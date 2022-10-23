News
Gophers losing streak reaches three games in 45-17 loss at Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Gophers football team can’t black out what happened in the White Out game against Penn State on Saturday night.
Minnesota got blown out 45-17 by 16th-ranked Nittany Lions in their festive, annual theme game at Beaver Stadium.
Minnesota is slumping in a month they wish they could redact from the record. The Gophers have lost three straight games for the first time since dropping four consecutive in 2018. They have also lost 12 straight games to ranked teams on the road and are 1-33 in that category since 2001.
When the Gophers lost to Purdue on Oct. 1, the U’s running game was missing in action. When they fell to 18th-ranked Illinois last week, their passing game didn’t show up.
On Saturday, the once-steady defense broke down, too. The bleeding didn’t stop with Penn State eclipsing 40 points in the fourth quarter. It was the most points allowed since Ohio State scored 45 in the 2021 season opener.
Minnesota was forced to turn to backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis after longtime starter Tanner Morgan was ruled out pregame with a concussion suffered last week.
Minnesota trailed 24-10 in the third quarter when Kaliakmanis threw a deep pass to Mike Brown-Stephens, who appeared to be tripped by Kalen King but there was no flag.
Ji’Ayir Brown picked off the pass and Penn State would go on to extend their lead to 31-10. Minnesota was forced to punt and the Nittany Lions pounced on a blown coverage to make it 38-10.
Kaliakmanis was able to throw his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter when he found Brevyn Spann-Ford.
Minnesota didn’t have any positives on offense until the final two minutes of the first half. They had a stunning five false start penalties put drives asunder, many can be chalked up to the deafening noise from the announced crowd of 109,817 at Happy Valley.
After going 0 for 6 on third down, Kaliakmanis broke the drought with a pinpoint, 33-yard completion to Lemeke Brockington. It jumpstarted a 90-yard drive finished by Mo Ibrhaim’s 3-yard touchdown run.
The score moved Ibrahim into a tie with Darrell Thompson in the U’s record book for total touchdowns (43).
Minnesota took a 3-0 lead after the first quarter, but that was due to cornerback Justin Walley’s interception of Sean Clifford and returned it 37 yards to Penn State’s 14. Compared to anything the U offense did.
With great field position, Minnesota went backward with three runs and a false start penalty and had to settle for a 35-yard field goal.
Terell Smith could have had the U’s second interception, but dropped a pass thrown to him by Clifford. Penn State took the break and answered with a field goal drive of their own to tie game at 3-3.
The Nittany Lions exposed the Gophers’ linebackers and safeties with big completions to tight ends over the middle. Clifford found Tyler Warren for a 38-yard completion to take a 10-3 lead. Then Clifford connected with Theo Johnson on a 18-yard score to make it 17-10.
Those two touchdowns and a field goal ended Minnesota defense’s 69-quarter streak without allowing 10 points. It was nearly double the second-best consecutive streak (Cincinnati at 36).
The Gophers then gave up 21 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
News
Zach LaVine scores 23 points in his season debut, but the Chicago Bulls fall flat a 128-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their home opener
Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After missing the first two games to manage a left knee injury, LaVine seemed to be back in peak form in his return to the United Center. He drained a 3-pointer on the second Bulls possession of the game and finished with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting and added four assists in the home opener.
LaVine played 28 minutes, attacking double teams and ripping up the lane for searing layups in the first half. But he faded in the second half, scoring only six points while shooting 2-for-6 from 3-point range.
And LaVine’s return wasn’t enough to buoy the Bulls, who fell 128-96 for a second straight loss. The starting lineup matched blows with the Cavaliers — who were missing All-Star guard Darius Garland — but the bench couldn’t keep up with the high pace of play.
The Cavaliers scored 20 points on the fast break and gashed the Bulls’ secondary rotation any time coach Billy Donovan rested his starters. Donovan Mitchell led with 32 points as the Cavaliers shot 59.3% (16-for-27) from 3-point range.
After scoring 13 points, DeMar DeRozan was ejected from the game with 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining with a pair of straight technical fouls, encapsulating the team’s frustration in the loss.
LaVine’s return to form was a balm for the Bulls in the loss, but his availability remains a looming question over the upcoming weeks.
Donovan emphasized that the Bulls medical staff doesn’t believe there is any structural damage in LaVine’s left/ knee. The soreness and discomfort holding the guard out of a normal load of games is believed to be a residual effect of the arthroscopic surgery LaVine underwent over the summer.
“There’s nothing wrong with his knee,” Donovan said before the game. “He’s cleared to play. The fact of the matter is because he had an ACL surgery, because he’s had some scopes, there could be some times where he has some discomfort there. Us being able to manage that is going to be really the most important thing.”
Donovan said LaVine will not play under a minutes restriction during this ramp-up period — if he’s cleared to play a game, he’ll be cleared to go all-out. LaVine’s availability will remain a day-to-day decision made after discussions among LaVine, the medical staff and Donovan.
The Bulls are scheduled for three more back-to-backs in the next three weeks. Donovan said LaVine will not play at least one game in each of those series. The team also plays six games in four cities in the first eight days of November, a stretch that will similarly test LaVine’s capacity for a larger workload.
“It’s hard with him to say, ‘All right, here’s 82 games, we’re taking this one off and this one off,’ ” Donovan said. “You just can’t do that. You’ve got to take his temperature and see how he responds because there’s times he feels great, but then at times he has some soreness or discomfort.”
News
Gerrit Cole stunned by Aaron Boone’s early move: ‘I was not ready to come out’
Gerrit Cole was very good in Saturday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
But, continuing a trend that has defined the whole series, the Houston Astros were flat-out better. Cole’s five-plus innings, seven strikeouts and three earned runs don’t read as particularly troublesome, and a night like that is something a manager will gladly take in a playoff game. But in Cole’s eyes, the night came down to a few specific pitches.
“Tonight we made two and a half mistakes,” he said. Cole then detailed the pitch that led to Alex Bregman’s leadoff double in the sixth — the inning where his outing eventually ended with the bases loaded and nobody out — the walk to Kyle Tucker immediately afterward, and the fastball that Chas McCormick hit over the short porch in the second inning.
“The changeup to Bregman that he hit for the double was supposed to be a ball,” Cole explained. “McCormick’s leaked a little more over the plate than we wanted to, and I would have liked the [3-2] curveball to Tucker to be a little more competitive.”
Asked what makes Houston such a harrowing assignment, Cole gave an answer that also sums up the difference between the Yankees and Astros right now.
“Their ability to hit good pitches.”
Cole’s night finished with some light drama, as the Yankees held a mound visit after the walk to Tucker, and when Yuli Gurriel’s subsequent single put runners at every base, a second one made his removal mandatory.
“I was not ready to come out,” Cole said in one of many short postgame answers. “But to my knowledge, the second trip is what it is.”
There was also a slight pause from manager Aaron Boone before he crossed the first base line, which triggered the official mound visit that forced Cole’s exit. Boone said that he paused because he wanted to buy more time for reliever Lou Trivino to get ready.
As for Cole, the tough loss puts his team in a situation where the odds are historically stacked against them. A total of 39 teams in major league history have fallen behind 0-3 in a postseason series. The 2004 Red Sox are still the only one that has come back to win. Knowing that, Cole was in a pretty sour mood while addressing the media following Game 3.
“I’m about as frustrated as you can get.”
Being down 0-3 is the entire tree of Cole’s frustration. The roots are the Astros’ hitters, who have a unique ability to get under a pitcher’s skin by counteracting everything they’re trying to do. Sometimes, they even accept what a pitcher is doing and simply execute better than them. Cole also grabbed a talking point off the shelf that Boone and Luis Severino have gone to during this series, noting that the Astros are getting a little dose of batted ball luck.
“We threw consecutive pitches on the edge all night and they put really good, convicted swings on pitcher’s pitches,” Cole said. “They obviously had a little bit of luck go their way, especially to right field. Top to bottom, that’s what they did all night.”
Pitching in defense of hitters that have been zombie-like all series is no easy task for a pitcher either. That’s what Cole, Severino and Jameson Taillon have had to do in the first three ALCS games. Cole said they knew the hitters would have a tough job against Houston and the starters would have to do everything in their power to help out a Yankee offense that is down horrendously.
“I feel like it’s going to be a tight game against the Astros no matter what,” Cole unwound. “Especially in playoff baseball, it’s always going to come down to a handful of pitches that tips the balance of the game either way. As a pitcher, that balance is often irrelevant to what you’re trying to do out there. There’s a little bit of, like, a motivation factor to try to pitch better and be the guy that picks people up.”
One group that absolutely was not going to provide that pick-me-up on Saturday were the fed up Yankee fans. The stadium started gradually clearing out after the Astros’ put up a three-spot in the sixth inning and by the end of the game, all the noise coming from the seats was characterized by anger. Cole was asked directly if he feels like the Bronx faithful have given up on the 2022 Yankees, or if he noticed their mass departure.
“I was unaware of that,” the pitcher said.
The people who are planning to attend Game 4 bought tickets for a baseball game, but they might end up getting a funeral instead.
News
Winderman’s view: Heat get back to their ensemble best
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors:
– This wasn’t about any singular star for Erik Spoelstra’s team.
– Which is exactly what Erik Spoelstra’s team has to be about.
– Because working the offense for Tyler Herro’s isolation game did the offense no favors the first two games.
– Nor did the lack of ball movement.
– Last season, the great unknown of who would be the Heat’s best player on any given night is what pushed them to the top of the Eastern Conference.
– This was a game that felt like that again.
– It was something from so many.
– From Kyle Lowry finding his range.
– To Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin attacking.
– To Max Strus adding a needed boost off the bench.
– And to Herro still scoring.
– Who knows, maybe the defense will turn equally cohesive.
– And the Heat will be able to close something like this out with far less drama.
– Whew.
– This time the Heat did not force the issue on offense.
– It flowed.
– Yes, the Raptors had to travel overnight from Brooklyn.
– So expect more of a fight in Monday night’s rematch.
– When Fred VanVleet won’t stand scoreless with four fouls at halftime, and five within the first 20 seconds of the second half.
– For now, you take the needed W and move on.
– The opening two losses did not shake Spoelstra from the starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry.
– The Raptors countered with a first five of VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.
– This time Adebayo’s first foul came 1:17 in, after a foul-filled night Friday.
– During that same break, Gabe Vincent had to enter after Lowry required treatment for a facial laceration.
– Vincent immediately drained a 3-point on his first attempt.
– And followed with an assist on a Herro 3-pointer.
– He then was subbed back out in favor of Lowry with 8:57 left in the first.
– With Lowry converting a 3-pointer on his next attempt.
– Dewayne Dedmon then followed as the Heat’s first true substitute.
– With Strus following and then Duncan Robinson making it four deep off the bench.
– Butler’s seventh basket moved him past P.J. Brown for 21st on the Heat all-time list.
– Strus’ 14th point was the 1,000th of his career.
– In many ways the Raptors mirror the Heat’s switch-everything defensive precepts.
– “The schematics are not as unusual as they used to be,” Spoelstra said of the defensive approach. “There’s a lot of teams that switch, at least one through four. However, their personnel is much different and the way they play is much different than most teams.”:
– Spoelstra said the approach of Raptors coach Nick Nurse can be uniquely unique.
– “I’ve seen some of their lineups where they’re playing four fours, three fives, however you want to classify it,” Spoelstra said, “There are a lot of different lineups they’ll have and different ways of doing things. But the most important thing is the force that they play with, in transition, attacking in isos and open court, one on one. And then they’re one of the very best offensive-rebounding teams in the league.”
– Spoelstra added, “Defensively, regardless of how they do it, whatever the scheme is, they’re really disruptive. They can force a lot of turnovers, get a lot of deflections.”
– Spoelstra offered a pregame vote of confidence when asked by a member of the Toronto media about Lowry.
– “He looks great,” Spoelstra said. “And it’s a credit to the work that he put in this summer. It was a real offseason, not only for him, but for all of our guys, that we haven’t had for a couple of years. So he was able to put in the work. He had a really good training camp and we’ll build from here.”
News
North Dakota farmer accused in Ukraine assassination plot returns home
BISMARCK — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine on allegations that he plotted to kill a Ukrainian agriculture official is back in North Dakota.
Kurt Groszhans returned safely, according to a statement from North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer.
“We can confirm Kurt is safely in North Dakota with his family and friends. Like us, we hope others respect Kurt’s privacy at this time. We welcome Kurt home and are grateful for his safe return,” a statement from Cramer’s office said.
“We are pleased that Kurt has returned safely to North Dakota, and we join his family and friends in welcoming home,” Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement.
Messages left for Groszhans’ family were not immediately returned.
Groszhans had been detained nearly a year ago. According to Ukrainian media reports, he and a Ukrainian woman named Olena Bohach were accused of attempting to arrange the assassination of Roman Leshchenko, the Ukrainian minister of agrarian policy and food.
In June, Hoeven reported that Groszhans was out of prison but was still in Ukraine.
When Groszhans was detained in November 2021, his family and friends said he’s an honest businessman who appears to have gotten “tangled up” with the “wrong people.”
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials had been working to get him out of Ukraine.
Family history, farm investments
Groszhans grew up on a farm in the Ashley area of south-central North Dakota, the youngest of three, according to his sisters.
“He’s just a good person, and he just has a passion for farming, and he just loved going back to the country where our ancestors came from,” his sister, Kimberly Groszhans, said in an interview in November 2021. “He didn’t do this.”
The Groszhans family emigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. in 1910, and knowing that piqued his interest in the country. After a farm tour in the early 2000s, they said Kurt continued to make trips to Ukraine and eventually began farming there and set up a farm company. He also owns land in North Dakota, some of which his sister said he rents out and other portions that he contracts with someone to plant and harvest.
Kurt Groszhans explained his connection to Leshchenko in a post on Medium, in which he describes himself as “a humble American investor in the Ukrainian agro-industrial sector” and as “a deceived American investor.” His family confirms he wrote the piece.
In the post, one of several places online where Groszhans has aired his grievances with Leshchenko, he wrote that Leshchenko had been the manager of Groszhans’ farming business in Ukraine, and Groszhans alleges that Leshchenko “began to withdraw my working capital starting from the fourth his working day at my company to his family company and use my seeds on his lands.”
Groszhans’ post claims Leshchenko in 2019 made a large contribution to the presidential campaign of now-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy named Leshchenko to two high-ranking government posts in 2019 and 2020 before naming him minister of agrarian policy and food of Ukraine in December 2020.
The Ukrainian Weekly, which describes itself as being published by “the Ukrainian National Association, a fraternal non-profit association,” explained that Groszhans’ allegations and the media learning of a lawsuit he filed with the Kyiv Commercial Court came out the same week as Leshchenko’s confirmation to the ag minister post.
The lawsuit, the story said, alleged Leshchenko had embezzled $430,000 from Groszhans.
“Mr. Leshchenko responded to the allegations by saying he had repaid ‘all debts to the American investor,’ Ukraine Business News said in a daily note to the business community,” the Ukrainian Weekly reported.
Groszhans’ family said they knew about his troubles with Leshchenko and the lawsuit he had filed.
According to Ukrinform, described as a Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcasting, the Ukraine government began investigating reports in August that a Ukrainian woman was seeking a contract killer. Ukraine officials said the person the woman contacted acted as a contract killer while cooperating with the National Police, so all communications between the woman and the person were recorded.
Groszhans’ family in November 2021 said they did not know and had never heard of Bohach, the woman arrested along with Kurt, and that they didn’t believe the allegations against him.
News
Teamsters service workers union, University of Minnesota reach deal to avoid strikes
A union of University of Minnesota service workers has reached tentative terms on a new contract with university management, veering both sides away from a strike late next week.
Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 cooks, mechanics, custodians, and other workers across the school’s five campuses, including about 150 at UMD, reached a three-year agreement with university negotiators around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The agreement presumably avoids a strike, which union officials had scheduled for Oct. 26 at the university’s Twin Cities headquarters and Oct. 29 at UMD.
Teamsters members, who overwhelmingly authorized the strike earlier this month, are set to vote on the new contract over the next few weeks. If they OK the deal, it would then head to the university’s Board of Regents for approval.
“We are pleased to reach an equitable settlement that fairly compensates our Teamsters employees,” university system staff wrote Saturday. Communications staff at the university’s Twin Cities headquarters did not immediately return a Duluth News Tribune request for further information on Saturday afternoon.
The new agreement includes a $20 minimum wage for union members, according to Brian Aldes, the union’s secretary treasurer and principal officer. That was foremost among the provisions union members sought at the bargaining table.
“That was the biggie,” Aldes told the Duluth News Tribune.
The new contract, on balance, will increase union members’ wages by at least 13% over the next three years, Aldes claimed, and preserves language that would have waived state-mandated negotiations on health insurance in future contracts.
Aldes said he hopes those wage increases keep pace with inflation.
“We all know that the Consumer Price Index and inflationary rates are high. There’s no doubt that the members could have used wage increases that were higher or…ensure that they keep pace with the rate of inflation,” he said. “But whatever there was to bargain for, the Teamsters got.”
News
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs as he misses home-opening loss to Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it.
Ahead of Orlando’s home-opening 126-120 loss to the Boston Celtics at Amway Center, the Magic said Suggs underwent an MRI Saturday confirming a sprained right ankle, adding his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
“I’m relieved it’s an ankle sprain and that’s it,” coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Saturday’s game. “Obviously, I feel for him because of the work he’s continued to put in and the young man he is. He’s going to be resilient about it. Is it good in this moment? No, but he always finds a way to use it to good.”
Without Suggs, the Magic once again competed in a down-to-the-wire loss Friday.
Orlando and Boston battled tightly, changing leads three times and tying the game three times, including at 111 with 4:23 after a Wendell Carter Jr. putback dunk.
From there, the Celtics took over, going on a 10-2 run capped off by a Jayson Tatum step-back, pull-up 3 to give Boston a 121-113 advantage with 1:29 remaining. Orlando cut the deficit to 124-120 with 13.4 seconds left after a Terrence Ross 3 but the Celtics held on for the win.
Ross, who’s moved into the starting lineup, led the Magic (0-3) with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 on 3s.
Paolo Banchero, who made his regular-season home debut, had 23 points (6-of-19, 2-of-7 on 3s) 5 rebounds, and 3 assists while Franz Wagner finished with 18 points (8-of-17, 2-of-6 on 3s), 6 rebounds and 2 assists.
Banchero became the fourth No. 1 pick in NBA history to score 20-plus in his first three games.
All five Magic starters scored at least 14 points.
The Celtics (3-0) were led by Jayson Tatum’s 40 points (14-of-21, 4-of-10) and 8 rebounds, and Derrick White’s 27 points (10-of-17, 5-of-9 on 3s), 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Friday’s attendance of 19,299 was the fifth-largest crowd in the Magic’s history.
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
