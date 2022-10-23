Profitable Article Marketing – Top 7 Reasons to Build Your Online Business With Article Marketing

In order to become an armed security guard and carry a firearm with you while on duty, you must first complete additional hours of training that specializes in firearm handling and safety. When you complete your training, you will be given a card that allows you to legally carry a firearm while on duty.

The training programs to become an armed security guard vary from state to state, as well as the number of hours required during that training, but all involve a rigorous, multi-point background check to make sure you are qualified to carry a firearm.

Applications to become an armed security guard must be done through your state’s Department of Justice or Bureau of Security.

What Are the Benefits of Becoming an Armed Security Guard?

There are a number of good reasons why you should consider going through with the intensive training required to carry a firearm while on duty.

First and foremost, you will get paid more. This simple reason alone is why many unarmed security guards go through the additional training.

Secondly, you will have more opportunities for career advancement. There are many other types of security jobs available (again, that pay more) that are only open to those who are qualified to carry a firearm.

Thirdly, you will be more protected. Hopefully, you will not have to ever use your firearm while on duty, but the truth is that you may be put in a dangerous situation that a gun may help resolve. Sometimes, just having a firearm present with you can minimize dangerous situations while you’re on duty, even if it just stays in your holster.

What Will Firearms Training Teach Me?

Formal firearms training will teach you about weapons retention, self defense, and certain laws regarding the use of your firearm.

Weapons retention is all about how to keep your gun safe during an attack. It’s scary to think about, but your gun can be taken from you and used against you. The training will help you learn how to retain your gun in dangerous situations, as well as how to make sure it’s secure and locked properly while you carry it.

Self defense is self explanatory, but essentially you’ll learn techniques that will help you defend yourself, both with and without your firearm. Many of you nave no prior experience with a firearm, so you will be shooting at the firing range so you can at least get comfortable for how it feels. Some people find that when they get to this point, carrying a gun is just too much for them and not something they want to get involved with.

Lastly, there are a lot of laws involved with how you carry your gun, and how and when you can use it. The exact rules vary from state to state, but they are all important to know, not only because knowing them will help you pass the firearms training test and earn your card, but because they are in place to help save lives and keep you and everyone else around you safe.

Where Do I Get Armed Security Guard Training?

If you are a former police officer, licensed private investigator, peace officer or military personnel, you are exempt from the training hours that are required to become an armed security guard. You will still have to register through the State, however, to obtain your card to hold a firearm.

If you are not one of the above, you will again have to complete the hours of training required by your State.

Please visit the website of your State’s criminal justice or bureau of security website for more information.