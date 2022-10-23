Milestones and Metrics

“Rice and The Use of Rice Cookers” is a subject that perhaps needs a little explanation. For instance, what is a rice cooker and why should we even use one? What’s the difference between using this appliance or using the stove top? Let’s find out why!

You can go back in history as far as 2500 B.C. and you’ll find that rice has fed more people over a longer period of time than any of the other crops.

It had its origin in China and the surrounding areas and the continued farming of this much enjoyed food source spread throughout Sri Lanka and India. It was then passed on to Greece and the different areas of the Mediterranean.

From Europe it spread to the New World. From Portugal to Brazil and from Spain to both Central and South America.

This product is extremely versatile and can grow in the severe desert conditions such as those of Saudi Arabia or in the flooded rice plains of Southeast Asia.

Being a member of the Poaceae family, rice is not only one of the three leading crops in the entire world, but has a multitude of uses.

It can be used in snacks, main courses, alcoholic beverages, desserts and as a special food for religious ceremonies.

Rice is a wonderful nutritional source, because it’s abundant in carbohydrates and low in nitrogenous matter and fat.

Millions worldwide use this product as 3/4 of their total diet.

Although rice is prepared in many ways, but to prepare “perfect rice” requires a different approach and skill level.

Perfect rice must be tender but certainly not mushy. The grains of the rice must be separated rather than being all stuck together.

This is why, more times than not, people become discouraged when trying to prepare it at home regardless of whether they do it on the stove top or oven.

So, many people decide to invest in a “rice cooker” to eliminate their difficulties and enjoy a perfect plate of rice.

Now, maybe you’re asking yourself, what is a rice cooker and what are the benefits of using one?

A rice cooker is an appliance with its main function to simply cook rice. This appliance makes it very easy to get the proper amount of rice to water ratio and ensure a successful meal each and every time.

The appliance sort of looks like a crock pot, but its specific purpose is steaming rice and sometimes even fresh vegetables.

A rice cooker will prepare each and every grain to absolute perfection, without it being too firm or too soft and without it ever sticking.

A cooker is very convenient, as you can turn it on when leaving your home and have your rice ready to eat when you return later. And, because it has a built in timer, you won’t need to worry about running back home to shut it off so it won’t boil over.

If you’ve been accustomed to one of those “boil-in-a-bag” or some other form of “easy-to-make-rice,” there is a big cost savings to buying rice in bulk.

Another advantage is this… if you plan on cooking a large meal with multiple dishes, the cooker will certainly free up the space on your stove top to cook the additional items.

Another feature included on some of the better quality rice cookers is the “warmer” setting. This allows the appliance to keep the rice warm long after it has finished cooking.

Some rice cookers can even steam veggies, although they may need a special insert to keep the vegetables elevated above the heating surface.

Some, also have separate functions for cooking brown rice, white rice, jasmine rice, sushi rice and other varieties perfectly.

Since these cookers come in a variety of sizes, ranging from very small to very large, you can prepare the exact amount you’ll need to satisfy your family without having a lot left over.

You’ll even be able to reheat rice in this appliance by simply placing your cold rice in the cooker, adding a small amount of water and cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.

Love “rice pudding?” It’s easy to make delicious treat by placing the cooked rice, nutmeg, cinnamon, honey and raisins in the cooker. Add enough milk to create a “pudding-like” consistency and cook it until it is bubbly and has thickened.

Try making homemade bread for your loved ones, you’ll be a huge hit! If you and your family enjoy a good pasta dinner, prepare your pasta and sauce at the same time in a one-dish method.

Just take advantage of this fantastic product and start experimenting with different types of sauces. Be creative and discover what you can do. You’ll be surprised at the delicious meals you can come up with. Why just settle for cooking rice when this appliance can do so much more?