Finance
Viral Marketing Strategies and Techniques
Any online business can achieve great results by utilizing clever viral marketing strategies and techniques. Viral Internet marketing, one of the most efficient forms of advertising today, has the potential to pass on the message of your online business to others with minimal effort. It is a word of mouth manner of website promotion that is virtually free of cost.
A Variety of Interesting Advertising Techniques
Viral marketing is a powerful means of advertising. Some of the most popular online marketing strategies include:
– Article promotion
– Viral emails
– Forums
– Blogs
– E-book advertising
– Viral software and scripts
– Affiliate programs
Article writing and publishing is one of the most popular techniques used by online marketers to get excellent exposure – both short and long term. You can submit the articles related to your products and services in newsletters, press releases, social networking sites, discussion boards, forums, social book marking sites and other online resources.
Elements of Viral Advertising
Build a marketing strategy with the following basic elements to promote your products and services:
– Give away free products or services – this is an effective method to create faster results
– Exploit common motivations and behaviors – take advantage of common human motivations to be popular on the search engines.
– The host server used for viral marketing must be prepared enough to handle rapid traffic within a short period of time.
– Utilize pre-existing communication networks – place the message in the existing close network of friends, associates and family to yield better results.
– Take advantage of others’ resources to place links on other websites.
– Provide effortless transfer to others – use emails, podcasts, websites, graphics, software download or videos to transfer your marketing messages. Keep the transfer short and simple for maximum effect.
Benefit from Internet Marketing Firms
Harness the power of Internet marketing firms to implement viral advertising for your business website. With their long term experience and professional expertise, such firms will be able to adopt the ideal marketing strategy for your business.
Finance
Medical Coding Careers for College Graduates
As part of the health information sector of the medical industry, medical coders apply codes to the computerized records of patients. Each diagnosis, medical procedure or other service rendered by heath care professionals has a specially designed code required by private or public insurance companies for determining payment. Medical coders learn the protocol for assigning thousands of different system codes used by private medical practices or large public hospitals. Medical industries use different types of procedural codes depending on the size of the facility.
Your Education Background
Students desiring a career in medical coding usually acquire at least an associate’s degree from a community college or university. Required classes include anatomy, physiology and medical terminology, along with computer database management. Other necessary courses include pharmacology, healthcare ethics and law along with insurance compliance, abuse and fraud. During their education, students learnCurrent Procedure Technology codes, the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System and ICD-9 codes. Improving employment options or for obtaining supervisory positions requires that students pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree.
Experienced medical coders obtain additional credentials by taking the Certified Coding Specialist certification exam. Coders taking this exam typically have experience working with records from various areas within a hospital including emergency services, general admissions and surgical suites. Physician-based is another type of accreditation that medical coders can pursue if they are seeking employment in clinics, physician’s offices or similar medical facilities.
Becoming a Registered Coding Technician
Medical coders who are ambitious to broaden their responsibilities eventually become registered health information technicians. A registered health information technician, or RHIT, generally acquires a bachelor’s degree and has experience working in a hospital setting. This position offers the opportunity for advancement into managerial levels. RHIT take responsibility for ensuring that computer systems contain accurate and complete medical records. The technicians also code disease processes and medical procedures for payment reimbursement.
Medical Codes that Employers Need You to Know
The American Medical Association developed the Current Procedure Terminology or CPT codes, which consist of five digit numerical codes applied to procedures performed in a physician’s office. The AMA also developed the alpha-numeric codes known as the Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System or the HCPCS. Medical coders use this system for medical products, services and supplies provided beyond typical outpatient procedures and not covered by CPT codes. Both coding categories regularly receive updates throughout the year.
During the late 1970s, the World Health Organization, commonly referred to as the WHO, developed a coding system known as ICD-9 codes. Many countries consider the ICD-9 system obsolete and use the updated ICD-10 version. Used internationally, ICD codes serve as the standard for health management systems and the WHO rely on the system for statistics relating to general public diseases and health problems.
Your Responsibilities in Medical Coding
Coders generally hold full time positions and work around 40 hours per week during the day if employed by clinics, nursing homes, physician’s offices or outpatient medical centers. When employed by hospitals or facilities open 24 hours per day, coders may work shifts occurring during the day, afternoon or night. In hospitals or specialty clinics, medical coders might specialize in specific areas that include cardiology, emergency medicine or hematology.
Besides conventional medical facilities, coders might find employment at consulting firms, home healthcare facilities, insurance companies or law firms. Some medical coders acquire advanced degrees, take business courses and establish private businesses from a home office working for a number of companies. Starting salaries for medical coders average around $38,000 annually. However, salary largely depends on location, education and experience of the coder along with required responsibilities.
Finance
Meta Tag Optimization Services – Web Marketing Services
Meta Tags have been in and out of favor by Web designers and webmasters over the years. Even today, many believe that certain meta tags are not useful and optimization and structuring them for search engines is unwarranted. We believe that meta tags are not only worthwhile, but are an important factor in search engine ranking.
Title Tag – The Title Tag is one of the most important factors for your Website. It tells the searchers and also the “search engine spiders” what your website is about. It is one of the main criteria the search engine algorithms use in indexing your website. It should be limited to no more than 70 characters.
Meta Description Tag – The description tag is the meta tag that many people feel search engines pay little attention to. Many just throw in a sentence or two about their website, products or services. We believe that the description tag also plays an import role in search engine ranking and to attract website traffic. It can be between 150 to 200 characters in length. You should include your keywords in descriptive sentences and provide information relevant to your website. When searchers find a “Title” that seems interesting, they often take a second or two to scan the description. If the description is a smattering of jumbled words or incomplete sentences they probably will skip the website. Make sure your description meta tags are informative and readable.
Alt Tag – This tag is often forgotten today. Search engine spiders cannot read pictures and will just pass them as they crawl a website. It is important to include an alt tag or short “picture” title for all pictures on your website. This will then help your site as it is crawled, and improve your website ranking in the search engines.
meta Robots Tag – This meta tag is still used often today. It tells the search engine spiders to either follow a link through or not to index certain parts of your website. A “no follow” prevents links from being crawled and a “no index” prevents a page from being indexed.
Other Meta Tags – There are other meta tags, but these four meta tags (The Title Tag, The Description Tag, The Alt Tag and The Robot Tag ) are the only ones that are really important today. You should address meta tag optimization the same way you would address optimization of your web page content.
Finance
Lung Cancer – Symptoms & Treatments
Cancer is a class of diseases characterized by out of control cell growth. Lung cancer occurs when this uncontrolled cell growth begins in one or both lungs. The lungs are two large spongy organs located inside the chest cavity. Air is breathed into the trachea and moves down two tubes called bronchi, each going to a lung. Lung cancer occurs most often in adults between the ages of 40 and 70 who have smoked cigarettes for at least 20 years.
Over 1,400 Victorians are diagnosed with every year. Only about 2% of those diagnosed with lung cancer that has spread to other areas of the body are alive five years after the diagnosis, although the survival rates are diagnosed at a very early stage are higher with approximately 49% surviving for five years or longer.
There are different types of lung cancer, depending on which cells are affected. The two main types are:
1. Small cell carcinom
Around 15 per cent are small cell carcinomas. This type of cancer spreads early and shows few early symptoms.
2. Non-small cell carcinoma
These cancers affect the cells that line the main bronchi.
Some lung tumors are metastatic from cancers elsewhere in the body. The lungs are a common site for metastasis. Since lung cancer tends to spread or metastasize very early in its course, it is a very life-threatening cancer and one of the most difficult cancers to treat. While lung cancer can spread to any organ in the body.
Symptoms are varied depending upon where and how widespread the tumor is. Warning signs of lung cancer are not always present or easy to identify. Lung cancer symptoms may take years before appearing, usually after the disease is in an advanced stage.
Below is the following symptoms of lung cancer include:
1. Pain in the chest shoulder or back from coughing
2. A cough that does not go away or gets worse over time
3. Breathlessness and swallowing
4. Recurring pneumonia or chest infections
5. Wheezing or hoarseness may signal blockage
6. Unexplained weight loss
Lung cancer is categorized into stages according to its spread. This helps the doctors to decide on appropriate treatments. The treatments also depend on the type of cancer, age, health status and additional personal characteristics. As there is usually no single treatment for cancer, patients often receive a combination of therapies and palliative care. More than one type of therapy may be prescribed.
Although the diagnostic techniques provided important information, extracting cancer cells and looking at them under a microscope is the only absolute way to diagnose lung cancer. This procedure is called a biopsy. If the biopsy confirms lung cancer, a pathologist will determine whether it is non-small cell or small cell.
Small cell lung cancer has two stages which is:
1. In the limited stage, the tumor exists in one lung and in nearby lymph nodes.
2. In the extensive stage, the tumor has infected the other lung as well as other organs in the body.
For non-small cell lung cancer, these stages are labeled from I to IV. The lower numbers indicate earlier stages where the cancer has spread less:
1. Stage I is when the tumor is found only in one lung and in no lymph nodes.
2. Stage II is when the cancer has spread to the lymph nodes surrounding the infected lung.
3. Stage III is when the cancer has spread to lymph nodes around the trachea, chest wall and diaphragm on the same side as the infected lung.
4. Stage IV is when the cancer has spread to lymph nodes on the other lung or in the neck.
5. Stage IV is when the cancer has spread throughout the rest of the body and other parts of the lungs.
As with most cancers, the results are best if the cancer is diagnosed in its earliest stages. However, some lung cancers aren’t diagnosed until they are quite advanced. Treatment may then be limited to easing the symptoms. Treatment decisions depend on whether SCLC or NSCLC. Treatment options include:
1. Chemotherapy is an anti cancer drugs are given to stop cancer cells from multiplying. This treatment is most effective for small cell carcinoma.
2. Surgery to remove the affected part of the lung or an entire lung. This offers the best chance of cure if the cancer has not spread beyond the lungs.
3. Radiotherapy use of x-rays to target and kill cancer cells. It may be used against some early stage lung cancers and to stop cancer in the lymph nodes from spreading further.
4. Targeted therapy is use of small molecules, often in tablet form that may be used after chemotherapy.
5. Clinical trials is a participation in a clinical trial that investigates the safety and effectiveness of novel drugs may be offered.
Cancers that are closely linked to certain behaviors are the easiest to prevent. If you are a current tobacco user, quitting can still greatly reduce your chances of getting cancer. The most important preventive measure you can take is to quit smoking. Many products such as nicotine gum, nicotine sprays, nicotine inhalers have been successfully used to help people trying to quit smoking.
There are common causes of lung cancer:
1. A person who smokes more than one pack of cigarettes per day has a risk 20-25 times greater than someone who has never smoked.
2. Cigar and pipe smoking increases the risk of lung cancer but not as much as smoking cigarettes.
3. Asbestos fibers are silicate fibers that can persist for a lifetime in lung tissue following exposure to asbestos. The workplace is a common source of exposure to asbestos fibers.
4. Radon gas is a natural chemically inert gas that is a natural decay product of uranium. With an estimated 12% deaths attributable to radon gas.
5. Air pollution from vehicles, industry, and power plants can raise the likelihood of developing lung cancer in exposed individuals
Screening techniques are designed to find cancer at the earliest stage so that the most treatment options are available. This cancer are detected in the late stages of the disease after they have spread and are harder to treat. Possible lung cancer screening tests include analysis of sputum cells, fiberoptic examination of bronchial passages and low-dose spiral CT scans.
Cancer and cancer treatments can make a person feel too tired to exercise. However, studies show that, physical activity can boost the energy levels of a person who has cancer.
Regular exercise improves functioning of the immune system and may increase survival rates in some cases. Aim for five to 20 minutes of moderate intensity exercise on most days of the week. But do not exercise without your doctor’s knowledge and support because inappropriate exercise may be harmful.
Get more information about cancer here, Treatments For Cancer
Finance
Getting Your Venture Lease Approved
Each year venture capitalists fund more than 2,500 start-up companies in the U.S. Many of these companies try to conserve their equity capital by approaching venture-leasing firms to secure equipment financing. By obtaining lease financing, these savvy firms are able to use their equity capital for high-impact activities like recruiting key personnel, product development, and expanding their marketing efforts.
What are the qualities that make some start-ups more attractive than others to venture lessors? Here are ten factors that most venture lessors evaluate to decide which start-ups to finance:
Caliber of the Management Team
Most venture lessors consider the start-up’s management team to be the most critical success factor for the venture. Though it can be challenging to quickly evaluate management talent, there are several qualities that venture lessors consider. They look for experienced managers with high integrity and a proven history of business performance.
Quality of the Venture Capital Sponsors
Another important factor for most venture lessors is the quality of the start-up’s venture capital sponsors. Venture lessors look for experienced venture capitalists with successful investment performance over a number of years. The venture capitalists should also have good reputations for dealing fairly with creditors serving their portfolio companies. Before entering new lease arrangements, most venture lessors verify that the start-ups’ venture capital sponsors are actively supporting them.
Soundness of the Business Plan
Successful start-ups usually have compelling, well-articulated business plans. Lessors look for signs that the start-ups have promising market opportunities, clear and credible projections, and reliable financial statements.
Cash Position /Monthly Burn Rate
A yardstick used by many venture lessors to measure risk is the start-up’s projected cash consumption rate. The ratio of available cash to the start-up’s monthly burn rate is a useful measure. It crudely determines how long the start-up can last before a new equity round is needed. The lessor views a transaction as less risky if the start-up can make full payments during a significant portion of the lease term without raising additional equity. Most lessors look for a ratio that supports at least 9 – 12 months of the start-up’s operation.
Equipment Quality
The quality and intended use of the equipment is an important factor for most venture lessors. Most lessors look for transactions involving equipment that is essential to the start-up’s operation. Additionally, the equipment should have acceptable collateral value and be readily re-marketable in the equipment aftermarket.
Product Prospects and Revenue Track Record
If the start-up is in the development stage and has yet to sell products, venture lessors generally look for products capable of establishing a strong market position. If the start-up’s product is already in distribution, lessors look for strong monthly or quarterly revenue growth. A poor reception of the product in the early stages, when measured against the business plan, can often signal a faulty product launch or faulty product concept.
Valuation History
A valuation history records the share prices of stock sold to investors by the start-up. Unless there is a good explanation, most lessors look for significant share price appreciation over successive offering rounds. The assumption is that the start-up is making steady and significant progress in its development, which will be reflected in rising share values.
Balance Sheet Strength
Venture lessors usually evaluate a start-up’s working capital to ensure that the start-up can make payments when due. Along with an analysis of the start-up’s burn rate, lessors use traditional working capital measures like the current and quick ratios. Lessors also look for other signs of balance sheet strength, such as: low to moderate leverage; positive tangible net worth (inclusive of subordinated debt); and minimum paid-in capital of $7 – $10 million.
Outside Professional Involvement
Most venture lessors view the involvement of reputable and successful outside board members as a positive factor for start-ups. A reputable CPA firm, law firm, institutional partners and/or service providers are also viewed by lessors as positive. These professionals can bring valuable expertise and contacts that can help the new venture to succeed.
Payment Performance
As with more traditional lessees, venture-leasing companies frown upon poor lessee payment histories. Most venture lessors expect lessees to have satisfactory payment histories, unless good explanations can be offered. Like other vendors, satisfactory payment of bills by customers is where the rubber meets the road. Whether the lessee is a start-up or a Fortune 500 company, most lessors view prompt payment as sacrosanct.
While venture lessors use additional factors to make their credit decisions, these ten factors seem to be used universally. Though most of these factors are subjective, they have stood the test of time for venture lessors in making informed and reasonable credit decisions.
Finance
Cell Phone Reverse Number Search – Use a Phone Number to Find the Owner of a Mobile Phone
If you are one of numerous people on the internet who are searching because they found a strange phone number then you may be feeling frustrated because of the difficulty of being able to get information. There are a lot of different reasons that people try discovering the name of a caller. For some, the reason is just wanting to know who is calling them. For others its for the security of knowing who their spouse is talking to on the phone. Some people want to avoid sales people. A cell phone reverse number search will let you use a phone number to find the owner of the mobile phone.
There are a several ways to look for a number, if the number is from a residential or business line you can use a free resource. Using a website such as the online white pages or doing a general search in Google can help you find the number because residential and business numbers are in the public domain and are widely available.
If the number is from a mobile phone then a free resource will not work because these numbers are not in the public domain and are not widely available. To find these numbers you will need to use a paid service.
For a few dollars you can use a paid service that has the latest data that you need such as the name and address of the owner of the cell phone. A paid service will also offer you option to do a one time or multiple searches for a low cost.
Finance
DS1 Line Providers and DS3 Bandwidth
Businesses today need fast, reliable communication and many of them use DS1 to achieve this. DS1 is their solution to provide the phone service as well as office networking that is necessary to run their businesses. This connection is widely used in the business world. It is also known as T1, but DS1 is actually used over the T1 line.
There are many different options for DS1 services, such as lines for the Internet or for voice over phone use. There is also a service called an integrated DS1 line that provides both Internet and voice service. If a business needs to provide online accessibility to employees, a DS1 line can be used for 20 to 50 users. Point-to-point access is another feature of this type of connection. A full line is a dedicated line for 20 to 50 users that can also be used for a point-to-point access.
Sometimes businesses only need part of the DS1 line, and if this is the case they need a fractional line. This provides only part of the full line, but is a dedicated line for 5 to 20 users which is just right for small businesses. If the smaller business needs to provide Internet access and also voice communication capabilities, then an integrated line is the solution for them. This provides a dedicated line for 5 to 30 users plus voice lines.
Another solution that this type of communication line provides is the voice line. It has 1.5 mbps voice DS1 to give up to 24 users the phone access that you need for your business. An additional alternative solution is the bonded line. A bonded line is dedicated lines for over 50 users and high bandwidth applications. It can also be used for point-to-point access.
There are many websites that can provide quotes for the cost of a DS1 line for a business. Most of them will deal directly with the providers and some will even negotiate rates as they make arrangements for their client. Using one of these providers is simple and is usually the best way to get a good rate since they act as the mediator. They often have arrangements with providers that ensure the best rate for their customer. To receive a quote on services, interested customers simply complete a simple form online that lets the company know what the business needs. The company can then recommend which DS1 service is best for that business. If the business wants to proceed, they can then get a quote for the best price from the provider.
Most providers are able to provide quotes for larger businesses that require DS3 lines. DS3 is the solution for larger businesses that require more bandwidth so that greater numbers of employees can be on the phone or browsing the Internet at the same time. DS3 offers the same options as DS1, and the company that you decide to go with as your provider can tell you which of the connection options will be best for keeping your business working. DS3 is affordable and it is available up to 99 percent, meaning very little downtown for a business. Because these lines are high priority for providers, they are maintained and repaired as a high priority. DS3 providers can also save money by aggregating T1 and DS1 services that are already being used by the business.
Viral Marketing Strategies and Techniques
Soucheray: A reminder that it doesn’t have to be this way
Medical Coding Careers for College Graduates
Meta Tag Optimization Services – Web Marketing Services
Lung Cancer – Symptoms & Treatments
Working Strategies: Modernizing thank-you note etiquette
Getting Your Venture Lease Approved
Cell Phone Reverse Number Search – Use a Phone Number to Find the Owner of a Mobile Phone
Mike Lupica: The Yankees aren’t just any franchise, and not even making it to the World Series just isn’t good enough
DS1 Line Providers and DS3 Bandwidth
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym