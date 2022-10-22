News
Vogue has “no intention” of working with Kanye West again
A Vogue spokesperson told Page Six exclusively on Friday that neither the magazine nor its editor Anna Wintour has any plans to work with Kanye West again after his anti-Semitic rants and support for the White Lives Matter cause.
Wintour, 72, has a long and close relationship with the rapper-turned-designer, 45. She first invited him to her annual Met Gala in 2009 before featuring him and ex-wife Kim Kardashian on the cover in 2014 after they married.
Last month, Wintour modeled the Yeezy founder’s new sunglasses line in press images sent in to promote the sunglasses – even after publicly bullying Kardashian online about their children.
And then on October 4, Wintour sent his longtime close friend, Baz Luhrmann, to film the reconciliation between West and one of his editors, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, after he mocked her fashion sense because that she had criticized him for wearing a White Lives Matter. T-shirt during her fashion show in Paris.
But on Friday, sources told us that fashion royalty was finally ready to release the Grammy winner after he made a series of staggering threats against the Jewish people, then aggressively doubled down on them after getting the opportunity to apologize.
“Anna has had enough,” an insider told Us, adding, “She made it very clear to Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle.”
The 61-year-old revealed during his appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore…
It’s unclear exactly what this will mean in practice – whether, for example, Vogue’s website simply won’t feature images of its fashion shows – but at the very least, it looks like it won’t. no longer welcome at the Met Gala and that he will no longer be featured on the cover of the magazine.
Also on Friday, fashion house Balenciaga said it would no longer work with West.
New York Post
News
Former lottery pick Kevin Knox takes responsibility for shortcomings in NY
Kevin Knox isn’t passing the blame on his unsuccessful Knicks tenure.
Now on his third team with the Pistons, Knox, the former Knicks lottery pick, said he flubbed the chance from Tom Thibodeau before the trade last season.
“I had my fair opportunity. I didn’t make the best of it, unfortunately,” Knox said. “But it is what it is. You got to learn from it.”
Knox, 23, was dealt as a salary filler to the Hawks for Cam Reddish, ending his 3 ½ season stint in New York that started with great hope. Briefly, Knox represented the franchise’s top prospect as the ninth overall pick and Rookie of the Month in 2018.
However, Knox never shook his reputation as a poor defender with a low motor. His playing time dipped every season and Knox was cut from the rotation under Thibodeau.
Knox’s trajectory fell well behind the player immediately drafted after him by the Suns, Mikal Bridges.
“Guys make changes. Teams make changes. Bring new guys in. I put it all on me. I got to work harder,” said a noticeably stronger Knox. “Play better defense. All the narratives they created. I put it all on me.”
“It was a long time ago,” Knox added about being criticized for his defense and effort. “Two or three years ago. It feels like it was yesterday. It is what it is. I’m going to change the narrative.”
The overall tenure was a disappointment, but Knox had some positive moments and highlights. He was the star of his first Summer League in 2018. Then he won Rookie of the Month and dunked on Ben Simmons.
“I had fun playing basketball then,” Knox said.
Knox signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Pistons over the summer, with the first year and half the salary guaranteed. It’s a make-good situation and Knox has a spot in the rotation.
He was also looking forward to facing his former team.
“One hundred percent,” Knox said. “Every game is a chip but this one is one of the most important. Circled in the calendar, for sure.”
KEMBA’S STILL AVAILABLE
Among the three former Knicks on the Pistons, only Knox was expected to play Friday. Alec Burks is still recovering from foot surgery and Nerlens Noel is dealing with foot pain.
The Pistons also traded for Kemba Walker on draft night, but bought out his contract before the season. Detroit coach Dwane Casey said there was never a plan to keep Walker, who was cut from the Knicks rotation last season and sent home.
“No. We understood where Kemba was at that time,” Casey said. “There was a conversation about the buyout. Plus we also just got Jaden Ivey and Cade Cunningham. And also we had Cory Joseph. So we were loaded.”
Walker remains unsigned.
“It’s sort of the nature of the league,” Thibodeau said. “Kemba was a terrific player in this league and he’s a great guy. But the way the league is going, he may get another opportunity. I hope he does. He’s a great guy.”
THE TRADE EVEN MITCHELL THOUGHT HAPPENED
Donovan Mitchell was so convinced he was headed to the Knicks that he told “everybody” and began plotting living arrangements.
“On Sept. 1, I went to sleep like, ‘I’m on the Knicks. I’m going to New York.,’” Mitchell said on the Old Man & The Three podcast. “I’m building a house back home. I was already doing that anyway. So I got to expedite that. We got to get all this stuff figured out.
“That was the moment where I was pretty certain that was going to be the case. Literally, I told everybody, ‘Alright keep this quiet, but this is probably going to happen.’”
The Knicks haggled over draft picks, among other things, and the Cavaliers swooped in to nab the All-Star.
()
News
Is there a “nightmare” COVID variant spreading right now? Here’s what to know for the Chicago area – NBC Chicago
While COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 have been gaining traction in the United States in recent days, another new strain is responsible for an increase in cases in Singapore.
Called the “nightmare” variant in some reports, XBB is the combination of two omicron subvariants – BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.10.75 – and is said to have a “significant growth advantage”, said Dr Maria Van. Kerkhove, infectious disease specialist and technical lead for the COVID-19 response at the World Health Organization.
Van Kerkhove explained that data on the latest strain remains limited, but said the only study conducted with XBB shows “significant immune invasion”. However, is it really different from all the other omicron strains which also seem to be more immuno-invasive?
“We know that this recombinant has a significant growth advantage. All omicron subvariants show increased transmissibility and immune evasion properties,” Van Kerkhove said. “With this XBB recombinant, we have a study based on a pseudo-virus, so not a live virus, which analyzes antibody leakage and shows significant immune evasion. And that concerns us because we have to make sure that the vaccines which are used worldwide will remain effective in preventing serious illness and death.”
In the United States in particular, cases of BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 have increased in recent weeks, both surpassing other recent strains like BF.7 in their spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC data showed that as of the week ending Oct. 22, BQ.1 accounted for 9.4% of recent cases, while BQ1.1 is believed to be responsible for 7.2% of new cases. The figures marked a notable increase from the previous week, when each accounted for 5.7% of recent cases. BF.7 lagged behind the other strains for both one-week periods, the data showed. BF.7 accounted for 5.4% of cases in the week ending October 15 and 6.7% of cases in the week ending October 22.
Van Kerkhove said there were no signs of increased severity in the XBB, BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants, “but it’s very early, and we have very little data to assess that.”
“We have to be prepared for this,” the doctor said. “Countries need to be able to conduct surveillance, deal with the increase in cases and perhaps deal with an increase in hospitalizations. We are not yet seeing a change in severity and our vaccines remain effective, but we must remain vigilant.
Speaking during a Facebook Live Q&A session earlier this week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady explained that one of the subvariants that have been circulating recently is related to the omicron. Because XBB, BQ.1.1, and BQ.1 all have omicron characteristics, the vaccine and treatments for the strain should be effective, at least to some degree.
If a variant unrelated to omicron were to emerge, it could be particularly troubling.
“So I’m less worried about these little ones although I don’t like the faster increase, and I’m more worried if we start to see something, and then not just remembering that we talked about Delta doesn’t have us not helped,” the doctor said.
Arwady noted that seasonal changes could play a role in the rise of new variants.
“The way COVID, like any other virus, mutates, creates new variants, is by spreading,” she previously said. “Every time there is a new COVID infection, the virus has the opportunity to mutate a bit in its genetics. And when we start to see more COVID infections occur, we also start to see more variants It’s just how it works So the fact that we’re heading into colder weather, it doesn’t surprise me at all that we would see more mutations.
White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said it appears the new bivalent COVID boosters, specifically formulated to fight omicron subvariants, are still effective in preventing serious illness and death. dead, even with the new variants emerging. However, he noted that the data was preliminary.
Arwady agreed, encouraging people to take preventive measures with the possibility of a COVID outbreak this winter.
“We’re not in as stable a place as we were six weeks ago…but the best news is that everything is still omicron,” she said. “And so getting your fall 2022 vaccine should give us that extra protection that we will need…remember the updated variant is specifically good for BA.4, BA.5, which is over 80% what we’re seeing right now.”
NBC Chicago
News
Nash ‘thrilled’ to have Joe Harris back: ‘It’s been almost a year’
Nets head coach Steve Nash said he’s “thrilled” to have sharpshooter Joe Harris back in the rotation after a bout with foot soreness on the same leg he underwent two ankle surgeries last season.
“It’s been almost a year, and he’s gone through a really horrible time that, you know, you wouldn’t want to wish on any player, especially Joe with how hard he works and being in his prime and all that. So for me, it’s great to have him in the lineup, and we hope he plays well.”
Harris played his first game since Nov. 14 in the preseason-opener, but then began exhibiting soreness in his left foot and stopped practicing and playing games. He told the Daily News he was hopeful to be back on the court soon, but that he was also expecting to be in a limited capacity.
“It’s also just important for him to get out there and kind of feel it again, (maybe even make some mistakes, maybe) a lot of mistakes,” Nash said. “And that’s important, too, like you gotta go through that process. So just having him back is huge for, you know, our outlook going forward. And obviously, it gives us a little bit more depth.”
CURRY BACK SOON
Nash said sharpshooter Seth Curry “probably just needs a couple more practices” before he can rejoin the rotation.
Curry underwent offseason surgery on a nagging left ankle problem and missed all four of the Nets’ preseason games plus the first two games of the regular season. It doesn’t appear like Curry will play in Sunday’s matchup against the Grizzlies, but Nash said he thinks the combo guard will at least travel to both Memphis and Milwaukee,
“He’s progressing, feeling good about it but still needs a couple more (practices) I’d say,” Nash said. “We can update you if he’s ready or needs more after that.”
SIMMONS IS TOUGH
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse remembers going against Ben Simmons in the 2019 playoffs when his team ultimately advanced and defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He remembers Simmons being “very physical” and really tough.”
“He’s the guy that’s not afraid to put your body on people and hit people and take hits and things like that,” Nurse said. “Also, I think he really gets it up the floor, either via himself or via the throw-ahead. He’s got really good vision in the fast break and he usually can spray it all over. Like he can start coming off the screen and he can find guy on the weak side just as well as he can right in front of him and in transition. That’s one thing.
“At the other end, at the offensive end, he’s big and strong enough to be a like a screener or like a roadblock out there a lot of times too, so you got to make sure you’re ready for him so guys aren’t coming off his actions wide open, because you’re not being attentive enough down there.”
()
News
Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan blocked by federal appeals court
On Friday, a federal appeals court temporarily blocked the Biden administration from moving forward with its student loan forgiveness plan.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted an emergency motion, preventing the federal government from beginning to write off the debt of millions of student borrowers until a new court charge, expected the next week.
The president had planned to start canceling the debt this weekend.
Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit in September to try to stop the movement, arguing it would further hurt the economy.
The Biden administration announced plans in August to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt per borrower for those earning less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for married couples.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block the plan earlier this week through an emergency motion filed with Judge Amy Coney Barrett in a separate case involving a challenge by a group of Wisconsin taxpayers.
President Biden cited the HEROES Act to support his decision, which was passed after 9/11 and gave the executive the power to cancel certain debts relating to the military in an emergency.
The Biden administration says the COVID-19 pandemic is considered an emergency under the law, applying it to student borrowers.
washingtontimes
News
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, OR — An Oregon mayor plans to ban camping on the streets of Portland and move homeless people to city-designated campsites as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. inhabitants.
“The breadth and depth of the homelessness crisis in our city is nothing short of a humanitarian disaster,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said Friday. “We need to bring our dispersed and vulnerable homeless population closer to the services they need.”
The resolution would establish at least three large designated outdoor campsites, with the first opening within 18 months of securing funding. Wheeler did not say when funding would be confirmed or how much the measure would cost.
Designated campsites could initially accommodate up to 125 people and provide access to services such as food, sanitation, garbage collection and mental health and addiction treatment, Wheeler said. The sites could eventually be expanded to serve 500 people.
Oregon’s homelessness crisis has been fueled by a housing shortage, the coronavirus pandemic and high rates of substance abuse.
More than 3,000 people are living homeless in Portland, a 50% jump from 2019, and there are more than 700 encampments across the city, Wheeler said.
The resolution is one of several that Wheeler plans to bring to city council next week, aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness and affordable housing issues.
As part of these measures, social workers would direct people camping on the streets to designated camping sites in the city. Police could issue citations if they refuse to leave, but citations could be removed as part of a “diversion of service program” that would allow people cited for low-level offenses, such as violating the prohibited from camping, receiving mental health or addiction treatment. treatment instead of a prison sentence.
“We want to direct people to the help they need to get off and stay off the streets. That’s the goal,” Wheeler said.
————
Rush is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow Rush on Twitter.
ABC News
News
Biden says 3 universities wanted to name him president, but Jill said no
President Biden claimed on Friday that three universities reached out to gauge his interest in their top jobs after he stepped down as vice president in 2017, but his wife Jill strongly opposed it.
Biden told the story at Delaware State University while talking about his forgiveness of around $400 billion in student debt – saying it was a “true story”.
“True story: when I left the vice-presidency, after Beau’s death, I was no longer going to get involved in politics. So I became a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he said.
“But before that happened, three universities came to me and said they wanted to interview me to consider me as president of the university.”
The idea was off limits with his wife, said Biden, who regularly tells false, embellished or unverifiable stories about himself while trying to connect with his audience.
“My wife, who is a community college teacher, has two master’s degrees. [degrees] and a doctorate. because she’s smarter than me. And she looked at me, she said, ‘If you do this, I’m leaving you,’ Biden continued.
“She said it’s one of the toughest jobs in America, especially if you start arguing in parking spaces and office windows.”
It is unclear which universities may have sought to make Biden their president. The White House did not immediately provide additional information.
Biden’s claim, meanwhile, that he was a “full professor” at the University of Pennsylvania has been ridiculed due to his overt lack of activity.
Biden earned nearly $1 million as an honorary professor at the Philadelphia Ivy League school from February 2017 to April 2019, though he rarely appeared on campus. The cushy gig was part of a $15.6 million financial windfall brought in by the Bidens in 2017 and 2018.
The University of Pennsylvania paid Biden $371,159 in 2017 and $540,484 in 2018 and 2019, according to a Philadelphia Inquirer investigative report.
According to a compilation of Biden’s appearances by the Daily Pennsylvanian, the future president has visited campus at least nine times. One of the visits was a November 2017 event promoting his book “Promise Me, Dad.”
This book does not describe any college attempting to hire Biden as president, although it does describe the University of Delaware, his undergraduate alma mater, asking him to create a public policy center during his second term as vice-president.
Some universities seek to hire former elected officials to be their leaders, even if they have no obvious connection to the institution. The University of Florida, for example, is considering hiring Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) to lead the school, sparking protests on campus against the conservative politician.
New York Post
