Biden says his ‘intention’ is to run for re-election in 2024 in MSNBC interview

President Biden gave a more specific answer about his plans for the 2024 election during an interview with MSNBC on Friday.

In an interview with Jonathan Capehart, the president said he “intends” to run for re-election when asked about the impending presidential election.

Friday’s remarks came just over a month after the president told CBS’ Scott Pelley that his decision to run for office again was “not firm” and would “remain to be seen.”

“I haven’t made that formal decision, but it’s my intention, my intention to run, and we have time to make that decision,” Biden said.

When asked for the first lady’s opinion, the president briefly zoned out and was verbally prodded by Capehart before adding that she thinks they are doing ‘something very important’ and is in favor of a second term.

In the MSNBC exclusive, Biden hinted that he might be motivated to run for re-election if former President Trump also seeks a second term.

The president added that his late son Beau told him to run “depending on who the opponent is,” according to Yahoo News.

Although he won’t make an official announcement, Biden said an official decision would change his role and he should treat himself more like a candidate from now on.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden intends to run again in 2024 despite concerns expressed about his age by Democratic strategists and the media.

“The president, as you know, has been asked this question many times, and he has answered it,” Jean-Pierre said in September. “His answer was quite simple, which is that he is a candidate for re-election. I cannot say more than that.”

Already the oldest sitting president in US history, Biden turns 80 next month. If he were to be re-elected in 2024, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.