Affiliate Prophet Review – Is Affiliate Prophet a Scam?
Are you a potential affiliate professional who wants to find out how to track landing pages the best possible way and find the right keywords? Are you an affiliate who has lost some money trying to find keywords that can actually convert and become profitable? If you are one of these, then you will probably find the Affiliate Prophet system quite interesting and useful.
1. What Is Affiliate Prophet?
The Affiliate Prophet is, according to its creator the ultimate tracking software. It is created by Peter Yoon and it is a program that can significantly improve your conversions and overall sales.
Affiliate Prophet is one of the best solutions today which can be used by affiliate marketers. It is a cost effective method to multiply your affiliate profits quickly and effectively. It allows a pre-tracking, which means that you can compare keywords and website conversion in a much better way, even if the visitor who comes to your page doesn’t buy anything. The test results you get are realistic and accurate even with a bunch of visitors. You can get better and improve your performance, without spending huge money on it. The system controls and informs you on how effective a keyword is.
2. What Are The Features of Affiliate Prophet?
Some of the Main Features of the Affiliate Prophet Are:
- Keyword Pre-Tracking.
- Pre-Split-Testing.
- A Pre-Tracking for Affiliate Sales.
- The Pre-tracking Taguchi Combo.
- The ability to Import Click Bank report.
- The ability to generate some useful statistics that will help you become better and get more profitable results.
- Hints and tips on how to become a good writer and copywriter.
3. What Will Affiliate Prophet Do For You?
Affiliate Prophet is a simple script that you must install to the web server you use. Once you install it, it will start tracking your statistics and will give you the results within just a little time. Affiliate Prophet uses a well appointed algorithm which can help you track the progress of your current campaign and see what is wrong and what is right, so that you can improve your performance and collect the appropriate data so as to see what you need to change and what to improve. It can be very useful for webmasters and affiliate business people.
Online Business Ideas: Product Sales and Internet Services
If you are interested in starting an online business, there are several online business ideas that can assist you to utilize your experience and skills to generate income off your web site. Because they provide you flexibility, starting an Internet-based businesses is a good way to make extra income. In most cases, you can set up a web-based venture in your extra time and supervise your online business operations around your preferred timetable. Furthermore, you can operate your web-based enterprise virtually from everywhere – even on the road.
As you know how to set up an Internet-based business and discover the numerous opportunities, you will learn that they belong in two common categories: services and product sales.
Product Sales
Do you have goods that you want to market? With an online business, the whole world is your client base. By putting up a web site with payment features and a shopping cart, clients can point, click and choose their way through your items and goods. You may have goods that you make, grow or bake yourself. By placing product descriptions in your web item catalog, clients can choose what goods they want. Once the orders are ready, you supply them and send the packages out.
After finalizing your online business web site, there is still a lot of work to do for your venture to be successful. Always remember that learning the ways on how to start an online business and accomplishing a lot of online work are important for you to be successful in your endeavor.
Services via the Internet
Service businesses are also considered as one of many ways on how to make money online. In this type of job, you will be offering work for someone instead of marketing an item. You can be a writer for online and print magazines or a freelance proofreader. You can arrange the delivery and transportation of products or do research through the World Wide Web for others. You can be a virtual assistant and assist organizations manage, plan and schedule proceedings. When you pause and think about it, being a virtual assistant is an income-generating job. You can offer services virtually to several employers and earn as much as you can.
Whether you follow a service or sales business, it is vital to understand that the job by nature will be unsocial. If you want external motivation or need frequent interaction, this career may not be the one for you.
However, if you enjoy the challenges and flexibility that come from being employed online, you can obtain a piece of online business idea by finding out how to launch an online business.
Why – Email Marketing
According to Wikipedia,- the term ’email marketing’ is usually used to refer to:
– Sending e-mails with the purpose of:
* enhancing the relationship of a merchant with its current or previous customers
* to encourage customer loyalty and repeat business,
* acquiring new customers or
* convincing current customers to purchase something immediately,
– Adding advertisements to e-mails sent by other companies to their customers, and
In plain English – Email Marketing is a form of Direct Marketing which uses email to send targeted messages, information or offers to a designated set of prospective or current customers. It can be used to send commercial as well as non profit messages which distribute information to a wide range of audiences.
We hope the above information was useful for those who are unfamiliar with Email Marketing.
Does Email Marketing really work?
We offer the following statistics to support the effectiveness of Email Marketing:
* According to Research done by DMA, Email’s ROI in 2008 was $45.06 for every dollar spent.
* Email drove an average of $0.14 in revenues per delivered message. – Epsilon “Q3 2008 Email Trends and Benchmark” (Jan 2009)
* 44% of respondents in a consumer survey said that email from financial services companies make them feel more loyal towards the companies and their products – Epsilon (Oct 2008)
* 55 percent of the respondents cite that they expect ROI from email to be higher than any other channel. – Datran Media, “Marketing & Media Survey” (2008)
* Email is delivering sales at an average cost per order of less than $7, compared to $71.89 for banner ads, $26.75 for paid search and $17.47 for affiliate programs. – Shop.org, State of Retailing Online 2007 report (Sept. 2007)
* 67% of respondents prefer email as a communications channel over other online vehicles and 65 percent believe this will continue to be the case in five years. – Habeas (2008)
* 80% of Marketers Report Email Is Strongest Performing Media Buy Ahead of Search and Display. – Datran Media, “Marketing & Media Survey” (2008)
So why does it work?
* It hits the bull’s eye
* It helps in visitor behavior analysis
* It is sales driven
* It is a relationship builder
Email marketing can be effective for businesses of all types and sizes. There are hundreds of great and powerful email automation programs available for email marketing. Email can even be customized down to an individual recipient basis with the help of advanced tools. The results of email campaigns are immediate e.g. sales, downloads, inquiry forms or whatever is the goal.
Email Marketing is still the preferred Marketing Vehicle because it is:
1) Focused: Email marketing allows you to customize your pitch according to the segment you are targeting. For example you want to sell to ‘Computer Training Schools’, you can create an email list of Computer schools in the area or areas you want to focus on. You can send out an email which addresses computer school pains which your business can help or provide a remedy for. Therefore email marketing can help you communicate with various segments of your customers by customizing your pitch.
It’s always easy to sell to your old customers and you need to start building your list. This customer list could become if harvested properly, with the guidance of experts. Build a list of people you or your company have interacted with in the past. They know you better than someone who has never heard of you. Another thing which helps in list building is industry focused research. This research can be a key to successful email marketing. Get some research done about your target audience.
2) Cost Effective: Compared with the very HIGH cost of other marketing channels, email marketing can save you a lot of money and effort, besides bringing you traffic and conversions. Before purchasing databases or lists of prospects, start collecting leads from your website in the form of email addresses. Lure visitors for free information or eNewsletters. Nothing spreads faster than word of mouth, make every customer or visitor to your website feel like a king, and if they feel well treated, they’ll pay you back in the form of referrals.
3) Immediate Results: The results of email marketing are often immediate. As soon as the email is sent, you can start collecting the data for open rate and click throughs. Moreover, you start getting visits on your website or blog. To maximize results, your website needs to show some sticky and related content which can hold the visitors and convert them into goals.
4) Measurable: In our view, an email campaign is a failure if it cannot be measured. Measuring a campaign is the most important aspect of any marketing effort. The good news is, email campaigns can be integrated with web analytics and data can be captured along with your regular web analytics reports. E.g. the integration of Google Analytics with Vertical response allows us to find vertical response / email as a traffic source report within Google Analytics. These types of integrations will help you identify various valuable statistics such as Website visitors who have visited the site via Vertical Response, how many pages they visited, how much time they spent on the site, etc.
5) ROI: It’s very difficult to improve if you can’t measure ROI. As discussed above, email marketing is measurable and the ROI gives you direction about which area needs more focus and efforts. Conversion is the critical aspect of ROI. Content helps in the first step towards conversion i.e. creating interest. However, specific drivers push them towards conversion. The process of conversion has been mastered by AfterTheNet and our fine-tuned approach is being used to help clients across the globe. The above discussed ‘Integration of Google Analytics with Vertical Response’ can help you calculate the actual value/ROI from your Vertical Response email campaigns.
SEO Copywriting – A Cheap Option For Small Online Marketing Business to Get Free Traffic
Internet is growing at a tremendous pace. Millions of websites are added every year. This points out to the fact that increasing number of people are launching or running online business to gain a foothold in the lucrative internet marketing business. But this boom has also created some problems. As more and more advertisers are adopting online business, the competition is getting sharper, with each passing day. The jam packed competitive business environment that internet provides today, can cloud the minds of advertisers about success of their products on the net. Here, SEO copywriting offers the right advice to such people. Search engine optimized site gets a higher engine ranking and improves the visibility of site on the net. Greater visibility means more traffic to the site as people can clearly see from where they can get the product or service, they are looking for. This saves the precious time. SEO copywriting is the cheapest option available that provides a small online marketing business the golden opportunity to compete with rest of the pack, in a tight budget.
SEO in a Small Online Marketing Business
The SEO content is engine friendly because the features in it help the search engine to locate it easily from millions of websites or web content pages hosted on the net. The cost of launching or running a business is an important aspect that plays a critical role in the business. The money spent towards website development to launch an online product or service may not be good enough to give the desired result. This is because there are millions of other advertisers who also host similar product or service. Adopting right SEO copywriting practice can work wonders for a small online marketing business. The SEO features automatically route the internet traffic in great volumes towards the site, without the need of spending extra money towards advertising, on a regular basis. Hence SEO features assure steady flow of traffic that ultimately increases the sales of the product or service. At same time it cuts advertising costs. SEO copywriting is an art but can be easily learned and applied personally to the site when there are tight budgetary constraints to deal with.
An Effective Business Tool
Applying SEO features to a site is a smart way to get ahead of the pack, especially for a small online marketing business. SEO websites are more successful in launching and running successful business without shelling out large sum of money on some other forms of advertisement. SEO copywriting offers cost effective solutions to online business to stand up to the competition and achieve good result, in spite of financial constraints. It also saves time of the customer and advertiser. Time is of essence in the business because it is related to the productivity. SEO Copywriting increases the productivity of a small online marketing business by increasing the sales in short period of time. This is because more and more customers are able to access the product or service offered on the webpage in less time. This is due to well directed and increased traffic, the site now enjoys due to its’ SEO features.
Tweetomatic Profiteer Review – How Does This Twitter Direct Marketing Software Work?
The launch of the Twitter direct marketing software called Tweetomatic Profiteer has generated a lot of hype and excitement and is set to reveal the most profitable methods that professional Internet marketer Chris has been using to earn his online income. This is a software program that is made to automatically extract products’ data from the ClickBank marketplace before feeding it to your Twitter account to be sent out as Tweets.
1. What Does the Tweetomatic Profiteer Software Do For You?
This automation in the management in a Twitter has made is possible to generate automatic income online when used correctly. It automatically finds products from ClickBank, creates and schedules Tweets to be sent out before finally dispatching them at the correct times. Most importantly, all the work being done by the software is fully compliant with Twitter’s rules and regulations and will not risk getting your account banned.
2. What Do You Need to Have First In Order to Make An Online Income with Tweetomatic Profiteer?
To make money online using Twitter, you first have to decide whether you want to be the product vendor or the affiliate for someone else’s products. Both approaches have their advantages and disadvantages. In the case of using this software, you will most definitely have to sign up for a ClickBank and Twitter account if you do not have accounts with them already. Installing the software is just as easy as installing any other application, and once you have integrated Tweetomatic Profiteer with both your accounts, you will be ready to get started earning money.
3. Installing and Running the Tweetomatic Profiteer Program
There is a step by step instructional manual that is included in your download package that shows you which settings you need to input and adjust to get started. Once you learn how to preset campaigns, I am certain that you will get quite excited and immediately start using the software to schedule your tweets. Once you tweets start getting sent, you can expect to start seeing sales and affiliate commissions in your ClickBank account fairly quickly.
Earn Money at Home With an Internet Home Based Business
If you want to earn money at home, starting an internet home based business is a good choice to begin with. Not only you can earn a living, this business can be carried out in the comfort of your home and allow you to have all the time you want which is not possible with a 9-5 job.
To implement an internet home based business is simple and easy. What you require is just a computer with a fast working internet access. In addition, you need an online account such as PAYPAL, which is one of the commonly used services right now, to transfer any money earned online with this home-based business you set up.
Before starting any business online to earn money at home, you have to carry out your studies and research on the internet to find what kind of businesses you want to go into. From this point, it is easier said than done. There are thousands of such businesses that can be found online.
Whatever business model you decided to do, do not reinvent the wheel. If the wheel is round, why do you want to make it square which we know it is a 100% failure? What I mean here is that scan around for websites that are already in the business for quite some time and see how they do their businesses and marketing in order to be successful. Optin to some of those successful companies list who may send regular updates what they are doing. From here, you can learn from them the way they present themselves to customers and how they do their marketing. I believe these have been tested and work for the companies. Learn from them so that you do not have to start from scratch and minimize the trial an error process. Normally, for any business that came out new, it takes at least 1-3 years of many trials and errors before the companies shape up to improve their services. Do not expect to succeed overnight as everything that came out successful, including businesses, are the results of hard work.
So, do not be afraid of failures as failures can be looked in a different way in order to succeed. Without failure, you will not learn. It is only through failure that you learn and build your character to prepare you on your path to successful. Start your internet home based business today to earn money at home.
Should Children Be Allowed to Earn Money?
Upon mention of the words ‘child labour’ many people might envision a harrowing scene straight from a Charles Dickens’ novel; with malnourished children slaving away on an assembly line, producing goods for cruel, predatory adults. The concept of kids working for money has somehow been associated with a denial of childhood rights and forced employment.
Unfortunately in Jamaica, poverty and ignorance has driven too many parents to curtail their children’s education at an early age, turning them out onto the fields, markets and streets to contribute an income to the family home. We have all seen young children in uniform plying their wares, explaining that they needed to collect enough money to go to school the next day.
The question about children working for an income came to the forefront a few months ago around a television commercial featuring youth, obviously not yet in their teens, singing for a cellular telephone company. A complaint was raised that the advertiser was unethical to use children to promote its product. Eventually, a warning from the Ministry of Labour and Welfare was issued reminding people that children of a certain age should not be employed.
The whole issue left me bewildered and bothered. Why shouldn’t talented kids be paid for the value they create in the marketplace, just like their adult counterparts?
Child Employment and The Law
To find out more about restrictions on child employment, I examined the Child Care and Protection Act 2004. Section 33 states that “no person shall employ a child under the age of thirteen years for the performance of any work.” Section 34 outlines the restrictions on employment for children aged 13 to 15, ensuring that they are not involved in hazardous activity or night or industrial work.
However, Section 35 indicates that notwithstanding the provisions of Sections 33 and 34, the Minister responsible for labour may “issue a permit to a child to enable that child to be employed for the purpose of participating in artistic performances.” Any offence against the provisions in this Act can lead to a fine not exceeding $500,000 and/or jail time not exceeding six months.
Section 38 also notes that the restrictions do not apply to work done by any child “under order of detention in a juvenile correction centre or a community service order; or as part of that child’s instruction in any school,” as long as it is not dangerous or interfering in the child’s education.
Children can Contribute to Economic Growth
One of the problems currently facing Jamaica is that we have insufficient business activity to produce desperately needed jobs. As we search for ideas to turn around our country’s economy, we can’t ignore the part that children can play. If we don’t develop an entrepreneurial outlook and money-making skills in our youth, they will graduate from school expecting to receive employment that will not be available.
I think that it is vital for parents to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit in their children. The knowledge of how to create value for others and receive a monetary reward in exchange is one of the best lessons to impart to them. Several large enterprises in retail, manufacturing and the hotel industry continue to prosper today because the founders incorporated their children into the business from an early age.
Even if you don’t have a family business, you can still teach your children about earning money. Working gives them experience in offering a service or delivering a product, builds their saving accounts, and teaches them important money management habits.
Money-making Ideas for Children
– Car washing: Kids can go in groups of two or three around their communities and offer to clean their neighbours’ cars.
– Pet care: Children with a love for animals could provide dog grooming and pet-sitting services.
– Food sale: Children who love to bake or cook could earn money from making lunches or snacks and selling them on weekends.
– Baby sitting: Busy parents always need help with their kids, so this could be a profitable assignment for children with a knack for taking care of younger children.
– Tutoring services: Children who are knowledgeable about school subjects such as Math or English, or who are computer whizzes, can teach others in these areas.
– House sitting: When neighbours go on vacation, children can offer to water plants, rake leaves or feed their pets in their absence.
– Landscaping: Mowing the lawn, planting flowers, weeding and trimming are light landscaping activities that children can do for neighbours.
– Backyard gardening: Encourage a green thumb by giving your kids a space to grow vegetables and herbs which can be sold to supermarkets and health food stores.
– Artistic creations: Children can design jewellery, make greeting cards, design promotional material, create websites, produce artwork, do face painting at birthday parties, and more.
It’s important to monitor your children’s entrepreneurial activities to ensure that they keep safe and that their income earning doesn’t interfere with their school work.
Copyright © 2010 Cherryl Hanson Simpson
