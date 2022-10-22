News
Tua, Terron and Tyreek reunite, sparking hopes of Dolphins’ promising offense getting going
Tua, Terron and Tyreek. The band is back together.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are the Dolphins’ quintessential offensive triumvirate. Each is a team captain, each is a cornerstone of coach Mike McDaniel’s innovative offense, and each, at least analytically, is among the league’s best at what they do. They’ll join forces as starters for the first time this month Sunday night against Pittsburgh at Hard Rock Stadium.
In the big picture, a lot of forces will collide at the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.
The 1972 Dolphins will be honored, owner Steve Ross returns from a suspension, and former coach Brian Flores returns as a member of Pittsburgh’s coaching staff as the Dolphins play a Sunday night prime-time game.
“It’s kind of like the perfect story — playing our former coach, Tua is coming back, coming off a three-game losing streak, it’s a prime-time game,” Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker said. “This is what football is. This is where you really see who really cares about football and it’s time for the Dolphins to bounce back and get a win under our belt.”
But the biggest on-field story is Tua, Terron and Tyreek.
No, they can’t cure all of the offense’s concerns.
However, the pinpoint-accuracy of Tagovailoa, along with the rock-solid play of Armstead and the game-breaking skill of Hill might be just what the Dolphins (3-3) need to end their three-game losing streak and get pointed in a more positive direction, a direction that aligns them to take advantage of the next few games, during the so-called “soft” part of the schedule among Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, and Houston.
To take a bigger leap forward, having Tua, Terron and Tyreek could mean it’s time for McDaniel’s enticing offense to finally get going, get the running game producing, the pass protection solidified and the passing game consistently effective. After all, these guys are good. Tagoaviloa is the league’s sixth-rated quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus, Hill, a five-time All Pro, is the No. 1-rated wide receiver, and Armstead, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the 13th-rated offensive tackle.
In other words, it’s time to dream again, and dream big.
Well, eventually.
And, ideally.
For now, just know that the (re)union of Tua, Terron and Tyreek, who are all having good seasons, means the offense can breathe again, it means good things for an offense that could use some good news.
This is with all apologies and consideration to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who is also necessary personnel.
But here’s the offensive reality through six games — the Dolphins struggle to score touchdowns.
The Dolphins offense has produced 15 touchdowns, tied for 14th in the league (linebacker Melvin Ingram has one touchdown).
Subtract that four-touchdown outburst in the fourth quarter at Baltimore and the Dolphins offense has produced 11 touchdowns in 23 quarters.
Regardless of what you think about McDaniel’s creativity and play-calling, it hasn’t led to consistent production.
Having Tua, Terron and Tyreek together should certainly help as this undefined offense tries to find its identity.
“That’s my guy, that’s little bro,” Armstead said of Tagovailoa. “Look, man, I’m excited to see him. He was excited for me to be back out there [Thursday], too. But we all want to be out there and get this thing going and win a big game Sunday.”
Tagovailoa returns from a two-game absence due to having a concussion and being in concussion protocol. Armstead returns from a one-game-plus absence due to a toe injury. Hill, the NFL’s leading receiver with 701 yards, thankfully, never left.
Granted, the offense might not sparkle against Pittsburgh, but with Tua, Terron and Tyreek together and healthy, there’s reason to think about possibilities, about what this offense threatened to be on paper, and showed to be in training camp, and in the regular season against Baltimore, and even against Buffalo.
Explosive. Dynamic. Relentless.
Tagovailoa and Armstead will both have to iron out some wrinkles, no doubt.
But the offense gets a boost in performance, mindset and mentality with its most meaningful trio on the field together, making plays, covering mistakes, not being perfect, but being really good. And sometimes being patient.
“I’ve just got to be myself,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not the savior of this team. I don’t just come in and we start winning games. It’s a team deal. The defense gets us stops, the offense goes and puts points on the board, and the defense can help put points on the board as well as special teams.”
On that note, yes, the Dolphins offense has shown a few signs that things are progressing at a reasonable pace. They’re eighth in offense (366.2 yards per game), and second in passing (285 ypg).
But they’re 18th in points per game at 21.8.
Worse, they’re 30th in rushing (81.2 ypg).
And pass protection has been leaky.
McDaniel’s dynamic offense has wheezed and sputtered this season among three starting quarterbacks, a rotation of left and right tackles, and a run game that’s only been reliable once.
But help arrives Sunday.
Tua, Terron and Tyreek are together once again.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
DOLPHINS (3-3) vs. STEELERS (2-4)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m., Sunday, Hard Rock Stadium
TV: NBC (Chs. 6 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 5 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish), Westwood One
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-3 in his first season as a head coach; Mike Tomlin is 164-98-2, including playoffs, in his 16th season as Steelers coach and overall.
Series: The Dolphins trail the all-time series with the Steelers, 15-13, including playoffs. Pittsburgh has won seven of the last nine meetings.
Weather: 77 degrees, 69 percent humidity, 6 mph winds, 3 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 7 1/2-point favorite; the over/under is 45 1/2.
Injuries: Dolphins — Doubtful: CB Keion Crossen (knee); Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (toe), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Kader Kohou (oblique), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), DT Christian Wilkins (hand), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), T Greg Little (Achilles), QB Skylar Thompson (right thumb); Reserve/PUP: CB Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Nik Needham (Achilles), DE Trey Flowers (foot), TE Cethan Carter (concussion), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Steelers — Out: WR Steven Sims (hamstring); Doubtful: CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring); Questionable: CB James Pierre (hip); Injured reserve: OLB T.J. Watt (pectoral) among eight players on IR.
Noteworthy: The Dolphins look to snap a three-game losing streak that followed a 3-0 start in a prime-time showdown with the Steelers. …
Miami hosts “Sunday Night Football” for the first time since 2017. While winners of four of their last five prime-time games overall, dating back to 2020, the Dolphins last won a Sunday night game on Dec. 26, 2004 against the Cleveland Browns. …
The 1972 Dolphins, owners of the only perfect season in NFL history, will celebrate their 50th anniversary with pregame and halftime ceremonies. The current team will wear throwback uniforms and the Hard Rock Stadium field will have a classic theme design to it. …
Brian Flores, the Dolphins coach the past three seasons who is now Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach, has his first game against his former team since he was fired following back-to-back winning seasons and subsequently named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over claims of racially biased hiring and retention practices against Black coaches. His return coincides with Dolphins owner Steve Ross wrapping up his suspension in the past week. …
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back as the starter for the first time since his Sept. 29 concussion against the Bengals in Cincinnati knocked him out of that loss and kept him out for Miami’s two games that followed. …
Former Dolphins in Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and reserve offensive lineman Jesse Davis return to play in Miami Gardens. The Steelers also have three Broward County high school products returning to South Florida on Sunday: Linebacker Devin Bush Jr. (Flanagan), cornerback James Pierre (Deerfield Beach, FAU) and practice squad defensive back Quincy Wilson (University School, UF).
Bob Raissman: The NBA is back and so is Stephen A. Smith ripping Knicks’ culture
The only thing that will definitely change during the NBA season is the calendar year.
As far as the media is concerned, controversy, and dysfunction, always lurks inside every locker room and front office.
Off-court scandals, and media feuds, are just a shot away. Rip jobs are now percolating. And always beware of the league’s next social media tsunami. Even the Draymond Green punch-out video couldn’t wait for the season to get started.
Neither could Stephen A. Smith. On Wednesday, opening night for many teams, SAS wasn’t starting the NBA New Year in the kind of benevolent mood that would have allowed him to cut his “favorite” team, the Knicks, any slack.
Smith was not celebrating the new season by handing out do-overs to Garden boss James (Guitar Jimmy) Dolan or Knicks prez Leon Rose.
To inject more symbolism into the scene, SAS had Knicks Super Fan, comedian Tracy Morgan, seated across from him on the set of “First Take.” After issuing an optimistic preamble to his Knicks’ soliloquy, Smith said there is still frustration that “comes from the top.” Dolan, the owner, in SAS’ opinion, “needs to go.” Smith narrowed down his issue with Dolan, saying the owner has created a “culture” based on “always finding someone else to follow.”
Smith does not see this as Dolan engaging in collaborative efforts, right?
The Knicks “culture,” according to SAS, has a trickle-down effect. He said it dripped down on Rose. It’s fact that Rose, like Dolan, is not accessible to the media. When Rose speaks into a microphone, he usually talks to an MSG Network voice. Smith claimed Rose also delegated at least one negotiation (a possible trade with the Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, who eventually was shipped to Cleveland) to another Knicks executive.
“…You [Rose] got other people on the phone negotiating with [Jazz CEO] Danny Ainge and you’re a former agent” Smith said. “And the reason you got the job is because your experience in negotiating. When something like that happens, it means something other than pure basketball was in the way. That’s the Knicks.”
A few hours later, on “NBA Countdown,” Smith sheepishly said members of the Knicks “organization” called his “family” and asked if he could tread lightly on the team. Smith (was he kidding?) covered his mouth and suggested he might hold his tongue.
Forget about that happening anytime soon. The NBA Circus needs its full-throated performers to fuel the on-court machine and TV ratings. The perception is cats like SAS, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are more influential than the players. That they can manufacture drama when dealing with stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Still, it doesn’t always take a star voice, or a championship-caliber team, to create must-see-turmoil.
For the NBA, it’s business as usual.
THREE’S NO CROWD
Never been a fan of the three-person booth but TBS’ Yankees-Astros configuration is working well.
Brian Anderson (play-by-play) and the analysts, Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, have all worked together before. They know their roles and create a chemical balance — blending in rather than glomming center stage. No one is looking to steal the show by getting in the last word.
Most importantly: Anderson is playing set-up man, giving his partners the best chance to shine under the brightest of spotlights.
READY TO DEAL?
At least they are trying.
In a recent attempt to settle the two-year cable TV carriage dispute, which has kept Madison Square Garden Networks (Knicks, Rangers, Devils, Islanders) off Comcast systems in New Jersey and Connecticut, MSGN suits contacted the cable giant to see if an agreement could be reached.
“MSG Networks reached out to Comcast to attempt to restore our programming many times since last year’s disruption, including as recently as last month, only to have been rebuffed by Comcast each and every time,” MSGN officials said in a statement. “We remain prepared to negotiate a new deal at a moment’s notice.”
The dispute impacts about 565,000 Comcast Xfinity subscribers. The deal is over money and how much Comcast is willing to pay to carry MSGN. Fans who can’t access the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, and Devils on MSG can seek out alternative providers in their area (more info can be found on keepmsg.com).
It’s impossible to predict what gets this thing settled. Nonetheless, when one side feels pressure, for whatever reason, a logjam can be broken. It might help if the Knicks get off to a fast start, or a star emerges. In 2012, MSG and then Time Warner Cable were involved in a carriage dispute. Along came Jeremy Lin. The Knicks were rolling with Linsanity. Knickerbockers’ ratings went up 65%, and the 48-day TWC blackout of MSG ended.
HYPE MORE THAN COACH
While Valley of the Stupid Gasbags, and other assorted Big Blue aficionados, have plenty of reasons to go gaga over first-year coach Brian Daboll, aren’t they forgetting something when they deposit all the credit in his basket?
The players? During the offseason, and leading right through summer camp, boss football scribes described a Giants squad comprised mostly of question marks and NFL dregs. Well, look at me now Ma!
Daboll and his coaching crew led the media-anointed Scrubinos to the Winning Well. And they did plenty of drinking. Yet, if things should go south on the Giants, you can count on the players getting blamed for the collapse.
AROUND THE DIAL
Tony Romo’s comedy stylings are rubbing off on CBS’ Jim Nantz. At least Nantz’s infrequent pops are funny. Like in the first half of Bills-Chiefs with Kansas City up 7-3. Nantz: “Is this late Sunday afternoon or Thursday night?” Romo: “Ha, ha, Jim.” Somewhere, Al Michaels and Jeff Bezos were not laughing. … They are both veterans of the Yankees playoff scene. Maybe that’s why Suzyn (Ma Pinstripe) Waldman and John (Pa Pinstripe) Sterling seem relaxed and upbeat, even when things got tight with Cleveland and the losing in Houston kicked in. … Bob (Rapping Roberto) Costas brought the funk to TBS Guardians-Yankees Game No. 5 in the fifth inning. After Nestor Cortes delivered a hesitation pitch, Costas paused, then said: “I’ll show you rock-the-baby. Rock this!” … There’s no studio analyst on the scene today who is both as thoughtful and funny as TBS’ Pedro Martinez. … Those who enjoy clown shows should definitely watch Fox Sports NLCS studio soiree. David (Big Papi) Ortiz has taken the show in a very shticky direction. … On his ESPN-98.7 show, Michael Kay did a professional job of antagonizing Aaron Boone during a Thursday interview. Boone is paid for his appearances on the show. Is the agita worth the payday? … Last Sunday, NBC’s Mike Tirico worked his 200th NFL game (Eagles-Cowboys). Quietly, with little hype, Tirico has become one of the biggest play-by-play voices in the business.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
For beating Alabama in a 52-49 thriller. The win broke the Vols’ 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. It also came through the triple-time offense of second-year head coach Josh Heupel, a cat who was downgraded by some fans and alumni because he wasn’t a big enough name to run the show in Knoxville. Now the suits will start worrying if they can keep him — and pay him.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: NFL SCHEDULING GNOMES
It’s not an easy task putting the puzzle, that is the NFL schedule, together. Nonetheless, the league schedulers blew it big-time, penciling in the boring Broncos for seven standalone national telecasts in 2022. Time to bring out the erasers.
DOUBLE TALK
What Robert Saleh said: “He [Elijah Moore] is fine. He’s a competitive young man. He wants to contribute. I’ve got no problem with Elijah.”
What Robert Saleh meant to say: “Why is this kid trying to mess up a good thing? I think I’m getting a headache.”
Magic feel for Jalen Suggs after latest injury: ‘Heart goes out to the kid’
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second down-to-the-wire loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left Friday’s game in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained the ankle and that he’d get evaluated further once they got back to Orlando Saturday for their home opener against the Boston Celtics at Amway Center.
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
“My heart goes out to the kid,” said coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s continued to put the work in despite injuries. He’s doing the work with the film. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.”
Suggs wasn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8-of-11, 4-of-6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why Young struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-of-7 and 0-of-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He was also active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7-of-24, 4-of-11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough, like you said, seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
Suggs’ status wasn’t known as of Saturday morning, making it unclear if he’d miss time.
In the long run, the Magic are confident Suggs will be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is feeling in his life’s form ahead of the World Cup and thriving from competing in England with Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope
Jordan Pickford believes he is heading into the World Cup in the shape of his life and thriving with the competition he now has for his place in England.
The Everton goalkeeper was Gareth Southgate’s first-choice keeper between the sticks and helped his country reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final.
He now has serious competition for his place with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale who hasn’t been wrong since joining the Gunners last year.
Nick Pope has also been excellent for Newcastle this season and came on in Pickford’s absence for the Three Lions in their last two games before the World Cup in September.
However, it would be a big surprise if Pickford weren’t number one in Qatar, given his reliability for Everton and for Southgate.
And Pickford admits he will enter the World Cup next month full of confidence having been a model of consistency for club and country over the past few years.
Speaking to talkSPORT’s Micky Gray in an exclusive interview, the Everton star said: “I feel my own form has been good.
“I think I’ve continued and been consistent for the past two years now and I’m still striving to get better and better.
“I feel like I started well, unfortunately I missed the games against England and a game against West Ham due to injury.
“But I worked hard to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.
“My own form is good and I keep building and building and every game I’m ready for.”
When asked if he was in the best shape of his career, he replied: “The most consistent over the last two or three years, yes.”
England have never had so many solid options in goal, but Pickford are embracing the competition they now have at international level.
“You always want competition. I thrive on competition. It pushes me to get better,” he said.
“If they push you, I have to take the next step, so they have to push you even further.
“For me it’s just about being the best, having a good group of goalkeepers for England, because we always want the best for each other. I think we’re all okay with that, if it’s Popey, Rammers, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, we’ve got plenty.
“It’s just about being the best I can be and the guys keep pushing me to get better. I really appreciate that competitive pressure behind me.
Pickford is already one of England’s most successful goalkeepers, and he believes his experience of dealing with high-pressure moments in previous tournaments will stand him in good stead in Qatar.
“Being a young boy from Washington and growing up making his England debut is your dream,” he continued.
“I have 45 caps now and I’ve come a long way and worked hard for it.
“To be in the final, to be in the semi-finals in two big tournaments, it puts a lot of pressure on you and I feel like I’m handling that well. But it’s about continuing, improving, never being just happy to reach a final or a semi-final, it’s about winning it and being in a winning team, and I think with this English team we have this great opportunity.”
And what about England’s chances of glory this winter?
“I’m really confident,” Pickford said. “We have a great squad, we felt like we were beaten in the final and semi-final.
“We had this disappointment and this defeat by not going all the way, by not getting the winner’s medal.
“I think you can only learn from this, you can learn from the negatives.
“We know what defeat looks like now, so it’s about us being a group and stepping up and going all the way.
“We know there’s so much competition in the World Cup, but when we’re in our A game I feel like we’re a top team.”
Mike Preston: For Ravens team lacking identity, game vs. Browns will be a true test of character | COMMENTARY
The Ravens are still searching for their identity on both offense and defense, but a defining moment of the 2022 season will come Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
It’s a character game.
A week ago, the Ravens (3-3) dominated the New York Giants for nearly four quarters, but they were penalized 10 times for 74 yards and committed two turnovers in the last six minutes in a 24-20 loss.
The defeat was embarrassing and humiliating, especially since the Ravens were beaten by much-maligned quarterback Daniel Jones.
“Our attitude … we’re pissed off about losing — everyone is,” Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Our fans are pissed off and all of us are pissed off, but at the same time, we can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to move on here and get focused on the Browns. And the young guys, they’re dialed in, as well. Everybody is focusing up. We’re just ready to go out there and put on a show, because we’re so mad — real talk.”
Every season has moments like this, when a team either shows grit and perseverance after a tough loss or the players shrink and curl into the fetal position. The Ravens need to show some resolve.
They are playing at home, where two weeks ago they ended a five-game losing streak at M&T Bank Stadium. They are playing an AFC North opponent, a team built in their own likeness with the league’s No. 1 rushing attack. The Browns (2-4) also trail the Ravens by a game in the division race.
“I think the only frustrations I sense is that we know how good we can be, and we know that a lot of these issues are self-inflicted,” Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “When you are your own biggest enemy, I think that’s really something that can frustrate anyone. We know how much talent we have on this team, and we’re going to pull it together. That’s kind of the frustration everyone has.”
This is a good time for such a test. After facing the Browns, the Ravens have a short week of preparation with basically one day of practice before travelling to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
But after meeting the Buccaneers (3-3), the Ravens play at the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on “Monday Night Football,” have a bye week and then face a run of losing teams including the Carolina Panthers (1-5), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4), Denver Broncos (2-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4). A win against Cleveland would give the Ravens some confidence before taking on future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, and then maybe they can halt their current pattern of win-loss, win-loss, win-loss … which puts them near .500 at the end of the season.
That may or may not be good enough to get into the postseason, but the Ravens don’t want to sweat it. It all starts with a game against the Browns at a time when the Ravens are in search of their own identity.
In the previous three seasons under offensive coordinator Greg Roman, the Ravens were known as a running team, but they haven’t been as dominant on the ground this year. All teams strive for balance, but the good ones have a go-to strength in a time of need.
Are the Ravens a running team (157 carries) or a passing one (181 attempts)? They signed speedy veteran receiver DeSean Jackson this week, which is amusing because the Ravens have a history of bringing in receivers past their prime. If Lamar Jackson had been more accurate in the last three games, Devin Duvernay would have three more touchdown catches and fellow wideout Tylan Wallace and tight end Mark Andrews would each have one, and there would be no need for the former Philadelphia Eagles star.
On defense, the Ravens are having a similar identity crisis. Under former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, the Ravens were pressure oriented, which left their cornerbacks exposed in one-on-one matchups. In crunch time, Martindale would blitz from anywhere on the field.
It’s different with first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. He is mixing and matching but doesn’t seem to have a major strength, especially with so many injuries in the secondary. It’s hard to tell if the Ravens are playing more zone or more man-to-man coverage. They seem confused at times, which is why they have allowed three fourth-quarter comebacks this season, including four touchdowns in a Week 2 meltdown against the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens are prepared to move on and face Cleveland running back Nick Chubb, who leads the league in rushing with 649 yards and has seven touchdowns on 110 carries.
“The thing about Nick Chubb is his downhill [style] is just a combination of explosiveness and power,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “You’re not going to throw an arm in there, you’re not going to throw a shoulder in there, an elbow or something like that, and knock him down. You have to bring everything you’ve got. You have to wrap him up, and then everyone else has to come too, because he’s going to be running and bringing it 100 miles an hour with a lot of power.”
The Browns also have a strong offensive line and are extremely athletic on the defensive front with ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney. But Cleveland has lost three straight since starting 2-1, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been inconsistent. That’s usually a big deal, except the Ravens lost to Jones last week.
But that’s all irrelevant to the Ravens now. They want to win. They need to win.
Their character is at stake.
News
Sainted: May you receive the same kindness you showed my husband
Sainted
Sainted to the guests and staff at Kowalski’s in White Bear Lake on Monday morning, Oct. 17.
My husband has a condition that affects his mobility; sometimes it can worsen dramatically within a short period of time. Earlier this week I had him at Kowalski’s to enjoy a Starbucks coffee while I shopped. As he tried to navigate the short walk into and around the store he suddenly could barely move his legs. The kindness, patience and respect by everyone in the vicinity as he inched his way forward helped him maintain his dignity; something very important to a senior who is very aware of his disability.
May all of you, and the seniors you love, be the recipient of the same kindness that you showed my husband.
Barbara Romstad, White Bear Lake
Sainted
Thanks to everyone who attended and helped with the luncheon on Oct. 13 for the remaining members of Stillwater’s Korean War-era H & H Last Man’s Club. It was a fitting tribute to the club members being honored and, with more than 65 community and military leaders present, it also marked the conclusion of a remarkable 136-year tradition in Stillwater.
The Korean War is sometimes referred to as a “forgotten war.” We are grateful that the service of these particular Stillwater veterans was not forgotten. A special thanks to Richard and Judy Anderson of the Lowell Inn, whose generosity made the event possible.
Jack Johnson and Mike Polehna, co-hosts of the H & H Last Man’s Club 69th Annual Reunion Luncheon
Sainted
To the Inver Grove Heights Fire Department for the terrific Open House on Sunday Oct. 16 at the new headquarters on Courthouse Boulevard. How proud and thankful we are of all the service people who keep us safe.
They welcomed us into an informative, enlightening experience. The setup, the demonstrations of the equipment and participation of adults and children of all ages was very impressive. Citizens of our community should all be appreciative of who they are and what they do.
Barbara Scheuble, Inver Grove Heights
Sainted
I want to give a big Sainted to my great friend Lisa O. She drove me to Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater this past Tuesday for my surgery and stayed the entire time with me. She picked up my prescriptions for me. She got me home and got me all settled in. I can never thank her enough for her help.
Laura McGinn, St. Paul
