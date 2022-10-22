News
Why did Steelers’ Kenny Pickett go through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins’ Bridgewater?
After weeks of the NFL’s concussion protocol taking Dolphins quarterbacks out of games, limiting what they can do in practice and even going through revisions because of Tua Tagovailoa’s two hits to the head in five days, it’s a fair question to ask: Why did Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett accelerate through concussion protocol quicker than Teddy Bridgewater?
The Steelers visit the Dolphins in a prime-time matchup on Sunday night, igniting the comparison, as Pickett is expected to start.
Obviously, Tagovailoa’s journey through protocol was much different, so that wouldn’t be a fair comparison to make. He suffered a serious concussion on Sept. 29 against the Bengals. It left him unconscious, as he recalled, and had him taken away on a stretcher, strapped to a backboard.
But Bridgewater entered protocol on Oct. 9 at the New York Jets only because a spotter at MetLife Stadium deemed he stumbled, a sign of ataxia, after taking a hit from Sauce Gardner on the opening play, although no video confirms said stumble. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after that game Bridgewater didn’t show any concussion symptoms. Because of the league and Players Association’s update to concussion protocol a day earlier, Bridgewater had to be taken out of the game and be treated in protocol the following week as if he had a concussion.
That process saw Bridgewater restricted to conditioning work on the side of practice the Wednesday that followed, listed officially as a non-participant on the injury report. He then went through drills on a limited basis on Thursday before increasing his workload to full participation that Friday.
Pickett, who cleared concussion protocol Friday, took a hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White on Sunday that caused his head to hit the ground from whiplash in the third quarter of the Steelers’ win. By Wednesday’s practice, the first of the week, he was already allowed to participate fully. It was expected after Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that would be the case, and Pickett again practiced in full on Thursday before Friday’s clearance.
Why the disparity?
“Each player and each concussion is unique, and there is no set time-frame for return to participation,” a league spokesperson told the South Florida Sun Sentinel in an email. “Team medical staff consider the player’s current concussive injury, as well as past exposures and medical history, family history and future risk in managing a player’s care.”
Given the factors the league considers, one can surmise Bridgewater’s concussion history played a role in his longer timeline. Bridgewater’s Dec. 19 concussion last year with the Broncos kept him out for the final three games of the season. He also sustained one earlier that season, which he returned from for the following week’s game. Bridgewater had one other concussion in his career, in 2015 with the Vikings, also getting cleared to return the following week.
The league does not comment on specific players’ injuries and neither team will detail specifics of their quarterback’s recovery.
Bridgewater’s limitations in practice early last week were noted by McDaniel as the reason why he didn’t start over third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. Bridgewater, while Tagovailoa was held out, still relieved Thompson when the rookie left with a thumb injury.
Regardless of factors in play, Pickett’s rapid return is still alarming. According to Dr. David Chao, via Pittsburgh sports talk radio station 93.7 The Fan, of 39 concussions in the NFL this year, Pickett is the first player to return to full practice three days later. Some speculate the rookie didn’t actually sustain a concussion against the Buccaneers, but the Steelers announced he did Sunday.
“That’s not for me to discuss what has happened on somebody else’s team,” McDaniel said Friday. “Philosophically, I would never venture to try to be an expert on that.
“If you’ve seen our injury report, there’s enough for us to worry about. I’ll let the Steelers worry about the Steelers.”
NFL players clearing concussion protocol go through a five-step process to return to action. Clearance for full participation in practice, the fifth and final phase, is subject to the same approval by an unaffiliated doctor that has been heavily noted in all concussion protocol conversations in recent weeks.
“If, as part of a player’s progress through the five-step process, he is cleared for full participation by his club physician, he then must be seen by an Independent Neurological Consultant (INC), jointly approved by the NFL and NFLPA,” the league spokesperson wrote to the Sentinel. “If the INC confirms the club physician’s conclusion that the player’s concussion has resolved, he may return to contact practice or play in an NFL game.”
Bridgewater, last Sunday, refused to answer whether he experienced concussion symptoms on or following Oct. 9 against the Jets, but McDaniel, speaking at MetLife Stadium that day, said he did not. He nonetheless went through protocol because of the revision made the day before the game.
The five-phase protocol goes as follows with the player gradually increasing his activity: symptom-limited activity, aerobic exercise, football-specific exercise, club-based non-contact training drills, full football activity/clearance. Clubs generally don’t detail the specific step a player is in. Presumably, being listed on the injury report as a full practice participant means the player reached Phase 5, but a potential inconsistency with quarterbacks as opposed to other positions is they aren’t contacted in practice anyway, wearing red jerseys to remind teammates not to hit them.
Bridgewater cleared protocol from his unique situation on Oct. 15, six days from entering it. Tagovailoa was cleared the same day, so it took him 16 days from the Sept. 29 concussion that sent him to the hospital. Again, different players recover differently. Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter suffered a concussion in the Sept. 11 opener on a kickoff collision. He did not return to practice in any capacity in four weeks that followed and, ultimately, was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 8, putting him out at least another four weeks from that point.
The protocol change by the league and union was sparked by Tagovailoa’s injury scare on Sept. 25 against the Buffalo Bills, days before the ugly scene in Cincinnati. That Sunday, he took a similar but lighter hit to the head against the ground. Tagovailoa grabbed at his helmet, shook off the cobwebs and stumbled upon getting up to walk it off just ahead of the first half’s two-minute warning.
While he cleared concussion protocol at halftime to return for the second half — and correctly, under the letter of the law, according to the Players Association investigation — the union’s ruling was that his clearance did not match the intent of the regulations.
If a similar stumble was exhibited now, Tagovailoa, like Bridgewater was against the Jets, would automatically be ruled out of a game and enter protocol.
()
News
Australia v Scotland: Rugby World Cup – live | Rugby League World Cup 2021
Key events
The teams come out. It’s not exactly a packed house in Coventry. In fact, it’s quite empty.
Those present will observe a minute of silence for Liam Hampson.
What time it is. Nathan clearlyperhaps the best player in the world, makes his debut.
His coach, Mal Malinga, says Clearly is ready to play “the game of his life”. He lit up the NRL at half-back, guiding the Penrith Panthers to the title. It starts tonight. Is this the start of a dynastic career in green and gold?
If you look at the Beeb, you just saw a nice segment on Josh Addo Carr, probably the fastest eman of the competition. He was electric against the Fijians on the left wing. His grandfather was a professional boxer and he spoke of the challenges of Indigenous athletes struggling for recognition and the responsibility he feels to represent his community.
It’s easy to overplay this stuff, but it really warms the heart when professional players acknowledge their role model status.
A late change for Scotland due to illness
Our best guess is that it is Hull’s Sam Luckley who is missing. Enter Guy Graham with Scotland playing in the strip of yellow modified with just a hint of blue tartan. it’s pretty cool, to be fair.
Scotland: Alex Walker, Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell, Kiaran Buchanan, Matty Russell, Bailey Hayward, Calum Gahan, Logan Bayliss-Brow, Liam Hood, Jack Teanby, Euan Aitken, Kane Linnett, James Bell
Exchange: Kyle Schneider, Luke Bain, Guy Graham, Dale Ferguson.
This is the first meeting between Australia and Scotland in the World Cup. I thought you should know.
Aussies ring the changes
There are six starters for the Kangaroos tonight. Matt Burton, Campbell Graham, Natham Clearly, Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo don the green and gold for the first time and depart for Australia. Lindsay Collins will start from the bench.
Australia: James Tedesco (cap), Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton, Jack Wighton, Campbell Graham, Cameron Munster, Nathan Clearly, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Harry Grant, Patrick Carrigan, Angus Crichton, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo.
Exchange: Ben Hunt, Lindsay Collins, Valentine Holmes, Jack Trbojevic
Are you upset about the lack of gardening tonight? You’re not alone. Monty is less than thrilled that the football is on.
Monty, if you’re reading this, welcome. I hope you find comfort in my ramblings.
This one isn’t for Aussies or Scots, but it’s a cracking thread worth your time while you settle in.
Gavin Willacy explores the off-pitch lives of Jake Colovatti and Radean Robinson, two caregivers who also play a bit of soccer for Italy.
Trust me. You want to read this.
Preamble
Daniel Gallain
Hello and welcome to second round of the rugby world cup. On paper, this should be a gift for the world champions. But the match is not played on paper, and Scottish striker Euan Aitken encouraged his comrades to “fight a little”. They will need a little Braveheart spirit to get the job done.
The Kangaroos were red in their first-round win over Fiji. There was rust in that 42-8 win, but they underlined their status as the best side in the world, picking up comfortable winners thanks to excellent play from their creative forces in midfield and quick wingers in the outside.
Scotland weren’t so lucky in their opening match of the competition. They were comprehensively beaten 28-4 by the Italians and will need to produce their greatest ever performance to come out on top tonight.
With Aitken, the Scots are backed by NRL veterans such as Kane Linnett and Ryan Brierly, but expecting them to battle against the 11-time winners is a big ask.
This game comes in the wake of the sudden death of Liam Hampson and the Kangaroos will no doubt be boosted by something more than national pride. Sport is rarely a cure for real-world ills, but it can act as a balm of sorts. Hampson, who was 24, would no doubt have wanted his compatriots to put on a show.
Not that Scotland is ruled by sentiment. Lose tonight and their tournament could be over. Lose badly, and it almost certainly will.
My name is Daniel. I’m buzzing for this one. If you too, write to me Twitter or send an e-mail. Glad to have you on board.
It all starts at 7.30pm UK time.
theguardian
News
It Is Official! Head Of Lettuce Outlasts Liz Truss As UK Prime Minister And British Twitter Can’t Keep Calm
Liz Truss after just a month and some days as the prime minister of the United Kingdom has resigned after failing to carry out the very mandates for which she was elected. Presently, Liz Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in 300 years of British history and social media can’t keep calm but trolling the… Read More »It Is Official! Head Of Lettuce Outlasts Liz Truss As UK Prime Minister And British Twitter Can’t Keep Calm
The post It Is Official! Head Of Lettuce Outlasts Liz Truss As UK Prime Minister And British Twitter Can’t Keep Calm appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Marcus Peters return to practice; Browns rule out 2 stars
Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard and cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Friday, bolstering their chances of playing in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Andrews and Ricard, both Pro Bowl selections last season, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with knee injuries. Peters, who’s missed only a handful of defensive snaps since Week 3, was out with a rest day and then a quadriceps injury.
After practice Friday, Andrews indicated that he’d be ready for Sunday’s game. “I’m excited to be out there at M&T Bank Stadium, getting loud and making plays,” he said, adding that his “body feels great.” Andrews leads the team in catches (39) and receiving yards (455).
Running back J.K. Dobbins missed his third straight practice and is unlikely to play Sunday in Baltimore. Coach John Harbaugh said he tweaked his knee in the team’s loss Sunday to the New York Giants.
Also missing were left tackle Ronnie Stanley, a full participant in Thursday’s practice; outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin), who was limited Wednesday and Thursday; and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who typically rests on Friday.
Running backs Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (hamstring) could both return Sunday after practicing for the third straight day. Edwards, who would have to be activated to the 53-man roster, hasn’t played since tearing his ACL before last season. Hill’s missed the past two games.
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) practiced for a third straight day Friday and said his status for Sunday’s game against the Browns will be up to Harbaugh.
He said his sprained foot feels better every day. Bateman did not realize how serious the injury was when he suffered it during the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. “I was definitely unsure what it was,” he said. “Coming back, we found out what it was, and it was going to take a little time. We’ve done the treatment, and we’ll see where it goes.”
Bateman is averaging 22.1 yards per catch, best on the team, and the Ravens’ passing offense lost steam with him sidelined against the Cincinnati Bengals and Giants.
“It’s hard,” Bateman said of sitting out. “Everybody knows I got hurt last year, so dealing with injuries right now, it sucks, but it is what it is.”
Asked for a prediction on whether Harbaugh would activate him against the Browns, he said: “I honestly can’t wait to see what he says, either.”
Bateman said any speculation that he was unhappy with the Ravens signing veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson was off base: “I’m blessed he’s here. He’s a veteran, a future Hall of Famer. I can learn a lot from that guy, and we love him here. I know he’s going to help this team win.”
The Browns ruled out two starters for Sunday’s game, All-Pro right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion), along with reserve lineman Joe Haeg (concussion). Starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and reserve defensive end Isaac Rochell are questionable.
()
News
ME corrections officer charged with manslaughter after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel
A prison officer who caused a fatal accident after working consecutive 16-hour shifts was convicted of manslaughter on Thursday.
Kenneth Morang told police he fell asleep before his truck collided with a family returning home in their SUV after seeing the movie ‘The Lion King’ in July 2019. A girl from 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died a few days later.
FORMER OFFICER SENTENCED TO 4 YEARS FOR GUN AND DRUGS
Prosecutors said Morang knew he was too tired to drive and admitted he had dozed off before the collision.
But the 64-year-old testified he was unsure if he had fallen asleep as he had no memory of the moments leading up to the collision.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Morang resigned from his job at the Cumberland County Jail because the injuries he sustained in the crash prevented him from returning to work.
Fox
News
Kendall Jenner Takes Kylie Jenner’s $72M Private Jet Out With Friends To Blandish The Lavish Food And Drink Menu
If you are familiar with the Kardashians, you should know their love for luxury and extravagant lifestyles. The family spends thousands of dollars on even baby items so when it comes to Kylie Jenner‘s $72 million private jet, expect nothing but sheer luxury. The 25-year-old billionaire bought the private jet back in 2020. Though the… Read More »Kendall Jenner Takes Kylie Jenner’s $72M Private Jet Out With Friends To Blandish The Lavish Food And Drink Menu
The post Kendall Jenner Takes Kylie Jenner’s $72M Private Jet Out With Friends To Blandish The Lavish Food And Drink Menu appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski announced his commitment to the Gophers on his Twitter account.
Shikenjanski, the son of former University of Minnesota basketball player Jim Shikenjanski, originally committed to The Citadel this summer to play basketball. But the signal caller received a preferred walk-on offer from P.J. Fleck after his four-touchdown performance in the Ponies’ Week 1 football victory over Centennial.
“It’s great, it’s kind of a dream of mine,” Shikenjanski said of the Gophers’ PWO offer back in September. “I’ve grown up a Gophers fan, my dad played for the Gophers, so it’s something I’ve dreamed about, so it’s definitely really good.”
That created options for Shikenjanski, who de-committed from The Citadel this week before pledging his allegiance to the home-state team.
Shikenjanski led Stillwater to a 7-1 regular season this fall. The Ponies earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoff bracket, which was unveiled Friday.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound quarterback has completed 66 percent of his passes this fall, throwing for 1,929 yards and 21 touchdowns, while running for an additional four scores.
Why did Steelers’ Kenny Pickett go through concussion protocol quicker than Dolphins’ Bridgewater?
This On-Chain Metric Suggests Bitcoin Not In Danger Of Another Sharp Drawdown
Career Education Corp, College Partnership, DeVry, Apollo Group, ITT Educational Serivces
Australia v Scotland: Rugby World Cup – live | Rugby League World Cup 2021
It Is Official! Head Of Lettuce Outlasts Liz Truss As UK Prime Minister And British Twitter Can’t Keep Calm
Low Cost Auto Insurance – Key Tips For Saving Money Online
Telegram Reveals Marketplace For Offering Usernames Complete
Ravens TE Mark Andrews, FB Patrick Ricard, CB Marcus Peters return to practice; Browns rule out 2 stars
Nursing Degree Online – Online Nursing Schools
ME corrections officer charged with manslaughter after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love