Get to Know Carol Burnett – One of the Most Successful Female Comedians
On April 26, 1933, one of the most successful female comedians in the history of American TV show was born – Carol Burnett.
Burnett is a native of San Antonio, Texas. She lived a challenging life as a daughter of alcoholic parents, who left her to her grandmother. Burnett lived in Hollywood, California with her grandmother. She completed her secondary education from Hollywood school and her tertiary education from the University of California, Los Angeles. She started her entertainment career by getting bit parts on TV. Her break in Broadway came in with the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” in 1959. She became even more famous when she starred in the 1962 “Julie and Carol and Carnegie Hall”, a special she co-starred with famous Hollywood singer and actress Julie Andrews.
Burnett hosted her own variety show on BCS network for more than 10 years – from 1967 to 1978. Her one-hour TV show “The Carol Burnet Show” was very successful that it garnered a total of 22 Emmy awards. Its cast included Vicki Lawrence, Harvey Korman, and Tim Conway.
In 1981, Burnett sued the tabloid newspaper National Enquirer for libel for exposing her allegedly public drunkenness. This libel case drew so much attention from public. It is even considered a landmark for study of libel cases that involved famous celebrities. The record-breaking verdict was set at $1.6 million however the case was settled out of court at the end.
In 2003, because of Burnett lifetime contribution to the American culture through performing arts, she received Kennedy Center Honors. With all her accomplishments in the entertainment industry, it is without a doubt that Carol Burnett gave so much pride to Texas Flag.
Writing Services – Which Are the Most Suitable For Small Businesses?
When people start a new business they often have a very limited budget for their marketing and copywriting needs. However, many entrepreneurs simply do not have the right skills to produce their own website copy or marketing materials, and need to turn to an external agency for help. This article takes a look at the many different types of writing services that are available to the small business owner and identifies factors that should be taken into consideration when choosing a provider that can meet their business needs.
Traditional editorial houses
In the past, the only option available to people who were seeking some copywriting or editing help would be through a publication agency or editorial house. A large number of these companies are still around and they operate by hiring full time writers who work in office premises. People looking for writing services will call or visit the office and request a quote. Such a quote will usually be available within a day or two, and will vary according to the complexity of the work and the amount of time it will take to fulfill the order. Anyone looking for a rush writing job would need to pay high rates in order to get instant access to a writer. Traditional agencies generally provide high quality writing and they are great for people who have both time and money on their hands. On the whole, they present the most suitable option for people who are looking for very specialized work, or for big corporations who have the budget required to pay the fees associated with these providers.
Writing agency websites
With the dawn of the Internet came freelance writing agency websites. These websites are often run by a sole writer who advertises their services on the Internet. Interested parties can email the writer with their requirements for writing services or apply for a quote online, and will generally receive details of the total cost of their order within 24 hours. Additional arrangements will then be made for order fulfillment. These types of agencies tend to offer writing services at a lower price than traditional agencies because they don’t have the overhead costs that the former have. However, the websites are really only a shop front and the process of recruiting a writer can be very time consuming, especially if they are operated by a sole freelancer. In addition to this, many of these websites do not offer a clear terms of service for how the process will work and how hirers can request a refund if they are unhappy with the quality of the writing they receive. This means that people using these services do not always have peace of mind that their order will actually be fulfilled satisfactorily.
Freelancer portals
More recently, freelancer websites have appeared on the scene. These websites offer people who are looking for writing services the opportunity to advertise their project online. Interested independent freelancers can then bid on the project in an eBay type fashion, sending details of the price at which they are willing to do the work. Each freelancer has their own reputation, as provided through ratings from other hirers, so the person looking for services can have a good idea about whether they can trust the writer or not. Freelancer portals can offer more expensive or cheaper writing services than other providers depending upon who bids on the project. However, there are a lot of problems with these websites. Hirers are required to pay money into escrow prior to the project commencing. If the person commissioning the writing is not happy with the final piece of copy produced, they often have to go through a lengthily dispute process in order to get their money back. You only need to look through some of the freelancer’s feedback sections to see that this does happen a lot. In the meantime, their writing needs remain unfulfilled and people who have a limited budget may be unable to act further until their cash is released. A further problem of freelancer type websites is that the hirer needs to post a project and then wait while people bid on that project. Sorting through hundreds of bids and reading through the accompanying feedback for each provider can be a very lengthily process. This is of no use for people who have limited time on their hands and who are unsure as to how they can distinguish writing quality.
Online writing services
Online writing services are not to be confused with writing agency websites. Online writing services allow people who are looking for copywriting, editing or proofreading services an opportunity to actually order their writing online and liaise with their writer through an Internet portal. While many people claim to provide online writing services, there are actually very few of these around. The best online writing service providers offer upfront pricing and a system that allows the user to instantly place an order through inputting their details directly online. Unlike the other methods of accessing writing services, online portals are very quick and efficient and, depending upon the complexity of the order, writing will begin within less than an hour of the order being received. Many online writing services also offer full terms and conditions, money back guarantees and free revisions, thus giving the customer the peace of mind that they lack from the other freelance providers. One of the biggest advantages of these services is that they are very affordable. They are similar to the freelancer websites in that freelance writers are used to produce the writing. This means that the online writing service providers do not have the high overhead costs that traditional agencies have and they are therefore able to pass these savings on to their customers through lower prices. However, unlike the freelancer websites, many online writing service providers only use fully qualified writers with degrees in their area of expertise. This basically means that they have selected the best writers on behalf of the hirers-saving them the time and energy usually associated with hiring a writer.
Must You Outsource Software Development? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Should
How do you secure your rights over intellectual property? When a software development project is finished, who retains ownership of both the software’s source code and the intellectual property rights?
These are valid concerns that should be addressed before outsourcing your software development needs, commences. To develop software inside the company’s premises is undeniably safer, but lower cost alternatives nowadays, are enticing.
Programs and equipments needed to build software are expensive, local skilled labor may be scarce and time may not be on your side. Offshore outsourcing of your software development needs to India will give you the in-house advantage of being with a virtual team of your own choosing, cost effective, and you will be introduced to a broad spectrum of competencies far advanced than your own.
Software development is a complex job, highly technical and fast-changing. To fully adapt, even the first Fortune 500 companies go offshore outsourcing of their software needs. In a business environment that changes quickly, where competition is keener than it seems, speed in the accomplishment of tasks, as well as quality of inputs are vital factors that need not be compromised.
When does offshore outsourcing of software development to India, beneficial?
A big project entails hiring of more manpower and key support personnel. Regular hiring and selection process may take time, and training will use up a portion of company’s resources.
Outsourcing of software development needs will obliterate the rigorous and expensive process of manpower selection and deployment.
Routine tasks that take up more time away from the concentration of efforts on competencies that can bring about more revenues for the company can be outsourced. As higher priority is accorded to core functions, your company earns more market advantage against its competitors, while maintaining its technological upper hand, through the expertise of your outsourced software developers.
Offshore outsourcing of software development favors small-scale companies that have just started, and as much as possible scrimp on anything that pertains to cost. Outsourcing to India is definitely a far less expensive option.
But how secure?
Indian companies have been known for their high levels of work ethics. Ownership of rights over intellectual properties, software codes and software development specs remain with the client. Indian outsource service providers assure the strictest measures to safeguard these rights.
Next time you outsource your software development needs, think of India. It’s one decision you can never go wrong.
Effective Tips to Find the Most Rewarding and Profitable Home Business
A home based business is on the wish-list of a large number of people who harbor entrepreneurial aspirations. What can be more appealing than working without a boss, determining your own work hours and structuring your business policies without the draconian sword of a layoff looming over your head? It helps that a home based business can be started with very little capital and can be intensely rewarding in terms of revenue generation. It also gives a high sense of productivity to the entrepreneur along with negligible overheads to sustain the business. If you plan to start your own home money-making business, here are some tips on finding the ideal one.
Look for the credibility and market stature of an organization if they are offering you a home business franchise. In this extremely trying economic meltdown period there may be several scammers out to fleece you, so be on guard. Ask for testimonials and experiences of their other business associates. Go through their credentials and the quality of the products or services. Scan their business plan extensively to gauge its feasibility. Many a times just by looking at the business revenue model you can fathom the fate of the business. It there a healthy turnover, liquidity and are they making enough profits to pay you? You will also do good to check the ROI (Return on Investment) that they are offering you in comparison to your investment.
Look for a business that can provide you multiple income streams to augment your earning potential. For example if you are a commercial artist, start a website advertising your services and market it aggressively to corporate organizations and individuals. In addition to that you can also register for an advertising plan like Google AdSense or Yahoo Publisher to earn revenue from the advertisements that are placed on your website. You can expand your business periodically like including content management and software development services in the above mentioned example when you gain sufficient knowledge.
And lastly use your own judgment, intuition, discretion and logic. If you see too much fine prints and clauses that are vague and make you uncomfortable, get some help to understand it, if you find that the deal is not trustworthy it is best to stay out of the business. Opt for something you enjoy doing and for which there is a ready potential market. If you have a way with kids, you can start your own day care centre website or give childcare tips, similarly if you’re trained in an exotic dance form, give lessons in it online. Utilize your talent for productive purposes and build a strong enterprise online.
Movie Review – Casino Royale (2006), Part 2
I do not remember a single scene in which Sean Connery would even come close to having a single drop of blood on his immaculate tux. Yet, this vintage-2006 Bond changes his bloodied tux in between two sittings of a poker game when he cannot help but kill two thugs with his bare hands during the intermission.
Let’s remember that a 007 film is a franchise commodity. That’s why I question the degree to which one can play with the basic formula without destroying the DNA of the original product.
If, for example, one would change the signature 007 theme music with something else, “Casino Royale” might even pass off as just another bloody spy thriller. Its “Bond heat-signature” is at such a discounted level.
For one thing, this is a Bond movie without much cocky humor in it. And humor is Bond’s self-confidence. Craig’s Bond is a humorless man battling with self-doubt and failure and serial setbacks.
Gone is the supercilious British wry humor that characterized the spirit of 007 under the most trying circumstances and that’s a pity.
On the other side of the equation, casting the immensely talented Judi Dench as “M” (for a second time after her first appearance in the “Goldeneye”) is as politically-correct an error as they come because she comes across more as a tired senior bureaucrat with strong maternal instincts than the boss of the world’s most efficient and ruthless spy agency. She is just not convincing. Although she is a terrific world-class actress, in this particular role, Judi Dench doesn’t cut it.
(To conclude in Part 3.)
2010 Mobile Phones
2010 Mobile Phones are changing by the month it seems. In 2009 mobile device users had a lot of choices. As developments in the mobile industry change, so do the variety of mobile products available. Launches of new devices with the latest, most updated features come into the market regularly. Pricing varies with the choice of mobile device and the features it has. Competition and changing technologies drive the price of going mobile. Here are some of the best of 2010 mobile phones.
As technologies evolve, these device companies add newer features and options such as video calling, Wi-Fi services, 3G and 4G networks, video blogging, AMOLED touchscreen support, QWERTY keyboard and so on. to their devices. As technology changes, do does the look and feel of the 2010 mobile phones. Sleek new designs couple with a variety of new devices coming into the market to give the mobile phone consumer the ability to have just what is needed for business or personal use. As mobile phones gain more options and features, phones are also taking on a more sleek and updated look. Pair these with prices of 2010 mobile phones, and no one should have a phone that will not do what they need to do on their mobile device.
Nokia, has recently introduced its unbelievably superb phone, the N8 into the market in October, 2010. It operates on the next generation Ovi Suite for perfect performance as a hand held PC. It is like carrying a tiny, little computer with you wherever you go. Its fast processor speed lets the user launch many applications at once. Bringing multitasking smoothly into your life. This wide 3.5 inch high resolutions touchscreen aids in seeing pictures. watching movies, playing games and surfing the Internet in excellent quality.
The surf speed while online it made better by the High-Speed USB 2.0 (micro USB connector) websites can be surfed with ease. The display is big enough to see what video is playing, or what that next photo is taken. Photos are click-able and look great if printed on photo paper. It can hold a lot of files in different files and formats with its large data storage. Internal memory is of 32GB which can be by 16GB with a microSD card.
Sony Ericsson XPERIA X10 mini is a smart phone that could replace a computer. The phone has many tools and features for business and personal multitasking. It will keep you connected to all of your social networks and email accounts. Keep in constant contact with the office or family and friends. The Android 1.6 operating system moves across the internet fast. Internal memory is of 128MB and can also be increased by 16GB using a microSD card. An 8GB card is included with the smart phone.
These are just a few of the 2010 mobile phones available. Phones have come a long way the last decade or so. They are quickly becoming the the world stays connected. As new technology develops, so will the way we use our mobile phones. What will 2011 bring to the mobile phone and communication industry.
Unlisted Reverse Phone Number Lookup – Reverse Search For an Unlisted Phone Number
There are several reasons why numerous individuals would like to perform unlisted reverse phone number lookup; one of the most common among them is to stop annoying prank calls that keep on bothering or even threatening them, another prevalent reason is simply to know the name of the person whose calls they just missed. This kind of search is also widely used among employed personnel and entrepreneurs who need to sort out business and personal calls in their phone bills in order to charge business calls as part of their operational expenses.
Whatever the reasons are and if you are also planning to make an unlisted reverse phone number lookup, you have various options to choose from in order to get your desired information using this kind of search. This method of search is not the same as searching for the telephone details of the person where all you have to do is to grab a telephone directory and get the landline information of an individual using the last and first name; this one is much different because it is not listed in a book or any other tangible form as in the case of landline telephones.
One way of doing unlisted reverse phone number lookup is to visit the company office where the mobile unit is subscribed and make a request for the details of the person; this procedure can sometimes be tedious because you may be required to give out valid reasons why you are asking for the personal details of the person. Take note that they also need to protect the privacy of their subscribers; hence, make sure that you will be able to convince them why you have to get the personal data of one of their subscribers.
The most popular methods of doing unlisted reverse phone number lookup nowadays is to use the services of several independent third party business enterprises that collect and maintain updated gigantic databases of the personal information of all owners of mobile units where you can perform this type of search. Use of their online facilities may require you to put up minimal investment in order to enjoy the benefits of access to their database; however, the results that you will also get are definitely worth the amount you invested on it. This technique of performing unlisted reverse phone number lookup will enable you to get your desired data within only few minutes; and you can also do it at the convenience and comfort in your home.
