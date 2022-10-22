Un Urges World Court To Look Into Occupation Of Palestine — Rt World News

Todd Bensman is Senior National Security Fellow for the Center for Immigration Studies and author of “Overrun: How Joe Biden Unleashed the Greatest Border Crisis in US History.” Previously, he served nine years as a senior intelligence analyst for the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

All it took was the arrival of 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard to wake Democrats and the mainstream media to the reality of America’s historic and transformational immigration crisis.

Who knew?

It took them 19 months, dating back to the start of the Biden administration, to be pulled from their partisan fog to recognize the magnitude of this humanitarian catastrophe.

It’s sickening, but here we are.

On Monday, the New York Times reluctantly published an article that used the “H” word to describe “the historic pace of undocumented immigrants entering the country.”

It’s a pace that would have seemed totally unacceptable to generations of Democrats, until recently.

This week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) finally released August statistics showing the raw numbers: more than 2.15 million immigrant encounters at the southern border, between October 2021 and August 2022.

The Biden presidency could easily end with seven million or more new migrants to America – a population larger than the size of Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

The full reporting period, which extends through September, will likely end with 2.35 million encounters.

By definition, an encounter occurs whenever a Border Patrol agent physically catches an individual attempting to enter the country illegally, so a migrant can be countered multiple times.

These numbers are literally off the charts.

2.15 million encounters is the highest number since the Eisenhower administration began keeping records in 1960.

It’s also a significant increase from 1.7 million encounters during Biden’s first term – and even that was a record at the time.

For comparison, between 2010 and 2016, Border Patrol handled less than 500,000 encounters and never exceeded 400,000 in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

In total, the 17,000 Border Patrol agents have had to process immigrants about 4 million times since Biden became president.

And while millions have been stopped at the border, millions more have entered America – and they will continue to do so.

The Biden administration itself has legally paroled some 1.4 million family members and unaccompanied minors in America bound only by the promise that they will one day report to immigration authorities.

Add to that at least 900,000 other “getaways,” which is a slang term once used only by Border Patrol agents to describe individuals they suspect may have evaded capture.

The problem of “getaways” has become so pronounced that it is now part of the official lexicon.

Adding these two groups together, a total of at least 2.3 million illegal immigrants have entered America since Biden took office.

2.15 million encounters is the highest number since the Eisenhower administration began keeping records in 1960.

On Monday, the New York Times reluctantly published an article that used the “H” word to describe “the historic pace of undocumented immigrants entering the country.” (Above) Migrants at the border in downtown El Paso, Texas, US, September 21, 2022

In that trend, and there’s no indication it won’t, a second half of Biden’s term could push that number to around five million or more.

If the administration follows through on its promise to lift Trump-era pandemic-related ‘Title 42’, which accelerated the deportation of migrants in the interest of public health, then up to 540,000 migrants a month could flow, according to the intelligence services. community estimates.

In that case, the Biden presidency could easily end with seven million or more new migrants to America – a population larger than the size of Los Angeles and Chicago combined.

To put this unprecedented migration into even sharper perspective, consider that in nearly six decades, 12 million legal immigrants were admitted to the United States through Ellis Island in New York’s Hudson Harbor.

At its peak, these numbers reached 1,004,756 in 1907, an average of 84,000 legal immigrants per month.

Under Biden, the average is 139,000 illegal immigrants per month.

Clearly, America has grown since the waves of migrants across Ellis Island stopped, but the current period clearly rivals that transformative era in American history.

Ordinary Americans are already paying a heavy price.

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the immigration policy think tank Center for Immigration Studies, estimates the lifetime tax cost of illegal aliens Biden has let in so far at more than $100 billion.

This is in addition to the $140 billion a year that taxpayers already bear for longer-term illegal alien population benefits and services.

But these are not the only costs.

To put this unprecedented migration into even sharper perspective, consider that in nearly six decades, 12 million legal immigrants were admitted to the United States through Ellis Island in New York’s Hudson Harbor. (Above) Migrants climb through a fence in the desert at the foot of the Baboquivari Mountains after being apprehended on Thursday, September 8, 2022, near Sasabe, Arizona, by US Border Patrol agents

Probably the very realm of civic life where most Americans will first and most viscerally feel the impact of Biden’s border crisis will be in schools.

A 1982 Supreme Court ruling required that minors be enrolled in public school regardless of immigration status, cost or hardship.

In the Austin Independent School District, teachers staged protests in April 2022 to draw attention to an influx of 400 immigrant teenage students from Central American countries to the campus of International High School and the Eastside Early College High School. Teachers complained that they were left to teach in hallways and lecture halls.

In and around New York, a major surge of 5,000 immigrant children swept through four counties in a single 11-month period through August 2021, placing an additional $139 million burden on New York taxpayers to educate them.

This is the story all over the country. Health and Human Services reported that 107,742 unaccompanied children were released to sponsors in the United States from October 2021 to July 2022.

Los Angeles County took in 4,579 children, Miami-Dade County in Florida took in 2,306, and Harris County in Texas took in 7,170.

It is impossible to determine from available public records exactly how many immigrant children were enrolled in public schools across the country.

But taking into account the influx of migrants under the Biden and Trump administrations, nearly two million have likely been added to the country’s 49.5 million students in public schools, a four percent increase over four years. , according to my estimate.

Long before frustrated Republican governors tried to force Northern Democrats to ‘please just pay attention to what happens to all of us’, no one said a word on the roaring treadmill that had already transported and transported several hundred thousand border workers. crossers to cities all over America.

This machine is running at full speed even now, pouring a biblical deluge of foreign nationals into schools, homeless shelters, jobs and welfare lines across America.

If liberal America listened for just a minute to what Republican governors are trying to say, they would know that millions more are on the way, making an already serious crisis even more serious.

Maybe if they opened their ears and their eyes, they’d join Republicans in normal civil discourse on whether this new permanent condition is what everyone really wants.

And if it’s sustainable.