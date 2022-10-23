Finance
Lame Excuses For Not Doing SEO That You Shouldn’t Make
In today’s time, we live in the world where everything depends on the technology. However, there are so many people still afraid to be the part of this digitalization and they always try to stand away from it, which never let them, to be the part of the competition. Similarly, if you really want to get success in the market, so, you have to meet your steps with the digital world that demands an SEO-friendly website. So, instead of making excuses you should consult a reliable SEO Company around you and take benefits from their experience. Here are some silly excuses people actually make to avoid SEO that they should stop for now.
I Am Too Late To Be The Part Of The Strategy: Seriously, how can you even think like that. Haven’t you heard the idiom, it’s better to be late than never? If yes, so, you should stop making such silly excuse and take SEO Services from any of the reliable company.
I Am Out Of Budget: Most of the small organizations always tried to avoid SEO by making an excuse of a budget. However, they have to understand that if they need some benefit, so, they have to pay something for it. If you are looking for long-term benefits without investing a single penny, so, probably you are losing more than you even think. SEO is not an expense but an investment that gives you a long-lasting result for your business, so, you should never take it for granted.
I Don’t Know From Where To Begin: “If there is a will there’s a way”, for sure you heard this idiom million of time. And once you have decided to make some efforts for the growth of your business, so, you will definitely get the way to begin. After all, there are so many SEO Companies in all over the world, you can consult any of the reputed company, take their suggestions, tell your requirements and when you convinced, so, you can take their services.
I Won’t Be Able To Keep Up With All The Changes: No doubt, it’s true that keeping up with the latest trends of SEO is quite hard but not impossible anyways. If you want to come in the limelight so making excuses should not be on your list. You have to take every challenge and win that like a pro. SEO is not as harder as you think, so, relax and invest your time, money and efforts in this strategy to get better results for your business.
Work at Home Medical Billing
Do you currently have experience as a medical biller or are you currently working as a medical biller in an office setting? Ditch the 9 to 5 and start working from home. More and more people in the medical field are doing it every day. Not only that, thousands of companies are starting to save money by outsourcing all of their billing and dictation to independent businesses and contractors who work at home as medical billers and transcriptionists!
Take a look around the internet, and you will find many, many different medical companies that specialize in outsourcing medical billing or transcription work to workers at home. You can either work at home for a company (which will make you decent money and give you other benefits as well, just like a regular job does) or you can do your own work as an independent (also known as running your own business). If you are familiar with medical billing or transcription, running your own business is the way to go.
Think about it for a minute – You work out of your home. You have literally, no overhead. At most, you will need to buy a fax machine, a landline phone, and pay for your internet service. That’s it! Everything you make after you pay those tiny, tiny bills each month is pure profit. Plus, if you work for yourself, no one can tell you what to do or when to do it. Your earning potential is completely up to you!
Again, if you have a few years of experience and really understand everything about medical billing or transcription, I would strongly encourage you to start your own business. Both the medical billing and transcription field are projected to grow 26% by 2012. That’s a lot of jobs, as well as a lot of opportunity. You make the call.
Travelling Safely With Your Child
When you have children your priorities change and you suddenly have to be completely responsible for someone else’s life. A small child relies on you completely for its protection and welfare. A child’s safety is particularly important when travelling. It is the drivers’ responsibility to ensure that all passengers are properly strapped into the car, especially children until they can be taught to strap themselves in.
Every year around 30 children between the ages of 0 and 11 are killed in car accidents, 450 are seriously injured and another 8,000 are slightly injured, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). Many of these children could have been spared from injury if they had been properly restrained in the car they were travelling in. For example in a crash at 30 mph where a child is unrestrained they would be thrown forwards with a force of between 30 and 60 times their own body weight. There is no substitute for a proper child seat that is fitted according to the manufacturers’ guidelines. Holding a child without restraint is dangerous as it would be impossible to hold on tight enough to them in the event of an accident.
A car seat is the only really safe way to transport your child in the car. There are different seats you can buy according to the size and weight of the child. You must buy a seat that is appropriate and get advice on fitting it in your car. Not all car seats fit in all cars so you should check with the retailer before you buy, that your seat is suitable for your car.
To help you buy the right seat for your child we’ve put together a list of hints and tips to follow when buying your child’s car seat.
Tips for buying a car seat
oFirst of all you should make sure that every car seat you consider meets the United Nations standard Regulation 44.03 and carries the ‘E’ mark that verifies this.
oLook at the range of options available. Manufacturers have websites that list details of their car seats and also lots of information on safety and helpful user guides. Here is a list of some of the leading car seat manufacturers.
http://www.britax.co.uk/
http://www.mamasandpapasonline.com/
http://www.maxi-cosi.com/
o When you are buying a car seat for a newborn baby there are two options available to you. You can either buy a rearward facing seat which is suitable until your child weighs about 10/13kg. These are often supplied with buggies and can be lifted in and out of the car. You can also buy a two-way seat which faces inwards for about the first year and then outwards until the child is around 150cms tall. If you go for the rearward facing seat you will need to buy another seat for the child when it grows and possibly a booster seat in between for a child that weighs 15 – 25kgs
oNot all car seats fit all cars so find out which ones are suitable for your vehicle and then follow the instructions very carefully
oThe car seat should be light and comfortable to carry. This will make it easier for you to take your baby in and out of the car
oIt seat should be well padded for the child’s comfort and have good head support as a small baby cannot support its own head
oYou should never put a rearward facing car seat on a seat where there is an active airbag because if the airbag inflates in an accident it could kill your baby. Many cars allow you to disable the passenger airbag
oNever buy a second hand car seat as like motorcycle helmets you cannot see all damage that may have been sustained in a previous accident
oMake sure the seat doesn’t wobble about at all and feels very secure, you could check this every time you put the baby into the seat
oCheck the seat for wear and tear and for any harnesses that may be twisted
oIf you are a member of the AA or the RAC then you can speak to one of their technical advisors and find out exactly how to fit your car seat. Call 0990 500600 for the AA and 0990 313131 for the RAC
All new car seats will have to meet the International Standards Organisation FIX (ISOFIX). This is a new standard for fitting car seats and lots of new cars will have to have ISOFIX fitting points which will enable the seat to be literally plugged into ISOFIX points in the car. This will make fitting car seats much safer and much more straightforward. Studies have shown that many car seats are not fitted properly so this will mean that children will be much safer in the future.
Car accidents happen all the time so it is better to be safe than sorry. Make sure that your child’s seat is fitted correctly and that your child still fits the seat, this will help prevent injury in the event of a road traffic accident. If you are involved in a car accident that was not your fault and you or your child are injured then you may be able to make a personal injury claim.
Promote Yourself In A Marketing Career
Marketing professionals work in large corporations and small companies and advertising and public relation agencies, government and consulting.
What They Do:
Over the years, global competition has become strong. To compete in a global market, companies invest in their marketing campaigns to ensure that they continue to attract customers. It is the job of the marketing manager to detail the strategy for their companies marketing plan. Team members such as market research managers and product development specialists support the marketing manager. These team members help to calculate the approximate demand for products and services, and the marketing manager develops a strategy to get their share of the market. Marketing managers also observe trends to come up with new products and services.
Training:
Those who wish to pursue a career in marketing will need to have at least a bachelor’s degree. Many large firms will even require that employees have a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing. Your coursework for a marketing degree should cover subjects such as business law, economics, finance, mathematics, and statistics. Classes in marketing methods, advertising, research and strategy will also be touched upon. Other areas of study may include consumer behavior, multinational marketing, sales research, distribution and logistics.
Outlook:
Marketing and promotions jobs are very popular which will lead to stiff competition in the marketplace. Only the most highly educated and qualified marketing graduates with experience will get the most sought after positions. Those seeking to enter this field will need to be very creative and be able to effectively communicate with members of their team. Those who hold a master’s degree or MBA will be in even higher demand. In addition, marketing professionals will need to have excellent computer skills to keep up with sales activities on the Internet. The median expected salary for a typical Marketing Manager in the United States is $79,297.
Business Telephone Systems – Upgrade Your Small Business Telephones
There are a lot of business telephone systems to choose from today, and the decision as to which one is the right one for your business can be quite difficult. One of the worst things that can happen in any business environment is that your phone system can’t handle the volume of incoming calls, or customers can’t get through to the right person or have to wait on hold for long periods of time. Whether your business has been around for years or you are just starting out, telephones can be the right choice to make sure that your customers’ calls are handled in an efficient and timely manner.
Particular types of telephones are a great fit for business telephone systems for a lot of reasons. For example, if your business relies heavily on functions in addition to the phone, such as e-mail and Instant Messaging, the right phone can make all the difference. And its backlit display and numerous LED lights and buttons make it easy to see, so it is easy to use. Of course, a telephone isn’t of much use if either party can’t hear the conversation. The 9620 IP features high fidelity audio. A phone system should also be attractive. The 9620 IP will enhance the appearance of your office, no matter if it is a bank or a call center environment.
Business telephone systems need to do more than just facilitate one-on-one communication. In today’s world, important meetings are often conducted by conference call. Since certain telephones offer superior audio quality, all parties involved will be able to hear clearly, no matter how far away they may be. This can lead to more productive calls since there is less need to repeat what was said, so your employees can get back to work more quickly, which helps make them more productive.
Some other features of the 9620 IP include easy access to buttons like Conference, Hold, and Transfer, as well as Communication Manager features. This means that no matter the level of experience a user has when it comes to business telephone systems, they can learn to operate it easily and with confidence. It also allows for the addition of modules and adapters, so as your business grows, your phone system can easily grow with it. With the right telephone, you can communicate with your valued customers, which helps keep them happy.
How Would You Thank A Donor Who Gave You $1 Million?
A few weeks ago I was on a telephone call with my team and a strategic partner, and we were talking about the changes that are happening (and need to occur) in philanthropy. I brought up a story that happened to a friend of mine, “Jaxson,” and I would like to share it with you here today because it reminds me that we still have a long way to go as a sector.
A $1 Million Gift
Years ago a friend of mine decided to give a substantial gift to charity. Jaxson was moved by this particular organization, which I will not name here because I don’t want to embarrass anyone. (That’s not the point of my article).
Jaxson decided to give a gift of $1 million to a nonprofit that had captured him emotionally, and it didn’t take too long for him to rationalize the gift. In his heart, he thought it was the right thing to do to help people in need.
The way Jaxson explained it to me, he wrote out the check and thinking about the lives that were going to be helped. He had random thoughts about the people he saw in his mind’s eye. One million dollars is a lot of money to give to charity by anyone’s standards.
Jaxson mailed the check in a package with a tracking number to the executive director of the organization.
What Did I Expect?
Want to know what Jaxson thought he would get when the executive director of the nonprofit opened the envelope and took out the check for $1 million?
He expected a phone call. That was the first thing he expected.
Jaxson was enthused about this organization, and he wanted to get involved, and in keeping with his typical style, he wanted to do it in a big way. The group had captured his imagination, and he wanted to make a difference and hear about how the money was going to be used. Yes, he expected a phone call and a conversation.
The Acknowledgement I Received
The days passed, and Jaxson noticed the withdrawal of money from his account, and he continued to wait.
There was no call.
Instead, about a week after the withdrawal from the account, Jaxson received a letter in the mail. It was a form letter. It was a perfunctory letter that was laser printed, and the signature was not an original and just placed on the acknowledgment by a machine.
Jaxson was deflated and, yes, he was a little angry. To let off some steam, he walked to his assistant’s office and told her the experience he was having, and then he reiterated that in his business, no letter was to go out without blue ink to any customer. He explained as a major donor to other causes that donations, which make a substantial impact on programs, required a telephone call.
If you receive a major gift from someone, you’ve got to pick up the damn phone and thank the person. It’s the least that could be done for a significant donation.
Jaxson wasn’t expecting people to bow down to him at the charity where he donated. However, what he wanted was to be properly acknowledged with a phone call, or even a personalized letter that told him specifically what the $1 million gift was going to do. He wanted to see the vision of the possibilities that were now going to happen with the funds I had donated.
Perhaps he was expecting too much.
What Would You Have Done If You Received $1 Million?
My question to you is this: what would you do if you received one million dollars or even one-hundred thousand dollars? Would you pick up the phone? Would you write a personalized letter informing the donor the impact the gift would make in the lives of people in need? Would you invite the donor in to see the programs first-hand?
Eventually, after word got to the executive director that Jaxson was not happy with how his gift was acknowledged, he received the long-awaited call from the executive director, and he insisted Jaxson accept a plaque. Jaxson wasn’t expecting a plate or to be placed on some pedestal. The executive director missed the point. Jaxson wanted a personal acknowledgment that recognized the impact he was going to make through the nonprofit and its programs. More importantly, he wanted to hear what was going to happen in the lives of others that would be for their betterment. He wanted to see the reality of making a difference in the world.
What would you have done if you were the chief fundraiser or the executive director who received a substantial gift?
Want to hear one last thing that could have been possible, but it never came to pass? Had the executive director understood how to personalize and reach out correctly to a major donor, there would have been another million dollars or two that Jaxson could have given. But, he never gave to this organization again.
The moral of the story is this: donors don’t have to give to your nonprofit. They choose to give to your organization out of the goodness of their heart because they want to make a difference or leave a lasting legacy. Your nonprofit serves as the bridge between a donor’s ability and interest to give and the impact his or her resources will have on your mission.
Suicide, Depression and Magnesium Deficiency
Most approaches to the problem of “Suicidal Thoughts” center around counseling, followed by drug treatment. I do not believe that either path would have much significant effect in the outcome. The counseling approach will no doubt work in some instances, but the actual reality in a large number of cases is this approach does not work. People who consider suicide do so because they wish to escape from the way they feel or the pain they are feeling. Reassuring words are not suddenly going to make everything right, they need help, tangible help, not words that help the speaker far more than the person with the problem.
This comforting talk will only delay the inevitable, it will not deter the person who is determined to follow the path to self destruction. There has to be a better way, and I believe that there is a better way. It is not through counseling and certainly not through the poisons that will be prescribed by the medical profession. Drugs such as “Prozac” do have some potentially nasty side effects. Listen to this line from the manufacturer of Prozac, then decide if you would agree to your depressed child being prescribed this poison: “Side effects of Prozac are minor and either does not require medical attention or can be treated easily. However, if you develop any serious problems, such as suicidal thoughts or behavior, hallucinations, or panic attacks, notify your healthcare provider immediately”. Another one: “Antidepressent medicines may increase suicidal thoughts or actions in some children, teenagers and young adults in the first few months of treatment”, the first few months? That is when they need the most help!, not some antagonist drug that may well push them over the line.
Even before Prozac was first approved in the USA in December 1987, there were more than 15 suicides linked to it. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew this but failed to do anything about it.
What nonsense is this?, you go to a so called “health care professional” to get help for your child with a mental disorder and this “professional” prescribes this poison. The medicine which is supposed to help, is only going to aggravate the problem further, much better off doing nothing. I also bet this doctor fails to warn you of these likely unwanted possible side-effects of his poison, that is of course if he knows anything about them, which I doubt. Your family doctor is notorious for not keeping up with the latest medical developments.
Now have a read of this nonsense: Primary care doctors (your family doctor) played a major role in turning antidepressants like Prozac into top sellers. In fact, they treated more patients with mental problems than the Psychiatrists. They have taken it onto themselves to prescribe dangerous drugs for conditions, they know little about.
Welcome in Magnesium (mg). It seems most of our highly educated medical professionals do not have much knowledge about this one, probably because it makes no money for the “Drug Cartels” who support them.
In 1934, the Bulletin of the Academy of Medicine in France stated “The use of magnesium permits one to support adversity with more serenity,”
Now, magnesium deficiency is a leading cause of depression. Major depression is a mental disorder distinguished by: despondency, pessimism, sadness, inadequacy (low self worth), guilt, shame, anger, emptiness and lack of interest in life in general.
Small Problems Become Large Problems
Experimental studies show that when one is low on magnesium, small problems become large, overpowering. People deprived of magnesium suffer from super excitability, they become hysterical at the sound of small noises or even at the sight of shadows.
It is hard to believe that a lack in our diets of the mineral magnesium could be linked to the increasing suicide rates, but the evidence is there.
Magnesium Deficiency symptoms: Magnesium deficiency causes increased levels of adrenaline, which can lead to a feeling of anxiety. Magnesium abnormalities can cause mental illness. The authors of a study in England believe that the patients who seemed most disturbed may have some abnormality of magnesium metabolism.
Some Common Magnesium Deficiency Symptoms:
* Hypertension
* Cardiovascular disease
* Some forms of cancer
* Compromised immune system
(with secondary problems as a result)
* Erectile dysfunction
* Diabetes
* Vitamin K deficiency
* Migraine
* ADHD
* Depression
* Asthma
* Insomnia
* Osteoporosis (brittle bones)
* Certain form of allergy
* Increased sensitivity to stress
* Involuntary muscle twitches
Some reasons for Magnesium deficiency:
1 – Lack of magnesium in the diet
2 – Strenuous exercise without replenishing the minerals
3 – Poor absorption: Low hydrochloric acid in the stomach
4 – Stress depletes the body of minerals and especially magnesium.
5 – Refined carbohydrates, alcohol and coffee deplete magnesium.
You can help by simply rebuilding the levels of a mineral that has long been leached from all our bodies by our bad western diet – MAGNESIUM.
Every food that was originally rich in magnesium has been bleached, leached and purified to such an extent that there is none on the original minerals such as magnesium left.
So, what can we gather from all this? There is some cause that our supposedly clever medical gurus are missing and that something could very well be magnesium. So what do you do?
Magnesium and Depression/suicide:
It has been stated that: a deficiency, even when mild, increases susceptibility to various types of neurological and psychological stressors in healthy human subjects. Reverse this deficiency and you neutralize this stress sensitivity, the bottom line? Magnesium reduces stress and stress may very well be the root cause of the suicide problem. Feelings of distress can be reduced with mg, reduce the distress felt and the perception of that person will also alter, they may no longer contemplate suicide as the only solution. For your own benefit, and that of your loved ones, you must become aware of magnesium.
