Jamelle Bouie: There is a way to make America safe for democracy
Many Americans believe there’s something not quite right about majority rule — something threatening, something dangerous. It just feels wrong.
We might be comfortable with decision-making by majorities at our PTA meetings or when deciding on the theme for the next vacation Bible school, but we’re uneasy with the prospect when it comes to our politics. And our political lexicon is stocked with phrases and aphorisms that highlight the danger of majoritarian systems and even rebuke the concept outright.
There are the usual warnings about the “tyranny of the majority”; there is the quip, commonly misattributed to Benjamin Franklin, that democracy is “two wolves and a lamb, voting on what to have for lunch”; and there is the oft-heard assertion — and I’ll admit a personal bête noire — that the United States is a “republic, not a democracy” and that democracy would be the ruin of American liberty. We are taught to imagine ourselves as potentially being at the awful mercy of most of our fellow citizens.
Our collective suspicion of majority rule rests on the legitimate observation that a majority can be as tyrannical as any despot. As Alexis de Tocqueville wrote, “When I see the right and the ability to do everything granted to any power whatsoever, whether it is called people or king, democracy or aristocracy, where it is exercised in a monarchy or in a republic, I say: there is the seed of tyranny, and I seek to go live under other laws.”
Americans take for granted the idea that our counter-majoritarian Constitution — deliberately written to constrain majorities and keep them from acting outright — has, in fact, preserved the rights and liberties of the people against the tyranny of majority rule, and that any greater majoritarianism would threaten that freedom.
Well, what if that’s not true? Yes, majorities acting through our representative institutions have been overbearing and yes, the Supreme Court has occasionally protected the rights of vulnerable minorities, as well as those of the people at large. But there have been just as many, if not more, examples of the reverse: of majorities safeguarding the rights of vulnerable minorities and of our counter-majoritarian institutions freeing assorted bullies and bosses to violate them.
I’ve written about some of these episodes before (and I’m hardly the only person to have drawn attention to them): how the court gutted both the Reconstruction amendments to the Constitution and the laws written to secure the lives of Black Americans, free and freed, from discrimination, violence and exploitation.
If allowed to stand in full, the Civil Rights Act of 1875 — passed by only the third U.S. Congress to have Black members, who were elected in some of the first truly free elections in the South — would have outlawed discrimination in public accommodations like railroads, steamboats, hotels and theaters and prohibited jury exclusion on the basis of race. But the court, in an 1883 opinion, decided that neither the 13th nor the 14th Amendment gave Congress the power to outlaw racial discrimination by private individuals.
The advent of Jim Crow, similarly, had less to do in the beginning with a nefarious majority of voters rushing to the polls to subjugate their Black neighbors than with a long campaign of violence meant to neutralize Black voters and intimidate their white allies. The men who pioneered Jim Crow in Mississippi, for example, were by no means a majority, nor did they represent one in a state where a large part of the public was Black. As the historian C. Vann Woodward summarized it in “The Strange Career of Jim Crow,” “In spite of the ultimate success of disfranchisement, the movement met with stout resistance and succeeded in some states by narrow margins or the use of fraud.”
There was, however, a majority vote to protect the rights of voters in the South. But that vote — the vote to pass the 1890 Federal Elections Bill, which would have empowered the national government to supervise elections in the former Confederate states — failed to overcome a Senate filibuster.
We cannot know how American history would have unfolded in the absence of our counter-majoritarian institutions. But the example of Reconstruction and its aftermath suggests that if majorities had been able to act, unimpeded, to protect the rights of Black Americans, it might have been a little less tragic than what we experienced instead.
It is an insight we can apply to the present. It’s not the national majority that threatens the right to vote or the right to bodily autonomy or that wants to strip transgender Americans of their right to exist in civil society (on that last point, 64% of Americans, according to the Pew Research Center, support laws or policies that would “protect transgender people from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces”). If it were up to majorities of Americans — and if, more important, the U.S. political system more easily allowed majorities to express their will — then Congress would have already strengthened the Voting Rights Act, codified abortion rights into law and protected the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans. Even the legislative victories most Americans rightfully admire — like the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — were only possible with a supermajority of lawmakers assembled in the wake of a presidential assassination.
If it were up to the national majority, American democracy would most likely be in a stronger place, not the least because Donald Trump might not have become president. Our folk beliefs about U.S. government notwithstanding, the much-vaunted guardrails and endlessly invoked norms of our political system have not secured our democracy as much as they’ve facilitated the efforts of those who would degrade and undermine it.
Majority rule is not perfect but rule by a narrow, reactionary minority — what we face in the absence of serious political reform — is far worse. And much of our fear of majorities, the legacy of a founding generation that sought to restrain the power of ordinary people, is unfounded. It is not just that rule of the majority is, as Abraham Lincoln said, “the only true sovereign of a free people,” it is also the only sovereign that has reliably worked to protect those people from the deprivations of hierarchy and exploitation.
If majoritarian democracy, even at its most shackled, is a better safeguard against tyranny and abuse than our minoritarian institutions, then imagine how we might fare if we let majoritarian democracy actually take root in this country. The liberty of would-be masters might suffer. The liberty of ordinary people, on the other hand, might flourish.
In the shadow of George Floyd, Minneapolis struggles to recruit cops
Inside the Minneapolis Police Academy’s sprawling campus on the city’s north side, six people sat soberly and listened to a handful of officers and city officials make their pitch about joining an understaffed department that is synonymous with the murder of George Floyd.
Officers would live in a bustling, vibrant metro area with a high quality of life, they said, working in a large department where they could choose a wide variety of career paths with comprehensive benefits.
But those who take the oath must understand it is a dangerous job and that they would be expected to protect the sanctity of human life — even if it means reining in a fellow officer. And everything they do must be aimed at rebuilding trust in a city left in tatters by the killing of Floyd and other Black men.
“There’s still people who still value us,” Sgt. Vanessa Anderson told the potential recruits. “The community still values us. I really do think that.”
Crime rose in Minneapolis during the pandemic, as in many American cities. Homicide offenses nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, aggravated assaults jumped by one-third, and car-jackings — which the city only began tracking in fall 2020 — exploded. And the city’s crime problem has been compounded by a mass exodus of officers who cited post-traumatic stress after Floyd was killed, gutting the department of roughly one-third of its personnel.
Some residents say the city can feel lawless at times. On July 4, police appeared unable to cope when troublemakers shot fireworks at other people, buildings and cars. That night sparked more than 1,300 911 calls. One witness described a firework being shot at one of the few police cars that responded.
“Our city needs more police officers,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in August, while presenting a proposal to boost police funding in a push to increase officer numbers to more than 800 by 2025. Adding to the pressure: a court ruled in favor of residents who sued the city for not having the minimum number of officers required under the city’s charter.
One of the six who attended the late summer presentation at the Minneapolis Police Academy was 36-year-old Cyrus Collins of suburban Lino Lakes, who identifies as mixed race.
Collins sports a facial tattoo of an obscenity against police. He told The Associated Press that it is directed at the “evil ones,” such as those who killed Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by officers serving a search warrant in Louisville, Kentucky. The department said it has no policy governing tattoos.
“I don’t want people of color to be against cops,” said Collins, who works as a pizza cook and a FedEx package distributor. “What other career would be doper to send that message than to be a Minneapolis police officer?”
Also at the meeting was William Howard, a 29-year-old Black man who said he installs office furniture, writes stories for video games, and has only lived in Minneapolis for a few months. Howard said he has studied meditation and that he thinks it would be a useful skill when de-escalation is required.
“I feel like I can bring more heart into the police force. Heart isn’t about power and control, it’s about courage and protecting people and serving people,” Howard said.
But he was on the fence about applying. He has a 1-year-old son and worried about work-life balance and the dangers of the job.
Frey’s proposed funding would cover an officer recruitment marketing campaign, an internship program for high school students, and four classes of police recruits each year, among other measures.
Police spokesman Garrett Parten said the city is aware of the recruitment challenges it faces. Each class can accommodate up to 40 recruits, but only six were in the class that graduated in September. Only 57 people applied in 2022, down from 292 applicants in 2019.
“You can scream as loud as you want, ‘Hire more people!’ but if fewer people are applying, then it’s not going to change the outcome much,” Parten said. “Across the country, recruitment has become an issue. There’s just fewer people that are applying for the job.”
Statistics bear that out. Among 184 police agencies surveyed in the U.S. and Canada, the nonprofit Police Executive Research Forum found that resignations jumped by 43% from 2019 through 2021, and retirements jumped 24%. In the face of those departures, overall hiring fell by 4%.
At an informational session for aspiring cadets in March, Matthew Hobbs, a training officer, thanked the attendees for simply being there.
“In Minneapolis, with what we’ve been through for the last couple years, for you to be here and have an interest in law enforcement … I’m impressed with every one of you that’s here,” he said.
Hobbs talked of how he felt the day after Floyd’s killing, when he and other officers were ordered to leave the precinct that protesters quickly took over and burned.
“It was the worst day of my career. But even after that, I still love my job,” Hobbs said, urging attendees to apply. “It’s an incredible career.”
Howard — the potential recruit with reservations — said later that he applied but did not make it past the oral exam. And Collins, who had talked about being a bridge between people of color and the police, said a last-minute trip forced him to miss a necessary oral exam. He plans to apply again later, he said.
“I want to do something that I take pride in and give all my compassion to it,” Collins said. “I can’t figure out any other career — right now, in 2022, with all this stuff going on — than to be a cop.”
Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Trisha Ahmed on Twitter.
Learning to drive in America: Volunteer instructor helps open the roads to new Minnesotans
Like so many other immigrants, Ukrainian-born Katheryna Didenko has a vital item on her list of things to do as she adjusts to life as a new American: Get a driver’s license.
For the past three weeks, Didenko, 33, of Maple Grove, has been attending Nick Beecher’s online driver’s education class through the International Institute of Minnesota in St. Paul.
“I tried to study alone the first time, and I read all the rules, but I didn’t understand it very clearly,” Didenko said after a recent class. “I took a practice test online, and I only got 60 percent. I took it again after the last three classes, and I got 80 percent, so I’m getting better results. I get a lot of information, and it’s very clear. I like it.”
Beecher’s twice-weekly classes — held via Zoom — cover everything Didenko and the 10 other students in the class will need to know to pass the knowledge test for a standard Class D license in Minnesota. It takes about six weeks to cover all the materials, Beecher said.
One recent lesson included a primer on the zipper merge.
“When two drivers are merging, drivers use both lanes until reaching the merge area and then take turns merging into a single lane,” Beecher explained. “Remember? It’s like a zipper on a jacket.”
To pass, Beecher’s students, like all new drivers in Minnesota, must correctly answer at least 32 of the 40 questions on the test. Test-takers have two free attempts to pass the multiple-choice test; there’s a $10 fee for each subsequent test. “You can only take one knowledge test per day,” Beecher told his students during a recent class. “You can’t just sit there taking them all day until you pass.”
His students have near-perfect attendance because “everyone wants to be able to drive,” he said. “It provides a huge amount of access and autonomy and control over their day-to-day lives and for their families. Whether it’s grocery-store runs or getting to and from work or picking up your kids, so much time is saved by being able to drive to work, versus public transportation.”
His class has students from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Argentina, Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Spain. Some have never driven before; others were experienced drivers before coming to the U.S.
“One man was an auto mechanic, and I’m sure he knew more about driving than I did,” Beecher said.
INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE
In addition to teaching driver’s education, the International Institute of Minnesota, founded in 1919, provides English classes, workforce development, educational training, and immigration, refugee and citizenship services to immigrants and refugees in Minnesota. The Institute serves more than 3,000 new Americans each year.
Beecher’s patience and teaching experience make him the ideal driver’s education teacher, said Quyen Dang, who oversees driver’s education instruction at the Institute.
“We’ve had nothing but positive feedback from the learners,” she said. “We are deeply grateful that he is willing to share his valuable time and his amazing knowledge.”
Institute officials received a three-year Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education grant from the Minnesota Department of Education in 2019 to develop and launch 13 classes, including the driver’s education class. The grant is for about $48,000 a year.
The grants are designed to assist immigrants “be more independent and self-sufficient,” Dang said. “There was a great demand for a driver’s education class.”
Many students have driving knowledge or experience, but struggle to successfully take the written test, she said. Institute officials used the grant money to create an adapted driver’s education manual and accompanying videos so that the students “feel better prepared and more confident as they work to become licensed drivers,” she said.
Recent lessons taught by Beecher have covered what an “alley” is, when you need to turn on your hazard lights and what forms of identification are required to get your license.
“Our students have to learn a lot of new vocabulary,” Beecher said. “Like, ‘What is a blind spot?’ ‘What are headlights?’ I try to find a balance when I approach it because we can’t spend forever on vocabulary. We need to cover content.”
Often, students are able to help other students. When a student named Lisbeth recently asked what fog was, another student described it as “clouds … clouds on the ground.”
Most of Beecher’s students have been women, and most have been in Minnesota for only a few months, he said.
“Either they never thought to drive before, they never needed to or they couldn’t drive in their previous country,” he said.
Beecher said he encourages his students to look around as they travel on buses and in friends’ cars and then come to his class with questions.
“I’ll say, ‘Look at the colors of the paint on the road. Look at the signs you see,’ ” he said. “Class starts to become a little bit more relevant after those first few weeks. It’s exciting to see that understanding happening, even in that short 12-session class.”
Beecher, 41, of Plymouth, had to take the Class D knowledge test when he moved to Minnesota from Illinois, even though he’d had a driver’s license since turning 16.
“The first time I taught it, I’d taken the test within a five-year window, so it was nice to be able to say, ‘They asked these questions.’ ‘This was on there,’ ” he said. “ ‘You know, those little random factoids, like, who remembers stopping 20 feet behind a bus? Well, they may ask you that.’ ”
One pro tip: Memorize all rules related to sharing the road with bicyclists, he said.
“We have a lot of bikers in Minnesota, and so we share the road a lot with them,” he said. “So, just stay three feet from a biker. That’s the law.”
VOLUNTEERED DURING PANDEMIC
Beecher, a math paraprofessional at Wayzata East Middle School in Plymouth, started teaching at the Institute two years ago. He was looking for a volunteer activity that he could do online during COVID, and he also wanted to help recent immigrants.
“I’ve always liked to volunteer,” Beecher said. “I had lived overseas, and my wife and her family were immigrants, and I just had an interest in serving immigrant populations. I admire the challenges that a refugee faces to come here — you know, the hurdles and burdens that I never had to face.”
Beecher grew up in Pontiac, Ill. He majored in geophysical sciences at the University of Chicago; his wife, Sheyanga, whose family emigrated from Sri Lanka, went to Carleton College in Northfield. The couple met in 2001 on an Associated Colleges of the Midwest study-abroad program in Tanzania.
Nick Beecher received his master’s degree in teaching in 2005 through a Chicago Public Schools alternative teaching certification program. He previously worked as a public-school teacher in Chicago and as the assistant program manager for a gifted-and-talented students program at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
From 2018 to 2020, the Beechers lived in Tanzania, where Nick Beecher worked as the director of the Rift Valley Children’s Village, a nonprofit organization that provides support for orphaned and vulnerable children in northern Tanzania, and Sheyanga Beecher, a certified nurse practitioner, worked in their rural health clinic.
Living and working in Tanzania changed the couple’s perspective on home-work balance. “We were home a lot more,” he said. “It was a different pace of life, and we kind of liked that.”
He stayed at home with their three sons during the first year of COVID, and Sheyanga went back to work at Hennepin Healthcare.
They started Soft Serve Social, an ice cream food-truck business, earlier this year. “We came back home (to Minnesota) and just thought about what we would like to do,” he said. “We all love ice cream, so we started an ice-cream truck.”
ONLINE EDUCATION
Teaching driver’s education online works best for Beecher — and for his students.
During the first class, he asks his students to share their names and if they’ve ever driven a car. He said he never asks students to say where they are from.
“A lot of times, they share it on their own, and I think it’s a little more organic that way,” he said, “when they start telling stories in later classes, when we talk about actually driving and what they see on the road and how it compares to back home. Sometimes I hesitate even to say ‘back home’ because this is their home now. They’re not temporary.”
Sheila Rotter, 32, moved to Bethel, Minn., from Brazil in December 2021 after meeting her now-husband, Joe Rotter, on an online dating app in 2020. The couple married at the Anoka County Courthouse in March and had another ceremony with friends and family on July 9 in Andover.
Sheila Rotter took Beecher’s class last spring and signed up again for this fall’s class as a “refresher,” she said. “I couldn’t remember a few things, so it was very helpful, very useful. If I had to sit and read the 100-page manual, I wouldn’t have learned so fast. It’s better to have someone like Nick teach you.”
Rotter, who worked as a senior financial analyst in Brazil, took the knowledge test for the first time two weeks ago and scored a 38 out of 40. She plans to go back to the class next week to share her good news and answer questions from her classmates.
“He’s very patient,” Rotter said. “We have people with different English levels and different accents, and when any student has any doubts, he stops and takes his time to explain. If someone still doesn’t get it, he will stop again and explain it again. His conversation is very clear.”
Beecher helped Rotter navigate which documents she would need at the DMV. “I changed my name, but my passport from Brazil shows my old last name,” she said. “He told me that I would have to bring my name-change documents with me.”
Beecher and other staff at the Institute work with students to make sure all their paperwork is in order before they go to the DMV, he said.
“What you don’t want to happen is for them to get to the DMV and not have the right forms or not have the $15.50 or something silly that holds them up that then is going to take weeks of waiting to just get their permit when they’re already ready for it,” he said. “I don’t have time for that; nobody does.”
Only the driver and the examiner are allowed in the car during the road test, he tells his students. “You can’t take anybody else with you,” he said. “No interpreters.”
Understanding regulatory signs can be complicated, especially if English isn’t your first language, he said.
Zahra Wahidy, 27, who recently moved to St. Paul from Afghanistan, said she was overwhelmed by the sheer number of signs and their different colors and shapes.
“When I was going outside, I was wondering, ‘What is this sign?’ or ‘What is that sign?’ ” she said. “I had a lot of questions with me, and I don’t have anyone to help me.”
But Beecher’s recent class on “Signs, Signals and Pavement Markings” was “very helpful,” she said. “All of those questions that I had in my head were solved. I was reading the chapter myself, but I couldn’t catch anything very well, but when he is explaining, it is very clear.”
Beecher said he, in turn, has learned from his students.
“They’re all incredibly courageous and hard workers,” he said. “My class is not the only class any of those adults are in — to just start this life and, as fast as you can, get caught up, communicate and get mobilized. It’s really been incredible to see it first-hand.”
Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 23
KASIM ALI: Professor of literature at the University of California, San Diego, reads selections from his recent publication “Northern Light: Power, Land, and the Memory of Water” (Milkweed Editions), and from his poetry collections. His books encompass poetry, novels, and translations.
Free. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, University of St. Thomas Anderson Student Center, 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul, presented in the school’s Diverse Voices Author Lecture Series. Parking ($1.50 an hour) at Anderson Parking Facility, Cretin and Grand Avenues.
LAUREL OSTERKAMP: Minnesotan signs copies of her novel “Favorite Daughters,” about three young women who met in college and go on to careers in politics, leading them a heartbeat away from the White House. Inspired by the friendship between presidents’ daughters Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton.
1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Barnes and Noble, 3216 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.
LITERATURE LOVERS’ NIGHT OUT: Final program in this season’s reading series spotlights authors Laurie Lico Albanese (“Hester”), Kristina McMorris (“The Ways We Hide” and “When We Had Wings”), Maren Ellingboe King (“Fresh Midwest Cookbook”) and Allen Eskens (“Forsaken Country.”) Presented by Valley Bookseller.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Zephyr Theatre, 601 N. Main St,, Stillwater. $15. Go to: valleybokseller.com.
KATRINA MONROE: Discusses her novel “They Drown Our Daughters.”
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.
CELESTE NG: Discusses her third novel, “Our Missing Hearts,” about the ways supposedly civilized communities can ignore the most searing injustice, in the Talking Volumes series.
7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $30. Go to: MPRNews.org.
BETTY BRANDT PASSICK: Minnesotan hosts a meet-and-greet so readers can learn more about her historical Gangster Series, which began with “Gangster in Our Midst: Bookkeeper, Lieutenant, and Sometimes Hitman for Al Capone,” winner of a Notable Indie Book Award, and her most recent, “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse: Murder on the Prairie,” about a pioneer physician with an attraction to murder investigations who settles in a small Midwestern town.
Free. 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Washington County Library Oakdale Branch, 1010 Heron Ave. N., Oakdale.
DANI SHAPIRO: Bestselling novelist and memoirist discusses “Signal Fires,” her first work of fiction in 15 years, which examines the ties that bind families together and secrets that can break them apart. Presented in the Talking Volumes series.
7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul. $30. Go to: MPRNews.org.
BOOK SALE: Books for all ages, as well as DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes available at Friends of the Wentworth Library’s book sale Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the library, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul. Cash/check; no credit cards.
Hours:10 a.m-5 p.m. Oct. 29, 1-5 p.m. Oct 30, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31, Nov. 1, Nov. 2, Nov. 3. (Donations of items for the sale accepted Oct. 23-27 during library business hours.)
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
Todd Boss, a former St. Paulite, and an award-winning producer, poet and innovator whose creative practice includes literature, film, lyrics, public art, theater and programmatic initiatives, has won a regional Emmy for best composition for composer Jake Runestad’s Earth Symphony, a 35-minute, complete symphony in five movements for chorus and orchestra that imagines Mother Earth’s original hope for humanity, her discovery of its ruination and her eventual recovery.
Boss grew up on a cattle farm in Wisconsin and attended St. Olaf College in Northfield and the University of Alaska-Anchorage. In 2018 he sold all his possessions and became a nomad, circling the globe in a series of 30 house-sits and short-term rentals. His most recent poetry, published earlier this year, is “Someday the Plan of a Town.”
A new, expanded edition of “How Dare We Write,” an anthology that expresses the concerns, struggles and successes of 24 writers of color, was published in August by LH Press. This second edition offers six new pieces, including Minnesotan Carolyn Holbrook’s advice on teaching creative writing in an alternative setting.
“CASTE: the Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson will be published Nov. 22 by Delacorte Press in a young adult adaptation that gives tweens and teens the opportunity to read the author’s exploration of race in an accessible format for their ages. In this adaptation, Wilkerson explores the unspoken hierarchies that divide us across lines of race and class.
Just arrived from Nodin Press and can’t wait to read — “The Way She Wants to Get There: Telling on Myself,” poet Mary Moore Easter’s memoir of her decade-long journey toward becoming the dancer/choreographer for whom the dance studio at Carleton College in Northfield would eventually be named.
Social issues bring wave of conservative candidates to MN school board races
Pandemic health precautions, falling test scores and discomfort over the way schools address sensitive topics like race, gender and American history have inspired a wave of Minnesota school board candidates who are running on conservative talking points.
From Hastings and Stillwater to Brainerd and Rochester, voters throughout the state are hearing an unusually sharp contrast in views on how public schools should be run.
On the left are candidates backed by local teachers unions, which generally support equity initiatives, insist on academic freedom for educators and care more about students’ mental health than their test scores.
On the right are contenders supported by emerging groups like the Minnesota Parents Alliance, which argues schools should focus on academics, leaving parents to instruct their own children on morality, gender, race and emotional management.
There are 20 school districts in the state where both the local teachers union and the Parents Alliance have made endorsements. Of the combined 112 endorsed candidates, only two are backed by both groups.
MORE ATTENTION ON SCHOOLS
Minnesota school board races usually are low-profile affairs. If a candidate raises and spends any money campaigning, it rarely adds up to $10,000. There might be a candidate forum or two, but endorsements are not the norm throughout the state.
That’s been changing, though, in the last couple of years as schools across the country have been under increasing scrutiny.
Local decisions to close schools during the coronavirus pandemic — and to require face masks once they reopened — brought a new kind of outraged parent to school board meetings.
Meanwhile, school districts have been taking a closer look at systemic inequities following the murder of George Floyd, changing their grading practices and curtailing the use of suspensions for students of color, which critics see as unfair or unwise — even racist.
U.S. schools also have been making accommodations for transgender students, letting them pick which sports teams they compete on, which bathrooms they use and which pronouns they prefer — in some cases without their parents’ permission. The sudden changes have confused and upset some parents who worry about their cisgender children’s safety or that schools are usurping their authority to teach what’s right and wrong.
All the while, prominent conservatives have been fanning the flames of discontent.
Activist Christopher Rufo turned “critical race theory” into a common curse word in the conservative media, making parents suspicious of school-based efforts to promote equity, teach social-emotional skills or explore politically fraught subjects.
Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former strategist, saw the potential for once-sleepy school board races to improve Republicans’ prospects on a larger scale.
“The path to save the nation is very simple — it’s going to go through the school boards,” he said on his podcast in May 2021, raising alarm over the way schools are teaching about race and American history.
A chorus of advocacy groups such as Moms for Liberty, No Left Turn and Parents Defending Education have added to the fray.
“It seems clear that they are all working in a very concerted way to undermine trust and confidence in public education in order to push a privatization of schools,” said Karin Chenoweth, a former education writer and student advocate who recently started a website, Democracy and Education, which offers resources for liberal school board candidates.
WHO IS PARENTS ALLIANCE?
In Minnesota last year, the Center of the American Experiment — a prominent think tank and member of the State Policy Network, which promotes conservative positions like an opposition to public-sector unions and support for voucher laws that help parents redirect tax dollars toward private school tuition — toured the state to fight against an “alarming” rewrite of the K-12 social studies standards for Minnesota schools.
“We filled rooms all across the state,” said the Center’s spokesman, Bill Walsh.
When the tour was over, the Center seized on the momentum by holding a candidate school where around 30 school board candidates heard about critical race theory, school funding and how to get elected.
When few of their candidates won last fall, the Center made plans for a spinoff nonprofit that would focus on school board elections.
Cristine Trooien, a Mound woman who helped run a school board campaign last year, would become the founder of the Minnesota Parents Alliance, with Center president John Hinderaker and chairman Ron Eibensteiner joining her on its three-person governing board.
The Parents Alliance website links to Center articles highlighting problems and controversial programs in Minnesota’s public schools. It also offers a variety of opt-out forms parents can use to excuse their children from surveys, sex education, immunizations and questions about their preferred pronouns, as well as lessons that address race, equity, sexuality, gender and LGBTQ topics, social justice, social-emotional learning, political commentary and history that uses “editorialized viewpoints.”
The organization doesn’t fund candidates but does offer an online voter guide with the names of 115 endorsed candidates from 52 districts.
Trooien said the endorsements are based on nothing more than the candidates’ responses to a brief questionnaire. The Parents Alliance supports candidates who will prioritize academic achievement, equality and parental rights, as well as transparency and accountability. Only one or two candidates filled out the survey and did not earn the group’s endorsement, she said.
WHAT CANDIDATES SAY
The voter guide includes brief statements from 104 of the 115 candidates. According to a Pioneer Press analysis of those statements:
- 60 candidates mentioned a desire for schools to focus on academic achievement or just “teach the basics.”
- 45 discussed wanting to take politics, bias or activism out of schools or to stop schools from indoctrinating children.
- 45 cited parent empowerment as a value.
- 17 were unhappy with the way schools are handling matters related to race, gender, equity or sexuality.
- Nine expressed opposition to mask mandates or other measures schools took to protect students and staff from the coronavirus.
Despite its close ties to the Center of the American Experiment, Trooien said it’s untrue that the Parents Alliance and its candidates are “anti-public schools.”
“I can tell you with full confidence that nobody would be working as hard as these parent challenger candidates if they didn’t believe in public schools and want to make them better,” she said.
“These aren’t the parents that want to get out of public schools, these aren’t the parents that want to de-fund them, these aren’t even the parents that are advocating for school choice. They need to keep sending their kids to public school because they don’t have any other options, and they want to improve the quality of public schools.”
TEACHERS MORE ACTIVE
The emergence of outspoken conservative candidates in the last two years has motivated local teachers unions.
“We’re seeing local unions (getting involved in campaigns) that have never really participated at any level in endorsements or even interviewed candidates, because the stakes are so high,” Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said.
In more conservative states, policymakers have removed books on sensitive topics from school libraries and tried to limit the way schools can teach about race.
In Becker, the school board considered — but ultimately tabled — a policy in August that would have prohibited “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” including white supremacy.
“If it can happen in other places, it can happen here,” Specht said. “And it’s happening here.”
A heated race in Hastings last year saw the outing of an incumbent board member’s transgender child. A cooperating slate of three conservative candidates went on to sweep the close election, defeating all three of the teachers union’s picks.
The incumbent board quickly adopted a policy seemingly intended to keep the newcomers in line. Then, four months after the winners took office, the board majority censured one of them, Mike Reis, for disclosing “confidential information” and for “excessively burden(ing) District administration with requests for information” that was unrelated to the board’s work.
Reis, who did not respond to an interview request, resigned in July, setting the stage for a three-person special election this fall.
HASTINGS SPECIAL ELECTION
Lori Best, president of the teachers union in Hastings, said her local hadn’t endorsed for about a decade until last year’s election.
“It just seemed as though it was much more divisive and we felt like we needed to take a stand for who we felt would be candidates who would listen and learn and ones that were going to partner with us … to serve all students,” she said.
The newly constituted school board has exhibited a lot of contention and mistrust, she said, challenging the administration on routine matters.
Some of the conversation around the special election has centered on the materials available in the high school library, including the graphic memoir “Gender Queer,” which has drawings of masturbation and oral sex.
Todd Kullmann, who helped get last year’s slate elected, is running as a candidate this year with support from the Parents Alliance.
“I see a lot of distraction,” he said. “I think our teachers need to be more focused on educating our students and not putting what we see in the news and in our progressive culture into the classroom — other than giving the opportunity for the students to be critical thinkers about it.”
As for the book, Kullmann said, “It needs to come off” the shelf, he said, calling images “vulgar and pornographic.”
Mark Zuzek, the teacher-endorsed candidate in Hastings, is a former teacher and superintendent.
“I’m concerned over — not just in Hastings but other places — when people run for school board because they want to turn the whole system upside down and change everything,” he said. “The reason to run for school board is because you care deeply about the children.”
Zuzek recalled discovering the women’s health book “Our Bodies, Ourselves” in the same high school library when he was a student. Like “Gender Queer,” it included graphic images for educational purposes, he said.
Zuzek thinks “Gender Queer” should continue to be available to Hastings high schoolers.
“My thought is that even though those sketches are in there, they are not harmful to the educational purposes of a person reading that would want to read that book,” he said. “The book is important for kids that we need to serve and we need to protect.”
OTHER CONTESTED RACES
There are similar showdowns taking place throughout the state this fall, some with the potential to dramatically change the direction of the school district.
In Brainerd, five Parents Alliance-endorsed candidates are running against five union-endorsed candidates. In Owatonna, Rochester, Eastern Carver County and Prior Lake-Eagan-Savage, each organization is backing four different contenders.
In Stillwater, five of seven seats are up for grabs. The teachers union has endorsed five candidates, the Parents Alliance three.
Stark differences were on display during a recent candidate forum where Parents Alliance candidates teamed up against the incumbents over sagging test scores and called for more parent control over what’s taught in schools.
“The concentration needs to be on academics and getting back to the basics, not on social issues,” Larry Becking said.
Beverly Petrie, one of three incumbents, assured viewers that “the sky is not falling” and said a “back-to-basics” approach is not the answer.
“Every student who comes into our school each day needs to be seen and appreciated for who they are,” she said. “If we don’t do this, it’s really going to be hard for them to focus on academics.”
ASK IRA: Is there a Dewayne Dedmon deficit for the Heat?
Q: Play Nikola Jovic over Dewayne Dedmon. Play Omer Yurtseven. What does Dedmon give you except moving screens? – Stephen.
A: No, it was not the best of opening weeks for Dewayne Dedmon, who largely has been a step off with his play and foul prone. But what he provides is man strength, something that Nikola Jovic, at 19, lacks, and something that Omer Yurtseven cannot provide at the moment due an ankle issue that has kept him off the practice court. But considering Erik Spoelstra’s bent for smaller ball, it will be interesting to see whether he continues to consistently utilize a backup center. In the end, the more Bam Adebayo stays out of foul trouble, the less you could see of Dewayne.
Q: The Heat are in a bad season starting situation due to continued poor roster management. That starting five has obvious holes and flaws. And add insult to injury with Victor Oladipo’s situation. This constant theme of over rewarding and overpaying players might create a classy and loyal organizational perception, but it simply puts undo, avoidable pressure to deliver results. The diamond-in-the rough strategy is all well and good for bench depth. But the overall formula has run its course. – Elan, Aventura.
A: And then there are nights such as Saturday, when Max Strus and Gabe Vincent play as difference makers. With players such as that, if they can help you to even one victory a week with their contributions, it makes the investment worthwhile. The greater question is what the Heat do when Strus and Vincent hit free agency in July.
Q: The NBA is clearly in the entertainment business. That said, will the Miami Heat basketball team have a compelling product to watch this season? – Stuart.
A: That largely will be up to Tyler Herro and the team’s 3-point success. Otherwise, you are correct that this is not exactly a roster of high-flyers and shot creators. Unless, of course, you revel in watching gritty defense.
Michelle Goldberg: Finally, a great movie about cancel culture
Midway through the enthralling new film “Tár,” the heroine, a brilliant and imperious classical music conductor named Lydia Tár, is talking about the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer with her elderly former mentor.
“Schopenhauer measured a man’s intelligence against his sensitivity to noise,” her mentor says.
“Didn’t he once also throw a woman down a flight of stairs?” asks Tár.
“Yes,” he responds. “It was unclear that this private and personal failing was at all relevant to his work.”
This question — how to weigh a genius’ private and personal failings against her work — is at the center of “Tár.” It’s a movie about a woman, played by Cate Blanchett, who has built herself in the image of the great, arrogant male cultural titans of the 20th century, only to be undone by the less indulgent mores of the 21st century. In other words, it’s a film about cancel culture, making it the rare piece of art that looks squarely at this social phenomenon that has roiled so many of America’s meaning-making institutions.
There’s something odd about this rarity, given how dramatically juicy struggles over sex, race and power can be. Sure, there are films like “She Said,” the Hollywood version of The New York Times investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s abuse, which recently debuted at the New York Film Festival and opens next month. But that movie, while a captivating procedural, is morally simple. What we’ve been lacking are narratives that draw human complexity out of our combustible political debates.
Perhaps that’s because it’s really hard to do well. Reports of absurdly overzealous sensitivity reads suggest that publishers and producers fear backlash. There have been a couple of comedies that have taken on the idea of cancellation, but they’ve stacked the deck by making the person who gets canceled either totally innocent, as in the 2021 TV series “The Chair,” or absurdly guilty, as in the satire “Not Okay.” Stand-up comedians, for whom attempted cancellation is monetizable, have been less cautious. But a dramatic work that asks you to empathize — if not sympathize — with a tragic figure who has done a lot of harm is more difficult to pull off. (Apparently there was a clunky attempt in “The Morning Show,” which I haven’t seen.)
“Tár” itself stacks the deck in one important way — by making its protagonist a woman. A swaggering, magnetic figure in bespoke suits who worships high culture and seems to delight in tweaking social justice assumptions, she’d be insufferable as a man. (She might be insufferable as anyone not played by the wildly charismatic Blanchett.)
Early on, a young conducting student tells her that “as a BIPOC pangender person,” they are not into Bach because of his misogyny. Tár, a self-described “U-Haul lesbian,” humiliates the student before making an impassioned case for artistic universalism. “You want to dance the masque, you must service the composer,” she says fiercely. “You’ve got to sublimate yourself, your ego. And yes, your identity.”
The New Yorker critic Richard Brody, who dissented from the largely rapturous reception “Tár” has received, mentioned this scene while arguing that the film is bitter and reactionary. I saw it differently. Though a misleadingly edited version of the exchange appears later in the film, it has little to do with Tár’s downfall; this is not a movie complaining that you can’t say anything anymore.
Rather — stop reading here if you’re avoiding spoilers — Tár is destroyed because of the lives and careers she has ruined. The film unfolds like a thriller, but what is pursuing the protagonist are her own sins.
These sins reveal themselves slowly and obliquely. We learn that a former protégée, Krista, with whom Tár had some sort of romantic relationship, killed herself, and see evidence, which Tár tries to hide, that Tár had blackballed her. Speaking to her current assistant — with whom there’s also a hint of sexual impropriety — Tár is coldly dismissive of Krista: “She wasn’t one of us.” Later, we see Tár trying to groom a young cellist; in the service of her attempted seduction, she denies another musician a solo that should have been hers.
Tár, then, isn’t a victim, except perhaps of the once-common assumption that profound talent licenses rapacious appetites. It’s true that the movie seems to ask if something is lost when a culture no longer makes room for its sacred monsters. The man who replaces Tár on the conductor’s podium is a mediocrity, and the final scene is an indelible image of artistic abasement. But while the film forces the viewer to identify with Tár, it doesn’t exonerate her. Her unraveling is gutting to witness, not because it’s undeserved but because she’s human.
In my experience, most people, especially those who are middle-aged and older, have complicated and contradictory feelings about the rapid changes in values, manners and allowances that fall under the rubric of cancel culture. They’re glad to see challenges to elite impunity, and uncomfortable about what can seem like mob justice. The notion of separating the art from the artist has gone out of fashion, but a progressive version of old-fashioned morality clauses isn’t a satisfying replacement.
“Tár” demonstrates that all this flux and uncertainty is very fertile territory for art. Hopefully its success — many are predicting it will win a best picture Oscar — will encourage others to take on similarly thorny and unsettled issues. Hysteria about cancel culture can encourage artistic timidity by overstating the cost of probing taboos. In truth, there’s a hunger out there for work that takes the strangeness of this time and turns it into something that transcends polemic.
