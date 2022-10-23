Finance
Expert Tips for Success in Digital Marketing
Here are a few expert tips for successful digital marketing:
1. Adopt a Data-Driven Strategy:
In recent times, there has been an increasing trend of organizations working consciously with data-driven business strategies. These strategies can be considered as one of the evolutionary steps in the history of marketing. The data collected can be utilized to organize and achieve business objectives. Likewise, to build considerable ROI, Digital Marketing promotes data-driven strategies.
Every organization can have a different strategy as there are various types of data and also the channels through which they can be collected. To collect first-hand data, organizations can conduct internal market research through mobile survey, email campaigns, open survey etc. and learn about the current marketing trends. Organizations can strategize to decide the kind of data required and the most suitable way to acquire it.
2. Create Engaging Content, not just Quality Content:
Content rules the world of Digital Marketing like a King. Search engines like Google reward only those content pieces, blogs or images which do not compromise on quality and have greater engagement. However, along with the quality of content, the quantity of content must also be focused upon for engagement. In other words, for engagement, short blogs, images gif and relevant articles must be shared. The content posted on all the mediums must be such that the audience would share across their social networks.
The premium content styles like e-books, e-guides and presentations are measured slightly differently, through the number of downloads and link clicks. Hence, it is necessary to develop engaging content to improvise and learn from user feedback.
3. Introducing Visuals to Strengthen Storytelling:
Videos are found to be more engaging and digital marketing revolves around creating engagement. According to a report by Ascend on Video Marketing Strategy Survey, organizations are now working closely with moving pictures to create excitement among the audience.
Regardless of the motive to develop graphics or videos for the website, blog or social media, they are essential marketing tools which can attract engagement and help in the achievement of business goals. The key to Digital Marketing is effective storytelling and projecting the product or service to the prospects using attractive communication across all channels.
Since videos and images have their own search index in Google and YouTube, which can be given a helping hand in term digital marketing and business development. So it is necessary to work on visual storytelling, infographics, and unique video content to create more audience engagement onto your website or other channels and networks.
4. Build personalize marketing:
Personalized marketing helps in the success of the marketing through effective targeting. The key to content’s success is determined by the preferences and needs of the targeted audience. The audience gets a personalized experience where the product and service are based on their requirements.To get a better ROI, marketing must be targeted appropriately.
Claims Related to Repetitive Strain Injury
Repetitive Strain Injuries (RSIs) are those injuries that are suffered through repetitive motion, extreme motion, and/or excessive force. We are all familiar with “tennis elbow” resulting from playing too much tennis or “runner’s knee” from competing in too many races. But, unless one is a professional athlete, these injuries can be soothed and sometimes even cured by ceasing the offending activity, rest, and ice.
But what if the repetitive motion is an integral part of one’s job? Typing has been linked to carpal tunnel syndrome, which is an inflammation of tissues surrounding the median nerve which provides sensation to the thumb, index, and middle fingers. Tenosynovitis, an inflammation of the sheath that surrounds a tendon connecting muscle to bone usually affecting the hands; and bursitis, an inflammation of the little fluid filled sacs that act as cushioning near the body’s larger joints are generally caused by heavy lifting. Trigger finger/thumb occurs when one’s finger or thumb catches in a bent position, and can be caused by extended gripping, such a long periods of driving gripping the steering wheel.
All of these conditions cause symptoms ranging from moderate discomfort to severe pain, and all of these conditions cost businesses a tremendous amount of money in terms of treatment, time lost, and compensation. The Chattered Society of Physiotherapy estimated that 3.5 million working days are lost annually due to RSI, also known as Work Related Upper Limb Disorder (WRULD).
Symptoms may take weeks, months, or even years to manifest. As soon as symptoms appear, consult a physician, and report the findings to the employer. In the early stages, many of RSI’s can be treated effectively with splints, braces, or cortisone shots. Many of these symptoms can be alleviated through simple environmental changes, such as typing for no longer than an hour before switching to filing, and then switching again to making copies. Breaking up the repetitive activity allows the affected muscles, joints, tendons, and nerves to rest. Switch to a more ergonomic computer setup to relieve strain on the fingers and wrists while typing. Always wear a back brace when lifting. If driving long distance, be certain to allow time to stop, get out of the automobile and stretch.
Most workplaces are very conscious of RSIs, and indeed of their responsibility to assess dangers and provide a safe working environment. Workplaces offer a variety of ways to alleviate the causes of RSI and WRULD. Some of the simpler solutions may include a change of lighting, a re-alignment of office equipment, scheduling more frequent but shorter break periods, and/or the use of assistive technology such as a headset for a receptionist tasked with answering the telephone in order to eliminate the need to pick up and balance a handset.
If, after having been notified by the physician of an employees RSI, the employer feels that no reasonable accommodation can be made in the workplace, the employee may consider engaging the services of a solicitor to protect his rights to work in a safe environment and to ensure that he receives all medical care and treatment to which he is entitled.
How to Develop a Brand Story Communication Strategy
Marketing campaigns should always start with a communication concept: a conceptual premise and framework that attracts attention and engages an audience in a way that penetrates each viewer’s mind, and captures the audience’s collective consciousness. It is the foundation of your brand story.
Developing an appropriate communication concept is the first step in creating your own distinctive marketing strategy: a strategy that employs the signature audio-visual-performance vocabulary needed to create an identifiable brand-associated campaign presentation. It is this presentation idiom that provides the communication tools needed to make your brand unique and memorable.
Technology Without Understanding is Like Coffee Without A Cup
The availability of sophisticated technology at relatively low prices has brought about a communication revolution. Websites, blogs, and social networking sites have given every marketing manager and entrepreneur access to communication options that were hereto reserved only for major corporations with million dollar budgets.
Unfortunately the ability to use easy-to-learn software applications and high tech digital hardware, combined with access to an exponentially increasing Internet audience, doesn’t mean the average businessperson has the necessary skills or understanding needed to communicate effectively within those available Internet channels.
Mommy, I Can Do It Myself!
Like the toddler who claims absolute self-sufficiency only to need mommy to come to the rescue, so too the do-it-yourself Web-media narcissist ultimately requires expert marketing communication help, if he or she wants to survive business-growing pains.
Having an e-commerce catalogue and lots of search engine optimized traffic doesn’t make your website an automated online bank machine that takes search engine traffic in one end and spits out money from the other. Having a blog doesn’t automatically make someone interesting or articulate, nor does owning a video camera make an entrepreneur a creative director or media star.
Marketing campaigns are about brands, not products or services, and they are definitely not about features. They are not about the owners, managers, or corporate directors who run things. No, they are about the story, the brand story, told in a compelling fashion so that it resonates and impacts the audience in some meaningful manner.
What we have in the Web is a communication venue open to any and all comers, most of whom lack the prerequisite understanding of how to communicate a branded message.
The Language of Branded Presentation
In the ‘Fast Company’ article ‘When Great Design Becomes Its Own Language’ Joe Duffy talks about
“visual and verbal linguistics.”
“The brands that have been designed in the best possible ways have their own proprietary language that tells their story, sets them apart from all the brands they compete with, and connects them in a very meaningful way to their audience.”
– Joe Duffy, graphic designer and AIGA Fellow
In order to achieve this kind of sophisticated communication you must understand the language of presentation. In a TED Conference speech, “The 4 Ways Sound Affects Us” given by sound expert Julian Treasure, he outlines how sound affects people physiologically, psychologically, cognitively, and behaviorally. The same can be said for visuals and performance, the communication elements that collectively with sound creates the language of brand presentation.
As Julian Treasure points out in his speech, “inappropriate retail soundscapes can reduce sales by 28%”. If it’s true in-store, it’s also true on the Web. Add to that inappropriate dialogue, visuals and performance techniques, and you have a branding, marketing, and sales disaster on your hands.
Core Concept Development
Management consultants will advise managers to create a Mission Statement in order to serve as a strategic guideline and tactical decision reference; but if that statement is filled with pointless platitudes and carefully constructed euphemisms, it is managerially useless and publicly inane.
The answer to the problem is to start with the one thing that makes you special. Marketing strategy, the high concept behind your business, and tactical implementation, the various advertising and promotional initiatives you choose to pursue, need to be based on that element of your business that makes you different.
The problem is most companies are not different; they sell the same things, in the same way, as dozens if not thousands of other companies. It is the job of companies like ours to help businesses develop a distinctive mark of differentiation, and come up with effective ways to implement it. In most cases the solution is found not in the product, service, or operational procedures, but in the way the emotional and psychological value proposition is presented.
Brand Story Sustainability
What we are developing here is a five-point plan for creating a sustainable brand for years to come; a methodology that creates a unique brand image rather than an also-ran product, or me-to service that becomes outdated with your competitor’s next upgrade or price cut.
So far we have four of the five elements: an Emotional and Psychological Value Proposition; a Mark of Differentiation; a Communication Concept, and a Presentation Language. The fifth element is your Concept Arc. The Concept Arc is how your campaign leads your audience to where you want them to be, and believe what you want them to believe?
Put another way, you have access to website traffic, an audience that is searching for something, it is the job of your brand story to reach deep into that audience’s psychological makeup, and give them a jolt of desire for what you offer. Your brand story scenario and characters vicariously represent this audience, and as your onscreen brand representatives move through the plotted arc from skepticism and mistrust to acceptance and desire, so too will your audience.
Your brand story can be built on any number of scenarios, including a quest, adventure, pursuit, rescue, escape, revenge, riddle, rivalry, underdog status, temptation, transformation, maturation, love, forbidden fruit, self-sacrifice, discovery, achievement, and conflict, (based on research scientist, Dr. Melvyn P Heyes discussion of plot at screenwritingscience.com).
A Web Audience Must…
Linda Cowgill in her book “The Art of Plotting: Add Emotion, Suspense, and Depth to Your Screenplay” states, “They [the audience] must be able to understand it [the presentation] with eyes and ears as they watch the scene unfold. … drama requires more than the sum of a number of incidents.” In the same way branding requires more than the sum of features.
If you haven’t already figured it out, the best way to implement such a brand strategy is with an ongoing Web-video campaign, but if you still have doubts consider that a Web audience must relate to your brand in a way that conjures life experience, values, attitudes, and preconceptions. That audience must identify with the characters and relate to their problems, concerns, issues, and/or needs. That audience must be affected and subconsciously influenced by the performance, as well as visual elements, sound design, and mnemonics. That audience must relate to and interpret the verbal and nonverbal messages on both a conscious and subconscious level. And an audience must be able to remember and recall the brand personality established so that it becomes a life style choice rather than a mere commodity purchase.
What it all comes down to is connecting with customers on a human level. Maybe you have substantial website traffic, or maybe you don’t, but whatever the number of visitors, what is important is that nobody who visits your website should leave without understanding what you do, and remembering why they should care.
The Hidden Costs of Car Hire Insurance
How much does it cost to hire a car? What you are charged for actually using the vehicle is generally only half the story. The price you are quoted will invariably include a car hire insurance package to cover loss or damage to the vehicle and the third party risks of causing loss, damage, injury or death to other road users. But the story doesn’t stop there, because the inclusive package is likely to offer such minimum cover that you will want to buy additional “top up” insurance.
The three basic areas of cover usually included in the rental company’s quoted price are: the basic level of third party cover usually required as a matter of law in the country where the vehicle is to be used; cover against the possible theft of the car, including the loss of or damage to parts of the vehicle in an attempted theft; and a collision damage waiver (sometimes also called a loss damage waiver) which indemnifies the hirer of the car against the cost of damage to the vehicle.
So far, so good, one might think, with what appears to be a comprehensive range of cover. On closer examination, however, the level of cover could well remain insufficient for most drivers and underscores an imperative when hiring any vehicle – it is important to check exactly what is being covered by the waivers and insurance offered by the rental company and, if it remains inadequate, seriously consider buying additional cover from an independent, specialist car hire insurance provider (since this is invariably cheaper than buying optional “top ups” directly from the rental company).
The basic car hire insurance package could be inadequate in the following areas: the cover against third party claims, for example, is often capped at a level that would not adequately potential claims from third parties suffering injuries requiring extensive or prolonged and expensive medical treatment, let alone claims arising from their death. To improve the level of cover and drive with greater peace of mind, it is worth considering the purchase of Supplemental Liability Cover (SLI) which usually offers full protection against claims of up to $1 million.
The basic Collision Damage Waiver is the source of considerable confusion (and potential disappointment in the event of a mishap) to many drivers of hire cars. Most crucially, perhaps, it generally includes a quite hefty excess (in different parts of the world the excess can range from a few hundred pounds to over a thousand pounds). Any sum excluded from the waiver as an excess, of course, remains the financial responsibility of the person hiring the vehicle in the event of damage to it.
Furthermore, a particularly annoying feature of most damage waiver agreements is that they specifically exclude cover against damage to certain (nevertheless vulnerable) areas of the vehicle. These areas include the windows and glass, the wheels and tyres and the roof and underside of the vehicle. Separate insurance cover for the damage waiver excess and for damage to those areas excluded from the basic car hire insurance package, therefore, is frequently an important consideration.
Your Marketing Plan Is a Tactic In Your Strategy
Every business needs to have a strategy as the foundation it’s built upon. Accomplishing your business strategy requires that you pursue a collection of tactics. A solid marketing plan is necessarily a tactic of any business strategy. The purpose of the marketing plan is to lay out how you intend to approach your target market and familiarize them with your services. Through this process of familiarization, you turn prospects into clients, increasing business revenue. Let’s explore a few ideas about how a marketing plan is one of the tactics of your business strategy.
1. Create a marketing plan that “plays to” your strengths.
If you’re an excellent public speaker and love doing it, that should be a major component of your marketing plan. Likewise for writing, radio, networking, social media, or your website writing. Whatever your strengths are, focus your marketing plan on those activities.
2. Know your target market.
In order to decide on the best marketing plan for your business, you must have a clearly delineated target market. How can you locate and access your market if you haven’t clearly identified them? Without knowing who they are, you can’t decide on the how of your marketing plan.
3. Look for “pools” of your target market and figure out how to access those pools.
Rather than attending general networking events, think about things such as trade associations, specialized clubs, or targeted groups. Where does your target market congregate or go for their information and socializing? Most business owners target their marketing efforts too generally. Where can you locate target-rich groups of prospects likely to need your services?
4. Have professional marketing writing and business materials.
Be sure that your business materials are top-notch and that you have everything you need for every stage of the marketing and sales process. Be prepared with excellent marketing materials. You want to always be able to respond professionally to the question, “Do You have more information about your business?”
5. Understand what your target market is looking for and provide it.
You must have in-depth knowledge of any market you wish to capture, and this includes knowing the results that they most desire. In fact, this information is the heart of your marketing plan. What do they want and how do you provide exactly that? If you want to be the “go to” person for the particular problem that you solve, your solution must be the preferred one. To accomplish that, you must completely understand what your market wants.
6. Clearly delineate your business, who you are and what you do.
Prospects must be able to understand your business, how you work, your services, your background, and how you’ve helped others. They will not buy what they don’t understand. If they have questions, they often will keep searching for a provider rather than ask you those questions. You must ensure that there are no impediments to a prospect becoming a client.
Think of your marketing plan as one tactic in your business strategy. Consistently work your marketing plan as you work your strategy.
Working With a YouTube Influencer
No platform that delivers a better return on investment (ROI) than YouTube when it comes to influencer marketing on social media. Stars of these online videos are beginning to shine more than those mainstream celebrities. With their one-billion viewers these YouTube stars are walking on its way to success, and to prove it more influential, most of the audiences are teenagers.
Brands want to sell products, connecting to a YouTube Influencer’s loyal following is an effective and increasingly common marketing strategy as it is proven and tested by most of the brands.
One of the biggest challenges a brand or company faces is how to get visibility for their clients. Paying for an advertisement? Influencers can make an impact compared to what an advertisement could do because the fans who engage with a specific promoter or influencer are willing to interact from that influencer.
When brands look for the possible effective way to reach their intended audience, they do have choices. A targeted ad, integrate an influencer in the ad and target the influencer’s demographics or maybe include the influencer in an ad or brand integration and have the influencer push traffic to the brand without doing any advertising, it is just all about visibility and leverage.
Here are some facts on working with a YouTube Influencer:
Get Started with Influencers
To find influencers, there are a lot of platforms to start. You will find listings, cost estimates for working with influencers and a tool for contacting potential candidates. That is how these platforms work and are created.
How does the Partnership begin?
We can’t deny the fact that most of the brands approach the influencer. There are lots of platforms that will connect brands with influencers and vice versa. A lot of people have more success getting brand deals than other people, it is just a lot of things to do with the ability to be seen on the internet.
For an example, a brand is looking for a Beauty Vlogger, and that is your niche but you did not come up on Google’s search result, you are not searchable. In that case, you are going to have a hard time getting sponsorships. You need to be on some sort of list, you have to show up in the search result.
What does an influencer need from a brand to do their job well?
Aside from the huge bucks received by an influencer, creative control is also a part of some aspects that an influencer needs. Brands needed to trust that the influencer is going to be able to deliver what is needed to be with their audience. Brands can offer guidelines, but they should let the influencer develop the idea for the video. Influencers spend numerous hours outlining their own personal brand and learning what their audience likes. When the brand gives the influencer all the information and then they let the influencer take it from there, the result is, a good influencer will be able to come up with an innovative way to promote the product. Then the magic starts.
Is the influencer the right fit for the product that is being marketed?
Get to know what the influencer’s channel is about and who their audience is by doing good research. Watch the influencer’s videos and read the comments. If they had a really active channel and the influencer is doing a lot of videos that are relevant to your product, then it’s probably the right person you want.
The special ingredient to a great YouTube Influencer campaign.
Just like the previous topic, it’s about finding the right fit. For example, a very popular YouTube influencer in the field of beauty tutorials has 5 million subscribers and has people watching every single move of that influencer, if they were to promote a new contour palette the people would definitely buy that product. The more the influencer is established, the more they can stray from what they would normally promote.
Reverse Cell Phone Number Look Up – Get The Facts
Do you know how reverse cell phone number look up directories work? It’s really simple and takes only a few minutes. All you need to do is enter the area code and number that you want to find information on in the search box. Then hit enter. You will find out in seconds if information for the number you searched is available. If the record is available you will need to pay a small fee to have access to it. You will only be asked to pay after you know that the record is available. With nearly 98 per cent of all numbers in the directory chances are good you will find what you’re looking for. This includes cell, unlisted, pager, toll free and business telephone numbers.
Many reverse cell phone number look up companies advertise that you can use their service for free. Saying it is free is deceiving. If a company is truly offering a free reverse look up to you it is because they only have publicly listed numbers in their directory. Public numbers are landline phones that are listed in the regular white pages. While these free services can be useful if you are searching for a landline phone, they otherwise will not work for any other types all telephone numbers.
The specialized reverse cell phone number look up companies that have a large database of all phone numbers will charge a small fee. It is worth it however for what they can provide. Along with great customer service and a constantly updated database, you will never be let down when you need to find a name from a cell phone number.
