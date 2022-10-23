Finance
Earn Money at Home With an Internet Home Based Business
If you want to earn money at home, starting an internet home based business is a good choice to begin with. Not only you can earn a living, this business can be carried out in the comfort of your home and allow you to have all the time you want which is not possible with a 9-5 job.
To implement an internet home based business is simple and easy. What you require is just a computer with a fast working internet access. In addition, you need an online account such as PAYPAL, which is one of the commonly used services right now, to transfer any money earned online with this home-based business you set up.
Before starting any business online to earn money at home, you have to carry out your studies and research on the internet to find what kind of businesses you want to go into. From this point, it is easier said than done. There are thousands of such businesses that can be found online.
Whatever business model you decided to do, do not reinvent the wheel. If the wheel is round, why do you want to make it square which we know it is a 100% failure? What I mean here is that scan around for websites that are already in the business for quite some time and see how they do their businesses and marketing in order to be successful. Optin to some of those successful companies list who may send regular updates what they are doing. From here, you can learn from them the way they present themselves to customers and how they do their marketing. I believe these have been tested and work for the companies. Learn from them so that you do not have to start from scratch and minimize the trial an error process. Normally, for any business that came out new, it takes at least 1-3 years of many trials and errors before the companies shape up to improve their services. Do not expect to succeed overnight as everything that came out successful, including businesses, are the results of hard work.
So, do not be afraid of failures as failures can be looked in a different way in order to succeed. Without failure, you will not learn. It is only through failure that you learn and build your character to prepare you on your path to successful. Start your internet home based business today to earn money at home.
Finance
Should Children Be Allowed to Earn Money?
Upon mention of the words ‘child labour’ many people might envision a harrowing scene straight from a Charles Dickens’ novel; with malnourished children slaving away on an assembly line, producing goods for cruel, predatory adults. The concept of kids working for money has somehow been associated with a denial of childhood rights and forced employment.
Unfortunately in Jamaica, poverty and ignorance has driven too many parents to curtail their children’s education at an early age, turning them out onto the fields, markets and streets to contribute an income to the family home. We have all seen young children in uniform plying their wares, explaining that they needed to collect enough money to go to school the next day.
The question about children working for an income came to the forefront a few months ago around a television commercial featuring youth, obviously not yet in their teens, singing for a cellular telephone company. A complaint was raised that the advertiser was unethical to use children to promote its product. Eventually, a warning from the Ministry of Labour and Welfare was issued reminding people that children of a certain age should not be employed.
The whole issue left me bewildered and bothered. Why shouldn’t talented kids be paid for the value they create in the marketplace, just like their adult counterparts?
Child Employment and The Law
To find out more about restrictions on child employment, I examined the Child Care and Protection Act 2004. Section 33 states that “no person shall employ a child under the age of thirteen years for the performance of any work.” Section 34 outlines the restrictions on employment for children aged 13 to 15, ensuring that they are not involved in hazardous activity or night or industrial work.
However, Section 35 indicates that notwithstanding the provisions of Sections 33 and 34, the Minister responsible for labour may “issue a permit to a child to enable that child to be employed for the purpose of participating in artistic performances.” Any offence against the provisions in this Act can lead to a fine not exceeding $500,000 and/or jail time not exceeding six months.
Section 38 also notes that the restrictions do not apply to work done by any child “under order of detention in a juvenile correction centre or a community service order; or as part of that child’s instruction in any school,” as long as it is not dangerous or interfering in the child’s education.
Children can Contribute to Economic Growth
One of the problems currently facing Jamaica is that we have insufficient business activity to produce desperately needed jobs. As we search for ideas to turn around our country’s economy, we can’t ignore the part that children can play. If we don’t develop an entrepreneurial outlook and money-making skills in our youth, they will graduate from school expecting to receive employment that will not be available.
I think that it is vital for parents to encourage an entrepreneurial spirit in their children. The knowledge of how to create value for others and receive a monetary reward in exchange is one of the best lessons to impart to them. Several large enterprises in retail, manufacturing and the hotel industry continue to prosper today because the founders incorporated their children into the business from an early age.
Even if you don’t have a family business, you can still teach your children about earning money. Working gives them experience in offering a service or delivering a product, builds their saving accounts, and teaches them important money management habits.
Money-making Ideas for Children
– Car washing: Kids can go in groups of two or three around their communities and offer to clean their neighbours’ cars.
– Pet care: Children with a love for animals could provide dog grooming and pet-sitting services.
– Food sale: Children who love to bake or cook could earn money from making lunches or snacks and selling them on weekends.
– Baby sitting: Busy parents always need help with their kids, so this could be a profitable assignment for children with a knack for taking care of younger children.
– Tutoring services: Children who are knowledgeable about school subjects such as Math or English, or who are computer whizzes, can teach others in these areas.
– House sitting: When neighbours go on vacation, children can offer to water plants, rake leaves or feed their pets in their absence.
– Landscaping: Mowing the lawn, planting flowers, weeding and trimming are light landscaping activities that children can do for neighbours.
– Backyard gardening: Encourage a green thumb by giving your kids a space to grow vegetables and herbs which can be sold to supermarkets and health food stores.
– Artistic creations: Children can design jewellery, make greeting cards, design promotional material, create websites, produce artwork, do face painting at birthday parties, and more.
It’s important to monitor your children’s entrepreneurial activities to ensure that they keep safe and that their income earning doesn’t interfere with their school work.
Copyright © 2010 Cherryl Hanson Simpson
Finance
Catering Business – How to Market Your Catering Business
Are you intending to start up a catering business? If yes, you need to work on the sales and marketing portion of the business. Sales and marketing is the most important factor that will determine whether a start-up can survive for the first 3 years. When you write your business plan for your catering business, you need to study a few successful catering businesses and analyze their business models. Find out how they make money and what marketing channels they use to market their businesses.
One trick is to conduct an interview with the owner of a catering business. By conducting an interview with the owner, you will be able to get an idea about the marketing and sales tactics that they are using.
Once you have got a fair idea on the different ways to market your catering business, it is time to work on your marketing and sales strategy. First of all, you need to choose a good name for your business. Do you want to include your name as part of the company name? Or do you want to hire a brand consultant to work on the name with you? Branding is what differentiates a good company from a great company, and it all starts from using a good name for your company at the beginning.
Next, you need to do up all the marketing collaterals such as brochures, website, business cards, logo designs, menus and photos to show case your business to the market. Make sure that you decide on a certain color and theme and make it consistent throughout all marketing collaterals.
After you have done up the collaterals, the next step that you should do is advertise your business. The most cost effective way of advertising is to use the Internet. You can use very effective online advertising channels such as search engine marketing to market your website. Engage an search marketing agency to find out more about this.
Now as you have planned out the marketing process of your business, you need to work on the sales process. A sales process should start from the point you first contact a potential customer to the point of deal closure. Roll out the sales process and always test various aspects of it. Only by consistently testing your sales process will you be able to come up with a successful business model.
And once your basic sales process is running well, you should try to build more partnerships with other businesses. The objective of building partnership with other companies is to establish good business dealings with them so that they will send you referrals.
Starting a catering business is easy; is your ability to manage and grow the business that is the tricky part. Always be testing various aspects of your business as this is the only way to make your business successful.
Finance
Get Cheap Business Calls and Call Management Services All in One
Successfully running a business has never been easy, even in the best of economic times for the business and the country. But when economic conditions shift for an entire nation as well as businesses, it can be increasingly difficult to conduct your business in a manner that lets you stay profitable. Often times one of the first areas that goes through the chopping block effect is the communications area. Unfortunately, this can directly spell out disaster for a business since communications like incoming calls are key to regaining profitability in challenging economic times. Fortunately, there are ways to cut costs and retain the quality and features necessary with cheap business calls and call management services all in one.
Utilizing a non-geographic number provides a simple yet efficient way to get cheap business calls for your inbound business.
This becomes the smarter option when you combine call management services to maximize savings on communication expenses that are associated with the day to day running of your business. Call management services are one of the best ways to instantly improve your company’s professionalism. The features are reliable and ensure that incoming calls for your business never go unanswered or end up routed to the wrong destination.
One popular feature is fax to email. For the longest time, the only way to receive an important fax was to wait at the fax machine. But thanks to the continued advances in technology, fax to email is a call management service that will make it possible to receive important faxes on your Internet ready device such as a blackberry, no matter where you are. Because it is not possible to be at your desk every moment of the work day, this feature eliminates the worry of missing an important fax. It also means that you can take advantage of an environmentally conscious effort by saving paper that is required for traditional faxes.
Voicemail is another valuable feature that is commonly included in call management services packages designed to simplify otherwise complicated networks that deal with incoming calls for your business. With an 08 number, you can opt to have voice to email services where you can access your voicemail messages both by dialing in to listen to them and by email. This means sales individuals, field representatives and others will never miss another important call again.
Many businesses also benefit from selecting auto attendant as a feature in their call management services package. Auto attendant provides a way to ensure that even during the busiest of times your clients are able to receive a customized professional company welcome and be directed to the proper department; even when you do not have a receptionist on hand to handle the calls.
In a competitive market where it is important to capture the business before your competition does, taking advantage of cheap business calls and call management services all in one can be the package of tools that lets you present a polished professional image to the public that not only shows your company is willing to pick up some or all the expense of the call but that you want to ensure that each time they call your business they are able to get through to the department or person they are searching for.
Finance
Profitable Article Marketing – Top 7 Reasons to Build Your Online Business With Article Marketing
Article Marketing is one of the best strategies to build your online business around. The recent Google Panda Update is said to have severely hurt Article Marketing. To the contrary, the Panda Update actually helped Article Marketing a great deal, by getting rid of the black hat creeps and allowing the cream to rise to the top.
So now is actually the best time to use, and even build your business around, Article Marketing. In addition, here are 7 more great reasons to get started now:
Top 7 Reasons to Build Your Online Business with Article Marketing
1 – You get a better quality customer – While Social Marketing is all the rage, the customer you get has read a 140 character tweet, or a brief Facebook update on a brief LinkedIn update. So they have not done much to qualify themselves. When someone reads your 400 – 500 word article, they have done much more to qualify themselves. In fact, between someone who has passively watched a 3 minute YouTube video and someone who has actively read a 400- 500 word article, I’ll take the article reader every time.
2 – Fewer people do it and do it well – So why is that an advantage? Simple, less clutter. So you get noticed more. Anyone that can fog up a mirror can tweet on Twitter or update on Facebook or LinkedIn. It takes special skill to create an article that informs, solves problems, and compels the reader to take action.
3 – Conveys authority and expertise – When you have several articles spread across the internet focused on your area of expertise, it communicates a level of authority and expertise that other methods can not even come to, including Social Marketing.
4 – Get in front of other people’s best customers – When someone else publishes your article on their blog, in their newsletter, you are getting in front of someone else’s customers for free, no JV, and no affiliate fees. This is a good deal.
5 – Sustainability – The ability to create a prospect and profit pulling articles does not change every day, week, month, etc. a does many other forms of customer attraction. So when you get good at it you can use it forever.
6 – The New Author – This part is really cool. Having several articles spread across the internet in your niche establishes you as an expert author, with all the authority, credibility, and expertise associated with being the author of a book, without all the difficulties that come with getting a book published.
7 – Makes everything else easier – Another cool thing about Article Marketing, is the ability to create this one thing, a prospect and profit pulling article, makes everything else easier. A 400 – 500 article gives you plenty of material for tweets, Facebook updates, blog posts, LinkedIn updates, and YouTube Videos.
Finance
The Importance of a Good Motorcycle Helmet
Anyone who decides to get a motorcycle must understand that a helmet is probably the most important safety consideration. The fact that riders are more vulnerable in crash situations is obvious, but crash statistics paints an even grimmer picture. Despite repeated warnings and horrible stories of crash victims, many people still fail to realize the importance of wearing a good helmet.
Head injuries are the most prevalent cause of death in motorcycle accidents. In cases where the rider was without a helmet, the death or injury could have been prevented by the fact that the helmet absorbs much of the force of impact. The issue has gained so much attention that governments have gotten involved. Now most countries have laws requiring motorcycle riders to wear helmets.
How a Motorcycle Helmet Works
The majority of motorcycle helmets are constructed from plastic. They are designed with special crumple zones which absorb most of the shock on impact. The more expensive helmets are usually made a combination of carbon fiber and Kevlar.
The interior of the helmet is padded to help it fit more securely and to offer added protection. In the event of a collision, helmets are designed to crack and break in certain areas because of the shock they absorb.
Types of Helmets
The helmet a rider chooses will depend on certain factors which include the type of motorcycle, weather conditions. Other considerations include whether it will be used for sport, and the type of sport. Motocross helmets are designed differently than other racing helmets.
There are helmets which were not specially designed for motorcycle safety which are worn by riders. The types of helmets which are specially made for motorcycle riders are:
Full Face Helmet: This provides the best coverage for the head and face. The face shield protects the wearer from debris and insects that could disrupt the rider’s concentration. It also prevents injury to the face and head in the event of a crash.
The Modular Helmet: This is also referred to as the flip up because the front portion can be pivoted upwards. When closed it resembles the full face design.
The Motocross: This is a specially designed helmet for those who ride dirt bikes. It has extra protection for the chin area and a visor. Because it has an open face design, it requires the wearing of goggles for full protection.
The Open Face: This type of helmet covers the head but has no chin bar or protection for the face. Riders can wear goggles for protection from debris but it can also be fitted with a face shield.
Half Helmet: This offers very little protection in the event of a crash. In fact it is only recommended when travelling for short distances. Dust and other debris can still affect the rider even with the use of goggles. Motorcycle Safety
There are other tips to remember for motorcycle safety. If your helmet has protected you in a crash it is recommended that you discard it. This is true even if it appears undamaged.
Riders who wear full face helmets with tinted face shields should consider getting a different helmet for nighttime riding. The darkened shield can obscure your vision at night, increasing the chances of an accident.
Many deaths resulting from motorcycle accidents are caused by head injuries. As such, the helmet as a protective device and important piece of motorcycle gear cannot be overstated. There are many designs available which should suit even the most discerning riders.
Finance
Important Facts about Strategic Planning
Every person has a goal; regardless of what areas of their lives it is being associated. A goal will remain a goal unless it was successfully achieved. Many would ask why some people are successful and some are not. Well, the answer lies on strategic planning.
Strategic planning is the process of developing strategies and defining objectives to reach a particular goal or set of goals. If you labeled your planning as “strategic” then you must expect that it would perfectly operate on a grand scale. It will achieve success in a broader field.
It is very different from “tactical” planning which focuses more on individual detailed tactics of activities. “Long range” planning however projects current programs and activities into a modified outlook of the outside world where it describes the phenomenon that will likely occur.
Strategic planning is creating more desirable results in the future through influencing the external world, and adapting current actions and programs to achieve a more favorable result in the outside environment.
There are different reasons why most people are doing strategic planning.
1. To acquire the capability in obtaining the desired objectives.
2. To fit well on both the organization’s core competencies and resources, and to the external world. Make sure that your plans are appropriate and feasible.
3. To acquire the capability in providing competitive advantage that is sustainable within the organization.
4. To prove that it is flexible, dynamic, and adaptable even to changeable situations.
5. To be sufficient in providing favorable results without cross-subsidization.
These advantages will not be realized without its methodologies. Strategic planning depends on STP (three-step process) process. “S” for situation where it was been thoroughly evaluated, “T” for Target where goals and objectives are defined, and “P” for path where the routes of goals and objectives are clearly mapped.
However another alternative approach can also be used. It is known as the Draw-See-Think-Plan procedures. “Draw” creates the desired image and achievements. “See” evaluates current situation and detects gaps between ideal situation and current situation. “Think” develops specific actions that must be done to bridge the gaps between ideal situation and current situation. “Plan” lists down required resources for the execution of activities.
Strategic planning is also considered a set of creative and logical steps.
1. It clarifies the objectives to be achieved. These objectives are ranked according to the level of its importance. It can either be TRO (Top Rank Objective), 2nd Rank Objective, 3rd Rank Objective and so on. The lower rank objectives answers the “How” question while higher rank objective answers the “why” question. However TRO is exempted because the objective here is defined.
2. It gathers and analyzes the information. It includes internal assessment on resources, and external assessment which include environmental scanning. Morphological analysis is used by both internal and external assessments. SWOT analysis can also be incorporated to assess the aspects of environments and organizations that are essential in achieving the strategic plan objectives.
3. It evaluates objective feasibility in the SWOT view. SWOT is the acronyms which stands fro Strengths, Opportunities, Weaknesses, and Threats.
4. It develops strategy involving SWOT.
5. It develops action programs creating a more attractive strategy.
To summarize everything, strategic planning provides overall strategic direction on the core management of the company. It gives a more specific direction in areas such as marketing strategy, financial strategy, human resource strategy, organizational development strategy, and deployment information technology strategy to achieve success.
Earn Money at Home With an Internet Home Based Business
Should Children Be Allowed to Earn Money?
Catering Business – How to Market Your Catering Business
Gophers men’s hockey: North Dakota rallies to edge top-ranked U in OT
Get Cheap Business Calls and Call Management Services All in One
Profitable Article Marketing – Top 7 Reasons to Build Your Online Business With Article Marketing
The Importance of a Good Motorcycle Helmet
Important Facts about Strategic Planning
How to Become an Armed Security Guard
Heat go from cruise to chaos, hold on for 112-109 victory over Raptors for season’s first win
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym