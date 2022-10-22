Finance
Three Steps To Protect Your Children From Their Porn Addicted Parent
If you share custody of your children with a porn addict, you probably feel worried and scared for your children. You might become especially panicked if your children are the age and gender preferred by the porn addict.
Our clients in child custody litigation come to us feeling frustrated with family court.
Fortunately, through their work with us they found that prompt action can help children avoid the harmful effects of pornography.
You should start by educating yourself about the addiction. Like drugs and alcohol, pornography delivers a consistent, effortless path to pleasure. These pleasurable sensations are immediate, but also illusory. They quickly prove to be temporary and harmful. They leave the abuser diminished in his capacity to love anyone, even himself and his children.
As with all addictions, pornography leads to a vicious cycle. The pleasure lasts only a few minutes. The user then finds his disease leaves him even worse than before. The same triggers that led to his first use still compel him, yet even stronger. He therefore requires repeated use. He discovers that he needs even greater stimulation to reach the same climax.
Each successive use perpetuates his dependency, until the disease overwhelms his humanity. Nearly all addicts pervert their priorities. They make bad choices regarding their values, which manifest in the improper use of their time and money. They become poor parents. Some even look for opportunities to carry out their fantasies in real life on real people.
If you find yourself in child custody litigation with a porn addict, your strategy should take three steps. First, you prove that your co-parent is addicted. Second, you convince the court to care about his dependency. Third, you propose specific action for the court to protect your children.
The first step requires you to prove that the addiction exists. Unlike drugs or alcohol, no chemical test can prove when someone uses pornography. However, you might be able to find evidence in credit card statements, computer records, and phone bills. When examining a computer, check not only the contents of the hard drive but also the internet browser history.
You may also ask the court to require him to submit to a psychological evaluation. A psychological evaluation relies almost entirely on self disclosure. He might be able to hide his compulsion from the evaluator. Hopefully, though, he will use the evaluation as an opportunity to seek help.
Once you prove that he is addicted, you proceed to the second step of convincing the court to care. Many families and their attorneys skip this critical step. However, you can’t assume that your judge agrees with you that he is harmful your children.
Different states take different tacks on considering the moral fitness of parents in custody litigation. For example, Louisiana contains an explicit statute to require consideration of “the moral fitness of each party, insofar as it affects the welfare of the child.” The Missouri Court of Appeals held that the father’s viewing of pornography should be considered in deciding child custody, but that this factor alone is not determinative. A Florida court ruled that a home based pornography business operated by the mother’s boyfriend had to affect her fitness to parent, even if the children themselves never saw his products.
Once you prove the addiction and convince the court to care, you begin step three: You tell the court specifically how to protect your children. If your children live primarily with the addicted parent, you could ask the court to transfer custody and residency to you. You might ask the court to require the other parent not to display inappropriate materials in the home when your children visit. You could even move the court to order that his parenting time be contingent on treatment. He could find a support group for sex addicts, modeled on Alcoholics Anonymous.
As with most issues involving child custody, you may best protect your children outside of court. Ideally, your attorney can use the court process to convince the other parent to seek help for his disease. If he loves your children as he claims, he should want to be the best parent possible for them.
Addiction to pornography grows worse with time. Act now before your children suffer irreparable harm. If you share custody with a porn addict, promptly contact a family law attorney with experience in these matters.
Copyright 2007 Scott Wasserman
Machinery Loss of Profit Policy :- Can Help Business Concerns
A close up view of: –
Machinery loss of profit
Despite all the precautions taken by managers, companies may suddenly find itself in a situation that threaten its survival, e.g. as a result of natural disasters, accidents, fire, industrial espionage, sabotage, damage to their reputation, or the failure of a supplier, the power supply or a telecommunications network.
It is well accepted fact that risks can never be entirely eliminated. However, while corporate managements cannot guarantee that losses will be precluded, they are at least expected to deal with loss events and the attendant aftermath in a satisfactory manner.
In addition to the traditional tasks of risk management – identifying, analyzing, reducing and transferring risks companies are thus increasingly being expected to prepare systematically to deal with loss events. A step for this purpose is machinery loss of profit.
Introduction
Under both machinery and fire insurance, indemnity is provided, in respect of damaged or destroyed machinery, solely for the material loss sustained by the insured. These types of insurance do thus not protect the insured against all the losses which arise in connection with a fire or the breakdown of machinery, since in most cases a material loss also causes an interruption or interference of the insured’s business operations. The result is a financial loss in the form of lost profit and unearned standing charges. In many cases the loss sustained as a result of an interruption or interference of business operations by far exceeds the mere material loss.
An awareness of the need for insurance protection against the financial consequences of material damage arose at the beginning of this century, and the result was the introduction of the two variants, loss of profits following fire insurance and loss of profits following machinery breakdown insurance – also called machinery loss of profits (MLOP) insurance. As the size of modern production facilities increases, MLOP insurance is becoming more and more important. The individual production stages in modern processes are often accomplished by just one machine, the failure of which leads to substantial interruption losses.
Machinery loss of profit policy is just a replica of fire loss of profit policy. Like fire loss of profit is require standard fire policy same with MLOP. It requires machinery break down policy or boiler and pressure plant policy or eclectic equipment policy. In US it is known as Business interruption insurance. Sometimes it is also called as business income coverage or loss of profit insurance, is typically a rider or endorsement added to a business’s property/casualty policy. As such, what’s covered under the main property/casualty policy will determine what is and is not covered for business interruption. For example, P/C policies typically cover fire, but not floods or earthquakes, so if an earthquake damages the business, your business interruption coverage won’t kick in unless insured have obtained additional coverage for earthquakes.
Need for MLOP
Business expert Ms.Meenakshi Gupta said this policy is must for every business organization as the market competitions is so tight that one minor loss can ruin the whole business.
The incident of machinery breaks down not only cause loss of property to industry but result in stoppage of work, resulting in loss of production and loss of fixed charges which ultimately results in loss of profit. To cover loss of profit because of machinery breaks down it requires a specific policy given with machinery break down policy or boiler and pressure plant policy or eclectic equipment policy.
The basic features of MLOP insurance will be dealt with.
1 Subject matter insured
MLOP insurance provides cover for the actual loss of profits sustained as a result of a business interruption caused by material damage indemnifiable under machinery insurance. MLOP insurance provides indemnity also in cases where the material loss amount falls below the deductible to be borne by the insured under the machinery cover. Basically speaking, a loss due to an interruption or interference of business operations is made up of the following factors:
1. The reduction in operating profit, i.e. the profit from selling the goods produced and traded by the insured and from rendering services.
2. The standing charges, i.e. the costs incurred entirely or in part if operations are interrupted or impaired. These comprise wages and salaries, including social security contributions if they continue to become due during the interruption; interest, economic depreciations, basic rates for third-party energy, expenses for the current upkeep of buildings and machines, rent, taxes and other non-specified working expenses, expenses for the preservation of vested rights, insurance premiums and other business expenses, e.g. guaranteed commissions.
3. Not included in standing charges, however, are turnover taxes and expenses for raw or auxiliary materials, fuels and goods purchased unless they serve to continue operations; excise taxes, freight charges, specified license and inventor’s fees and similar expenses. Loss minimization costs are also covered if they lower the insurer’s obligation to indemnify. These include expenses that avoid, minimize or terminate an interruption loss soon after the occurrence of material damage.
Loss minimization is of great importance in MLOP insurance. The following are examples.
1. Purchase/sale of semi-finished goods
2. Provisional repairs
3. Early overhauls
4. Purchase of non-identical (but compatible) machinery
5. Express, airfreight
6. Overtime work, additional shifts, work on Sundays
7. To accelerate repairs on undamaged machines to reduce the interruption loss
8. Rent of machinery (e.g. transformers, boilers, compressors)
9. Shifting of operations to alternative plants
10. Making up for the production loss after reopening
Coverage
Machinery loss of profit policy gives cover against consequential losses following loss or damage to the property insured under machinery breakdown and/or boiler and pressure plant insurance. This policy covers actual financial losses suffered by the insured due to business interruption arising from:
a) Reduction in turnover and
b) Increase in cost of working
The standard policy thus insures the loss of gross profits in the business because of accident to the machinery, boiler and pressure plant, electric equipment covered under respective policy.
What Can Be Insured?
Continuing Overhead Expenses: – which have to be met out of reduced earnings such as rent, taxes, interest on debentures, mortgages and loans.
Increase in Cost of Working: – necessarily incurred to overcome or to minimize the effects of damage upon the business such as renting of temporary premises, hiring of machinery or extra labour costs.
Loss of Profit: – which would be earned by industry if there was no damage to machinery.
Wages: – of employees not gainfully employed during the interruption period and payments to employees whose services are no longer required.
Indemnity Period
In contrast to a material loss, the loss of profits following a business interruption depends on the time factor involved. In other words, the longer the period for which operation is interrupted or impaired, the greater the loss of profits. For this reason it is essential to set a certain limit for the period during which the insurer is obliged to provide indemnity for an interruption loss. This is done by the insured specifying an indemnity period limit which represents the maximum time for which an insurer is liable for loss of profits. The period of indemnity begins on the date on which material damage could first be said to have occurred, as judged according to the recognized principles of engineering, at the latest, however, on the date when the loss of profits commenced. Generally the indemnity period limit is three, six, nine or twelve months. The basic rule is that the indemnity period limit should relate to the amount of time required for removing the interruption loss, i.e. for repairing the machinery damaged or for the delivery of new machinery in cases of a total loss, assembly and trial run. Higher premiums are, of course, charged for long indemnity period limits.
In other words the indemnity period commences with the date of damage and lasts till such a time as the business is restored to its pre damaged level or the period stipulated policy which ever comes first. The policy insures earnings of the business lost during the indemnity period. But in any case indemnity period will not exceed 12 months.
Graph showing relation of indemnity period with damage
Sum Insured
Sum insured is net profit plus standing charges. For calculating profit past years data are taken. It is difficult to calculate gross profit for future so it is allowed to increase gross profit by 50%.
Refund of premium is allowed if estimated figure is more then the actual figure but subject to that refund does not exceed 50% of premium collected.
Premium
Premium rates depend on the critical nature of the machinery covered by the breakdown or explosion policies; their relative importance and contribution to final output; the repairs, maintenance and stand by facilities available and the indemnity period opted.
Exclusions
1. Loss or damage to machinery or other items which are not listed in the list of machinery insured even if the consequence of material damage to an item indicated in the list of machinery insured is involved
2. Any restriction on reconstruction or operation imposed by any public authority
3. Shortage, destruction, deterioration and spoilage of or damage to raw materials, semi-finished or finished products or catalyst or operating media even if the consequence of material damage to an item indicated in the list of machinery insured is involved
4. Alterations improvements or overhauls being made while repairs or replacements of damaged or destroyed property are being carried out
5. Extension of repair period beyond 4 weeks on account of
a. Inability to carry or delays in carrying out repairs
b. Prohibition to operate the machinery due to import and/or export customs & other restrictions or by statutory regulations
c. Inability to secure or delays in securing replacement parts, machines or technical services
d. Transport of parts to and from the insured premises
6. Willful acts or Gross Negligence on the part of Insured &/or his employees
7. War or warlike operations, Civil Commotion, Strike & Locked-out workers
8. Nuclear reaction, nuclear radiation or radioactive contamination
9. Loss or damage caused by any faults or defects existing at the time of commencement of this insurance within the knowledge of the insured or his responsible representatives whether such faults or defects were known to Company or not
Time exclusion
Explosive factory, petrochemical, power plant and fertilizers 14 days exclusion where as in other industry it is 7 days.
Underwriting consideration
– Risk inspection report.
– Description of plant
– Date of make
– Work performed
– Alternative means of working
– Repair time
– Spare parts held
– Unattended plant
– Percentage of daily loss. Incase production is halted.
– Any alternative means of working available.
– Stand by machine.
– Breakdown experience.
The possibilities of loss minimization
The results of MLOP insurance depend to a great extent on the loss minimization measures taken. It is therefore quite obvious that this topic deserves special attention. Such measures for loss minimization are, for example, the hiring of substitute motors, generators, transformers, boilers, small turbines, etc. or the speeding up of repair work by carrying out complex welding operations even on high-alloy materials or using metalock and other special repair methods on the damaged components.
Terms used in policy:
The following terms used in this policy will be defined as follows:
a. Gross Profit is defined as the sum produced by adding to the Net Profit the amount of all insured fixed charges. If there is no Net Profit the amount of all insured fixed charges less that proportion of any loss from business operations as the amount of the insured fixed charges bears to all fixed charges.
b. Net Profit is defined as the net operating profit exclusive of all:
1) Capital receipts and accruals; and
2) Outlay properly chargeable to capital;
Resulting from the business of the Insured at the described location after due provision has been made for all fixed charges and any other expenses, including depreciation, but before deduction of any taxes on Profits.
c. Insured Fixed Charges are defined as all fixed charges unless specifically excluded in the declarations.
d. Sales are defined as the money paid or payable to the Insured for:
1) Goods sold and delivered; and
2) Services rendered;
e. Rate of Gross Profit is defined as the rate of Gross Profit earned on the sales during the twelve (12) full calendar months immediately before the date of physical loss or damage to the insured property.
f. Standard Sales are defined as the sales during that period in the twelve (12) months immediately before the date of the loss or damage to the insured property which corresponds with the period of indemnity.
Marketing aspect for betterment of MLOP policy in India
Capered to other products of engineering insurance, MLOP is very less in number. This product requires proper advertisement and making the small business owner aware of this policy. This policy is more suitable for small industrial sector of India which facing many difficulties. Agents are required to train about coverage and usages of policy, so that they will be in position to explain other. Special advertisement campaign is required.
Vishnu Ramdeo
MBA (Insurance)
National Law University
Jodhpur.
India
All About PBX Phone Systems
Technology is fast evolving, and this is also true for voice communication. One of the recent advancement in voice transmission is the advent of PBX phone systems. This is a telephone exchange which serves a specific business or office, instead of operating a common carrier for many businesses or the general public. It provides the usual phone service, but with extra features at a lesser cost than the conventional system.
Actually, PBX is an acronym for Private Branch Exchange, which is basically a private network that is used within an entity. Its users share the network, which has some outside lines to facilitate external calls. The system connects the internal network of an entity with the public switched telephone network for this purpose.
This system works by routing incoming calls to the appropriate extension. This is done with the help of a smaller network which shares connection lines between each extension. It (the system) has numerous customer service aspects which organizations find to be of immense help. These include automated connection to voice-mail, automated greetings and teleconferencing, among others. All this is done while slashing operational cost by eliminating the need for every person in an entity to have their own line.
All incoming and outgoing calls are routed via the outside line. On the other hand, internal calls are routed using internal lines. PBX phone systems are popular due to a host of other reasons. These include their ability to distribute calls evenly within an organization, conferencing many incoming calls and even playing music when a call goes on hold. This helps organization display professionalism to their clients.
Advancements of this system include IP and virtual PBX systems. The former has the capability to handle VoIP calls. Using this particular system, people within an entity only use a single phone to make external and long distance calls. It also enables the organization to fully utilize the capability of their computers to optimize external communication.
On the other hand, virtual PBX systems rely on minimal hardware for them to function. No maintenance requirements or pricey switchboards are required here. Everything is done online by a firm that is well versed on the technical aspects of running a fully functional telephone system.
All that is required of a company is to provide the phone, and the service provider caters for all other equipment needed. People within the company only need to tell the system the number they can be reached at. The hosted system answers and handles the routing of all calls. This is done to ensure that the intended employee/department is reached by the caller.
This system was first seen over a decade ago. Since it was conceptualized, it became increasingly popular due to its numerous capabilities. It enables organizations to save huge amounts of money in equipment cost, besides enhancing their existing internal network. Initially, they were used to offer a solution with enhanced functionality, but which involved fewer hardware resources. PBX phone systems are suitable for any organization that requires a reliable network.
Northern Ireland Car Insurance Made Easy
If you are like me you just pay your existing insurer whatever they ask for just to avoid the hassle of it all. But wait, what about the Internet, surely everything is cheaper online including car insurance.
It is true that the Internet has brought about a new era in motor insurance. You can now sit in the comfort of your own home at a time convenient to you and get almost instant online quotes and shop around from your sitting room. The more astute insurance brokers have caught on to this rapidly so several years down the line we arrive at a position where there are almost too many companies offering online quotes and discounts all vying for your business. Once you repeated your details over and over again by phone now you do it by typing risking repetitive strain injury.
So what’s the solution? What’s the next step in online insurance?
The answer is what is known as the Aggregator Website. An insurance aggregator site allows you to submit you details once and then these cutting edge technology sites submit your details to lots of online insurers, returning lots of quotes in real time and ranking them in price order. Sit back with a cup of coffee and watch your quotes come back in minutes. You can then complete the transaction online or by phone with the cheapest company. A real breath of fresh air in an otherwise dull business!
Will it work for Northern Ireland?
N Ireland has always suffered at the hands of mainland insurers most of whom just didn’t want to know about the risks of the Province. With the outbreak of peace that has steadily got better, with more and more big name insurers offering motor insurance products on and offline to Ulster residents. From my research to date the best Aggregator Website for Northern Ireland car insurance is powered by a company called ComparetheMarket and can be accessed directly from specialist Northern Ireland insurance websites such as http://www.quote-buster.co.uk.
At present aggregators are only available for car and van insurance, but in the not too distant future home insurance will also be marketed this way. As more and more of us become savvy to online savings my own personal view is that the days of the local insurance broker’s office are numbered unless they fully embrace the power of the internet.
Guidelines on How to Start Home Based Catering Business
As with all other entrepreneurial ventures, you need to have a business plan in place when you are about to start home based catering business. It has proved to be financially rewarding and even creatively satisfying for people who wish to give another dimension to their culinary skills. Each event that you cater for is a challenge in itself, no matter whether it is a birthday party or a wedding reception. If you are still undecided on whether to go ahead and start home based catering business, the following points can certainly help to put some of your doubts to rest.
Increasing Demand for Catering Businesses
The demand for quality catering businesses has been on the rise for quite some time. In fact, available statistics indicate that social caterers have turned out to be one of the fastest growing sectors and thus form an integral part of the restaurant industry. However, there are still many, waiting in the wings, who are not yet registered with the local business associations and therefore do not find a mention. The demand can also be attributed to the fact that present day lifestyle hardly allows people to make elaborate preparations for a feast. Instead hosts prefer to opt for a catering service to arrange for the food. So if you plan to start home based catering business and serve quality food you will find a number of takers.
Minimum Initial Investments
The investment required to start home based catering business is lower in comparison to any other business venture. You can invest as much as your budget permits and then follow it up with a greater amount when you have a steady base of customers. If you want the initial investment to be really low, then you can even start with renting the cookware.
Guaranteed Profits
The profit that you make depends on the size of the events or the projects that you take up. As with other businesses, your organizational and man management skills would also be put to test. You should have the ability to ensure that the quality of the food is not compromised even if you are tied down by low operational costs.
When you start home based catering business, it obviously poses numerous challenges. You have the advantage of preparing the food at your own premises but on occasions that demand on-site cooking, you need to ensure that everything goes according to plan. With the existing businesses offering a stiff competition, it is your culinary sophistication and improved business and marketing skills that will ultimately sustain your business in the long run.
Cheap California Car Insurance – What You Need to Know
Nearly every state has a minimal amount of insurance that you must have in order to get your car licensed in that state and California is no exception to this rule. In order to license your car, there are minimal amounts of coverage that the law provides for and these laws must be adhered to if you want to own and operate a car in the state of California.
Given the fact that California also has some of the highest premiums in the United States for auto insurance coverage, where can you find cheap California car insurance?
You are required by law to have at the minimum, liability insurance which will cover the cost of another’s property or automobile. In the event that you are at fault in an accident, your insurance may in some cases also cover the cost of medical bills for passengers that you are carrying in your own vehicle.
The liability insurance will also cover the cost of any medical expenses that may be incurred to passengers of the other automobile, or pedestrian or property damages.
Minimal coverage in California is 15,000 dollars of coverage for injuries to each individual. You also need 30,000 dollars worth of coverage for injuries to all persons in the second vehicle and 5000 to cover damages to their car or property.
While this is not a great deal in actuality it will help to defray the costs. This coverage will most likely not be enough to cover the cost of the accident and in some cases you may want to purchase more coverage.
Medical bills and car repairs, when you are responsible for them, can be quite exorbitant. Yet in many cases, the amount of insurance coverage that you get seems nearly as costly as if you had paid the bill yourself.
Even the minimal coverage can in fact be quite costly to gain, so it is in our best interests to seek out cheap California car insurance. We should do so in order to get the best rates that we can, as well as to comply with the state laws, since you can’t legally drive or license your automobile without it.
Automobile insurance rates can vary widely from one company to another, with some pricing even dramatically lower than other companies for the same amount of coverage. It is always in your best interest to shop around, and to compare quotes from more than one insurance company to make absolutely certain that you are getting the best deal you can.
Insurance brokers are one of the best ways to gather quotes from various companies. Using them to be certain that you have the right coverage for you makes good sense. Additionally they very often make suggestions for things that you can do to cut your costs, such as a driver’s education program in the case of someone with one or more moving violations.
Cheap California car insurance isn’t always easy to come by, but with a little exploration you can find it.
BlackBerry Bold 9700 – A Heart Throb
BlackBerry Bold 9700 is a phone having a screen which is 2.6 inches wide. With the help of which you can view a large number of videos and can play the games of your choice in the wide screen. There is an auto-focus camera of 3.2 mega pixel. And there is LED flash also in the phone so that there will be no problem in capturing the pictures in dark. The other camera features is the image stabilizer.
And all these camera part will be done with the help of a comfortable camera key. There are other things also in the phone they are the video player and the video recorder. The BlackBerry Bold 9700 Deals can be used in any of the phone,the contract mobile phone, Pay as you go mobile phones, SIM free phone, SIM Only mobile phones.
There are so many wallpapers as well in the phone which you can keep as the desktop background or as a screen saver. If talking about the sending as well as receiving of the message there are large number of formats which are supported by the phone they are text, multimedia,email, instant messaging and many other. The phone allows you to access the Internet with the help of HTML browser so that you can be the member of the social networking sites like the twitter, Orkut, Facebook and various others.
BlackBerry Bold 9700 is having a memory of 256 MB and has got a memory card of 1GB which is expandable upto 16GB. 120 gram and 109x60x14mm are the weight and the dimensions of the phone respectively. 5Hours is the battery back up of the phone. The technology supported by the phone are the Quad band technology and the HSDPA technology.
BlackBerry Bold 9700 Deals comes with offers and deals like in case contract mobile phones there is a facility of paying the phone bills monthly and along with this there is the opportunity of getting free gifts like the laptops, Digital Camera, Play Station, Vacuum Cleaner, Home appliances,Plazma TV etc.
There are a large number of networks which are there to avail you these free gifts they are Orange, Three, O2, T-Mobile,Virgin, Vodafone, Pink. In case of pay as you phones there is a facility of making the advance payments of the bills. For having a proper information about this phone ad the deals related to it you can for some of the websites.
