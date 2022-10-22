Finance
What is MLM and Network Marketing – An Overview of a Powerful Home Business Model
Have you heard of MLM or network marketing? MLM, or network marketing, can be a powerful home based business vehicle, but it is not generally well understood. It is fraught with misconception and an often tainted reputation on the part of the general public.
If you have heard of MLM or network marketing before, do you think of it in positive terms or do you have a negative perception of the industry? When you hear someone such as Donald Trump, or Robert Kiyosaki, or Jim Rohn suggest network marketing is a terrific home based business vehicle for the average person, what reaction do you have? Which side of the fence are you on and more importantly, why?
If you already participate in network marketing, do you sometimes feel embarrassed to admit it? What is it about your beliefs around network marketing that lead you to have these feelings?
In this article, you’re going to get the straight goods about MLM and network marketing as an industry, how it evolved, and where some of the misconceptions came from. That will allow you to put the feelings or perceptions you have about the network marketing industry into some context, from which you can assess whether or not your feelings and perceptions are valid
Modern MLM and Network Marketing
MLM and network marketing is huge. It is a +$100 billion dollar per year industry which offers an accessible way for the average person to launch a legitimate business with the potential of generating very substantial income. It affords you the opportunity to launch a business on a part-time basis, and grow that into a full-time (or more) income. And it requires the least amount of start-up capital and ongoing operating expense of virtually any legitimate business model.
Paul Zane Pilzer, a world renowned economist and college professor, goes so far as to predict that over 10 million new millionaires will be created through network marketing over the next 10 years.
If this is true, why on earth would you feel ashamed or embarrassed to be part of this industry?
Well, as I’ve already hinted, there’s a lot of history behind network marketing.
The Early History Of Network Marketing
Network Marketing as a means of product distribution – which is really all that it is – has been around literally forever.
You can go back through history and the establishment of trade routes and find examples of traders who distributed goods, food, and fur, face-to-face, on behalf of various backers. For example, the Voyageurs established fur trading routes and posts on behalf of the Hudson Bay Company. The Hudson Bay Company itself relied upon the influence of Prince Rupert, who was the cousin of King Charles II, to acquire the Royal Charter which, in May, 1670 granted the lands of the Hudson Bay watershed to “the Governor and Company of Adventurers of England trading into Hudson Bay.”
In New England, in the mid 1700’s, began the phenomenon of the Yankee Peddler, in which peddlers would travel in their cart home to home throughout the countryside, selling their wares.
From there evolved the concept of the door-to-door salesman. The Watkins Company was launched in 1868, selling a popular liniment. The late 1800s saw the spawning of new companies employing door-to-door salesmen to distribute bibles, books, spices, remedies, perfumes, tonics and the like. The California Perfume Company, which later became better known as Avon, was founded in the late 1800s.
The Fuller Brush Company debuted in the early 1900s and it was Alfred Fuller who is credited with transforming door-to-door direct selling into something different. Rather than positioning himself as a salesman who sold brushes and focusing on the features of the brushes, he instead focused his attention on selling the benefits of his brushes to the consumers.
The early 1900’s also saw the emergence of vacuum cleaner and encyclopedia companies such as Electrolux, World Book and Britannica.
The term “network marketing” specifically is 20th century creation.
It is out of this trend that the term “belly to belly” marketing – or warm market as you may better recognize it – was coined.
A company named California Vitamins came to the realization that many of their new sales recruits were in fact friends and family of their existing sales force. That led the company to recognize it was easier to build a sales force with a lot of people who sell a small amount of product, than it was to find a small number of top sellers who would move mountains of product.
And so California Vitamins designed a revolutionary sales compensation model encouraging their salespeople to invite new representatives from satisfied customers, most of whom were family and friends. This allowed the sales force to grow exponentially. The company rewarded its representatives for the sales produced by their entire group – or network – of sales representatives. And so multi-level marketing was born.
The original party plan was the Stanley Hostess Party Plan, by Stanley Home Products. The focus of the party plan was to demonstrate the myriad of uses and benefits of the products right in the home. Out of the original Stanley dealer roster came the founders of such future marketing program giants as Mary Kay and Tupperware.
The introduction of the multi-level, person-to-person sales program in the mid 1950s coincided with another pair of new giants arriving on the scene: Shaklee and Amway.
The Advent of MLM
The term multi-level marketing, or MLM, became a part of the industry lexicon. And the direct selling industry would never be the same.
The popular notion that MLM companies are illegal pyramid schemes really gained steam in the mid 1970s when the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) charged that Amway and its multi-level marketing structure constituted an illegal pyramid.
Out of that court decision, the “Amway Safeguard Rule” set the legal standard for direct selling, multi-level, and network marketing based companies going forward.
The Myth of the MLM Pyramid
Amway and its multi-level structure were targeted by the FTC partly in response to a proliferation of pyramid programs in the 1970s. There was no underlying product or service. It was the emergence of several high profile schemes that led to a rash of regulatory requirements and the ultimate targeting of MLM as a structure. It also led to the clarification of speculative or fraudulent schemes and legitimate direct sales activities.
The Amway Safeguard Rule identifies three key points which ensure the validity of the opportunity. It was the existence of these three points as part of the Amway structure that led the court to conclude the business was not an illegal pyramid.
These therefore are important criteria with which to assess any network marketing or MLM opportunity and establish whether it is in fact legal as opposed to “one of those pyramid scams”.
Does the opportunity require the retail sale of products or services before one can qualify for any recruiting commissions or sales?
Does the opportunity have a mechanism in place to prevent the stockpiling of inventory of physical products with no intention of reselling?
Does the opportunity offer representatives who choose to leave a buy-back provision on unsold, unopened inventory or products?
The term “network marketing” became popular in the 1980s.
Ultimately, direct sales and multi-level marketing are distinct subsets within the overall network marketing industry. Multi-level marketing is where the profit or commission for a retail sale is shared with an up-line (or recruiter). Typically there are also bonuses paid based on recruiting activity, so long as the recruiting is accompanied with ongoing retail sales activity. In Direct sales, typically only one profit or commission for a sale is paid to one person, so there is no sharing of the profit with the up-line recruiter.
MLM and Network Marketing Gains Legitimacy
A number of very well known and respected authors and business people began to lend their public endorsement to the industry. People such as Brian Tracy, Robert Kiyosaki, Paul Zane Pilzer, Jim Rohn, and even Donald Trump began to openly talk about the merits of the industry and, in fact, encouraged people to consider it.
At the same time, network marketing has morphed into a proven, preferred method of product distribution by some of the largest companies on the planet. Corporations came to the conclusion that network marketing, as a distribution channel, offered many advantages, not the least of which is that it’s lower cost.
Commissions are only paid on the sale of product or services and the structure allows the companies to offload much of the time and training requirements onto its representatives, who are incented to train the new representative they recruit. So it’s a very cost effective method of distribution for a business to utilize.
In particular for new product launches, network marketing distribution allows companies to avoid costly traditional advertising campaigns.
Pretty soon telecommunications companies, travel companies, satellite providers, financial services companies, and many other industries joined the party. Today there are literally thousands upon thousands of network marketing based companies operating throughout the world.
Network Marketing MLM: Is it For You?
Now you have a much broader understanding of the MLM/network marketing industry and the history from which it has evolved.
Finance
Teenage Insurance – Insuring Your Car and Your Child
You’re teenager is driving, congratulations! I’m sure you’re thrilled. However, teenage insurance is costly. Insuring a teenager could possibly double the cost of your family’s auto coverage. The insurance companies have their reasons for this, and their reasons affect you more than you know. First, teenagers represent the riskiest fragment of the population, and account for the most fatal accidents. In addition to this, and in the midst of an economic crisis, it should be noted that the estimated annual national cost of teenage drivers’ accidents is thirty two billion dollars.
There is a need for driver education. Encourage your teenager to make wise driving decisions. They should learn to have a good time and still exercise caution. While we probably can’t eliminate teenage drinking and driving, we can proactively stimulate it’s decline. 25% of teenage auto accidents are alcohol related, so as parents we must begin driver’s education at home. There are also driver’s ed classes available. These classes not only enhance your child’s driving ability, they also lower insurance premiums. Formally educated drivers are less of a risk to insurance companies.
You can counteract the hassles of teenage auto insurance. Pick a safe car to drive. The model you choose will directly affect the cost of your coverage. Try to put your teenager on your family policy if you haven’t already. Again, consider driver’s education classes. Ask your insurance company about student discounts. Believe me, there are ways to save on insurance. The reason nothing gets done. The positive changes that could take place in the world of teenage insurance would take entirely too long for anyone to care. By the time we implemented new driver’s education requirements and legislation that could eventually lower the cost of insurance premiums, the parent’s and teenagers fighting for the lowered costs would be decades older. And I haven’t read about any president issuing a bill to eliminate the causes of high teenage insurance costs, even though it could trim down the $32,000,000,000 we spend every year on teenage auto accidents and save precious lives. The solution is long term, and as of October 16, 2008, is virtually non-existent. If you are concerned, voice your opinion where it counts and write a state representative.
Finance
Best Small Business Ideas For Women Today – Making it Work From the Start
There are numerous opportunities for women in business that if conceptualized properly can work well right from the start.
Women have more opportunities to tackle numerous career options and small businesses are the backbone of these opportunities. Some of the best small business ideas for women include: house sitter/pet sitter, tutoring, eBay seller, and sales representative.
House sitting or pet sitting is an easy way to use a simple skill to turn a profit. The basic concept is that you are in control of someone property or pets. In order for this to work from the start you have to establish trust and reliability. Essentially all you will need to begin is to start marketing yourself and your services and have personal references and resumes available. You may also need transportation if you are venturing out of your community.
Another idea for women that can work from the start is to become a tutor. There are a huge amount of specific subject areas that students generally need to focus on. Using your already honed ability and skills you can establish a private tutoring company. The key with establishing a tutoring business is to market your services. You can contact local schools, home school groups, and even colleges.
Selling products on eBay is one of the fastest and surefire business opportunities for women. By using your old stuff you can market and sell them on eBay for a profit. Another way to sell products is by going to garage sales, second-hand stores or even selling products for other people. This work can be consistent and steady for women, especially when they stick to selling products that they know about, package their goods carefully, and provide impeccable customer service.
Another business idea for women is work as an independent sales representative. Companies such as Mary Kay or Avon are constantly hiring women to represent their company. With as little as 10 dollars you can start your business and start showing catalogues and talking about your new businesses. Selling can be a quick and easy business opportunity for women, especially since these brands are renowned and popular.
Finance
How to Attract Your Perfect Customers on Autopilot
So whether you use infusionsoft, mailchimp, aweber or any of the 1000 other autoresponder software programs out there, the key is that we want to use a system that can do two things;
Store contact data
Automatically send out messages
Because there are so many different email platforms out there and they all use slightly different language, I want to talk about the basic functionality of the email system and come up with some common terminology to make sure were all on the same page.
Once you understand the process, then you can go to your respective software and perform the actions needed.
At its core, an email marketing system is really just a contact manager (like an address book or a rolodex if you still remember those) that was built to make it easy to send out emails.
You put names in and then you can send them email – pretty basic stuff.
There are two different types of email messages that most email marketing systems can send:
Broadcasts
Automated Messages
Broadcasts – these are messages that are created and sent out in real-time like newsletters or holiday specials, etc.
Automated Messages – these are messages that get created one time and then are automatically sent out based on specific criteria.
We’re going to be focusing on the automated messages because we don’t want to have to stop and send an email every time somebody opts-in to receive our lead magnet – it kind of defeats the purpose
So, for terminology we’re going to use the following:
Lead – this is the user that has opted in to our form.
List – this is the specific email list that was created for these users. Usually we will create a new list for each lead magnet so if you have multiple lead magnets, you will have multiple lists. The exception to the rule is infusionsoft, which uses a tagging structure. If you have questions about that let us know!
Message – this is an Automated email message that is sent out from your email system.
So let’s just start at the beginning and step through the process and see how the email marketing system plays a part.
The first part of making sure our client attraction systems can be evergreen (always working) is that we want our landing page software and our email autoresponder to be integrated (meaning they can talk to each other). So that whenever somebody fills out the form on our landing page, their name and email are automatically sent to your email autoresponder. This keeps us from having to manage the process. It can be running in the background while we focus our attention on other aspects of the business. Remember – the goal is to have a system that will attract clients any time of day.
The good news is – all landing page software programs will do this automatically with popular email systems – we just have to tell the landing page software, which list to insert the prospect into.
The steps of using an e-mail autoresponder are:
Step 1. List Creation
Go to our email autoresponder and create a list. Like I mentioned before, if you have multiple lead magnets you will likely have multiple lists so give the list a meaningful name because you will have to pick it out of a drop down menu later.
Don’t use something like… Lead Magnet.
Instead Use: 5 Minute SEO Cheat sheet, 2015 Holiday Special or New Customer Free Evaluation.
Once you name your list you will have to put in some other information like:
sender name
sender email address
mailing address (needed to remain CAN-SPAM compliant)
Whatever the software asks for, you put it in and save it. BINGO, your list is created!
Now when you jump in to create your landing page, all you will have to do is select your new list in the integration settings. They’ve actually made it quite easy and if you have any questions at all on how to do this, all you need to do is visit the support center for your email marketing software and search for “create a new list” or something similar. I’m sure they will have videos showing you step by step how to do it.
Step 2. Create an Automated Message
Once that part is completed – the next thing you’ll need to do is create your first automated message.
In infusionsoft we’ll create a new campaign sequence
In Aweber you can either create a Legacy Follow Up Series
In Mailchimp you’ll create a workflow
All we want this first message to do is deliver the thing that your prospect just requested (your e-book, report, coupon, etc.) and try to encourage the user to actually consume the content.
It can literally be as simple as…
Hey Jim,
As promised, below is a link to the special report that you requested. This special report is all based on 13 years of personal experience in this space and this training method is guaranteed to deliver XYZ. Just click the link below to start your journey.
After you’ve had a chance to work with XYZ please let us know what you thought. I’d love to hear about your experience.
Talk soon!
That’s it.
A few tips and tricks…
Give your email lists specific names – once you have 5 or ten you’ll thank yourself.
Don’t try to do too much in your first email.
Always remember… Done > None.
As entrepreneurs, I know that we can sometimes tend to have a little perfectionism in us, but you have to fight it. Keep it simple, make sure the pieces are working together and then go back and refine over time.
Finance
How Obama’s Healthcare Reform Bill Encourages Tort Reform
On December 24, 2009, in a straight party-line vote, the Senate passed amended House of Representatives bill HR 3590 entitled “The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act” but commonly known as the Obama Administration health care reform bill. While the Senate must still iron out any differences with the original House of Representatives bill in committee, there is a substantial likelihood that some form of reform will be passed. This achievement has been heralded by consumer advocates across the country.
However, it would be wise for the pundits and supporters to exercise caution should the bill pass. Many concerns have been voiced amongst opponents including that the bill may actually raise costs, diminish medical advancements and research, and create a stratified health care system between those receiving the government paid care and those who can afford to pay cash for desired medical treatment. Yet, one of the most probable results and consequences of the reform bill has not been discussed: the inevitable implementation of nationwide medical malpractice tort reform.
Tort reform has been raised by opponents as a necessary element of reform. Their argument, which has existed for decades to support damage caps and limits of liability for doctors, is that medical treatment is expensive in large part to lawsuits brought by patients against their doctors and health care providers because of alleged medical negligence. These lawsuits have forced medical malpractice insurance companies to raise insurance premiums for doctors across the board, particularly in risky fields such as obstetrics and cardiology. In turn, the high health insurance premiums are passed along to the patient in the form of higher prices and health insurance costs. Their position, in sum, is that any discussion of health care reform designed to reduce medical costs must include implementation of limits on civil damage and liability for doctors.
Prior to the health care reform bill there was some validity to this theory. If one assumes that health care is a valuable public resource or right and the government has an interest in managing the cost and accessibility of health care for the public, then medical malpractice tort reform may very well be allowed a special exception in general tort law that would bar or limit monetary compensation for injured patients in some cases.
Without further addressing the validity of this argument–much of which is demonstrably false through readily available facts such as medical malpractice insurance company profits derived solely by the high premiums charged to doctors compared to claims paid to injured patients–the argument for medical malpractice tort reform will only be strengthened with the passage of the reform bill. In fact, national medical malpractice tort reform is all but guaranteed as the government’s interest in managing health care costs moves from theoretical to real.
We know very little about the health care reform bill. One thing we do know, though, is that the bill will create a board called the “Independent Medical Advisory Board”–a government bureaucracy tasked with cutting health care costs. This panel has been famously been called a “death panel” by former Vice-Presidential Nominee Sarah Palin because it would arguably ration health care procedures as a way to eliminate or reduce the frequency of procedures which provide less benefit than the costs that are incurred (e.g., unnecessary diagnostic testing, barring payment of mammograms for women under 50, etc.). Regardless of what the panel is euphemistically called, rationing will be an inevitable result to save the government and taxpayer costs on the front end side of the health care transaction.
Equally likely, the Board will eventually adopt medical malpractice tort reform as a way to limit costs on the back end side of the health care transaction. Like MediCare and Medicaid, doctors and health care providers will be asked to accept artificially low payments for their service thereby reducing their profit margin and their willingness to participate in the new federal health care system. One incentive the government can provide to these doctors–perhaps the only incentive–is to assist in reducing malpractice insurance costs by limiting medical malpractice lawsuits and damages.
Medical malpractice reform has already been raised by the American Medical Association as a way President Obama can earn their members support during the passage of this controversial bill. Understandably, Obama has been reluctant to agree to such a concession as both he and the Democratic Party rely heavily on the donations of trial lawyers for their political future. Yet, what happens when the Republicans win the White House, political favor turns, or the cost of the federal health care program skyrockets? Undoubtedly, pressure would mount for tort reform to be implemented, perhaps to such a level that politicians and bureaucrats would be forced to concede.
This is a sad, inevitable, and ignored consequence of the proposed health care reform bill. Under most states’ medical malpractice statutes, a doctor cannot be found liable for injuring a patient unless their care fell “below the standard of care within the community”. That means a doctor must not be merely negligent, but nearly grossly negligent, before he can be found responsible for his patient’s injuries caused by his treatment. Clearly, doctors who meet this standard should be held responsible for their conduct and their patients should be compensated. To balance part of the nation’s health care costs on the backs of these injured patients is simply wrong.
Finance
Google AdWords – Quality Score Technique
Google AdWords is the best and cheapest way of popularizing your products online. It is the method of publishing advertisements about your products on Google and internet. Sometimes there are situations when different advertisers wish for the same keyword or phrase and in such situations Google uses a tool to resolve conflicts. Google AdWords team will decide which ad will show up by analyzing their keyword bids and then quality of the advertisement.
You have to decide the maximum amount to pay for your advertisement clicks and depending upon that Google makes your ad to appear along the side or at the top of the search results. This happens whenever a customer types the keyword mentioned in your advertisement on the search box. Google will take into consideration all the competing ads but it takes final decision about which advertisement should appear and where to appear.
Google AdWords uses something called Quality Score which helps in deciding relevant ads to people’s searches. Quality Score depends on certain factors like click rate of ads, relevance of keywords, past performance of keywords used and the quality of sites to which clicks are directing. The more the relevancy of your keywords, the higher score you get and this decides the location of the advertisement during potential customer’s searches. Google AdWords is capable of bringing you a huge traffic to your website and thus promotes the sales of your products. Make an effective use of this online money-making technique that costs you very less.
Finance
Eco-Friendly Marketing – Running a Sustainable Business
Is your company currently marketing in a wasteful, ineffective manner? Do you spend thousands of dollars on print advertisements including postcards, brochures, tri-folds, etc.? Well, the times are changing and you need to step up to the table.
Green, eco-friendly marketing takes all forms and is imperative to business growth and preservation of the environment. The world contains 50 million or more businesses and if all transform their mission to be green the environment will greatly thank us. Properly analyzing marketing efforts and distinguishing between what’s working and what’s not working is important to cut down costs and be eco-friendly. The epitome of eco-friendly marketing is summed up in two words: Internet Marketing.
Utilizing the internet to promote products and services is far greener than printing and distributing postcards, brochures and other similar materials. The internet eliminates the need for printing, which saves trees. More importantly, internet marketing is timeless. Advertisements can be created and will last much longer, and have more of an impact, as opposed to sending someone a brochure which, usually, will be tossed in the trash can after a few days.
Green online marketing can be achieved through the following mediums (to name a few):
1) Web Design – Having a clean, representative, functional website is far more important than any print ads. A website helps build online exposure, thus increasing sales generated through online marketing efforts.
2) Social Media – Posting videos and photos on various social media websites and sharing them with the world is an excellent way to gain online exposure and build a more unique, eco-friendly brand. Typically photos/videos are sent in a press kit, printed in a brochure, or on a CD, but posting such media on websites and sharing with individuals across the world is more effective and timeless. If posted properly, with varying keywords, rich media is the key to success and will last for years
3) Social Bookmarking – Bookmarking websites and blog posts on social bookmarking sites (Digg, Reddit, Technorati, etc.) is an excellent marketing strategy and creates increased brand awareness and linkbacks (links to your site). Social bookmarking is a fairly new phenomenon and is on fire.
4) Flash Banner Ads – Fully-relating one’s company mission and product/service is typically a challenge, though Flash banners allow varying information that serves as a mini video (10x better than static ad placements). Creating Flash banner advertisements and posting them on blogs, forums and other high-traffic mediums is a key strategy to build online traffic and exposure. Targeting a niche market and displaying a useful, informative banner ad will surely increase traffic and ultimately sales; I’ve seen it happen time and time again.
5) Search Engine Optimization (SEO) – Optimizing keywords on a website, blog, forum, etc. is pertinent to brand and company growth. In all reality, if you have an amazing site but nobody can find it, what good is it? Strategically targeting keywords is another important element in the brand exposure mix.
As anyone can see, the possibilities of internet marketing are endless and should definitely be explored. In the years to come the internet will continuously take over all aspects of life, from networking with friends to promoting ones business, and not keeping up with the bandwagon wil be detrimental for most, if not all, businesses.
What is MLM and Network Marketing – An Overview of a Powerful Home Business Model
Teenage Insurance – Insuring Your Car and Your Child
Champions! Los Gatos too much for Wilcox, win league crown
$40M Worth Crypto Seized by Turkey Officials in Gambling Raid
Bus-truck collision kills at least 15 on Indian highway
HBO docu-series to explore legacy of former Orlando Magic star, Shaquille O’Neal
Best Small Business Ideas For Women Today – Making it Work From the Start
Chinese Communist Party backs Xi’s ‘central position’ for 3rd term
How to Attract Your Perfect Customers on Autopilot
How Obama’s Healthcare Reform Bill Encourages Tort Reform
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym