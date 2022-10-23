Finance
Profitable Article Marketing – Top 7 Reasons to Build Your Online Business With Article Marketing
Article Marketing is one of the best strategies to build your online business around. The recent Google Panda Update is said to have severely hurt Article Marketing. To the contrary, the Panda Update actually helped Article Marketing a great deal, by getting rid of the black hat creeps and allowing the cream to rise to the top.
So now is actually the best time to use, and even build your business around, Article Marketing. In addition, here are 7 more great reasons to get started now:
Top 7 Reasons to Build Your Online Business with Article Marketing
1 – You get a better quality customer – While Social Marketing is all the rage, the customer you get has read a 140 character tweet, or a brief Facebook update on a brief LinkedIn update. So they have not done much to qualify themselves. When someone reads your 400 – 500 word article, they have done much more to qualify themselves. In fact, between someone who has passively watched a 3 minute YouTube video and someone who has actively read a 400- 500 word article, I’ll take the article reader every time.
2 – Fewer people do it and do it well – So why is that an advantage? Simple, less clutter. So you get noticed more. Anyone that can fog up a mirror can tweet on Twitter or update on Facebook or LinkedIn. It takes special skill to create an article that informs, solves problems, and compels the reader to take action.
3 – Conveys authority and expertise – When you have several articles spread across the internet focused on your area of expertise, it communicates a level of authority and expertise that other methods can not even come to, including Social Marketing.
4 – Get in front of other people’s best customers – When someone else publishes your article on their blog, in their newsletter, you are getting in front of someone else’s customers for free, no JV, and no affiliate fees. This is a good deal.
5 – Sustainability – The ability to create a prospect and profit pulling articles does not change every day, week, month, etc. a does many other forms of customer attraction. So when you get good at it you can use it forever.
6 – The New Author – This part is really cool. Having several articles spread across the internet in your niche establishes you as an expert author, with all the authority, credibility, and expertise associated with being the author of a book, without all the difficulties that come with getting a book published.
7 – Makes everything else easier – Another cool thing about Article Marketing, is the ability to create this one thing, a prospect and profit pulling article, makes everything else easier. A 400 – 500 article gives you plenty of material for tweets, Facebook updates, blog posts, LinkedIn updates, and YouTube Videos.
Finance
The Importance of a Good Motorcycle Helmet
Anyone who decides to get a motorcycle must understand that a helmet is probably the most important safety consideration. The fact that riders are more vulnerable in crash situations is obvious, but crash statistics paints an even grimmer picture. Despite repeated warnings and horrible stories of crash victims, many people still fail to realize the importance of wearing a good helmet.
Head injuries are the most prevalent cause of death in motorcycle accidents. In cases where the rider was without a helmet, the death or injury could have been prevented by the fact that the helmet absorbs much of the force of impact. The issue has gained so much attention that governments have gotten involved. Now most countries have laws requiring motorcycle riders to wear helmets.
How a Motorcycle Helmet Works
The majority of motorcycle helmets are constructed from plastic. They are designed with special crumple zones which absorb most of the shock on impact. The more expensive helmets are usually made a combination of carbon fiber and Kevlar.
The interior of the helmet is padded to help it fit more securely and to offer added protection. In the event of a collision, helmets are designed to crack and break in certain areas because of the shock they absorb.
Types of Helmets
The helmet a rider chooses will depend on certain factors which include the type of motorcycle, weather conditions. Other considerations include whether it will be used for sport, and the type of sport. Motocross helmets are designed differently than other racing helmets.
There are helmets which were not specially designed for motorcycle safety which are worn by riders. The types of helmets which are specially made for motorcycle riders are:
Full Face Helmet: This provides the best coverage for the head and face. The face shield protects the wearer from debris and insects that could disrupt the rider’s concentration. It also prevents injury to the face and head in the event of a crash.
The Modular Helmet: This is also referred to as the flip up because the front portion can be pivoted upwards. When closed it resembles the full face design.
The Motocross: This is a specially designed helmet for those who ride dirt bikes. It has extra protection for the chin area and a visor. Because it has an open face design, it requires the wearing of goggles for full protection.
The Open Face: This type of helmet covers the head but has no chin bar or protection for the face. Riders can wear goggles for protection from debris but it can also be fitted with a face shield.
Half Helmet: This offers very little protection in the event of a crash. In fact it is only recommended when travelling for short distances. Dust and other debris can still affect the rider even with the use of goggles. Motorcycle Safety
There are other tips to remember for motorcycle safety. If your helmet has protected you in a crash it is recommended that you discard it. This is true even if it appears undamaged.
Riders who wear full face helmets with tinted face shields should consider getting a different helmet for nighttime riding. The darkened shield can obscure your vision at night, increasing the chances of an accident.
Many deaths resulting from motorcycle accidents are caused by head injuries. As such, the helmet as a protective device and important piece of motorcycle gear cannot be overstated. There are many designs available which should suit even the most discerning riders.
Finance
Important Facts about Strategic Planning
Every person has a goal; regardless of what areas of their lives it is being associated. A goal will remain a goal unless it was successfully achieved. Many would ask why some people are successful and some are not. Well, the answer lies on strategic planning.
Strategic planning is the process of developing strategies and defining objectives to reach a particular goal or set of goals. If you labeled your planning as “strategic” then you must expect that it would perfectly operate on a grand scale. It will achieve success in a broader field.
It is very different from “tactical” planning which focuses more on individual detailed tactics of activities. “Long range” planning however projects current programs and activities into a modified outlook of the outside world where it describes the phenomenon that will likely occur.
Strategic planning is creating more desirable results in the future through influencing the external world, and adapting current actions and programs to achieve a more favorable result in the outside environment.
There are different reasons why most people are doing strategic planning.
1. To acquire the capability in obtaining the desired objectives.
2. To fit well on both the organization’s core competencies and resources, and to the external world. Make sure that your plans are appropriate and feasible.
3. To acquire the capability in providing competitive advantage that is sustainable within the organization.
4. To prove that it is flexible, dynamic, and adaptable even to changeable situations.
5. To be sufficient in providing favorable results without cross-subsidization.
These advantages will not be realized without its methodologies. Strategic planning depends on STP (three-step process) process. “S” for situation where it was been thoroughly evaluated, “T” for Target where goals and objectives are defined, and “P” for path where the routes of goals and objectives are clearly mapped.
However another alternative approach can also be used. It is known as the Draw-See-Think-Plan procedures. “Draw” creates the desired image and achievements. “See” evaluates current situation and detects gaps between ideal situation and current situation. “Think” develops specific actions that must be done to bridge the gaps between ideal situation and current situation. “Plan” lists down required resources for the execution of activities.
Strategic planning is also considered a set of creative and logical steps.
1. It clarifies the objectives to be achieved. These objectives are ranked according to the level of its importance. It can either be TRO (Top Rank Objective), 2nd Rank Objective, 3rd Rank Objective and so on. The lower rank objectives answers the “How” question while higher rank objective answers the “why” question. However TRO is exempted because the objective here is defined.
2. It gathers and analyzes the information. It includes internal assessment on resources, and external assessment which include environmental scanning. Morphological analysis is used by both internal and external assessments. SWOT analysis can also be incorporated to assess the aspects of environments and organizations that are essential in achieving the strategic plan objectives.
3. It evaluates objective feasibility in the SWOT view. SWOT is the acronyms which stands fro Strengths, Opportunities, Weaknesses, and Threats.
4. It develops strategy involving SWOT.
5. It develops action programs creating a more attractive strategy.
To summarize everything, strategic planning provides overall strategic direction on the core management of the company. It gives a more specific direction in areas such as marketing strategy, financial strategy, human resource strategy, organizational development strategy, and deployment information technology strategy to achieve success.
Finance
How to Become an Armed Security Guard
In order to become an armed security guard and carry a firearm with you while on duty, you must first complete additional hours of training that specializes in firearm handling and safety. When you complete your training, you will be given a card that allows you to legally carry a firearm while on duty.
The training programs to become an armed security guard vary from state to state, as well as the number of hours required during that training, but all involve a rigorous, multi-point background check to make sure you are qualified to carry a firearm.
Applications to become an armed security guard must be done through your state’s Department of Justice or Bureau of Security.
What Are the Benefits of Becoming an Armed Security Guard?
There are a number of good reasons why you should consider going through with the intensive training required to carry a firearm while on duty.
First and foremost, you will get paid more. This simple reason alone is why many unarmed security guards go through the additional training.
Secondly, you will have more opportunities for career advancement. There are many other types of security jobs available (again, that pay more) that are only open to those who are qualified to carry a firearm.
Thirdly, you will be more protected. Hopefully, you will not have to ever use your firearm while on duty, but the truth is that you may be put in a dangerous situation that a gun may help resolve. Sometimes, just having a firearm present with you can minimize dangerous situations while you’re on duty, even if it just stays in your holster.
What Will Firearms Training Teach Me?
Formal firearms training will teach you about weapons retention, self defense, and certain laws regarding the use of your firearm.
Weapons retention is all about how to keep your gun safe during an attack. It’s scary to think about, but your gun can be taken from you and used against you. The training will help you learn how to retain your gun in dangerous situations, as well as how to make sure it’s secure and locked properly while you carry it.
Self defense is self explanatory, but essentially you’ll learn techniques that will help you defend yourself, both with and without your firearm. Many of you nave no prior experience with a firearm, so you will be shooting at the firing range so you can at least get comfortable for how it feels. Some people find that when they get to this point, carrying a gun is just too much for them and not something they want to get involved with.
Lastly, there are a lot of laws involved with how you carry your gun, and how and when you can use it. The exact rules vary from state to state, but they are all important to know, not only because knowing them will help you pass the firearms training test and earn your card, but because they are in place to help save lives and keep you and everyone else around you safe.
Where Do I Get Armed Security Guard Training?
If you are a former police officer, licensed private investigator, peace officer or military personnel, you are exempt from the training hours that are required to become an armed security guard. You will still have to register through the State, however, to obtain your card to hold a firearm.
If you are not one of the above, you will again have to complete the hours of training required by your State.
Please visit the website of your State’s criminal justice or bureau of security website for more information.
Finance
What Are The Types Of Personal Injury Cases Handled By An Attorney?
When someone is injured as a result of another person or entity’s negligence, there are several issues that need to be handled by a personal injury lawyer. Generally, in such a situation, the injured person has to undergo extensive medications and even operations to heal the wounds and injuries caused. As a result, huge pile of medical bills accumulates. In addition to this, the loss of income and absence from normal activities also causes a lot of financial loses and inconveniences. Who do you think is supposed to compensate for such loses? Of course, it is the person or entity responsible for causing the accidents.
Injuries suffered in an accident can be of the following four types:
* Physical injuries: This is one of the types of personal injury where all types of illnesses, disabilities, and bodily injuries are considered. However, these types of situations should be exacerbated or caused due to someone else’s negligence. Majority of personal injury cases involve some type of bodily injuries. An attorney has to prove that the injuries caused to the claimant are due to someone else’s negligence.
* Financial loses: Almost all types of personal injuries involve financial loss. It might be in the form of lost wages or piled up medical bills. In certain cases of injuries a person’s stable economic condition is threatened due to temporary or permanent disabilities. Oftentimes, property of the injured person is also significantly devalued and defaced leading to loss of money in renovation or replacements. For all types of financial loses, the injured person is supposed to get compensated by the responsible party.
* Injury to one’s reputation: Oftentimes people cause injuries to a person’s reputation and stance in the society. This has a substantially bad impact on a person’s financial and emotional well being. When it comes to injuries caused to the reputation, there are basically two types – libel (written defamation) and slander (verbal defamation). Experienced personal injury attorneys are capable of handling both the cases efficiently.
* Medical malpractice: Wrongful medication and treatment can also sometimes cause irreparable or temporary injuries and disabilities. Such cases are also treated under the personal injury law. If someone has not been informed about the adverse side-effects of a medicine or are kept in dark about the rightful usages of certain medicines, which might have caused discomforts and disabilities, s/he can file for compensation. The hospital, clinic, pharmaceutical, or the doctor responsible will have to compensate for loses cased to you.
So, which of the injury cases do you qualify for? Are you looking for a reputed attorney who specializes in dealing with cases related to personal injury? Cedar Rapids, IA has a couple of reliable law firms where experience matters.
Finance
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners: How to Choose Products That Will Make Money Online
One of the hardest things to do in affiliate marketing is to select products and services to promote. After all, there’s no guarantee that a particular product or service will sell well online. The following affiliate marketing advice for beginners will give you a definitive roadmap for selecting products that will make money online – almost guaranteed.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 1: Select Products You Know About
One of the easiest ways to select a product is to look to your own life. What do you use that may have an affiliate program attached to it. For example, I’m a freelance writer. I use web hosting services, newsletter services, eBook creation software, logo design software, domain name registration providers, etc.
Almost all of these types of service providers have some type of affiliate program attached to them. And, because I use them, I can easily market them.
You see, when you actually use a product or service, it’s easy to write articles, reviews and other content that espouses the good and bad about it.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip When Reviewing Affiliate Products and Services: When you write reviews, do so honestly. You don’t have to talk about just the good things; write or tell (if you use video marketing) the things you about a product that you don’t like as well.
This builds trust and seems more honest. No one expects a product or service to be perfect. And, the thing you don’t like about a product could be the thing that someone else does like. Just keep this in mind.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 2: Choose Products by Reputable Providers
For example, let’s say you decide to promote a web hosting provider. There are thousands of these. How do you find one to promote that will make you money online?
Do some research to discover who the most popular ones – that have affiliate programs – are. Once you start digging, you’ll see some names that pop up over and over and over again. Read reviews from other affiliates to make informed decisions.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 3: Choose Products a Lot of People Need
When you first start to learn affiliate marketing, it can be overwhelming. It’s not hard, it’s just that there’s a lot of info to digest. So, choosing products that a lot of people need will make it easier to make a sale.
Don’t complicate the process by selecting products that may be cute/unique/beautiful/etc, but may not sell well. That is, until you get more experience.
Take web hosting – internet marketing experts estimate that as many as 100,000 new sites go live every day. And, what do they all need? Web hosting. It doesn’t take a genius to sell this type of service.
Affiliate Marketing for Beginners Tip No. 4: Choose Turnkey Programs
One of the best ways to make money online is to choose turnkey programs. What do I mean by this? I mean select a product that is already “set up to go,” ie, all you have to do is start marketing.
Again, when you’re new to affiliate marketing, you want to complicate the process as least as possible. Proven turnkey programs allow you to start making money almost immediately. And, this is just the encouragement you need when you first start out.
If you follow these “affiliate marketing for beginners” tips, you should have no problem selecting products and services to promote that will make you money online quick.
Finance
Multi-Line Small Business Phones
Multi-line small business phones are ideal for upcoming small businesses. With multi-line operations, one can put the current call on hold to make another call. It becomes possible to use two phone lines with just one phone. This makes the multi line phone an efficient and convenient device to manage business calls. Multi-line small business phones are mainly available in markets as corded business phones and non coded business phones.
Most multi-line small business corded phones have a digital answering system, call waiting caller ID, caller ID memory, three-way conferencing and speed dial system.
Multi-line speakerphone is another type of corded multi line business phone. Many of these phones have a speakerphone, hold, flash and auto redial, mute keys, 32-number memory and handset volume controller. A two line professional conference phone with two microphone system has 360 degree coverage. The multi-line speaker phone is a full duplex conference phone.
A variety of multi-line cordless phones are available in the market. The multi-line 2.4GHz cordless phone with speakerphone is one such model. It features a dual keypad, 50 names and number phone directory, handset locator and 4 party conferencing. Multi line 5.8GHz range expandable cordless phone with digital answering system is another type. The key features include digital duplex speakerphone on handset and base, hold and mute on handset and base and short light-up antenna with message alert. The phone is wall mountable. The 5.8GHz multi line cordless phone is made on the basis of 5.8 GHz DSS (Digital Spread Spectrum) technology.
Multi-line digital cordless phone system is another type of small business phone. It has long range, digital cordless and wireless network friendly phone systems. This takes communication to a higher level with incredible sound clarity, providing enhanced reception and features including talking caller ID.
Most of the small business phones fall into the multi line phone system category. Two to four phone lines will be plugged into one telephone. Multi line phone systems are affordable, full-featured and highly functional for a typical business office.
