Blockchain

Top 3 Crypto Gainers of the Hour in the Spotlight

  • Global crypto market cap stood at $918.15B at press time. 
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum goes up by 0.08 and 0.09% in the last 1h.

Bears’ dominance in the highly volatile arena seems to be slightly lower and the global crypto market cap showed up 0.83% spike to reach $918.43 billion over the past 24h.

Let us take a swift glance into the list of the cryptocurrencies that reserved their spots on the top 3 crypto gainers of the last 1 hour.

Top 3 Crypto Gainers Of The Hour In The Spotlight
Top 3 Crypto Gainers of the Hour (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Decred (DCR)

Decred (DCR) is the native cryptocurrency of the Decred blockchain. Decred blockchain mirrors the code of the Bitcoin blockchain. Decred deploys a hybrid consensus model that unifies proof-of-stake (PoS), proof-of-work (PoW) with proof-of-activity (PoA). The native token’s supply cap is the same as that of BTC’s 21 million fixed cap.

1666428968 480 Top 3 Crypto Gainers Of The Hour In The Spotlight
DCR/USDT – Hourly Chart (Source: TradingView)

According to CMC, at the time of writing, DCR traded at $26.3 exhibiting a 1-hr-price change of 0.34% with a 24h trading volume of $2,359,752. Furthermore, the market cap of Decred (DCR) was $385,719,188.

Casper (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) is the native utility token of the blockchain platform, Casper. Casper is a layer 1 proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain developed from the Casper Correct-by-Construction (CBC) specification.

1666428968 201 Top 3 Crypto Gainers Of The Hour In The Spotlight
CSPR/USDT – Hourly Chart (Source: TradingView)

According to CMC, at the time of writing, CSPR traded at $0.04625 exhibiting a 1-hr-price change of 0.12% with a 24h trading volume of $9,070,931. Furthermore, the market cap of Casper (CSPR) was $472,845,911.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native crypto token of Trust Wallet, a popular mobile crypto wallet. TWT was launched as a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain. 

1666428968 90 Top 3 Crypto Gainers Of The Hour In The Spotlight
TWT/USDT – Hourly Chart (Source: TradingView)

According to CMC, at the time of writing, TWT traded at $1.13 exhibiting a 1-hr-price change of 0.09% with a 24h trading volume of $39,342,103. Furthermore, the market cap of TWT was $479,991,627.

Amid these gainers, there is one notable cryptocurrency that is in the spotlight. After its launch in the third week of October, Aptos (APT) is trending and continually exhibiting short spikes to be on the gainers’ list. The dominant cryptos, Bitcoin and Ethereum, traded at $19,157 and $1,298 with 1h gain of 0.03% and 0.01% respectively.

