News
Aaron Judge booed by Yankee fans for second time in postseason
Aaron Judge might be the frontrunner for the AL MVP Award but you wouldn’t know it based on the reception he got Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.
With the Houston Astros leading 5-0 in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS, Judge struck out with one on and one out. Cristian Javier had one-hit the Yankees through 5 1/3 and was pulled after Anthony Rizzo reached on a walk. The Astros went to the bullpen for Judge, bringing out right-hander Hector Neris.
Judge struck out on three straight pitches, looking at a fastball for strike three. He walked back to the dugout to a chorus of boos. Even the most elite hitters can be quieted by elite pitching.
This isn’t the first time Judge has received a Bronx Cheer during the postseason. The slugger heard plenty of them in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, acknowledging that he needed to play better. While Judge only hit .200 for the series, he did have some big hits, including the go-ahead home run in Game 5 and a game-tying two-run shot in Game 3, just one day after being booed in the Bronx.
But all that goodwill disappeared once the ALCS began. With fans eager to see their team return to World Series prominence and finally get over the Houston hump, they were expecting more from their record-breaking star. Judge is just 1-for-11 against the Astros through three games and 5-for-30 with 14 strikeouts in the playoffs overall.
To make matters worse, the former Fresno State star may be playing some of his final games in pinstripes, set to become a free agent in just a few weeks. Of course, Judge’s legacy will be his 62 home runs and the frenzied chase to pass Roger Maris on MLB’s all-time list this summer. These last few at-bats shouldn’t matter much, but it could leave a negative impression on fans as he heads into an uncertain winter.
()
News
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs as he misses home opener vs. Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second down-to-the-wire loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it.
Ahead of their home opener vs. the Boston Celtics at Amway Center, the Magic said Suggs underwent an MRI Saturday confirming a sprained right ankle, adding his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
“I’m relieved it’s an ankle sprain and that’s it,” coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Saturday’s game. “Obviously, I feel for him because of the work he’s continued to put in and the young man he is. He’s going to be resilient about it. Is it good in this moment? No, but he always finds a way to use it to good.”
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
How Matt Birk went from NFL All-Pro to MN politician
“Who’s Scott Jensen?”
In Matt Birk’s telling, that’s pretty much how his political career started.
It was back in 2021. He was on an airplane flying to Minnesota from Florida, and his wife, Adrianna, who had become a fan of former state senator and family physician Scott Jensen, spotted Jensen on the plane. Jensen had gained a social media following for his criticisms of government coronavirus responses and was mulling a run for governor.
“She was all excited, and she told me I should meet him, so I did,” Birk recalled in a recent interview with the Pioneer Press.
Today, Birk is Jensen’s running mate on the Republican ticket for governor, challenging Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat running for a second term.
If Jensen and Birk prevail, Birk would become lieutenant governor, a traditionally unceremonious position that nonetheless would put Birk literally a heartbeat away from the governor’s seat. In Minnesota, the lieutenant governor becomes governor if the governor can’t serve, like the vice president.
RELATED: How has Peggy Flanagan spent the past four years? Advocating, just like before.
This for a guy with a Harvard degree in economics and a Super Bowl ring who swears he never expected to get into politics.
FROM ST. PAUL TO NFL
Birk, 46, grew up in St. Paul, and he’s fond of describing a childhood lived outside, playing sports with neighborhood kids until moms called them home for dinner.
But he describes himself as “the fat chubby kid.” He had tried competitive football, but it didn’t take. Then he discovered weights.
“I started lifting, and I saw the results,” said Birk, whose listed height in the NFL was 6-4 and who played at 310 pounds. (He’s now a brick-like 240, a weight he says is healthier for him.) “I saw the discipline and delayed gratification and I loved doing it.”
He gave football another shot in his sophomore year at Cretin-Derham Hall, where he became a standout on the gridiron and in class. He picked Harvard over West Point, Yale and the Air Force Academy, and his skills as an offensive lineman earned him NFL attention not usually afforded Ivy League players.
Birk had lined up a job at Prudential Securities, but he wanted to give pro football a shot, and the Vikings drafted him in the sixth round.
The NFL career that ensued is well documented: He became the Vikings’ starting center, was twice selected as an All-Pro, was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2011 for his contributions to youth literacy, and in 2012 won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.
Football also earned Birk millions. His current wealth is unknown; like Jensen, he has declined to make his personal tax records public. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have released theirs.
AFTER FOOTBALL
Birk acknowledges his financial stability has helped allow him to pursue his current venture.
“That’s one of the, quote, ‘problems’ (with politics): How many people can put their lives on hold? Their work life, and their family, and go do this? There’s not many. We always lament, ‘Where are all the good candidates?’ Well, it’s a very small pool to choose from because of what it requires people to do, what it requires people to sacrifice.”
It wasn’t a straight path from the NFL to politics, though.
When Birk retired from football in 2013, he wasn’t sure where his life would lead.
“I’m not really a planner,” he said. “I kind of take life as it comes, and it’s sorta worked out for me at this point. I just stay open to things. I guess I thought I’d just be coaching a lot of ball and raising kids.”
He’s doing both. His interview with the Pioneer Press took place as he strode through the grounds of the state Capitol, leaving a news conference with Jensen and on a strict time constraint to reach his truck, where he could change, at least partially, out of his suit and into more appropriate attire for coaching youth football practice.
Birk and his wife have eight children, ages 20, 17, 15, 14, 12 and 10, with two 6-year-olds. Two of the children are adopted — a fact that comes up when he and Jensen speak about plans to streamline adoption regulations, which is tied to their opposition to abortion.
Like many freshly retired NFL players, Birk’s post-NFL career wasn’t clear.
“I would say when you’re done playing, there’s a period of wandering. Because your whole life is different. Everything is different. So I tried a couple of different things.”
Birk worked for the NFL, started several business ventures, authored a book, established a charity and co-founded Unity Catholic High School in Burnsville in 2019.
ENTERING POLITICS
Catholicism has always been central to Birk’s ideology, and he began speaking out on hot-button social issues even before he retired from football. In 2012, he penned an opinion piece in the Star Tribune opposing the idea of “redefining marriage” as anything other than between a man and a woman. A month later, Minnesota voters defeated a statewide ballot question that would have effectively banned same-sex marriage in the state constitution. Today, Birk brushes aside questions on the matter, noting that same-sex marriage is currently legal under Minnesota law and has been protected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
He became a vocal member of the pro-life movement that seeks to ban or restrict abortions — a point Walz and Flanagan have attempted to criticize him for as Democrats seek to make the 2022 election in part a referendum on abortion. Jensen and Birk have generally sought to frame the campaign around concerns over inflation and crime, consistent with other Republicans.
But Birk said he doesn’t consider his involvement with the pro-life movement as entering politics. He said it wasn’t until he met Jensen that he began to consider getting involved, first becoming an honorary co-chair of Jensen’s campaign, although, like many conservatives, he said he had a feeling that had been brewing in him.
“I think it started off with just concern, a general level of concern for our country and our state,” he said. “So I started going to (Jensen) events and I saw the movement was piling on. I saw couple hundred people showing up. They’d never been involved before. I said, ‘Man, this guy, something’s going on here.’ It was about a year after that he asked me to be his running mate, and it kind of took me by surprise because I had never thought of that. Never thought it was something I wanted to do. So we talked it through. It made sense, and I said I can be teammates with this guy because of who he is and what he’s doing, so here we are.”
‘TEAMMATES’
In football, the center is the first player to touch the ball on every play from scrimmage. Then he typically snaps it to the quarterback. That’s how Jensen and Birk typically operate in news conferences and rallies, with the microphone filling in for the football. It’s an appropriate metaphor: Jensen, 67, carries a slim runner’s build, and he’s dwarfed by Birk — a spectacle that serves as an occasional fallback for humor when levity is called for. And Jensen played quarterback in high school.
But the metaphor might end there. Jensen doesn’t bark calls over his offensive line, but generally employs the soft voice of a bedside doctor. Birk, on the other hand, has taken on a forceful presence in the campaign, especially on social media, where he has gotten into personal tiffs and employed such modern-age tactics as challenging Flanagan to a debate. (No such debate has been scheduled.)
Jensen also calls on Birk’s academic bona fides at times. At a recent news conference announcing his “jobs and economic plan,” for example, Jensen considered lateraling a question about the governor’s limited role in addressing inflation to Birk. “His background in economics will give him, if you will, the leg up on me in terms of understanding some deeper things,” Jensen said before offering his own answer, after which Birk offered his: “Make their paychecks bigger” by lowering taxes.
BIGGEST SURPRISES
What are Birk’s biggest surprises since becoming a candidate?
“I think, honestly, how much I enjoy it. I’ve been to places in the state I’ve never been to. I meet so many people. I’ve had great conversations — like, good conversations with supporters, and tough conversations with people who aren’t supporters. I’m extroverted. I like people.
“The other biggest surprise, the other side of the coin, is it’s way too much time away from my family. But it’s short-term. Campaigning is short-term.”
News
Tiffani Daniels: There’s no such thing as too much diversity
Recently, I watched a video of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents vice-chair questioning if the University of Minnesota-Morris had become too diverse. He said his concern grew out of letters from two friends whose children “didn’t feel comfortable” at the school, where more than 40 percent of the student body is Black, Indigenous or otherwise identifies as persons of color. He wondered aloud if the increased diversity was costing the school enrollment and money.
It was an uncomfortable moment, and one that led a former regent to call for the vice-chair’s immediate resignation before the vice chair later apologized.
As unpopular as his question may be, I’m not upset that he asked it. As the managing director of the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity, I have seen that resistance sometimes takes the form of questioning. The speaker doesn’t openly declare disagreement; they simply pose a question to ask if a thing should exist, which sows doubt and slows progress.
Those of us seeking change can’t address opposition if it never shows its face. The urge to be nice and avoid hard, uncomfortable topics often holds us back. For many people of color in the workplace, it’s the tone-deaf conversations about the weather and weekends amid a racial reckoning that is bothersome.
We have to talk about the challenging things, the vice-chairman’s comments among them. We can’t achieve racial equity without addressing racism. Quick fixes won’t lead to lasting change.
I found it ironic that the experience the vice-chair referred to that drove his friends to write to him and that he suggests may be the driver of decreased enrollment, is the same uncomfortable experience marginalized groups contend with every day at school and at work. That is to say that the University of Minnesota-Morris does not exist in a vacuum.
If we zoom out, we see that lower college enrollment since 2022 is a part of a national trend. Since 2020, enrollment by Native Americans dropped by 13%, Black Americans by nearly 9 percent, whites by more than 8 percent, Latin Americans by more than 7%, and Asians by nearly 5 percent, according to data compiled by EducationData.Org. In many cases, this is due to financial difficulties or the need to immediately earn a living. Others may pursue careers that don’t require a degree.
I echo the acting chancellor of the Morris campus’ response that students of color would be shocked by the suggestion that the campus is too diverse. In fact, there isn’t enough diversity on college campuses, and students of color feel that reality more than anyone.
Our college campuses are particularly important to our business sector because that’s where the business leaders of the future will come from. Companies with higher levels of diversity are more profitable than those with lower levels of representation of women and people of color, McKinsey & Co. found in a 2020 study.
For some, the browning of our society and our world feels confronting, and yet it’s a conversation we must continue to explore not only as we build a path towards racial equity, but also as we seek to bolster our nation’s competitiveness over the coming decades.
If our country eliminated racial disparities in education, employment, health and incarceration, a 2018 study found, the U.S. economy could be $8 trillion larger by 2050.
In addition, the Alana Community Brain Trust found the opportunity cost of racism in Minnesota, via loss of income, lack of homeownership, tax burdens and business losses, to be in the neighborhood of $287 billion.
If we leave things unsaid, decision-makers may harbor feelings that govern how they do business, which ultimately keeps things the way they’ve always been. The impact of that would be to leave the same groups in the lurch that have been traditionally marginalized.
One of the greatest lessons I learned running multi-million dollar brands was that in order to create solutions that have sustainable impact, you must correctly diagnose the problem in the first place. In a 1962 essay in the New York Times, James Baldwin wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
I don’t think the solution to any problem in this nation is to have less diversity. If we avoid the hard truths and lean out instead of leaning in, we’ll squander our collective potential and undermine the very premise of America.
What more could our schools, our state, this nation be if we faced our painful truths and then took advantage of the learning to pursue the growth that naturally comes next?
Tiffani Daniels is the managing director of the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity. She received her MBA from the University of Michigan, and was previously a brand manager for General Mills.
News
Gophers women’s hockey improves to 6-0-0 with come-from-behind win over St. Cloud State
The Gophers women’s hockey team found itself trailing for the first time this season before turning things around for a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.
Minnesota, ranked No. 2 in the nation, improved to 6-0-0 on the young season
Grace Zumwinkle, a fifth-year forward, provided the game-winner, sweeping in a rebound for a goal that broke a 1-1 tie and put the Gophers up with 4:02 left in the game.
The visiting Huskies (2-6-0) jumped out in front in a hurry when they pounced on a rebound to score 54 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead.
The Gophers responded when Savannah Norcross delivered a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Madison Kaiser, who scored her second goal of the season to tie it 1-1.
Sophomore Skylar Vetter started in goal again for the Gophers, stopping 20 shots for her fourth win of the season. Sanni Ahola made 43 saves for St. Cloud State.
“A big win today and a big three points,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m proud of our team and the way we gutted it out. It was a grind, and St. Cloud played extremely well and made it very tough to score and get to the net. I’m proud of our team’s resilience, especially in the third, to stick with it and get one late and lock it down from there.”
Zumwinkle leads Minnesota with 12 points this season on seven goals and five assists.
Now things get really serious for the Gophers, who travel to Columbus next weekend to play defending NCAA champion Ohio State in a two-game series. The Buckeyes are 7-0-0 after sweeping Minnesota Duluth this weekend, winning 3-2 in overtime on Friday and 3-2 in regulation on Saturday.
News
49ers go full Rams with McCaffrey trade after Lance injury shifts direction
Rams GM Les Snead’s disregard for draft picks has grown contagious after Los Angeles rode its calculated risk-taking to a Super Bowl parade last February.
The NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers emptied the vault on Thursday to land Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
They gave up second, third and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a 2024 fifth-rounder for a talented but injury-prone, 26-year-old runner.
The Niners already had traded three first-round picks and a third in 2021 to draft quarterback Trey Lance No. 3 overall, and he’s now on injured reserve.
Unquestionably, the Rams’ example and direct competition in the McCaffrey sweepstakes brought them to this point. Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted as much on Friday.
“It’s definitely a bonus,” Shanahan said of beating the Rams out for McCaffrey. “It’s nice to keep a good player away from the team that we have to compete with year in and year out.”
It has never been more urgent in the NFL for GMs and coaches to win now. Niners GM John Lynch and Shanahan are in year six in northern California, which means there is no time like the present to make a run.
The 49ers haven’t exactly sat on their hands in the past: they pursued Odell Beckham Jr. when he was a Giant; and Shanahan coveted Kirk Cousins early in his Niners’ tenure, just to name a couple of instances when their radar was up.
What is fascinating about the 49ers’ aggressiveness here in Oct. 2022, though, is how Lance’s early-season injury changed their direction and strategy.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wasn’t even practicing in the summer because the team had turned the offense over to Lance. They were going to develop the first-round QB, live with some growing pains, and likely trade Garoppolo once he got healthy.
But when Lance got hurt, Garoppolo reclaimed the starting job and altered the organization’s expectations along with it.
The 49ers are only 3-3, and they’re terribly banged up with injuries. But they have one of the NFC’s best rosters. They’ve been to a Super Bowl recently with Garoppolo at QB.
And the Rams have stumbled out of the gate with a battered offensive line, opening the door for Lynch and Shanahan to strike.
The McCaffrey trade brings some interesting storylines: Mike Shanahan once coached wide receiver Ed McCaffrey with the Broncos and 49ers; now Mike’s son, Kyle, gets to coach Ed’s son, Christian, in San Fran.
This is also a Stanford reunion with Lynch landing McCaffrey, the former Cardinal standout and son of Ed, Lynch’s former Stanford teammate.
The 49ers’ bullish approach to winning these sweepstakes sets an exciting tone approaching the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline, though.
And it announces that the 49ers expect to be playing football deep into January — something that didn’t appear likely only one month ago.
AROUND THE LEAGUE
NFL executive Troy Vincent said at this week’s owners’ meetings in Manhattan that the league is popular largely because of its star young quarterbacks and, therefore, the NFL makes no apologies for over-officiating roughing the passer at times. “We’re not changing the philosophy around that call,” Vincent said in the wake of ludicrous penalties called on the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones. “We’re not going to back off of protecting the quarterback.”
At least Vincent is being honest about the NFL’s motivations behind their rules enforcement. Of course, it must just be a coincidence that this extra emphasis and these controversial calls started happening after the Miami Dolphins botched Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion evaluations following a hit to the ground against the Buffalo Bills.
Russell Wilson is out with a hamstring injury Sunday when the Broncos host the Jets. Carson Wentz is on injured reserve for a minimum of four weeks with a broken finger. Here’s hoping both QBs have speedy recoveries. But every injury announcement doesn’t need to be accompanied by how badly the QBs tried to play through their ailment. Every NFL player is playing through something right now. Such reports are transparently self-serving. Sorry, but nobody cares.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said Carolina “like[s] the really young core of our team. This isn’t a situation where we’re trying to sell” players like Brian Burns and Derrick Brown. It’s good to see the Panthers recognize this doesn’t need to be a teardown. They have a lot of good players.
As for Fitterer saying the Panthers aren’t tanking the rest of this season, well, the coaches and players will keep trying to win. But the McCaffrey trade does not send the message that winning is the priority. That’s just a fact, even if it was a prudent business move for the long term.
Tagovailoa returns to start Sunday night’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing only two games due to that frightening concussion in Cincinnati. The whole football world will hold its breath when he drops back to pass until he gets through a full game.
Jets receiver Elijah Moore saw 21 targets in Joe Flacco’s three starts, and he’s seen just eight in Zach Wilson’s three starts. Moore’s trade request was poorly timed, but it’s hard not to think this wouldn’t have been an issue if Flacco had remained their quarterback.
Cooper Rush went 4-1 the last five weeks. Dak Prescott returns from his thumb injury to face the Detroit Lions at home in Arlington, Texas. No pressure to score and win, Dak: just a week’s worth of talk shows that Jerry Jones should bench or trade you if you don’t.
QB Kyler Murray’s “calm the f—k down” screaming at Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury on Thursday night was just the latest sign that Arizona’s operation is hanging by a thread, even as the Cards beat the injury-plagued Saints on Thursday.
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is about to improve to 3-0 after Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears. How do you like them apples?
The Eagles (6-0), Bills (5-1), Vikings (5-1) and Rams (3-3) are on a bye in Week 7, which removes three of the NFL’s best teams from the schedule. It also guarantees Philly will remain undefeated heading into its Oct. 30 home game against the Steelers.
THEY SAID IT
“No retirement in my future.” — Bucs QB Tom Brady when asked about speculation that he could step away from Tampa midseason
()
News
Chicago Bears WR N’Keal Harry says he’s ready to contribute against his former New England Patriots team. Will he get the chance?
N’Keal Harry’s restart in the NFL took months longer than originally planned because of an ankle injury, but it fittingly could come this week against his former team.
The Chicago Bears wide receiver practiced in full all week leading up to Monday night’s game in Foxborough, Mass., against the New England Patriots, the team that drafted Harry in the first round in 2019.
Harry was cleared to play in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, but without a full week of practice, the Bears held him out. Coach Matt Eberflus wouldn’t say Saturday whether Harry will get an opportunity against the Patriots, but Harry said he’s comfortable in the offense and ready to go physically if the Bears want him to play.
“I’m trying not to get too caught up in it being the Patriots and it being my former team,” Harry said. “I’m obviously excited, excited to see some of my guys.”
After Harry totaled 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots, they traded him to the Bears this summer for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick. Harry didn’t want to delve too much into what went wrong in New England.
“It could be a lot of different things that led into it,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m not worried about any of that. I’m worried about right now, going forward and helping this team win.”
Harry was in competition to be a major contributor for the Bears before he suffered a left ankle injury in an Aug. 6 training camp practice and then underwent surgery. He said he had “no choice” but to be patient as he rehabbed, but he finally got a chance to get some good reps with quarterback Justin Fields this week.
“Over this past week, it has been good, getting out there, getting the reps, seeing the type of throws he likes to make, seeing the type of footballs I like to catch,” Harry said.
Bears coaches said they are excited to see what they can get from one of their biggest wide receiver options at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds.
“There’s a little bit of the unknown, right? Because he just hasn’t been out there yet,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He’s getting better. He’s a smart player. In training camp he started giving us the flexibility of being able to put him in a bunch of different positions. Big, strong guy that we can use in a bunch of different ways. So I’m excited to see where he can go.”
It’s unclear how much of a role Harry would have in his first game if he is active Monday. But he thinks he can be helpful as he gets more comfortable in the offense.
“I just feel like I bring a big presence, a physicality,” Harry said. “I can help with the run game. I can help with the downfield threat. I’m just excited to do my role and do my part.”
()
Aaron Judge booed by Yankee fans for second time in postseason
Free Online Car Insurance Quote – A Useful Tool For Finding Low Rates
Best Affiliate Marketing Training Programs
Commercial General Liability Insurance
Landscape Architectures, Lawn Care Businesses and Related Insurance
SEO Article Marketing Services – 4 Simple Steps to Start Your Own
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs as he misses home opener vs. Celtics
Aetna Dental Insurance
How Do I Get to the Top of Those Search Engines? Key Word Identification
Where the Wind Blows: Weather That Results in Insurance Claims
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym