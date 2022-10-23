News
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.
Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. It was up 11.5% from 204,087 times in August and 18.5% from 192,001 times in September 2021.
In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before, according to figures released late Friday night. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August and is more than twice the highest level during Donald Trump’s presidency in 2019.
Nearly 78,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were stopped in September, compared to about 58,000 from Mexico and three countries of northern Central America that have historically accounted for most of the flow.
The remarkable geographic shift is at least partly a result of Title 42, a public health rule that suspends rights to see asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Due to strained diplomatic relations, the U.S. cannot expel migrants to Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. As a result, they are largely released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases.
Title 42 authority has been applied 2.4 million times since it began in March 2020 but has fallen disproportionately on migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
U.S. officials say Venezuelan migration to the United States has plunged more than 85% since Oct. 12, when the U.S. began expelling Venezuelans to Mexico under Title 42. At the same time, the Biden administration pledged to admit up to 24,000 Venezuelans to the United States on humanitarian parole if they apply online with a financial sponsor and enter through an airport, similar to how tens of thousands of Ukrainians have come since Russia invaded their country.
The first four Venezuelans paroled into the United States arrived Saturday — two from Mexico, one from Guatemala, one from Peru — and hundreds more have been approved to fly, the Homeland Security Department said.
“While this early data is not reflected in the (September) report, it confirms what we’ve said all along: When there is a lawful and orderly way to enter the country, individuals will be less likely to put their lives in the hands of smugglers and try to cross the border unlawfully,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus.
The expansion of Title 42 for Venezuelans to be expelled to Mexico came despite the administration’s attempt to end the public health authority in May, which was blocked by a federal judge.
Venezuelans represented the second-largest nationality at the border after Mexicans for the second straight month, being stopped 33,804 times in September, up 33% from 25,361 times in August.
Cubans, who are participating in the largest exodus from the Caribbean island to the United States since 1980, were stopped 26,178 times at the border in September, up 37% from 19,060 in August.
Nicaraguans were stopped 18,199 times in September, up 55% from 7,298 times in August.
The report is the last monthly reading of migration flows before U.S. midterm elections, an issue that many Republicans have emphasized in campaigns to capture control of the House and Senate. Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee released a one-sentence statement Saturday in response to the numbers: “You’ve got to be kidding.”
News
Yankees offense continues disappearing act in 5-0 loss as Astros take 3-0 series lead
This was the collision course the Yankees knew they were on all season, but it’s turning into more of a disaster than anyone could expect.
One of the top offenses in baseball during the regular season, the Bombers were shut down in the postseason for the first time in five years by their playoff nemesis the Astros, who took a 5-0 win in Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees dropped to 0-3 in the best-of-seven game series and are once again on the brink of having their season ended short of the World Series for the 13th straight year.
The Astros have four games — two more in the Bronx — to win their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
Only one team in the history of baseball has come back from losing the first three games of a seven-game series; the 2004 Red Sox came back to beat the Bombers. Nestor Cortes will be on the mound Sunday evening to try and prevent a sweep and extend the Yankees season to Monday.
“I acknowledge how big it is,” Cortes said before Saturday night’s game. “Obviously it’s a big situation for me and, like I said before, I’m up for the challenge. I feel like this is a win-win for me. I’m pitching in the ALCS and if we win, we have more life. So I’m just happy to be here and take advantage of the opportunity.”
Cortes is their best hope since their offense has hit the skids. Saturday was the first time the Bombers were shut out in a playoff game since Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS, by the Astros.
The Yankees led the majors in home runs, and the AL in runs scored and were second in the league in slugging and OPS. They have scored the fewest runs and have the lowest slugging percentage and OPS of the four teams still in the playoffs. They have only one more homer than the Phillies for the fewest among the final four.
Their big bats are struggling.
They got one hit-off starter, Cristian Javier, through 5.1 innings and struck out 5 times. They rallied to get the bases loaded in the eighth, but with two outs Aaron Judge grounded out to the third base to end the inning.
Judge, who hit a Yankee and AL record 62 home runs, is 5-31 with 2 homers and 12 strikeouts in the playoffs. Anthony Rizzo is 1-for-8 now with a home run in the four games of the ALCS. Giancarlo Stanton, who had the Yankees’ lone hit off Javier, is 3-for-12. Matt Carpenter made contact Saturday, snapping his streak of eight straight strikeouts in his first postseason eight at-bats. He had a single with two outs in the ninth and is 1-for-9 in this series. Josh Donaldson is 1-for-8 and Gleyber Torres is 1-for-11 after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Saturday.
The Bombers pulled off 41 come-from-behind wins in the regular season and one in the AL Division Series, but the bats couldn’t help dig them out of the early 2-0 hole Cole put them in Saturday night.
Cole allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven. In three previous starts against his former team, Cole had allowed just three earned runs total. The Yankees’ ace went five innings plus three batters.
In the second inning, Cole had two outs and coaxed a fairly routine fly ball out f Christian Vazquez, when Harrison Bader — seeing the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge barreling in on him — dropped the ball. As has happened several times in the regular season after an error or mistake or delay, Cole immediately gave up a home run. Chas McCormick took advantage of the short porch in right field for a 335-foot homer to give the Astros the 2-0 lead. It was the sixth straight playoff start that Cole had allowed a homer and the 11th straight start this season he has given up at least one.
In the sixth, Alex Bregman doubled and Cole walked Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel singled to load the bases.
Aaron Boone, looking for a nod from Cole, came out to get him. Cole had thrown 96 pitches.
Trey Mancini flew out to left field to bring in a run and then a Vazquez’s line drive to shallow left-center brought in two more.
()
News
Aaron Judge booed by Yankee fans for second time in postseason
Aaron Judge might be the frontrunner for the AL MVP Award but you wouldn’t know it based on the reception he got Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.
With the Houston Astros leading 5-0 in the sixth inning of Game 3 of the ALCS, Judge struck out with one on and one out. Cristian Javier had one-hit the Yankees through 5 1/3 and was pulled after Anthony Rizzo reached on a walk. The Astros went to the bullpen for Judge, bringing out right-hander Hector Neris.
Judge struck out on three straight pitches, looking at a fastball for strike three. He walked back to the dugout to a chorus of boos. Even the most elite hitters can be quieted by elite pitching.
This isn’t the first time Judge has received a Bronx Cheer during the postseason. The slugger heard plenty of them in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, acknowledging that he needed to play better. While Judge only hit .200 for the series, he did have some big hits, including the go-ahead home run in Game 5 and a game-tying two-run shot in Game 3, just one day after being booed in the Bronx.
But all that goodwill disappeared once the ALCS began. With fans eager to see their team return to World Series prominence and finally get over the Houston hump, they were expecting more from their record-breaking star. Judge is just 1-for-11 against the Astros through three games and 5-for-30 with 14 strikeouts in the playoffs overall.
To make matters worse, the former Fresno State star may be playing some of his final games in pinstripes, set to become a free agent in just a few weeks. Of course, Judge’s legacy will be his 62 home runs and the frenzied chase to pass Roger Maris on MLB’s all-time list this summer. These last few at-bats shouldn’t matter much, but it could leave a negative impression on fans as he heads into an uncertain winter.
()
News
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs as he misses home opener vs. Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second down-to-the-wire loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it.
Ahead of their home opener vs. the Boston Celtics at Amway Center, the Magic said Suggs underwent an MRI Saturday confirming a sprained right ankle, adding his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
“I’m relieved it’s an ankle sprain and that’s it,” coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Saturday’s game. “Obviously, I feel for him because of the work he’s continued to put in and the young man he is. He’s going to be resilient about it. Is it good in this moment? No, but he always finds a way to use it to good.”
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
How Matt Birk went from NFL All-Pro to MN politician
“Who’s Scott Jensen?”
In Matt Birk’s telling, that’s pretty much how his political career started.
It was back in 2021. He was on an airplane flying to Minnesota from Florida, and his wife, Adrianna, who had become a fan of former state senator and family physician Scott Jensen, spotted Jensen on the plane. Jensen had gained a social media following for his criticisms of government coronavirus responses and was mulling a run for governor.
“She was all excited, and she told me I should meet him, so I did,” Birk recalled in a recent interview with the Pioneer Press.
Today, Birk is Jensen’s running mate on the Republican ticket for governor, challenging Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat running for a second term.
If Jensen and Birk prevail, Birk would become lieutenant governor, a traditionally unceremonious position that nonetheless would put Birk literally a heartbeat away from the governor’s seat. In Minnesota, the lieutenant governor becomes governor if the governor can’t serve, like the vice president.
RELATED: How has Peggy Flanagan spent the past four years? Advocating, just like before.
This for a guy with a Harvard degree in economics and a Super Bowl ring who swears he never expected to get into politics.
FROM ST. PAUL TO NFL
Birk, 46, grew up in St. Paul, and he’s fond of describing a childhood lived outside, playing sports with neighborhood kids until moms called them home for dinner.
But he describes himself as “the fat chubby kid.” He had tried competitive football, but it didn’t take. Then he discovered weights.
“I started lifting, and I saw the results,” said Birk, whose listed height in the NFL was 6-4 and who played at 310 pounds. (He’s now a brick-like 240, a weight he says is healthier for him.) “I saw the discipline and delayed gratification and I loved doing it.”
He gave football another shot in his sophomore year at Cretin-Derham Hall, where he became a standout on the gridiron and in class. He picked Harvard over West Point, Yale and the Air Force Academy, and his skills as an offensive lineman earned him NFL attention not usually afforded Ivy League players.
Birk had lined up a job at Prudential Securities, but he wanted to give pro football a shot, and the Vikings drafted him in the sixth round.
The NFL career that ensued is well documented: He became the Vikings’ starting center, was twice selected as an All-Pro, was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2011 for his contributions to youth literacy, and in 2012 won the Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.
Football also earned Birk millions. His current wealth is unknown; like Jensen, he has declined to make his personal tax records public. Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have released theirs.
AFTER FOOTBALL
Birk acknowledges his financial stability has helped allow him to pursue his current venture.
“That’s one of the, quote, ‘problems’ (with politics): How many people can put their lives on hold? Their work life, and their family, and go do this? There’s not many. We always lament, ‘Where are all the good candidates?’ Well, it’s a very small pool to choose from because of what it requires people to do, what it requires people to sacrifice.”
It wasn’t a straight path from the NFL to politics, though.
When Birk retired from football in 2013, he wasn’t sure where his life would lead.
“I’m not really a planner,” he said. “I kind of take life as it comes, and it’s sorta worked out for me at this point. I just stay open to things. I guess I thought I’d just be coaching a lot of ball and raising kids.”
He’s doing both. His interview with the Pioneer Press took place as he strode through the grounds of the state Capitol, leaving a news conference with Jensen and on a strict time constraint to reach his truck, where he could change, at least partially, out of his suit and into more appropriate attire for coaching youth football practice.
Birk and his wife have eight children, ages 20, 17, 15, 14, 12 and 10, with two 6-year-olds. Two of the children are adopted — a fact that comes up when he and Jensen speak about plans to streamline adoption regulations, which is tied to their opposition to abortion.
Like many freshly retired NFL players, Birk’s post-NFL career wasn’t clear.
“I would say when you’re done playing, there’s a period of wandering. Because your whole life is different. Everything is different. So I tried a couple of different things.”
Birk worked for the NFL, started several business ventures, authored a book, established a charity and co-founded Unity Catholic High School in Burnsville in 2019.
ENTERING POLITICS
Catholicism has always been central to Birk’s ideology, and he began speaking out on hot-button social issues even before he retired from football. In 2012, he penned an opinion piece in the Star Tribune opposing the idea of “redefining marriage” as anything other than between a man and a woman. A month later, Minnesota voters defeated a statewide ballot question that would have effectively banned same-sex marriage in the state constitution. Today, Birk brushes aside questions on the matter, noting that same-sex marriage is currently legal under Minnesota law and has been protected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
He became a vocal member of the pro-life movement that seeks to ban or restrict abortions — a point Walz and Flanagan have attempted to criticize him for as Democrats seek to make the 2022 election in part a referendum on abortion. Jensen and Birk have generally sought to frame the campaign around concerns over inflation and crime, consistent with other Republicans.
But Birk said he doesn’t consider his involvement with the pro-life movement as entering politics. He said it wasn’t until he met Jensen that he began to consider getting involved, first becoming an honorary co-chair of Jensen’s campaign, although, like many conservatives, he said he had a feeling that had been brewing in him.
“I think it started off with just concern, a general level of concern for our country and our state,” he said. “So I started going to (Jensen) events and I saw the movement was piling on. I saw couple hundred people showing up. They’d never been involved before. I said, ‘Man, this guy, something’s going on here.’ It was about a year after that he asked me to be his running mate, and it kind of took me by surprise because I had never thought of that. Never thought it was something I wanted to do. So we talked it through. It made sense, and I said I can be teammates with this guy because of who he is and what he’s doing, so here we are.”
‘TEAMMATES’
In football, the center is the first player to touch the ball on every play from scrimmage. Then he typically snaps it to the quarterback. That’s how Jensen and Birk typically operate in news conferences and rallies, with the microphone filling in for the football. It’s an appropriate metaphor: Jensen, 67, carries a slim runner’s build, and he’s dwarfed by Birk — a spectacle that serves as an occasional fallback for humor when levity is called for. And Jensen played quarterback in high school.
But the metaphor might end there. Jensen doesn’t bark calls over his offensive line, but generally employs the soft voice of a bedside doctor. Birk, on the other hand, has taken on a forceful presence in the campaign, especially on social media, where he has gotten into personal tiffs and employed such modern-age tactics as challenging Flanagan to a debate. (No such debate has been scheduled.)
Jensen also calls on Birk’s academic bona fides at times. At a recent news conference announcing his “jobs and economic plan,” for example, Jensen considered lateraling a question about the governor’s limited role in addressing inflation to Birk. “His background in economics will give him, if you will, the leg up on me in terms of understanding some deeper things,” Jensen said before offering his own answer, after which Birk offered his: “Make their paychecks bigger” by lowering taxes.
BIGGEST SURPRISES
What are Birk’s biggest surprises since becoming a candidate?
“I think, honestly, how much I enjoy it. I’ve been to places in the state I’ve never been to. I meet so many people. I’ve had great conversations — like, good conversations with supporters, and tough conversations with people who aren’t supporters. I’m extroverted. I like people.
“The other biggest surprise, the other side of the coin, is it’s way too much time away from my family. But it’s short-term. Campaigning is short-term.”
News
Tiffani Daniels: There’s no such thing as too much diversity
Recently, I watched a video of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents vice-chair questioning if the University of Minnesota-Morris had become too diverse. He said his concern grew out of letters from two friends whose children “didn’t feel comfortable” at the school, where more than 40 percent of the student body is Black, Indigenous or otherwise identifies as persons of color. He wondered aloud if the increased diversity was costing the school enrollment and money.
It was an uncomfortable moment, and one that led a former regent to call for the vice-chair’s immediate resignation before the vice chair later apologized.
As unpopular as his question may be, I’m not upset that he asked it. As the managing director of the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity, I have seen that resistance sometimes takes the form of questioning. The speaker doesn’t openly declare disagreement; they simply pose a question to ask if a thing should exist, which sows doubt and slows progress.
Those of us seeking change can’t address opposition if it never shows its face. The urge to be nice and avoid hard, uncomfortable topics often holds us back. For many people of color in the workplace, it’s the tone-deaf conversations about the weather and weekends amid a racial reckoning that is bothersome.
We have to talk about the challenging things, the vice-chairman’s comments among them. We can’t achieve racial equity without addressing racism. Quick fixes won’t lead to lasting change.
I found it ironic that the experience the vice-chair referred to that drove his friends to write to him and that he suggests may be the driver of decreased enrollment, is the same uncomfortable experience marginalized groups contend with every day at school and at work. That is to say that the University of Minnesota-Morris does not exist in a vacuum.
If we zoom out, we see that lower college enrollment since 2022 is a part of a national trend. Since 2020, enrollment by Native Americans dropped by 13%, Black Americans by nearly 9 percent, whites by more than 8 percent, Latin Americans by more than 7%, and Asians by nearly 5 percent, according to data compiled by EducationData.Org. In many cases, this is due to financial difficulties or the need to immediately earn a living. Others may pursue careers that don’t require a degree.
I echo the acting chancellor of the Morris campus’ response that students of color would be shocked by the suggestion that the campus is too diverse. In fact, there isn’t enough diversity on college campuses, and students of color feel that reality more than anyone.
Our college campuses are particularly important to our business sector because that’s where the business leaders of the future will come from. Companies with higher levels of diversity are more profitable than those with lower levels of representation of women and people of color, McKinsey & Co. found in a 2020 study.
For some, the browning of our society and our world feels confronting, and yet it’s a conversation we must continue to explore not only as we build a path towards racial equity, but also as we seek to bolster our nation’s competitiveness over the coming decades.
If our country eliminated racial disparities in education, employment, health and incarceration, a 2018 study found, the U.S. economy could be $8 trillion larger by 2050.
In addition, the Alana Community Brain Trust found the opportunity cost of racism in Minnesota, via loss of income, lack of homeownership, tax burdens and business losses, to be in the neighborhood of $287 billion.
If we leave things unsaid, decision-makers may harbor feelings that govern how they do business, which ultimately keeps things the way they’ve always been. The impact of that would be to leave the same groups in the lurch that have been traditionally marginalized.
One of the greatest lessons I learned running multi-million dollar brands was that in order to create solutions that have sustainable impact, you must correctly diagnose the problem in the first place. In a 1962 essay in the New York Times, James Baldwin wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
I don’t think the solution to any problem in this nation is to have less diversity. If we avoid the hard truths and lean out instead of leaning in, we’ll squander our collective potential and undermine the very premise of America.
What more could our schools, our state, this nation be if we faced our painful truths and then took advantage of the learning to pursue the growth that naturally comes next?
Tiffani Daniels is the managing director of the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity. She received her MBA from the University of Michigan, and was previously a brand manager for General Mills.
News
Gophers women’s hockey improves to 6-0-0 with come-from-behind win over St. Cloud State
The Gophers women’s hockey team found itself trailing for the first time this season before turning things around for a 2-1 victory over St. Cloud State on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.
Minnesota, ranked No. 2 in the nation, improved to 6-0-0 on the young season
Grace Zumwinkle, a fifth-year forward, provided the game-winner, sweeping in a rebound for a goal that broke a 1-1 tie and put the Gophers up with 4:02 left in the game.
The visiting Huskies (2-6-0) jumped out in front in a hurry when they pounced on a rebound to score 54 seconds into the first period for a 1-0 lead.
The Gophers responded when Savannah Norcross delivered a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Madison Kaiser, who scored her second goal of the season to tie it 1-1.
Sophomore Skylar Vetter started in goal again for the Gophers, stopping 20 shots for her fourth win of the season. Sanni Ahola made 43 saves for St. Cloud State.
“A big win today and a big three points,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “I’m proud of our team and the way we gutted it out. It was a grind, and St. Cloud played extremely well and made it very tough to score and get to the net. I’m proud of our team’s resilience, especially in the third, to stick with it and get one late and lock it down from there.”
Zumwinkle leads Minnesota with 12 points this season on seven goals and five assists.
Now things get really serious for the Gophers, who travel to Columbus next weekend to play defending NCAA champion Ohio State in a two-game series. The Buckeyes are 7-0-0 after sweeping Minnesota Duluth this weekend, winning 3-2 in overtime on Friday and 3-2 in regulation on Saturday.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
Search Engine Marketing: How to Increase Your Online Marketing Campaign Reach
Closed Head Injury – Car Crash Accident Lawyers & Accident Injury Attorneys
Yankees offense continues disappearing act in 5-0 loss as Astros take 3-0 series lead
Web Analytics Imperfections and Differences
A Return to an Entrepreneurial Economy
How to Get Best Deal Of Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes For Young Drivers
How to Remove Negative Web Pages Using Online Reputation Management Provider
Aaron Judge booed by Yankee fans for second time in postseason
Free Online Car Insurance Quote – A Useful Tool For Finding Low Rates
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym