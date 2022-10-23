News
How Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka run a flexible, unique Giants offense
The Giants are 5-1 entering Sunday’s game at Jacksonville because they have outscored opponents 87-49 in second halves, overcoming three double-digit deficits.
They’ve scored only 40 first-half points in six games — and 48 in the fourth quarter.
How are they doing it? With a flexible and unique offensive playbook, a detailed game-tracking operation, and a coaching staff humble enough to scrap their plans.
“The adjustments are working,” Saquon Barkley said Thursday.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor told the Daily News that head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have threaded the Giants’ core concepts through various formations, which makes in-game adjustments easier.
Screen passes to Barkley out of the backfield didn’t hit early against the Green Bay Packers, for example. But slipping him out of a slot stack formation in a similar catch-and-run concept busted the game open in the second half.
“It’s easy for us to tweak it and readjust in-game,” Taylor said. “Being able to adjust on the fly and still play true to your scheme and put guys in a position to execute? I’ve been in some offenses where that hasn’t been the case. I think Kaf and Dabes do a great job of putting us in a position to execute whatever the game may dictate.”
Daniel Jones said those adjustments aren’t always made because a play didn’t work, either. Sometimes a call produces a big gain and Daboll and Kafka use their tricks to call the same concept — it just might be out of a different set, to a different player or at their varying speeds of tempo, pace or huddle.
“The whole staff is on the same page with things they want to get to, things that are working, and then finding other ways to run a similar concept that’s worked earlier in the game,” Jones said. “[It might be] out of a different formation or with a different guy doing it. I think they’ve been pretty creative and smart with that kind of stuff.”
Jones has options on lots of plays, too, often with a quarterback running element. Marrying so many concepts together — from play to play and formation to formation — is a calling card of Andy Reid’s offense with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kafka, who calls the Giants’ plays into Jones’ helmet on Sundays, admitted he is strongly influenced by his longtime mentor.
“When I started coaching with Coach Reid he was big on that: showing certain looks, showing formations, certain plays, then complementing those looks off of the action of a personnel grouping,” Kafka said. “That was important to learn that, and I think that’s probably where it started for me is how do you build that? How do you build off of those plays or things that you’ve shown in weeks before to then bring up in a game that the defense is kind of anticipating.”
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he can see Kafka’s impact on the Giants’ scheme. Pederson was Kafka’s Eagles quarterbacks coach in 2011, and he studied under Reid before blossoming into a Super Bowl-winning head coach.
“It doesn’t surprise me the success that the Giants are having,” Pederson said. “I would put quite a bit on Kafka for that success … I think the world of Mike, and maybe one day he’ll be a head coach, as well.”
The challenge for the Giants’ players when they first arrive is digesting the voluminous playbook. It’s not easy. Starting wide receiver Marcus Johnson, for example, said he spent the first two weeks on the practice squad simply studying and memorizing.
Then he got in the practice huddle, and the calls came in faster, and he had to pick up the information at a higher speed. And eventually, Johnson led the Giants in snaps against Green Bay, made a key third-down catch against the Ravens, and got signed to the active roster.
Some players say even the terminology in Daboll’s and Kafka’s playbook is unfamiliar — and not just a copycat from someone’s coaching tree. They believe that may keep defenses guessing because opponents don’t know what they’re hearing from Jones.
“We try to make some word association things,” Kafka said. One of Jones’ checks at the line against Baltimore, in fact, was: “Andy Reid.”
Defenses can’t always trust what they’re seeing from the Giants, either, with so many players in motion and window-dressing added to move their eyes.
Exhibit A: last week’s wheel route pass to running back Matt Breida had three running backs on the field and multiple players motioning pre-snap before they executed their veering routes.
What happens on the field is just the end result, though, of a detailed process behind the scene of accumulating and assessing data that informs the Giants’ adjustments.
Offensive assistant Christian Jones and quality control coach Angela Baker write down play calls, fill out sheets on opponents’ tendencies, and track stats up in the box. Every coach on the sideline has an assistant supporting from that birds’ eye view.
And in a wrinkle that GM Joe Schoen and Daboll brought from Buffalo, the scout who did the advance scouting report on that week’s opponent joins the coaches in the box as an in-game resource and another layer of quality control.
Sunday, take note of pro personnel scout Nick La Testa standing with Kafka and the coaches when the camera pans. Any given Sunday it could be La Testa, Steven Price, Corey Lockett or director of pro scouting Chris Rosetti, pulled out of the main press box and into the Giants’ command center for the afternoon.
“I think the teams that adjust well at halftime aren’t stubborn,” Taylor said. “Some teams don’t adjust because they don’t have anything else to go to. They’re stuck in their system and trying to pound their system, not necessarily taking into consideration it’s not working.
“Our offensive coaches have done a great job of seeing what may have not gone well in the first half,” he said, “and doing more of what we did have success with.”
OJULARI ON ICE
The Giants abruptly placed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss the next four games at least. He has only played in two games so far through six weeks
Edge Quincy Roche was signed to the active roster from the practice squad. LB/S Landon Collins and DL Ryder Anderson were elevated from the practice squad.
Column: Matt Eberflus has dropped enough hints to believe a change on the Chicago Bears offensive line is coming vs. the New England Patriots
Matt Eberflus dropped enough hints during the Chicago Bears’ review of the first six games that it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were to make a change on the offensive line against the New England Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium.
The most likely scenario is Michael Schofield taking over at left guard with Lucas Patrick sliding over to center and Sam Mustipher heading to the sideline.
If so, it will be the fourth lineup the Bears have used on the line in seven games with the team needing to plug a hole while Cody Whitehair is on injured reserve with a sprained MCL in his right knee. Whitehair is sidelined for at least two more games, and the soonest he could return is Nov. 6 against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.
Despite the ongoing shuffling, the Bears have run the ball extremely well, ranking second in yards per game (170.8) and seventh in yards per carry (5.2) — numbers boosted by Justin Fields, who trails only Jalen Hurst of the Philadelphia Eagles in rushing yards by quarterbacks (293 to 282).
Conversely, the passing game has been a wreck, and there’s ample blame to go around. The Bears are last in passing yards and completion percentage and rank 31st in passer rating. Fields, who is averaging 10.5 completions per game, has been sacked on 20% of his pass attempts, more than double 27 teams and a significantly higher rate than the other four clubs. He’s tied with the Washington Commanders’ Carson Wentz for the most sacks in the NFL with 23, and Wentz has attempted more than twice as many passes — 232 to 115.
“We know we’ve got to get better and we’re working to do that,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said. “It always starts with us, and we know that. We’re doing everything in our power to keep Justin clear. We know we have to improve.”
Pass protection has been a significant problem, especially in two of the last three games against the Commanders and New York Giants, and schematically the Bears haven’t found a way to help rookie fifth-round pick Braxton Jones hold up at left tackle. They’ve been beaten across the line, and it’s probably unrealistic to believe any reconfiguration would be a cure for all that ails the pass protection. If the coaching staff thought there was, a move would have been made sooner.
The difference between run blocking and pass blocking is striking.
“Pass blocking is one of the hardest tasks in this league,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “Defensive lines in this league … they’re amazing players. I would imagine most evaluators don’t even watch run blocking as much because pass pro is so hard. That’s why you have to run the ball. That’s why you have to use play (action) pass to help alleviate some of that. And then when you get into the obvious passing downs, we have to find different ways to kind of keep them accountable and not just let them run off the ball as fast as (they) can.”
Patrick has struggled playing both guard positions and on Thursday was critical of his performance. Moving him to center would put him where the team originally slotted him when he signed a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency. Patrick couldn’t play there to start the season after suffering a broken thumb on his right snapping hand that required surgery at the outset of training camp.
“If I knew (why I was struggling), I probably would be playing a lot better,” Patrick said. “Just going to keep working and keep checking my process and working things from a ground-up approach and try to build things the right way.”
Patrick rotated with Teven Jenkins at right guard at the start of the season before he was tabbed to replace Whitehair on the left side.
“It’s a different approach (playing different positions), but there’s no excuses,” he said. “If I’m in there playing, the guy I am going against doesn’t care whether I’ve had 1,000 snaps, one snap, playing left, right, whatever. I have to perform. I’m going to work at performing at a higher level.”
The Bears probably would like to look at Alex Leatherwood at some point, but he has had only 10 practices since being claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 31 and then having a four-week stint on the reserve/non-football illness list with mononucleosis. Leatherwood hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster, and the team has another week and a half to do so. He dropped weight while sidelined so he’s getting back in shape.
The Bears said they had strong grades on Leatherwood when they claimed him and his contract that included $5.9 million in remaining guarantees. Even if the Raiders overdrafted him at No. 17 in 2021, he still could have a bright future.
“He was a very decorated player (at Alabama),” Morgan said. “Big, strong, smart guy and a very productive college player. There was a ton of good stuff on tape to like.”
Schofield played briefly last week when Patrick and Jenkins were sidelined. The Bears signed Schofield just before training camp but cut him to help reach the 53-man roster. When Leatherwood was sidelined, Schofield was re-signed during Week 2. Schofield had a bumpy preseason but has 81 career starts.
“Mike has played a lot of ball,” Morgan said. “He’s an athletic guy, smart guy and he’s got a lot of starts. He brings a lot to the table for our group.”
With 11 days between games, Eberflus laid down enough bread crumbs for a trail leading to a new starting lineup. Leatherwood needs more time to get back into football shape, and the Bears have talked about the possibility of Patrick returning to center since before his thumb healed. It stands to reason the team will keep Jenkins at right guard.
Mustipher has made 29 consecutive starts at center and improved since last season, but he could be the odd man out.
None of what has happened up front is a surprise. The Bears don’t have a lot invested in the line between draft capital and salaries. Morgan repeatedly talks about the process and maintaining focus on improvement each day.
Perhaps the line will be in a better place, or perhaps it will resemble what it did during the first six weeks. Just know Fields, the receivers and the running backs are tied to the production of the passing game — and the Bears have been failing in every area.
Scouting report
Matthew Judon, Patriots outside linebacker
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Judon, 6-foot-3, 261 pounds, is in his second season with the Patriots after signing a four-year, $54.5 million contract in free agency following five seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. Judon had a career-high 12 ½ sacks last season and is off to a fast start with six this year, tied for second in the league. He also has five tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits.
The Ravens drafted Judon in the fifth round in 2016 out of LSU, and he quickly filled the role that Pernell McPhee had before he signed with the Bears in free agency.
“I have never seen Judon as a top-tier edge rusher,” the scout said. “He’s not in the category of Myles Garrett or the Bosas. He needs scheme to help him. That doesn’t mean he can’t win one-on-ones. He can. But he’s not a consistent top-tier producer.
“He fits into the scheme and has the traits within the scheme to create pass-rush disruption and you are seeing that now because (the Patriots) are so heavily schemed on the defensive front. He can rush from a two-point stance. He can play in a three-point. You will see him move around the front, and they use so much slanting and angling and looping, it creates even more pass-rush opportunities for him.
“In terms of winning one-on-ones, he has very good hand usage. He’s very physical. He’s got pretty good short-area burst, enough when he’s going against a young, inexperienced tackle like you see in Chicago. I would be really surprised if (Bill) Belichick doesn’t scheme a bunch of one-on-ones for him where they are going to occupy the guard in protection and make the tackle block Judon. That will give the Patriots favorable opportunities, and Justin Fields better be ready to get the ball out.”
3 keys to a Giants win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville
1. FORCE TURNOVERS
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has committed eight turnovers in five games. Five of his giveaways came in a Week 4 loss to the Eagles, but he’s prone to mistakes. The Giants lead the NFL in fumble recoveries (seven) and got two fourth-quarter takeaways on the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson last Sunday, including the defense’s first interception by Julian Love. Wink Martindale’s defense leads the NFL in blitz percentage (43.7%). The Giants need to keep bringing the pressure and turn this game’s momentum with huge turnovers.
2. FIND ANOTHER GAMEBREAKER
Saquon Barkley’s right shoulder injury is a concern, even though he downplayed its severity Thursday. Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka will need to get even more creative against Jacksonville to move the ball and score points. That should mean an increased role for wideout Wan’Dale Robinson as both a ball carrier and pass catcher. Barkley might not be able to play Superman anymore. Someone else has to be Daniel Jones’ wingman.
3. START FASTER
The Giants have outscored opponents, 87-49, in second halves this season, but they’ve been outscored, 40-64, in the first. They’ve overcome slow starts in part by outcoaching their opponents with solid in-game adjustments. Jacksonville’s Doug Pederson has won a Super Bowl, however, and he’s a good coach who won’t be fooled by scheme changes. Another slow start will be more difficult to overcome on the road in Florida.
Literary pick of the week: ‘We are Meant to Rise’
“We are Meant to Rise: Voices for Justice from Minneapolis to the World,” is the new One Book/One Minnesota title, chosen by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library acting as Minnesota Center for the Book in partnership with State Library Services.
Edited by Carolyn Holbrook and David Mura, this is the ninth “chapter” of the statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect and discuss.
In “We Are Meant to Rise” (University of Minnesota Press), Indigenous writers, writers of color, transracial adoptees and LGBTQ+ writers bear witness in essays and poems to 2020, one of the most unsettling years in U.S. history. It included the arrival of COVID and the murder of George Floyd followed by uprisings in the Twin Cities and elsewhere.
Contributors to the anthology offer a wide range of writing about the racism threaded though the American experience, as well as personal concerns about family, loss, food culture, economic security and mental health.
Minnesotans will have access to the book until Dec. 12 through their local libraries, with reading guides and virtual book club discussions. Ebook readers can access free through Ebooks Minnesota for eight weeks.
A virtual conversation at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, will feature Holbrook and Mura as well as contributors Douglas Kearney, Ed Bok Lee, Ricardo Levins Morales and Melissa Olson. It’s free, but registration is required. Go to: thefriends.org.
How to watch Ravens vs. Browns: Week 7 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 7 game between the Ravens (3-3) and Cleveland Browns (2-4).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Brian Billick); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Low to mid-60s, cloudy
Line: Ravens by 6 1/2 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium?
- As the 2022 Ravens stumble, let 2012 be a lesson on how much can go wrong before a team gets right
- Ravens RB Gus Edwards set to make season debut vs. Browns; RB J.K. Dobbins placed on injured reserve
- Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley questionable to play vs. Browns
- Previewing Ravens vs. Browns: 7 things to watch, including Nick Chubb, Kyle Hamilton and more
- Mike Preston: For Ravens team lacking identity, game vs. Browns will be a true test of character | COMMENTARY
- Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 7: Who has the edge?
- The Ravens’ offense has a ‘foundation’ for success. Here’s how they can build on it. | ANALYSIS
Jamelle Bouie: There is a way to make America safe for democracy
Many Americans believe there’s something not quite right about majority rule — something threatening, something dangerous. It just feels wrong.
We might be comfortable with decision-making by majorities at our PTA meetings or when deciding on the theme for the next vacation Bible school, but we’re uneasy with the prospect when it comes to our politics. And our political lexicon is stocked with phrases and aphorisms that highlight the danger of majoritarian systems and even rebuke the concept outright.
There are the usual warnings about the “tyranny of the majority”; there is the quip, commonly misattributed to Benjamin Franklin, that democracy is “two wolves and a lamb, voting on what to have for lunch”; and there is the oft-heard assertion — and I’ll admit a personal bête noire — that the United States is a “republic, not a democracy” and that democracy would be the ruin of American liberty. We are taught to imagine ourselves as potentially being at the awful mercy of most of our fellow citizens.
Our collective suspicion of majority rule rests on the legitimate observation that a majority can be as tyrannical as any despot. As Alexis de Tocqueville wrote, “When I see the right and the ability to do everything granted to any power whatsoever, whether it is called people or king, democracy or aristocracy, where it is exercised in a monarchy or in a republic, I say: there is the seed of tyranny, and I seek to go live under other laws.”
Americans take for granted the idea that our counter-majoritarian Constitution — deliberately written to constrain majorities and keep them from acting outright — has, in fact, preserved the rights and liberties of the people against the tyranny of majority rule, and that any greater majoritarianism would threaten that freedom.
Well, what if that’s not true? Yes, majorities acting through our representative institutions have been overbearing and yes, the Supreme Court has occasionally protected the rights of vulnerable minorities, as well as those of the people at large. But there have been just as many, if not more, examples of the reverse: of majorities safeguarding the rights of vulnerable minorities and of our counter-majoritarian institutions freeing assorted bullies and bosses to violate them.
I’ve written about some of these episodes before (and I’m hardly the only person to have drawn attention to them): how the court gutted both the Reconstruction amendments to the Constitution and the laws written to secure the lives of Black Americans, free and freed, from discrimination, violence and exploitation.
If allowed to stand in full, the Civil Rights Act of 1875 — passed by only the third U.S. Congress to have Black members, who were elected in some of the first truly free elections in the South — would have outlawed discrimination in public accommodations like railroads, steamboats, hotels and theaters and prohibited jury exclusion on the basis of race. But the court, in an 1883 opinion, decided that neither the 13th nor the 14th Amendment gave Congress the power to outlaw racial discrimination by private individuals.
The advent of Jim Crow, similarly, had less to do in the beginning with a nefarious majority of voters rushing to the polls to subjugate their Black neighbors than with a long campaign of violence meant to neutralize Black voters and intimidate their white allies. The men who pioneered Jim Crow in Mississippi, for example, were by no means a majority, nor did they represent one in a state where a large part of the public was Black. As the historian C. Vann Woodward summarized it in “The Strange Career of Jim Crow,” “In spite of the ultimate success of disfranchisement, the movement met with stout resistance and succeeded in some states by narrow margins or the use of fraud.”
There was, however, a majority vote to protect the rights of voters in the South. But that vote — the vote to pass the 1890 Federal Elections Bill, which would have empowered the national government to supervise elections in the former Confederate states — failed to overcome a Senate filibuster.
We cannot know how American history would have unfolded in the absence of our counter-majoritarian institutions. But the example of Reconstruction and its aftermath suggests that if majorities had been able to act, unimpeded, to protect the rights of Black Americans, it might have been a little less tragic than what we experienced instead.
It is an insight we can apply to the present. It’s not the national majority that threatens the right to vote or the right to bodily autonomy or that wants to strip transgender Americans of their right to exist in civil society (on that last point, 64% of Americans, according to the Pew Research Center, support laws or policies that would “protect transgender people from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces”). If it were up to majorities of Americans — and if, more important, the U.S. political system more easily allowed majorities to express their will — then Congress would have already strengthened the Voting Rights Act, codified abortion rights into law and protected the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans. Even the legislative victories most Americans rightfully admire — like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — were only possible with a supermajority of lawmakers assembled in the wake of a presidential assassination.
If it were up to the national majority, American democracy would most likely be in a stronger place, not the least because Donald Trump might not have become president. Our folk beliefs about U.S. government notwithstanding, the much-vaunted guardrails and endlessly invoked norms of our political system have not secured our democracy as much as they’ve facilitated the efforts of those who would degrade and undermine it.
Majority rule is not perfect but rule by a narrow, reactionary minority — what we face in the absence of serious political reform — is far worse. And much of our fear of majorities, the legacy of a founding generation that sought to restrain the power of ordinary people, is unfounded. It is not just that rule of the majority is, as Abraham Lincoln said, “the only true sovereign of a free people,” it is also the only sovereign that has reliably worked to protect those people from the deprivations of hierarchy and exploitation.
If majoritarian democracy, even at its most shackled, is a better safeguard against tyranny and abuse than our minoritarian institutions, then imagine how we might fare if we let majoritarian democracy actually take root in this country. The liberty of would-be masters might suffer. The liberty of ordinary people, on the other hand, might flourish.
In the shadow of George Floyd, Minneapolis struggles to recruit cops
Inside the Minneapolis Police Academy’s sprawling campus on the city’s north side, six people sat soberly and listened to a handful of officers and city officials make their pitch about joining an understaffed department that is synonymous with the murder of George Floyd.
Officers would live in a bustling, vibrant metro area with a high quality of life, they said, working in a large department where they could choose a wide variety of career paths with comprehensive benefits.
But those who take the oath must understand it is a dangerous job and that they would be expected to protect the sanctity of human life — even if it means reining in a fellow officer. And everything they do must be aimed at rebuilding trust in a city left in tatters by the killing of Floyd and other Black men.
“There’s still people who still value us,” Sgt. Vanessa Anderson told the potential recruits. “The community still values us. I really do think that.”
Crime rose in Minneapolis during the pandemic, as in many American cities. Homicide offenses nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, aggravated assaults jumped by one-third, and car-jackings — which the city only began tracking in fall 2020 — exploded. And the city’s crime problem has been compounded by a mass exodus of officers who cited post-traumatic stress after Floyd was killed, gutting the department of roughly one-third of its personnel.
Some residents say the city can feel lawless at times. On July 4, police appeared unable to cope when troublemakers shot fireworks at other people, buildings and cars. That night sparked more than 1,300 911 calls. One witness described a firework being shot at one of the few police cars that responded.
“Our city needs more police officers,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in August, while presenting a proposal to boost police funding in a push to increase officer numbers to more than 800 by 2025. Adding to the pressure: a court ruled in favor of residents who sued the city for not having the minimum number of officers required under the city’s charter.
One of the six who attended the late summer presentation at the Minneapolis Police Academy was 36-year-old Cyrus Collins of suburban Lino Lakes, who identifies as mixed race.
Collins sports a facial tattoo of an obscenity against police. He told The Associated Press that it is directed at the “evil ones,” such as those who killed Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by officers serving a search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky. The department said it has no policy governing tattoos.
“I don’t want people of color to be against cops,” said Collins, who works as a pizza cook and a FedEx package distributor. “What other career would be doper to send that message than to be a Minneapolis police officer?”
Also at the meeting was William Howard, a 29-year-old Black man who said he installs office furniture, writes stories for video games, and has only lived in Minneapolis for a few months. Howard said he has studied meditation and that he thinks it would be a useful skill when de-escalation is required.
“I feel like I can bring more heart into the police force. Heart isn’t about power and control, it’s about courage and protecting people and serving people,” Howard said.
But he was on the fence about applying. He has a 1-year-old son and worried about work-life balance and the dangers of the job.
Frey’s proposed funding would cover an officer recruitment marketing campaign, an internship program for high school students, and four classes of police recruits each year, among other measures.
Police spokesman Garrett Parten said the city is aware of the recruitment challenges it faces. Each class can accommodate up to 40 recruits, but only six were in the class that graduated in September. Only 57 people applied in 2022, down from 292 applicants in 2019.
“You can scream as loud as you want, ‘Hire more people!’ but if fewer people are applying, then it’s not going to change the outcome much,” Parten said. “Across the country, recruitment has become an issue. There’s just fewer people that are applying for the job.”
Statistics bear that out. Among 184 police agencies surveyed in the U.S. and Canada, the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum found that resignations jumped by 43% from 2019 through 2021, and retirements jumped 24%. In the face of those departures, overall hiring fell by 4%.
At an informational session for aspiring cadets in March, Matthew Hobbs, a training officer, thanked the attendees for simply being there.
“In Minneapolis, with what we’ve been through for the last couple years, for you to be here and have an interest in law enforcement … I’m impressed with every one of you that’s here,” he said.
Hobbs talked of how he felt the day after Floyd’s killing, when he and other officers were ordered to leave the precinct that protesters quickly took over and burned.
“It was the worst day of my career. But even after that, I still love my job,” Hobbs said, urging attendees to apply. “It’s an incredible career.”
Howard — the potential recruit with reservations — said later that he applied but did not make it past the oral exam. And Collins, who had talked about being a bridge between people of color and the police, said a last-minute trip forced him to miss a necessary oral exam. He plans to apply again later, he said.
“I want to do something that I take pride in and give all my compassion to it,” Collins said. “I can’t figure out any other career — right now, in 2022, with all this stuff going on — than to be a cop.”
Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.
