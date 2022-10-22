The Traffic Dashboard Review – A Comparison Between Marlon Sanders’ And Kim Roach’s Dashboard

Pin 0 Shares

Are you looking to get more traffic? If so, you probably already know that there are two new products that can help you, and both of them are called Traffic Dashboard. First, traffic whiz Kim Roach came out with her version, and a couple of months later, Marlon Sanders launched his own Dashboard. The question: Which one should you get?

I was tempted to call this article “The Battle of the Traffic Dashboards” — but then I realized that such a title would be too adversarial, especially since both dashboards are terrific and really work very well together as you’ll see.

Which one should you get?

For me, the answer was easy. I have both!

I got Kim Roach’s Traffic Dashboard when it first appeared, and I loved it. It has helped me ramp up the traffic to various sites considerably, and I have barely broken the surface yet of all she had to offer.

And when I heard that Marlon Sanders would soon come out with his own Dashboard, I was waiting impatiently for the launch. Why? Marlon is the master of step-by-step instruction, and I have all his other dashboards, which have been instrumental with helping me get my internet marketing business off the ground.

And right now, I’m at a point, where I need traffic, and lots of it. So I could hardly wait to find out what Marlon Sanders would offer with his own Traffic Dashboard.

So what’s the scoop?

The Basics

Kim’s Dashboard:

Kim’s Dashboard has 20 modules, each of which offers a different approach to getting traffic. Inside each module, she offers a video, which explains and walks you through the method, plus a PDF transcript.

Marlon’s Dashboard

Marlon’s Dashboard has his trademark 36 module set-up. Those 36 modules are arranged in 6 rows with 6 modules each.

They are: article marketing, search engine optimization, social media marketing, banner ad marketing, email drops, and affiliate marketing.

Now those areas HUGE areas, and so Marlon has divided each of them into 6 additional fields, which give you the step-by-step details on how to actually implement the various steps. And when I say “detail,” I mean it. Marlon provides very clear, hold-you-by-the-hand instructions, plus extra tools as needed.

Just so you get an idea, here’s what he covers in the article marketing row: choose keywords, write article, author bio/resource box, landing page, submit and tweak, outsource more articles.

How do they compare?

How is Marlon’s Dashboard different from Kim Roach’s dashboard?

They are very different, actually, especially in terms of who might find them most useful:

Marlon’s version is very newbie friendly. He starts with the basics, and then ramps it up to include some very sophisticated insider techniques. That’s what he does with all his dashboards, but this one is the best yet!

As you’ve just seen, he includes article marketing, which is really the basic step of any marketing campaign. He also covers social media marketing in great detail.

Kim, on the other hand, doesn’t go into the basics at all. She says clearly that article marketing and social media marketing is not really covered in her Dashboard. Instead, she goes into higher level strategies, for example into how to make the most of the articles you’ve already published. And there are also some advanced techniques that do fall into social media marketing, but she sure doesn’t cover the basics.

How to use the dashboards?

Marlon’s dashboard can be used two different ways, the official way, and the pick and choose way (especially useful for advanced marketers).

The official way is to work through one module a day and have a solid traffic campaign up and running in 6 weeks (taking Sundays off). Of course, you can double up (or triple up etc.) and get things rolling a whole lot faster.

The pick-and-choose method can either be used from the start, or, better, after you’ve worked through the dashboard once.

The thing is that Marlon is so thorough in covering a lot of things that trip up a lot of marketers. Just how to do tracking, for example. Or how to work with Squidoo lenses. And how to create videos. It’s all covered, in depth. So if you’re wondering about how to do those things, you can go straight to the info you need.

Each of the fields are thorough, and it may take a while to work your way through them, some of them more so than others. But that’s okay. There’s a wealth of information in those modules that this dashboard can help you improve your traffic for quite a while.

Kim’s Dashboard is really designed for the pick-and-choose approach, or at least that’s how it seems to me. And here’s one thing that’s really cool about Kim’s approach:

The videos are short and concise, and you can work your way through them very quickly and then just apply what you’ve just learned. In addition, the PDFs, which are just a few pages each, can either be used instead or together with the videos.

Pricing

Marlon’s Dashboard is available in two versions, a basic version and an upgraded version. Both come with bonuses, and you can also get the upgrade later. The Basic version was $59 last time I checked. The advanced version was $79. Prices may change, of course. Both version include cool bonuses.

Kim’s Dashboard is also available in two versions, the full version, with 20 modules, for $39, and the “Lite” version, with 10 modules, for just $17. A chance to upgrade is available here as well.

So which one is right for YOU?

If you want to build a solid traffic-getting machine, and you’re willing to spend some time to get it right, Marlon’s dashboard is perfect. If you want to add more skills to the ones you already have, you’ll love it too.

And if you’re new and want a lot of the basics, you’ll definitely want to opt for Marlon’s dashboard. But even very advanced marketers will find Marlon’s product invaluable. Considering the value he has packed into it, it’s a huge bargain.

If you’re on a tight budget, on the other hand, or if you want a primarily video-based crash course on up-to-the-minute traffic techniques that work, Kim’s dashboard is the ticket, especially the Lite version.

Just realize that you have to be familiar with some of the basics to get the most out of it. Either that, or you’ll just have to dig up some of the basics yourself.

Personally, I think everyone should get both. They really complement each other very well, they provide amazing value, and between them, they have the potential to skyrocket your traffic, provided you put the information to use.