of the reform bill. In fact, national medical malpractice tort reform is all but guaranteed as the government’s interest in managing health care costs moves from theoretical to real.
We know very little about the health care reform bill. One thing we do know, though, is that the bill will create a board called the “Independent Medical Advisory Board”–a government bureaucracy tasked with cutting health care costs. This panel has been famously been called a “death panel” by former Vice-Presidential Nominee Sarah Palin because it would arguably ration health care procedures as a way to eliminate or reduce the frequency of procedures which provide less benefit than the costs that are incurred (e.g., unnecessary diagnostic testing, barring payment of mammograms for women under 50, etc.). Regardless of what the panel is euphemistically called, rationing will be an inevitable result to save the government and taxpayer costs on the front end side of the health care transaction.
Equally likely, the Board will eventually adopt medical malpractice tort reform as a way to limit costs on the back end side of the health care transaction. Like MediCare and Medicaid, doctors and health care providers will be asked to accept artificially low payments for their service thereby reducing their profit margin and their willingness to participate in the new federal health care system. One incentive the government can provide to these doctors–perhaps the only incentive–is to assist in reducing malpractice insurance costs by limiting medical malpractice lawsuits and damages.
Medical malpractice reform has already been raised by the American Medical Association as a way President Obama can earn their members support during the passage of this controversial bill. Understandably, Obama has been reluctant to agree to such a concession as both he and the Democratic Party rely heavily on the donations of trial lawyers for their political future. Yet, what happens when the Republicans win the White House, political favor turns, or the cost of the federal health care program skyrockets? Undoubtedly, pressure would mount for tort reform to be implemented, perhaps to such a level that politicians and bureaucrats would be forced to concede.
This is a sad, inevitable, and ignored consequence of the proposed health care reform bill. Under most states’ medical malpractice statutes, a doctor cannot be found liable for injuring a patient unless their care fell “below the standard of care within the community”. That means a doctor must not be merely negligent, but nearly grossly negligent, before he can be found responsible for his patient’s injuries caused by his treatment. Clearly, doctors who meet this standard should be held responsible for their conduct and their patients should be compensated. To balance part of the nation’s health care costs on the backs of these injured patients is simply wrong.
Google AdWords – Quality Score Technique
Google AdWords is the best and cheapest way of popularizing your products online. It is the method of publishing advertisements about your products on Google and internet. Sometimes there are situations when different advertisers wish for the same keyword or phrase and in such situations Google uses a tool to resolve conflicts. Google AdWords team will decide which ad will show up by analyzing their keyword bids and then quality of the advertisement.
You have to decide the maximum amount to pay for your advertisement clicks and depending upon that Google makes your ad to appear along the side or at the top of the search results. This happens whenever a customer types the keyword mentioned in your advertisement on the search box. Google will take into consideration all the competing ads but it takes final decision about which advertisement should appear and where to appear.
Google AdWords uses something called Quality Score which helps in deciding relevant ads to people’s searches. Quality Score depends on certain factors like click rate of ads, relevance of keywords, past performance of keywords used and the quality of sites to which clicks are directing. The more the relevancy of your keywords, the higher score you get and this decides the location of the advertisement during potential customer’s searches. Google AdWords is capable of bringing you a huge traffic to your website and thus promotes the sales of your products. Make an effective use of this online money-making technique that costs you very less.
