Pay Per Click Success Secrets – 8 Success Tips to Increase Conversion Rate in PPC Online Advertising
There are many criteria factors for increasing the conversion rate in PPC online advertising. You can search and find a lot of information on the internet about how to increase the conversion rate in PPC. However, you will discover and learn basic success tips to boost skyrocket your conversion rate and win the PPC online advertising game in this article. Those tips are perfectly suitable for entrepreneurs, or even affiliate marketing entrepreneurs, who are using PPC online advertising to drive quality traffic to their website. With those tips, the opportunities to convert visitors to buyers are opened and increased.
1. Establish Trust with Your Visitors. To convenience the visitors to make a purchase, the trustworthy become a major role in this situation. You have to establish trust, reliable and creditability to your visitors on the website. Basically, you can start being personalised with your visitors on the website. Being personalised has proven that it is one of the most effective ways to gain trust from other people.
2. Solve the Visitors Problem. It is obvious that people are looking for the solution toward to their problem on the internet. To convert those people, you have to address the solutions, answers and how-to approaches for them to ensure that they will be beneficial with those solutions on your website. It is easier for you to convert visitors to customers if you can serve the solution to them or deliver the solution for what they are looking.
3. Make Solid Recommendation. For internet entrepreneurs, particularly the affiliate marketing entrepreneurs, providing the solid recommendation to the visitors is a great way to convert them to buyers. With the solid recommendation, you have to provide the reasons, strong recommendation, unbiased reviews and straight forward comparison. Many researches reveal that solid recommendation is the powerful way to convenience visitors to make their purchase on website. Nowadays, buyers are looking for the reviews, comparisons and information before they make any purchases on the internet.
4. Identify the Landing Page Goals. With the clear picture of landing page goals, it is easier for you to drive visitors and convert them to buyers. You have to identify the landing page goals such as sales activity, subscribe and download zone. Also, with those goals, you can write the powerful and precise advertisements toward to the landing page. The rule of thumb is that you should have only one objective per one landing page. It means your landing page should have one goal at a time.
5. Lead Visitors to the Right Landing Page. There is no doubt that you have to drive visitors to the right landing page, based on given focus keywords. For example, if you use the keywords for review products, it is an absolutely great idea to drive visitors to the review page, rather than sale page. With the wrong landing page, you are losing your visitors and money for driving them.
6. Insert Your Keywords in the Landing Page. Obviously, you drive visitors from PPC search engines, based on given keywords. Then, you must insert your keywords in the landing page such as title, META tags, headline, content or footer. It has proven that visitors are initially always looking for their search keywords in the landing page. You have to grab those visitors with attractive keywords phrase or sentences embedded with your keywords. Many studies reveal that you have around 15-20 seconds to load the landing page and grab the visitors’ attention. With this result, it is an absolutely great idea to insert your keywords to your title, headline and content.
7. Optimize the Landing Page. There are many resources to optimize your landing page on the internet. Basically, the highest recommendations are to: (1) simplify the site navigation in the landing page (2) create professional and quality web page (3) optimize the landing page with keyword-rich on the web site and (4) optimize the performance of web page such as loading, robustness and reliable.
8. Analyse and Evaluate the Performance of Landing Page. This tip is the most important for you to win the PPC online advertising game. Without the analysis and evaluation, you will lack of the effectiveness to improve the performance in your PPC advertising campaigns. In the PPC online advertising world, to maximize your profits and return on investment (ROI), you have to monitor, track, evaluate and test everything in the PPC advertising campaigns. With the appropriate testing, you will find the high performance keywords, advertisement and landing page. Also, there are a lot of analysis tools on the internet to help you monitor, track, analyse and evaluate the performance of the web site or even landing page.
Final thoughts, PPC online advertising has been proven that it is one of the most effective internet marketing strategies to drive quality traffic to website. And the conversion rate value plays a major role for your success in PPC online advertising. To increase the conversion rate in PPC online advertising, the keys to your success are: (1) establish trust with visitors (2) offer the solution to the visitors (3) make solid recommendation for each product (4) identify the landing page goals (5) lead the visitors to the right landing page (6) insert your keywords in the landing page (7) optimize the landing page and (8) evaluate the performance of landing page. With those keys, you are increasing the conversion rate in PPC online advertising.
Medication Error Prevention – Be Smart About Over-the-Counter Drug Use
According to the United Health Foundation, 178,000 hospitalizations a year are caused by misuse of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Antacids neutralize some medications, rendering them inactive. Aspirin and other anti-inflammatory drugs will prolong bleeding time and can cause internal bleeding or liver damage if taken too long or in quantities larger than recommended on the label. If we don’t have the knowledge we need before we take an OTC, we risk creating a medication error – even worse we risk losing our health or our life.
As more prescription drugs become available as OTCs, it is important we become educated consumers. Just because drugs are now OTCs doesn’t mean they are any less risky to take than they were when prescribed. It does mean we need to educate ourselves on how to use them properly if we choose to use them.
We don’t stop to think we can cause medication and other medical errors and that we can prevent them. Any one of the seven actions listed below, if not taken, is likely to result in a medication error, but by taking them, we are likely to prevent errors.
· Only use the drug for its intended purposes – do your research and understand what you are taking and why.
· Use the drug properly – follow directions that accompany the product regarding dose and frequency.
· Take only one drug with the same active ingredient at a time.
· If you have questions or doubts about taking the drug, speak to your pharmacist.
· Check with your pharmacist to be sure the drug will not interact with other prescribed medications, OTCs and supplements you take.
· If you experience side effects, contact your health care provider.
· Be sure to include all OTCs you take when you tell health care providers the medications you take.
Medications are medications. Don’t take OTCs lightly and be lulled into thinking that because you can buy them without a prescription they can be used casually.
Online Appointment Book – Turn in the Paper Book and Improve Your Scheduling!
Ah, the appointment book. It’s been with us for a long time. And it comes in many sizes, from small, pocket-sized ones for people “on the go” to larger varieties as big as photo albums. We’ve relied upon it, carried it with us, and quickly purchased another one when full.
And like so many innovations and procedures of the past, we soon found better ways of managing our appointments and schedules. This is especially true for business owners and operators and organization executives. Given the current technology available to all of us, it’s no surprise that a growing number of these individuals are turning in their paper appointment books and pens for a more robust manner of managing their appointments and client information: Web-based scheduling software or, as some call it, “The Online Appointment Book”.
WHAT IS AN ‘ONLINE APPOINTMENT BOOK’?
An online appointment book is scheduling software commonly referred to as Software as a Service (SaaS). Not familiar with this term? Imagine accessing a Web site to manage your bank account or sending an e-mail. It’s the same premise. And it can be as easy to use. Like a traditional paper appointment book, most online appointment book software providers incorporate an online calendar to make it easy to select days and times for both business operators and customers to schedule appointments and reservations. This, however, is where the similarities end, as online appointment books offer functionality that other scheduling tools simply cannot, such as: online customer, client, patient and student self-scheduling; automated e-mail and text message reminders; online payment options; report-generating tools; and e-marketing capabilities.
Even those individuals with the most basic of computer skills can quickly become comfortable using online appointment books. Some systems offer “point-and-click” functionality, making it easy to schedule times, dates and services. If you can maneuver through a Web site, chances are you’ll become a pro at online self-scheduling.
CUSTOMERS CAN SCHEDULE THEIR OWN APPOINTMENTS
One of the more popular features of online appointment book is customer self-scheduling. The reasons are simple: Implementing this functionality can help automate the entire appointment- or reservation-scheduling process. This can free up a tremendous amount of time for the business owner, operator and staff members, as they’ll spend less time taking reservations and scheduling appointments over the phone. Customers, clients, patients and students will also appreciate this functionality, since they’ll be able to view availability and book their own appointments when it’s most convenient for them. We all live in a 24-7 world, and the ability for individuals to schedule and manage their appointments and reservations during non-business hours can be key in attracting and keeping them.
Online self-scheduling works in much the same manner as other online transactions. Individuals will access it like any other Web site, view availability for a specific service and staff member, choose the date and time they desire, supply required contact information, then finalize the appointment. The whole process can take as little as a few minutes. And since the online scheduling software is accessible from any Internet connection, they’ll be able to schedule their services from home, office and “on the go.”
Business and organizations can direct clientele to their online appointment book in numerous ways. For many, the best way is through a button or banner link on their Web site (the service provider may offer a selection of images to choose from). You can also send the scheduler’s URL link to them in an e-mail message, over the phone, in-person, on invoices, stationary and other documents, and in newsletters.
Since the online appointment book is, in essence, a Web page, a business or organization does not need a Web site to utilize the technology. Once you’ve finalized the customization of the scheduling software, the service provider will then provide you with a URL link to access it. You and your customers, patients and students can access the scheduling page through this link in the same manner as visiting any other Web site.
REDUCE ‘NO-SHOW’ WITH AUTOMATIC MESSAGE REMINDERS
Another popular function found in some online appointment books are automated e-mail and text message reminders. As a business owner or organization executive, you’re probably aware of the importance of reminders, as they can help reduce the number of missed appointments. They’re also a much-appreciated customer benefit.
The problem that many operators and staff face, however, is not having ample time to follow up with individuals prior to their appointments. Thanks to the functionality of online appointment books, this important task, yet oftentimes time-consuming, task is as easy as few clicks of the mouse. The administrator simply selects when he or she wants the system to automatically send the e-mail and/or text message reminders, such as one day or two days before the appointments. The software does the rest. It’s as simple as that.
An online appointment book goes by many different names-online scheduling software, online scheduler, Web-based appointment software, online reservation systems. Regardless of what you call it, it accomplishes the same important task: automating, streamlining and improving your scheduling procedures. Given the affordability and ease-of-use of these systems, they’re becoming a standard fixture in the operations of a growing number of businesses and organizations nationwide. And one that’s expected by more and more consumers.
Land Trusts in California
In California, general trust law is found in the Probate Code §§15000-19403. There is no specific land trust statute in California, unlike Illinois land trust law, (765 ILCS 405/410/415/420), Massachusetts business trust (MBT) law (M.G.L.c.182, §2), and Virginia land trust law (Va. Code Sec. 55-17.1).
So, land trusts created in California for California property are based on general trust law in the aforesaid California Probate Code. But an out-of-state land trust may be formed that would hold title through the trustee of a California property, to take advantage of more beneficial statute and case law of another state. Indeed, the Virginia Supreme Court in Air Power, Inc v. Thompson, 244 Va. 534, 422 S.E. 2nd 786 (1992), has confirmed that Va. Code Sec. 55-17.1 gives the trustee of a land trust both legal and equitable power of the real property, which protects the privacy of the beneficiaries.
Indeed, since California does not have a specific land trust statute, there is no legislative history nor developed case law on it in this state, only California general trust law and case law. But a general trust law may have some advantages over a specific land trust statute with more requirements. Indeed, Illinois land trust statute (75 ILCS 435) requires that holders of power of direction owe fiduciary duties to holders of beneficial interests. California general trust law does not have a similar requirement.
In any event, the avoidance of probate over a real property in a land trust trumps all difficulties in its creation.
I. California General Trust Law:
A. Creation Of Trust:
California Probate § 15000 states that “(t)his division (Division 9 of the Probate Code) shall be known and may be cited as the Trust Law.” And § 15001(a) states that “(e)xcept as otherwise provided by statute: This division applies to all trusts regardless of whether that were created before, on, or after July 1, 1987.”
Among other methods of creating trust, a trust may be created by: “(b) (a) transfer of property by the owner during the owner’s lifetime to another person as trustee,” under § 15200(b) of the California Probate Code. And “a trust is created only if there is trust property,” under § 15202 thereof.
“A trust may be created for any purpose that is not illegal or against public policy,” under § 15203 thereof. A land trust is not for an illegal purpose, nor is it against public policy in California, although it is not widely used in this state.
And “a trust, other than a charitable trust, is created only if there is a beneficiary,” under § 15205 thereof.
B. Trust Of Real Property And Personal Property:
So as not to violate the Statute of Frauds, which requires a written instrument to be enforceable, §15206 states that “a trust is relation to real property is not valid unless evidenced by one of the following methods: (b) By a written instrument conveying the trust properly signed by the settlor, or by the settlor’s agent if authorized in writing to do so.”
And under § 15207 (a) thereof, “(t)he existence and terms of an oral trust of personal property may be established only by clear and convincing evidence.” Under § 1528 thereof, “consideration is not required to create a trust….”
Lastly, “a trust created pursuant to this chapter (1, part 2, Division 9 of the Probate Code) which relates to real property may be recorded in the office of the county recorder in the county where all or a portion of the real property is located,” under § 15210 thereof.
II. Mechanics Of A Land Trust:
A. Advantages And Benefits:
(1.) Privacy:
One of the much-heralded advantages of a land trust is that a grant deed-in-trust of a trust property in the name of a different trustee (private or institutional) may be recorded with the County Recorder, but the land trust agreement that states the names of the truster/settlor/investor and the beneficiaries is not recorded.
Thus, the creator/grantor of the land trust: the trustor/settlor who invests in real property can keep his/her/its name, as well as the names of the beneficiaries out of the County Recorder’s and County Assessor’s books, and to a certain extent hide the investment from public view.
But a judgment creditor of a trustor/settlor or of a beneficiary can subject the latter to answer written interrogatories on his/her/its assets, or to debtor’s examination under oath in court to determine assets, and not merely rely on County Recorder and Assessor asset searches.
The land trust agreement may also use a name for the land trust different from the name of the trustor/settlor who created it. This is another asset protection benefit. And if the beneficiary thereof is also the same trustor/settlor, the latter may designate his/her living trust or wholly-owned limited liability company as the beneficiary to hopefully avoid gift tax issues.
(2.) Avoidance Of Probate:
Moreover, just like successor trustees may be designated in the land trust agreement, successor beneficiaries may also be selected to avoid disruptions in distribution of trust assets at termination of the trust, outside of probate proceedings.
A land trust may be created as revocable (terms of the agreement may be changed) or irrevocable (cannot be changed), but the latter requires the filing of separate tax returns and is taxed at a higher rate than the trustor/settlor’s individual tax rate, unless considered a simple trust in which all incomes created are taxed to beneficiaries. For federal income tax implications, if the grantor/trustor is also the beneficiary, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) classifies it as a grantor trust that has tax consequences that flow directly to the trustor’s Form 1040 and state return.
(B.)Disadvantages And Pitfalls:
(1.) Separtate Agreement For Each Property:
In order to preserve the privacy of the investment or transaction and the asset protection benefits of the land trust, only one real estate property can be listed as held in it. Thus, a different land trust agreement is created for each property. This could be cumbersome, although the same trustor/settlor, trustee, and beneficiary can be named in each agreement.
(a) Simpler Alternatives:
Simpler alternatives are to purchase investment or rental properties through a limited partnership (LP) or a limited liability company (LLC), or transfer such properties to a more flexible living trust that does not require the filing of separate tax returns, or transfer the ownership interests of an LLC (not title of the property) to a living trust.
An LLC may also create a land trust by conveying title of a property to the trustee, and designate itself (LLC) as the beneficiary for privacy of ownership. Sometimes less is more; for indeed, creditors can see through and have recourse against avoidance of execution of judgment on properties through asset protection schemes. And transfers of ownerships of properties may result in tax assessments.
The Angles of Anger
Anger, one of the many emotions in a person’s arsenal, is a reaction of extreme displeasure, intolerance, or out-and-out rejection of a situation or a person’s actions. It can be externalized, resulting in a raised voice, a hand slam on a table, and rage, or internalized, mentally and physiologically creating pressure cooker breeding heart rate and blood pressure elevations and, over time, anxiety disorders.
It can be generated by a wrong, a betrayal, or an injustice. Paradoxically, these wrongs do not, by definition, have to be true. Instead, they only have to be believed or perceived as such.
A recent overcharge at my routinely frequented coffee shop illustrates this point. Since I usually order the same items, the cost is always the same. During a visit a few days ago, it was not. Becoming mildly angry, I asked, “Why are you overcharging me tonight?”
“The prices just went up yesterday,” was the response.
And with that information, my anger subsided.
Because of my para-alcoholic upbringing, characterized by a triggering, attacking father, I have certainly experienced my fair share of this unpleasant emotion, which, even in later years, is evoked when I ponder many of my life’s conundrums, such as why I was so treated as an innocent, helpless child. Why was nothing done to stop this abusive behavior toward me? Why did no one seem to feel for me? And why did I so suffer and sacrifice for reasons that had nothing to do with me?
The Bible warns that a person should not let his anger elevate to the point where he sins. Al-Anon, perhaps, rephrases this by stating that “anger” is only one letter short of the word “danger.” But anger intensifies into rage when injustices, like child abuse, are consistently administered and only creates a dilemma in which the infracted cannot tame his anger because it results from another’s actions he cannot control.
It is the equivalent of having a scab form after each parental infraction and then watching it being picked open with the next one. The process never reaches the point of healing. And forgiveness under such circumstances is impossible, especially when the parent fails to take responsibility for his adverse and harmful actions.
There are many angles to anger.
It can, for instance, become repetitive. When it is repeatedly experienced, even without cause or provocation, it can be suspected that it is the result of an early-life origin that has not been identified, and each episode of it can be surmised to be a late layer that restimulates the multitude of the others upon which it rests.
Adult children subjected to the instability, shame, and blame of an alcoholic upbringing, who are forced to squelch and suppress what is blatantly apparent to them, but seemingly not to those who subconsciously succumb to the “don’t’ talk, don’t trust, and don’t feel” rules that maintain the dysfunctional family system, are discouraged from expressing anger. With each incident, it builds and, after years of exposure, can reach rageful levels.
Anger can indicate and pinpoint. As episodes of anger diminish and a person returns to a calmer, if not more rational, state, he can question whether the intensity, amplitude, and duration of it was appropriate for or disproportionate to the anger-evoking incident.
If, for example, a person envisions himself beating the wall with his fist after the proverbial glass of milk has been spilled, then something far deeper, earlier, and most likely hidden has been triggered. His reaction is then nothing more than the tip of that iceberg.
Anger can result from unrealistic expectations, such as trying to change someone or something the person is limited or powerless to influence. While countless millions have done exactly that when attempting to change, fix, or cure an alcoholic, they have failed because they are unaware that they are addressing a disease and not necessarily the afflicted one behind it.
How many have watched events or people on television and then yelled, in anger, “How can this be? How can you say something like that? Can’t you see that… ?”
No, they most likely cannot. But, more importantly, anger expressed at a television screen is futile and will only place the person in a needlessly agitated state.
What may be of far greater value is examining why the anger is evoked in the first place-that is, what does this circumstance or person mean to him-and keeping the serenity prayer in mind that advocates understanding what a person can and cannot change to breed that state.
Finally, anger can be the equivalent of a veil or a cover-up. While most people see this emotion as existing in and of itself, it often hides the true one behind it, such as hurt or fear. I am reminded of the once-popular Let’s Make a Deal game show in which Monty Hall, its host, often asked, “Do you want to stay with the money you have or go for what’s behind the curtain for $200?” People usually do not know what is behind their “angry curtain” and therefore only see the anger that constitutes it.
Since this emotion is universal, there are certainly healthy aspects and angles to it, provided that it does not reach the point of control-less volatility. First and foremost, it alerts a person to wrongs and injustices. It may enable him to identify some or all of them in himself. It gives him the additional energy to defend and protect himself when bonafide inaccuracies have occurred. It establishes boundaries. It teaches others what he will and will not accept or tolerate from them. And, finally, it creates self-worth and -esteem by inhibiting others’ abilities to transform him into a people-pleasing doormat.
Understanding the purposes and angles, both healthy and unhealthy, that anger plays in a person’s’ life, particularly that of an adult child, can promote new perspectives as he walks out of his past and into a more promising future.
Search Engine Optimization For Financial Planners – Turn Prospects Into Clients
Search engine optimization (SEO) for financial planners is more effective on several levels. It turns your website into a lead generator. It attracts prospects to your business by allowing them to find you when they’re actively looking for your services. That builds your credibility. It encourages trust and positions you as an authority.
Online marketing begins with search engine optimization because your future clients are using Google, Yahoo, and Bing to search for financial advice. From insurance and investments, to saving for retirement and estate planning, people are looking for your counsel.
Our team of SEO experts can help them find you.
Online Marketing For Financial Planners Attracts Clients
Millions of people are intimidated by the thought of managing their investment and financial portfolios. They know they need expert advice, but they’re unsure who to trust. More than ever, they’re using the search engines to research local financial planners. Marketing through search engine optimization dovetails with this trend; SEO for financial planners places your website in front of prospects at the precise moment they’re looking for you.
The visibility creates an air of transparency around you, your services, and your company. That gives people a sense of trust about your investment acumen, which encourages them to contact you.
Step-By-Step SEO For Financial Planners
One of the reasons our SEO team is so effective because of our methodical approach. The key to search engine optimization is to carefully formulate a strategy that accommodates the ranking algorithms. That is what lifts your financial planning website into the top listings of Google, Yahoo, and Bing.
Effective search engine optimization includes competitive analysis, keyword research, on-page SEO, targeted link-building, and SEO copywriting. As your search engine optimization campaign builds momentum, your site will gradually climb toward the top listings. To that end, not only does internet marketing generate traffic, but it gives you valuable exposure to your audience.
Perpetual Exposure With Internet Marketing For Financial Planners
Being a proficient, knowledgeable investment advisor is not enough to catapult your financial planning business toward success. You need a way to access your target audience and remain visible to them over the long run.
Increased, long-term exposure is one of the core advantages of online marketing for financial planners. Marketing with a search engine optimization campaign keeps your name in front of your prospects whenever they search for your investment services. And each time they see your name, your credibility builds in their eyes.
Results-Driven Search Engine Optimization For Financial Planners
Our team of search engine optimization specialists have been designing results-driven SEO campaigns for over a decade. During that time, we have built a long track record of success by propelling our clients to the top listings in Google, Yahoo, and Bing.
The results? More traffic, more exposure, and a higher volume of sales.
So effective have our search engine optimization campaigns been that we were recently presented with the “Best In Search” award from industry authority, “Top SEOs.” We can dedicate our expertise to your website. When our team begins designing your SEO campaign, we’ll shut our doors to your local competition. We’ll give you exclusive rights to your location and help your site leapfrog the sites of other financial planners in your city. Moreover, you’ll be able to track your site’s progress through monthly online reports.
Regardless of the economic climate, people are always looking for investment advice and skilled financial planners. When you’re ready to tap into a motivated market, contact us.
But, do so before your competitors.
The Importance of Core Competencies – A Comparison Between Values and Core Competencies
Understanding the importance of core competencies, and the difference between competencies and values, can make or break you in the realm of Internet Marketing. Creating a fluid environment where your values and competencies complement one another is imperative for your success. These attributes, if properly honed, will work in conjunction to make your efforts for personal image marketing very effective.
What are core competencies?
Your core competencies are the strengths that you possess currently in your life. They are those areas where your knowledge is the most substantial. They are those areas that you have developed great skill in. Your core competencies are those elements about your person that you are already qualified as an expert in. We are all experts at something. You probably already have a very good idea of what your core competencies are.
What are core values?
Your core values are your ethical standards. They are what you stand for. They are moralistic representations of what you believe in. For most of us, it is necessary and important to spend some time defining core values. Many times, we go through life just assuming that we know what we stand for without actually ever putting forth any effort to develop our values as we would dictate them.
Developing core competencies:
The importance of your main competencies is so profound that it cannot be overlooked. When you have strength in a given area, it gives you a strategic marketing advantage. There are millions of people around the planet that need to benefit from your expertise. You need to spend time developing your core competencies so that you are the best at what you do. The more you develop your skills and strengths, the more effective you will be at generating revenue with them.
Defining core values:
In Internet Marketing, you have to brand yourself. Personal image marketing techniques can deliver amazing results – as long as you develop a master plan for the overall branding of yourself and your company. Take some time to think about the core values that you want your company to be perceived as representing. You have to be the one to dictate what others will see and feel when they experience your marketing efforts. You have to control what your perspective clientele will perceive you and your company as being.
Understanding the importance of competencies and core values, and how they need to work in conjunction, is profoundly important for your entrepreneurial success. Give intentional thought and effort towards developing both of these sets of attributes and always remain at the helm controlling the direction of your business’s development.
