Affiliate Marketing for Beginners: How to Choose Products That Will Make Money Online
One of the hardest things to do in affiliate marketing is to select products and services to promote. After all, there’s no guarantee that a particular product or service will sell well online. The following affiliate marketing advice for beginners will give you a definitive roadmap for selecting products that will make money online – almost guaranteed.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 1: Select Products You Know About
One of the easiest ways to select a product is to look to your own life. What do you use that may have an affiliate program attached to it. For example, I’m a freelance writer. I use web hosting services, newsletter services, eBook creation software, logo design software, domain name registration providers, etc.
Almost all of these types of service providers have some type of affiliate program attached to them. And, because I use them, I can easily market them.
You see, when you actually use a product or service, it’s easy to write articles, reviews and other content that espouses the good and bad about it.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip When Reviewing Affiliate Products and Services: When you write reviews, do so honestly. You don’t have to talk about just the good things; write or tell (if you use video marketing) the things you about a product that you don’t like as well.
This builds trust and seems more honest. No one expects a product or service to be perfect. And, the thing you don’t like about a product could be the thing that someone else does like. Just keep this in mind.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 2: Choose Products by Reputable Providers
For example, let’s say you decide to promote a web hosting provider. There are thousands of these. How do you find one to promote that will make you money online?
Do some research to discover who the most popular ones – that have affiliate programs – are. Once you start digging, you’ll see some names that pop up over and over and over again. Read reviews from other affiliates to make informed decisions.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 3: Choose Products a Lot of People Need
When you first start to learn affiliate marketing, it can be overwhelming. It’s not hard, it’s just that there’s a lot of info to digest. So, choosing products that a lot of people need will make it easier to make a sale.
Don’t complicate the process by selecting products that may be cute/unique/beautiful/etc, but may not sell well. That is, until you get more experience.
Take web hosting – internet marketing experts estimate that as many as 100,000 new sites go live every day. And, what do they all need? Web hosting. It doesn’t take a genius to sell this type of service.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 4: Choose Turnkey Programs
One of the best ways to make money online is to choose turnkey programs. What do I mean by this? I mean select a product that is already “set up to go,” ie, all you have to do is start marketing.
Again, when you’re new to affiliate marketing, you want to complicate the process as least as possible. Proven turnkey programs allow you to start making money almost immediately. And, this is just the encouragement you need when you first start out.
If you follow these “affiliate marketing for beginners” tips, you should have no problem selecting products and services to promote that will make you money online quick.
Multi-Line Small Business Phones
Multi-line small business phones are ideal for upcoming small businesses. With multi-line operations, one can put the current call on hold to make another call. It becomes possible to use two phone lines with just one phone. This makes the multi line phone an efficient and convenient device to manage business calls. Multi-line small business phones are mainly available in markets as corded business phones and non coded business phones.
Most multi-line small business corded phones have a digital answering system, call waiting caller ID, caller ID memory, three-way conferencing and speed dial system.
Multi-line speakerphone is another type of corded multi line business phone. Many of these phones have a speakerphone, hold, flash and auto redial, mute keys, 32-number memory and handset volume controller. A two line professional conference phone with two microphone system has 360 degree coverage. The multi-line speaker phone is a full duplex conference phone.
A variety of multi-line cordless phones are available in the market. The multi-line 2.4GHz cordless phone with speakerphone is one such model. It features a dual keypad, 50 names and number phone directory, handset locator and 4 party conferencing. Multi line 5.8GHz range expandable cordless phone with digital answering system is another type. The key features include digital duplex speakerphone on handset and base, hold and mute on handset and base and short light-up antenna with message alert. The phone is wall mountable. The 5.8GHz multi line cordless phone is made on the basis of 5.8 GHz DSS (Digital Spread Spectrum) technology.
Multi-line digital cordless phone system is another type of small business phone. It has long range, digital cordless and wireless network friendly phone systems. This takes communication to a higher level with incredible sound clarity, providing enhanced reception and features including talking caller ID.
Most of the small business phones fall into the multi line phone system category. Two to four phone lines will be plugged into one telephone. Multi line phone systems are affordable, full-featured and highly functional for a typical business office.
Advantages of Outsourcing Your Practice’s Medical Billing
When it comes to medical billing, many doctors feel lost and defeated. It seems that a lot of those who are in the medical profession have given up all hope of handling the financial aspect of their practice, settling instead to become inefficient and ineffective in the overall management of their career. If you’re a doctor and feel dissatisfied with the way your practice is going, then perhaps you should consider outsourcing your billing and practice management needs.
This may come as a surprise but your medical practice can still become more cost-effective. To achieve this, there are easy steps you need to take, the first and most important of which is to hire the services of a firm that is an expert in medical billing. A medical billing firm offers a number of advantages (and you’ll find out what these as you read the succeeding paragraphs).
Lower Overhead Costs and Paperwork
First and foremost, when you decide to go with medical billing outsourcing, you’ll be given the chance to cut down your costs. Outsourcing billing firms have a variety of solutions that aim to lower your overhead as well as reduce the amount of paperwork your office still has to deal with, leaving you free to attend to your patients’ needs, which are of course the most important aspect of your profession.
Enjoy Faster Transactions
Outsourcing medical billing firms also make use of electronic processes for claim submissions, allowing you to enjoy faster transactions. This means outsourcing your medical billing can bring you expediency as far as revenue generation is concerned, with claims paid within a period of seven to 14 days and errors reduced by automatic checking.
Promote Your Practice
Outsourcing can really do a lot of improvements for your medical practice. More effective and efficient medical billing is not the only advantage you can enjoy. Your trusted staff can turn to other matters such as the promotion of your practice for the recruitment of new patients, the provision of competitive healthcare to all your patients, the development of marketing strategies, and the maintenance of strong patient relations.
Eliminate Employee Expenses
Finally, outsourcing your medical billing can help lower your employee expenses. You won’t have to allot salaries for in-house employees tasked to handle your billing issues, and you won’t have to provide insurances. Everyone knows that the medical practice is one of the most difficult and most expensive. With all the advantages offered by billing outsourcing, no doubt your practice will become bigger and better – without the unnecessary expenses.
Stop Drugs Advice
When an addicted person starts seeking advice on how to stop taking drugs the sooner they can access quality addictions treatment the better the chances of a positive outcome.
Whilst it has been proven that most addicted people are pressured into receiving some form of treatment, this actually has little to do with whether rehab will be successful or not.
Being forced into addictions treatment by family, friends, employers and even the court system can actually improve treatment effectiveness.
Once a person is addicted it’s quite natural to have a poor insight into their condition and minimise the negative consequences that their addiction brings about. This is all quite natural and is a feature of the denial that all people addicted to alcohol or other drugs experience.
However, if the individual does have a moment of clarity and actually asks for advice on how to stop drugging, then we should have that help on hand and available immediately.
The acknowledgment that advice and support are needed may mean this is a great opportunity to help the addicted person experience a meaningful shift in personality. Hopefully a shift so extreme that it brings about a need for them not to return to a life of active addiction.
Many people reach a point in their addiction where the mental obsession and physical compulsion to get and use drugs becomes immensely destructive.
This downward cycle of continuing to find ways to keep getting and using drugs again and again has severe consequences to the addicted person, to their families, their finances, their careers as well their emotional, mental and physical health.
At this stage the most commonly available stop drugs advice is exactly that – just stop! Unfortunately this isn’t always that easy. In most cases when a person addicted to alcohol or other drugs quits they need a drug detoxification.
Sadly there is such a negative stigma attached to the term addiction that many suffering with the effects of using drugs hesitate to ask for advice when trying to stop drugs.
However, it is widely accepted in the professional addictions counselling field that drug addiction is an illness, a disease in the same way that diabetes is a disease, it is not curable, but it is treatable.
The first step then is an acceptance of that concept. This acceptance will allow anyone with a drug problem to investigate the drugs advice that is available. If drug abuse has become a problem sympathetic professional advice is the most immediately beneficial.
Many therapists specialise in addictions counselling, doctors and psychiatrists are increasingly aware of the problems associated with stopping drugs and give advice accordingly.
There are significant numbers of reputable addictions treatment centres, or drug rehabs, with multi disciplinary health teams who can give practical advice on the process of stopping drugs and staying stopped!
When drug abuse has become a major problem addiction rehab is often the most effective way to stop drugs and begin the journey to a drug free life.
Most upmarket addiction clinics incorporate the 12 Step Programme first developed to help problem drinkers (AA- Alcoholics Anonymous) and now common to many self-help support groups throughout the world. These groups such as NA (Narcotics Anonymous) hold regular meetings where people with drug problems meet regularly to exchange their experiences of using and how they stay away from drugs on a daily basis.
Patients undergoing treatment at a drug rehab who incorporate theses programmes are encouraged to attend meetings of these fellowships whilst undergoing group therapy treatment within a therapeutic community.
Attention is given to understanding the problems that drugs cause and how to stop addiction and commence living a drug free life.
So the best stop drugs advice is to own up! There is a problem and whether it’s yourself or a loved one, a family member, that’s addicted you probably need some advice on how to best deal with it. Once you’ve sought professional stop drugs advice and devised a plan on how best to move forward the next piece of crucial advice for the patient is, don’t use today.
We can often do things for short periods that would seem impossible for a longer time. A great gem of advice for stopping drugs is to break up your day in to smaller chunks of time. It’s impossible to tackle our whole life problem at once, but just for right now not drinking any alcohol or using any drugs is more manageable.
Between now and lunch time you can get through your life without having to resort to using drugs and that can be extended until mid afternoon and then again extended to dinner then again to bed time.
In this way we can break our days up into chunks of time that are easier for us to get through without using drugs or other mind and mood altering chemicals instead of imagining the next 30 years clean and sober!
A drug detox may be fundamental to successfully stopping using drugs. Most drug users feel that they cannot ask for help, often shame and guilt can be blocks to seeking stop rugs advice.
It’s important to remember that you are not alone that many competent, intelligent, sensitive people become addicted to drugs and this does not mean that they are bad people who need to learn to be good, but rather sick people who need advice and treatment to help recover.
Most drug abusers quickly discover that they are not alone and that these emotions are less destructive when shared with others. Get professional advice as soon as possible. As discussed above the best way to start giving up drugs is professional treatment.
The vitally needed period of detoxification will always be more effective if a multi disciplinary team of treatment professionals manage the process.
With the drug detox followed by a course of inpatient treatment involving group therapy, written work, lectures and perhaps family involvement if appropriate, an environment is created which allows further advice to be offered and accepted.
Moving forward with some clarity it is easier to understand the benefits of attending 12 Step Meetings and making the life style changes necessary to enjoy a drug free life.
There is a lot of advice available on how to live without drugs including paying attention to the physical aspects of health and fitness, building new interests in life, working on individual self-esteem and personal growth, working with and helping others to grow in recovery through the 12 Step Groups, however, the most critical and indispensable pieces of advice are the first things that have to happen in order to start the journey;
- Accept there is a problem.
- Try not to use today.
- Ask for help! Get professional help and advice now. That is where addiction recovery begins.
Expert Tips for Success in Digital Marketing
Here are a few expert tips for successful digital marketing:
1. Adopt a Data-Driven Strategy:
In recent times, there has been an increasing trend of organizations working consciously with data-driven business strategies. These strategies can be considered as one of the evolutionary steps in the history of marketing. The data collected can be utilized to organize and achieve business objectives. Likewise, to build considerable ROI, Digital Marketing promotes data-driven strategies.
Every organization can have a different strategy as there are various types of data and also the channels through which they can be collected. To collect first-hand data, organizations can conduct internal market research through mobile survey, email campaigns, open survey etc. and learn about the current marketing trends. Organizations can strategize to decide the kind of data required and the most suitable way to acquire it.
2. Create Engaging Content, not just Quality Content:
Content rules the world of Digital Marketing like a King. Search engines like Google reward only those content pieces, blogs or images which do not compromise on quality and have greater engagement. However, along with the quality of content, the quantity of content must also be focused upon for engagement. In other words, for engagement, short blogs, images gif and relevant articles must be shared. The content posted on all the mediums must be such that the audience would share across their social networks.
The premium content styles like e-books, e-guides and presentations are measured slightly differently, through the number of downloads and link clicks. Hence, it is necessary to develop engaging content to improvise and learn from user feedback.
3. Introducing Visuals to Strengthen Storytelling:
Videos are found to be more engaging and digital marketing revolves around creating engagement. According to a report by Ascend on Video Marketing Strategy Survey, organizations are now working closely with moving pictures to create excitement among the audience.
Regardless of the motive to develop graphics or videos for the website, blog or social media, they are essential marketing tools which can attract engagement and help in the achievement of business goals. The key to Digital Marketing is effective storytelling and projecting the product or service to the prospects using attractive communication across all channels.
Since videos and images have their own search index in Google and YouTube, which can be given a helping hand in term digital marketing and business development. So it is necessary to work on visual storytelling, infographics, and unique video content to create more audience engagement onto your website or other channels and networks.
4. Build personalize marketing:
Personalized marketing helps in the success of the marketing through effective targeting. The key to content’s success is determined by the preferences and needs of the targeted audience. The audience gets a personalized experience where the product and service are based on their requirements.To get a better ROI, marketing must be targeted appropriately.
Claims Related to Repetitive Strain Injury
Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSIs) are those injuries that are suffered through repetitive motion, extreme motion, and/or excessive force. We are all familiar with “tennis elbow” resulting from playing too much tennis or “runner’s knee” from competing in too many races. But, unless one is a professional athlete, these injuries can be soothed and sometimes even cured by ceasing the offending activity, rest, and ice.
But what if the repetitive motion is an integral part of one’s job? Typing has been linked to carpal tunnel syndrome, which is an inflammation of tissues surrounding the median nerve which provides sensation to the thumb, index, and middle fingers. Tenosynovitis, an inflammation of the sheath that surrounds a tendon connecting muscle to bone usually affecting the hands; and bursitis, an inflammation of the little fluid filled sacs that act as cushioning near the body’s larger joints are generally caused by heavy lifting. Trigger finger/thumb occurs when one’s finger or thumb catches in a bent position, and can be caused by extended gripping, such a long periods of driving gripping the steering wheel.
All of these conditions cause symptoms ranging from moderate discomfort to severe pain, and all of these conditions cost businesses a tremendous amount of money in terms of treatment, time lost, and compensation. The Chattered Society of Physiotherapy estimated that 3.5 million working days are lost annually due to RSI, also known as Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD).
Symptoms may take weeks, months, or even years to manifest. As soon as symptoms appear, consult a physician, and report the findings to the employer. In the early stages, many of RSI’s can be treated effectively with splints, braces, or cortisone shots. Many of these symptoms can be alleviated through simple environmental changes, such as typing for no longer than an hour before switching to filing, and then switching again to making copies. Breaking up the repetitive activity allows the affected muscles, joints, tendons, and nerves to rest. Switch to a more ergonomic computer setup to relieve strain on the fingers and wrists while typing. Always wear a back brace when lifting. If driving long distance, be certain to allow time to stop, get out of the automobile and stretch.
Most workplaces are very conscious of RSIs, and indeed of their responsibility to assess dangers and provide a safe working environment. Workplaces offer a variety of ways to alleviate the causes of RSI and WRULD. Some of the simpler solutions may include a change of lighting, a re-alignment of office equipment, scheduling more frequent but shorter break periods, and/or the use of assistive technology such as a headset for a receptionist tasked with answering the telephone in order to eliminate the need to pick up and balance a handset.
If, after having been notified by the physician of an employees RSI, the employer feels that no reasonable accommodation can be made in the workplace, the employee may consider engaging the services of a solicitor to protect his rights to work in a safe environment and to ensure that he receives all medical care and treatment to which he is entitled.
How to Develop a Brand Story Communication Strategy
Marketing campaigns should always start with a communication concept: a conceptual premise and framework that attracts attention and engages an audience in a way that penetrates each viewer’s mind, and captures the audience’s collective consciousness. It is the foundation of your brand story.
Developing an appropriate communication concept is the first step in creating your own distinctive marketing strategy: a strategy that employs the signature audio-visual-performance vocabulary needed to create an identifiable brand-associated campaign presentation. It is this presentation idiom that provides the communication tools needed to make your brand unique and memorable.
Technology Without Understanding is Like Coffee Without A Cup
The availability of sophisticated technology at relatively low prices has brought about a communication revolution. Websites, blogs, and social networking sites have given every marketing manager and entrepreneur access to communication options that were hereto reserved only for major corporations with million dollar budgets.
Unfortunately the ability to use easy-to-learn software applications and high tech digital hardware, combined with access to an exponentially increasing Internet audience, doesn’t mean the average businessperson has the necessary skills or understanding needed to communicate effectively within those available Internet channels.
Mommy, I Can Do It Myself!
Like the toddler who claims absolute self-sufficiency only to need mommy to come to the rescue, so too the do-it-yourself Web-media narcissist ultimately requires expert marketing communication help, if he or she wants to survive business-growing pains.
Having an e-commerce catalogue and lots of search engine optimized traffic doesn’t make your website an automated online bank machine that takes search engine traffic in one end and spits out money from the other. Having a blog doesn’t automatically make someone interesting or articulate, nor does owning a video camera make an entrepreneur a creative director or media star.
Marketing campaigns are about brands, not products or services, and they are definitely not about features. They are not about the owners, managers, or corporate directors who run things. No, they are about the story, the brand story, told in a compelling fashion so that it resonates and impacts the audience in some meaningful manner.
What we have in the Web is a communication venue open to any and all comers, most of whom lack the prerequisite understanding of how to communicate a branded message.
The Language of Branded Presentation
In the ‘Fast Company’ article ‘When Great Design Becomes Its Own Language’ Joe Duffy talks about
“visual and verbal linguistics.”
“The brands that have been designed in the best possible ways have their own proprietary language that tells their story, sets them apart from all the brands they compete with, and connects them in a very meaningful way to their audience.”
– Joe Duffy, graphic designer and AIGA Fellow
In order to achieve this kind of sophisticated communication you must understand the language of presentation. In a TED Conference speech, “The 4 Ways Sound Affects Us” given by sound expert Julian Treasure, he outlines how sound affects people physiologically, psychologically, cognitively, and behaviorally. The same can be said for visuals and performance, the communication elements that collectively with sound creates the language of brand presentation.
As Julian Treasure points out in his speech, “inappropriate retail soundscapes can reduce sales by 28%”. If it’s true in-store, it’s also true on the Web. Add to that inappropriate dialogue, visuals and performance techniques, and you have a branding, marketing, and sales disaster on your hands.
Core Concept Development
Management consultants will advise managers to create a Mission Statement in order to serve as a strategic guideline and tactical decision reference; but if that statement is filled with pointless platitudes and carefully constructed euphemisms, it is managerially useless and publicly inane.
The answer to the problem is to start with the one thing that makes you special. Marketing strategy, the high concept behind your business, and tactical implementation, the various advertising and promotional initiatives you choose to pursue, need to be based on that element of your business that makes you different.
The problem is most companies are not different; they sell the same things, in the same way, as dozens if not thousands of other companies. It is the job of companies like ours to help businesses develop a distinctive mark of differentiation, and come up with effective ways to implement it. In most cases the solution is found not in the product, service, or operational procedures, but in the way the emotional and psychological value proposition is presented.
Brand Story Sustainability
What we are developing here is a five-point plan for creating a sustainable brand for years to come; a methodology that creates a unique brand image rather than an also-ran product, or me-to service that becomes outdated with your competitor’s next upgrade or price cut.
So far we have four of the five elements: an Emotional and Psychological Value Proposition; a Mark of Differentiation; a Communication Concept, and a Presentation Language. The fifth element is your Concept Arc. The Concept Arc is how your campaign leads your audience to where you want them to be, and believe what you want them to believe?
Put another way, you have access to website traffic, an audience that is searching for something, it is the job of your brand story to reach deep into that audience’s psychological makeup, and give them a jolt of desire for what you offer. Your brand story scenario and characters vicariously represent this audience, and as your onscreen brand representatives move through the plotted arc from skepticism and mistrust to acceptance and desire, so too will your audience.
Your brand story can be built on any number of scenarios, including a quest, adventure, pursuit, rescue, escape, revenge, riddle, rivalry, underdog status, temptation, transformation, maturation, love, forbidden fruit, self-sacrifice, discovery, achievement, and conflict, (based on research scientist, Dr. Melvyn P Heyes discussion of plot at screenwritingscience.com).
A Web Audience Must…
Linda Cowgill in her book “The Art of Plotting: Add Emotion, Suspense, and Depth to Your Screenplay” states, “They [the audience] must be able to understand it [the presentation] with eyes and ears as they watch the scene unfold. … drama requires more than the sum of a number of incidents.” In the same way branding requires more than the sum of features.
If you haven’t already figured it out, the best way to implement such a brand strategy is with an ongoing Web-video campaign, but if you still have doubts consider that a Web audience must relate to your brand in a way that conjures life experience, values, attitudes, and preconceptions. That audience must identify with the characters and relate to their problems, concerns, issues, and/or needs. That audience must be affected and subconsciously influenced by the performance, as well as visual elements, sound design, and mnemonics. That audience must relate to and interpret the verbal and nonverbal messages on both a conscious and subconscious level. And an audience must be able to remember and recall the brand personality established so that it becomes a life style choice rather than a mere commodity purchase.
What it all comes down to is connecting with customers on a human level. Maybe you have substantial website traffic, or maybe you don’t, but whatever the number of visitors, what is important is that nobody who visits your website should leave without understanding what you do, and remembering why they should care.
