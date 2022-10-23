Finance
How to Choose the Right Concrete Contractor For Your Project
Finding the right concrete contractor requires time and diligence but your efforts will ensure you will get your money’s worth. Do initial research on the Internet to create a list of potential contractors. Take the time to educate yourself about the business so you can ask the right questions.
Here are some of the most important questions to ask potential contractors:
1. How long have you been in the concrete business?
Usually, a contractor with a minimum of 5 years experience in the business indicates stability and reliability, which is a must in this kind of work. The last thing you want is someone who turns back on their word and either fails to finish the job or does it unsatisfactorily. Also, an experienced contractor will be able to give you helpful insights on your project.
2. What specific insurance coverage do you have?
It is very important to choose a contractor which has adequate insurance coverage to safeguard you and your property from any potential liabilities resulting from an accident in your work site. Professional decorative concrete contractors should have at least general liability coverage as well as Workman’s Compensation and automobile insurance. Call the insurance company to verify the effective dates of the policies.
3. When was the last training class or seminar you’ve attended?
It is ideal to choose a contractor who has had recent training, say, in the past two years. This shows they know the latest products, techniques and methods used in the business.
Ask for References
Make sure to ask for 3 client references in the past year. Contacting previous clients will give you insight on a contractor’s work ethic.
Review Quotes
When comparing quotes, never make your choice based on the price alone. Be careful about very low rates because low bidders oftentimes do a lot of short cuts on their work and use poor quality materials. Do not hesitate to ask the contractor about any items on the quote that you are not familiar with. You have the right to know what you will be paying for. Also, look at the project time frame. It would be great to find someone who could finish the job quickly without sacrificing quality. As long as the time frame is reasonable, it makes sense for a contractor who could complete the job faster to charge more.
Visit their Work Site
Do an ocular visit on one of their previous work sites. The great thing about this industry is contractors can’t really hide the quality of their work because it’s right there for everyone to see. Just by looking at a site with a similar work to what you want, you can have a good idea about the contractor’s workmanship.
Check the Contract
Putting down all agreements in writing will help lessen any possible conflicts during and after the project. A professional concrete contractor should provide you a written contract with details of all the work to be done. Be sure to go over the contract carefully. Sign the contract only when you are absolutely comfortable with all its terms.
Go with Your Instinct
Even after due diligence on your part, it could happen that you still cannot decide on who to hire. In this case, it may have to come down to what your gut feeling tells you. You would want a contractor that represent themselves professionally and are pleasant to work with.
Finance
Milestones and Metrics
A plan is only a document on paper without an implementation plan, complete with a schedule, defined roles, and key responsibilities.
How to Write a Business Plan: Milestones While the Milestones and Metrics chapter of your business plan may not be long, it’s critical that you take the time to look forward and schedule the next critical steps for your business. Investors will want to see that you understand what needs to happen to make your plans a reality and that you are working on a realistic schedule. Start with a quick review of your milestones. Milestones are planned major goals.
For example, if you are producing a medical device, you will have milestones associated with clinical testing and government approval processes. If you are producing a consumer product, you may have milestones associated with prototypes, finding manufacturers, and first order receipt. While milestones look forward, you will also want to take a look back at major accomplishments that you have already had. Investors like to call this “traction.” What this means is that your company has shown some evidence of early success. Traction could be some initial sales, a successful pilot program, or a significant partnership. Sharing this proof that your company is more than just an idea-that it has actual evidence that it is going to be a success-can be critically important to landing the money you need to grow your business. In addition to milestones and traction, your business plan should detail the key metrics that you will be watching as your business gets off the ground. Metrics are the numbers that you watch on a regular basis to judge the health of your business. They are the drivers of growth for your business model and your financial plan.
For example, a restaurant may pay special attention to the number of table turns they have on an average night and the ratio of drink sales to food sales. An online software company might look at churn rates (the percentage of customers that cancel) and new signups. Every business will have key metrics that it watches to monitor growth and spot trouble early, and your business plan should detail the key metrics that you will be tracking in your business. Knowing what your assumptions are as you start a business can make the difference between business success and business failure.
Finally, your business plan should detail the key assumptions you have made that are important for your businesses success. Another way to think about key assumptions is to think about risk. What risks are you taking with your business? For example, if you don’t have a proven demand for a new product, you are making an assumption that people will want what you are building. If you are relying on online advertising as a major promotional channel, you are making assumptions about the costs of that advertising and the percentage of ad viewers that will actually make a purchase. Knowing what your assumptions are as you start a business can make the difference between business success and business failure. When you recognize your assumptions, you can set out to prove that your assumptions are correct. The more that you can minimize your assumptions, the more likely it is that your business will succeed.
Finance
Affordable Health Insurance – Ask For A Health Insurance Online Quote Today
Not having an affordable health insurance policy can cost you plenty in the long run, both health wise and financially.
Do you know the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the United States today? Unpaid medical bills.
Did you know that, when you put off a medical test or exam, you often end up paying more in medical expenses, later on, than if the original test or exam had been performed?
Did you realize that, in today’s world:
- A broken leg can cost $7,500 to treat,
- Childbirth can easily cost $10,000 and
- Hip replacements can set a person back by $32,500
Here’s why you need to ask for a health insurance online quote today.
If you aren’t insured, all of that expense falls on you and comes out of your own checkbook. So, these examples show that not having an affordable health insurance policy costs a person plenty in the long run, both health wise and financially — and, sometimes, in the short run, too. The facts and figures listed above also indicate that buying the right health insurance policy, versus being uninsured, can save you a significant amount of money.
Discover how to find the best and most affordable health insurance policy for your specific needs.
To save the most money, you need to discover how to find an affordable health insurance policy that keeps your medical expenses down and your hard earned money in your own pocket.
We all want to find the specific health insurance plan that saves the most money while delivering appropriate protection when we need to use it. So, talk to an expert health insurance agent about your specific health care needs. He or she will be able to advise you on HMO plans, PPO plans, the appropriate deductibles for you, health savings plans and more.
Review your health insurance online quote with these facts in mind.
If you expect to need health care only a few times a year, a plan with lower monthly premiums makes sense. If, however, you anticipate regular doctor visits and frequent care, then it’s important that you have a low or even non-existent deductible. In general, HMO plans provide lower cost options, and are excellent for families, older adults, those who need regular doctor visits — and for the young and healthy.
Young and healthy? Ask for a health insurance online quote that’s ideal for your needs.
If you count yourself among the young and healthy, also ask your insurance agent for a health insurance online quote that includes basic medical care and health screenings at a low cost. With Blue Cross California, we call those plans our “Tonik” insurance plans and there are three tiers: the thrill seeker plan, the part time daredevil plan, and the calculated risk taker plan. The deductibles are higher with these plans, but the cost is lower.
Here are three more tips to help you find affordable health insurance:
1) If you’re on Medicare, consider buying a Medicare HMO insurance plan that closes the Medicare gap and provides the health care benefits that you need.
2) If you’re unemployed and uninsured, but expect to be employed in the near future, ask your agent about short term health insurance: it is less costly.
3) Finally, ask your accountant about the tax deductible nature of your health insurance premiums.
Choosing the right health care plan for you will save you money. Don’t delay! Get a health insurance online quote today.
Finance
About Automobile Insurance – Auto Insurance Tips and Advice For Beginners
The best way to learn what you need to know about automobile insurance is to do research; a lot of research. When the time comes to purchase auto insurance you basically have two choices. The first is to go to, or call, every car insurance company in the book. The second option is to shop for an online car insurance quote.
The first option is extremely time consuming and will not guarantee that you receive the most competitive quote. Shopping for car insurance online is much faster and will give you the best opportunity to find the cheapest auto insurance that you qualify for.
There are many web sites that are dedicated to finding you the most affordable auto insurance rate. Most of them will take your information and forward it to several companies. These companies will then offer you a quote, which is the amount of money the car insurance will cost you. These policies are usually for one year, but many automobile insurance companies will also offer a six month policy.
The rate for you car insurance policy will depend on many things. The most obvious is your driving record. The cleaner your driving record is the lower your car insurance premium will be. This is common knowledge, but the other factors that may be considered when determining your rate may come as a surprise to you.
Auto insurance companies will take into account whether you are married or not, what your credit score is, what neighborhood you live in, and even what color your car is. The reason for this is that over many years statistics have shown that people who fall into certain categories are more, or less, likely to be involved in an auto accident.
Purchasing auto insurance can seem daunting, but by using an online car insurance comparison tool you will be able to find the cheapest insurance you qualify for in far less time than you would spend if you were to call each company individually.
Finance
Rice And The Use of Rice Cookers
“Rice and The Use of Rice Cookers” is a subject that perhaps needs a little explanation. For instance, what is a rice cooker and why should we even use one? What’s the difference between using this appliance or using the stove top? Let’s find out why!
You can go back in history as far as 2500 B.C. and you’ll find that rice has fed more people over a longer period of time than any of the other crops.
It had its origin in China and the surrounding areas and the continued farming of this much enjoyed food source spread throughout Sri Lanka and India. It was then passed on to Greece and the different areas of the Mediterranean.
From Europe it spread to the New World. From Portugal to Brazil and from Spain to both Central and South America.
This product is extremely versatile and can grow in the severe desert conditions such as those of Saudi Arabia or in the flooded rice plains of Southeast Asia.
Being a member of the Poaceae family, rice is not only one of the three leading crops in the entire world, but has a multitude of uses.
It can be used in snacks, main courses, alcoholic beverages, desserts and as a special food for religious ceremonies.
Rice is a wonderful nutritional source, because it’s abundant in carbohydrates and low in nitrogenous matter and fat.
Millions worldwide use this product as 3/4 of their total diet.
Although rice is prepared in many ways, but to prepare “perfect rice” requires a different approach and skill level.
Perfect rice must be tender but certainly not mushy. The grains of the rice must be separated rather than being all stuck together.
This is why, more times than not, people become discouraged when trying to prepare it at home regardless of whether they do it on the stove top or oven.
So, many people decide to invest in a “rice cooker” to eliminate their difficulties and enjoy a perfect plate of rice.
Now, maybe you’re asking yourself, what is a rice cooker and what are the benefits of using one?
A rice cooker is an appliance with its main function to simply cook rice. This appliance makes it very easy to get the proper amount of rice to water ratio and ensure a successful meal each and every time.
The appliance sort of looks like a crock pot, but its specific purpose is steaming rice and sometimes even fresh vegetables.
A rice cooker will prepare each and every grain to absolute perfection, without it being too firm or too soft and without it ever sticking.
A cooker is very convenient, as you can turn it on when leaving your home and have your rice ready to eat when you return later. And, because it has a built in timer, you won’t need to worry about running back home to shut it off so it won’t boil over.
If you’ve been accustomed to one of those “boil-in-a-bag” or some other form of “easy-to-make-rice,” there is a big cost savings to buying rice in bulk.
Another advantage is this… if you plan on cooking a large meal with multiple dishes, the cooker will certainly free up the space on your stove top to cook the additional items.
Another feature included on some of the better quality rice cookers is the “warmer” setting. This allows the appliance to keep the rice warm long after it has finished cooking.
Some rice cookers can even steam veggies, although they may need a special insert to keep the vegetables elevated above the heating surface.
Some, also have separate functions for cooking brown rice, white rice, jasmine rice, sushi rice and other varieties perfectly.
Since these cookers come in a variety of sizes, ranging from very small to very large, you can prepare the exact amount you’ll need to satisfy your family without having a lot left over.
You’ll even be able to reheat rice in this appliance by simply placing your cold rice in the cooker, adding a small amount of water and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.
Love “rice pudding?” It’s easy to make delicious treat by placing the cooked rice, nutmeg, cinnamon, honey and raisins in the cooker. Add enough milk to create a “pudding-like” consistency and cook it until it is bubbly and has thickened.
Try making homemade bread for your loved ones, you’ll be a huge hit! If you and your family enjoy a good pasta dinner, prepare your pasta and sauce at the same time in a one-dish method.
Just take advantage of this fantastic product and start experimenting with different types of sauces. Be creative and discover what you can do. You’ll be surprised at the delicious meals you can come up with. Why just settle for cooking rice when this appliance can do so much more?
Finance
Tampa Bay Car Accident Statistics – Proof That Everyone Needs Auto Insurance
With the economy falling on hard times, many people are cutting expenditures in any way they can, including skimping on coverage for their car insurance. While it’s understandable that people must do what they can to put food on the table for their families and survive, many are making a horrible mistake – driving without auto insurance.
Florida law states that if you operate a motor vehicle in the state, you must purchase automobile insurance. Florida’s minimum coverage of insurance is $10,000 personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 property damage liability (PDL).
Driving without auto insurance in the state of Florida is illegal. If you do not purchase auto insurance under the guidelines mentioned above, your drivers’ license can be revoked for up to three years.
If the legal consequences of driving without auto insurance don’t compel you to purchase car insurance, then perhaps these recent car accident statistics, provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, will.
In 2010 there were 17,480 traffic accidents in Hillsborough County, which encompasses Tampa, Brandon, Riverview, Valrico, Fishhawk, Ruskin, and Sun City Center. In 2009, in the city of Tampa alone, there were 6,788 car accidents. Alcohol was involved in 7% of them (480).
In 2009, Pinellas County, which encompasses St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Palm Harbor, and the Gulf Beaches, had 13,669 accidents.
The city of Tampa ranks third in statewide traffic accidents, behind Miami and Jacksonville. This makes car insurance rates in Tampa higher than other cities in Florida. It also puts you at a tremendous risk should you opt to drive without car insurance and then be involved in an accident. The scary thing is – one in seven people throughout the country don’t have car insurance. In some states, it’s even as high as one in four!
If you’re involved in a car accident and do not have auto insurance, the consequences can be devastating physically and financially. You’ll need repairs on your car, or possibly a new one, if your vehicle is beyond repair. You could require medical care to cover injuries. Injuries sustained in car accidents can be soft tissue injuries such as whiplash, to more severe ones such as a concussion or broken bones.
If you’re hit by an uninsured motorist, it can be even worse. Considering auto insurance can be relatively cheap compared to the cost of actually purchasing a vehicle, there’s absolutely no reason anyone should be driving without it. Purchasing auto insurance may seem very precautionary and even unnecessary, but it will save you a lot of pain and suffering later on.
Finance
Cheap Car Insurance and Car Safety – Loss of Driving Licence
The loss of a driving licence can be both a hugely practical problem for a number of people and a very costly process in terms of having to compensate for not having a licence and the cost of insurance for your car or motor vehicle when you eventually receive your licence back. Most people assume that you lose your licence mainly as the result of a drink-driving conviction. This can certainly be true but there are many other circumstances where it is possible to have your licence revoked, suspended or taken away from you any length of time.
There will normally be a proviso either in statute or on your licence that stipulates you must be in good health in order to have a driving licence. This means in effect that if your health changes in certain circumstances you are under an obligation to notify the authorities. This may result in them taking your licence away or requiring you to have certain medical tests at certain period of time that will determine whether your medical condition affects your ability to drive and not. It is difficult to generalise about what medical conditions are because is normally the severity of the condition rather than the condition itself that determines the approach that the authorities will take.
As an example if your eyesight deteriorates significantly over any period of time that it is obvious that that poses a risk both to yourself and to driving generally and is a condition that needs to be notified to the proper authorities. Equally if you have certain types or degrees of epilepsy, that may affect your ability to drive in a safe manner. Equally if your epilepsy is able to be controlled and managed through a variety of means including medication then that would not be a barrier to having and keeping a licence.
Aside from health concerns that need to be notified, conviction of a drink-driving offence is the most common reason probably why people lose their licences. Be aware also that you can lose your licence for refusing to give a breath test. In effect this is taken as an admission of guilt by the legal system and by courts, and inevitably you will be treated as if you had given a breath test and had failed it and been found guilty.
You can also lose your licence by an accumulation of points. Motorists and car owners are normally given points on their licence that are deemed to be minor or not so minor traffic offences – quite often speeding or driving through red lights or similar infractions of the motor code. Speeding is a good example where minor speeding infractions may lead to a relatively few number of points that can quickly add up, if you’re convicted of speeding several times in a given period of time and exceed the overall limit of points that you have on your licence. In that respect and regard you would then lose your licence for a specified period of time. Bear in mind that motorists can lose their licence as the result of one speeding offence if that speeding offence is deemed to be of a significantly serious nature. It is not uncommon for certain states to advise motorists on entry to that state that in the event of being caught speeding they will also be sent to jail. Whether that is a serious threat or not is not something that should be tested.
The other type of situations might involve losing a licence can relate to having an accident. In the event of the motorist being involved in an accident they have certain obligations under law to notify the relevant law enforcement authorities and to assist as best they can to prevent any future accidents. If they do not comply with these then it is certainly possible that the courts would take away their licence for a certain period of time.
How to Choose the Right Concrete Contractor For Your Project
Head trauma: a national problem
Milestones and Metrics
Affordable Health Insurance – Ask For A Health Insurance Online Quote Today
About Automobile Insurance – Auto Insurance Tips and Advice For Beginners
Rice And The Use of Rice Cookers
Tampa Bay Car Accident Statistics – Proof That Everyone Needs Auto Insurance
Cheap Car Insurance and Car Safety – Loss of Driving Licence
BlackBerry Z10: It’s Now Or Never For RIM
Brand And Product Displays For Businesses
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella