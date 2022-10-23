News
49ers go full Rams with McCaffrey trade after Lance injury shifts direction
Rams GM Les Snead’s disregard for draft picks has grown contagious after Los Angeles rode its calculated risk-taking to a Super Bowl parade last February.
The NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers emptied the vault on Thursday to land Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
They gave up second, third and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a 2024 fifth-rounder for a talented but injury-prone, 26-year-old runner.
The Niners already had traded three first-round picks and a third in 2021 to draft quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall, and he’s now on injured reserve.
Unquestionably, the Rams’ example and direct competition in the McCaffrey sweepstakes brought them to this point. Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted as much on Friday.
“It’s definitely a bonus,” Shanahan said of beating the Rams out for McCaffrey. “It’s nice to keep a good player away from the team that we have to compete with year in and year out.”
It has never been more urgent in the NFL for GMs and coaches to win now. Niners GM John Lynch and Shanahan are in year six in northern California, which means there is no time like the present to make a run.
The 49ers haven’t exactly sat on their hands in the past: they pursued Odell Beckham Jr. when he was a Giant; and Shanahan coveted Kirk Cousins early in his Niners’ tenure, just to name a couple of instances when their radar was up.
What is fascinating about the 49ers’ aggressiveness here in Oct. 2022, though, is how Lance’s early-season injury changed their direction and strategy.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t even practicing in the summer because the team had turned the offense over to Lance. They were going to develop the first-round QB, live with some growing pains, and likely trade Garoppolo once he got healthy.
But when Lance got hurt, Garoppolo reclaimed the starting job and altered the organization’s expectations along with it.
The 49ers are only 3-3, and they’re terribly banged up with injuries. But they have one of the NFC’s best rosters. They’ve been to a Super Bowl recently with Garoppolo at QB.
And the Rams have stumbled out of the gate with a battered offensive line, opening the door for Lynch and Shanahan to strike.
The McCaffrey trade brings some interesting storylines: Mike Shanahan once coached wide receiver Ed McCaffrey with the Broncos and 49ers; now Mike’s son, Kyle, gets to coach Ed’s son, Christian, in San Fran.
This is also a Stanford reunion with Lynch landing McCaffrey, the former Cardinal standout and son of Ed, Lynch’s former Stanford teammate.
The 49ers’ bullish approach to winning these sweepstakes sets an exciting tone approaching the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, though.
And it announces that the 49ers expect to be playing football deep into January — something that didn’t appear likely only one month ago.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
NFL executive Troy Vincent said at this week’s owners’ meetings in Manhattan that the league is popular largely because of its star young quarterbacks and, therefore, the NFL makes no apologies for over-officiating roughing the passer at times. “We’re not changing the philosophy around that call,” Vincent said in the wake of ludicrous penalties called on the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones. “We’re not going to back off of protecting the quarterback.”
At least Vincent is being honest about the NFL’s motivations behind their rules enforcement. Of course, it must just be a coincidence that this extra emphasis and these controversial calls started happening after the Miami Dolphins botched Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluations following a hit to the ground against the Buffalo Bills.
Russell Wilson is out with a hamstring injury Sunday when the Broncos host the Jets. Carson Wentz is on injured reserve for a minimum of four weeks with a broken finger. Here’s hoping both QBs have speedy recoveries. But every injury announcement doesn’t need to be accompanied by how badly the QBs tried to play through their ailment. Every NFL player is playing through something right now. Such reports are transparently self-serving. Sorry, but nobody cares.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said Carolina “like[s] the really young core of our team. This isn’t a situation where we’re trying to sell” players like Brian Burns and Derrick Brown. It’s good to see the Panthers recognize this doesn’t need to be a teardown. They have a lot of good players.
As for Fitterer saying the Panthers aren’t tanking the rest of this season, well, the coaches and players will keep trying to win. But the McCaffrey trade does not send the message that winning is the priority. That’s just a fact, even if it was a prudent business move for the long term.
Tagovailoa returns to start Sunday night’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing only two games due to that frightening concussion in Cincinnati. The whole football world will hold its breath when he drops back to pass until he gets through a full game.
Jets receiver Elijah Moore saw 21 targets in Joe Flacco’s three starts, and he’s seen just eight in Zach Wilson’s three starts. Moore’s trade request was poorly timed, but it’s hard not to think this wouldn’t have been an issue if Flacco had remained their quarterback.
Cooper Rush went 4-1 the last five weeks. Dak Prescott returns from his thumb injury to face the Detroit Lions at home in Arlington, Texas. No pressure to score and win, Dak: just a week’s worth of talk shows that Jerry Jones should bench or trade you if you don’t.
QB Kyler Murray’s “calm the f—k down” screaming at Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury on Thursday night was just the latest sign that Arizona’s operation is hanging by a thread, even as the Cards beat the injury-plagued Saints on Thursday.
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is about to improve to 3-0 after Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. How do you like them apples?
The Eagles (6-0), Bills (5-1), Vikings (5-1) and Rams (3-3) are on a bye in Week 7, which removes three of the NFL’s best teams from the schedule. It also guarantees Philly will remain undefeated heading into its Oct. 30 home game against the Steelers.
THEY SAID IT
“No retirement in my future.” — Bucs QB Tom Brady when asked about speculation that he could step away from Tampa midseason
()
News
Chicago Bears WR N’Keal Harry says he’s ready to contribute against his former New England Patriots team. Will he get the chance?
N’Keal Harry’s restart in the NFL took months longer than originally planned because of an ankle injury, but it fittingly could come this week against his former team.
The Chicago Bears wide receiver practiced in full all week leading up to Monday night’s game in Foxborough, Mass., against the New England Patriots, the team that drafted Harry in the first round in 2019.
Harry was cleared to play in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, but without a full week of practice, the Bears held him out. Coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t say Saturday whether Harry will get an opportunity against the Patriots, but Harry said he’s comfortable in the offense and ready to go physically if the Bears want him to play.
“I’m trying not to get too caught up in it being the Patriots and it being my former team,” Harry said. “I’m obviously excited, excited to see some of my guys.”
After Harry totaled 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots, they traded him to the Bears this summer for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. Harry didn’t want to delve too much into what went wrong in New England.
“It could be a lot of different things that led into it,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m not worried about any of that. I’m worried about right now, going forward and helping this team win.”
Harry was in competition to be a major contributor for the Bears before he suffered a left ankle injury in an Aug. 6 training camp practice and then underwent surgery. He said he had “no choice” but to be patient as he rehabbed, but he finally got a chance to get some good reps with quarterback Justin Fields this week.
“Over this past week, it has been good, getting out there, getting the reps, seeing the type of throws he likes to make, seeing the type of footballs I like to catch,” Harry said.
Bears coaches said they are excited to see what they can get from one of their biggest wide receiver options at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds.
“There’s a little bit of the unknown, right? Because he just hasn’t been out there yet,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He’s getting better. He’s a smart player. In training camp he started giving us the flexibility of being able to put him in a bunch of different positions. Big, strong guy that we can use in a bunch of different ways. So I’m excited to see where he can go.”
It’s unclear how much of a role Harry would have in his first game if he is active Monday. But he thinks he can be helpful as he gets more comfortable in the offense.
“I just feel like I bring a big presence, a physicality,” Harry said. “I can help with the run game. I can help with the downfield threat. I’m just excited to do my role and do my part.”
()
News
St. Paul company announces home remodeling app
Nate Custard and Bryan Borek are looking to prove it doesn’t take advanced business degrees or Silicon Valley office space to develop industry-changing tech.
Custard had been operating his St. Paul-based general contracting company, Aequo Builders, for more than a decade when he and his project manager came up with the idea for an app to change the home remodeling experience.
As with countless other companies, the pandemic required Custard to get creative about minimizing physical contact with clients. The solution, project manager Borek helped discover, was new technology that eliminated the need to schedule home visits from multiple contractors to find the best quote and plan for any home remodeling project.
3-D SCANNING DEVELOPS IMAGE OF PROPERTY
Aequo Builders began using a 3-D scanning device to develop imaging of a customer’s property to be sent directly to contractors, eliminating the need for them to come and take their own measurements.
“We did a lot of work in offices, and we would scan the property so we wouldn’t have to have a walkthrough to explain the project and interrupt the people working in the offices,” Custard said. “It was already working for the other company, and we kind of realized that this might help out a lot of other people.”
Custard and Borek’s app, Aequo, provides a database of contractors that homeowners looking to remodel can communicate with directly. Homeowners are able to book a 3-D scan of their homes, which contractors can review and offer quotes for immediately.
Using the app is free, but Aequo charges for an optional home scan through the company that provides a detailed image of the property for contractors. It currently costs $199 for a “standard scan” and $349 for a “premium scan.”
However, the founders claim that despite the up-front cost, the average homeowner will still save between 20 percent and 50 percent when hiring a contractor through the app compared with the traditional method.
“It costs less to quote through a system that doesn’t drive across town,” Borek said.
AEQUO MAY EXPAND BEYOND TWIN CITIES
Borek said homeowners should feel secure using the app, as contractors are not given any identifying information about clients until the client agrees to work with them.
“For homeowners looking to save time on setting up a project and getting bids for a project and you want to make sure that you’re getting all the same information to compare contractors, this is the perfect service,” said Borek.
While the app is available to download, Custard and Borek said they are still working on recruiting contractors to use the service and expect it to be fully functioning within approximately the next two weeks.
Currently, Aequo targets only Twin Cities homeowners, but if successful, they hope to expand nationwide and into different industries that could benefit from the 3-D scanning services, such as real estate and insurance.
“We’re excited to see how homeowners use it,” Borek said. “I think we’re gonna learn a lot just from building through this next year.”
News
Ravens RB Gus Edwards set to make season debut vs. Browns; RB J.K. Dobbins placed on injured reserve
Ravens running back Gus Edwards is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, his first game since January 2021.
Edwards, who returned to practice Oct. 5, was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday. After missing all of last season and offseason workouts this summer while recovering from a September 2021 knee injury, Edwards impressed coaches and teammates with his work in practice.
“Gus is looking really good,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “Gus is looking really good, and I think he’s on track. We’re really excited about having him back. I think he’s getting better every day, and it’s visual; I can visually see it. So really excited about that.”
Edwards averaged 5.2 yards per carry and over 700 rushing yards per season over his first three seasons in Baltimore. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension through 2023 after 2021, when he had a career-high six rushing touchdowns, 723 rushing yards and 129 receiving yards.
J.K. Dobbins (knee) will miss at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He’s expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery. With Dobbins sidelined, the Ravens will have Justice Hill, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Edwards available for activation Sunday against Cleveland.
()
News
Yankees ‘wild about Harry’ as hometown Harrison Bader produces in the postseason
The song “I’m Just Wild About Harry” was written in 1921 years ago and popularized by Judy Garland in 1939, but it’s having a comeback moment this month thanks to an unlikely figure: Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader.
Fans have taken to calling him ‘Hometown Harrison’ or ‘Darth Bader’ on Twitter but John Sterling, the longtime radio play-by-play announcer, has made it the signature home run call for Bader in the postseason. That call has been getting plenty of play in October as Bader has blasted four of them in the playoffs.
“I think it’s wonderful and I would love to make him continue to do that as often as possible,” Bader said.
The Bronxville native is having a monster postseason for his hometown team, having reached base in six of seven games and in 10 of his 26 plate appearances. He’s slashing .273/.385/.818 with four home runs, five runs scored, five RBI and three walks.
Opposing pitchers sure haven’t been wild about Harry.
“He’s had an outstanding postseason, obviously,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday afternoon before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. “Hitting the ball out of the ballpark, had a good game the other day getting on base a couple times.”
The versatile Bader batted leadoff in Game 2 in Houston and was moved to the No. 6 spot Saturday with the Yankees trying to spark some offense and get more production from the middle of the order. Bader has produced regardless of where he has hit in the lineup.
“I think Booney does a really good job of building a lineup and changing it up when he feels necessary, and we have complete confidence in it as hitters,” Bader said. “I can only speak from experience. Regardless of where I’m hitting in the lineup, maybe with the exception of the very first at-bat of the game only the road where you might want to see some pitches, the approach pretty much remains the same, unless the opposition is doing something crazily different that makes you can change your approach.”
Bader has taken to the team and the market well since he was traded at the deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals for southpaw Jordan Montgomery. The trade was initially a bit of a head-scratcher since Bader was out with plantar fasciitis at the time, and Montgomery was eating innings for the Yankees with Luis Severino on the injured list.
The injury kept Bader off the road so trying to develop chemistry with the team and figure out his role was not a quick process. His rehab stint helped him feel as though he was finally a part of the team he grew up watching.
The trade worked out well for both sides but his addition has been especially important given the injuries to the outfield.
No one could have foreseen the level of depletion to the outfield with injuries to Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Hicks, but had that trade not been made the Yankees might be forced to use someone like Tim Locastro or Marwin Gonzalez in this series, who hit just .186 and .185 this season, respectively. Leaving Gonzalez off the roster allowed the club to carry rookie Oswald Peraza and improve the defense.
The Yankees got a naturally observative player who hangs on every pitch to try and glean information during games and communicates well with the outfield. Giancarlo Stanton is playing in left field out of necessity in the series but Bader can cover a lot of ground in center, helping to mitigate some of the defensive risk.
Bader also brings a level-headed, yet focused, approach to the game. With the Yankees looking to get back in the series after going down 2-0 in Houston, they need all the production they can get from spark-plug players like Bader.
“These games have been really close, these last two games. They could really go either way,” Bader said. “And just because they haven’t gone in our favor doesn’t mean that our attitude or level of confidence is defeated, by any means. You go out there, you play your brand of baseball, you do it confidently with a smile, and see how it shakes out.”
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Business as usual for Nestor Cortes in ALCS
Hearing Nestor Cortes speak right now, it seems like he’s enjoying this Yankee postseason run more than anybody.
For fans, watching the team need five games to get rid of Cleveland, then falling in an 0-2 hole against Houston, has invited a lot of unwanted stress into their lives. For the players that are struggling, the weight is starting to set in. But Cortes, who turned in two brilliant starts against the Guardians in the Division Series, thinks that trying to change things up now or let himself feel the magnitude of playoff games would disrupt everything he has going.
“I tried to keep the same kind of game day routine,” Cortes said of his game plan for the Cleveland starts. “Those two games were just like starting a regular season game for me. I knew the stakes were higher, everything was going to be more magnified. But as far as the way that I went about it, it was kind of the same through the day.”
Things are no different as Cortes gets ready for his Game 4 start on Sunday, facing a Houston team much punchier than the Guardians that has established themselves as the undeniable best team in the world.
“Obviously [it’s] the ALCS for the first time, but I think I’ll approach it the same way,” Cortes assured. “I don’t think nothing changes. The goal’s still to go out there and throw as many quality innings as I can. I think that’s the way that I’ve done it the whole year and that’s why I’ve had the success I’ve had.”
Cortes also used his media availability to shower praise on Aaron Judge, astutely recognizing that the team would not be anywhere close to this position if not for the big man and his god-like season. Cortes even went into somewhat of a recruiter mode, noting that should Judge decide to come back, the team should be ready to bestow a major honor on him.
“He’s meant everything,” Cortes said of Judge. “I think I’m able to say that if he’s back here next year, he’s our captain, he’s the next captain. We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He’s not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that’s his job. I think he’s earned that right to keep us in check.”
Judge’s looming free agency has definitely been somewhat of an unspoken x-factor during this season, but his teammates, especially Cortes, haven’t let that impact their admiration for him.
“Sometimes I ask myself, how does he have so much time to stop for interviews and signatures? But he finds a way,” Cortes said. “That’s what makes him great.”
For the glass-half-full fans, the pain of losing the first two ALCS games was ameliorated by the knowledge that Gerrit Cole would pitch Game 3 and Cortes would have Game 4. Very few teams can put a combination of that caliber on the mound in back-to-back postseason games, something that Cortes appreciates, especially because he looked like he might be out of the league in 2020.
“It feels great to know that fans are actually excited to watch me pitch or to have me in that role. And to have that, I guess that optimism for me to go out there and pitch well, I think it’s good to have that pressure. Because you know you’re liked around the city and hopefully in the community of Hispanics and Cubans from where I’m from.”
“We’ve talked a lot about his journey,” Yankee manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s a great story. But here we are in the middle of October and he’s a critical figure to our team, a critical person, player to our team, and I think at this point over the last couple of years he’s proven that he is just a frontline impact pitcher in the game.”
Cortes laughed when asked how his life has changed in the past couple of years, especially as he tries to navigate the Big Apple. He said as soon as mask mandates eased up, he started getting recognized at a much more frequent rate. He also used to regularly take the subway, but that has had to stop to avoid being swarmed. The unlikely star hasn’t gotten big time enough to complain about his newfound fame, though.
“I think it was this year, maybe like three or four starts into the season, I remember going shopping one day and getting stopped a few times to take pictures,” he beamed. “So that felt kind of cool. Now it’s just, everywhere I go I have a little hoodie on and stuff.”
KEEPING THINGS CONVENTIONAL
As Cortes’ star was growing, a major part of his reputation came from being the short dude with a mustache and some funky deliveries. While he hasn’t grown in stature, and the mustache is still glued to his face, Cortes has limited the exaggerated leg kicks and hesitation moves on the mound.
Asked when he typically decides to unleash them, Cortes said it’s usually a snap decision after getting the ball back from his catcher.
“Usually, as soon as I get the ball back and I’m walking towards the rubber again to get ready, is when I decide. And then depending on the pitch that he calls it allows me to either okay, like confirm that we’re going to do it, or just shut it down and go with what pitches he calls.”
()
News
Tommies get another blocked-punt TD from freshman Ryan Sever to put away Presbyterian
Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian to win 46-17 on Saturday in Clinton, S.C.
In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down, then picked it up and ran it six yards for a touchdown. The freshman from Edina has blocked three punts this season — and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first.
Sexauer completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards for the Tommies, who improved to 6-1 overall and 4-3 in the Pioneer Football League with their sixth consecutive victory after season-opening loss at Southern Utah.
Presbyterian led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime before the Tommies’ big third quarter.
Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown, and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one for the Blue Hose (1-7, 0-5), who lost their sixth game in a row.
