About Automobile Insurance – Auto Insurance Tips and Advice For Beginners
The best way to learn what you need to know about automobile insurance is to do research; a lot of research. When the time comes to purchase auto insurance you basically have two choices. The first is to go to, or call, every car insurance company in the book. The second option is to shop for an online car insurance quote.
The first option is extremely time consuming and will not guarantee that you receive the most competitive quote. Shopping for car insurance online is much faster and will give you the best opportunity to find the cheapest auto insurance that you qualify for.
There are many web sites that are dedicated to finding you the most affordable auto insurance rate. Most of them will take your information and forward it to several companies. These companies will then offer you a quote, which is the amount of money the car insurance will cost you. These policies are usually for one year, but many automobile insurance companies will also offer a six month policy.
The rate for you car insurance policy will depend on many things. The most obvious is your driving record. The cleaner your driving record is the lower your car insurance premium will be. This is common knowledge, but the other factors that may be considered when determining your rate may come as a surprise to you.
Auto insurance companies will take into account whether you are married or not, what your credit score is, what neighborhood you live in, and even what color your car is. The reason for this is that over many years statistics have shown that people who fall into certain categories are more, or less, likely to be involved in an auto accident.
Purchasing auto insurance can seem daunting, but by using an online car insurance comparison tool you will be able to find the cheapest insurance you qualify for in far less time than you would spend if you were to call each company individually.
Rice And The Use of Rice Cookers
“Rice and The Use of Rice Cookers” is a subject that perhaps needs a little explanation. For instance, what is a rice cooker and why should we even use one? What’s the difference between using this appliance or using the stove top? Let’s find out why!
You can go back in history as far as 2500 B.C. and you’ll find that rice has fed more people over a longer period of time than any of the other crops.
It had its origin in China and the surrounding areas and the continued farming of this much enjoyed food source spread throughout Sri Lanka and India. It was then passed on to Greece and the different areas of the Mediterranean.
From Europe it spread to the New World. From Portugal to Brazil and from Spain to both Central and South America.
This product is extremely versatile and can grow in the severe desert conditions such as those of Saudi Arabia or in the flooded rice plains of Southeast Asia.
Being a member of the Poaceae family, rice is not only one of the three leading crops in the entire world, but has a multitude of uses.
It can be used in snacks, main courses, alcoholic beverages, desserts and as a special food for religious ceremonies.
Rice is a wonderful nutritional source, because it’s abundant in carbohydrates and low in nitrogenous matter and fat.
Millions worldwide use this product as 3/4 of their total diet.
Although rice is prepared in many ways, but to prepare “perfect rice” requires a different approach and skill level.
Perfect rice must be tender but certainly not mushy. The grains of the rice must be separated rather than being all stuck together.
This is why, more times than not, people become discouraged when trying to prepare it at home regardless of whether they do it on the stove top or oven.
So, many people decide to invest in a “rice cooker” to eliminate their difficulties and enjoy a perfect plate of rice.
Now, maybe you’re asking yourself, what is a rice cooker and what are the benefits of using one?
A rice cooker is an appliance with its main function to simply cook rice. This appliance makes it very easy to get the proper amount of rice to water ratio and ensure a successful meal each and every time.
The appliance sort of looks like a crock pot, but its specific purpose is steaming rice and sometimes even fresh vegetables.
A rice cooker will prepare each and every grain to absolute perfection, without it being too firm or too soft and without it ever sticking.
A cooker is very convenient, as you can turn it on when leaving your home and have your rice ready to eat when you return later. And, because it has a built in timer, you won’t need to worry about running back home to shut it off so it won’t boil over.
If you’ve been accustomed to one of those “boil-in-a-bag” or some other form of “easy-to-make-rice,” there is a big cost savings to buying rice in bulk.
Another advantage is this… if you plan on cooking a large meal with multiple dishes, the cooker will certainly free up the space on your stove top to cook the additional items.
Another feature included on some of the better quality rice cookers is the “warmer” setting. This allows the appliance to keep the rice warm long after it has finished cooking.
Some rice cookers can even steam veggies, although they may need a special insert to keep the vegetables elevated above the heating surface.
Some, also have separate functions for cooking brown rice, white rice, jasmine rice, sushi rice and other varieties perfectly.
Since these cookers come in a variety of sizes, ranging from very small to very large, you can prepare the exact amount you’ll need to satisfy your family without having a lot left over.
You’ll even be able to reheat rice in this appliance by simply placing your cold rice in the cooker, adding a small amount of water and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Love “rice pudding?” It’s easy to make delicious treat by placing the cooked rice, nutmeg, cinnamon, honey and raisins in the cooker. Add enough milk to create a “pudding-like” consistency and cook it until it is bubbly and has thickened.
Try making homemade bread for your loved ones, you’ll be a huge hit! If you and your family enjoy a good pasta dinner, prepare your pasta and sauce at the same time in a one-dish method.
Just take advantage of this fantastic product and start experimenting with different types of sauces. Be creative and discover what you can do. You’ll be surprised at the delicious meals you can come up with. Why just settle for cooking rice when this appliance can do so much more?
Tampa Bay Car Accident Statistics – Proof That Everyone Needs Auto Insurance
With the economy falling on hard times, many people are cutting expenditures in any way they can, including skimping on coverage for their car insurance. While it’s understandable that people must do what they can to put food on the table for their families and survive, many are making a horrible mistake – driving without auto insurance.
Florida law states that if you operate a motor vehicle in the state, you must purchase automobile insurance. Florida’s minimum coverage of insurance is $10,000 personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 property damage liability (PDL).
Driving without auto insurance in the state of Florida is illegal. If you do not purchase auto insurance under the guidelines mentioned above, your drivers’ license can be revoked for up to three years.
If the legal consequences of driving without auto insurance don’t compel you to purchase car insurance, then perhaps these recent car accident statistics, provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, will.
In 2010 there were 17,480 traffic accidents in Hillsborough County, which encompasses Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Fishhawk, Ruskin, and Sun City Center. In 2009, in the city of Tampa alone, there were 6,788 car accidents. Alcohol was involved in 7% of them (480).
In 2009, Pinellas County, which encompasses St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, and the Gulf Beaches, had 13,669 accidents.
The city of Tampa ranks third in statewide traffic accidents, behind Miami and Jacksonville. This makes car insurance rates in Tampa higher than other cities in Florida. It also puts you at a tremendous risk should you opt to drive without car insurance and then be involved in an accident. The scary thing is – one in seven people throughout the country don’t have car insurance. In some states, it’s even as high as one in four!
If you’re involved in a car accident and do not have auto insurance, the consequences can be devastating physically and financially. You’ll need repairs on your car, or possibly a new one, if your vehicle is beyond repair. You could require medical care to cover injuries. Injuries sustained in car accidents can be soft tissue injuries such as whiplash, to more severe ones such as a concussion or broken bones.
If you’re hit by an uninsured motorist, it can be even worse. Considering auto insurance can be relatively cheap compared to the cost of actually purchasing a vehicle, there’s absolutely no reason anyone should be driving without it. Purchasing auto insurance may seem very precautionary and even unnecessary, but it will save you a lot of pain and suffering later on.
Cheap Car Insurance and Car Safety – Loss of Driving Licence
The loss of a driving licence can be both a hugely practical problem for a number of people and a very costly process in terms of having to compensate for not having a licence and the cost of insurance for your car or motor vehicle when you eventually receive your licence back. Most people assume that you lose your licence mainly as the result of a drink-driving conviction. This can certainly be true but there are many other circumstances where it is possible to have your licence revoked, suspended or taken away from you any length of time.
There will normally be a proviso either in statute or on your licence that stipulates you must be in good health in order to have a driving licence. This means in effect that if your health changes in certain circumstances you are under an obligation to notify the authorities. This may result in them taking your licence away or requiring you to have certain medical tests at certain period of time that will determine whether your medical condition affects your ability to drive and not. It is difficult to generalise about what medical conditions are because is normally the severity of the condition rather than the condition itself that determines the approach that the authorities will take.
As an example if your eyesight deteriorates significantly over any period of time that it is obvious that that poses a risk both to yourself and to driving generally and is a condition that needs to be notified to the proper authorities. Equally if you have certain types or degrees of epilepsy, that may affect your ability to drive in a safe manner. Equally if your epilepsy is able to be controlled and managed through a variety of means including medication then that would not be a barrier to having and keeping a licence.
Aside from health concerns that need to be notified, conviction of a drink-driving offence is the most common reason probably why people lose their licences. Be aware also that you can lose your licence for refusing to give a breath test. In effect this is taken as an admission of guilt by the legal system and by courts, and inevitably you will be treated as if you had given a breath test and had failed it and been found guilty.
You can also lose your licence by an accumulation of points. Motorists and car owners are normally given points on their licence that are deemed to be minor or not so minor traffic offences – quite often speeding or driving through red lights or similar infractions of the motor code. Speeding is a good example where minor speeding infractions may lead to a relatively few number of points that can quickly add up, if you’re convicted of speeding several times in a given period of time and exceed the overall limit of points that you have on your licence. In that respect and regard you would then lose your licence for a specified period of time. Bear in mind that motorists can lose their licence as the result of one speeding offence if that speeding offence is deemed to be of a significantly serious nature. It is not uncommon for certain states to advise motorists on entry to that state that in the event of being caught speeding they will also be sent to jail. Whether that is a serious threat or not is not something that should be tested.
The other type of situations might involve losing a licence can relate to having an accident. In the event of the motorist being involved in an accident they have certain obligations under law to notify the relevant law enforcement authorities and to assist as best they can to prevent any future accidents. If they do not comply with these then it is certainly possible that the courts would take away their licence for a certain period of time.
BlackBerry Z10: It’s Now Or Never For RIM
‘Z’ is the last alphabet in the list of alphabets known to human kind till date. The most general number scale used for ranking in 1 to 10. Joining both the dots plus the current market situation of BlackBerry Smart Phones, Metaphorically the Z10 might just be the last throw of the dice for Research in Motion. Though I am not asking you to read too much into the indicative aspects of the whole nomenclature of the all new BlackBerry Z10, it just clicks given the critical situation BlackBerry finds itself in, doesn’t it? Many believe (and they have good reason to do so) that ‘this’ might just be ‘it’ for the erstwhile pinnacle brand.
What went wrong for the Research in Motion (RIM, the organization that owns and powers the BlackBerry) is a story for another day. But the general consensus in industry circles is that the Brand is in a soup. It is battling on multiple fronts and if Porter’s five forces model was to be followed, the intense rivalry amongst the competitors in the Smart Phone industry is killing (or many would believe has already killed) BlackBerry.
With their backs to the wall, RIM launched its revolutionary BlackBerry Z10 pinning all hopes on a miraculous turnaround on what could well be the defining moment in a dynamic industry. So, what does the BlackBerry Z10 have in store for us? For starters, it’s a full-touch screen phone! No, I am not saying that this is a stand-out feature, but this is an indication of the fact that finally RIM has woken up to accept the reality that this is what the market needs and it better gear up for it. Z10 is a sturdy yet robust look that may not compete with the iPhone or galaxy in aesthetics, but has a unique ‘BlackBerry’ look to it. I am sure; it’s a look that other players in the market may soon start emulating.
BlackBerry hub is another new addition to the Z10 that helps the user to compile their entire gamut of mails, social networking sites and feeds. The notification window shares everything from messages to birthdays. Surely, the BlackBerry traditional base, the so-called ‘Business-Class’ would love it. The BlackBerry Balance probably is another feature directed towards their trusted vote-bank, Professionals now would be able to split their screens into two halves for personal and professional usage. Sounds fun, isn’t it?
The BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) Video is one of the big blockbuster releases embedded with the Z10. Phenomenal voice clarity over the BBM enabling the users both voice and video chat for those on the BBM is a direct answer to the FaceTime (Apple’s video call service) or for that matter the most popular Microsoft-bought out service, the Skype. A 2MP front camera ain’t too bad and it would check most boxes on an aspirant’s checklist.
‘Keyboard’! Ah this is one area where BlackBerry always scored amongst its corporate class for the sheer ease of use. One reason also, why the earlier touch-screen versions of the RIM offering didn’t work out was that the keyboards were just not intuitive enough for the heavy keyboard users of BlackBerry. This one though is far more intuitive with an easy alphabet flipping feature that instinctively predicts which alphabet you are going to type and gives you an option to flip it on to the screen. This feature has already made a lot of noise in the industry circles. Get ready for some patent-wars over it in the coming days.
At approximately £500, the Z10 with a snapper of 8 MP will definitely face the heat from the Lumia, Galaxy, iPhone5 and HTC’s latest offerings. But, what it has certainly done is helped BlackBerry put its hand up and say… “We’re not going down without a fight!” One though feels that it has still not done enough on the design aspects of the device. But BlackBerry’s niche was always the Business class which in the recent past was starting to dessert it for lucrative business + social media offerings from the Android arena. Whether the Z10 will stop the exodus of BlackBerry users is a million dollar question, time will only be able to answer. For now, the stage is set for a grand showdown!
Brand And Product Displays For Businesses
Visibility is the key to success for any new or existing commercial entity. No matter the industry you serve, you must be able to effectively market your brand to core, niche or mass audiences. While social and mobile media integration is essential, there are still traditional ways to advertise your products and businesses across the board.
Whether for new product launches or promotions, product displays still play a pivotal role in showcasing your brand and business. No truer is this then when it comes to business expositions, conferences, or even daily or weekly sales and specials. With years of extensive industry experience, area marketing and product display companies have the tools and expertise to help build and grow your business.
From teardrop and traditional banners to flags and customized flags, there are so many options available for brand and product displays. These items can also be created to many sizes, dimensions, or specifics you desire. They are also lightweight, mobile, and easy to put away when not in use. Whether for business exhibitions or storefront promotions, now is the perfect time to speak to banner experts about your needs and aspirations.
In addition to actual banners, stands are available as well. In fact, many business owners forget how important stands and units are for their flags and promotional products. For example, the teardrop stand is created in a way where your banners will be visible to one and all. There are also convenient size controls on these stands, which allow you to determine how high or low you want your displays to show.
Traditional banners are known for their vibrant vinyl lettering and eye catching logos. These products can be customized to include your business logos, slogans, product photos, and even contact information and addresses. These are perfect for business conventions where brand visibility and awareness can foster greater leads and new customers.
Local promotional companies feature comprehensive and cohesive marketing packages for one all. This includes banners of all sizes and shapes, along with advertising collateral and even business documentation and signage. Again, it is up to you to consult with local businesses about formulating strategic brand marketing campaigns for your business.
Another option is to purchase smaller signs and banners if desire. This is a cost-efficient way to secure brand marketing without going above and beyond your budget. No matter which product you choose, however, placement plays a pivotal part in optimal advertising. You should speak to product agencies to see which areas of your store have the most potential to effectively attract, engage and draw in customers.
If you are struggling to attract new clients and business, chances are you may not have the right promotional materials. Remember, marketing is never a onetime deal and must be implemented multiple times throughout any business season. This includes caps, jackets, t-shirts, pens, vehicular graphics and anything and everything that can help your business grow and succeed. From exhibition banner displays to flags and retractable units, local promotional companies have the tools and expertise to showcase your business as a true professional entity.
Garlic Health – The Amazing Benefits of Garlic!
In this article I’ll be exploring the use of garlic for health. Nicknamed the ‘stinking rose’, this auspicious herb has been revered throughout history as a cure and natural treatment for all manor of conditions. These include mosquito bites, wounds, heart disease, measles, tumors, snake bites, acne, colds, flu and even vampires!
Garlic’s health benefits are substantiated by a wealth of modern day research that confirms its anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It is also a powerful antioxidant and immune booster with anti-inflammatroy properties. Scientific studies reveal benefits for diabetes, cancer and heart disease. It’s heart health traits include lowering bad cholesterol and blood pressure, aiding circulation and preventing against stroke.
Garlic’s might is largely due to the sulfur compounds it contains, such as allicin. Garlic also houses vitamin C, B6, selenium, magnesium, potassium, calcium and manganese and flavonoids.
The sulphur compound allicin provides not only many of the notable benefits of garlic, but also its notorious odour. Allicin is formed during the chemistry of chopping, crushing and chewing garlic, the more thorough the milling, the more allicin is created. Allicin has antibiotic, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties, and the reason why garlic has been used for skin infections such as Athletes’s foot, herpes and warts, digestive and lung infections such as diarrhea, coughs and colds, and Candida yeast and other microbes.
Allicin begins to degrade once produced and on cooking, so eating garlic raw and soon after chopping ensures the assimilation of optimum levels of this compound.
Garlic also contains diallyl sulphides, which, whilst not anti-fungal like allicin, are reportedly good for the blood and circulation, lowering bad cholesterol and boosting the immune system.
Rats that were put on a diet featuring both allicin and diallyl sulphides had a substantial increase in their levels of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione-S-transferase. This mighty enzyme produced within the body is incredibly important in helping to rid the body of toxins, drugs and carcinogens. Increasing levels of this and other phase II enzymes may be one way garlic helps to prevent against cancer, enhancing the elimination of potential carcinogens from the body. This also makes garlic great for a natural body detox.
Garlic as Anti-Inflammatory
The sulfur compounds in garlic have been found to have anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting the activity of inflammatory enzymes. Along with vitamin C this can make garlic a protection against the pain associated with arthritis and asthma attacks.
Garlic for the Heart
garlic is renowned for its abilities to lower cholesterol and blood pressure naturally and protect against heart disease and stroke. Garlic has also been found to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in blood vessels aiding their dilation, and assist the body’s ability to dissolve blood clots (fibrinolyisis).
The antioxidant properties of garlic can also protect against cardiovascular disease by inhibiting the oxidation of bad cholesterol which would otherwise build up in artery walls. Further, folate in garlic is known to protect the cardiovascular system.
Garlic for Cancer Prevention
Population studies have revealed that eating garlic regularly, along with other alliums such as onions chives and scallions, reduces the risk of oesophageal, colon and stomach cancer. This may be due to garlic’s ability to reduce the formation of carcinogenic compounds. Garlic’s sulfur compounds such as allicin and ajeone have been found to stop the growth of various cancers in animal laboratory studies, including skin, stomach, colon, breast and oral cancer. Garlic also contains the powerful antioxidant mineral selenium, known for its anti-cancer properties.
Garlic for Diabetes
Some of the damage that can result from the degenerative effects of diabetes such as diseases of the kidney, retina and nervous system, may be deterred by garlic. Rats that were given a drug that would induce similar diabetic-effects in the body, namely an increase in blood sugar, cholesterol and damaged fats and a reduction in the body’s antioxidants, experienced fewer negative effects from the drug and an increase in antioxidant levels when given a daily dose of garlic oil.
Research then, has indicated garlic health benefits against bacteria, fungi and viruses, inflammation (as with arthritis), cancer, diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol levels.
Garlic – Natural Cure for Common Ailments
Garlic is an all round disease-preventive, and can be used as a natural treatment cure for common ailments such as acne, colds and flu, herpes and wrinkles due to its natural antioxidant and anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties. Crush a clove or two of garlic into warm water and drink twice a day though be careful on an empty stomach if you are sensitive to garlic. This also serves as a natural body detox. If your skin is not over sensitive to garlic it can also be applied directly to acne spots or herpes. I find it very effective as a cure for oral herpes (cold-sores). If you have high cholesterol level, use garlic regularly in you’re your food as this will lower your cholesterol level naturally.(obviously along with avoiding a high cholesterol diet).
To summarise…
Garlic Benefits
o Garlic boosts your immune system.
o Garlic is anti-aging, its antioxidant power neutralizing free radicals that procure aging and disease.
o Garlic helps reduce plaque build up (atherosclerotic heart disease).
o Garlic thins the blood and helps to prevent blood clots (fibrinolyisis) hence reducing the risk of strokes.
o Garlic helps to prevent cancer, particularly of the digestive system, and reduces the size and arrests the growth of certain tumors.
o Garlic lowers and regulates blood sugar levels.
o Garlic helps to remove heavy metals such as lead and mercury from the body – natural body detoxification.
o Garlic is anti-inflammatory.
o Garlic (raw, containing allicin) is a natural antibiotic and can kill even drug resistant strains of bacteria such as MRSA as well as Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium known to cause stomach ulcers and implicated in stomach cancer.
o Garlic is anti-fungal and reduces yeast infections in body parts.
Copyright 2006 Sylvia Riley
