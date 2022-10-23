Finance
Important Facts about Strategic Planning
Every person has a goal; regardless of what areas of their lives it is being associated. A goal will remain a goal unless it was successfully achieved. Many would ask why some people are successful and some are not. Well, the answer lies on strategic planning.
Strategic planning is the process of developing strategies and defining objectives to reach a particular goal or set of goals. If you labeled your planning as “strategic” then you must expect that it would perfectly operate on a grand scale. It will achieve success in a broader field.
It is very different from “tactical” planning which focuses more on individual detailed tactics of activities. “Long range” planning however projects current programs and activities into a modified outlook of the outside world where it describes the phenomenon that will likely occur.
Strategic planning is creating more desirable results in the future through influencing the external world, and adapting current actions and programs to achieve a more favorable result in the outside environment.
There are different reasons why most people are doing strategic planning.
1. To acquire the capability in obtaining the desired objectives.
2. To fit well on both the organization’s core competencies and resources, and to the external world. Make sure that your plans are appropriate and feasible.
3. To acquire the capability in providing competitive advantage that is sustainable within the organization.
4. To prove that it is flexible, dynamic, and adaptable even to changeable situations.
5. To be sufficient in providing favorable results without cross-subsidization.
These advantages will not be realized without its methodologies. Strategic planning depends on STP (three-step process) process. “S” for situation where it was been thoroughly evaluated, “T” for Target where goals and objectives are defined, and “P” for path where the routes of goals and objectives are clearly mapped.
However another alternative approach can also be used. It is known as the Draw-See-Think-Plan procedures. “Draw” creates the desired image and achievements. “See” evaluates current situation and detects gaps between ideal situation and current situation. “Think” develops specific actions that must be done to bridge the gaps between ideal situation and current situation. “Plan” lists down required resources for the execution of activities.
Strategic planning is also considered a set of creative and logical steps.
1. It clarifies the objectives to be achieved. These objectives are ranked according to the level of its importance. It can either be TRO (Top Rank Objective), 2nd Rank Objective, 3rd Rank Objective and so on. The lower rank objectives answers the “How” question while higher rank objective answers the “why” question. However TRO is exempted because the objective here is defined.
2. It gathers and analyzes the information. It includes internal assessment on resources, and external assessment which include environmental scanning. Morphological analysis is used by both internal and external assessments. SWOT analysis can also be incorporated to assess the aspects of environments and organizations that are essential in achieving the strategic plan objectives.
3. It evaluates objective feasibility in the SWOT view. SWOT is the acronyms which stands fro Strengths, Opportunities, Weaknesses, and Threats.
4. It develops strategy involving SWOT.
5. It develops action programs creating a more attractive strategy.
To summarize everything, strategic planning provides overall strategic direction on the core management of the company. It gives a more specific direction in areas such as marketing strategy, financial strategy, human resource strategy, organizational development strategy, and deployment information technology strategy to achieve success.
How to Become an Armed Security Guard
In order to become an armed security guard and carry a firearm with you while on duty, you must first complete additional hours of training that specializes in firearm handling and safety. When you complete your training, you will be given a card that allows you to legally carry a firearm while on duty.
The training programs to become an armed security guard vary from state to state, as well as the number of hours required during that training, but all involve a rigorous, multi-point background check to make sure you are qualified to carry a firearm.
Applications to become an armed security guard must be done through your state’s Department of Justice or Bureau of Security.
What Are the Benefits of Becoming an Armed Security Guard?
There are a number of good reasons why you should consider going through with the intensive training required to carry a firearm while on duty.
First and foremost, you will get paid more. This simple reason alone is why many unarmed security guards go through the additional training.
Secondly, you will have more opportunities for career advancement. There are many other types of security jobs available (again, that pay more) that are only open to those who are qualified to carry a firearm.
Thirdly, you will be more protected. Hopefully, you will not have to ever use your firearm while on duty, but the truth is that you may be put in a dangerous situation that a gun may help resolve. Sometimes, just having a firearm present with you can minimize dangerous situations while you’re on duty, even if it just stays in your holster.
What Will Firearms Training Teach Me?
Formal firearms training will teach you about weapons retention, self defense, and certain laws regarding the use of your firearm.
Weapons retention is all about how to keep your gun safe during an attack. It’s scary to think about, but your gun can be taken from you and used against you. The training will help you learn how to retain your gun in dangerous situations, as well as how to make sure it’s secure and locked properly while you carry it.
Self defense is self explanatory, but essentially you’ll learn techniques that will help you defend yourself, both with and without your firearm. Many of you nave no prior experience with a firearm, so you will be shooting at the firing range so you can at least get comfortable for how it feels. Some people find that when they get to this point, carrying a gun is just too much for them and not something they want to get involved with.
Lastly, there are a lot of laws involved with how you carry your gun, and how and when you can use it. The exact rules vary from state to state, but they are all important to know, not only because knowing them will help you pass the firearms training test and earn your card, but because they are in place to help save lives and keep you and everyone else around you safe.
Where Do I Get Armed Security Guard Training?
If you are a former police officer, licensed private investigator, peace officer or military personnel, you are exempt from the training hours that are required to become an armed security guard. You will still have to register through the State, however, to obtain your card to hold a firearm.
If you are not one of the above, you will again have to complete the hours of training required by your State.
Please visit the website of your State’s criminal justice or bureau of security website for more information.
What Are The Types Of Personal Injury Cases Handled By An Attorney?
When someone is injured as a result of another person or entity’s negligence, there are several issues that need to be handled by a personal injury lawyer. Generally, in such a situation, the injured person has to undergo extensive medications and even operations to heal the wounds and injuries caused. As a result, huge pile of medical bills accumulates. In addition to this, the loss of income and absence from normal activities also causes a lot of financial loses and inconveniences. Who do you think is supposed to compensate for such loses? Of course, it is the person or entity responsible for causing the accidents.
Injuries suffered in an accident can be of the following four types:
* Physical injuries: This is one of the types of personal injury where all types of illnesses, disabilities, and bodily injuries are considered. However, these types of situations should be exacerbated or caused due to someone else’s negligence. Majority of personal injury cases involve some type of bodily injuries. An attorney has to prove that the injuries caused to the claimant are due to someone else’s negligence.
* Financial loses: Almost all types of personal injuries involve financial loss. It might be in the form of lost wages or piled up medical bills. In certain cases of injuries a person’s stable economic condition is threatened due to temporary or permanent disabilities. Oftentimes, property of the injured person is also significantly devalued and defaced leading to loss of money in renovation or replacements. For all types of financial loses, the injured person is supposed to get compensated by the responsible party.
* Injury to one’s reputation: Oftentimes people cause injuries to a person’s reputation and stance in the society. This has a substantially bad impact on a person’s financial and emotional well being. When it comes to injuries caused to the reputation, there are basically two types – libel (written defamation) and slander (verbal defamation). Experienced personal injury attorneys are capable of handling both the cases efficiently.
* Medical malpractice: Wrongful medication and treatment can also sometimes cause irreparable or temporary injuries and disabilities. Such cases are also treated under the personal injury law. If someone has not been informed about the adverse side-effects of a medicine or are kept in dark about the rightful usages of certain medicines, which might have caused discomforts and disabilities, s/he can file for compensation. The hospital, clinic, pharmaceutical, or the doctor responsible will have to compensate for loses cased to you.
So, which of the injury cases do you qualify for? Are you looking for a reputed attorney who specializes in dealing with cases related to personal injury? Cedar Rapids, IA has a couple of reliable law firms where experience matters.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners: How to Choose Products That Will Make Money Online
One of the hardest things to do in affiliate marketing is to select products and services to promote. After all, there’s no guarantee that a particular product or service will sell well online. The following affiliate marketing advice for beginners will give you a definitive roadmap for selecting products that will make money online – almost guaranteed.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 1: Select Products You Know About
One of the easiest ways to select a product is to look to your own life. What do you use that may have an affiliate program attached to it. For example, I’m a freelance writer. I use web hosting services, newsletter services, eBook creation software, logo design software, domain name registration providers, etc.
Almost all of these types of service providers have some type of affiliate program attached to them. And, because I use them, I can easily market them.
You see, when you actually use a product or service, it’s easy to write articles, reviews and other content that espouses the good and bad about it.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip When Reviewing Affiliate Products and Services: When you write reviews, do so honestly. You don’t have to talk about just the good things; write or tell (if you use video marketing) the things you about a product that you don’t like as well.
This builds trust and seems more honest. No one expects a product or service to be perfect. And, the thing you don’t like about a product could be the thing that someone else does like. Just keep this in mind.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 2: Choose Products by Reputable Providers
For example, let’s say you decide to promote a web hosting provider. There are thousands of these. How do you find one to promote that will make you money online?
Do some research to discover who the most popular ones – that have affiliate programs – are. Once you start digging, you’ll see some names that pop up over and over and over again. Read reviews from other affiliates to make informed decisions.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 3: Choose Products a Lot of People Need
When you first start to learn affiliate marketing, it can be overwhelming. It’s not hard, it’s just that there’s a lot of info to digest. So, choosing products that a lot of people need will make it easier to make a sale.
Don’t complicate the process by selecting products that may be cute/unique/beautiful/etc, but may not sell well. That is, until you get more experience.
Take web hosting – internet marketing experts estimate that as many as 100,000 new sites go live every day. And, what do they all need? Web hosting. It doesn’t take a genius to sell this type of service.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 4: Choose Turnkey Programs
One of the best ways to make money online is to choose turnkey programs. What do I mean by this? I mean select a product that is already “set up to go,” ie, all you have to do is start marketing.
Again, when you’re new to affiliate marketing, you want to complicate the process as least as possible. Proven turnkey programs allow you to start making money almost immediately. And, this is just the encouragement you need when you first start out.
If you follow these “affiliate marketing for beginners” tips, you should have no problem selecting products and services to promote that will make you money online quick.
Multi-Line Small Business Phones
Multi-line small business phones are ideal for upcoming small businesses. With multi-line operations, one can put the current call on hold to make another call. It becomes possible to use two phone lines with just one phone. This makes the multi line phone an efficient and convenient device to manage business calls. Multi-line small business phones are mainly available in markets as corded business phones and non coded business phones.
Most multi-line small business corded phones have a digital answering system, call waiting caller ID, caller ID memory, three-way conferencing and speed dial system.
Multi-line speakerphone is another type of corded multi line business phone. Many of these phones have a speakerphone, hold, flash and auto redial, mute keys, 32-number memory and handset volume controller. A two line professional conference phone with two microphone system has 360 degree coverage. The multi-line speaker phone is a full duplex conference phone.
A variety of multi-line cordless phones are available in the market. The multi-line 2.4GHz cordless phone with speakerphone is one such model. It features a dual keypad, 50 names and number phone directory, handset locator and 4 party conferencing. Multi line 5.8GHz range expandable cordless phone with digital answering system is another type. The key features include digital duplex speakerphone on handset and base, hold and mute on handset and base and short light-up antenna with message alert. The phone is wall mountable. The 5.8GHz multi line cordless phone is made on the basis of 5.8 GHz DSS (Digital Spread Spectrum) technology.
Multi-line digital cordless phone system is another type of small business phone. It has long range, digital cordless and wireless network friendly phone systems. This takes communication to a higher level with incredible sound clarity, providing enhanced reception and features including talking caller ID.
Most of the small business phones fall into the multi line phone system category. Two to four phone lines will be plugged into one telephone. Multi line phone systems are affordable, full-featured and highly functional for a typical business office.
Advantages of Outsourcing Your Practice’s Medical Billing
When it comes to medical billing, many doctors feel lost and defeated. It seems that a lot of those who are in the medical profession have given up all hope of handling the financial aspect of their practice, settling instead to become inefficient and ineffective in the overall management of their career. If you’re a doctor and feel dissatisfied with the way your practice is going, then perhaps you should consider outsourcing your billing and practice management needs.
This may come as a surprise but your medical practice can still become more cost-effective. To achieve this, there are easy steps you need to take, the first and most important of which is to hire the services of a firm that is an expert in medical billing. A medical billing firm offers a number of advantages (and you’ll find out what these as you read the succeeding paragraphs).
Lower Overhead Costs and Paperwork
First and foremost, when you decide to go with medical billing outsourcing, you’ll be given the chance to cut down your costs. Outsourcing billing firms have a variety of solutions that aim to lower your overhead as well as reduce the amount of paperwork your office still has to deal with, leaving you free to attend to your patients’ needs, which are of course the most important aspect of your profession.
Enjoy Faster Transactions
Outsourcing medical billing firms also make use of electronic processes for claim submissions, allowing you to enjoy faster transactions. This means outsourcing your medical billing can bring you expediency as far as revenue generation is concerned, with claims paid within a period of seven to 14 days and errors reduced by automatic checking.
Promote Your Practice
Outsourcing can really do a lot of improvements for your medical practice. More effective and efficient medical billing is not the only advantage you can enjoy. Your trusted staff can turn to other matters such as the promotion of your practice for the recruitment of new patients, the provision of competitive healthcare to all your patients, the development of marketing strategies, and the maintenance of strong patient relations.
Eliminate Employee Expenses
Finally, outsourcing your medical billing can help lower your employee expenses. You won’t have to allot salaries for in-house employees tasked to handle your billing issues, and you won’t have to provide insurances. Everyone knows that the medical practice is one of the most difficult and most expensive. With all the advantages offered by billing outsourcing, no doubt your practice will become bigger and better – without the unnecessary expenses.
Stop Drugs Advice
When an addicted person starts seeking advice on how to stop taking drugs the sooner they can access quality addictions treatment the better the chances of a positive outcome.
Whilst it has been proven that most addicted people are pressured into receiving some form of treatment, this actually has little to do with whether rehab will be successful or not.
Being forced into addictions treatment by family, friends, employers and even the court system can actually improve treatment effectiveness.
Once a person is addicted it’s quite natural to have a poor insight into their condition and minimise the negative consequences that their addiction brings about. This is all quite natural and is a feature of the denial that all people addicted to alcohol or other drugs experience.
However, if the individual does have a moment of clarity and actually asks for advice on how to stop drugging, then we should have that help on hand and available immediately.
The acknowledgment that advice and support are needed may mean this is a great opportunity to help the addicted person experience a meaningful shift in personality. Hopefully a shift so extreme that it brings about a need for them not to return to a life of active addiction.
Many people reach a point in their addiction where the mental obsession and physical compulsion to get and use drugs becomes immensely destructive.
This downward cycle of continuing to find ways to keep getting and using drugs again and again has severe consequences to the addicted person, to their families, their finances, their careers as well their emotional, mental and physical health.
At this stage the most commonly available stop drugs advice is exactly that – just stop! Unfortunately this isn’t always that easy. In most cases when a person addicted to alcohol or other drugs quits they need a drug detoxification.
Sadly there is such a negative stigma attached to the term addiction that many suffering with the effects of using drugs hesitate to ask for advice when trying to stop drugs.
However, it is widely accepted in the professional addictions counselling field that drug addiction is an illness, a disease in the same way that diabetes is a disease, it is not curable, but it is treatable.
The first step then is an acceptance of that concept. This acceptance will allow anyone with a drug problem to investigate the drugs advice that is available. If drug abuse has become a problem sympathetic professional advice is the most immediately beneficial.
Many therapists specialise in addictions counselling, doctors and psychiatrists are increasingly aware of the problems associated with stopping drugs and give advice accordingly.
There are significant numbers of reputable addictions treatment centres, or drug rehabs, with multi disciplinary health teams who can give practical advice on the process of stopping drugs and staying stopped!
When drug abuse has become a major problem addiction rehab is often the most effective way to stop drugs and begin the journey to a drug free life.
Most upmarket addiction clinics incorporate the 12 Step Programme first developed to help problem drinkers (AA- Alcoholics Anonymous) and now common to many self-help support groups throughout the world. These groups such as NA (Narcotics Anonymous) hold regular meetings where people with drug problems meet regularly to exchange their experiences of using and how they stay away from drugs on a daily basis.
Patients undergoing treatment at a drug rehab who incorporate theses programmes are encouraged to attend meetings of these fellowships whilst undergoing group therapy treatment within a therapeutic community.
Attention is given to understanding the problems that drugs cause and how to stop addiction and commence living a drug free life.
So the best stop drugs advice is to own up! There is a problem and whether it’s yourself or a loved one, a family member, that’s addicted you probably need some advice on how to best deal with it. Once you’ve sought professional stop drugs advice and devised a plan on how best to move forward the next piece of crucial advice for the patient is, don’t use today.
We can often do things for short periods that would seem impossible for a longer time. A great gem of advice for stopping drugs is to break up your day in to smaller chunks of time. It’s impossible to tackle our whole life problem at once, but just for right now not drinking any alcohol or using any drugs is more manageable.
Between now and lunch time you can get through your life without having to resort to using drugs and that can be extended until mid afternoon and then again extended to dinner then again to bed time.
In this way we can break our days up into chunks of time that are easier for us to get through without using drugs or other mind and mood altering chemicals instead of imagining the next 30 years clean and sober!
A drug detox may be fundamental to successfully stopping using drugs. Most drug users feel that they cannot ask for help, often shame and guilt can be blocks to seeking stop rugs advice.
It’s important to remember that you are not alone that many competent, intelligent, sensitive people become addicted to drugs and this does not mean that they are bad people who need to learn to be good, but rather sick people who need advice and treatment to help recover.
Most drug abusers quickly discover that they are not alone and that these emotions are less destructive when shared with others. Get professional advice as soon as possible. As discussed above the best way to start giving up drugs is professional treatment.
The vitally needed period of detoxification will always be more effective if a multi disciplinary team of treatment professionals manage the process.
With the drug detox followed by a course of inpatient treatment involving group therapy, written work, lectures and perhaps family involvement if appropriate, an environment is created which allows further advice to be offered and accepted.
Moving forward with some clarity it is easier to understand the benefits of attending 12 Step Meetings and making the life style changes necessary to enjoy a drug free life.
There is a lot of advice available on how to live without drugs including paying attention to the physical aspects of health and fitness, building new interests in life, working on individual self-esteem and personal growth, working with and helping others to grow in recovery through the 12 Step Groups, however, the most critical and indispensable pieces of advice are the first things that have to happen in order to start the journey;
- Accept there is a problem.
- Try not to use today.
- Ask for help! Get professional help and advice now. That is where addiction recovery begins.
What Are The Types Of Personal Injury Cases Handled By An Attorney?
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners: How to Choose Products That Will Make Money Online
Multi-Line Small Business Phones
