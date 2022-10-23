Finance
Cheap Car Insurance and Car Safety – Loss of Driving Licence
The loss of a driving licence can be both a hugely practical problem for a number of people and a very costly process in terms of having to compensate for not having a licence and the cost of insurance for your car or motor vehicle when you eventually receive your licence back. Most people assume that you lose your licence mainly as the result of a drink-driving conviction. This can certainly be true but there are many other circumstances where it is possible to have your licence revoked, suspended or taken away from you any length of time.
There will normally be a proviso either in statute or on your licence that stipulates you must be in good health in order to have a driving licence. This means in effect that if your health changes in certain circumstances you are under an obligation to notify the authorities. This may result in them taking your licence away or requiring you to have certain medical tests at certain period of time that will determine whether your medical condition affects your ability to drive and not. It is difficult to generalise about what medical conditions are because is normally the severity of the condition rather than the condition itself that determines the approach that the authorities will take.
As an example if your eyesight deteriorates significantly over any period of time that it is obvious that that poses a risk both to yourself and to driving generally and is a condition that needs to be notified to the proper authorities. Equally if you have certain types or degrees of epilepsy, that may affect your ability to drive in a safe manner. Equally if your epilepsy is able to be controlled and managed through a variety of means including medication then that would not be a barrier to having and keeping a licence.
Aside from health concerns that need to be notified, conviction of a drink-driving offence is the most common reason probably why people lose their licences. Be aware also that you can lose your licence for refusing to give a breath test. In effect this is taken as an admission of guilt by the legal system and by courts, and inevitably you will be treated as if you had given a breath test and had failed it and been found guilty.
You can also lose your licence by an accumulation of points. Motorists and car owners are normally given points on their licence that are deemed to be minor or not so minor traffic offences – quite often speeding or driving through red lights or similar infractions of the motor code. Speeding is a good example where minor speeding infractions may lead to a relatively few number of points that can quickly add up, if you’re convicted of speeding several times in a given period of time and exceed the overall limit of points that you have on your licence. In that respect and regard you would then lose your licence for a specified period of time. Bear in mind that motorists can lose their licence as the result of one speeding offence if that speeding offence is deemed to be of a significantly serious nature. It is not uncommon for certain states to advise motorists on entry to that state that in the event of being caught speeding they will also be sent to jail. Whether that is a serious threat or not is not something that should be tested.
The other type of situations might involve losing a licence can relate to having an accident. In the event of the motorist being involved in an accident they have certain obligations under law to notify the relevant law enforcement authorities and to assist as best they can to prevent any future accidents. If they do not comply with these then it is certainly possible that the courts would take away their licence for a certain period of time.
BlackBerry Z10: It’s Now Or Never For RIM
‘Z’ is the last alphabet in the list of alphabets known to human kind till date. The most general number scale used for ranking in 1 to 10. Joining both the dots plus the current market situation of BlackBerry Smart Phones, Metaphorically the Z10 might just be the last throw of the dice for Research in Motion. Though I am not asking you to read too much into the indicative aspects of the whole nomenclature of the all new BlackBerry Z10, it just clicks given the critical situation BlackBerry finds itself in, doesn’t it? Many believe (and they have good reason to do so) that ‘this’ might just be ‘it’ for the erstwhile pinnacle brand.
What went wrong for the Research in Motion (RIM, the organization that owns and powers the BlackBerry) is a story for another day. But the general consensus in industry circles is that the Brand is in a soup. It is battling on multiple fronts and if Porter’s five forces model was to be followed, the intense rivalry amongst the competitors in the Smart Phone industry is killing (or many would believe has already killed) BlackBerry.
With their backs to the wall, RIM launched its revolutionary BlackBerry Z10 pinning all hopes on a miraculous turnaround on what could well be the defining moment in a dynamic industry. So, what does the BlackBerry Z10 have in store for us? For starters, it’s a full-touch screen phone! No, I am not saying that this is a stand-out feature, but this is an indication of the fact that finally RIM has woken up to accept the reality that this is what the market needs and it better gear up for it. Z10 is a sturdy yet robust look that may not compete with the iPhone or galaxy in aesthetics, but has a unique ‘BlackBerry’ look to it. I am sure; it’s a look that other players in the market may soon start emulating.
BlackBerry hub is another new addition to the Z10 that helps the user to compile their entire gamut of mails, social networking sites and feeds. The notification window shares everything from messages to birthdays. Surely, the BlackBerry traditional base, the so-called ‘Business-Class’ would love it. The BlackBerry Balance probably is another feature directed towards their trusted vote-bank, Professionals now would be able to split their screens into two halves for personal and professional usage. Sounds fun, isn’t it?
The BBM (BlackBerry Messenger) Video is one of the big blockbuster releases embedded with the Z10. Phenomenal voice clarity over the BBM enabling the users both voice and video chat for those on the BBM is a direct answer to the FaceTime (Apple’s video call service) or for that matter the most popular Microsoft-bought out service, the Skype. A 2MP front camera ain’t too bad and it would check most boxes on an aspirant’s checklist.
‘Keyboard’! Ah this is one area where BlackBerry always scored amongst its corporate class for the sheer ease of use. One reason also, why the earlier touch-screen versions of the RIM offering didn’t work out was that the keyboards were just not intuitive enough for the heavy keyboard users of BlackBerry. This one though is far more intuitive with an easy alphabet flipping feature that instinctively predicts which alphabet you are going to type and gives you an option to flip it on to the screen. This feature has already made a lot of noise in the industry circles. Get ready for some patent-wars over it in the coming days.
At approximately £500, the Z10 with a snapper of 8 MP will definitely face the heat from the Lumia, Galaxy, iPhone5 and HTC’s latest offerings. But, what it has certainly done is helped BlackBerry put its hand up and say… “We’re not going down without a fight!” One though feels that it has still not done enough on the design aspects of the device. But BlackBerry’s niche was always the Business class which in the recent past was starting to dessert it for lucrative business + social media offerings from the Android arena. Whether the Z10 will stop the exodus of BlackBerry users is a million dollar question, time will only be able to answer. For now, the stage is set for a grand showdown!
Brand And Product Displays For Businesses
Visibility is the key to success for any new or existing commercial entity. No matter the industry you serve, you must be able to effectively market your brand to core, niche or mass audiences. While social and mobile media integration is essential, there are still traditional ways to advertise your products and businesses across the board.
Whether for new product launches or promotions, product displays still play a pivotal role in showcasing your brand and business. No truer is this then when it comes to business expositions, conferences, or even daily or weekly sales and specials. With years of extensive industry experience, area marketing and product display companies have the tools and expertise to help build and grow your business.
From teardrop and traditional banners to flags and customized flags, there are so many options available for brand and product displays. These items can also be created to many sizes, dimensions, or specifics you desire. They are also lightweight, mobile, and easy to put away when not in use. Whether for business exhibitions or storefront promotions, now is the perfect time to speak to banner experts about your needs and aspirations.
In addition to actual banners, stands are available as well. In fact, many business owners forget how important stands and units are for their flags and promotional products. For example, the teardrop stand is created in a way where your banners will be visible to one and all. There are also convenient size controls on these stands, which allow you to determine how high or low you want your displays to show.
Traditional banners are known for their vibrant vinyl lettering and eye catching logos. These products can be customized to include your business logos, slogans, product photos, and even contact information and addresses. These are perfect for business conventions where brand visibility and awareness can foster greater leads and new customers.
Local promotional companies feature comprehensive and cohesive marketing packages for one all. This includes banners of all sizes and shapes, along with advertising collateral and even business documentation and signage. Again, it is up to you to consult with local businesses about formulating strategic brand marketing campaigns for your business.
Another option is to purchase smaller signs and banners if desire. This is a cost-efficient way to secure brand marketing without going above and beyond your budget. No matter which product you choose, however, placement plays a pivotal part in optimal advertising. You should speak to product agencies to see which areas of your store have the most potential to effectively attract, engage and draw in customers.
If you are struggling to attract new clients and business, chances are you may not have the right promotional materials. Remember, marketing is never a onetime deal and must be implemented multiple times throughout any business season. This includes caps, jackets, t-shirts, pens, vehicular graphics and anything and everything that can help your business grow and succeed. From exhibition banner displays to flags and retractable units, local promotional companies have the tools and expertise to showcase your business as a true professional entity.
Garlic Health – The Amazing Benefits of Garlic!
In this article I’ll be exploring the use of garlic for health. Nicknamed the ‘stinking rose’, this auspicious herb has been revered throughout history as a cure and natural treatment for all manor of conditions. These include mosquito bites, wounds, heart disease, measles, tumors, snake bites, acne, colds, flu and even vampires!
Garlic’s health benefits are substantiated by a wealth of modern day research that confirms its anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. It is also a powerful antioxidant and immune booster with anti-inflammatroy properties. Scientific studies reveal benefits for diabetes, cancer and heart disease. It’s heart health traits include lowering bad cholesterol and blood pressure, aiding circulation and preventing against stroke.
Garlic’s might is largely due to the sulfur compounds it contains, such as allicin. Garlic also houses vitamin C, B6, selenium, magnesium, potassium, calcium and manganese and flavonoids.
The sulphur compound allicin provides not only many of the notable benefits of garlic, but also its notorious odour. Allicin is formed during the chemistry of chopping, crushing and chewing garlic, the more thorough the milling, the more allicin is created. Allicin has antibiotic, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties, and the reason why garlic has been used for skin infections such as Athletes’s foot, herpes and warts, digestive and lung infections such as diarrhea, coughs and colds, and Candida yeast and other microbes.
Allicin begins to degrade once produced and on cooking, so eating garlic raw and soon after chopping ensures the assimilation of optimum levels of this compound.
Garlic also contains diallyl sulphides, which, whilst not anti-fungal like allicin, are reportedly good for the blood and circulation, lowering bad cholesterol and boosting the immune system.
Rats that were put on a diet featuring both allicin and diallyl sulphides had a substantial increase in their levels of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione-S-transferase. This mighty enzyme produced within the body is incredibly important in helping to rid the body of toxins, drugs and carcinogens. Increasing levels of this and other phase II enzymes may be one way garlic helps to prevent against cancer, enhancing the elimination of potential carcinogens from the body. This also makes garlic great for a natural body detox.
Garlic as Anti-Inflammatory
The sulfur compounds in garlic have been found to have anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting the activity of inflammatory enzymes. Along with vitamin C this can make garlic a protection against the pain associated with arthritis and asthma attacks.
Garlic for the Heart
garlic is renowned for its abilities to lower cholesterol and blood pressure naturally and protect against heart disease and stroke. Garlic has also been found to stimulate the production of nitric oxide in blood vessels aiding their dilation, and assist the body’s ability to dissolve blood clots (fibrinolyisis).
The antioxidant properties of garlic can also protect against cardiovascular disease by inhibiting the oxidation of bad cholesterol which would otherwise build up in artery walls. Further, folate in garlic is known to protect the cardiovascular system.
Garlic for Cancer Prevention
Population studies have revealed that eating garlic regularly, along with other alliums such as onions chives and scallions, reduces the risk of oesophageal, colon and stomach cancer. This may be due to garlic’s ability to reduce the formation of carcinogenic compounds. Garlic’s sulfur compounds such as allicin and ajeone have been found to stop the growth of various cancers in animal laboratory studies, including skin, stomach, colon, breast and oral cancer. Garlic also contains the powerful antioxidant mineral selenium, known for its anti-cancer properties.
Garlic for Diabetes
Some of the damage that can result from the degenerative effects of diabetes such as diseases of the kidney, retina and nervous system, may be deterred by garlic. Rats that were given a drug that would induce similar diabetic-effects in the body, namely an increase in blood sugar, cholesterol and damaged fats and a reduction in the body’s antioxidants, experienced fewer negative effects from the drug and an increase in antioxidant levels when given a daily dose of garlic oil.
Research then, has indicated garlic health benefits against bacteria, fungi and viruses, inflammation (as with arthritis), cancer, diabetes, heart disease and high cholesterol levels.
Garlic – Natural Cure for Common Ailments
Garlic is an all round disease-preventive, and can be used as a natural treatment cure for common ailments such as acne, colds and flu, herpes and wrinkles due to its natural antioxidant and anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties. Crush a clove or two of garlic into warm water and drink twice a day though be careful on an empty stomach if you are sensitive to garlic. This also serves as a natural body detox. If your skin is not over sensitive to garlic it can also be applied directly to acne spots or herpes. I find it very effective as a cure for oral herpes (cold-sores). If you have high cholesterol level, use garlic regularly in you’re your food as this will lower your cholesterol level naturally.(obviously along with avoiding a high cholesterol diet).
To summarise…
Garlic Benefits
o Garlic boosts your immune system.
o Garlic is anti-aging, its antioxidant power neutralizing free radicals that procure aging and disease.
o Garlic helps reduce plaque build up (atherosclerotic heart disease).
o Garlic thins the blood and helps to prevent blood clots (fibrinolyisis) hence reducing the risk of strokes.
o Garlic helps to prevent cancer, particularly of the digestive system, and reduces the size and arrests the growth of certain tumors.
o Garlic lowers and regulates blood sugar levels.
o Garlic helps to remove heavy metals such as lead and mercury from the body – natural body detoxification.
o Garlic is anti-inflammatory.
o Garlic (raw, containing allicin) is a natural antibiotic and can kill even drug resistant strains of bacteria such as MRSA as well as Helicobacter pylori, the bacterium known to cause stomach ulcers and implicated in stomach cancer.
o Garlic is anti-fungal and reduces yeast infections in body parts.
Copyright 2006 Sylvia Riley
Best Pay Per Click Program – Get Started Now!
It seems like with Best Pay Per Click Program you get an amazing opportunity to easily develop successful Pay-Per-Click campaigns. If you want to dramatically increase your Site’s sales rate, no doubt that this technique can help you get there. Want to learn more about this wonderful technology? Read here.
Introduction
This advanced Best Pay Per Click Program first asks you to enter a keyword(s) list and then it starts scanning the top search engines for all relevant PPC-Ads that show up accordingly. When it finishes with the initial analysis, each Ad is being tracked each day – we assume that if it is being displayed for seven – ten consecutive days, it indicates that there are good chances that this marketer is getting a positive roi or he/she just likes to spend money for nothing. Now comes the fun part where you’ll be able to spot which Keyphrase(s) + ad(s) + landing page(s) combination truly makes profits for that advertiser(s).
Quick advantages
Let’s quickly find out what is in it for us:
* We can easily run money-making campaign(s) in any language without even knowing that language.
* Significantly improves any CTR rate.
* Any online-marketer can afford using it with minimal budget.
* No need to spend thousands on optimizing our campaign(s).
Summarizing this article
There is no doubt – Best Pay Per Click Program is revolutionary! It enables us to significantly increase our income from existing and new PPC-Campaigns at minimal cost/effort. If we go a little further, it wouldn’t be that hard to discover other great advantages provided by this one-of-a-kind invention, simply because it offers so many important opportunities. It is advised to test it as this is the most recommended way that truly enables you to evaluate the advantages mentioned in this report.
Get to Know Carol Burnett – One of the Most Successful Female Comedians
On April 26, 1933, one of the most successful female comedians in the history of American TV show was born – Carol Burnett.
Burnett is a native of San Antonio, Texas. She lived a challenging life as a daughter of alcoholic parents, who left her to her grandmother. Burnett lived in Hollywood, California with her grandmother. She completed her secondary education from Hollywood school and her tertiary education from the University of California, Los Angeles. She started her entertainment career by getting bit parts on TV. Her break in Broadway came in with the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” in 1959. She became even more famous when she starred in the 1962 “Julie and Carol and Carnegie Hall”, a special she co-starred with famous Hollywood singer and actress Julie Andrews.
Burnett hosted her own variety show on BCS network for more than 10 years – from 1967 to 1978. Her one-hour TV show “The Carol Burnet Show” was very successful that it garnered a total of 22 Emmy awards. Its cast included Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, and Tim Conway.
In 1981, Burnett sued the tabloid newspaper National Enquirer for libel for exposing her allegedly public drunkenness. This libel case drew so much attention from public. It is even considered a landmark for study of libel cases that involved famous celebrities. The record-breaking verdict was set at $1.6 million however the case was settled out of court at the end.
In 2003, because of Burnett lifetime contribution to the American culture through performing arts, she received Kennedy Center Honors. With all her accomplishments in the entertainment industry, it is without a doubt that Carol Burnett gave so much pride to Texas Flag.
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
When people start a new business they often have a very limited budget for their marketing and copywriting needs. However, many entrepreneurs simply do not have the right skills to produce their own website copy or marketing materials, and need to turn to an external agency for help. This article takes a look at the many different types of writing services that are available to the small business owner and identifies factors that should be taken into consideration when choosing a provider that can meet their business needs.
Traditional editorial houses
In the past, the only option available to people who were seeking some copywriting or editing help would be through a publication agency or editorial house. A large number of these companies are still around and they operate by hiring full time writers who work in office premises. People looking for writing services will call or visit the office and request a quote. Such a quote will usually be available within a day or two, and will vary according to the complexity of the work and the amount of time it will take to fulfill the order. Anyone looking for a rush writing job would need to pay high rates in order to get instant access to a writer. Traditional agencies generally provide high quality writing and they are great for people who have both time and money on their hands. On the whole, they present the most suitable option for people who are looking for very specialized work, or for big corporations who have the budget required to pay the fees associated with these providers.
Writing agency websites
With the dawn of the Internet came freelance writing agency websites. These websites are often run by a sole writer who advertises their services on the Internet. Interested parties can email the writer with their requirements for writing services or apply for a quote online, and will generally receive details of the total cost of their order within 24 hours. Additional arrangements will then be made for order fulfillment. These types of agencies tend to offer writing services at a lower price than traditional agencies because they don’t have the overhead costs that the former have. However, the websites are really only a shop front and the process of recruiting a writer can be very time consuming, especially if they are operated by a sole freelancer. In addition to this, many of these websites do not offer a clear terms of service for how the process will work and how hirers can request a refund if they are unhappy with the quality of the writing they receive. This means that people using these services do not always have peace of mind that their order will actually be fulfilled satisfactorily.
Freelancer portals
More recently, freelancer websites have appeared on the scene. These websites offer people who are looking for writing services the opportunity to advertise their project online. Interested independent freelancers can then bid on the project in an eBay type fashion, sending details of the price at which they are willing to do the work. Each freelancer has their own reputation, as provided through ratings from other hirers, so the person looking for services can have a good idea about whether they can trust the writer or not. Freelancer portals can offer more expensive or cheaper writing services than other providers depending upon who bids on the project. However, there are a lot of problems with these websites. Hirers are required to pay money into escrow prior to the project commencing. If the person commissioning the writing is not happy with the final piece of copy produced, they often have to go through a lengthily dispute process in order to get their money back. You only need to look through some of the freelancer’s feedback sections to see that this does happen a lot. In the meantime, their writing needs remain unfulfilled and people who have a limited budget may be unable to act further until their cash is released. A further problem of freelancer type websites is that the hirer needs to post a project and then wait while people bid on that project. Sorting through hundreds of bids and reading through the accompanying feedback for each provider can be a very lengthily process. This is of no use for people who have limited time on their hands and who are unsure as to how they can distinguish writing quality.
Online writing services
Online writing services are not to be confused with writing agency websites. Online writing services allow people who are looking for copywriting, editing or proofreading services an opportunity to actually order their writing online and liaise with their writer through an Internet portal. While many people claim to provide online writing services, there are actually very few of these around. The best online writing service providers offer upfront pricing and a system that allows the user to instantly place an order through inputting their details directly online. Unlike the other methods of accessing writing services, online portals are very quick and efficient and, depending upon the complexity of the order, writing will begin within less than an hour of the order being received. Many online writing services also offer full terms and conditions, money back guarantees and free revisions, thus giving the customer the peace of mind that they lack from the other freelance providers. One of the biggest advantages of these services is that they are very affordable. They are similar to the freelancer websites in that freelance writers are used to produce the writing. This means that the online writing service providers do not have the high overhead costs that traditional agencies have and they are therefore able to pass these savings on to their customers through lower prices. However, unlike the freelancer websites, many online writing service providers only use fully qualified writers with degrees in their area of expertise. This basically means that they have selected the best writers on behalf of the hirers-saving them the time and energy usually associated with hiring a writer.
