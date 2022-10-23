Pay Per Click Success Secrets – 8 Success Tips to Increase Conversion Rate in PPC Online Advertising

Pin 0 Shares

There are many criteria factors for increasing the conversion rate in PPC online advertising. You can search and find a lot of information on the internet about how to increase the conversion rate in PPC. However, you will discover and learn basic success tips to boost skyrocket your conversion rate and win the PPC online advertising game in this article. Those tips are perfectly suitable for entrepreneurs, or even affiliate marketing entrepreneurs, who are using PPC online advertising to drive quality traffic to their website. With those tips, the opportunities to convert visitors to buyers are opened and increased.

1. Establish Trust with Your Visitors. To convenience the visitors to make a purchase, the trustworthy become a major role in this situation. You have to establish trust, reliable and creditability to your visitors on the website. Basically, you can start being personalised with your visitors on the website. Being personalised has proven that it is one of the most effective ways to gain trust from other people.

2. Solve the Visitors Problem. It is obvious that people are looking for the solution toward to their problem on the internet. To convert those people, you have to address the solutions, answers and how-to approaches for them to ensure that they will be beneficial with those solutions on your website. It is easier for you to convert visitors to customers if you can serve the solution to them or deliver the solution for what they are looking.

3. Make Solid Recommendation. For internet entrepreneurs, particularly the affiliate marketing entrepreneurs, providing the solid recommendation to the visitors is a great way to convert them to buyers. With the solid recommendation, you have to provide the reasons, strong recommendation, unbiased reviews and straight forward comparison. Many researches reveal that solid recommendation is the powerful way to convenience visitors to make their purchase on website. Nowadays, buyers are looking for the reviews, comparisons and information before they make any purchases on the internet.

4. Identify the Landing Page Goals. With the clear picture of landing page goals, it is easier for you to drive visitors and convert them to buyers. You have to identify the landing page goals such as sales activity, subscribe and download zone. Also, with those goals, you can write the powerful and precise advertisements toward to the landing page. The rule of thumb is that you should have only one objective per one landing page. It means your landing page should have one goal at a time.

5. Lead Visitors to the Right Landing Page. There is no doubt that you have to drive visitors to the right landing page, based on given focus keywords. For example, if you use the keywords for review products, it is an absolutely great idea to drive visitors to the review page, rather than sale page. With the wrong landing page, you are losing your visitors and money for driving them.

6. Insert Your Keywords in the Landing Page. Obviously, you drive visitors from PPC search engines, based on given keywords. Then, you must insert your keywords in the landing page such as title, META tags, headline, content or footer. It has proven that visitors are initially always looking for their search keywords in the landing page. You have to grab those visitors with attractive keywords phrase or sentences embedded with your keywords. Many studies reveal that you have around 15-20 seconds to load the landing page and grab the visitors’ attention. With this result, it is an absolutely great idea to insert your keywords to your title, headline and content.

7. Optimize the Landing Page. There are many resources to optimize your landing page on the internet. Basically, the highest recommendations are to: (1) simplify the site navigation in the landing page (2) create professional and quality web page (3) optimize the landing page with keyword-rich on the web site and (4) optimize the performance of web page such as loading, robustness and reliable.

8. Analyse and Evaluate the Performance of Landing Page. This tip is the most important for you to win the PPC online advertising game. Without the analysis and evaluation, you will lack of the effectiveness to improve the performance in your PPC advertising campaigns. In the PPC online advertising world, to maximize your profits and return on investment (ROI), you have to monitor, track, evaluate and test everything in the PPC advertising campaigns. With the appropriate testing, you will find the high performance keywords, advertisement and landing page. Also, there are a lot of analysis tools on the internet to help you monitor, track, analyse and evaluate the performance of the web site or even landing page.

Final thoughts, PPC online advertising has been proven that it is one of the most effective internet marketing strategies to drive quality traffic to website. And the conversion rate value plays a major role for your success in PPC online advertising. To increase the conversion rate in PPC online advertising, the keys to your success are: (1) establish trust with visitors (2) offer the solution to the visitors (3) make solid recommendation for each product (4) identify the landing page goals (5) lead the visitors to the right landing page (6) insert your keywords in the landing page (7) optimize the landing page and (8) evaluate the performance of landing page. With those keys, you are increasing the conversion rate in PPC online advertising.