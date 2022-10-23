Finance
Insuring Third Party Cars
In my point of view, one should not drive without car insurance My own car is very precious to me because I spent a large chunk of my income when trying to buy it. So I had decided at that very time to get the very best in insurance for my car. One never knows when you precious car might be involved in an accident and the vehicle may have to be repaired.
However, despite my interest in cars, I used to think that motor insurance was confined to merely the vehicles that we ourselves drove. However, in these these days, when even household pets are not safe from the clutches of insurance, why should other people’s cars be overlooked either?
I discovered a lot about comprehensive car insurance a few days ago when I was surfing the World Wide Web looking for some good car insurance quotes. Now, who would think that comprehensive car insurance covered the cars that dashed into ours as well? Apparently, it does. Therefore, if tomorrow, some crazy driver rams his headlights into your taillights; your insurance can provide for the damage done to the offending car as well.
Now isn’t that a little hard to gulp down? After all, if it is the other guy’s fault, why should my insurance company provide the finances for the damage to his vehicle? But that is the way some comprehensive car insurance packages work. Imagine, if you are a driver with little experience, and you accidentally ram in to the car ahead of you, and that car has this kind of insurance, you will escape from the accident with no hole in your pocket.
Personally, I am not sure that I would like to support the damage done to another’s vehicle by his own rash or careless driving. However, if I am the rash or careless driver, it would be a big burden off my chest when I am in for major repair work, and my insurance company steps in to cover it.
The thought is an interesting one. It is not something that would really have occurred to me. Perhaps that is because I am loath to pay for somebody else’s recklessness. But then insurance companies want to increase their business. The only way to get increasingly growing numbers of customers is to come up with such gimmicky methods that will get people thinking and talking.
If you are looking for some comprehensive car insurance for your car, just check out the various offers on the cyber world. If the idea of paying for third party cars does not seem too exciting to you, consider looking at some more mundane deals for car insurance.
Free Online Car Insurance Quote – Instructions For Savings – 1
If by any means you are among the huge amount of people struggling under high auto insurance rates, then get these instructions to help you save. It is not just enough to get free online car insurance quote. It should be a combination of a number of things.
The first thing of course is to get and compare free online car insurance rates. This should be the starting point. Compare as many quotes as you can.
After getting and buying a policy, you need now to look for ways to save in the policy.
Look at your deductible. The lower your deductible the higher your premium would be. If you do not know what your deductible is, it is the amount you have to pay towards a claim before your insurance company makes good on their part. Raising your deductible significantly reduces your rate. If for example you raise your deductible from $200 to $1000, you would make up to %50 in savings.
You would get discounts for getting multiple policies from an insurer. You need to look into this to see how much savings you can make if you get your home, health life and other insurance policies from them.
Make sure your car has safety features like automatic seat belts, air bags, ABS etc and you would get some discount for this.
All these are ways to save on your auto insurance. If you get free online car insurance quote and do a thorough comparison, then you would be able to add all the little savings you would make here and there as shown above to result in very huge savings.
Do not fail to compare quick auto insurance quotes. Remember the more quick auto insurance quotes you compare the more savings you can make.
Compare Los Angeles Car Insurance
The insurance industry in Los Angeles is extremely competitive, with an increasing number of insurance companies entering the market. A number of laws strictly regulate the insurance industry in Los Angeles. It is mandatory for all the car owners to get their cars insured, regardless of the model of the car and how old it is. It is in the best interest of the car owners to have car insurance, as it offers financial relief in case of sudden accidents and mishaps. Everybody wants to have car insurance that offers maximum coverage at unbeatable prices. A good research is probably the only way in which, car owners can find a good insurance company that offers, car insurance at reasonable prices. Car owners can opt for an insurance company, only after comparing quotes offered by different Los Angeles insurance companies.
Car insurance prices are fluctuating and change from time to time. Car owners can look around for better policies at reasonable prices, before renewing their policy. Many people continue to use the services of the same insurance company for years, without trying to find out if they can get a better deal elsewhere.
Many car owners seek assistance from an insurance agent who can guide them. The make, model, and the condition of the car are some of the deciding factors, a person must consider while selecting, an appropriate car insurance. Car owners must first decide how much coverage they wish to have, before looking out for an insurance company.
There are several auto insurance websites on the Internet that provide, rates of various reputed insurance companies. Car owners can easily compare the rates of all the insurance companies before making their choice. They can specify their individual requirements on these websites, to obtain rates of only those companies that best suit their needs. They offer online car insurance policies and the latest insurance information to help car owners to make the right choice.
Car owners must verify that the insurance company has a valid license, issued by the state. Generally, car owners who have good driving records can get car insurance at a lower price.
Married to an Alcoholic: 7 Steps to Helping Them Get Sober
Are you married to an alcoholic? Is your husband/wife a different person when they drink? Are you tired of the Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde Behavior? Are you at your wits end and just can’t take it anymore? What can you do?
1. Stop trying to get your husband/wife to stop drinking.
No matter how much you nag and complain at them to stop drinking, it is not going to do a bit of good. What will is taking care of you. I know, it sounds backwards, but when you’re emotionally stressed out, it will be more difficult to help your loved one. You have no verbal power over the alcoholic. What you do have control over is your actions. What you do and say to the alcoholic will have a direct effect on whether or not they will continue drinking or not.
2. Detach with love.
Be loving and supportive of the person you married, not the alcoholic. Don’t take any of the emotional garbage they dish out while drinking. Have you noticed how when your spouse drinks they start to berate you and want to start arguments? Don’t argue or fight back. Let them know you will not argue with them while they are drinking, period.
Above all, never allow the alcoholic to trespass against your spirit when they are playing one of their mind games. Walk away and close the door behind you. Go visit a friend, take a walk around the block, or put some ear plugs in your ears. Your mental health is what helps the alcoholic the most. This is what detaching with love is all about. Detaching yourself from the disease is what helps the alcoholic see that he needs help.
3. Set boundaries
Did you know that the person who takes the verbal abuse of an alcoholic is sometimes just as mentally and emotionally sick as the alcoholic? This is why it is absolutely necessary, especially for spouses of alcoholics, to set boundaries for themselves while the alcoholic is drinking.
Don’t allow their roller coaster emotions to affect you. At least do not let them see that they are affecting you. The alcoholic wants to get a reaction out of you, don’t give them that satisfaction. When they are drinking, treat them like a stranger. Remember, you love the person you married, but you do not love the disease. Don’t be nice to the disease but love the person. Do you understand?
4. Do not enable the alcoholic
Don’t help the alcoholic by enabling their addictive behavior. Don’t help them to bed. Don’t let them drive while drinking. Do not let them argue, fuss or fight with you while they are drinking. Do not talk to them, leave the house or room and shut and lock the door behind you. Do not buy them alcohol, even if they beg you to. Don’t let them drive! Don’t treat them any differently because they have a drinking problem. Don’t give them any special attention while they are drinking.
5. Be supportive when they are sober
When the alcoholic in your life is sober, give them extra special attention. Tell them how much you love them, but not the disease. Talk to them about your new boundaries when they are sober. Write them on the refrigerator so they can’t say they forgot. Basically let them know all the bad and awful things they do to you and the rest of the family while they are drinking. They need to know.
6. Go to Alan-on
This is very important when you are living with an alcoholic. This is how you heal yourself from the abuses of the alcoholic. This is where you will meet friends who are going through the same things as you. You are not alone.
7. Pray everyday
Never relent in your silent appeals to God for your spouse’s sobriety. I cannot say enough how important it is to keep a well balanced mind, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually when living with an alcoholic. They can literally tear you apart. I encourage you to seek God for your comfort and encouragement during this difficult time in your life. God answers our incessant appeals for healing. He feels our suffering and pain. Please do not give up hope.
Illinois Personal Injury Attorneys
Any injury caused to a person due to, negligence on someone else?s part is known as a personal injury. Personal injuries may happen to an individual because of auto accidents, defamation of character, product defects or medical malpractice. They may cause physical or psychological injury to the victim. Personal injury law covers a broad range of issues.
In lawful terms, personal injury law is also known as ?tort? law. Personal injury or tort law is the body of law that permits the injured party to be compensated for injuries because of another person?s or business? negligence, recklessness or deliberate misconduct.
Illinois has its fair share of proficient personal injury attorneys who specialize in personal injury cases. They ensure that the victims are properly compensated. Personal injury attorneys have detailed understanding of the court system and know how to deal successfully with insurance companies.
Well-known personal injury law firms in Illinois have many attorneys that have represented or were associated, with important insurance companies. They are familiar with all the laws that govern personal injury litigations.
Personal injury attorneys generally work on a contingency basis, and only charge for those cases that are successful in receiving compensation. Attorneys have a team of investigators that competently investigate the practical aspects of a case and help establish the facts in court.
Attorneys have a tendency to be objective about a case, and know when a dispute can best be resolved through negotiation, saving the victim time, money and emotional energy. Dealing with personal injuries can be overwhelming. One approach to lessen some of the pressure, and ensure favorable long-term benefits, is to pick a personal injury attorney who is qualified, skilled and responsive to clients’ needs.
How SEO and Social Media Marketing Interact
Because of how Jon Stewart interacts with the community by advertising a book through a conversation, a relationship builder between vendor and himself for the benefit of potential clientele, he deploys SMM. Social media marketing is the process of creating a back and forth communication and thus a relationship between a vendor and a potential, as well as past, clientele. In the Jon Stewart example, besides it being in the real world and not the virtual world, he deploys indirect social media marketing, SMM, because a potential clientele is not directly speaking, only listening to a non-advertisement with the author, the marketer, and a non-professional. The lack of professionals within an SMM experience is what creates the illusion of trust, networking and consequently conversations, and general attention toward the specified product/service that is being “advertised.”
Again, a non-professional leads the way for communication between potential clientele and a vendor. This way, trust forms; the more trust, the stronger client to vendor connections get, leading to a promotion via word of mouth from one person to another. These indirect networking tactics for a company is becoming more of a necessity than anything else in the online market because of how suspicious users have become when interacting with a “professional” promoter working directly for the marketer and thus towards a vendor’s benefit and not the client’s.
However, to funnel all the new trust toward a specific market and a specific vendor is with usage of SEO; search engine optimization is as the name entails-a systematized order based on keywords typed in by a user.
Through a combination of SEO, search engine optimization, and SMM, social media marketing, a marketer’s product/service can be promoted in indirect, yet “better” ways by means of statistically being more effective profit wise. A perfect online example, unlike the Jon Stewart integration of SMM and, at best, the possible SEO of keywords such as “politics,” “current events,” “comedy,” “farce,” etc., is YouTube. Why? Well, Because of YouTube’s usage of videos and multimedia to advocate for a product, it initiates, as well as inspires, a community reaction; users may comment, and comment on the made comments, all with the vendor’s product/service in mind. This is SMM. The fact that YouTube includes tags for each video so that users may search for them with ease is the definition of SEO.
The EDIPP Principle
Should Personal Trainers touch their clients?
Once reserved only for the rich and famous, personal fitness training has suddenly become main stream. A personal trainer is now as common as a pair of good trainers and a water bottle. But unlike a hair stylist, a fitness trainer doesn’t need to be tested and licensed by a local licensing board. Someone with little more than a great body but no experience can print business cards, call themselves a personal trainer and take money for their services.
The relationship between a client and a Trainer should be along the same lines of Doctor/Patient relationship yet is subject to far fewer regulations. More goes on between a Trainer and a client than just counting exercise reps and changing weights. The Trainer’s role is very complex because he acts as a teacher, a coach, a counsellor and a supporter. Trainers need to be very aware of their limitations and must never exceed the confines of their own expertise.
The topic of touching is a hotly debated issue both amongst clients and fitness professionals worldwide. It is interesting to note that other health professionals touch or manipulate clients on a daily basis, e.g. sports masseuse, physiotherapists, and osteopaths but are seldom questioned by clients in relation to this.
From a client’s point of view, the following 5 golden questions should be asked.
1. Does the trainer need to touch me?
2. Has he asked my permission?
3. Is the touching in an appropriate manner?
4. Do I mind being touched on a professional basis?
5. Is there another way that he could get his point across?
If a client has answered “NO” to the first four questions then concerns should be raised immediately. By not saying anything about the situation, things will only get worse and the end result will be a loss of confidence in the trainer and ultimately a cessation of all links with any present or future Personal Trainer.
Personal Trainers need to think about a variety of issues both from their own point of view and that of the client. These are what are generally considered to be the 10 golden rules when looking at the subject from a trainer’s viewpoint:
1. What is the age of the client?
2. What sex is the client?
3. Is it necessary to touch the client?
4. What will be achieved by doing so?
5. How should the client be approached?
6. Has the client been told of the trainer’s intentions?
7. Does the client’s ethnicity allow them to be touched?
8. Can the same goals be achieved by not touching my client?
9. Have EDIP principle been taken into consideration?
10. Will the EDIP principle aid the trainer to achieve the goal?
The above is not an exhaustive list but ones which have been applied by trainers many times over the years with great success when dealing with clients.
So, what is the EDIP Principle? Quite simply it is a teaching method used predominantly by the forces to cover everything from turning on a light switch, eating a tin of rice to complex weapon systems.
By adapting this method of teaching, it will cut down the amount of worry or time needed to touch or manipulate the client in order for them to get the maximum result from whatever is trying to be achieved.
E – Is for Explanation- Explain to the client in words what they are about to do at every main point in a session; don’t tell them it all at once as this will confuse them. Cover the exercise in brief and the main coaching points and above all, keep it simple.
D – Is for Demonstrate- Demonstrate the exercise to the client, slowly and with perfect form, so that they can easily see what has just been explained. Try not to talk and demonstrate at the same time as the client needs to concentrate on the movement of the exercise.
I – is for Imitate – get the client to imitate the exercise by mirroring and copying, so that they can feel the exercise. Try to cover coaching points during this phase in order to reiterate form, pausing at pertinent points during the exercise to emphasize the coaching points.
P – is for Practice – Get the client to practice the exercise a few times prior to them starting their reps, this way it can be seen if they are conducting correct form and answer any questions they might have.
By adapting the EDIP Principle, it will ensure better training all round and further gain trust with a new client or enhance relationships with existing clients.
There will come a time (e.g PNF stretching) or a situation where a client needs to be manipulated with regard to preventing injury or correcting technique/posture, however by applying the EDIP Principle in all sessions with new and old clients, it can de dealt with in a professional and safe manner.
Hopefully the above points will aid both clients and Personal trainers to avoid any uncomfortable situations and to enjoy a long and trusting relationship.
