Opposing Arguments to the Use of CCTV Security Camera Surveillance
As the use of CCTV cameras increases across the United States and globe, so does the debate over their numbers and motives. There are many arguments for video surveillance, including peace of mind, loss prevention, crime deterrence and crime solving, but what about the other side of the story? Thousands of individuals and groups oppose video surveillance, and many of them have extremely valid points. What are the consequences of allowing “Big Brother” access to our entire public life? Will that eventually lead to the invasion of our private going-ons? When does it begin to be too much? The ACLU has an entire Web site, You Are Being Watched, devoted to the “high costs of camera surveillance systems, both in terms of money and civil liberties,” and that is just one example of a group that is taking action.
So, what are some of the main arguments against the use of CCTV surveillance systems? Lets see…
Invasion of Privacy – This is the most common argument against surveillance systems. No one likes the idea of being watched, but yet we are starting to see security cameras on many more street corners and light poles. Cities normally justify these additions by saying they are monitoring and preventing crime, which is valid, but many people, both innocent and not, would rather the cameras not be there. While video surveillance is more commonly accepted in public areas, this sentiment comes into play more so with the use of covert and hidden cameras in private areas. Laws enforce restrictions in this arena, for now, but the main concern is the future of citizen privacy.
Mistrust – The use of security cameras in your home or business can make its occupants feel mistrusted. If your family members or employees are under constant surveillance, there is likely to be hostility and animosity in the air. Feeling like every move you make is monitored and recorded is not only creepy, but downright scary. Even the most trusted employees can become paranoid and nervous when a camera is pointing at their cubicle all day. No more dozing off, checking facebook, text messaging or doodling, you are being watched!
Not Proven Effective – Studies done in California and London have found that security cameras had little to no effect on reducing the crime rate. With an increase in the sheer number of cameras in many large cities, many replacing human security guards, this is a strong argument that will be the main target of many opposing groups. I think we can all agree that there is no replacement for a thinking, acting, problem solving human police officer or security guard, and if we begin to rely on cameras as pure deterrents, how do we plan on stopping crimes as they are happening?
Misuse and Abuse – The footage captured by CCTV cameras becomes susceptible to abuse and misuse by those who have access to it. For instance, the footage can be used to discriminate against people and for voyeurism. In the age of the Internet, this is another huge deal, as can be seen by all of the “hilarious” YouTube videos out there. I doubt the subjects would find most of them as funny. This obviously ties into the invasion of privacy issue, and is one of the primary concerns of activists. All it takes is one “funny guy” security guard to post footage or still images of an individual doing something embarrassing or that they shouldn’t be and reputations are ruined, privacy is obliterated and those that oppose CCTV will have more ammo.
All of these reasons are valid arguments against CCTV surveillance. There are many cities and countries that have massive surveillance systems, and we will likely see a large increase in public monitoring in the near future, so the more the public knows about the industry and their rights, etc, the more everyone can prepare for when it happens in your little corner of the globe.
Do you have any additional arguments against the use of security camera systems? What are your thoughts? Will you fight them or open your “public” life up willingly to being observed? Feel free to leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions.
Workers Compensation Benefits – What You Must Know
The principal benefit of workers compensation are payments for lost wages, medical care, physical rehabilitation, and, regrettably, in some instances, death benefits.
Lost wages are paid when you experience either temporary disability or permanent disability. In the even that you are permanently disabled, a workers comp benefits claim can give you a lump sum payment based on your expected life expectancy and current wages.
Most states, such as Florida, include provisions in the workmans compensation laws that allow injured employees to enter rehab programs. This benefits both employees and employers because those workers are able to re-enter the workforce soon after their rehab treatment, or even during.
For nearly every case, it is the workers compensation insurance carrier that will decide whether or not workers comp benefits will be paid to the employee. They will also approve any rehabilitation or lump sum payments.
Should the insurance carrier not approve the workmans compensation claim, the employee or flier has the right to appeal the decision before a workers compensation board or industrial commission.
You must file a workers compensation claim within one year from the time of the injury. The claim can be filed by either the employee or his or her family. The longer you wait to file a workers compensation claim, the more likely you will be suspected of fraud.
So it is important to file for workers compensation as soon as you can.
You must notify your employer or company of your injury within 30 days of the accident or becoming injured at work. This time period varies from state to state; however, most require a filing within 30 days. Should you fail to notify your employer then you may end up forfeiting your benefits and any claim to them. Keep in mind that notifying your employer is not the same as making an actual benefits claim, both are separate actions.
To give notification to an employer of a workers compensation injury, you need to let someone in a managerial position aware of the incident that caused your injury. You cannot just tell a co-worker. There may be some instances where you cannot tell your employer because you are in the hospital, so under that circumstance you may be excused should you miss the deadline, but it is not a guarantee.
Once you employer becomes aware of your injury, they can submit a report to the state worker’s compensation board (or industrial commission). The employer can also notify the worker’s comp insurance carrier. Only then will the insurance company start to pay your medical bills, and a portion of your weekly wages (up to 66%).
If the insurance carrier rejects your claim, then you will have to appeal to the state’s workers comp board or industrial commission. This may lead to even more appeal and arbitration if you request is again rejected. In such extreme cases, you should probably seek the help of a workers compensation attorney who can assist you in getting what you are owed.
Insuring Third Party Cars
In my point of view, one should not drive without car insurance My own car is very precious to me because I spent a large chunk of my income when trying to buy it. So I had decided at that very time to get the very best in insurance for my car. One never knows when you precious car might be involved in an accident and the vehicle may have to be repaired.
However, despite my interest in cars, I used to think that motor insurance was confined to merely the vehicles that we ourselves drove. However, in these these days, when even household pets are not safe from the clutches of insurance, why should other people’s cars be overlooked either?
I discovered a lot about comprehensive car insurance a few days ago when I was surfing the World Wide Web looking for some good car insurance quotes. Now, who would think that comprehensive car insurance covered the cars that dashed into ours as well? Apparently, it does. Therefore, if tomorrow, some crazy driver rams his headlights into your taillights; your insurance can provide for the damage done to the offending car as well.
Now isn’t that a little hard to gulp down? After all, if it is the other guy’s fault, why should my insurance company provide the finances for the damage to his vehicle? But that is the way some comprehensive car insurance packages work. Imagine, if you are a driver with little experience, and you accidentally ram in to the car ahead of you, and that car has this kind of insurance, you will escape from the accident with no hole in your pocket.
Personally, I am not sure that I would like to support the damage done to another’s vehicle by his own rash or careless driving. However, if I am the rash or careless driver, it would be a big burden off my chest when I am in for major repair work, and my insurance company steps in to cover it.
The thought is an interesting one. It is not something that would really have occurred to me. Perhaps that is because I am loath to pay for somebody else’s recklessness. But then insurance companies want to increase their business. The only way to get increasingly growing numbers of customers is to come up with such gimmicky methods that will get people thinking and talking.
If you are looking for some comprehensive car insurance for your car, just check out the various offers on the cyber world. If the idea of paying for third party cars does not seem too exciting to you, consider looking at some more mundane deals for car insurance.
Free Online Car Insurance Quote – Instructions For Savings – 1
If by any means you are among the huge amount of people struggling under high auto insurance rates, then get these instructions to help you save. It is not just enough to get free online car insurance quote. It should be a combination of a number of things.
The first thing of course is to get and compare free online car insurance rates. This should be the starting point. Compare as many quotes as you can.
After getting and buying a policy, you need now to look for ways to save in the policy.
Look at your deductible. The lower your deductible the higher your premium would be. If you do not know what your deductible is, it is the amount you have to pay towards a claim before your insurance company makes good on their part. Raising your deductible significantly reduces your rate. If for example you raise your deductible from $200 to $1000, you would make up to %50 in savings.
You would get discounts for getting multiple policies from an insurer. You need to look into this to see how much savings you can make if you get your home, health life and other insurance policies from them.
Make sure your car has safety features like automatic seat belts, air bags, ABS etc and you would get some discount for this.
All these are ways to save on your auto insurance. If you get free online car insurance quote and do a thorough comparison, then you would be able to add all the little savings you would make here and there as shown above to result in very huge savings.
Do not fail to compare quick auto insurance quotes. Remember the more quick auto insurance quotes you compare the more savings you can make.
Compare Los Angeles Car Insurance
The insurance industry in Los Angeles is extremely competitive, with an increasing number of insurance companies entering the market. A number of laws strictly regulate the insurance industry in Los Angeles. It is mandatory for all the car owners to get their cars insured, regardless of the model of the car and how old it is. It is in the best interest of the car owners to have car insurance, as it offers financial relief in case of sudden accidents and mishaps. Everybody wants to have car insurance that offers maximum coverage at unbeatable prices. A good research is probably the only way in which, car owners can find a good insurance company that offers, car insurance at reasonable prices. Car owners can opt for an insurance company, only after comparing quotes offered by different Los Angeles insurance companies.
Car insurance prices are fluctuating and change from time to time. Car owners can look around for better policies at reasonable prices, before renewing their policy. Many people continue to use the services of the same insurance company for years, without trying to find out if they can get a better deal elsewhere.
Many car owners seek assistance from an insurance agent who can guide them. The make, model, and the condition of the car are some of the deciding factors, a person must consider while selecting, an appropriate car insurance. Car owners must first decide how much coverage they wish to have, before looking out for an insurance company.
There are several auto insurance websites on the Internet that provide, rates of various reputed insurance companies. Car owners can easily compare the rates of all the insurance companies before making their choice. They can specify their individual requirements on these websites, to obtain rates of only those companies that best suit their needs. They offer online car insurance policies and the latest insurance information to help car owners to make the right choice.
Car owners must verify that the insurance company has a valid license, issued by the state. Generally, car owners who have good driving records can get car insurance at a lower price.
Married to an Alcoholic: 7 Steps to Helping Them Get Sober
Are you married to an alcoholic? Is your husband/wife a different person when they drink? Are you tired of the Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde Behavior? Are you at your wits end and just can’t take it anymore? What can you do?
1. Stop trying to get your husband/wife to stop drinking.
No matter how much you nag and complain at them to stop drinking, it is not going to do a bit of good. What will is taking care of you. I know, it sounds backwards, but when you’re emotionally stressed out, it will be more difficult to help your loved one. You have no verbal power over the alcoholic. What you do have control over is your actions. What you do and say to the alcoholic will have a direct effect on whether or not they will continue drinking or not.
2. Detach with love.
Be loving and supportive of the person you married, not the alcoholic. Don’t take any of the emotional garbage they dish out while drinking. Have you noticed how when your spouse drinks they start to berate you and want to start arguments? Don’t argue or fight back. Let them know you will not argue with them while they are drinking, period.
Above all, never allow the alcoholic to trespass against your spirit when they are playing one of their mind games. Walk away and close the door behind you. Go visit a friend, take a walk around the block, or put some ear plugs in your ears. Your mental health is what helps the alcoholic the most. This is what detaching with love is all about. Detaching yourself from the disease is what helps the alcoholic see that he needs help.
3. Set boundaries
Did you know that the person who takes the verbal abuse of an alcoholic is sometimes just as mentally and emotionally sick as the alcoholic? This is why it is absolutely necessary, especially for spouses of alcoholics, to set boundaries for themselves while the alcoholic is drinking.
Don’t allow their roller coaster emotions to affect you. At least do not let them see that they are affecting you. The alcoholic wants to get a reaction out of you, don’t give them that satisfaction. When they are drinking, treat them like a stranger. Remember, you love the person you married, but you do not love the disease. Don’t be nice to the disease but love the person. Do you understand?
4. Do not enable the alcoholic
Don’t help the alcoholic by enabling their addictive behavior. Don’t help them to bed. Don’t let them drive while drinking. Do not let them argue, fuss or fight with you while they are drinking. Do not talk to them, leave the house or room and shut and lock the door behind you. Do not buy them alcohol, even if they beg you to. Don’t let them drive! Don’t treat them any differently because they have a drinking problem. Don’t give them any special attention while they are drinking.
5. Be supportive when they are sober
When the alcoholic in your life is sober, give them extra special attention. Tell them how much you love them, but not the disease. Talk to them about your new boundaries when they are sober. Write them on the refrigerator so they can’t say they forgot. Basically let them know all the bad and awful things they do to you and the rest of the family while they are drinking. They need to know.
6. Go to Alan-on
This is very important when you are living with an alcoholic. This is how you heal yourself from the abuses of the alcoholic. This is where you will meet friends who are going through the same things as you. You are not alone.
7. Pray everyday
Never relent in your silent appeals to God for your spouse’s sobriety. I cannot say enough how important it is to keep a well balanced mind, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually when living with an alcoholic. They can literally tear you apart. I encourage you to seek God for your comfort and encouragement during this difficult time in your life. God answers our incessant appeals for healing. He feels our suffering and pain. Please do not give up hope.
Illinois Personal Injury Attorneys
Any injury caused to a person due to, negligence on someone else?s part is known as a personal injury. Personal injuries may happen to an individual because of auto accidents, defamation of character, product defects or medical malpractice. They may cause physical or psychological injury to the victim. Personal injury law covers a broad range of issues.
In lawful terms, personal injury law is also known as ?tort? law. Personal injury or tort law is the body of law that permits the injured party to be compensated for injuries because of another person?s or business? negligence, recklessness or deliberate misconduct.
Illinois has its fair share of proficient personal injury attorneys who specialize in personal injury cases. They ensure that the victims are properly compensated. Personal injury attorneys have detailed understanding of the court system and know how to deal successfully with insurance companies.
Well-known personal injury law firms in Illinois have many attorneys that have represented or were associated, with important insurance companies. They are familiar with all the laws that govern personal injury litigations.
Personal injury attorneys generally work on a contingency basis, and only charge for those cases that are successful in receiving compensation. Attorneys have a team of investigators that competently investigate the practical aspects of a case and help establish the facts in court.
Attorneys have a tendency to be objective about a case, and know when a dispute can best be resolved through negotiation, saving the victim time, money and emotional energy. Dealing with personal injuries can be overwhelming. One approach to lessen some of the pressure, and ensure favorable long-term benefits, is to pick a personal injury attorney who is qualified, skilled and responsive to clients’ needs.
